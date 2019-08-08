NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER:400
CONTRACT ID: 4883Y
FEDERAL PROJECT NO.
NH-2-4(113)
LOCATION: N-2,
RAVENNA WEST
IN COUNTY: BUFFALO
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on August 29,
2019. At that time the bids will be
opened andread.
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
business-center/business-opp/
hwy-bridge-lp/.
This project is funded under the
Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-
propriate Federal requirements will
apply.
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, August 13, 2019 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
BuffaloCounty Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF REGULAR
BOARD MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office at 4550 West Husker
Highway, Grand Island, NE on
Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at
10:30 a.m. The purpose of the
meeting is to take care of the regu-
lar order of business. An agenda for
the meeting, kept continually cur-
rent, is available for public inspec-
tion at the District office during nor-
mal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
Notice of Meeting
A regular meeting of the Board of
Governors of Central Community
College Area will be held at 1:00
p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, in
the College Administrative Offices,
3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-
land, NE. A work session will be
held at 12:00 p.m. in the College
Administrative Offices as well. The
agenda for the meeting, which shall
be kept continually current, shall be
readily available for public inspec-
tion at the office of the College
President, 3134 West Highway 34,
Grand Island, NE and posted on
the College Website:
agendapublic.
A live video stream of the meet-
ing can be viewed at
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: The Village 1919
Name of Applicant:
B&B Research and
Investments, LLC
Address:
1220 Central Avenue #3
Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Limited Liability
Company
If other than an Individual,
state under whose laws entity
was formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name
in Nebraska: July 30, 2019
General nature of business:
Lounge
Brian R. Symington,
Legal Representative
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
SALLY ELLIOTT ACRES, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Sally
Elliott Acres, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 1516 First Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Damon T.
Bahensky, whose street and mail-
ing address and post office box
number, if any, is 1516 1st Avenue,
PO Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-1600.
Dated: July 26, 2019.
Sara K. Elliott, Organizer
ZNEZ Ag1,8,15