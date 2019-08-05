 

SouthLaw, P.C.

13160 Foster Suite 100

Overland Park, KS 66213-2660

(913) 663-7600

FILE NO. 202350

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-

mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-

corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-

ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on Septem-

ber 6, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE

SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST

HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S

SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

commonly known as 604 Court

Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements,

restrictions, reservations, cove-

nants and encumbrances now of

record, if any, to satisfy the debt

and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: July 22, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 202350).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

ZNEZ Jy22,29,Ag5,12,19

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR THE

PLANNING COMMISSION

OF THE VILLAGE OF

ELM CREEK, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing before the Plann-

ing Commission of the Village of

Elm Creek, Nebraska, will be held

on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7

P.M.at the Elm Creek Village Cen-

ter located at 535 West Boyd Ave-

nue, Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836,

to receive public comment, con-

sider and possibly take action on a

Redevelopment Plan entitled:

"Redevelopment Plan for the Vil-

lage of Elm Creek, Nebraska - Sun-

rise Street Place" for redevelop-

ment pursuant to the Community

Development Law, Nebraska Re-

vised Statutes, sections 18-2101,

et seq., within the blighted and

substandard redevelopment area

legally described below:

Point of beginning is the intersec-

tion of the centerline for N. Bond

Street and the centerline of W. Cal-

kins Avenue; thence easterly along

the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue

to the intersection with the center-

line of the alley between N. Tyler

Street and N. Beecroft Street;

thence southerly along said center-

line to the intersection with the

centerline of W. Potter Avenue;

thence easterly along the centerline

of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-

section with the centerline of N. Mill

Street; thence, northerly along the

centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-

tersection with the intersection with

the extended north property line of

a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC

27-9-18; thence, easterly along the

north property line of said property

and following said property line the

intersection of the northwest corner

of a tract of land referred to as VIL

LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;

thence, easterly along the north

property line of said property to the

northeast corner; thence southerly

along the east property line of said

property and continuing until it in-

tersects with the centerline of US

Highway 30; thence, northwesterly

along said centerline of US High-

way 30 to the extended east

right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;

thence, southerly along said east

R.O.W. line to the intersection with

the extended south R.O.W. line of

Clark Avenue; thence, westerly

along said south R.O.W. line to the

intersection with the extended west

R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,

northeasterly along said west

R.O.W. line and projecting to the

intersection with the centerline of

W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly

along said centerline to the inter-

section with the centerline of N.

Bond Street; thence, northerly

along said centerline to the POB.

A map of the redevelopment area

and a copy of the proposed rede-

velopment plan are available at the

office of the Village Clerk at 535

West Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, Ne-

braska 68836, telephone number

308-856-4303.

At said time and place, all inter-

ested parties may appear and be

heard.

Dated this 31st day of July, 2019.

Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

By: Wendy Clabaugh,

Village Clerk

ZNEZ Ag2,5

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR THE

VILLAGE BOARD OF THE

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing before the Village

Board of the Village of Elm Creek,

Nebraska, will be held on Thursday,

August 15, 2019, immediately fol-

lowing the meeting of the Planning

Commission of the City of Elm

Creek, Nebraska at 7 P.M. at the

Elm Creek Village Center located at

535 West Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek,

Nebraska 68836, to receive public

comment on a blight and sub-

standard study pertaining to a por-

tion of the Village of Elm Creek, Ne-

braska, and to consider and possi-

bly take action on designating such

area as blighted, substandard and

in need of redevelopment pursuant

to the Community Development

Law, Nebraska Revised Statutes,

sections 18-2101, et seq. The legal

description for the proposed

blighted and substandard area is

as follows:

Point of beginning is the intersec-

tion of the centerline for N. Bond

Street and the centerline of W. Cal-

kins Avenue; thence easterly along

the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue

to the intersection with the center-

line of the alley between N. Tyler

Street and N. Beecroft Street;

thence southerly along said center-

line to the intersection with the

centerline of W. Potter Avenue;

thence easterly along the centerline

of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-

section with the centerline of N. Mill

Street; thence, northerly along the

centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-

tersection with the intersection with

the extended north property line of

a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC

27-9-18; thence, easterly along the

north property line of said property

and following said property line the

intersection of the northwest corner

of a tract of land referred to as VIL

LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;

thence, easterly along the north

property line of said property to the

northeast corner; thence southerly

along the east property line of said

property and continuing until it in-

tersects with the centerline of US

Highway 30; thence, northwesterly

along said centerline of US High-

way 30 to the extended east

right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;

thence, southerly along said east

R.O.W. line to the intersection with

the extended south R.O.W. line of

Clark Avenue; thence, westerly

along said south R.O.W. line to the

intersection with the extended west

R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,

northeasterly along said west

R.O.W. line and projecting to the

intersection with the centerline of

W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly

along said centerline to the inter-

section with the centerline of N.

Bond Street; thence, northerly

along said centerline to the POB.

A map of the proposed blighted

and substandard area and the

blight study for the area are availa-

ble at the office of the Village Clerk

at 535 West Boyd Avenue, Elm

Creek, Nebraska 68836, telephone

number 308-856-4303.

At said time and place, all inter-

ested parties may appear and be

heard.

Dated this 31st day of July, 2019.

Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

By: Wendy Clabaugh,

Village Clerk

ZNEZ Ag2,5

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR THE

PLANNING COMMISSION

OF THE VILLAGE OF

ELM CREEK, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing before the Plann-

ing Commission of the Village of

Elm Creek, Nebraska, will be held

on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7

P.M. at the Elm Creek Village Cen-

ter located at 535 West Boyd Ave-

nue, Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836,

to receive public comment on a

blight and substandard study per-

taining to a portion of the Village of

Elm Creek, Nebraska, and to con-

sider a recommendation to the Vil-

lage Board to designate such area

as blighted, substandard and in

need of redevelopment pursuant to

the Community Development Law,

Nebraska Revised Statutes, sec-

tions 18-2101, et seq. The legal de-

scription for the proposed blighted

and substandard area is as follows:

Point of beginning is the intersec-

tion of the centerline for N. Bond

Street and the centerline of W. Cal-

kins Avenue; thence easterly along

the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue

to the intersection with the center-

line of the alley between N. Tyler

Street and N. Beecroft Street;

thence southerly along said center-

line to the intersection with the

centerline of W. Potter Avenue;

thence easterly along the centerline

of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-

section with the centerline of N. Mill

Street; thence, northerly along the

centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-

tersection with the intersection with

the extended north property line of

a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC

27-9-18; thence, easterly along the

north property line of said property

and following said property line the

intersection of the northwest corner

of a tract of land referred to as VIL

LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;

thence, easterly along the north

property line of said property to the

northeast corner; thence southerly

along the east property line of said

property and continuing until it in-

tersects with the centerline of US

Highway 30; thence, northwesterly

along said centerline of US High-

way 30 to the extended east

right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;

thence, southerly along said east

R.O.W. line to the intersection with

the extended south R.O.W. line of

Clark Avenue; thence, westerly

along said south R.O.W. line to the

intersection with the extended west

R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,

northeasterly along said west

R.O.W. line and projecting to the

intersection with the centerline of

W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly

along said centerline to the inter-

section with the centerline of N.

Bond Street; thence, northerly

along said centerline to the POB.

A map of the proposed blighted

and substandard area and the

blight study for the area are availa-

ble at the office of the Village Clerk

at 535 West Boyd Avenue, Elm

Creek, Nebraska 68836, telephone

number 308-856-4303.

At said time and place, all inter-

ested parties may appear and be

heard.

Dated this 31st day of July,

2019.

Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

By: Wendy Clabaugh,

Village Clerk

ZNEZ Ag2,5

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR THE

VILLAGE BOARD OF THE

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing before the Village

Board of the Village of Elm Creek,

Nebraska, will be held on Thursday,

August 15, 2019, immediately fol-

lowing the meeting of the Planning

Commission of the City of Elm

Creek, Nebraska at 7 P.M. at the

Elm Creek Village Center located at

535 West Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek,

Nebraska 68836, to consider and

possibly take action on a Redevel-

opment Plan entitled:

"Redevelopment Plan for the Vil-

lage of Elm Creek, Nebraska - Sun-

rise Street Place" for redevelop-

ment pursuant to the Community

Development Law, Nebraska Re-

vised Statutes, sections 18-2101,

et seq., within the blighted and

substandard area legally described

below:

Point of beginning is the intersec-

tion of the centerline for N. Bond

Street and the centerline of W. Cal-

kins Avenue; thence easterly along

the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue

to the intersection with the center-

line of the alley between N. Tyler

Street and N. Beecroft Street;

thence southerly along said center-

line to the intersection with the

centerline of W. Potter Avenue;

thence easterly along the centerline

of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-

section with the centerline of N. Mill

Street; thence, northerly along the

centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-

tersection with the intersection with

the extended north property line of

a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC

27-9-18; thence, easterly along the

north property line of said property

and following said property line the

intersection of the northwest corner

of a tract of land referred to as VIL

LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;

thence, easterly along the north

property line of said property to the

northeast corner; thence southerly

along the east property line of said

property and continuing until it in-

tersects with the centerline of US

Highway 30; thence, northwesterly

along said centerline of US High-

way 30 to the extended east

right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;

thence, southerly along said east

R.O.W. line to the intersection with

the extended south R.O.W. line of

Clark Avenue; thence, westerly

along said south R.O.W. line to the

intersection with the extended west

R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,

northeasterly along said west

R.O.W. line and projecting to the

intersection with the centerline of

W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly

along said centerline to the inter-

section with the centerline of N.

Bond Street; thence, northerly

along said centerline to the POB.

A map of the redevelopment area

and a copy of the proposed rede-

velopment plan are available at the

office of the Village Clerk at 535

West Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, Ne-

braska 68836, telephone number

308-856-4303.

At said time and place, all inter-

ested parties may appear and be

heard.

Dated this 31st day of July, 019.

Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

By: Wendy Clabaugh,

Village Clerk

ZNEZ Ag2,5

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braskawill be held at 9:00 a.m. on

August 16, 2019 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Chad

Softley for Prestige Exteriors, LLC

c/o Chad Softley, to rezone from

District R-1, Urban Residential Sin-

gle-Family District (Low Density) to

District R-2, Urban Residential Mix-

ed-Density District for property de-

scribed as a tract of land known as

the Southwest Quarter of Lot 1755,

Original Town of Kearney Junction

now the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, together with

the East 17.0 feet of vacated Ave-

nue "B" abutting said tract on the

West and also together with the

North half of vacated 12th Street

abutting said tract on the South

and abutting the East vacated 17.0

feet of Avenue "B" (above men-

tioned) on the South, excepting

however, the East 10.0 feet of said

North Half of Vacated 12th Street

(above mentioned) (1201 Avenue

B).

2. Application submitted by Chad

Softley for Prestige Exteriors, LLC

c/o Chad Softley, for the Prelimi-

nary Plat for Prestige Addition, an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land

known as the Southwest Quarter of

Lot 1755 (to be vacated), Original

Town of Kearney Junction now the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, together with the East

17.0 feet of Vacated Avenue "B"

abutting said tract on the West and

also together with the North half of

Vacated 12th Street abutting said

tract on the South and abutting the

East 17.0 feet of vacated Avenue

"B" (above mentioned) on the

South (1201 Avenue B).

3. Application submitted by Chad

Softley for Prestige Exteriors, LLC

c/o Chad Softley, for the Final Plat

for Prestige Addition, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as a tract of land known as

the Southwest Quarter of Lot 1755

(to be vacated), Original Town of

Kearney Junction now the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, together with the East 17.0

feet of Vacated Avenue "B" abutt-

ing said tract on the West and also

together with the North half of Va-

cated 12th Street abutting said

tract on the South and abutting the

East 17.0 feet of vacated Avenue

"B" (above mentioned) on the

South (1201 Avenue B).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Ag5,t1