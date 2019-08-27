ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $134,600.00
executed by Philip M. Piper, a sin-
gle person, which was filed for rec-
ord on July 15, 2016 as Instrument
No. 2016-04205 in the office of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 A.M. on September
24, 2019:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED
REAL ESTATE IN BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA (AS DE-
FINED IN NEB. REV. STAT.
76-201):
THE SOUTH 9 FEET OF LOT 30,
ALL OF LOT 29, AND THE
NORTH 2 FEET OF LOT 28,
BLOCK 7, PLAINVIEW SUBDIVI-
SION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-
BRASKA.
EXCEPT COVENANTS, EASE-
MENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF
RECORD.
BEING THE SAME PREMISES
AS CONVEYED IN DEED FROM
BRIAN A. STONES, A SINGLE
PERSON RECORDED 07/27/2012
IN DOCUMENT NUMBER
2012-5564 IN SAID COUNTY AND
STATE.
COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 3611
I AVE., KEARNEY, NE 68847
Tax Id: 605021000.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
ZNEZ Ag13,20,27,S3,10
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
The September business meeting
of the Board of Directors of The
Central Nebraska Public Power and
Irrigation District is scheduled for
Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at
9:00 a.m. at the District Headquar-
ters in Holdrege, NE. A current
agenda is available at the office of
the Assistant Secretary at District
Headquarters, 415 Lincoln St., Hol-
drege, NE or online at
ZNEZ Ag27,t1