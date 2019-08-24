Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING... .SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL LIKELY CONTINUE THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES COULD OCCUR WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. SOME LOCATIONS ALREADY HAVE VERY SATURATED SOILS DUE TO PREVIOUS RAINS. THESE AREAS WILL BE EVEN MORE SUSCEPTIBLE TO FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS, OSBORNE, PHILLIPS, ROOKS, AND SMITH. IN NEBRASKA, ADAMS, BUFFALO, DAWSON, FRANKLIN, FURNAS, GOSPER, GREELEY, HALL, HARLAN, HOWARD, KEARNEY, PHELPS, SHERMAN, VALLEY, AND WEBSTER. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * HEAVY RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES COULD OCCUR.. WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&