<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
The Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on August
23, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-
drege office. A current agenda is
available at the Office of the Assis-
tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,
Holdrege, NE 68949.
ZNEZ Ag19,t1
NOTICE
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
August 12, 2019
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
Administration Building
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its August 12, 2019 regular
meeting, the Kearney Public
Schools Board of Education took
the following action:
1. Excused Board Member
Wendy Kreis from the meeting
2. Heard a presentation from
Chris Nelson, Director of Finance,
on the preliminary budget for the
Kearney Public Schools for the
2019-2020 school year
3. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on the
progress being made on the North-
east Elementary School and Sun-
rise Middle School construction
and renovation projects, and plans
to begin the Kearney High School
construction project
4. Approved the minutes of the
July 8, 2019 regular Board of
Education meeting, as presented
5. Approved the August, 2019
claims, as presented
6. Approved the August, 2019 fi-
nancial reports, as presented
7. Approved the Elementary
Schools, Sunrise Middle School,
Horizon Middle School and Kear-
ney High School Student Hand-
books and the KHS Activities
Handbook for the 2019-2020
school year, as presented
8. Approved the Certified and
Classified/Classified Exempt Em-
ployee Handbooks for the
2019-2020 school year, as presen-
ted
9. Accepted the Kenwood School
PTO annual self-audit report for the
2018-2019 school year, as presen-
ted
10. Accepted the Park School
PTO annual self-audit report for the
2018-2019 school year, as presen-
ted
11. Set the date of Monday, Sep-
tember 9, 2019 at 5:30 P.M. in the
Administration Building Staff Devel-
opment Room at 320 West 24th
Street, for the purpose of conduct-
ing the annual budget hearing, tax
request hearing, and regular Sep-
tember meeting of the Board of
Education, for the adoption of said
budget.
12. Gave second and final read-
ing approval to Policy 1330/4031
(Tobacco Free Environment); Policy
3310 (Purchasing Guides); Policy
3730 (Procurement Plan); Policy
4002.1/1340/5401 (Anti-discrimin-
ation, anti-harassment & anti-retali-
ation); Policy 5001 (Admission Re-
quirements); Policy 5101 (Student
Discipline); Policy 5104 (Drug and
Substance Use and Prevention);
Policy 5417 (Student Privacy Pro-
tection); Policy 6260.4 (Curric-
ulum/Assessments); and Internal
Board Policies 9230 and 9230.1
(Standing and Temporary Commit-
tees, and Standing Committees);
as revised and presented
13. Approved the employment of
Lauren Hubley at BA, Step 1, as a
1.00 FTE French teacher at Kear-
ney High School for the 2019-2020
school year
14. Appointed Board Members
Alex Straatmann, Wendy Kreis, and
Kathy Gifford to the KPS Commit-
tee on American Civics, effective
until January, 2020.
15. Appointed Drew Blessing to
represent Kearney Public Schools
at the Delegate Assembly at the
NASB 2019 State Education Con-
ference in November in Omaha
16. Renewed the following Mem-
orandums of Understanding for the
2019-2020 school year:
• Central Community College for
the dual credit program and emer-
gency planning and response
assistance
• Merryman Performing Arts Cen-
ter for technical services at Kear-
ney High School
• UNK for the dual enrollment
program and the Kearney Outdoor
Learning Area project
south of Kearney High School
• City of Kearney for SRO ser-
vices and the use of Memorial Field
for the KHS/KCHS baseball
program
• Buffalo County for truancy and
diversion officer services
• Family Physical Therapy for
athletic training services
17. Waived first reading approval
and gave second and final reading
approval to revised Rule 5415
(School Wellness), as presented
18. Waived first reading approval
and gave second and final reading
approval to revised Rule 5504 (Safe
Pupil Transportation Plan), as pres-
ented.
19. Adjourned the meeting
ZNEZ Ag19,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF DTT Investments, LLC
Notice is hereby given that DTT
Investments, LLC, is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its registered office at
1711 E 46th Street PL, Kearney, NE
68847. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is to en-
gage in any or all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized and to do every-
thing necessary, proper, advisable
or convenient for the accomplish-
ment of the purposes hereinabove
set forth and to do all other things
incidental thereto or connected
therewith which are not forbidden
by the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The time of commence-
ment of the limited liability com-
pany is June 19, 2019, and dura-
tion of the Company is perpetual.
The affairs of the limited liability
company are to be conducted by
its members.
Dave Post, Organizer
ZNEZ Ag12,19,26
SouthLaw, P.C.
13160 Foster Suite 100
Overland Park, KS 66213-2660
(913) 663-7600
FILE NO. 202350
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-
mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-
corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-
ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on Septem-
ber 6, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the
West Door by the Main Foyer of the
Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-
due to the highest bidder for cash:
THE SOUTH HALF OF THE
SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST
HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S
SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-
FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
commonly known as 604 Court
Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840
subject to all prior easements,
restrictions, reservations, cove-
nants and encumbrances now of
record, if any, to satisfy the debt
and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: July 22, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 202350).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ Jy22,29,Ag5,12,19
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Commission on Accredita-
tion of Medical Transport Systems
will conduct an accreditation site
visit of:
Good Samaritan AirCare
On September 12th, 13th
The purpose of the site visit will
be to evaluate the program's com-
pliance with nationally established
medical transport standards. The
site visit results will be used to de-
termine whether, and the condi-
tions under which accreditation
should be awarded to the program.
CAMTS accreditation standards
deal with issues of patient care and
safety of the transport environment.
Anyone believing that he or she has
pertinent or valid information about
such matters may request a public
information interview with the
CAMTS site surveyors at the time
of the site visit. Information presen-
ted at the interview will be carefully
evaluated for relevance to the ac-
creditation process. Requests for
public information interviews must
be made in writing and sent to
CAMTS no later than 10 business
days before the site survey begins.
The request should also indicate
the nature of the information to be
provided during the interview. Such
request should be addressed to:
Office of the Executive Director
Commission on Accreditation of
Medical Transport Systems
PO Box 130
Sandy Springs, SC 29677
The Commission will acknowl-
edge such written requests in writ-
ing or by telephone and will inform
the program of the request for an
interview. The Commission will, in
turn, notify the interviewee of the
date, time and place of the meet-
ing.
This notice is posted in accord-
ance with CAMTS requirements
and shall not be removed until the
site visit is completed.
Date Posted: 08/09/2019
ZNEZ Ag16,17,19
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY,
BEUCKE, BOWMAN
& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF STOCKMEN'S BAR
& GRILL, INC.
Notice is hereby given that
Stockmen's Bar & Grill, Inc. was in-
corporated under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The corporation
is authorized to issue Ten Thou-
sand Dollars ($10,000) of capital
stock divided into 10,000 shares at
a par value of One Dollar ($1.00)
each and shall be fully paid when
issued. The street address of the
corporation's initial registered of-
fice is 25805 115th Road, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68845, and the
name of the corporation's initial
registered agent at that office is
Wayne C. Gallaway. The name and
street address of the sole incorpo-
rator is Brian R. Symington, 1516
1st Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
Brian R. Symington,
Sole Incorporator
ZNEZ Ag12,19,26
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Casa Margarita
Name of Applicant: Tepeyac LLC
Address: 119 3rd Ave.
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Limited Liability
Company
If other than an Individual, state
under whose laws entity was
formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: August 1, 2019
General nature of business:
Mexican restaurant
Erika M. Kaiser,
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ Ag19,t1