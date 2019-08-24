 

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

August 13, 2019

 

Pastor Kris Pfeil provided the In-

vocation. Three Girl Scouts from

Troop 610 led the Council Mem-

bers and audience in the Pledge of

Allegiance. Mayor Clouse an-

nounced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review and is posted on the wall

of the Council Chambers. Stanley

A. Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular meeting of the City

Council to order on August 13,

2019 at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Bruce Lear, Tami James

Moore, and Jonathan Nikkila. Ab-

sent: Randy Buschkoetter. City

Clerk recorded the minutes. Ad-

ministrative personnel were also

present. Notice of the meeting had

been given according to law.

Mayor Clouse and Council wel-

comed Mercedes Phillips, winner

of America's National Teenage

Scholarship Organization Jr. Na-

tional Teenager 2019

City Clerk administered the Oath

of Office to Police K-9 Officer,

Bane.

There was no Oral Communica-

tions.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council, by majority vote,

Buschkoetter absent, withdrew the

application submitted by Olsson for

Blessing Premier Property, LLC to

vacate a tract of land being 17 feet

in width, located along the west

line of Central Avenue as originally

platted at a width of 100 feet lo-

cated in Government Lot 8, Section

12, Township 8 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (approximately

200 feet north along the west side

of Central Avenue from the inter-

section of East 1st Street and Cen-

tral Avenue).

2. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the Applica-

tion submitted by Buffalo Surveying

Corp. for Douglas Trampe and

Marla Trampe, husband and wife,

to rezone from District AG, Agricul-

tural District to District RR-2, Rural

Residential District (Intermediate

Standards) for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

East Half of the Northwest Quarter

of Section 20, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (6615

56th Avenue). By majority vote,

Buschkoetter absent, suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8354 on

first reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8354 was read by num-

ber. By majority vote, Buschkoetter

absent, Ordinance No. 8354 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

3. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and by majority

vote, Buschkoetter absent,

adopted Resolution No. 2019-106

approving the Application submit-

ted by Buffalo Surveying Corp. for

Douglas Trampe and Marla

Trampe, husband and wife for the

Final Plat for Trampe Estates, a

subdivision being part of the East

Half of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 20, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the East Half of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

20, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (6615 56th Ave-

nue).

4. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the proposed

repealing of several sections in

their entirety of Chapter 50 "Sign

Regulations" of the Code of the

City of Kearney to include: Section

50-101 "Purpose"; Section 50-102

"Definition of Terms"; Section

50-103 "General Sign and Street

Graphics Regulations"; Section

50-104 "General Regulations:

Basic Design Elements for Signs";

Section 50-105 "General Regula-

tions: Other Design Elements";

Section 50-106 "Compliance and

Amortization of Premise Identifica-

tion Signs"; Section 50-107

"General Permit Procedures"; Sec-

tion 50-108 "Method of Measure-

ment for Regulators"; Section

50-109 "Permitted Sign Types by

Zoning Districts"; Section 50-110

"Auxiliary Design Elements"; Sec-

tion 50-111 "Maximum Permitted

Sign Area"; Section 50-112

"Permitted Signs by Numbers, Di-

mensions, and Location"; Section

50-113 "Outdoor Advertising

Signs"; Section 50-114 "Outdoor

Advertising Signs; Regulations for

New Installations"; Section 50-115

"Sign Master Plan for Large Proj-

ects"; Table 50-1 "Permitted Signs

by Type and Zoning Districts"; Ta-

ble 50-2 "Auxiliary Sign Elements";

Table 50-3 "Permitted Signs by

Maximum Permitted Area and Dis-

trict"; Table 50-4 "Permitted Signs

by Numbers, Dimensions, and Lo-

cation; all to become effective Oc-

tober 1, 2019. By majority vote

Buschkoetter absent, suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8364 on

first reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8364 was read by num-

ber. By majority vote, Buschkoetter

absent, Ordinance No. 8364 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

5. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the proposed

addition of new sections to the

Code of the City of Kearney to in-

clude: Section 50-116 "Purpose

and Intent"; Section 50-117

"Applicability, Interpretation, Sever-

ability, and Non-Commercial

Speech Substitution"; Section

50-118 "Definition of Terms"; Sec-

tion 50-119 "General Sign Regula-

tions"; Section 50-120 "Prohibited

and Exempt Signs"; Section

50-121 "Method of Measurement

for Regulators"; Section 50-122

"Permitted Permanent Sign Type

by Zoning District"; Section 50-123

"Illumination/Lighting Sign Ele-

ments"; Section 50-124 "Sign Type

Supplemental Regulations: Perma-

nent Signs"; Section 50-125

"Master Sign Plan; Permanent

Signs"; Section 50-126 "Permitted

Temporary Sign Type by Zoning

District"; Section 50-127 "Sign

Type Supplemental Regulations:

Temporary Signs"; Section 50-128

"Outdoor Advertising Signs"; and

Section 50-129 "Outdoor Advertis-

ing Signs; Regulations for New In-

stallations; all to become effective

October 1, 2019. By majority vote

Buschkoetter absent, suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8365 on

first reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8365 was read by num-

ber. By majority vote, Buschkoetter

absent,Ordinance No. 8365 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

6. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and by majority

vote, Buschkoetter absent,

adopted Resolution Nos. 2019-127

and 2019-128 approving the Coun-

cil to meet as the Board of Equali-

zation for the purpose of (1) equal-

izing and levying special assess-

ments on the lots and parcels of

land in connection with Paving Im-

provement District No. 2018-990;

and (2) to determine a connection

fee in the amount of special bene-

fits accruing to the property in

Water Connection District No.

2018-1.

Consent Agenda:

By majority vote, Buschkoetter

absent, the following items were

approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held July 23, 2019.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

AAA Party $186.65 smcs; Ac-

cessdata Group $1,222.76 smcs;

Ackerman,K $140.00 smcs; Adven-

ture Enterprises $4,330.00 smcs;

Agri Coop $1,875.81 smcs; Alfred

Benesch $831.14 co; Amazon

$2,298.94 smcs; American Lift

$682.50 smcs; Arrants,J $14.86

smcs; Ask Supply $1,457.79 smcs;

Aurora Coop $50.08 smcs; Auto

Value $1,499.36 smcs; Awards

Plus $68.00 smcs; Baker & Taylor

$4,791.81 smcs; Bamford $225.00

smcs; Barney Building $6,792.50

smcs; Beacon Athletics $2,136.00

co; Beck,S $60.00 smcs; Becker,J

$79.00 smcs; Bells Construction

$300.00 co; Blackstone Publishing

$742.96 smcs; Blackstrap

$2,719.95 smcs; Blessing

$280,355.63 smcs; BlueCross Blu-

eShield $97,899.13 co; Bosselman

$46,502.32 smcs; Bridgett Lavene

Consulting $2,500.00 smcs;

Broadfoot's $2,576.00 smcs; BSK

Holdings $41.98 smcs; Buffalo Co

Register Deeds $46.00 smcs;

Builders $90.19 smcs; Carquest

$62.59 smcs; Carroll Construction

$19,154.97 co; Cash-Wa $5,827.92

smcs; Cave, Whitney $103.08

smcs; Center Point Publishing

$75.31 smcs; Central District

Health $2,916.00 smcs; Central

Fire & Safety $96.30 co; Central NE

Bobcat $200.89 smcs; Central NE

Sod $3,325.00 co; Chesterman

$2,690.83 smcs; Christensen,K

$110.00 smcs; Cigna $7,438.36

smcs; City of Council Bluffs

$350.00 smcs; City of Ky

$56,890.27 co, smcs; City of Ky

$372,471.56 ps; City Plumbing

$131.95 smcs; Colling,G $7,673.00

smcs; Colon,K $10.98 smcs; Com-

munity Action Part. $4,483.57

smcs; Community Health $100.00

ps; Community Service Fund

$58.00 ps; Compass $2,400.00

smcs; Consolidated Mgmt. $165.31

smcs; Conyers,S $17.57 smcs;

Country Partners $66,221.89 smcs;

Crane River Theater $1,530.00

smcs; Credit Management Serv.

$207.18 ps; Crystal Clean Carpet

$968.00 smcs; Cullen,M $10.66

smcs; Cummins $2,504.64 smcs;

Curly's Radiator $191.00 smcs;

Dan Roeder Concrete $203,390.10

co; Dan's Plumbing $418.78 smcs;

Davis,K $34.90 smcs; Dawson

Public Power $31,889.48 smcs;

Dell $2,869.77 smcs; Dennis,N

$178.10 smcs; Dent Popper

$1,950.00 co; Dept. of Education

$320.82 ps; Deterding's Alterna-

tives $1,836.88 smcs; Dish $89.06

smcs; DPC Industries $31,576.54

smcs; Dutton-Lainson $286.66

smcs; Eagle Distributing $2,259.95

smcs; Eakes $4,877.12 smcs;

Eck,J $11.47 smcs; EMC Insurance

$13,812.38 smcs; Enforce-

ment/Wachguard $12,900.00 co;

Entenmann-Roving $573.90 smcs;

Feld Fire $581.25 smcs; Feusner,J

$23.20 smcs; Fort Bend Services

$5,653.44 smcs; Freeland,D $24.78

smcs; Frontier $7,178.01 smcs;

Fulfab $178.00 smcs; Gale

$1,277.17 smcs; Gametime $92.80

co; Gangwish Turf $2,793.08

smcs,co; Garrett Tires $7,638.32

smcs; Gary Smith Construction

$168,652.41 smcs; GD Concrete

Construction $40,290.75 co; Gov-

ernment Finance Officers $50.00

smcs; GPM $566.00 smcs; Gra-

ham,A $190.00 smcs; Great Platte

River Archway $63.92 smcs;

Greater NE Cities $1,000.00 smcs;

Gregg,BJ $170.00 smcs; Guge,N

$100.00 smcs; Gurney & Associ-

ates $7,339.34 smcs; Hansen,T

$2.37 smcs; Hellas Construction

$129,739.95 co; HM Life Insurance

$55,124.33 smcs; HOA Solutions

$3,737.26 smcs; Hometown Leas-

ing $159.08 smcs; ICMA Retire-

ment trust $6,253.60 ps; Interstate

All Battery $212.00 smcs; IRS

$177,458.01 ps; Island Supply

$102.68 smcs; Jack Lederman

$208.36 smcs; Jack's Uniforms

$1,003.11 smcs; JB & Luke Brandt

Const. $775.00 smcs; Johnson

Controls $3,056.26 smcs; Johnson

Service $13,400.00 smcs; John-

son,D $65.10 smcs; Kart-Man

$2,526.48 smcs; Ky Animal Shelter

$7,808.00 smcs; Ky Arts Council

$2,000.00 smcs; Ky Concrete

$52,193.55 co; Ky Crete & Block

$6,023.27 co; Ky Hub $234.00

smcs; Ky Towing $500.00 smcs;

Kelly Supply $21.99 smcs; Konica

Minolta $1,333.72 smcs; Krason,

Jim $45.17 smcs; Ky Comm.

Found. $434.00 smcs; Liberty

House $2,200.00 smcs; Lillis,D

$307.00 smcs; Lindner,S $141.52

smcs; Loeffelholz,P $170.00 smcs;

Loper Athletics $262.50 smcs;

Luke,D $21.33 smcs; Magic Clean-

ing $7,050.00 smcs; Magpul Indus-

tries $1,669.02 smcs; Maverick

Distribution $89.30 smcs;

McCauley,D $8.74 smcs;

McGovern,J $11.75 smcs; Mead

Lumber $259.98 co; Merryman

$363.55 smcs; Microfilm Imaging

$8,200.00 smcs; Mid American

Signal $3,043.00 smcs; Midlands

Contracting $8,400.00 smcs;

Mid-NE Garage Doors $646.00

smcs; Mid-State Engineering

$249.00 co; Midwest Connect

$11,364.44 smcs; Midwest Labora-

tories $737.00 smcs; Midwest Turf

$51,653.00 co; Miller & Associates

$23,113.38 smcs,co; Miller Signs

$550.00 smcs; Mitchell,M $26.58

smcs; MPH Industries $2,161.00

co; Naval Surface Warfare

$1,800.00 smcs; NE Assn. Senior

Centers $95.00 smcs; NE Child

Support $2,448.89 ps; NE Dept En-

vironmental $150.00 smcs; NE

Dept of Revenue $152,709.78

smcs,ps; NE Environmental

$265,683.65 co; NE Machinery

$954.73 smcs; NE Public Health

$36.00 smcs; Nebraskaland Dis-

tributing $2,685.65 smcs; NELETC

$100.00 smcs; Neson,B $475.00

smcs; Northwest Electric $144.99

smcs; Northwestern Energy

$3,808.83 smcs; NTV Network

$985.00 smcs; Nutrien Ag $542.55

smcs; O&S Flying Service

$17,314.60 smcs; OCLC $764.46

smcs; Odeys $1,069.55 smcs; Of-

fice Depot $362.57 smcs; O'Keefe

Elevator $1,427.53 smcs; Olson,L

$195.00 smcs; One Call Concepts

$512.02 smcs; Option III

$16,256.80 co; Orr,L $31.00 smcs;

Otto Environmental $16,280.00

smcs; Paramount $256.39 smcs;

Payflex Systems $544.00 smcs,ps;

Pearson,P $1.56 smcs; Peek,C

$100.00 smcs; Peerless Machine

$1,122.00 smcs; Photo Card Spe-

cialties $85.76 smcs; Ping $337.58

smcs; Platte Valley Laboratories

$780.00 smcs; Pogioli,J $100.00

smcs; Power Tech $1,656.38 smcs;

Presto-X $472.00 smcs; Proquest

$448.24 smcs; Prososki,A $31.90

smcs; Provantage $14,900.00 co;

Public Safety Dive $6,320.00

smcs; R.W. Sorensen $1,003.00

smcs; Rasmussen Mechanical

$343.90 smcs; Ready Mixed

$10,528.09 co; Recorded Books

$486.16 smcs; Republican National

$777.20 smcs; Rothermich,S

$146.49 smcs; Rowe,L $262.50

smcs; Rymill,R $91.10 smcs; S & J

Construction $27,743.75 co; Sapp

Brothers $19,777.50 smcs;

Schescke,C $6.12 smcs; School

District 7 $212.40 smcs;

Schwarz,G $107.67 smcs; Sculp-

ture Walk $2,675.00 smcs;

Shotkoski,J $35.00 smcs; Shredd-

ing Solutions $45.90 smcs; Silver-

stone Group $5,005.75 smcs; Sin-

gleton,J $1.56 smcs; Snap-On

Tools $300.00 smcs; SOS Portable

Toilets $350.00 smcs; Southern

Glaziers Wine $1,012.00 smcs;

Sprinkler Service $292.50 smcs;

State Fire Marshal Training $50.00

smcs; Steinbrook,S $262.50 smcs;

Stitch 3 $98.00 smcs; Straight Line

Striping $594.00 smcs; Strani,K

$74.12 smcs; Suburban Fire Pro-

tection $2,284.50 ps; Suchsland,T

$44.00 smcs; Sunbelt Rentals

$319.00 smcs; Sunset Law En-

forcement $23,775.39 smcs; Ter-

ry's Transport $16,100.00 smcs;

Tielks's Sandwiches $124.77 smcs;

Tillotson Enterprises $3,531.00 co;

Tradewell Pallet $980.00 smcs;

Tri-Cities Group $11,727.55 co;

Tritech Forensics $202.45 smcs;

Turman,J $38.58 smcs; Turner

Body Shop $1,576.83 smcs; Tye &

Rowling $13,711.08 smcs; Union

Bank & Trust Co. $81,208.29 ps;

Union Pacific Railroad $2,687.83

er; United Way of Ky $438.42 ps;

University of Missouri $12,400.00

smcs; US Cellular $100.00 smcs;

Van Diest $6,994.75 smcs; Vertiv

$1,841.72 smcs; Village Uniform

$308.32 smcs; Waldinger $461.04

smcs; Waterlink $682.12 smcs;

Weaver,N $21.39 smcs;

Wehmeyer,K $47.06 smcs; Wick,D

$353.44 smcs; Wick's Sterling

Trucks $171,529.00 co; Wilkins,C

$24.83 smcs; Wojcik,B $155.48

smcs; Payroll Ending 08/03/2019 --

$539,808.41. The foregoing sched-

ule of claims is published in ac-

cordance with Section 19-1102 of

the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,

and is published at an expense of

$82.94 to the City of Kearney.

3. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of no recommendation to the

Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-

sion on the Class C-123204 liquor

license application and manager

application for Jianduan Pan sub-

mitted by HJZ Food Kearney Inc.

LLC dba Hunan's Chinese Res-

taurant located at 305 West 11th

Street.

4. Approve the Application for

Special Assessment for Agricultural

Deferral submitted by KPT&G, LLC

with regard to Paving Improvement

District No. 2019-1000 for Yanney

Avenue from the northwest corner

of Lot 3, E.K. and Mary Yanney

Heritage Park Second, thence

easterly 250 feet to the northeast

corner of Lot 3, thence southerly

248.84 feet to the South line of Lot

3, thence 598.54 feet westerly to

the southwest corner of Govern-

ment Lot 3 in Section 10, Township

8 North, Range 16 West, thence

northerly 203.16 feet to the north-

west corner of Government Lot 3,

thence easterly 316 feet to the

northwest corner of Lot 3, E.K. and

Mary Yanney Heritage Park Sec-

ond.

5. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-129 approving the Developer

Constructed Infrastructure Agree-

ment for Hillside Estates and Lots

1, 2, 3, 4, Block Two and Lots 5, 6,

7, 8, Block Three, Honey Hills Es-

tates Addition between the City of

Kearney and Twin Hills, LLC, a Ne-

braska Corporation, by and through

its Managing Member, Gene

McElhinny, being Owner and the

Developer, for the construction of

paving, water main, sanitary sewer

main and storm sewer for Hillside

Estates, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

and Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, Block Two and

Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, Block Three, Honey

Hills Estates Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska for a tract of

land being Lots 1 through 4 inclu-

sive, Block Two and Lots 5 through

8 inclusive, Block Three, Honey

Hills Estates Addition, an addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and Lots 1

through 9 inclusive, Hillside Es-

tates, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

6. Adopt Resolution 2019-130

approving the Real Estate Pur-

chase Agreement between Kash

Plastics, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company and the City of

Kearney for the purchase of a tract

of land being all of Lot 6, the West

60.00 feet of Lot 7, and part of the

North half of vacated 30.00 foot al-

ley, Block 1, Patriot Industrial Park,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska; AND a

tract of land being all of Lot 9, the

West 60.00 feet of Lot 8, and part

of the South half of vacated 30.00

foot, Block 1, Patriot Industrial

Park, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

7. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-131 approving the Peterson

Senior Activity Center Annual Nutri-

tion Service Contract between the

City of Kearney and Community

Action Partnership of Mid-Nebra-

ska.

9. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-133 approving Change Order

No. 1 showing an increase in the

amount of $273,047.50 (for the ad-

dition of paving and storm sewer

infrastructure at TechOne Crossing)

submitted by Dan Roeder Con-

crete, Inc. and approved by Miller &

Associates for 2019 Part 1 Im-

provements; Younes Center Sixth

in connection with Paving Improve-

ment District Nos. 2019-996 and

2019-997 (Bid B).

10. Approve the agreement be-

tween the City of Kearney and the

Kearney Area Animal Shelter for

continued care of animals that are

impounded by the City, setting

forth the Shelter's obligations with

reference to caring for these ani-

mals and adopt Resolution

2019-134.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-135 accepting the public im-

provements constructed under a

Developer Constructed Infrastruc-

ture Agreement for L & P Commer-

cial Park between the City of Kear-

ney and Starostka Group Unlimited

Inc., a Nebraska Corporation.

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-136 approving the Developer

Constructed Infrastructure Agree-

ment between the City of Kearney

and Fountain Hills Properties, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, by and through its members,

Steven Craig and Carol Craig, be-

ing an Owner and the Developer for

the construction of paving, water

main, sanitary sewer main and

storm sewer for Lots 1 through 24,

inclusive, Block One, Fountain Hills

Eighth Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

13. Approve the License

Agreement between the City of

Kearney and the United Parcel

Service for Temporary Use of the

City's Right-of-Way near the UPS

Depot located at 1120 B Avenue.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. By majority vote, Buschkoetter

absent, suspended the rules requir-

ing the reading of ordinances on

three different days and placed Or-

dinance No. 8366 repealing of sec-

tions in their entirety of Article 1

"Signs" and of Chapter 3 "Business

Regulations" of the City Code to in-

clude: Section 3-101 "Signs; Title";

Section 3-102 "Signs; Intent and

Purpose"; and Section 3-103

"Signs; Definitions"; and repealing

of articles in their entirety of Article

2 "Posting", Article 4 "Permanent

Signs", Article 5 "Permit", Article 6

"Signs Generally", Article 7 "Design

and Construction", Article 8

"Projection and Clearance", Article

9 "Nonconforming Signs" and Arti-

cle 10 "Temporary Signs" of Chap-

ter 3 "Business Regulations" of the

City Code, all to become effective

October 1, 2019on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8366

was read by number. By majority

vote, Buschkoetter absent, Ordi-

nance No. 8366 was passed, ap-

proved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

2. By majority vote, Buschkoetter

absent, suspended the rules requir-

ing the reading of ordinances on

three different days and placed Or-

dinance No. 8367amending Article

1 "Signs" of Chapter 3 "Business

Regulations" of the City Code as

follows: amend Article 1 "Signs" to

change article title to "Construction

Sign Code"; add a new section en-

titled Section 3-104 "Intent and

Purpose"; add a new section enti-

tled Section 3-105 "Permanent

Sign; Registration of Installers";

add a new section entitled Section

3-106 "Revocation of Registration;

Sign Installers"; add a new section

entitled Section 3-107 "Certificate

of Insurance"; add a new section

entitled Section 3-108 "Permit Pro-

cedures"; add a new section enti-

tled Section 3-109 "Design Stand-

ards; Signs"; add a new section

entitled Section 3-110

"Construction Standards; Signs";

add a new section entitled Section

3-111 "Maintenance and Altera-

tions; Signs"; add a new section

entitled Section 3-112

"Nonconformance; Signs"; and add

a new section entitled Section

3-113 "Violations and Enforcement;

Signs"; to become effective Octo-

ber 1, 2019 on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8367

was read by number. By majority

vote, Buschkoetter absent, Ordi-

nance No. 8367 was passed, ap-

proved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

3. By majority vote, Buschkoetter

absent, suspended the rules requir-

ing the reading of ordinances on

three different days and placed Or-

dinance No. 8368 authorizing the

deed of sale for a tract of land be-

ing all of Lot 6, the West 60.00 feet

of Lot 7, and part of the North half

of vacated 30.00 foot alley, Block

1, Patriot Industrial Park, an addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska; AND a tract of

land being all of Lot 9, the West

60.00 feet of Lot 8, and part of the

South half of vacated 30.00 foot,

Block 1, Patriot Industrial Park, an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska to Kash

Plastics, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

LiabilityCompany onn first reading

by number only. Ordinance No.

8368 was read by number. By ma-

jority vote, Buschkoetter absent,

Ordinance No. 8368 was passed,

approved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

4. By majority vote, Buschkoetter

absent, suspended the rules requir-

ing the reading of ordinances on

three different days and placed Or-

dinance No. 8369 amending Article

6 "Fireworks" of Chapter 4 "Fire

Regulations" of the Code of the

City of Kearney as follows: amend

Section 4-609 "Discharging Fire-

works; When Permissible" to

change staff recipient of approved

display permit from the State Fire

Marshal; and add a new section

entitled Section 4-617 "Flying Lan-

tern-Type Device Prohibited"on

first reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8369 was read by num-

ber. By majority vote, Buschkoetter

absent, Ordinance No. 8369 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

5. By majority vote, Buschkoetter

absent, suspended the rules requir-

ing the reading of ordinances on

three different days and placed Or-

dinance No. 8370 repealing Ordi-

nance No. 8338 and amend the

Salary Ordinance reflecting rec-

ommended classification changes

on first reading by number only.

Ordinance No. 8370 was read by

number. By majority vote, Busch-

koetter absent, Ordinance No.

8370 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

6. By majority vote, Buschkoetter

absent, suspended the rules requir-

ing the reading of ordinances on

three different days and placed Or-

dinance No. 8371 amending Sec-

tion 9-1017 "Amendments To Uni-

form Plumbing Code, 2015 Edition"

of Division I "Uniform Plumbing

Code" of Article 10 "Plumbing

Code" of Chapter 9 "Public Works"

to add language clarifying that re-

moval and tampering of the shutoff

valve is not acceptable on first

reading by number only. Ordinance

No. 8371 was read by number. By

majority vote, Buschkoetter absent,

Ordinance No. 8371 was passed,

approved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. By a 3 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, Buschkoetter absent,

granted permission to pay the

Open Account Claim in the amount

of $106,926.20 to Nebraska Public

Power District.

By majority vote, Buschkoetter

absent, Council adjourned at 6:10

p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in JEFFREY POPE AND

POPE FARMS, INC. is plaintiff, vs.

TRINE OWEN is Defendant, Case

CI17-2494, the following described

property owned by TRINE OWEN

has been levied upon:

(Lot 1) 1x RED ANGUS COW -

Red Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384 (White Ear Tag

134X)

(Lot 2) 9x EMBRYOS

Trista 134X x LSF Packer 9063W

(Boxed Beef)

Donor Registration Name: OHRR

IS Copper Trista 134X

Donor Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384

Sire Registration Name: LSF

Packer 9063W (Boxed Beef)

Sire Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1305669

(Lot 3) 17x EMBRYOS

Trista 134X x Redemption Y1334

Donor Registration Name: OHRR

IS Copper Trista 134X

Donor Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384

Sire Registration Name: Redemp-

tion Y1334

Sire Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1441805

(Lot 4) 16x EMBRYOS

Trista 134X x Brown Premier

X7876

Donor Registration Name: OHRR

IS Copper Trista 134X

Donor Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384

Sire Registration Name: Brown

Premier X7876

Sire Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1379610

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 12th day of Sep-

tember, 2019 at 26075 Willow

Road, Ravenna, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. Inspection of livestock

available at 8:30 a.m. the day of

sale.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour. Cash or certificate of

credit due at beginning of sale for

bid to be accepted.

Cash or certified funds, to be

paid the day of Sale.

**Buyer is responsible for shipp-

ing and handling costs if applica-

ble. Arrangements to be made di-

rectly between buyer and shipper.**

Dated this 13th day of August,

2019

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, #90921

Deputy

ZNEZ Ag17,24,31,S7