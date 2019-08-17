ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by
the Kearney Housing Agency at
2715 Avenue I in Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 p.m. on Septem-
ber 26, 2019, and then at said of-
fice publicly opened and read
aloud for furnishing all equipment,
labor, materials and appurtenances
required for KEARNEY MANOR EX-
HAUST FAN INSTALLATION. The
project consists of providing and
installing exhaust fans in 106 apart-
ments.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The Housing Agency will
accept only those bids submitted
as required in the Invitation for
Bids. The Housing Agency reserves
the right to reject any or all bids;
and to waive irregularities or infor-
malities to accept the bid it deems
most beneficial.
The Contract Documents may be
obtained by visiting
www.kearneyhousing
and clicking on "Bid & Contract
Opportunities".
Attention of bidders is particularly
called to the requirements as to
conditions of employment to be
observed and minimum wage rates
to be paid under the contract, Sec-
tion 3, Segregated Facility, Section
109 and E.O. 11246.
The Kearney Housing Agency is
exempt from State of Nebraska
Sales and Use Taxes.
No bidder may withdraw his bid
within 60 days after the date of the
opening thereof. The Kearney
Housing Agency reserves the right
to reject any or all bids, and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties.
Carrie Hardage,
Contracting Officer
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in JEFFREY POPE AND
POPE FARMS, INC. is plaintiff, vs.
TRINE OWEN is Defendant, Case
CI17-2494, the following described
property owned by TRINE OWEN
has been levied upon:
(Lot 1) 1x RED ANGUS COW -
Red Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384 (White Ear Tag
134X)
(Lot 2) 9x EMBRYOS
Trista 134X x LSF Packer 9063W
(Boxed Beef)
Donor Registration Name: OHRR
IS Copper Trista 134X
Donor Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384
Sire Registration Name: LSF
Packer 9063W (Boxed Beef)
Sire Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1305669
(Lot 3) 17x EMBRYOS
Trista 134X x Redemption Y1334
Donor Registration Name: OHRR
IS Copper Trista 134X
Donor Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384
Sire Registration Name: Redemp-
tion Y1334
Sire Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1441805
(Lot 4) 16x EMBRYOS
Trista 134X x Brown Premier
X7876
Donor Registration Name: OHRR
IS Copper Trista 134X
Donor Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384
Sire Registration Name: Brown
Premier X7876
Sire Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1379610
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 12th day of Sep-
tember, 2019 at 26075 Willow
Road, Ravenna, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. Inspection of livestock
available at 8:30 a.m. the day of
sale.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour. Cash or certificate of
credit due at beginning of sale for
bid to be accepted.
Cash or certified funds, to be
paid the day of Sale.
**Buyer is responsible for shipp-
ing and handling costs if applica-
ble. Arrangements to be made di-
rectly between buyer and shipper.**
Dated this 13th day of August,
2019
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, #90921
Deputy
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Commission on Accredita-
tion of Medical Transport Systems
will conduct an accreditation site
visit of:
Good Samaritan AirCare
On September 12th, 13th
The purpose of the site visit will
be to evaluate the program's com-
pliance with nationally established
medical transport standards. The
site visit results will be used to de-
termine whether, and the condi-
tions under which accreditation
should be awarded to the program.
CAMTS accreditation standards
deal with issues of patient care and
safety of the transport environment.
Anyone believing that he or she has
pertinent or valid information about
such matters may request a public
information interview with the
CAMTS site surveyors at the time
of the site visit. Information presen-
ted at the interview will be carefully
evaluated for relevance to the ac-
creditation process. Requests for
public information interviews must
be made in writing and sent to
CAMTS no later than 10 business
days before the site survey begins.
The request should also indicate
the nature of the information to be
provided during the interview. Such
request should be addressed to:
Office of the Executive Director
Commission on Accreditation of
Medical Transport Systems
PO Box 130
Sandy Springs, SC 29677
The Commission will acknowl-
edge such written requests in writ-
ing or by telephone and will inform
the program of the request for an
interview. The Commission will, in
turn, notify the interviewee of the
date, time and place of the meet-
ing.
This notice is posted in accord-
ance with CAMTS requirements
and shall not be removed until the
site visit is completed.
Date Posted: 08/09/2019
