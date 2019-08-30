 

INVITATION FOR BID

 

 

Public notice is hereby given that

Buffalo County, Nebraska invites

sealed bids for furnishing neces-

sary equipment, labor, materials

and incidentals to complete 2019

Bridge Flood Repairs. Sealed bids

will be received by the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners,

P.O. Box 1270, Kearney, NE 68848

until 10:00 am local time on Sep-

tember 24, 2019. Sealed bids will

then be publicly opened and read

aloud.

Scope of Work: Project includes

traffic control, removal of existing

bridge components, earthwork,

concrete approach sections, bank

stabilization with rock riprap, steel

sheet and bearing pile driving at

three (3) sites.

Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.

Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-

ney, NE 68848. Designate project

name on the envelope.

Bids shall include: Bid Bond in

the amount of 5% of the total base

bid. Certified check, cashier's

check or bid bond made payable to

Owner.

Selected bidder shall supply:

Performance Bond and Payment

Bond in the amount of 100% of the

total base bid.

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)

455-1152. Contract documents

must be purchased in hard copy,

requiring a nonrefundable fee of

$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on

furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation. Alternates are not being

considered. Owner reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, hold

bids for 30 days and select most

beneficial bid.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska at 10:15 A.M.

on Sept 10, 2019 for the "RFP re-

sponse Buffalo County Phone Sys-

tem". Said bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud at that time

and place.

Members of the Buffalo County

Tech Committee will provide

Walkthrough tours of Buffalo

County facilities to interested bid-

ders by appointment, please pro-

vide a minimum of 24-hour notice.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked "RFP

response Buffalo County Phone

System" on the outside and ad-

dressed to the Buffalo County

Clerk, PO Box 1270, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68848-1270. All bids

must be received by the Buffalo

County Clerk's office no later

than 2:00 PM on September 9,

2019.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE-AA

(SEAL)

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska at 10:30 A.M.

on Sept 10, 2019 for the Roof Top

Unit (RTU) project at the Buffalo

County Extension Building. Said

bids will be publicly opened and

read aloud at that time and place.

Plans, specifications and particu-

lars can be obtained from the Buf-

falo County Clerk's Office.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked "RTU

Extension Building" on the out-

side and addressed to the Buffalo

County Clerk, PO Box 1270, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68848-1270. All

bids must be received by the

Buffalo County Clerk's office no

later than 8:45 AM on September

10, 2019.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidding

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE-AA

(SEAL)

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska at 10:30 A.M.

on Sept 10, 2019 for the Highway

Department Salt Storage Building.

Said bids will be publicly opened

and read aloud at that time and

place.

Plans, specifications and particu-

lars can be obtained from the Buf-

falo County Clerk's Office.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked

"Buffalo County Highway Depart-

ment Salt Storage Building" on

the outside and addressed to the

Buffalo County Clerk, PO Box

1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270. All bids must be re-

ceived by the Buffalo County

Clerk's office no later than 8:45

AM on September 10, 2019.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE-AA

(SEAL)

 

NOTICE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$7,800.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Dorian J. Smith, Jul-

ian R. Palmer, Jailen Bowers, Kim-

berly Dillard, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

 

$7,800.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on August 7, 2019, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on September 16,

2019, at 10:00 a.m., before the

Honorable Ryan Carson, District

Judge. Any party claiming any right

or interest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Monday, September 9, 2019, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Directors of the Nebraska

Cooperative Republican Platte En-

hancement Project (a joint entity

organized and existing under the

Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation

Act) will hold a board meeting on

Wednesday, September 4th, 2019

at 10 a.m. Central Time at 24871 S.

Lone Star Rd., at the NCORPE

headquarters outside North Platte,

Neb.An agenda for the meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the of-

fices of the agency's members,

which are at the following ad-

dresses and at NCORPE.org:

1. Upper Republican NRD, 511 E.

Fifth Street, Imperial, NE

2. Middle Republican NRD, 220

Center Avenue, Curtis, NE

3. Lower Republican NRD, 30

John Street, Alma, NE

4. Twin Platte NRD, 111 South

Dewey Street, Second Floor, North

Platte, NE

Terry Martin, Chairman

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

CASE NO. PR 19-118

ESTATE OF EVITA MARIE GOVE,

Deceased.

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 15, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebaska,

Mary Gales, of Hazard, Nebraska,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate in intestate pro-

ceedings.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 23, 2019, or be forever

barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales, Registrar

Buffalo County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Nancy S. Freburg #15853

Attorney at Law

PO Box 295

Kearney, NE 68848-0295

(308) 234-5779

freburglaw@frontier.com

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF HEARTHSTONE

COUNSELING, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

HEARTHSTONE COUNSELING,

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its registered office at

8 Maplewood Place, Kearney, NE

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The company was or-

ganized and commenced on Au-

gust 13, 2019, and will have per-

petual existence, unless terminated

sooner. The affairs of the company

are to be conducted by its Operat-

ing Manager, Marissa A. Fye, until

such time as her successor or suc-

cessors are selected pursuant to

the Operating Agreement.

Prepared by:

Mary J. Livingston

Attorney at Law

724 W. Koenig

P.O. Box 1563

Grand Island, NE 68802

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Kay L. Watson,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-121

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 15, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Peggy Veeder, whose address is

PO Box 443, Cairo, Nebraska

68824, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 23, 2019 or be forever

barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Denise D. Myers, #20500

Myers Law Office, P.C.

415 S. High Street

PO Box 505

Cairo, NE 68824

(308) 384-4440

denise@grandislandlaw.com

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KENNY LONG TRUCKING,

L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Kenny Long Trucking,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 14555 Sweetwater Road,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Kenny Long,

14555 Sweetwater Road, Kearney,

Ne 68847,

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on August 14, 2019 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Kenny Long

14555 Sweetwater Road

Kearney, NE 68847

Lona Long

14555 Sweetwater Road

Kearney, NE 68847

Kenny Long, Member

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

LK COMMERCE, L.L.C.

 

Article I

. Name: The name of the

limited liability company is LK

Commerce, L.L.C.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 2412

W 35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 2412

W 35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Kasey Brandt.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 20th day of August,

2019.

Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer

CITY OF KEARNEY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a public hearing will be held in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on September 10, 2019 at

5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

the matter may be heard, on the

proposed One and Six Year Street

Improvement Plan for the City of

Kearney. The City will hear and

consider any comments, oral or

written, concerning the proposed

One and Six Year Street Improve-

ment Plan.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

N O T I C E

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on

the 13th day of August, 2019, pass

Ordinance No. 8368 authorizing

and directing the sale of the follow-

ing-described real estate located in

Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Kash

Plastics, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, to-wit: A tract of

land being all of Lot 6, the West

60.00 feet of Lot 7, and part of the

North half of the vacated 30.00 foot

alley, Block 1, Patriot Industrial

Park, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

and more particularly described as

follows: BEGINNING at a 5/8" rebar

w/cap at the Northwest corner of

Lot 6, Block 1, Patriot Industrial

Park, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

and assuming the West line of said

Lot 6 as bearing S 00°13'02" W

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence S

00°13'02" W on said West line of

Lot 6 and its Southerly extension a

distance of 275.00 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap at the centerline of an al-

ley (now vacated) plated in said

Block One; thence S 89°46'58" E

on said centerline a distance of

335.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;

thence N 00°13'02" E parallel with

and 60.00 feet Easterly, as meas-

ured at Right angles, of the West

line of Lot 7 of said Block 1 a dis-

tance of 266.35 feet to a 5/8" rebar

w/cap on the North line of said Lot

7; thence Westerly on the North

line of Lot 7,the North line of Lot

6,and on a non-tangent curve to

the Left, having a central angle of

05°22'28", a radius of 1967.00 feet,

and arc length of 184.51 feet, and a

chord bearing of N 87°05'44" W a

distance of 184.44 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap; thence N 89°46'58" W a

distance of 150.76 feet to the Point

of Beginning, containing 2.10 ac-

res, more or less, all in Buffalo

County, Nebraska; AND a tract of

land being all of Lot 9, the West

60.00 feet of Lot 8, and part of the

South half of the vacated 30.00

foot alley, Block 1,Patriot Industrial

Park, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

and more particularly described as

follows: BEGINNING at a 5/8" rebar

w/cap at the Southwest corner of

Lot 9, Block 1,Patriot Industrial

Park, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

and assuming the South line of

said Lot 9 as bearing N 89°54'55" E

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence N

89°54'55" Eon the South line of

said Lot 9, and the South line of Lot

8 of said Block 1 a distance of

335.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;

thence N 00°13'02" E parallel with

and 60.00 feet Easterly, as meas-

ured at Right angles, of the West

line of said Lot 8 and its Northerly

extension a distance of 223.74 feet

to a 5/8" rebar w/cap at the center-

line of an alley (now vacated) plated

in said Block One; thence N

89°46'58" W on said centerline a

distance of 335.00 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap on the Northerly exten-

sion of the West line of said Lot 9;

thence S 00°13'02" W on the

Northerly extension and the West

line of said Lot 9 a distance of

225.51 feet to the Point of Beginn-

ing, containing 1.73 acres, more or

less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Conveyance of the said tract of

real estate shall be by Warranty

Deed, upon payment of a consider-

ation of Ninety Thousand Seven

Hundred Seventy-One Dollars

($90,771.00) to the City for said

tract. Said sale will be completed

thirty (30) days from and after the

approval and publication, in pam-

phlet form of Ordinance No. 8368,

namely: from August 14, 2019, un-

less an objection of remonstrance

to such sale, signed by legal elec-

tors thereof equal in number to

thirty percent (30%) of the electors

of the City voting at the last regular

municipal election be filed with the

City Clerk on or before September

12, 2019.

By order of the City Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, Au-

gust 13, 2019.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep-

tember 10, 2019 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. The following is the public

hearing, upon the recommendation

of the Planning Commission, to be

considered:

1. Application submitted by Chad

Softley for Prestige Exteriors, LLC

c/o Chad Softley, for the Final Plat

for Prestige Addition, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as a tract of land known as

the Southwest Quarter of Lot 1755

(to be vacated), Original Town of

Kearney Junction, now the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, together with the East 17.0

feet of Vacated Avenue "B" abutt-

ing said tract on the West and also

together with the North half of Va-

cated 12th Street abutting said

tract on the South and abutting the

East 17.0 feet of vacated Avenue

"B" (above mentioned) on the

South, all being located in part of

the Southeast Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 1,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (1201 Avenue B).

2. Application submitted by Chad

Softley for Prestige Exteriors, LLC

c/o Chad Softley, to rezone from

District R-1, Urban Residential Sin-

gle-Family District (Low Density) to

District R-2, Urban Residential Mix-

ed-Density District for property to

be described as Lots 1 and 2,

Prestige Addition, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska(1201 Avenue B).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

COMMUNITY

REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF THE

CITY OF KEARNEY

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Community Rede-

velopment Authority of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:30 a.m. on September 4, 2019 in

the Council Chambersat City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Community Redevelopment

Authority shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact Michael Morgan at City

Hall or call (308) 233-3214 no later

than 24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

