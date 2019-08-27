Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GREELEY...NORTHERN CLAY...VALLEY...SOUTHERN YORK... HAMILTON...FILLMORE...NORTHEASTERN BUFFALO...SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK... SHERMAN...HOWARD AND HALL COUNTIES... AS OF 1045 AM CDT TUESDAY, REPORTS FROM EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND AUTOMATED RIVER GAUGES INDICATED THAT ENOUGH, MAINLY MINOR, FLOODING OF SEVERAL SMALL CREEKS, STREAMS AND SOME RURAL ROADWAYS CONTINUED TO JUSTIFY THE CONTINUATION OF A FLOOD ADVISORY. SPECIFIC INSTANCES OF FLOODING ARE TOO NUMEROUS TO MENTION IN THIS STATEMENT, BUT AS ONE EXAMPLE, HOWARD COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED TUESDAY MORNING THAT THE TURKEY CREEK WAS FLOODING 8TH AVENUE TWO MILES NORTH OF DANNEBROG. PLEASE NOTE THAT DEPENDING ON THE STATUS OF ONGOING FLOODING LATER TODAY, PARTS OF THIS ADVISORY MAY NEED EXTENDED INTO WEDNESDAY. FORTUNATELY THOUGH, LITTLE TO NO ADDITIONAL RAIN IS EXPECTED UNTIL THURSDAY NIGHT OR FRIDAY, WHICH SHOULD ALLOW WATER LEVELS TO CONTINUE SLOWLY RECEDING. SOME LOCATIONS THAT COULD EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GRAND ISLAND, ORD, AURORA, ST. PAUL, GENEVA, SUTTON, RAVENNA, WOOD RIVER, LOUP CITY, HARVARD, HENDERSON, DONIPHAN, CAIRO, CLAY CENTER, ALDA, EXETER, FAIRMONT, HAMPTON, MCCOOL JUNCTION AND GILTNER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&