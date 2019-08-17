 

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the Kearney Housing Agency at

2715 Avenue I in Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 p.m. on Septem-

ber 26, 2019, and then at said of-

fice publicly opened and read

aloud for furnishing all equipment,

labor, materials and appurtenances

required for KEARNEY MANOR EX-

HAUST FAN INSTALLATION. The

project consists of providing and

installing exhaust fans in 106 apart-

ments.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. The Housing Agency will

accept only those bids submitted

as required in the Invitation for

Bids. The Housing Agency reserves

the right to reject any or all bids;

and to waive irregularities or infor-

malities to accept the bid it deems

most beneficial.

The Contract Documents may be

obtained by visiting

www.kearneyhousing

agency.com

and clicking on "Bid & Contract

Opportunities".

Attention of bidders is particularly

called to the requirements as to

conditions of employment to be

observed and minimum wage rates

to be paid under the contract, Sec-

tion 3, Segregated Facility, Section

109 and E.O. 11246.

The Kearney Housing Agency is

exempt from State of Nebraska

Sales and Use Taxes.

No bidder may withdraw his bid

within 60 days after the date of the

opening thereof. The Kearney

Housing Agency reserves the right

to reject any or all bids, and to

waive any irregularities or informali-

ties.

Carrie Hardage,

Contracting Officer

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in JEFFREY POPE AND

POPE FARMS, INC. is plaintiff, vs.

TRINE OWEN is Defendant, Case

CI17-2494, the following described

property owned by TRINE OWEN

has been levied upon:

(Lot 1) 1x RED ANGUS COW -

Red Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384 (White Ear Tag

134X)

(Lot 2) 9x EMBRYOS

Trista 134X x LSF Packer 9063W

(Boxed Beef)

Donor Registration Name: OHRR

IS Copper Trista 134X

Donor Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384

Sire Registration Name: LSF

Packer 9063W (Boxed Beef)

Sire Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1305669

(Lot 3) 17x EMBRYOS

Trista 134X x Redemption Y1334

Donor Registration Name: OHRR

IS Copper Trista 134X

Donor Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384

Sire Registration Name: Redemp-

tion Y1334

Sire Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1441805

(Lot 4) 16x EMBRYOS

Trista 134X x Brown Premier

X7876

Donor Registration Name: OHRR

IS Copper Trista 134X

Donor Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384

Sire Registration Name: Brown

Premier X7876

Sire Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1379610

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 12th day of Sep-

tember, 2019 at 26075 Willow

Road, Ravenna, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. Inspection of livestock

available at 8:30 a.m. the day of

sale.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour. Cash or certificate of

credit due at beginning of sale for

bid to be accepted.

Cash or certified funds, to be

paid the day of Sale.

**Buyer is responsible for shipp-

ing and handling costs if applica-

ble. Arrangements to be made di-

rectly between buyer and shipper.**

Dated this 13th day of August,

2019

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, #90921

Deputy

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

The Commission on Accredita-

tion of Medical Transport Systems

will conduct an accreditation site

visit of:

Good Samaritan AirCare

On September 12th, 13th

The purpose of the site visit will

be to evaluate the program's com-

pliance with nationally established

medical transport standards. The

site visit results will be used to de-

termine whether, and the condi-

tions under which accreditation

should be awarded to the program.

CAMTS accreditation standards

deal with issues of patient care and

safety of the transport environment.

Anyone believing that he or she has

pertinent or valid information about

such matters may request a public

information interview with the

CAMTS site surveyors at the time

of the site visit. Information presen-

ted at the interview will be carefully

evaluated for relevance to the ac-

creditation process. Requests for

public information interviews must

be made in writing and sent to

CAMTS no later than 10 business

days before the site survey begins.

The request should also indicate

the nature of the information to be

provided during the interview. Such

request should be addressed to:

Office of the Executive Director

Commission on Accreditation of

Medical Transport Systems

PO Box 130

Sandy Springs, SC 29677

The Commission will acknowl-

edge such written requests in writ-

ing or by telephone and will inform

the program of the request for an

interview. The Commission will, in

turn, notify the interviewee of the

date, time and place of the meet-

ing.

This notice is posted in accord-

ance with CAMTS requirements

and shall not be removed until the

site visit is completed.

Date Posted: 08/09/2019

