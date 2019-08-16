 

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV19-33

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

IN THE INTEREST OF

ANDREW MICHAEL TAYLOR,

A Juvenile.

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Kayla Taylor or Jane

Doe, the natural mother, and John

Doe, the natural father, of AN-

DREW MICHAEL TAYLOR, born

February, 2019, and anyone else

claiming any right or interest in and

to said child, that proceedings con-

cerning ANDREW MICHAEL TAY-

LOR are currently pending in the

Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, and that an admit/deny

hearing on the State's MOTION TO

TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

has been set for August 30, 2019

at 9:00 a.m., and an evidentiary

hearing has been set for Septem-

ber 17, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. before

the Honorable Gerald R. Jor-

gensen, Jr. Said parents or anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said child shall enter their

appearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before August 30, 2019 at 9:00

a.m. and September 17, 2019 at

2:30 p.m. or personally appear on

these dates.

 

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

NOTICE OF MEETING

GOLF ADVISORY BOARD

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Golf Advisory

Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:00 p.m. on

August 19, 2016 in the Clubhouse

at the Meadowlark Hills Golf

Course, 3300 30th Avenue, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, which meeting will

be open to the public. At the end of

the meeting the Golf Advisory

Board will have a golf outing. An

agenda for such meeting, kept con-

tinuously current, is available for

public inspection at the Office of

the City Clerk at City Hall during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Golf Advisory Board shall have

the right to modify the agenda to

include items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF Carpe Diem, Inc.

 

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Notice of Incorporation

is hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Carpe Diem, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at 3320 W Arbor Lane,

Kearney, NE 68845 and the name

of the initial registered agent is

Hoban C Miller.

The name and address of the in-

corporator is Midwest Associates,

Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,

NE 68845

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act. The life of the corpora-

tion is perpetual.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 each. Such shares may be

issued at such time or from time to

time as authorized by the Board of

Directors of the Corporation with-

out approval of the shareholders.

Midwest Associates, Inc.,

Incorporator For

Carpe Diem, Inc.

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

DON'S TRUCKING &

LAWN MAINTENANCE, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Don's

Trucking & Lawn Maintenance,

L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as

"the Company") is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The street and mailing address of

the Company's initial designated

office is 2801 Grand Avenue #247,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Donald F. Bieck,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 2801 Grand Avenue #247, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: July 23, 2019.

Donald F. Bieck, Organizer

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

Estate of GAIL J. NIEMACK,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-113

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 2, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Marvin

L. Niemack, whose address is

22180 Range Rd., Shelton, NE

68876, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 9, 2019 or be forever

barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

William J. Ross

Bar Number: 13590

Ross, Schroeder & George, LLC

220 West 15th St., P.O. Box 1685

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 237-5187

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, August 27,

2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision filed by

Trenton Snow on behalf of Harold

& Elizabeth Daake for property de-

scribed as tract of land being part

of the North Half of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 8, Township 10

North, Range 16 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, to be known as Daake

Acres, an Administrative Subdivi-

sion. Complete description on file

with Zoning Administrator or

County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF HEARTHSTONE

COUNSELING, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

HEARTHSTONE COUNSELING,

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its registered office at

8 Maplewood Place, Kearney, NE

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The company was or-

ganized and commenced on Au-

gust 13, 2019, and will have per-

petual existence, unless terminated

sooner. The affairs of the company

are to be conducted by its Operat-

ing Manager, Marissa A. Fye, until

such time as her successor or suc-

cessors are selected pursuant to

the Operating Agreement.

Prepared by:

Mary J. Livingston

Attorney at Law

724 W. Koenig

P.O. Box 1563

Grand Island, NE 68802

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KENNY LONG TRUCKING,

L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Kenny Long Trucking,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 14555 Sweetwater Road,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Kenny Long,

14555 Sweetwater Road, Kearney,

Ne 68847,

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on August 14, 2019 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Kenny Long

14555 Sweetwater Road

Kearney, NE 68847

Lona Long

14555 Sweetwater Road

Kearney, NE 68847

Kenny Long, Member

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MARY LOU WHITE,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-112

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 31, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Patrick

E. Rahe, whose address is 10015

17th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845, and Daniel M. White, whose

address is 1718 Avenue F, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847, were infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

personal corepresentatives of this

estate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before Oct. 9, 2019, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

 

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

IN RE CHANGE OF NAME OF

ALLYSON A. CAHILL

Case No. CI19-332

 

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for a change of name of

Allyson Ann Cahill to that of Allyson

Ann Luebs has been filed herein

and is set for hearing in the District

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

located at 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney Nebraska, on Friday, Sep-

tember 6, 2019, at 11:15 a.m.

Sharon Mauler

Clerk of the District Court

PO Box 1270

Kearney, NE 68848

Brian R. Symington, #24977

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE

& BOWMAN, L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, August 27,

2019, at 9:15 o’clock A.M. at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a Final

Plat of 85th Street Deer Country

Estates Second filed by Buffalo

Surveying Corp. on behalf of NML

Land, L.L.C. for property described

as part of the West Half of the West

Half of the Northeast Quarter lo-

cated in Section 18, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian., Buffalo County,

Nebraska. Complete legal de-

scription on file with Zoning Admin-

istrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk but

may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

N O T I C E

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on

the 13th day of August, 2019, pass

Ordinance No. 8368 authorizing

and directing the sale of the follow-

ing-described real estate located in

Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Kash

Plastics, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, to-wit: A tract of

land being all of Lot 6, the West

60.00 feet of Lot 7, and part of the

North half of the vacated 30.00 foot

alley, Block 1, Patriot Industrial

Park, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

and more particularly described as

follows: BEGINNING at a 5/8" rebar

w/cap at the Northwest corner of

Lot 6, Block 1, Patriot Industrial

Park, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

and assuming the West line of said

Lot 6 as bearing S 00°13'02" W

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence S

00°13'02" W on said West line of

Lot 6 and its Southerly extension a

distance of 275.00 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap at the centerline of an al-

ley (now vacated) plated in said

Block One; thence S 89°46'58" E

on said centerline a distance of

335.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;

thence N 00°13'02" E parallel with

and 60.00 feet Easterly, as meas-

ured at Right angles, of the West

line of Lot 7 of said Block 1 a dis-

tance of 266.35 feet to a 5/8" rebar

w/cap on the North line of said Lot

7; thence Westerly on the North

line of Lot 7,the North line of Lot

6,and on a non-tangent curve to

the Left, having a central angle of

05°22'28", a radius of 1967.00 feet,

and arc length of 184.51 feet, and a

chord bearing of N 87°05'44" W a

distance of 184.44 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap; thence N 89°46'58" W a

distance of 150.76 feet to the Point

of Beginning, containing 2.10 ac-

res, more or less, all in Buffalo

County, Nebraska; AND a tract of

land being all of Lot 9, the West

60.00 feet of Lot 8, and part of the

South half of the vacated 30.00

foot alley, Block 1,Patriot Industrial

Park, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

and more particularly described as

follows: BEGINNING at a 5/8" rebar

w/cap at the Southwest corner of

Lot 9, Block 1,Patriot Industrial

Park, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

and assuming the South line of

said Lot 9 as bearing N 89°54'55" E

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence N

89°54'55" Eon the South line of

said Lot 9, and the South line of Lot

8 of said Block 1 a distance of

335.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;

thence N 00°13'02" E parallel with

and 60.00 feet Easterly, as meas-

ured at Right angles, of the West

line of said Lot 8 and its Northerly

extension a distance of 223.74 feet

to a 5/8" rebar w/cap at the center-

line of an alley (now vacated) plated

in said Block One; thence N

89°46'58" W on said centerline a

distance of 335.00 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap on the Northerly exten-

sion of the West line of said Lot 9;

thence S 00°13'02" W on the

Northerly extension and the West

line of said Lot 9 a distance of

225.51 feet to the Point of Beginn-

ing, containing 1.73 acres, more or

less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Conveyance of the said tract of

real estate shall be by Warranty

Deed, upon payment of a consider-

ation of Ninety Thousand Seven

Hundred Seventy-One Dollars

($90,771.00) to the City for said

tract. Said sale will be completed

thirty (30) days from and after the

approval and publication, in pam-

phlet form of Ordinance No. 8368,

namely: from August 14, 2019, un-

less an objection of remonstrance

to such sale, signed by legal elec-

tors thereof equal in number to

thirty percent (30%) of the electors

of the City voting at the last regular

municipal election be filed with the

City Clerk on or before September

12, 2019.

By order of the City Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, Au-

gust 13, 2019.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, August 13, 2019, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8354 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-

dential District (Intermediate Stand-

ards) for property described as a

tract of land being part of the East

Half of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 20, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (6615

56th Avenue).

Ordinance No. 8364 repealing

several sections in their entirety of

Chapter 50 "Sign Regulations" of

the Code of the City of Kearney to

include: Section 50-101 "Purpose";

Section 50-102 "Definition of

Terms"; Section 50-103 "General

Sign and Street Graphics Regula-

tions"; Section 50-104 "General

Regulations: Basic Design Ele-

ments for Signs"; Section 50-105

"General Regulations: Other Design

Elements"; Section 50-106

"Compliance and Amortization of

Premise Identification Signs"; Sec-

tion 50-107 "General Permit Proce-

dures"; Section 50-108 "Method of

Measurement for Regulators"; Sec-

tion 50-109 "Permitted Sign Types

by Zoning Districts"; Section

50-110 "Auxiliary Design Ele-

ments"; Section 50-111 "Maximum

Permitted Sign Area"; Section

50-112 "Permitted Signs by Num-

bers, Dimensions, and Location";

Section 50-113 "Outdoor Advertis-

ing Signs"; Section 50-114

"Outdoor Advertising Signs; Regu-

lations for New Installations"; Sec-

tion 50-115 "Sign Master Plan for

Large Projects"; Table 50-1

"Permitted Signs by Type and Zon-

ing Districts"; Table 50-2 "Auxiliary

Sign Elements"; Table 50-3

"Permitted Signs by Maximum Per-

mitted Area and District"; Table

50-4 "Permitted Signs by Numbers,

Dimensions, and Location; all to

become effective October 1, 2019.

Ordinance No. 8365 adding new

sections to Chapter 50 "Sign Regu-

lations" of the Code of the City of

Kearney to include: Section 50-116

"Purpose and Intent"; Section

50-117 "Applicability, Interpreta-

tion, Severability, and Non-Co-

mmercial Speech Substitution";

Section 50-118 "Definition of

Terms"; Section 50-119 "General

Sign Regulations"; Section 50-120

"Prohibited and Exempt Signs";

Section 50-121 "Method of Meas-

urement for Regulators"; Section

50-122 "Permitted Permanent Sign

Type by Zoning District"; Section

50-123 "Illumination/Lighting Sign

Elements"; Section 50-124 "Sign

Type Supplemental Regulations:

Permanent Signs"; Section 50-125

"Master Sign Plan; Permanent

Signs"; Section 50-126 "Permitted

Temporary Sign Type by Zoning

District"; Section 50-127 "Sign

Type Supplemental Regulations:

Temporary Signs"; Section 50-128

"Outdoor Advertising Signs"; and

Section 50-129 "Outdoor Advertis-

ing Signs; Regulations for New In-

stallations; all to become effective

October 1, 2019.

Ordinance No. 8366 repealing

sections in their entirety of Article 1

"Signs" of Chapter 3 "Business

Regulations" of the Code of the

City of Kearney to include: Section

3-101 "Signs; Title"; Section 3-102

"Signs; Intent and Purpose"; and

Section 3-103 "Signs; Definitions";

and repealing articles in their en-

tirety of Chapter 3 "Business Regu-

lations" of the Code of the City of

Kearney to include: Article 2 "Post-

ing", Article 4 "Permanent Signs",

Article 5 "Permit", Article 6 "Signs

Generally", Article 7 "Design and

Construction", Article 8 "Projection

and Clearance", Article 9

"Nonconforming Signs" and Article

10 "Temporary Signs"; all to be-

come effective October 1, 2019.

Ordinance No. 8367 amending

Article 1 "Signs" of Chapter 3

"Business Regulations" of the

Code of the City of Kearney as fol-

lows: amend Article 1 "Signs" to

change article title to "Construction

Sign Code"; add a new section en-

titled Section 3-104 "Intent and

Purpose"; add a new section enti-

tled Section 3-105 "Permanent

Sign; Registration of Installers";

add a new section entitled Section

3-106 "Revocation of Registration;

Sign Installers"; add a new section

entitled Section 3-107 "Certificate

of Insurance"; add a new section

entitled Section 3-108 "Permit Pro-

cedures"; add a new section enti-

tled Section 3-109 "Design Stand-

ards; Signs"; add a new section

entitled Section 3-110

"Construction Standards; Signs";

add a new section entitled Section

3-111 "Maintenance and Altera-

tions; Signs"; add a new section

entitled Section 3-112

"Nonconformance; Signs"; and add

a new section entitled Section

3-113 "Violations and Enforcement;

Signs"; all to become effective Oc-

tober 1, 2019.

Ordinance No. 8368 authorizing

the deed of sale for a tract of land

being all of Lot 6, the West 60.00

feet of Lot 7, and part of the North

half of vacated 30.00 foot alley,

Block 1, Patriot Industrial Park, an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska; AND a

tract of land being all of Lot 9, the

West 60.00 feet of Lot 8, and part

of the South half of vacated 30.00

foot alley, Block 1, Patriot Industrial

Park, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

to Kash Plastics, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company.

Ordinance No. 8369 amending

Article 6 "Fireworks" of Chapter 4

"Fire Regulations" of the Code of

the City of Kearney as follows:

amend Section 4-609 "Discharging

Fireworks; When Permissible" to

change staff recipient of approved

display permit from the State Fire

Marshal; and add a new section

entitled Section 4-617 "Flying Lan-

tern-Type Device Prohibited".

Ordinance No. 8370 repealing

Ordinance No. 8338 and amend

the Salary Ordinance reflecting rec-

ommended classification changes.

Ordinance No. 8371 amending

Section 9-1017 "Amendments To

Uniform Plumbing Code, 2015 Edi-

tion" of Division I "Uniform Plumb-

ing Code" of Article 10 "Plumbing

Code" of Chapter 9 "Public Works"

to add language clarifying that re-

moval and tampering of the shutoff

valve is not acceptable.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

 

The Commission on Accredita-

tion of Medical Transport Systems

will conduct an accreditation site

visit of:

Good Samaritan AirCare

On September 12th, 13th

The purpose of the site visit will

be to evaluate the program's com-

pliance with nationally established

medical transport standards. The

site visit results will be used to de-

termine whether, and the condi-

tions under which accreditation

should be awarded to the program.

CAMTS accreditation standards

deal with issues of patient care and

safety of the transport environment.

Anyone believing that he or she has

pertinent or valid information about

such matters may request a public

information interview with the

CAMTS site surveyors at the time

of the site visit. Information presen-

ted at the interview will be carefully

evaluated for relevance to the ac-

creditation process. Requests for

public information interviews must

be made in writing and sent to

CAMTS no later than 10 business

days before the site survey begins.

The request should also indicate

the nature of the information to be

provided during the interview. Such

request should be addressed to:

Office of the Executive Director

Commission on Accreditation of

Medical Transport Systems

PO Box 130

Sandy Springs, SC 29677

The Commission will acknowl-

edge such written requests in writ-

ing or by telephone and will inform

the program of the request for an

interview. The Commission will, in

turn, notify the interviewee of the

date, time and place of the meet-

ing.

This notice is posted in accord-

ance with CAMTS requirements

and shall not be removed until the

site visit is completed.

Date Posted: 08/09/2019

NOTICEOF ORGANIZATION

OF RV Leasing, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that RV

Leasing, LLC, is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska

with its registered office at 1910

West 41st Street, NE 68845. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted is to engage in any

or all lawful business for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized and to do everything nec-

essary, proper, advisable or con-

venient for the accomplishment of

the purposes hereinabove set forth

and to do all other things incidental

thereto or connected therewith

which are not forbidden by the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The time

of commencement of the limited li-

ability company is May 24, 2019,

and duration of the Company is

perpetual. The affairs of the limited

liability company are to be con-

ducted by its members.

Mick Unick, Organizer

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV19-34

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

IN THE INTEREST OF

TYLER PATRICK TAYLOR,

A Juvenile.

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Kayla Taylor or Jane

Doe, the natural mother, and John

Doe, the natural father, of TYLER

PATRICK TAYLOR, born February,

2019, and anyone else claiming any

right or interest in and to said child,

that proceedings concerning

TYLER PATRICK TAYLOR are cur-

rently pending in the Juvenile Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

that an admit/deny hearing on the

State's MOTION TO TERMINATE

PARENTAL RIGHTS has been set

for August 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.,

and an evidentiary hearing has

been set for September 17, 2019

at 2:30 p.m. before the Honorable

Gerald R. Jorgensen, Jr. Said par-

ents or anyone else claiming any

right or interest in and to said child

shall enter their appearance in the

Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on or before August 30,

2019 at 9:00 a.m. and September

17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. or personally

appear on these dates.

 

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

