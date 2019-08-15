NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 400
CONTRACT ID: 4883Y
FEDERAL PROJECT NO.
NH-2-4(113)
LOCATION: N-2,
RAVENNA WEST
IN COUNTY: BUFFALO
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on August 29,
2019. At that time the bids will be
opened and read.
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
business-center/business-opp/
hwy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the
Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-
propriate Federal requirements will
apply.
CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL
RESOURCES DISTRICT
ORDER
ADOPTING THE SECOND
INCREMENT BASIN-WIDE
PLAN FOR JOINT
INTEGRATED WATER
RESOURCES MANAGEMENT
OF OVERAPPROPRIATED
PORTIONS OF THE PLATTE
RIVER BASIN, NEBRASKA
BACKGROUND
1. On September 15, 2004, the
Department designated the Platte
River Basin upstream of the Kear-
ney Canal diversion, the North
Platte River Basin including Pump-
kinseed Creek, and the South
Platte River Basin including Lodge-
pole Creek as overappropriated.
Portions of the North Platte Natural
Resources District (NPRND), South
Platte Natural Resources District
(SPNRD), Twin Platte Natural Re-
sources District (TPNRD), Central
Platte Natural Resources District
(CPNRD), and the Tri-Basin Natural
Resources District (TBNRD), col-
lectively known as the Districts,
were designated as overappropr-
iated.
2. Beginning in 2005, the Depart-
ment and the Districts developed
the first increment Basin-Wide Plan
For Joint Integrated Water Re-
sources Management Of Overap-
propriated Portions Of The Platte
River Basin, Nebraska (Plan or Ba-
sin-Wide Plan) pursuant to all ap-
plicable State statutes, in consulta-
tion and collaboration with a group
of stakeholders, which became ef-
fective on September 11, 2009.
3. In 2016, in accordance with
Neb. Rev. Stat. § 46-715(5)(d)(iii)
and the first increment Basin-Wide
Plan, the Department and the Dis-
tricts initiated a technical analysis
to determine whether the measures
adopted in the first increment Ba-
sin-Wide Plan and individual NRD’s
integrated management plans were
sufficient to offset depletions due
to water uses initiated after July 1,
1997, and whether the measures
adopted in the first increment have
returned the Districts to a fully ap-
propriated condition.
4. Based on the results of this
technical analysis, the Department
and the Districts jointly determined
that a second 10-year Plan was
necessary to meet the goals and
objectives of the Plan and reduce
the overall difference between cur-
rent and fully appropriated levels of
development in the basin.
5. Beginning in 2016, the Depart-
ment and the Districts, pursuant to
Neb. Rev. Stat. § 46-715(5)(d)(iv),
consulted and collaborated with a
group of stakeholders on the devel-
opment of the second increment
Plan. The stakeholder group con-
sisted of statutorily required entities
and other entities that were identi-
fied by the District and the Depart-
ment to be included in the group.
Through this process of consulta-
tion and collaboration, the Depart-
ment and District jointly developed
a second increment Plan in accord-
ance with the Ground Water Man-
agement and Protection Act, par-
ticularly Neb. Rev. Stat. § 46-715.
6. Agreement was not reached by
the Stakeholder Group on the con-
tents of the Basin-Wide Plan. Con-
sequently, pursuant to Neb. Rev.
Stat. § 46-715 (5)(b), the Districts
and the Department continued to
work on the Basin-Wide Plan.
Agreement between the Districts
and the Department was reached
on the proposed goals, objectives,
and other components of the Ba-
sin-Wide Plan. Letters acknowl-
edging the agreement were ex-
changed between the Districts and
the Department. No groundwater or
surface water controls are con-
tained in the proposed Basin-Wide
Plan.
7. After published notices, the
Districts and the Department jointly
held five public hearings on July 15
through July 18, 2019, on the pro-
posed second increment Plan, in
accordance with Neb. Rev. Stat. §
46-743.
8. The Department consulted
with the Nebraska Game and Parks
Commission (NGPC) in accordance
with Neb. Rev. Stat. § 37-807. As
stated in the July 15, 2019, re-
sponse, NGPC determined that the
adoption of the proposed second
increment Plan would have no ad-
verse effect on threatened and en-
dangered species or their habitat.
9. Following the hearings, the De-
partment and the Districts jointly
considered the testimony and ex-
hibits provided, made non-substa-
ntive typographical modifications,
added to page four the appropriate
dates to the placeholders indicating
the effective date of the Plan and
the time period of the second in-
crement, and agreed to adopt and
implement the proposed second in-
crement Basin-Wide Plan.
ORDER
It is hereby ORDERED that the
Second Increment Basin-Wide Plan
for Joint Integrated Water Re-
sources Management of Overap-
propriated Portions of the Platte
River Basin, Nebraska is hereby
ADOPTED by the Department and
will become effective on Septem-
ber 11, 2019.
CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL
RESOURCES DISTRICT
August 9, 2019
Jim Bendfeldt, Board Chair
The complete text of the Ba-
sin-Wide Plan is available for in-
spection or by calling the Central
Platte NRD office (308) 385-6282
during normal weekday working
hours and available at the
CPNRD’s website at:
A copy of this Order was posted
on the Department’s website. Cop-
ies of this Order were provided to
the Department’s field offices in
Bridgeport, North Platte, and Ord,
Nebraska. Copies of this Order
were mailed on August 9, 2019, to
the following:John Berge, General
Manager; North Platte NRD, P.O.
Box 280, Scottsbluff, NE
69363-0280
Rod Horn, General Manager;
South Platte NRD, P.O. Box 294,
Sidney, NE 69162-0294
Lyndon Vogt, General Manager;
Central Platte NRD, 215 Kaufman
Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803
Kent Miller, General Manager;
Twin Platte NRD, P.O. Box 1347,
North Platte, NE 69103-1347
John Thorburn, General Manager;
Tri-Basin NRD, 1723 Burlington St,
Holdrege, NE 68949
CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL
RESOURCES DISTRICT
ORDER
ADOPTING THE INTEGRATED
MANAGEMENT PLAN, AND
ASSOCIATED GROUNDWATER
CONTROLS, JOINTLY
DEVELOPED BY THE
CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL
RESOURCES DISTRICT AND
THE NEBRASKA
DEPARTMENT OF
NATURAL RESOURCES
BACKGROUND
1. On September 15, 2004, the
Nebraska Department of Natural
Resources (Department) desig-
nated a portion of the Central
Platte Natural Resources (District)
as overappropriated.
2. On September 30, 2004, the
Department issued an order of final
determination that the hydrologi-
cally connected groundwater and
surface water within the entire geo-
graphic area of the District was
fully appropriated.
3. The Department and the Dis-
trict jointly developed Integrated
Management Plans (IMPs) for the
first increment in accordance with
Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 46-715 –
46-718, 46-720, with effective
dates of September 15, 2009, and
May 21, 2012.
4. In 2018, in accordance with
Chapter 6, of the first increment
IMP, dated May 21, 2012, the De-
partment and the District initiated a
technical analysis to determine
whether the measures adopted in
the first increment IMP were suffi-
cient to offset depletions due to
water uses initiated after July 1,
1997 (also referred to as post-1997
depletions), and whether the meas-
ures adopted in the first increment
IMP have returned the District to a
fully appropriated condition.
5. Based on the results of this
technical analysis, a subsequent
ten-year increment is required in
accordance with Neb. Rev. Stat. §
46-715(5)(d)(iv) to achieve the goals
and objectives of the first incre-
ment IMP.
6. Beginning in 2018, the Depart-
ment and the District consulted and
collaborated on the development of
the second increment IMP with a
group of stakeholders. The stake-
holder group consisted of statuto-
rily required entities and other enti-
ties which were identified by the
District and the Department to be
included in the group. Through this
process of consultation an collabo-
ration the Department and District
jointly developed a second incre-
ment IMP in accordance with the
Ground Water Management and
Protection Act, particularly Neb.
Rev. Stat. §§ 46-715 – 46-718,
46-720, 46-740.
7. The District and the Depart-
ment reached agreement on (1) the
proposed goals and objectives of
the IMP, (2) the proposed geo-
graphic area to be subject to the
controls, and (3) the surface water
and groundwater controls, and in-
centive programs that are pro-
posed for adoption and implemen-
tation.
8. On July 15, 2019, pursuant to
notices published in accordance
with Neb. Rev. Stat. § 46-743, the
District and the Department jointly
held a public hearing in Grand Is-
land on the proposed IMP.
9. The Department consulted
with the Nebraska Game and Parks
Commission (NGPC) in accordance
with Neb. Rev. Stat. § 37-807. As
stated in the July 12, 2019, re-
sponse, NGPC determined that the
adoption of the proposed IMP
would have no adverse effect on
threatened and endangered
species or their habitat.
10. Following the hearing, the
Department and the District jointly
considered testimony provided,
and agreed to adopt and imple-
ment; the proposed IMP; the sur-
face water controls; the ground-
water controls; and incentive pro-
grams proposed in the IMP, with-
out modifications.
GROUNDWATER WATER
CONTROLS ADOPTED
1. The following groundwater
controls will remain effective within
the Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District Integrated Man-
agement Plan:
a. Moratorium on the issuance of
water well construction permits and
on new or expanded groundwater
uses.
b. Certification of groundwater
uses by the District.
c. Provisions for groundwater
transfers.
d. System of accounting and off-
set requirements for new and ex-
panded municipal use.
e. System of accounting and off-
set requirements for new and ex-
panded non-municipal use.
ORDER
It is hereby ORDERED that the
integrated management plan for
the Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District and the ground-
water water controls in the plan are
hereby ADOPTED by the District
and will become effective on Sep-
tember 11, 2019.
Jim Bendfeldt
Board Chair
The complete text of the Inte-
grated Management Plan is availa-
ble for inspection or by calling the
Central Platte NRD office (308)
385-6282 during normal weekday
working hours and available at the
CPNRD’s website at:
STATE OF NEBRASKA
DEPARTMENT OF
NATURAL RESOURCES
NOTICE OF ORDER
ADOPTING THE SECOND
INCREMENT INTEGRATED
MANAGEMENT PLAN JOINTLY
DEVELOPED BY THE
CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL
RESOURCES DISTRICT AND
THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT
OF NATURAL RESOURCES
SECOND INCREMENT
(2019-2029)
Notice is hereby given that on
August 9, 2019, the Nebraska De-
partment of Natural Resources
(Department) issued an Order
adopting the Second Increment In-
tegrated Management Plan (IMP)
Jointly Developed by the Central
Platte Natural Resources District
(District) and the Department. This
IMP was prepared by the Board of
Directors of the District, the De-
partment, and with consultation
and collaboration with the District's
stakeholder group. The IMP will be-
come effective September 11,
2019.
The area subject to the IMP is the
entire geographic area of the Dis-
trict. The sections of the IMP in-
clude: (1) Effective Date; (2) Author-
ity; (3) Background; (4) Maps and
Management Area Boundaries; (5)
Vision; (6) Funding; (7) Science and
Methods; (8) First Increment Ac-
complishments; (9) Goals and Ob-
jectives; and (10) Action Items, in-
cluding Controls and Triggers, and
Monitoring and Evaluation. The De-
partment will continue the existing
surface water controls which are:
(A) continuing the moratorium on
new surface water appropriations
in the portion of the Upper Platte
River Basin within the boundaries
of the District; (B) continuing to re-
quire measuring devices for new
appropriations and close any
non-metered diversions during
times of shortage regardless of pri-
ority in the portion of the Upper
Platte River Basin within the
boundaries of the District; (C)
transfers of surface water appro-
priations will be in accordance with
statues and Department rules; (D)
continuing to administer surface
water appropriations; (E) continuing
to monitor the use of surface water
to prevent unauthorized uses; (F)
for conjunctive management proj-
ects, the Department may require
additional monitoring, measure-
ments, and reporting; (G) not re-
quiring surface water appropriators
to apply or use conservation meas-
ures; and (H) not requiring other
reasonable restrictions on surface
water use. If at some point in the
future, the Department requires
other reasonable restrictions on
surface water, such restrictions
must be consistent with statute. If
at some point in the future, the De-
partment requires surface water
appropriators to apply or use
conservation measures or requires
other reasonable restrictions, sur-
face water appropriators will be al-
lowed a reasonable amount of time
to identify conservation measures
to be applied or used and to de-
velop a schedule for such applica-
tion and use or to comment on the
proposed restrictions.
The full text of the IMP and Order
are available on the Department's
website at (dnr.nebraska.gov) or by
submitting a request to the Depart-
ment or the District:
Nebraska Department of Natural
Resources: 301 Centennial Mall
South, P.O. Box 94676, Lincoln,
Nebraska 68509,
(dnr.nebraska.gov), or
(402) 471 2363
Central Platte NRD: 215 Kaufman
Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803,
(cpnrd.org), or (308) 385 6282
STATE OF NEBRASKA
DEPARTMENT OF
NATURAL RESOURCES
NOTICE OF ORDER
ADOPTING THE BASIN-WIDE
PLAN FOR JOINT INTEGRATED
WATER RESOURCES
MANAGEMENT OF
OVER APPROPRIATED
PORTIONS OF THE
PLATTE RIVER BASIN,
NEBRASKA
SECOND INCREMENT
(2019-2029)
Notice is hereby given that on
August 9, 2019, the Nebraska De-
partment of Natural Resources
(Department) issued an Order
adopting the Second Increment
Basin-Wide Plan for Joint Inte-
grated Water Resources Manage-
ment of Over appropriated Portions
of the Platte River Basin, Nebraska,
(Plan) cooperatively developed by
the Department, Central Platte Nat-
ural Resources District (NRD),
North Platte NRD, South Platte
NRD, Tri-Basin NRD, and Twin
Platte NRD (Districts) with consul-
tation and collaboration with a
group of stakeholders. The Plan will
become effective September 11,
2019.
The sections of the Plan include:
(1) Introduction; (2) Planning Proc-
ess; (3) Activities of First Increment;
(4) Goals, Objectives and Action
Items; (5) Monitoring;and (6) Glos-
sary. The Plan also includes the fol-
lowing appendices: (A) Upper
Platte River Basin INSIGHT Analy-
sis; (B) Robust Review Analysis; (C)
Most Recent Upper Platte Ba-
sin-Wide Plan Annual Reports; (D)
Preliminary Estimate of Historical
Stream Flow Reductions in the
Over appropriated Portion of the
Platte River in Nebraska; (E)
Conservation Measures Study,
Phase I; (F) Conservation Study,
Phase II; (G) Second Increment
Planning Public Participation Plan;
(H) First Increment Expenditure
Summary;and (I) Evaluation of the
Difference in Streamflow Impacts in
the Upper Platte River Basin Due to
Water Uses Initiated Prior to and
After July 1, 1997. The Plan does
not include any controls.
The full text of the Plan and Order
are available on the Department's
website at (dnr.nebraska.gov), or
by submitting a request to the De-
partment or the Districts:
Nebraska Department of Natural
Resources: 301 Centennial Mall
South, P.O. Box 94676, Lincoln,
Nebraska 68509,
(dnr.nebraska.gov), or
(402) 471 2363
Central Platte NRD: 215 Kaufman
Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803,
(cpnrd.org), or (308) 385 6282
North Platte NRD: P.O. Box 280,
100547 Airport Rd., Scottsbluff, NE
69361, (npnrd.org), or (308) 632
4346
South Platte NRD: P.O. Box 294,
551 Parkland Dr., Sidney, NE
69162, (spnrd.org), or (308) 254
2377
Tri-Basin NRD:1723 Burlington
St., Holdrege, NE 68949,
(tribasinnrd.org), or (308) 995
6688
Twin Platte NRD: P.O. Box 1347,
111 S. Dewey St., North Platte, NE
69101, (tpnrd.org), or (308) 535
8080
PEDERSON LAW OFFICE
ATTORNEYS AT LAW
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that R & T
Oil, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. Its initial designated of-
fice is located at 2850 East 102nd
Street, Kearney, NE 68847. Its reg-
istered office is located at 315
North Dewey, Suite 205, PO Box
1625, North Platte, NE 69103-1625
and its registered agent at such ad-
dress is David Pederson. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in and do any lawful act con-
cerning any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The limited
liability company was organized
and commenced on August 6,
2019, and its duration is perpetual.
R & T Oil, L.L.C.
By: David Pederson
Attorney for L.L.C.
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
SALLY ELLIOTT ACRES, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Sally
Elliott Acres, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 1516 First Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Damon T.
Bahensky, whose street and mail-
ing address and post office box
number, if any, is 1516 1st Avenue,
PO Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-1600.
Dated: July 26, 2019.
Sara K. Elliott, Organizer
