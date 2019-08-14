 

NOTICE

Minutes

Village of Miller

Board of Trustees

August 8, 2019

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly meeting and Public

hearing on application for CDBG to

order at 7:00 pm. in the Miller Com-

munity Hall with trustees Joe Lou-

renco, Jon Holmes and Terry Han-

sen, present Rick Bowie absent.

The chairman acknowledged the

open meeting laws, which are

posted in the community hall. The

minutes of the July meeting were

read. Hansen made the motion to

approve the minutes, seconded by

Lourenco roll call vote was 4 to 0,

motion passed. Motion to pay the

claims totaling $4658.27 by Han-

sen, seconded by Lourenco Roll

call Motion passed 4 to 0. Claims

Frontier $68.41 phone, Buffalo

County $146, law enforcement,

Terry Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon

Holmes, Rick Bowie and Joe Lou-

renco $45 each board pay, Glen

Nichols $914.27, wages, Amy Gra-

ham $586.66, wages, Marybelle

Burge $125.60, wages, Dawson

Power $1104.21, electricity, Prairie

Hills $59.95, internet, Tye & Rowl-

ing $390, legal, DHHS $348, test,

Municipal Auto $121.92, well con-

trol, Miller & Associates $568.25, 1

& 6 year. Discussion on CDBG.

Motion to close public hearing by

Hansen, seconded by Lourenco.

Roll call. Motion passed 4 to 0.

Motion to approve resolution

2019-4 authorizing chief elected of-

ficial to sign an application for

CDBG funds, By Hansen, se-

conded by Holmes. Roll call 3 to 0,

Shields abstaining. Motion passed.

Open Forum. Motion to adjourn by

Hansen, seconded by Lourenco.

Motion passed 4 to 0. Meeting ad-

journed at 7:30.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI19-348

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Shelby Nicole Plympton.

Notice is hereby given that on the

8th day of August, 2019, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Shelby Nicole Plympton to

Mason Hunter Plympton.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Marsh,

in courtroom no. ___, 1512 Central

Ave., Kearney, Nebraska on the 20

day of September, 2019 at 10:45

a.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Shelby Nicole Plympton, to

Mason Hunter Plympton.

Shelby Nicole Plympton,

Petitioner

3215 D Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF NEST PREP, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that NEST

PREP, LLC, has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The address of the initial

designated office of the Company

is 110 West 24th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The name and

address of the registered agent for

service of process is Raymond C.

Meyer II, 110 West 24th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

general nature of the business is to

engage in and do any and all busi-

ness, other than banking and insur-

ance, for which a Limited Liability

Company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act.

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

The annual return of the Robert

C. Rosenlof Foundation is availa-

ble, at the address noted below, for

inspection during regular business

hours by any citizen who so re-

quests within one hundred eighty

(180) days after publication of this

notice of its availability. The Robert

C. Rosenlof Foundation, 1419 Cen-

tral Avenue, P.O. Box 636, Kear-

ney, NE 68848-0636. The principal

manager is Thomas W. Tye II, Trus-

tee. Telephone number:

308-237-3155.

TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SANDHILLS ORAL &

FACIAL SURGERY, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that San-

dhills Oral & Facial Surgery, LLC, a

Nebraska limited liability company

(the "Company"), has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska, with its designated of-

fice at 542 West 42nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. The general

nature of its business is to engage

in and do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The Certifi-

cate of Organization was filed in

the office of the Nebraska Secre-

tary of State on August 9, 2019, the

Company commenced business

thereon, and shall have perpetual

existence. The affairs of the Com-

pany are to be managed by one or

more managers.

Jeffery T. Peetz, #17386,

Organizer

Endacott Peetz & Timmer

PC LLO

444 South 10th Street

Lincoln, NE 68508

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $195,300.00

executed by Marc Olson, a single

person, which was filed for record

on December 19, 2012 as Instru-

ment No. 2012-9882 in the office of

the Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 28,

2019:

A tract of land being part of the

Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼

of Section 12, Township 11

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as

follows: Beginning at the North-

east Corner of the Southeast ¼

of said Section 12 and assuming

the East line of said Southeast ¼

as bearing SOUTH and all bear-

ings contained herein are relative

thereto; thence SOUTH on the

aforesaid East line a distance of

800.0 feet; thence on a non-ta-

ngent 1455.0 foot radius curve to

the left, concave southwesterly,

forming a central angle of 45° 09'

42" a distance of 1146.86 feet to

a point on the North line of said

Southeast ¼, said point being N

43° 54' 45" W a chord distance of

1117.4 feet from the previously

described point; thence S 89° 37'

57" E on the aforesaid North line

a distance of 775.0 feet to the

place of beginning.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder at the Buffalo

County Courthouse in Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on the

3rd day of September, 2019, at

1:30 p.m.:

Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine

(9) and Ten (10), Block Four (4),

Fiala's Addition to the City of Ra-

venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

all subject to any and all: (1) real

estate taxes, (2) special assess-

ments, and (3) easements, cove-

nants, restrictions, ordinances, and

resolutions of record which affect

the property.

The highest bidder will be re-

quired to deposit with the Trustee,

at the time of the sale, a cashier's

check in the amount of $10,000.00,

with the balance of the purchase

price required to be paid to the

Trustee no later than 5:00 p.m. on

the day of the sale, except that this

requirement shall be waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all applicable fees

and taxes, including documentary

stamp tax. This sale is made with-

out warranty as to title or condition

of the property.

TOWN & COUNTRY BANK,

A Nebraska

Banking Corporation, Trustee

By: Larry E. Butler (#15355)

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

Phone: 308-237-3155

Fax: 308-236-7780

leb@tyelaw.com

NOTICE TO CONSTRUCTION

CONTRACTORS AND TRADES/

CONSTRUCTION RELATED

VENDORS

UNIVERSITY OF

NEBRASKA-KEARNEY

UNIT PRICE PROGRAM

OPEN HOUSE MEETING

 

SUBJECT: UNIT PRICE INFOR-

MATIONAL OPEN HOUSE MEET-

ING

MEETING LOCATION:

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRAS-

KA-KEARNEY, OCKINGA CON-

FERENCE CENTER 2505 20TH

AVENUE, KEARNEY, NE 68849

MEETING DATE/TIME:

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 2019,

3:00:00 PM CT

INFORMATION COVERED: THE

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-KEA-

RNEY ENCOURAGES INTER-

ESTED CONTRACTORS AND

VENDORS TO ATTEND A UNIT

PRICE OPEN HOUSE FOR VARI-

OUS TRADES. TOPICS WILL IN-

CLUDE UNIT PRICE PROGRAM

OVERVIEW, EBID, AND Q & A'S.

CATEGORIES/TRADE: ALL

CONSTRUCTION AND TRADES

