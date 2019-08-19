<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

 

The Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on August

23, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-

drege office. A current agenda is

available at the Office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,

Holdrege, NE 68949.

NOTICE

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

August 12, 2019

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

Administration Building

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

At its August 12, 2019 regular

meeting, the Kearney Public

Schools Board of Education took

the following action:

1. Excused Board Member

Wendy Kreis from the meeting

2. Heard a presentation from

Chris Nelson, Director of Finance,

on the preliminary budget for the

Kearney Public Schools for the

2019-2020 school year

3. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on the

progress being made on the North-

east Elementary School and Sun-

rise Middle School construction

and renovation projects, and plans

to begin the Kearney High School

construction project

4. Approved the minutes of the

July 8, 2019 regular Board of

Education meeting, as presented

5. Approved the August, 2019

claims, as presented

6. Approved the August, 2019 fi-

nancial reports, as presented

7. Approved the Elementary

Schools, Sunrise Middle School,

Horizon Middle School and Kear-

ney High School Student Hand-

books and the KHS Activities

Handbook for the 2019-2020

school year, as presented

8. Approved the Certified and

Classified/Classified Exempt Em-

ployee Handbooks for the

2019-2020 school year, as presen-

ted

9. Accepted the Kenwood School

PTO annual self-audit report for the

2018-2019 school year, as presen-

ted

10. Accepted the Park School

PTO annual self-audit report for the

2018-2019 school year, as presen-

ted

11. Set the date of Monday, Sep-

tember 9, 2019 at 5:30 P.M. in the

Administration Building Staff Devel-

opment Room at 320 West 24th

Street, for the purpose of conduct-

ing the annual budget hearing, tax

request hearing, and regular Sep-

tember meeting of the Board of

Education, for the adoption of said

budget.

12. Gave second and final read-

ing approval to Policy 1330/4031

(Tobacco Free Environment); Policy

3310 (Purchasing Guides); Policy

3730 (Procurement Plan); Policy

4002.1/1340/5401 (Anti-discrimin-

ation, anti-harassment & anti-retali-

ation); Policy 5001 (Admission Re-

quirements); Policy 5101 (Student

Discipline); Policy 5104 (Drug and

Substance Use and Prevention);

Policy 5417 (Student Privacy Pro-

tection); Policy 6260.4 (Curric-

ulum/Assessments); and Internal

Board Policies 9230 and 9230.1

(Standing and Temporary Commit-

tees, and Standing Committees);

as revised and presented

13. Approved the employment of

Lauren Hubley at BA, Step 1, as a

1.00 FTE French teacher at Kear-

ney High School for the 2019-2020

school year

14. Appointed Board Members

Alex Straatmann, Wendy Kreis, and

Kathy Gifford to the KPS Commit-

tee on American Civics, effective

until January, 2020.

15. Appointed Drew Blessing to

represent Kearney Public Schools

at the Delegate Assembly at the

NASB 2019 State Education Con-

ference in November in Omaha

16. Renewed the following Mem-

orandums of Understanding for the

2019-2020 school year:

• Central Community College for

the dual credit program and emer-

gency planning and response

assistance

• Merryman Performing Arts Cen-

ter for technical services at Kear-

ney High School

• UNK for the dual enrollment

program and the Kearney Outdoor

Learning Area project

south of Kearney High School

• City of Kearney for SRO ser-

vices and the use of Memorial Field

for the KHS/KCHS baseball

program

• Buffalo County for truancy and

diversion officer services

• Family Physical Therapy for

athletic training services

17. Waived first reading approval

and gave second and final reading

approval to revised Rule 5415

(School Wellness), as presented

18. Waived first reading approval

and gave second and final reading

approval to revised Rule 5504 (Safe

Pupil Transportation Plan), as pres-

ented.

19. Adjourned the meeting

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF DTT Investments, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that DTT

Investments, LLC, is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its registered office at

1711 E 46th Street PL, Kearney, NE

68847. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is to en-

gage in any or all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized and to do every-

thing necessary, proper, advisable

or convenient for the accomplish-

ment of the purposes hereinabove

set forth and to do all other things

incidental thereto or connected

therewith which are not forbidden

by the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The time of commence-

ment of the limited liability com-

pany is June 19, 2019, and dura-

tion of the Company is perpetual.

The affairs of the limited liability

company are to be conducted by

its members.

Dave Post, Organizer

SouthLaw, P.C.

13160 Foster Suite 100

Overland Park, KS 66213-2660

(913) 663-7600

FILE NO. 202350

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-

mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-

corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-

ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on Septem-

ber 6, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE

SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST

HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S

SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

commonly known as 604 Court

Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements,

restrictions, reservations, cove-

nants and encumbrances now of

record, if any, to satisfy the debt

and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: July 22, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 202350).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

The Commission on Accredita-

tion of Medical Transport Systems

will conduct an accreditation site

visit of:

Good Samaritan AirCare

On September 12th, 13th

The purpose of the site visit will

be to evaluate the program's com-

pliance with nationally established

medical transport standards. The

site visit results will be used to de-

termine whether, and the condi-

tions under which accreditation

should be awarded to the program.

CAMTS accreditation standards

deal with issues of patient care and

safety of the transport environment.

Anyone believing that he or she has

pertinent or valid information about

such matters may request a public

information interview with the

CAMTS site surveyors at the time

of the site visit. Information presen-

ted at the interview will be carefully

evaluated for relevance to the ac-

creditation process. Requests for

public information interviews must

be made in writing and sent to

CAMTS no later than 10 business

days before the site survey begins.

The request should also indicate

the nature of the information to be

provided during the interview. Such

request should be addressed to:

Office of the Executive Director

Commission on Accreditation of

Medical Transport Systems

PO Box 130

Sandy Springs, SC 29677

The Commission will acknowl-

edge such written requests in writ-

ing or by telephone and will inform

the program of the request for an

interview. The Commission will, in

turn, notify the interviewee of the

date, time and place of the meet-

ing.

This notice is posted in accord-

ance with CAMTS requirements

and shall not be removed until the

site visit is completed.

Date Posted: 08/09/2019

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY,

BEUCKE, BOWMAN

& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF STOCKMEN'S BAR

& GRILL, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Stockmen's Bar & Grill, Inc. was in-

corporated under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The corporation

is authorized to issue Ten Thou-

sand Dollars ($10,000) of capital

stock divided into 10,000 shares at

a par value of One Dollar ($1.00)

each and shall be fully paid when

issued. The street address of the

corporation's initial registered of-

fice is 25805 115th Road, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68845, and the

name of the corporation's initial

registered agent at that office is

Wayne C. Gallaway. The name and

street address of the sole incorpo-

rator is Brian R. Symington, 1516

1st Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

Brian R. Symington,

Sole Incorporator

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Casa Margarita

Name of Applicant: Tepeyac LLC

Address: 119 3rd Ave.

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Limited Liability

Company

If other than an Individual, state

under whose laws entity was

formed: Nebraska

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska: August 1, 2019

General nature of business:

Mexican restaurant

Erika M. Kaiser,

Applicant or

Legal Representative

