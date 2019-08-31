 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in JEFFREY POPE AND

POPE FARMS, INC. is plaintiff, vs.

TRINE OWEN is Defendant, Case

CI17-2494, the following described

property owned by TRINE OWEN

has been levied upon:

(Lot 1) 1x RED ANGUS COW -

Red Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384 (White Ear Tag

134X)

(Lot 2) 9x EMBRYOS

Trista 134X x LSF Packer 9063W

(Boxed Beef)

Donor Registration Name: OHRR

IS Copper Trista 134X

Donor Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384

Sire Registration Name: LSF

Packer 9063W (Boxed Beef)

Sire Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1305669

(Lot 3) 17x EMBRYOS

Trista 134X x Redemption Y1334

Donor Registration Name: OHRR

IS Copper Trista 134X

Donor Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384

Sire Registration Name: Redemp-

tion Y1334

Sire Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1441805

(Lot 4) 16x EMBRYOS

Trista 134X x Brown Premier

X7876

Donor Registration Name: OHRR

IS Copper Trista 134X

Donor Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384

Sire Registration Name: Brown

Premier X7876

Sire Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1379610

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 12th day of Sep-

tember, 2019 at 26075 Willow

Road, Ravenna, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. Inspection of livestock

available at 8:30 a.m. the day of

sale.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour. Cash or certificate of

credit due at beginning of sale for

bid to be accepted.

Cash or certified funds, to be

paid the day of Sale.

**Buyer is responsible for shipp-

ing and handling costs if applica-

ble. Arrangements to be made di-

rectly between buyer and shipper.**

Dated this 13th day of August,

2019

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, #90921

Deputy

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, September 9, 2019, at

5:30 p.m., to transact business of

the Buffalo County Extension Of-

fice.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified.

The public is welcome.

Brent Plugge

Extension Educator

