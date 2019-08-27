 

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $134,600.00

executed by Philip M. Piper, a sin-

gle person, which was filed for rec-

ord on July 15, 2016 as Instrument

No. 2016-04205 in the office of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 A.M. on September

24, 2019:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED

REAL ESTATE IN BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA (AS DE-

FINED IN NEB. REV. STAT.

76-201):

THE SOUTH 9 FEET OF LOT 30,

ALL OF LOT 29, AND THE

NORTH 2 FEET OF LOT 28,

BLOCK 7, PLAINVIEW SUBDIVI-

SION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-

BRASKA.

EXCEPT COVENANTS, EASE-

MENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF

RECORD.

BEING THE SAME PREMISES

AS CONVEYED IN DEED FROM

BRIAN A. STONES, A SINGLE

PERSON RECORDED 07/27/2012

IN DOCUMENT NUMBER

2012-5564 IN SAID COUNTY AND

STATE.

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 3611

I AVE., KEARNEY, NE 68847

Tax Id: 605021000.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

ZNEZ Ag13,20,27,S3,10

NOTICE

 

The September business meeting

of the Board of Directors of The

Central Nebraska Public Power and

Irrigation District is scheduled for

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at

9:00 a.m. at the District Headquar-

ters in Holdrege, NE. A current

agenda is available at the office of

the Assistant Secretary at District

Headquarters, 415 Lincoln St., Hol-

drege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

