SouthLaw, P.C.
13160 Foster Suite 100
Overland Park, KS 66213-2660
(913) 663-7600
FILE NO. 202350
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-
mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-
corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-
ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on Septem-
ber 6, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the
West Door by the Main Foyer of the
Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-
due to the highest bidder for cash:
THE SOUTH HALF OF THE
SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST
HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S
SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-
FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
commonly known as 604 Court
Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840
subject to all prior easements,
restrictions, reservations, cove-
nants and encumbrances now of
record, if any, to satisfy the debt
and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: July 22, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 202350).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ Jy22,29,Ag5,12,19
NOTICE OF HEARING FOR THE
PLANNING COMMISSION
OF THE VILLAGE OF
ELM CREEK, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing before the Plann-
ing Commission of the Village of
Elm Creek, Nebraska, will be held
on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7
P.M.at the Elm Creek Village Cen-
ter located at 535 West Boyd Ave-
nue, Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836,
to receive public comment, con-
sider and possibly take action on a
Redevelopment Plan entitled:
"Redevelopment Plan for the Vil-
lage of Elm Creek, Nebraska - Sun-
rise Street Place" for redevelop-
ment pursuant to the Community
Development Law, Nebraska Re-
vised Statutes, sections 18-2101,
et seq., within the blighted and
substandard redevelopment area
legally described below:
Point of beginning is the intersec-
tion of the centerline for N. Bond
Street and the centerline of W. Cal-
kins Avenue; thence easterly along
the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue
to the intersection with the center-
line of the alley between N. Tyler
Street and N. Beecroft Street;
thence southerly along said center-
line to the intersection with the
centerline of W. Potter Avenue;
thence easterly along the centerline
of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-
section with the centerline of N. Mill
Street; thence, northerly along the
centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-
tersection with the intersection with
the extended north property line of
a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC
27-9-18; thence, easterly along the
north property line of said property
and following said property line the
intersection of the northwest corner
of a tract of land referred to as VIL
LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;
thence, easterly along the north
property line of said property to the
northeast corner; thence southerly
along the east property line of said
property and continuing until it in-
tersects with the centerline of US
Highway 30; thence, northwesterly
along said centerline of US High-
way 30 to the extended east
right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;
thence, southerly along said east
R.O.W. line to the intersection with
the extended south R.O.W. line of
Clark Avenue; thence, westerly
along said south R.O.W. line to the
intersection with the extended west
R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,
northeasterly along said west
R.O.W. line and projecting to the
intersection with the centerline of
W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly
along said centerline to the inter-
section with the centerline of N.
Bond Street; thence, northerly
along said centerline to the POB.
A map of the redevelopment area
and a copy of the proposed rede-
velopment plan are available at the
office of the Village Clerk at 535
West Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, Ne-
braska 68836, telephone number
308-856-4303.
At said time and place, all inter-
ested parties may appear and be
heard.
Dated this 31st day of July, 2019.
Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska
By: Wendy Clabaugh,
Village Clerk
ZNEZ Ag2,5
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braskawill be held at 9:00 a.m. on
August 16, 2019 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by Chad
Softley for Prestige Exteriors, LLC
c/o Chad Softley, to rezone from
District R-1, Urban Residential Sin-
gle-Family District (Low Density) to
District R-2, Urban Residential Mix-
ed-Density District for property de-
scribed as a tract of land known as
the Southwest Quarter of Lot 1755,
Original Town of Kearney Junction
now the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, together with
the East 17.0 feet of vacated Ave-
nue "B" abutting said tract on the
West and also together with the
North half of vacated 12th Street
abutting said tract on the South
and abutting the East vacated 17.0
feet of Avenue "B" (above men-
tioned) on the South, excepting
however, the East 10.0 feet of said
North Half of Vacated 12th Street
(above mentioned) (1201 Avenue
B).
2. Application submitted by Chad
Softley for Prestige Exteriors, LLC
c/o Chad Softley, for the Prelimi-
nary Plat for Prestige Addition, an
addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land
known as the Southwest Quarter of
Lot 1755 (to be vacated), Original
Town of Kearney Junction now the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, together with the East
17.0 feet of Vacated Avenue "B"
abutting said tract on the West and
also together with the North half of
Vacated 12th Street abutting said
tract on the South and abutting the
East 17.0 feet of vacated Avenue
"B" (above mentioned) on the
South (1201 Avenue B).
3. Application submitted by Chad
Softley for Prestige Exteriors, LLC
c/o Chad Softley, for the Final Plat
for Prestige Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as a tract of land known as
the Southwest Quarter of Lot 1755
(to be vacated), Original Town of
Kearney Junction now the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, together with the East 17.0
feet of Vacated Avenue "B" abutt-
ing said tract on the West and also
together with the North half of Va-
cated 12th Street abutting said
tract on the South and abutting the
East 17.0 feet of vacated Avenue
"B" (above mentioned) on the
South (1201 Avenue B).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Ag5,t1