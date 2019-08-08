 

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER:400

CONTRACT ID: 4883Y

FEDERAL PROJECT NO.

NH-2-4(113)

LOCATION: N-2,

RAVENNA WEST

IN COUNTY: BUFFALO

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on August 29,

2019. At that time the bids will be

opened andread.

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/

business-center/business-opp/

hwy-bridge-lp/.

This project is funded under the

Federal-Aid Highway Act, all ap-

propriate Federal requirements will

apply.

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, August 13, 2019 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

BuffaloCounty Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE OF REGULAR

BOARD MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office at 4550 West Husker

Highway, Grand Island, NE on

Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at

10:30 a.m. The purpose of the

meeting is to take care of the regu-

lar order of business. An agenda for

the meeting, kept continually cur-

rent, is available for public inspec-

tion at the District office during nor-

mal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

Notice of Meeting

 

A regular meeting of the Board of

Governors of Central Community

College Area will be held at 1:00

p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, in

the College Administrative Offices,

3134 West Highway 34, Grand Is-

land, NE. A work session will be

held at 12:00 p.m. in the College

Administrative Offices as well. The

agenda for the meeting, which shall

be kept continually current, shall be

readily available for public inspec-

tion at the office of the College

President, 3134 West Highway 34,

Grand Island, NE and posted on

the College Website:

cccneb.novusagenda.com/

agendapublic.

A live video stream of the meet-

ing can be viewed at

www.cccneb.edu/boardmeeting.

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: The Village 1919

Name of Applicant:

B&B Research and

Investments, LLC

Address:

1220 Central Avenue #3

Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Limited Liability

Company

If other than an Individual,

state under whose laws entity

was formed: Nebraska

Date of first use of name

in Nebraska: July 30, 2019

General nature of business:

Lounge

Brian R. Symington,

Legal Representative

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

SALLY ELLIOTT ACRES, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Sally

Elliott Acres, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 1516 First Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Damon T.

Bahensky, whose street and mail-

ing address and post office box

number, if any, is 1516 1st Avenue,

PO Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-1600.

Dated: July 26, 2019.

Sara K. Elliott, Organizer

