INVITATION FOR BID
Public notice is hereby given that
Buffalo County, Nebraska invites
sealed bids for furnishing neces-
sary equipment, labor, materials
and incidentals to complete 2019
Bridge Flood Repairs. Sealed bids
will be received by the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners,
P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848
until 10:00 am local time on Sep-
tember 24, 2019. Sealed bids will
then be publicly opened and read
aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
traffic control, removal of existing
bridge components, earthwork,
concrete approach sections, bank
stabilization with rock riprap, steel
sheet and bearing pile driving at
three (3) sites.
Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.
Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-
ney, NE 68848. Designate project
name on the envelope.
Bids shall include: Bid Bond in
the amount of 5% of the total base
bid. Certified check, cashier's
check or bid bond made payable to
Owner.
Selected bidder shall supply:
Performance Bond and Payment
Bond in the amount of 100% of the
total base bid.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Contract documents
must be purchased in hard copy,
requiring a nonrefundable fee of
$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on
furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Alternates are not being
considered. Owner reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, hold
bids for 30 days and select most
beneficial bid.
ZNEZ Ag30,S6,13
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska at 10:15 A.M.
on Sept 10, 2019 for the "RFP re-
sponse Buffalo County Phone Sys-
tem". Said bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud at that time
and place.
Members of the Buffalo County
Tech Committee will provide
Walkthrough tours of Buffalo
County facilities to interested bid-
ders by appointment, please pro-
vide a minimum of 24-hour notice.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked "RFP
response Buffalo County Phone
System" on the outside and ad-
dressed to the Buffalo County
Clerk, PO Box 1270, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68848-1270. All bids
must be received by the Buffalo
County Clerk's office no later
than 2:00 PM on September 9,
2019.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE-AA
(SEAL)
ZNEZ Ag23,30,S6
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska at 10:30 A.M.
on Sept 10, 2019 for the Roof Top
Unit (RTU) project at the Buffalo
County Extension Building. Said
bids will be publicly opened and
read aloud at that time and place.
Plans, specifications and particu-
lars can be obtained from the Buf-
falo County Clerk's Office.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked "RTU
Extension Building" on the out-
side and addressed to the Buffalo
County Clerk, PO Box 1270, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68848-1270. All
bids must be received by the
Buffalo County Clerk's office no
later than 8:45 AM on September
10, 2019.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidding
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE-AA
(SEAL)
ZNEZ Ag23,30,S6
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska at 10:30 A.M.
on Sept 10, 2019 for the Highway
Department Salt Storage Building.
Said bids will be publicly opened
and read aloud at that time and
place.
Plans, specifications and particu-
lars can be obtained from the Buf-
falo County Clerk's Office.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked
"Buffalo County Highway Depart-
ment Salt Storage Building" on
the outside and addressed to the
Buffalo County Clerk, PO Box
1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270. All bids must be re-
ceived by the Buffalo County
Clerk's office no later than 8:45
AM on September 10, 2019.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE-AA
(SEAL)
ZNEZ Ag23,30,S6
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$7,800.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Dorian J. Smith, Jul-
ian R. Palmer, Jailen Bowers, Kim-
berly Dillard, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
$7,800.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on August 7, 2019, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on September 16,
2019, at 10:00 a.m., before the
Honorable Ryan Carson, District
Judge. Any party claiming any right
or interest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Monday, September 9, 2019, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
Ag23,30,S6,13
<addr:NCORPE,3085346752,24871 S. LONE STAR ROAD,NORTH PLATTE,NE>
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Directors of the Nebraska
Cooperative Republican Platte En-
hancement Project (a joint entity
organized and existing under the
Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation
Act) will hold a board meeting on
Wednesday, September 4th, 2019
at 10 a.m. Central Time at 24871 S.
Lone Star Rd., at the NCORPE
headquarters outside North Platte,
Neb.An agenda for the meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the of-
fices of the agency's members,
which are at the following ad-
dresses and at NCORPE.org:
1. Upper Republican NRD, 511 E.
Fifth Street, Imperial, NE
2. Middle Republican NRD, 220
Center Avenue, Curtis, NE
3. Lower Republican NRD, 30
John Street, Alma, NE
4. Twin Platte NRD, 111 South
Dewey Street, Second Floor, North
Platte, NE
Terry Martin, Chairman
ZNEZ Ag30,t1
<addr:FREBURG, NANCY,3082345779,LEGAL NOTICESPO BOX 295,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
CASE NO. PR 19-118
ESTATE OF EVITA MARIE GOVE,
Deceased.
Notice is hereby given that on
August 15, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebaska,
Mary Gales, of Hazard, Nebraska,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate in intestate pro-
ceedings.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 23, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales, Registrar
Buffalo County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Nancy S. Freburg #15853
Attorney at Law
PO Box 295
Kearney, NE 68848-0295
(308) 234-5779
ZNEZ Ag23,30,S6
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF HEARTHSTONE
COUNSELING, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that
HEARTHSTONE COUNSELING,
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its registered office at
8 Maplewood Place, Kearney, NE
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The company was or-
ganized and commenced on Au-
gust 13, 2019, and will have per-
petual existence, unless terminated
sooner. The affairs of the company
are to be conducted by its Operat-
ing Manager, Marissa A. Fye, until
such time as her successor or suc-
cessors are selected pursuant to
the Operating Agreement.
Prepared by:
Mary J. Livingston
Attorney at Law
724 W. Koenig
P.O. Box 1563
Grand Island, NE 68802
ZNEZ Ag16,23,30
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Kay L. Watson,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-121
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 15, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Peggy Veeder, whose address is
PO Box 443, Cairo, Nebraska
68824, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 23, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Denise D. Myers, #20500
Myers Law Office, P.C.
415 S. High Street
PO Box 505
Cairo, NE 68824
(308) 384-4440
ZNEZ Ag23,30,S6
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KENNY LONG TRUCKING,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Kenny Long Trucking,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 14555 Sweetwater Road,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Kenny Long,
14555 Sweetwater Road, Kearney,
Ne 68847,
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on August 14, 2019 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Kenny Long
14555 Sweetwater Road
Kearney, NE 68847
Lona Long
14555 Sweetwater Road
Kearney, NE 68847
Kenny Long, Member
ZNEZ Ag16,23,30
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
LK COMMERCE, L.L.C.
Article I
. Name: The name of the
limited liability company is LK
Commerce, L.L.C.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 2412
W 35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 2412
W 35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Kasey Brandt.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 20th day of August,
2019.
Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer
ZNEZ Ag23,30,S6
CITY OF KEARNEY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a public hearing will be held in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, on September 10, 2019 at
5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as
the matter may be heard, on the
proposed One and Six Year Street
Improvement Plan for the City of
Kearney. The City will hear and
consider any comments, oral or
written, concerning the proposed
One and Six Year Street Improve-
ment Plan.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Ag30,t1
N O T I C E
Notice is hereby given that the
City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on
the 13th day of August, 2019, pass
Ordinance No. 8368 authorizing
and directing the sale of the follow-
ing-described real estate located in
Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Kash
Plastics, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, to-wit: A tract of
land being all of Lot 6, the West
60.00 feet of Lot 7, and part of the
North half of the vacated 30.00 foot
alley, Block 1, Patriot Industrial
Park, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
and more particularly described as
follows: BEGINNING at a 5/8" rebar
w/cap at the Northwest corner of
Lot 6, Block 1, Patriot Industrial
Park, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
and assuming the West line of said
Lot 6 as bearing S 00°13'02" W
and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto; thence S
00°13'02" W on said West line of
Lot 6 and its Southerly extension a
distance of 275.00 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap at the centerline of an al-
ley (now vacated) plated in said
Block One; thence S 89°46'58" E
on said centerline a distance of
335.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;
thence N 00°13'02" E parallel with
and 60.00 feet Easterly, as meas-
ured at Right angles, of the West
line of Lot 7 of said Block 1 a dis-
tance of 266.35 feet to a 5/8" rebar
w/cap on the North line of said Lot
7; thence Westerly on the North
line of Lot 7,the North line of Lot
6,and on a non-tangent curve to
the Left, having a central angle of
05°22'28", a radius of 1967.00 feet,
and arc length of 184.51 feet, and a
chord bearing of N 87°05'44" W a
distance of 184.44 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap; thence N 89°46'58" W a
distance of 150.76 feet to the Point
of Beginning, containing 2.10 ac-
res, more or less, all in Buffalo
County, Nebraska; AND a tract of
land being all of Lot 9, the West
60.00 feet of Lot 8, and part of the
South half of the vacated 30.00
foot alley, Block 1,Patriot Industrial
Park, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
and more particularly described as
follows: BEGINNING at a 5/8" rebar
w/cap at the Southwest corner of
Lot 9, Block 1,Patriot Industrial
Park, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
and assuming the South line of
said Lot 9 as bearing N 89°54'55" E
and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto; thence N
89°54'55" Eon the South line of
said Lot 9, and the South line of Lot
8 of said Block 1 a distance of
335.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;
thence N 00°13'02" E parallel with
and 60.00 feet Easterly, as meas-
ured at Right angles, of the West
line of said Lot 8 and its Northerly
extension a distance of 223.74 feet
to a 5/8" rebar w/cap at the center-
line of an alley (now vacated) plated
in said Block One; thence N
89°46'58" W on said centerline a
distance of 335.00 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap on the Northerly exten-
sion of the West line of said Lot 9;
thence S 00°13'02" W on the
Northerly extension and the West
line of said Lot 9 a distance of
225.51 feet to the Point of Beginn-
ing, containing 1.73 acres, more or
less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Conveyance of the said tract of
real estate shall be by Warranty
Deed, upon payment of a consider-
ation of Ninety Thousand Seven
Hundred Seventy-One Dollars
($90,771.00) to the City for said
tract. Said sale will be completed
thirty (30) days from and after the
approval and publication, in pam-
phlet form of Ordinance No. 8368,
namely: from August 14, 2019, un-
less an objection of remonstrance
to such sale, signed by legal elec-
tors thereof equal in number to
thirty percent (30%) of the electors
of the City voting at the last regular
municipal election be filed with the
City Clerk on or before September
12, 2019.
By order of the City Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, Au-
gust 13, 2019.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Ag16,23,30
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep-
tember 10, 2019 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. The following is the public
hearing, upon the recommendation
of the Planning Commission, to be
considered:
1. Application submitted by Chad
Softley for Prestige Exteriors, LLC
c/o Chad Softley, for the Final Plat
for Prestige Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as a tract of land known as
the Southwest Quarter of Lot 1755
(to be vacated), Original Town of
Kearney Junction, now the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, together with the East 17.0
feet of Vacated Avenue "B" abutt-
ing said tract on the West and also
together with the North half of Va-
cated 12th Street abutting said
tract on the South and abutting the
East 17.0 feet of vacated Avenue
"B" (above mentioned) on the
South, all being located in part of
the Southeast Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 1,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (1201 Avenue B).
2. Application submitted by Chad
Softley for Prestige Exteriors, LLC
c/o Chad Softley, to rezone from
District R-1, Urban Residential Sin-
gle-Family District (Low Density) to
District R-2, Urban Residential Mix-
ed-Density District for property to
be described as Lots 1 and 2,
Prestige Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska(1201 Avenue B).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Ag30,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
COMMUNITY
REDEVELOPMENT
AUTHORITY OF THE
CITY OF KEARNEY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Community Rede-
velopment Authority of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:30 a.m. on September 4, 2019 in
the Council Chambersat City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Community Redevelopment
Authority shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact Michael Morgan at City
Hall or call (308) 233-3214 no later
than 24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ A30,t1