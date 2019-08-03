NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
July 23, 2019
Pastor Jonathan Lumbard pro-
vided the Invocation. Council Mem-
bers led the audience in the Pledge
of Allegiance. Mayor Clouse an-
nounced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review and is posted on the wall
of the Council Chambers. Stanley
A. Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on July 23, 2019
at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,
and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:
None. City Clerk recorded the min-
utes. Administrative personnel were
also present. Notice of the meeting
had been given according to law.
Mayor Clouse and Council mem-
bers welcomed longtime Civil Serv-
ice Member, Wayne Olson and
congratulated him on his retire-
ment.
The Oath of Office to Police K-9
Officer, Bane was postponed until
the August 13th City Council meet-
ing.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council, by unanimous vote,
further postponed until August 13,
2019 the Application submitted by
Olsson for Blessing Premier Prop-
erty, LLC to vacate a tract of land
being 17 feet in width, located
along the west line of Central Ave-
nue as originally platted at a width
of 100 feet located in Government
Lot 8, Section 12, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(approximately 200 feet north along
the west side of Central Avenue
from the intersection of East 1st
Street and Central Avenue).
2. Council, by unanimous vote,
further postponed until August 13,
2019 the Application submitted by
Buffalo Surveying Corp. for Doug-
las Trampe and Marla Trampe,
husband and wife, to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District RR-2, Rural Residential
District (Intermediate Standards) for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the East Half of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
20, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (6615 56th Ave-
nue).
3. Council, by unanimous vote,
further postponed until August 13,
2019 the Application submitted by
Buffalo Surveying Corp. for Doug-
las Trampe and Marla Trampe,
husband and wife for the Final Plat
for Trampe Estates, a subdivision
being part of the East Half of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 20,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
East Half of the Northwest Quarter
of Section 20, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (6615
56th Avenue).
4. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2019-113
approving the Application submit-
ted by Miller & Associates for the
City of Kearney, a Municipal Cor-
poration, for an amendment to the
Land Use Map of the City of Kear-
ney Comprehensive Development
Plan from Business Park to Light
Industrial property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place).
5. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the Applica-
tion submitted by Miller & Associ-
ates for the City of Kearney, a Mu-
nicipal Corporation, to rezone from
District BP/PD, Business Park/
Planned Development Overlay Dis-
trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-
trial District for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place). By unan-
imous vote suspended the rules re-
quiring the reading of ordinances
on three different days and placed
Ordinance No. 8363 on first reading
by number only. Ordinance No.
8363 was read by number. By
unanimous vote, Ordinance No.
8363 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
6. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2019-114
approving the Application submit-
ted by Miller & Associates for the
City of Kearney, a Municipal Cor-
poration, for the Final Plat for Tech
One Second Subdivision, a subdi-
vision being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Northeast Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (3215 Global
Drive Place).
Consent Agenda:
The Consent Agenda was
amended on Monday, July 22,
2019 by adding Subsection 19.
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. POSTPONED SINCE JULY 9,
2019. Accept the bids received for
the 2019 Park and Recreation
Parking Lot Improvements at Cot-
tonmill Parking at Swim Lake and
Fountain Hills Park and adopt Res-
olution No. 2019-111 awarding the
bid to RMV Construction in the
amount of $92,191.60.
2. Approve Minutes of Special
Meeting held July 9, 2019, Minutes
of Regular Meeting held July 9,
2019 and Minutes of Special Joint
Meeting held July 16, 2019.
3. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
5gstore.com $390.00 smcs; Ace
Irrigation $198.10 smcs; Acushnet
$5,047.81 smcs; Adobe $29.99
smcs; Advance Auto $27.96 smcs;
Adventure Enterprises $1,645.00
smcs; Albers,J $185.00 smcs;
Alertshirt $395.10 smcs; All Makes
Auto $1,740.60 smcs; Ally B De-
sign $125.00 co; Almquist,L
$125.00 smcs; Amax $80.00 smcs;
Amazon $6,852.09 smcs,co;
Ambirontrustwave $191.54 co;
American $383.24 smcs; American
Auto $253.69 smcs; American But-
ton $167.42 smcs; American Li-
brary Assn. $270.00 smcs; Ameri-
cinn $203.68 smcs; Amesbury,T
$85.00 smcs; Apple Market $63.45
smcs; Aramark Uniform $210.66
smcs; ARC $104.00 smcs; Ask
Supply Company $1,667.92 smcs;
Aurora Coop $75.52 smcs; Awards
Unlimited $210.45 smcs; B&H
Photo $119.96 co; Baker & Taylor
$3,851.89 smcs; Baltic Networks
$445.75 smcs,co; Bamford
$225.00 smcs; Bauer,H $35.54
smcs; Biddlecome,M $33.20 smcs;
Bike Shed $89.91 smcs; Blackburn
Manufacturing $188.00 smcs;
Blackstone Publishing $278.99
smcs; Blackstrap $5,325.18 smcs;
Blessing $1,947.60 smcs;
BlueCross/BlueShield of NE
$115,408.97 smcs; Borsholm,E
$18.74 smcs; Bosselman
$21,187.97 smcs; Brecht,K
$380.62 smcs; Broadfoot's
$1,150.00 smcs; BSN Sports
$370.99 smcs; Bubble Factory
$6.05 smcs; Buffalo Co. Register
Deeds $46.00 smcs; Buffalo Co.
Sheriff $144,361.65 smcs; Buffalo
Co. Treasurer $15.38 smcs; Buffalo
Outdoor Power $1,305.97 smcs;
Builders $1,664.46 smcs,co; Cab
Store $52.99 smcs; Canva $10.00
smcs; Carolina Software $650.00
co; Carquest $59.57 smcs; Casey's
$98.53 smcs; Cash Wa $6,280.03
smcs; Casper/Natrona Co $600.00
smcs; Cassidy,K $2.77 smcs; Cd
OpavaVychod $33.13 smcs; CDW
Government $10,776.02 smcs;
Cenex $40.79 smcs; Central Hy-
draulic $997.63 smcs; Central NE
Bobcat $741.04 smcs; Central
Plains Library $15.00 smcs; Charter
$590.86 smcs; Chemsearch
$510.35 smcs; Chesterman
$1,160.35 smcs; Chicken Coop
$50.00 smcs; Chief $516.29 smcs;
Chief Supply $94.41 smcs; Cintas
$261.07 smcs; Circle K $29.77
smcs; City of Krny $26,269.96
smcs,ps; City Plumbing $2,503.29
smcs; CMCO-USC $161.12 smcs;
CNA Surety $40.00 smcs; Coldspr-
ing $651.10 smcs; Comfort Inn
$572.25 smcs; Consolidated Mgmt.
$178.35 smcs; Constant Contact
$451.50 smcs; Construction Rental
$3,082.73 smcs,co; Control Yours
$200.00 smcs; Copycat $3,223.72
smcs; Core & Main $2,592.14
smcs; Corea,J $60.00 smcs; Crane
River Theater $1,425.00 smcs;
Credit Mgmt. $330.85 ps; Crouch
Recreational $998.00 smcs; Crown
Awards $412.14 smcs; Culligan
$172.14 smcs; Cummins $1,908.47
smcs; Cutter & Buck $142.50
smcs; Danko Emergency $1,012.80
smcs; Dan's Plumbing $277.50
smcs; Daylight Donuts $137.99
smcs; Del City $475.34 smcs; Dell
$1,174.20 smcs,co; Delta Hotels
$191.30 smcs; Dent Popper
$822.50 smcs; Department of
Education $320.82 ps; Dish
$123.04 smcs; Dollar Tree $22.58
smcs; Dreamseats $1,900.28
smcs; Dreamstime.com $25.00
smcs; Eagle Distributing $2,138.25
smcs; Eakes $2,711.09 smcs; Ebay
$11.54 co; Ecolab $80.26 smcs;
E-conolight $283.96 smcs; Ed
Broadfoot & Sons $816.30 smcs;
Ehrlich-Rentokil $51.00 smcs; Ei-
leen's Cookie $178.00 smcs; EJ'S
Outdoor Sports $316.39 smcs; Elli-
ott Equipment $8,168.67 smcs;
EMC Insurance $784.00 smcs; Es-
say,S $50.00 smcs; Evers,B
$1,076.25 smcs; Expression Wear
$509.80 smcs; Exxonmobil $27.72
smcs; Eyemed $860.64 smcs; EZ
Turf $196.68 smcs; Facebook
$23.18 smcs; Family Fresh $20.97
smcs; Fastenal $227.16 smcs; Fau-
cet Depot $200.72 smcs; Felsburg
Holt & Ullevig $1,305.90 smcs;
Fernbruck $614.90 smcs; First Na-
tional Bank $75.00 smcs; Flag
Poles & More $107.99 smcs; Frie-
sen Chevrolet $765.25 smcs; Fun
Express $100.81 smcs; Gadeken,S
$24.19 smcs; Gale $694.40 smcs;
Galls $923.92 ps; Ganz,J $182.44
smcs; Garrett Tires $5,235.75
smcs; Garringer,J $12.60 smcs;
GCSAA $400.00 smcs; Gempler's
$108.80 smcs; Gfeller,M $60.00
smcs; Glass Doctor $508.03 smcs;
Glendale Parade Store $238.95
smcs; Godaddy.com $197.52
smcs; Gough,D $13.13 smcs; Gra-
ham Tire $42.00 smcs; Grainger
$1,679.93 smcs,co; Great Plains
Uniforms $32.10 smcs; Grey House
$407.90 smcs; Grossman,K $15.00
smcs; Gulf Oil $34.42 smcs; Hach
$237.89 smcs; Hambridge,D
$60.00 smcs; Hamilton,C $22.53
smcs; Hendon Media $798.00
smcs; Hireright $8.66 smcs; Hob-
by-Lobby $321.99 smcs; Hoff-
man,S $67.50 smcs; Holmes Sup-
ply $1,379.82 smcs,co; Holtz In-
dustries $103.60 smcs; Home De-
pot $805.28 smcs; Hometown
Leasing $159.08 smcs; Hooker
Brothers $504.36 smcs;
Hotelsone.com $107.91 smcs; Hu-
manities Nebraska $100.00 smcs;
Hunt,K $12.60 smcs; Hutsell,M
$133.37 smcs; Hy-vee $23.93
smcs; IAPE $300.00 smcs; ICMA
Retirement $6,153.76 ps; IEDC
$135.00 smcs; Indian Hills Estate
$13.26 smcs; Invoicehome.com
$5.00 smcs; Iowa Library $420.00
smcs; IRS $173,110.77 ps; Jack
Lederman $1,100.63 smcs,co;
Jack's Uniforms $495.93 smcs;
JCB Delivery $84.00 smcs; JJ Kel-
ler $49.21 smcs; Joann Stores
$113.81 smcs; Johnson Brothers of
NE $660.40 smcs; Johnstone Sup-
ply $109.77 smcs; Jones,B
$300.00 smcs; JostenWilburt Vault
$700.00 smcs; Jurys Inn $139.09
smcs; Kanopy $350.00 smcs; Kaw
Valley $129.87 smcs; Krny Ace
$329.00 smcs; Krny Animal Shelter
$7,808.00 smcs; Krny Chamber
Comm $75.00 smcs; Krny Cinema
8 $150.00 smcs; Krny Concrete
$1,774.81 smcs,co; Krny Crete &
Block $118.72 smcs; Krny Hub
$1,967.46 smcs; Krny Noon Rotary
Club $130.00 smcs; Krny Pow-
ersports $103.95 smcs; Krny Tire
$1,113.19 smcs; Krny Visitors
$51,946.42 smcs; Krny Warehouse
$589.20 smcs; Krny Winlectric
$157.45 smcs; Kelly Supply
$1,384.42 smcs; Klinginsmith,M
$191.71 smcs; Knox Company
$61.00 smcs; KOLN TV $160.50
smcs; Konica Minolta $1,645.89
smcs; Landmark Implement
$1,938.28 smcs; Langlais,M $2.09
smcs; Lawn Builders $1,425.00 co;
Lawson products $618.74 smcs;
LCL Truck Equipment $737.00 co;
Leadership Krny $450.00 smcs;
Ledesma,C $488.53 smcs; Lighting
Supply $66.48 smcs; Lind Elec-
tronic $90.07 smcs; Little Caesars
$51.23 smcs; Lockmobile $218.10
smcs; Londer, Paul $29.78 smcs;
Macqueen Equipment $695.26
smcs; Magic Cleaning $400.00
smcs; Maize Equipment $118.40
smcs; Makit Products $360.00
smcs; Masek Golf Car $133.31
smcs; Masters True Value $699.02
smcs; Matheson $383.74 smcs;
Mcdonald Uniforms $422.99 smcs;
Mead Lumber $86.84 co; Medic
Batteries $104.49 smcs; Mefferd,E
$438.00 smcs; Mellen& Associates
$2,269.28 smcs; Menards
$6,265.24 smcs; Michaels $123.01
smcs; Midlands Contracting
$4,378.00 smcs; Mid-NE Garage
Doors $1,400.00 smcs; Midwest
Breathing Air $441.99 smcs; Mid-
west Connect $138.15 smcs; Mid-
west Laboratories $737.00 smcs;
Midwest Turf $1,112.92 smcs; Mir-
ror Image Car wash $210.29 smcs;
Monoprice $48.67 co; Moonlight
Embroidery $3,226.85 smcs; Mu-
nicipal Supply $23,348.86 sms;
Murphy Tractor $583.04 smcs; My-
ers,W $85.11 smcs; Nations Photo
Lab $30.95 ps; NCHsoftware.com
$51.69 co; NCL of Wisconsin
$522.90 smcs; NDOL Boiler In-
spection $30.00 smcs; NE Child
Support Pmt $2,448.89 ps; NE
Council of School Adm. $25.00
smcs; NE Crane $6.41 smcs; NE
Dept. Environmental $19,903.05
smcs; NE Library Assn. $149.04
smcs; NE Machinery $1,040.30
smcs; NE Safety $342.50 smcs; NE
Truck Center $2,657.40 smcs; Ne-
braskaland Distributors $3,147.60
smcs; NET $400.00 smcs; Network
Solutions $119.97 smcs; News-
bank $305.00 smcs; Northern
Safety $458.77 smcs; Northern
Tool $182.91 smcs; Northwest
Electric $320.17 smcs; Northwest-
ern Energy $2,174.71 smcs; Novus
$40.00 smcs; NRG Media $205.00
smcs; NSA/POAN $900.00 smcs;
Nutrien Ag $1,653.09 smcs; OCLC
$736.24 smcs; Officemax $854.97
co; O'Reilly Automotive $1,004.50
smcs; Orscheln $783.20 smcs;
OTC Brands $54.53 smcs; Over-
head Door $374.27 smcs; Owens,J
$93.75 smcs; Paperworks.com
$234.34 smcs; Paramount $227.47
smcs; Parkink $1,520.35 smcs;
Party City $38.66 smcs; Paulsen,A
$9.43 smcs; Payflex Systems
$17.00 smcs; Penworthy $688.03
smcs; Pep Co. $237.34 smcs;
Petsmart $43.28 smcs; PGA Mem-
ber Info $521.00 smcs;
Pilotshop.com $119.50 smcs; Pizza
Hut $212.58 smcs; Platinum
Awards $61.55 smcs; Platte Valley
Auto $59.98 smcs; Platte Valley
Comm $1,751.96 smcs; Pot O'
Gold $230.00 smcs; Powderhorn
Birthrite $323.01 smcs; Power
DMS $6,411.26 smcs; Precision
Rifle Workshop $650.00 smcs;
Presto-X $86.00 smcs; Proactive
Sports $56.97 smcs; Prososki,A
$58.00 smcs; Provantage
$18,572.00 smcs,co; Rasmussen
Mechanical $393.50 smcs; Reams
$6,756.86 smcs; Recorded Books
$244.10 smcs; Redbox $6.42
smcs; Resource Mgmt. $2,629.20
smcs; Rhoads,A $35.42 smcs; Rink
Systems $268.81 smcs; Rivershore
Reading $159.00 smcs; Rooks,M-
ichelle $135.00 smcs; Rustywilkin
$164.85 co; S & J Construction
$2,283.00 co; Safety Products
$149.46 smcs; Sahling Kenworth
$170.50 smcs; Sandry Fire
$2,168.04 smcs; Sapp Brothers
$20,172.17 smcs; Sayler Screen-
print $126.00 smcs; Scholastic
Education $2,017.54 smcs; School
District #7 $314.55 smcs; Schwans
$2,158.98 smcs; Seat Covers Un-
limited $242.40 smcs; See Clear
Cleaning $2,050.00 sms; Sequoia
Park Zoo $593.71 smcs; Shedding
Solutions $45.00 smcs; Sherwin
Williams $344.78 smcs; SHRM
$189.00 smcs; Siddons Martin
$3,824.68 smcs; Silverstone Group
$5,005.75 smcs; Sindt, Delbert
$283.00 smcs; Smith,G $400.00
smcs; SOS Portable Toilets
$295.00 smcs; Sporting Edge
$660.18 smcs; Sprinklerwarehouse
$2,929.27 smcs; Staley,R $170.00
smcs; Starostka Group $85,450.35
co; Steinbrink's $2,858.70 smcs;
Stompers Boots $499.00 smcs;
Suchsland,T $185.00 smcs; Sun-
belt Rentals $434.73 smcs; Super
Seer $481.63 smcs; Sup-
plyhouse.com $103.69 smcs;
Swenson,J $17.01 smcs; Swing,S
$23.04 smcs; Target $134.96
smcs; Tillotson Enterprises
$2,632.00 smcs; Titan Machinery
$2,084.21 smcs; Townsend,A
$84.29 smcs; Townsend,K $84.00
smcs; Tractor Supply $2,338.56
smcs; Tri-Cities Group $154.82
smcs; Tru Green $175.00 smcs;
Turner Body Shop $85.00 smcs;
TVH Parts $874.62 smcs; Ultimate
Security $41.16 smcs; Union Bank
& Trust $79,448.08 ps; Unique
Mgmt. $250.60 smcs; UPS $89.62
smcs,co; USA Communications
$324.89 smcs; USA Traffic $251.23
smcs; USPS $171.64 smcs; Van
Diest $1,709.80 smcs; Van Wall
$168.88 smcs; Vanhorn,S $217.00
smcs; Verizon $7,255.71 smcs;
Vest,P $122.50 smcs; Vistaprint
$217.19 smcs; VVS $54.00 smcs;
Wagner's Irrigation $40.00 smcs;
Walgreens $5.99 smcs; Wal-mart
$2,417.28 smcs,co; Walters Elec-
tric $258.98 smcs; Walters-Morgan
Construction $281,778.14 co;
Warnell,V $24.73 smcs; Warren-T
$150.00 smcs; Weaver,N $104.31
smcs; Weller,B $331.20 smcs;
Wilco Life Insurance $10.00 ps;
Wisconsin Cheesman $407.53
smcs; Witte,K $93.75 smcs;
Wong,E $9.28 smcs; WPCI
$371.00 ps; Wristbandcom $215.10
smcs; Zabel,A $41.65 smcs; Zoro
Tools $345.99 smcs; Payroll End-
ing 07/06/2019 -- $545,028.51.
The foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $118.92 to the
City of Kearney.
4. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set Au-
gust 13, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. as date
and time for hearing on those ap-
plications where applicable.
5. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-115 appointing citizens to
serve on the Airport Advisory
Board, Board of Adjustment, Civil
Service Commission, Community
Redevelopment Authority, Down-
town Improvement Board, Golf Ad-
visory Board, Kearney Housing
Agency and Planning Commission.
6. Approve setting August 13,
2019 at 5:30 p.m. as the time and
date to meet as the Board of
Equalization to assess costs in
connection with Paving Improve-
ment District No. 2018-990 and
Water Connection District No.
2018-1.
7. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-116 approving Change Order
No. 1 showing an increase in the
amount of $3,080.00 and Applica-
tion and Certificate for Payment
No. 2 in the amount of $129,739.95
submitted by Hellas Construction,
Inc. and approved by Miller & As-
sociates for Harvey Park Pickleball
Court project.
8. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-117 approving the Amend-
ment to Original Agreement for
Services between the City of Kear-
ney and the Community Redevel-
opment Authority to increase the
fees and to extend the Agreement
an additional five years.
9. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-118 authorizing the City Man-
ager, Director of Finance, Assistant
Director of Finance and City Clerk
to sign checks, drafts or other with-
drawal orders issued against the
funds of the City on deposit with
designated depositories.
10. Approve the application to
extend Conditional Use Permit No.
2011-02 submitted by Carl Whitney
Sand & Gravel, Mid-Nebraska Ag-
gregate Inc., and Dennis Clabaugh
to locate a sand and gravel extrac-
tion operation located at 3825 East
1st Street for a period of four years.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-119 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 3
in the amount of $230,115.38 sub-
mitted by Blessing Construction
and approved by Brungardt Engi-
neering, LLC for 2018 Part 3 Im-
provements for Northridge Estates
development including, the exten-
sion of 54th Street, beginning ap-
proximately 550 feet west of 17th
Avenue and continuing 400 feet
west to the city limits consisting of
Paving Improvement District Nos.
2018-991, 2018-992, 2018-993,
Water District Nos. 2018-589,
2018-590, 2018-591 and Sanitary
Sewer Improvement District Nos.
2018-525, 2018-526, 2018-527.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-120 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 1
in the amount of $48,019.05 sub-
mitted by Blessing Construction
and approved by Miller & Associ-
ates for 2019 Part 2 Improvements
for the construction of Patriot In-
dustrial Park consisting of Paving
Improvement District No.
2019-998.
13. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-121 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 3
in the amount of $40,290.75 sub-
mitted by GD Concrete Construc-
tion, Inc. and approved by Miller &
Associates for the CDBG Commu-
nity Development Sidewalk Re-
placement Project for the construc-
tion of the sidewalk replacement in-
volving the area of Avenue C to 5th
Avenue and 16th Street north to
the Union Pacific Rail Line.
14. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-122 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 1
in the amount of $168,652.41 sub-
mitted by Gary Smith Construction
Co., Inc. and approved by Miller &
Associates for 2019 Asphalt Im-
provements for 29th Street from
2nd Avenue to 6th Avenue, 9th Av-
enue from 25th Street to 29th
Street and 5th Avenue from 28th
Street to 30th Street.
15. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-123 approving Change Order
No. 3 showing an increase in the
amount of $58,528.00 (additional
water main at TechOne Crossing)
submitted by Midlands Contract-
ing, Inc. and approved by Miller &
Associates for 2019 Part 1 Im-
provements; Younes Center Sixth
Addition for the construction of
water and sewer infrastructure (Bid
A).
16. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-124 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 3
in the amount of $203,390.10 sub-
mitted by Dan Roeder Concrete,
Inc. and approved by Miller & As-
sociates for 2019 Part 1 Improve-
ments; Younes Center Sixth in con-
nection with Paving Improvement
District Nos. 2019-996 and
2019-997 (Bid B).
17. Approve the License and Ser-
vices Agreement between the City
of Kearney and Tyler Technologies
for software and implementation
services and adopt Resolution No.
2019-125.
18. Approve the application to
extend Conditional Use Permit No.
2013-03 submitted by Shannon
Schmidt to locate a day care facil-
ity at 506 East 26th Street for a pe-
riod of two years.
19. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of no recommendation to
the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-
mission on the Class I-123237 liq-
uor license application and man-
ager application for Elizabeth
Swanson submitted by Public
House 22, LLC dba Public House
22 located at 12 East 21st Street.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
None.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council unanimously adopted
Resolution No. 2019-126 approving
authorizing the City of Kearney to
join with NPPD as a co-applicant to
the Nebraska Power Review Board
for an amendment to NPPD's retail
service area to include the annexed
land describedas Arbor View First,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter, and part of
Government Lot 2, also known as
the Southwest Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 19,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (East of Avenue N, be-
tween 65th Street Place and 67th
Street).
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed into closed session at 5:59
p.m. for the protection of the public
interest to discuss possible litiga-
tion matters. Mayor Clouse re-
stated the purpose for the closed
session is for the protection of the
public interest to discuss possible
litigation matters. According to law,
the Council has the option to re-
convene back into open session
and may take any formal action it
deems appropriate. By unanimous
vote Council reconvened in regular
session at 7:10 p.m.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 7:10 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Plaintiff,
Vs.
Bruce L. Hahn, a single person,
State of Nebraska Acting
Through the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Revenue, Royle Irriga-
tion, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, Jane and
John Doe, Real and True Names
Unknown, and any and all per-
sons claiming any right, title or
interest to:
Defendants.
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of an order of sale issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in Buffalo County, Nebraska
is Plaintiff and Bruce L. Hahn, et al,
the Defendants, Case CI18-611,
the following-described real estate:
A: Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 11,
Village of Pleasanton,
Buffalo County Nebraska, AND
B: Lot 8, Lund's Addition to
Village of Pleasanton,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
will be offered for sale to the
highest bidders for cash subject to
prior encumbrances. The two par-
cels will be sold separately.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 8th day of August
2019 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour. Certificate of credit
or proof of cash due at beginning
of sale for bid to be accepted. Pur-
chasers are required to pay 15% in
cash or certified funds to the Sher-
iff's Office no later than 4:00 p.m.
the day of the sale.
Dated this 8th day of July, 2019.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant
