NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in JEFFREY POPE AND
POPE FARMS, INC. is plaintiff, vs.
TRINE OWEN is Defendant, Case
CI17-2494, the following described
property owned by TRINE OWEN
has been levied upon:
(Lot 1) 1x RED ANGUS COW -
Red Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384 (White Ear Tag
134X)
(Lot 2) 9x EMBRYOS
Trista 134X x LSF Packer 9063W
(Boxed Beef)
Donor Registration Name: OHRR
IS Copper Trista 134X
Donor Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384
Sire Registration Name: LSF
Packer 9063W (Boxed Beef)
Sire Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1305669
(Lot 3) 17x EMBRYOS
Trista 134X x Redemption Y1334
Donor Registration Name: OHRR
IS Copper Trista 134X
Donor Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384
Sire Registration Name: Redemp-
tion Y1334
Sire Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1441805
(Lot 4) 16x EMBRYOS
Trista 134X x Brown Premier
X7876
Donor Registration Name: OHRR
IS Copper Trista 134X
Donor Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384
Sire Registration Name: Brown
Premier X7876
Sire Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1379610
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 12th day of Sep-
tember, 2019 at 26075 Willow
Road, Ravenna, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. Inspection of livestock
available at 8:30 a.m. the day of
sale.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour. Cash or certificate of
credit due at beginning of sale for
bid to be accepted.
Cash or certified funds, to be
paid the day of Sale.
**Buyer is responsible for shipp-
ing and handling costs if applica-
ble. Arrangements to be made di-
rectly between buyer and shipper.**
Dated this 13th day of August,
2019
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, #90921
Deputy
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday, September 9, 2019, at
5:30 p.m., to transact business of
the Buffalo County Extension Of-
fice.
The meeting will be held at the
Buffalo County Extension Office,
located at 1400 East 34th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified.
The public is welcome.
Brent Plugge
Extension Educator
