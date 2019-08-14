NOTICE
Minutes
Village of Miller
Board of Trustees
August 8, 2019
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly meeting and Public
hearing on application for CDBG to
order at 7:00 pm. in the Miller Com-
munity Hall with trustees Joe Lou-
renco, Jon Holmes and Terry Han-
sen, present Rick Bowie absent.
The chairman acknowledged the
open meeting laws, which are
posted in the community hall. The
minutes of the July meeting were
read. Hansen made the motion to
approve the minutes, seconded by
Lourenco roll call vote was 4 to 0,
motion passed. Motion to pay the
claims totaling $4658.27 by Han-
sen, seconded by Lourenco Roll
call Motion passed 4 to 0. Claims
Frontier $68.41 phone, Buffalo
County $146, law enforcement,
Terry Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon
Holmes, Rick Bowie and Joe Lou-
renco $45 each board pay, Glen
Nichols $914.27, wages, Amy Gra-
ham $586.66, wages, Marybelle
Burge $125.60, wages, Dawson
Power $1104.21, electricity, Prairie
Hills $59.95, internet, Tye & Rowl-
ing $390, legal, DHHS $348, test,
Municipal Auto $121.92, well con-
trol, Miller & Associates $568.25, 1
& 6 year. Discussion on CDBG.
Motion to close public hearing by
Hansen, seconded by Lourenco.
Roll call. Motion passed 4 to 0.
Motion to approve resolution
2019-4 authorizing chief elected of-
ficial to sign an application for
CDBG funds, By Hansen, se-
conded by Holmes. Roll call 3 to 0,
Shields abstaining. Motion passed.
Open Forum. Motion to adjourn by
Hansen, seconded by Lourenco.
Motion passed 4 to 0. Meeting ad-
journed at 7:30.
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI19-348
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Shelby Nicole Plympton.
Notice is hereby given that on the
8th day of August, 2019, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Shelby Nicole Plympton to
Mason Hunter Plympton.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Marsh,
in courtroom no. ___, 1512 Central
Ave., Kearney, Nebraska on the 20
day of September, 2019 at 10:45
a.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Shelby Nicole Plympton, to
Mason Hunter Plympton.
Shelby Nicole Plympton,
Petitioner
3215 D Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF NEST PREP, LLC
Notice is hereby given that NEST
PREP, LLC, has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The address of the initial
designated office of the Company
is 110 West 24th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The name and
address of the registered agent for
service of process is Raymond C.
Meyer II, 110 West 24th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
general nature of the business is to
engage in and do any and all busi-
ness, other than banking and insur-
ance, for which a Limited Liability
Company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The annual return of the Robert
C. Rosenlof Foundation is availa-
ble, at the address noted below, for
inspection during regular business
hours by any citizen who so re-
quests within one hundred eighty
(180) days after publication of this
notice of its availability. The Robert
C. Rosenlof Foundation, 1419 Cen-
tral Avenue, P.O. Box 636, Kear-
ney, NE 68848-0636. The principal
manager is Thomas W. Tye II, Trus-
tee. Telephone number:
308-237-3155.
TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SANDHILLS ORAL &
FACIAL SURGERY, LLC
Notice is hereby given that San-
dhills Oral & Facial Surgery, LLC, a
Nebraska limited liability company
(the "Company"), has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska, with its designated of-
fice at 542 West 42nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. The general
nature of its business is to engage
in and do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The Certifi-
cate of Organization was filed in
the office of the Nebraska Secre-
tary of State on August 9, 2019, the
Company commenced business
thereon, and shall have perpetual
existence. The affairs of the Com-
pany are to be managed by one or
more managers.
Jeffery T. Peetz, #17386,
Organizer
Endacott Peetz & Timmer
PC LLO
444 South 10th Street
Lincoln, NE 68508
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $195,300.00
executed by Marc Olson, a single
person, which was filed for record
on December 19, 2012 as Instru-
ment No. 2012-9882 in the office of
the Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 28,
2019:
A tract of land being part of the
Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼
of Section 12, Township 11
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as
follows: Beginning at the North-
east Corner of the Southeast ¼
of said Section 12 and assuming
the East line of said Southeast ¼
as bearing SOUTH and all bear-
ings contained herein are relative
thereto; thence SOUTH on the
aforesaid East line a distance of
800.0 feet; thence on a non-ta-
ngent 1455.0 foot radius curve to
the left, concave southwesterly,
forming a central angle of 45° 09'
42" a distance of 1146.86 feet to
a point on the North line of said
Southeast ¼, said point being N
43° 54' 45" W a chord distance of
1117.4 feet from the previously
described point; thence S 89° 37'
57" E on the aforesaid North line
a distance of 775.0 feet to the
place of beginning.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder at the Buffalo
County Courthouse in Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on the
3rd day of September, 2019, at
1:30 p.m.:
Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine
(9) and Ten (10), Block Four (4),
Fiala's Addition to the City of Ra-
venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
all subject to any and all: (1) real
estate taxes, (2) special assess-
ments, and (3) easements, cove-
nants, restrictions, ordinances, and
resolutions of record which affect
the property.
The highest bidder will be re-
quired to deposit with the Trustee,
at the time of the sale, a cashier's
check in the amount of $10,000.00,
with the balance of the purchase
price required to be paid to the
Trustee no later than 5:00 p.m. on
the day of the sale, except that this
requirement shall be waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser shall be re-
sponsible for all applicable fees
and taxes, including documentary
stamp tax. This sale is made with-
out warranty as to title or condition
of the property.
TOWN & COUNTRY BANK,
A Nebraska
Banking Corporation, Trustee
By: Larry E. Butler (#15355)
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
Phone: 308-237-3155
Fax: 308-236-7780
NOTICE TO CONSTRUCTION
CONTRACTORS AND TRADES/
CONSTRUCTION RELATED
VENDORS
UNIVERSITY OF
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY
UNIT PRICE PROGRAM
OPEN HOUSE MEETING
SUBJECT: UNIT PRICE INFOR-
MATIONAL OPEN HOUSE MEET-
ING
MEETING LOCATION:
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRAS-
KA-KEARNEY, OCKINGA CON-
FERENCE CENTER 2505 20TH
AVENUE, KEARNEY, NE 68849
MEETING DATE/TIME:
THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 2019,
3:00:00 PM CT
INFORMATION COVERED: THE
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-KEA-
RNEY ENCOURAGES INTER-
ESTED CONTRACTORS AND
VENDORS TO ATTEND A UNIT
PRICE OPEN HOUSE FOR VARI-
OUS TRADES. TOPICS WILL IN-
CLUDE UNIT PRICE PROGRAM
OVERVIEW, EBID, AND Q & A'S.
CATEGORIES/TRADE: ALL
CONSTRUCTION AND TRADES
