NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
August 13, 2019
Pastor Kris Pfeil provided the In-
vocation. Three Girl Scouts from
Troop 610 led the Council Mem-
bers and audience in the Pledge of
Allegiance. Mayor Clouse an-
nounced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review and is posted on the wall
of the Council Chambers. Stanley
A. Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on August 13,
2019 at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Bruce Lear, Tami James
Moore, and Jonathan Nikkila. Ab-
sent: Randy Buschkoetter. City
Clerk recorded the minutes. Ad-
ministrative personnel were also
present. Notice of the meeting had
been given according to law.
Mayor Clouse and Council wel-
comed Mercedes Phillips, winner
of America's National Teenage
Scholarship Organization Jr. Na-
tional Teenager 2019
City Clerk administered the Oath
of Office to Police K-9 Officer,
Bane.
There was no Oral Communica-
tions.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council, by majority vote,
Buschkoetter absent, withdrew the
application submitted by Olsson for
Blessing Premier Property, LLC to
vacate a tract of land being 17 feet
in width, located along the west
line of Central Avenue as originally
platted at a width of 100 feet lo-
cated in Government Lot 8, Section
12, Township 8 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (approximately
200 feet north along the west side
of Central Avenue from the inter-
section of East 1st Street and Cen-
tral Avenue).
2. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the Applica-
tion submitted by Buffalo Surveying
Corp. for Douglas Trampe and
Marla Trampe, husband and wife,
to rezone from District AG, Agricul-
tural District to District RR-2, Rural
Residential District (Intermediate
Standards) for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
East Half of the Northwest Quarter
of Section 20, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (6615
56th Avenue). By majority vote,
Buschkoetter absent, suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8354 on
first reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8354 was read by num-
ber. By majority vote, Buschkoetter
absent, Ordinance No. 8354 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
3. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and by majority
vote, Buschkoetter absent,
adopted Resolution No. 2019-106
approving the Application submit-
ted by Buffalo Surveying Corp. for
Douglas Trampe and Marla
Trampe, husband and wife for the
Final Plat for Trampe Estates, a
subdivision being part of the East
Half of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 20, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the East Half of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
20, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (6615 56th Ave-
nue).
4. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the proposed
repealing of several sections in
their entirety of Chapter 50 "Sign
Regulations" of the Code of the
City of Kearney to include: Section
50-101 "Purpose"; Section 50-102
"Definition of Terms"; Section
50-103 "General Sign and Street
Graphics Regulations"; Section
50-104 "General Regulations:
Basic Design Elements for Signs";
Section 50-105 "General Regula-
tions: Other Design Elements";
Section 50-106 "Compliance and
Amortization of Premise Identifica-
tion Signs"; Section 50-107
"General Permit Procedures"; Sec-
tion 50-108 "Method of Measure-
ment for Regulators"; Section
50-109 "Permitted Sign Types by
Zoning Districts"; Section 50-110
"Auxiliary Design Elements"; Sec-
tion 50-111 "Maximum Permitted
Sign Area"; Section 50-112
"Permitted Signs by Numbers, Di-
mensions, and Location"; Section
50-113 "Outdoor Advertising
Signs"; Section 50-114 "Outdoor
Advertising Signs; Regulations for
New Installations"; Section 50-115
"Sign Master Plan for Large Proj-
ects"; Table 50-1 "Permitted Signs
by Type and Zoning Districts"; Ta-
ble 50-2 "Auxiliary Sign Elements";
Table 50-3 "Permitted Signs by
Maximum Permitted Area and Dis-
trict"; Table 50-4 "Permitted Signs
by Numbers, Dimensions, and Lo-
cation; all to become effective Oc-
tober 1, 2019. By majority vote
Buschkoetter absent, suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8364 on
first reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8364 was read by num-
ber. By majority vote, Buschkoetter
absent, Ordinance No. 8364 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
5. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the proposed
addition of new sections to the
Code of the City of Kearney to in-
clude: Section 50-116 "Purpose
and Intent"; Section 50-117
"Applicability, Interpretation, Sever-
ability, and Non-Commercial
Speech Substitution"; Section
50-118 "Definition of Terms"; Sec-
tion 50-119 "General Sign Regula-
tions"; Section 50-120 "Prohibited
and Exempt Signs"; Section
50-121 "Method of Measurement
for Regulators"; Section 50-122
"Permitted Permanent Sign Type
by Zoning District"; Section 50-123
"Illumination/Lighting Sign Ele-
ments"; Section 50-124 "Sign Type
Supplemental Regulations: Perma-
nent Signs"; Section 50-125
"Master Sign Plan; Permanent
Signs"; Section 50-126 "Permitted
Temporary Sign Type by Zoning
District"; Section 50-127 "Sign
Type Supplemental Regulations:
Temporary Signs"; Section 50-128
"Outdoor Advertising Signs"; and
Section 50-129 "Outdoor Advertis-
ing Signs; Regulations for New In-
stallations; all to become effective
October 1, 2019. By majority vote
Buschkoetter absent, suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8365 on
first reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8365 was read by num-
ber. By majority vote, Buschkoetter
absent,Ordinance No. 8365 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
6. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and by majority
vote, Buschkoetter absent,
adopted Resolution Nos. 2019-127
and 2019-128 approving the Coun-
cil to meet as the Board of Equali-
zation for the purpose of (1) equal-
izing and levying special assess-
ments on the lots and parcels of
land in connection with Paving Im-
provement District No. 2018-990;
and (2) to determine a connection
fee in the amount of special bene-
fits accruing to the property in
Water Connection District No.
2018-1.
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Buschkoetter
absent, the following items were
approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held July 23, 2019.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
AAA Party $186.65 smcs; Ac-
cessdata Group $1,222.76 smcs;
Ackerman,K $140.00 smcs; Adven-
ture Enterprises $4,330.00 smcs;
Agri Coop $1,875.81 smcs; Alfred
Benesch $831.14 co; Amazon
$2,298.94 smcs; American Lift
$682.50 smcs; Arrants,J $14.86
smcs; Ask Supply $1,457.79 smcs;
Aurora Coop $50.08 smcs; Auto
Value $1,499.36 smcs; Awards
Plus $68.00 smcs; Baker & Taylor
$4,791.81 smcs; Bamford $225.00
smcs; Barney Building $6,792.50
smcs; Beacon Athletics $2,136.00
co; Beck,S $60.00 smcs; Becker,J
$79.00 smcs; Bells Construction
$300.00 co; Blackstone Publishing
$742.96 smcs; Blackstrap
$2,719.95 smcs; Blessing
$280,355.63 smcs; BlueCross Blu-
eShield $97,899.13 co; Bosselman
$46,502.32 smcs; Bridgett Lavene
Consulting $2,500.00 smcs;
Broadfoot's $2,576.00 smcs; BSK
Holdings $41.98 smcs; Buffalo Co
Register Deeds $46.00 smcs;
Builders $90.19 smcs; Carquest
$62.59 smcs; Carroll Construction
$19,154.97 co; Cash-Wa $5,827.92
smcs; Cave, Whitney $103.08
smcs; Center Point Publishing
$75.31 smcs; Central District
Health $2,916.00 smcs; Central
Fire & Safety $96.30 co; Central NE
Bobcat $200.89 smcs; Central NE
Sod $3,325.00 co; Chesterman
$2,690.83 smcs; Christensen,K
$110.00 smcs; Cigna $7,438.36
smcs; City of Council Bluffs
$350.00 smcs; City of Ky
$56,890.27 co, smcs; City of Ky
$372,471.56 ps; City Plumbing
$131.95 smcs; Colling,G $7,673.00
smcs; Colon,K $10.98 smcs; Com-
munity Action Part. $4,483.57
smcs; Community Health $100.00
ps; Community Service Fund
$58.00 ps; Compass $2,400.00
smcs; Consolidated Mgmt. $165.31
smcs; Conyers,S $17.57 smcs;
Country Partners $66,221.89 smcs;
Crane River Theater $1,530.00
smcs; Credit Management Serv.
$207.18 ps; Crystal Clean Carpet
$968.00 smcs; Cullen,M $10.66
smcs; Cummins $2,504.64 smcs;
Curly's Radiator $191.00 smcs;
Dan Roeder Concrete $203,390.10
co; Dan's Plumbing $418.78 smcs;
Davis,K $34.90 smcs; Dawson
Public Power $31,889.48 smcs;
Dell $2,869.77 smcs; Dennis,N
$178.10 smcs; Dent Popper
$1,950.00 co; Dept. of Education
$320.82 ps; Deterding's Alterna-
tives $1,836.88 smcs; Dish $89.06
smcs; DPC Industries $31,576.54
smcs; Dutton-Lainson $286.66
smcs; Eagle Distributing $2,259.95
smcs; Eakes $4,877.12 smcs;
Eck,J $11.47 smcs; EMC Insurance
$13,812.38 smcs; Enforce-
ment/Wachguard $12,900.00 co;
Entenmann-Roving $573.90 smcs;
Feld Fire $581.25 smcs; Feusner,J
$23.20 smcs; Fort Bend Services
$5,653.44 smcs; Freeland,D $24.78
smcs; Frontier $7,178.01 smcs;
Fulfab $178.00 smcs; Gale
$1,277.17 smcs; Gametime $92.80
co; Gangwish Turf $2,793.08
smcs,co; Garrett Tires $7,638.32
smcs; Gary Smith Construction
$168,652.41 smcs; GD Concrete
Construction $40,290.75 co; Gov-
ernment Finance Officers $50.00
smcs; GPM $566.00 smcs; Gra-
ham,A $190.00 smcs; Great Platte
River Archway $63.92 smcs;
Greater NE Cities $1,000.00 smcs;
Gregg,BJ $170.00 smcs; Guge,N
$100.00 smcs; Gurney & Associ-
ates $7,339.34 smcs; Hansen,T
$2.37 smcs; Hellas Construction
$129,739.95 co; HM Life Insurance
$55,124.33 smcs; HOA Solutions
$3,737.26 smcs; Hometown Leas-
ing $159.08 smcs; ICMA Retire-
ment trust $6,253.60 ps; Interstate
All Battery $212.00 smcs; IRS
$177,458.01 ps; Island Supply
$102.68 smcs; Jack Lederman
$208.36 smcs; Jack's Uniforms
$1,003.11 smcs; JB & Luke Brandt
Const. $775.00 smcs; Johnson
Controls $3,056.26 smcs; Johnson
Service $13,400.00 smcs; John-
son,D $65.10 smcs; Kart-Man
$2,526.48 smcs; Ky Animal Shelter
$7,808.00 smcs; Ky Arts Council
$2,000.00 smcs; Ky Concrete
$52,193.55 co; Ky Crete & Block
$6,023.27 co; Ky Hub $234.00
smcs; Ky Towing $500.00 smcs;
Kelly Supply $21.99 smcs; Konica
Minolta $1,333.72 smcs; Krason,
Jim $45.17 smcs; Ky Comm.
Found. $434.00 smcs; Liberty
House $2,200.00 smcs; Lillis,D
$307.00 smcs; Lindner,S $141.52
smcs; Loeffelholz,P $170.00 smcs;
Loper Athletics $262.50 smcs;
Luke,D $21.33 smcs; Magic Clean-
ing $7,050.00 smcs; Magpul Indus-
tries $1,669.02 smcs; Maverick
Distribution $89.30 smcs;
McCauley,D $8.74 smcs;
McGovern,J $11.75 smcs; Mead
Lumber $259.98 co; Merryman
$363.55 smcs; Microfilm Imaging
$8,200.00 smcs; Mid American
Signal $3,043.00 smcs; Midlands
Contracting $8,400.00 smcs;
Mid-NE Garage Doors $646.00
smcs; Mid-State Engineering
$249.00 co; Midwest Connect
$11,364.44 smcs; Midwest Labora-
tories $737.00 smcs; Midwest Turf
$51,653.00 co; Miller & Associates
$23,113.38 smcs,co; Miller Signs
$550.00 smcs; Mitchell,M $26.58
smcs; MPH Industries $2,161.00
co; Naval Surface Warfare
$1,800.00 smcs; NE Assn. Senior
Centers $95.00 smcs; NE Child
Support $2,448.89 ps; NE Dept En-
vironmental $150.00 smcs; NE
Dept of Revenue $152,709.78
smcs,ps; NE Environmental
$265,683.65 co; NE Machinery
$954.73 smcs; NE Public Health
$36.00 smcs; Nebraskaland Dis-
tributing $2,685.65 smcs; NELETC
$100.00 smcs; Neson,B $475.00
smcs; Northwest Electric $144.99
smcs; Northwestern Energy
$3,808.83 smcs; NTV Network
$985.00 smcs; Nutrien Ag $542.55
smcs; O&S Flying Service
$17,314.60 smcs; OCLC $764.46
smcs; Odeys $1,069.55 smcs; Of-
fice Depot $362.57 smcs; O'Keefe
Elevator $1,427.53 smcs; Olson,L
$195.00 smcs; One Call Concepts
$512.02 smcs; Option III
$16,256.80 co; Orr,L $31.00 smcs;
Otto Environmental $16,280.00
smcs; Paramount $256.39 smcs;
Payflex Systems $544.00 smcs,ps;
Pearson,P $1.56 smcs; Peek,C
$100.00 smcs; Peerless Machine
$1,122.00 smcs; Photo Card Spe-
cialties $85.76 smcs; Ping $337.58
smcs; Platte Valley Laboratories
$780.00 smcs; Pogioli,J $100.00
smcs; Power Tech $1,656.38 smcs;
Presto-X $472.00 smcs; Proquest
$448.24 smcs; Prososki,A $31.90
smcs; Provantage $14,900.00 co;
Public Safety Dive $6,320.00
smcs; R.W. Sorensen $1,003.00
smcs; Rasmussen Mechanical
$343.90 smcs; Ready Mixed
$10,528.09 co; Recorded Books
$486.16 smcs; Republican National
$777.20 smcs; Rothermich,S
$146.49 smcs; Rowe,L $262.50
smcs; Rymill,R $91.10 smcs; S & J
Construction $27,743.75 co; Sapp
Brothers $19,777.50 smcs;
Schescke,C $6.12 smcs; School
District 7 $212.40 smcs;
Schwarz,G $107.67 smcs; Sculp-
ture Walk $2,675.00 smcs;
Shotkoski,J $35.00 smcs; Shredd-
ing Solutions $45.90 smcs; Silver-
stone Group $5,005.75 smcs; Sin-
gleton,J $1.56 smcs; Snap-On
Tools $300.00 smcs; SOS Portable
Toilets $350.00 smcs; Southern
Glaziers Wine $1,012.00 smcs;
Sprinkler Service $292.50 smcs;
State Fire Marshal Training $50.00
smcs; Steinbrook,S $262.50 smcs;
Stitch 3 $98.00 smcs; Straight Line
Striping $594.00 smcs; Strani,K
$74.12 smcs; Suburban Fire Pro-
tection $2,284.50 ps; Suchsland,T
$44.00 smcs; Sunbelt Rentals
$319.00 smcs; Sunset Law En-
forcement $23,775.39 smcs; Ter-
ry's Transport $16,100.00 smcs;
Tielks's Sandwiches $124.77 smcs;
Tillotson Enterprises $3,531.00 co;
Tradewell Pallet $980.00 smcs;
Tri-Cities Group $11,727.55 co;
Tritech Forensics $202.45 smcs;
Turman,J $38.58 smcs; Turner
Body Shop $1,576.83 smcs; Tye &
Rowling $13,711.08 smcs; Union
Bank & Trust Co. $81,208.29 ps;
Union Pacific Railroad $2,687.83
er; United Way of Ky $438.42 ps;
University of Missouri $12,400.00
smcs; US Cellular $100.00 smcs;
Van Diest $6,994.75 smcs; Vertiv
$1,841.72 smcs; Village Uniform
$308.32 smcs; Waldinger $461.04
smcs; Waterlink $682.12 smcs;
Weaver,N $21.39 smcs;
Wehmeyer,K $47.06 smcs; Wick,D
$353.44 smcs; Wick's Sterling
Trucks $171,529.00 co; Wilkins,C
$24.83 smcs; Wojcik,B $155.48
smcs; Payroll Ending 08/03/2019 --
$539,808.41. The foregoing sched-
ule of claims is published in ac-
cordance with Section 19-1102 of
the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,
and is published at an expense of
$82.94 to the City of Kearney.
3. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the Class C-123204 liquor
license application and manager
application for Jianduan Pan sub-
mitted by HJZ Food Kearney Inc.
LLC dba Hunan's Chinese Res-
taurant located at 305 West 11th
Street.
4. Approve the Application for
Special Assessment for Agricultural
Deferral submitted by KPT&G, LLC
with regard to Paving Improvement
District No. 2019-1000 for Yanney
Avenue from the northwest corner
of Lot 3, E.K. and Mary Yanney
Heritage Park Second, thence
easterly 250 feet to the northeast
corner of Lot 3, thence southerly
248.84 feet to the South line of Lot
3, thence 598.54 feet westerly to
the southwest corner of Govern-
ment Lot 3 in Section 10, Township
8 North, Range 16 West, thence
northerly 203.16 feet to the north-
west corner of Government Lot 3,
thence easterly 316 feet to the
northwest corner of Lot 3, E.K. and
Mary Yanney Heritage Park Sec-
ond.
5. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-129 approving the Developer
Constructed Infrastructure Agree-
ment for Hillside Estates and Lots
1, 2, 3, 4, Block Two and Lots 5, 6,
7, 8, Block Three, Honey Hills Es-
tates Addition between the City of
Kearney and Twin Hills, LLC, a Ne-
braska Corporation, by and through
its Managing Member, Gene
McElhinny, being Owner and the
Developer, for the construction of
paving, water main, sanitary sewer
main and storm sewer for Hillside
Estates, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
and Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, Block Two and
Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, Block Three, Honey
Hills Estates Addition, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska for a tract of
land being Lots 1 through 4 inclu-
sive, Block Two and Lots 5 through
8 inclusive, Block Three, Honey
Hills Estates Addition, an addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska and Lots 1
through 9 inclusive, Hillside Es-
tates, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
6. Adopt Resolution 2019-130
approving the Real Estate Pur-
chase Agreement between Kash
Plastics, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company and the City of
Kearney for the purchase of a tract
of land being all of Lot 6, the West
60.00 feet of Lot 7, and part of the
North half of vacated 30.00 foot al-
ley, Block 1, Patriot Industrial Park,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska; AND a
tract of land being all of Lot 9, the
West 60.00 feet of Lot 8, and part
of the South half of vacated 30.00
foot, Block 1, Patriot Industrial
Park, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
7. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-131 approving the Peterson
Senior Activity Center Annual Nutri-
tion Service Contract between the
City of Kearney and Community
Action Partnership of Mid-Nebra-
ska.
9. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-133 approving Change Order
No. 1 showing an increase in the
amount of $273,047.50 (for the ad-
dition of paving and storm sewer
infrastructure at TechOne Crossing)
submitted by Dan Roeder Con-
crete, Inc. and approved by Miller &
Associates for 2019 Part 1 Im-
provements; Younes Center Sixth
in connection with Paving Improve-
ment District Nos. 2019-996 and
2019-997 (Bid B).
10. Approve the agreement be-
tween the City of Kearney and the
Kearney Area Animal Shelter for
continued care of animals that are
impounded by the City, setting
forth the Shelter's obligations with
reference to caring for these ani-
mals and adopt Resolution
2019-134.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-135 accepting the public im-
provements constructed under a
Developer Constructed Infrastruc-
ture Agreement for L & P Commer-
cial Park between the City of Kear-
ney and Starostka Group Unlimited
Inc., a Nebraska Corporation.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-136 approving the Developer
Constructed Infrastructure Agree-
ment between the City of Kearney
and Fountain Hills Properties, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, by and through its members,
Steven Craig and Carol Craig, be-
ing an Owner and the Developer for
the construction of paving, water
main, sanitary sewer main and
storm sewer for Lots 1 through 24,
inclusive, Block One, Fountain Hills
Eighth Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
13. Approve the License
Agreement between the City of
Kearney and the United Parcel
Service for Temporary Use of the
City's Right-of-Way near the UPS
Depot located at 1120 B Avenue.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By majority vote, Buschkoetter
absent, suspended the rules requir-
ing the reading of ordinances on
three different days and placed Or-
dinance No. 8366 repealing of sec-
tions in their entirety of Article 1
"Signs" and of Chapter 3 "Business
Regulations" of the City Code to in-
clude: Section 3-101 "Signs; Title";
Section 3-102 "Signs; Intent and
Purpose"; and Section 3-103
"Signs; Definitions"; and repealing
of articles in their entirety of Article
2 "Posting", Article 4 "Permanent
Signs", Article 5 "Permit", Article 6
"Signs Generally", Article 7 "Design
and Construction", Article 8
"Projection and Clearance", Article
9 "Nonconforming Signs" and Arti-
cle 10 "Temporary Signs" of Chap-
ter 3 "Business Regulations" of the
City Code, all to become effective
October 1, 2019on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8366
was read by number. By majority
vote, Buschkoetter absent, Ordi-
nance No. 8366 was passed, ap-
proved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
2. By majority vote, Buschkoetter
absent, suspended the rules requir-
ing the reading of ordinances on
three different days and placed Or-
dinance No. 8367amending Article
1 "Signs" of Chapter 3 "Business
Regulations" of the City Code as
follows: amend Article 1 "Signs" to
change article title to "Construction
Sign Code"; add a new section en-
titled Section 3-104 "Intent and
Purpose"; add a new section enti-
tled Section 3-105 "Permanent
Sign; Registration of Installers";
add a new section entitled Section
3-106 "Revocation of Registration;
Sign Installers"; add a new section
entitled Section 3-107 "Certificate
of Insurance"; add a new section
entitled Section 3-108 "Permit Pro-
cedures"; add a new section enti-
tled Section 3-109 "Design Stand-
ards; Signs"; add a new section
entitled Section 3-110
"Construction Standards; Signs";
add a new section entitled Section
3-111 "Maintenance and Altera-
tions; Signs"; add a new section
entitled Section 3-112
"Nonconformance; Signs"; and add
a new section entitled Section
3-113 "Violations and Enforcement;
Signs"; to become effective Octo-
ber 1, 2019 on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8367
was read by number. By majority
vote, Buschkoetter absent, Ordi-
nance No. 8367 was passed, ap-
proved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
3. By majority vote, Buschkoetter
absent, suspended the rules requir-
ing the reading of ordinances on
three different days and placed Or-
dinance No. 8368 authorizing the
deed of sale for a tract of land be-
ing all of Lot 6, the West 60.00 feet
of Lot 7, and part of the North half
of vacated 30.00 foot alley, Block
1, Patriot Industrial Park, an addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska; AND a tract of
land being all of Lot 9, the West
60.00 feet of Lot 8, and part of the
South half of vacated 30.00 foot,
Block 1, Patriot Industrial Park, an
addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska to Kash
Plastics, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
LiabilityCompany onn first reading
by number only. Ordinance No.
8368 was read by number. By ma-
jority vote, Buschkoetter absent,
Ordinance No. 8368 was passed,
approved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
4. By majority vote, Buschkoetter
absent, suspended the rules requir-
ing the reading of ordinances on
three different days and placed Or-
dinance No. 8369 amending Article
6 "Fireworks" of Chapter 4 "Fire
Regulations" of the Code of the
City of Kearney as follows: amend
Section 4-609 "Discharging Fire-
works; When Permissible" to
change staff recipient of approved
display permit from the State Fire
Marshal; and add a new section
entitled Section 4-617 "Flying Lan-
tern-Type Device Prohibited"on
first reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8369 was read by num-
ber. By majority vote, Buschkoetter
absent, Ordinance No. 8369 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
5. By majority vote, Buschkoetter
absent, suspended the rules requir-
ing the reading of ordinances on
three different days and placed Or-
dinance No. 8370 repealing Ordi-
nance No. 8338 and amend the
Salary Ordinance reflecting rec-
ommended classification changes
on first reading by number only.
Ordinance No. 8370 was read by
number. By majority vote, Busch-
koetter absent, Ordinance No.
8370 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
6. By majority vote, Buschkoetter
absent, suspended the rules requir-
ing the reading of ordinances on
three different days and placed Or-
dinance No. 8371 amending Sec-
tion 9-1017 "Amendments To Uni-
form Plumbing Code, 2015 Edition"
of Division I "Uniform Plumbing
Code" of Article 10 "Plumbing
Code" of Chapter 9 "Public Works"
to add language clarifying that re-
moval and tampering of the shutoff
valve is not acceptable on first
reading by number only. Ordinance
No. 8371 was read by number. By
majority vote, Buschkoetter absent,
Ordinance No. 8371 was passed,
approved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. By a 3 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, Buschkoetter absent,
granted permission to pay the
Open Account Claim in the amount
of $106,926.20 to Nebraska Public
Power District.
By majority vote, Buschkoetter
absent, Council adjourned at 6:10
p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in JEFFREY POPE AND
POPE FARMS, INC. is plaintiff, vs.
TRINE OWEN is Defendant, Case
CI17-2494, the following described
property owned by TRINE OWEN
has been levied upon:
(Lot 1) 1x RED ANGUS COW -
Red Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384 (White Ear Tag
134X)
(Lot 2) 9x EMBRYOS
Trista 134X x LSF Packer 9063W
(Boxed Beef)
Donor Registration Name: OHRR
IS Copper Trista 134X
Donor Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384
Sire Registration Name: LSF
Packer 9063W (Boxed Beef)
Sire Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1305669
(Lot 3) 17x EMBRYOS
Trista 134X x Redemption Y1334
Donor Registration Name: OHRR
IS Copper Trista 134X
Donor Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384
Sire Registration Name: Redemp-
tion Y1334
Sire Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1441805
(Lot 4) 16x EMBRYOS
Trista 134X x Brown Premier
X7876
Donor Registration Name: OHRR
IS Copper Trista 134X
Donor Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384
Sire Registration Name: Brown
Premier X7876
Sire Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1379610
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 12th day of Sep-
tember, 2019 at 26075 Willow
Road, Ravenna, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. Inspection of livestock
available at 8:30 a.m. the day of
sale.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour. Cash or certificate of
credit due at beginning of sale for
bid to be accepted.
Cash or certified funds, to be
paid the day of Sale.
**Buyer is responsible for shipp-
ing and handling costs if applica-
ble. Arrangements to be made di-
rectly between buyer and shipper.**
Dated this 13th day of August,
2019
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, #90921
Deputy
ZNEZ Ag17,24,31,S7