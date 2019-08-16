NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV19-33
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
ANDREW MICHAEL TAYLOR,
A Juvenile.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Kayla Taylor or Jane
Doe, the natural mother, and John
Doe, the natural father, of AN-
DREW MICHAEL TAYLOR, born
February, 2019, and anyone else
claiming any right or interest in and
to said child, that proceedings con-
cerning ANDREW MICHAEL TAY-
LOR are currently pending in the
Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, and that an admit/deny
hearing on the State's MOTION TO
TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
has been set for August 30, 2019
at 9:00 a.m., and an evidentiary
hearing has been set for Septem-
ber 17, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. before
the Honorable Gerald R. Jor-
gensen, Jr. Said parents or anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said child shall enter their
appearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before August 30, 2019 at 9:00
a.m. and September 17, 2019 at
2:30 p.m. or personally appear on
these dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
NOTICE OF MEETING
GOLF ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Golf Advisory
Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on
August 19, 2016 in the Clubhouse
at the Meadowlark Hills Golf
Course, 3300 30th Avenue, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, which meeting will
be open to the public. At the end of
the meeting the Golf Advisory
Board will have a golf outing. An
agenda for such meeting, kept con-
tinuously current, is available for
public inspection at the Office of
the City Clerk at City Hall during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Golf Advisory Board shall have
the right to modify the agenda to
include items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF Carpe Diem, Inc.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Notice of Incorporation
is hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Carpe Diem, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at 3320 W Arbor Lane,
Kearney, NE 68845 and the name
of the initial registered agent is
Hoban C Miller.
The name and address of the in-
corporator is Midwest Associates,
Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,
NE 68845
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted by the cor-
poration shall be the transaction of
any and all lawful business for
which corporations may be incor-
porated under the provisions of the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act. The life of the corpora-
tion is perpetual.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 each. Such shares may be
issued at such time or from time to
time as authorized by the Board of
Directors of the Corporation with-
out approval of the shareholders.
Midwest Associates, Inc.,
Incorporator For
Carpe Diem, Inc.
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
DON'S TRUCKING &
LAWN MAINTENANCE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Don's
Trucking & Lawn Maintenance,
L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as
"the Company") is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The street and mailing address of
the Company's initial designated
office is 2801 Grand Avenue #247,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Donald F. Bieck,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 2801 Grand Avenue #247, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: July 23, 2019.
Donald F. Bieck, Organizer
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of GAIL J. NIEMACK,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-113
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 2, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Marvin
L. Niemack, whose address is
22180 Range Rd., Shelton, NE
68876, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 9, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
William J. Ross
Bar Number: 13590
Ross, Schroeder & George, LLC
220 West 15th St., P.O. Box 1685
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 237-5187
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, August 27,
2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision filed by
Trenton Snow on behalf of Harold
& Elizabeth Daake for property de-
scribed as tract of land being part
of the North Half of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 8, Township 10
North, Range 16 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, to be known as Daake
Acres, an Administrative Subdivi-
sion. Complete description on file
with Zoning Administrator or
County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF HEARTHSTONE
COUNSELING, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that
HEARTHSTONE COUNSELING,
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its registered office at
8 Maplewood Place, Kearney, NE
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The company was or-
ganized and commenced on Au-
gust 13, 2019, and will have per-
petual existence, unless terminated
sooner. The affairs of the company
are to be conducted by its Operat-
ing Manager, Marissa A. Fye, until
such time as her successor or suc-
cessors are selected pursuant to
the Operating Agreement.
Prepared by:
Mary J. Livingston
Attorney at Law
724 W. Koenig
P.O. Box 1563
Grand Island, NE 68802
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KENNY LONG TRUCKING,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Kenny Long Trucking,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 14555 Sweetwater Road,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Kenny Long,
14555 Sweetwater Road, Kearney,
Ne 68847,
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on August 14, 2019 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Kenny Long
14555 Sweetwater Road
Kearney, NE 68847
Lona Long
14555 Sweetwater Road
Kearney, NE 68847
Kenny Long, Member
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MARY LOU WHITE,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-112
Notice is hereby given that on
July 31, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Patrick
E. Rahe, whose address is 10015
17th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845, and Daniel M. White, whose
address is 1718 Avenue F, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847, were infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
personal corepresentatives of this
estate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before Oct. 9, 2019, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
IN RE CHANGE OF NAME OF
ALLYSON A. CAHILL
Case No. CI19-332
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for a change of name of
Allyson Ann Cahill to that of Allyson
Ann Luebs has been filed herein
and is set for hearing in the District
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
located at 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney Nebraska, on Friday, Sep-
tember 6, 2019, at 11:15 a.m.
Sharon Mauler
Clerk of the District Court
PO Box 1270
Kearney, NE 68848
Brian R. Symington, #24977
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE
& BOWMAN, L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, August 27,
2019, at 9:15 o’clock A.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a Final
Plat of 85th Street Deer Country
Estates Second filed by Buffalo
Surveying Corp. on behalf of NML
Land, L.L.C. for property described
as part of the West Half of the West
Half of the Northeast Quarter lo-
cated in Section 18, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian., Buffalo County,
Nebraska. Complete legal de-
scription on file with Zoning Admin-
istrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk but
may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
N O T I C E
Notice is hereby given that the
City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on
the 13th day of August, 2019, pass
Ordinance No. 8368 authorizing
and directing the sale of the follow-
ing-described real estate located in
Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Kash
Plastics, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, to-wit: A tract of
land being all of Lot 6, the West
60.00 feet of Lot 7, and part of the
North half of the vacated 30.00 foot
alley, Block 1, Patriot Industrial
Park, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
and more particularly described as
follows: BEGINNING at a 5/8" rebar
w/cap at the Northwest corner of
Lot 6, Block 1, Patriot Industrial
Park, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
and assuming the West line of said
Lot 6 as bearing S 00°13'02" W
and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto; thence S
00°13'02" W on said West line of
Lot 6 and its Southerly extension a
distance of 275.00 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap at the centerline of an al-
ley (now vacated) plated in said
Block One; thence S 89°46'58" E
on said centerline a distance of
335.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;
thence N 00°13'02" E parallel with
and 60.00 feet Easterly, as meas-
ured at Right angles, of the West
line of Lot 7 of said Block 1 a dis-
tance of 266.35 feet to a 5/8" rebar
w/cap on the North line of said Lot
7; thence Westerly on the North
line of Lot 7,the North line of Lot
6,and on a non-tangent curve to
the Left, having a central angle of
05°22'28", a radius of 1967.00 feet,
and arc length of 184.51 feet, and a
chord bearing of N 87°05'44" W a
distance of 184.44 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap; thence N 89°46'58" W a
distance of 150.76 feet to the Point
of Beginning, containing 2.10 ac-
res, more or less, all in Buffalo
County, Nebraska; AND a tract of
land being all of Lot 9, the West
60.00 feet of Lot 8, and part of the
South half of the vacated 30.00
foot alley, Block 1,Patriot Industrial
Park, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
and more particularly described as
follows: BEGINNING at a 5/8" rebar
w/cap at the Southwest corner of
Lot 9, Block 1,Patriot Industrial
Park, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
and assuming the South line of
said Lot 9 as bearing N 89°54'55" E
and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto; thence N
89°54'55" Eon the South line of
said Lot 9, and the South line of Lot
8 of said Block 1 a distance of
335.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;
thence N 00°13'02" E parallel with
and 60.00 feet Easterly, as meas-
ured at Right angles, of the West
line of said Lot 8 and its Northerly
extension a distance of 223.74 feet
to a 5/8" rebar w/cap at the center-
line of an alley (now vacated) plated
in said Block One; thence N
89°46'58" W on said centerline a
distance of 335.00 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap on the Northerly exten-
sion of the West line of said Lot 9;
thence S 00°13'02" W on the
Northerly extension and the West
line of said Lot 9 a distance of
225.51 feet to the Point of Beginn-
ing, containing 1.73 acres, more or
less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Conveyance of the said tract of
real estate shall be by Warranty
Deed, upon payment of a consider-
ation of Ninety Thousand Seven
Hundred Seventy-One Dollars
($90,771.00) to the City for said
tract. Said sale will be completed
thirty (30) days from and after the
approval and publication, in pam-
phlet form of Ordinance No. 8368,
namely: from August 14, 2019, un-
less an objection of remonstrance
to such sale, signed by legal elec-
tors thereof equal in number to
thirty percent (30%) of the electors
of the City voting at the last regular
municipal election be filed with the
City Clerk on or before September
12, 2019.
By order of the City Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, Au-
gust 13, 2019.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, August 13, 2019, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8354 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-
dential District (Intermediate Stand-
ards) for property described as a
tract of land being part of the East
Half of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 20, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (6615
56th Avenue).
Ordinance No. 8364 repealing
several sections in their entirety of
Chapter 50 "Sign Regulations" of
the Code of the City of Kearney to
include: Section 50-101 "Purpose";
Section 50-102 "Definition of
Terms"; Section 50-103 "General
Sign and Street Graphics Regula-
tions"; Section 50-104 "General
Regulations: Basic Design Ele-
ments for Signs"; Section 50-105
"General Regulations: Other Design
Elements"; Section 50-106
"Compliance and Amortization of
Premise Identification Signs"; Sec-
tion 50-107 "General Permit Proce-
dures"; Section 50-108 "Method of
Measurement for Regulators"; Sec-
tion 50-109 "Permitted Sign Types
by Zoning Districts"; Section
50-110 "Auxiliary Design Ele-
ments"; Section 50-111 "Maximum
Permitted Sign Area"; Section
50-112 "Permitted Signs by Num-
bers, Dimensions, and Location";
Section 50-113 "Outdoor Advertis-
ing Signs"; Section 50-114
"Outdoor Advertising Signs; Regu-
lations for New Installations"; Sec-
tion 50-115 "Sign Master Plan for
Large Projects"; Table 50-1
"Permitted Signs by Type and Zon-
ing Districts"; Table 50-2 "Auxiliary
Sign Elements"; Table 50-3
"Permitted Signs by Maximum Per-
mitted Area and District"; Table
50-4 "Permitted Signs by Numbers,
Dimensions, and Location; all to
become effective October 1, 2019.
Ordinance No. 8365 adding new
sections to Chapter 50 "Sign Regu-
lations" of the Code of the City of
Kearney to include: Section 50-116
"Purpose and Intent"; Section
50-117 "Applicability, Interpreta-
tion, Severability, and Non-Co-
mmercial Speech Substitution";
Section 50-118 "Definition of
Terms"; Section 50-119 "General
Sign Regulations"; Section 50-120
"Prohibited and Exempt Signs";
Section 50-121 "Method of Meas-
urement for Regulators"; Section
50-122 "Permitted Permanent Sign
Type by Zoning District"; Section
50-123 "Illumination/Lighting Sign
Elements"; Section 50-124 "Sign
Type Supplemental Regulations:
Permanent Signs"; Section 50-125
"Master Sign Plan; Permanent
Signs"; Section 50-126 "Permitted
Temporary Sign Type by Zoning
District"; Section 50-127 "Sign
Type Supplemental Regulations:
Temporary Signs"; Section 50-128
"Outdoor Advertising Signs"; and
Section 50-129 "Outdoor Advertis-
ing Signs; Regulations for New In-
stallations; all to become effective
October 1, 2019.
Ordinance No. 8366 repealing
sections in their entirety of Article 1
"Signs" of Chapter 3 "Business
Regulations" of the Code of the
City of Kearney to include: Section
3-101 "Signs; Title"; Section 3-102
"Signs; Intent and Purpose"; and
Section 3-103 "Signs; Definitions";
and repealing articles in their en-
tirety of Chapter 3 "Business Regu-
lations" of the Code of the City of
Kearney to include: Article 2 "Post-
ing", Article 4 "Permanent Signs",
Article 5 "Permit", Article 6 "Signs
Generally", Article 7 "Design and
Construction", Article 8 "Projection
and Clearance", Article 9
"Nonconforming Signs" and Article
10 "Temporary Signs"; all to be-
come effective October 1, 2019.
Ordinance No. 8367 amending
Article 1 "Signs" of Chapter 3
"Business Regulations" of the
Code of the City of Kearney as fol-
lows: amend Article 1 "Signs" to
change article title to "Construction
Sign Code"; add a new section en-
titled Section 3-104 "Intent and
Purpose"; add a new section enti-
tled Section 3-105 "Permanent
Sign; Registration of Installers";
add a new section entitled Section
3-106 "Revocation of Registration;
Sign Installers"; add a new section
entitled Section 3-107 "Certificate
of Insurance"; add a new section
entitled Section 3-108 "Permit Pro-
cedures"; add a new section enti-
tled Section 3-109 "Design Stand-
ards; Signs"; add a new section
entitled Section 3-110
"Construction Standards; Signs";
add a new section entitled Section
3-111 "Maintenance and Altera-
tions; Signs"; add a new section
entitled Section 3-112
"Nonconformance; Signs"; and add
a new section entitled Section
3-113 "Violations and Enforcement;
Signs"; all to become effective Oc-
tober 1, 2019.
Ordinance No. 8368 authorizing
the deed of sale for a tract of land
being all of Lot 6, the West 60.00
feet of Lot 7, and part of the North
half of vacated 30.00 foot alley,
Block 1, Patriot Industrial Park, an
addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska; AND a
tract of land being all of Lot 9, the
West 60.00 feet of Lot 8, and part
of the South half of vacated 30.00
foot alley, Block 1, Patriot Industrial
Park, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
to Kash Plastics, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company.
Ordinance No. 8369 amending
Article 6 "Fireworks" of Chapter 4
"Fire Regulations" of the Code of
the City of Kearney as follows:
amend Section 4-609 "Discharging
Fireworks; When Permissible" to
change staff recipient of approved
display permit from the State Fire
Marshal; and add a new section
entitled Section 4-617 "Flying Lan-
tern-Type Device Prohibited".
Ordinance No. 8370 repealing
Ordinance No. 8338 and amend
the Salary Ordinance reflecting rec-
ommended classification changes.
Ordinance No. 8371 amending
Section 9-1017 "Amendments To
Uniform Plumbing Code, 2015 Edi-
tion" of Division I "Uniform Plumb-
ing Code" of Article 10 "Plumbing
Code" of Chapter 9 "Public Works"
to add language clarifying that re-
moval and tampering of the shutoff
valve is not acceptable.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Commission on Accredita-
tion of Medical Transport Systems
will conduct an accreditation site
visit of:
Good Samaritan AirCare
On September 12th, 13th
The purpose of the site visit will
be to evaluate the program's com-
pliance with nationally established
medical transport standards. The
site visit results will be used to de-
termine whether, and the condi-
tions under which accreditation
should be awarded to the program.
CAMTS accreditation standards
deal with issues of patient care and
safety of the transport environment.
Anyone believing that he or she has
pertinent or valid information about
such matters may request a public
information interview with the
CAMTS site surveyors at the time
of the site visit. Information presen-
ted at the interview will be carefully
evaluated for relevance to the ac-
creditation process. Requests for
public information interviews must
be made in writing and sent to
CAMTS no later than 10 business
days before the site survey begins.
The request should also indicate
the nature of the information to be
provided during the interview. Such
request should be addressed to:
Office of the Executive Director
Commission on Accreditation of
Medical Transport Systems
PO Box 130
Sandy Springs, SC 29677
The Commission will acknowl-
edge such written requests in writ-
ing or by telephone and will inform
the program of the request for an
interview. The Commission will, in
turn, notify the interviewee of the
date, time and place of the meet-
ing.
This notice is posted in accord-
ance with CAMTS requirements
and shall not be removed until the
site visit is completed.
Date Posted: 08/09/2019
NOTICEOF ORGANIZATION
OF RV Leasing, LLC
Notice is hereby given that RV
Leasing, LLC, is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska
with its registered office at 1910
West 41st Street, NE 68845. The
general nature of the business to
be transacted is to engage in any
or all lawful business for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized and to do everything nec-
essary, proper, advisable or con-
venient for the accomplishment of
the purposes hereinabove set forth
and to do all other things incidental
thereto or connected therewith
which are not forbidden by the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The time
of commencement of the limited li-
ability company is May 24, 2019,
and duration of the Company is
perpetual. The affairs of the limited
liability company are to be con-
ducted by its members.
Mick Unick, Organizer
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV19-34
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
TYLER PATRICK TAYLOR,
A Juvenile.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Kayla Taylor or Jane
Doe, the natural mother, and John
Doe, the natural father, of TYLER
PATRICK TAYLOR, born February,
2019, and anyone else claiming any
right or interest in and to said child,
that proceedings concerning
TYLER PATRICK TAYLOR are cur-
rently pending in the Juvenile Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
that an admit/deny hearing on the
State's MOTION TO TERMINATE
PARENTAL RIGHTS has been set
for August 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.,
and an evidentiary hearing has
been set for September 17, 2019
at 2:30 p.m. before the Honorable
Gerald R. Jorgensen, Jr. Said par-
ents or anyone else claiming any
right or interest in and to said child
shall enter their appearance in the
Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, on or before August 30,
2019 at 9:00 a.m. and September
17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. or personally
appear on these dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
ZNEZ Ag9,16,23