 

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

July 23, 2019

 

 

Pastor Jonathan Lumbard pro-

vided the Invocation. Council Mem-

bers led the audience in the Pledge

of Allegiance. Mayor Clouse an-

nounced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review and is posted on the wall

of the Council Chambers. Stanley

A. Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular meeting of the City

Council to order on July 23, 2019

at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,

Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,

and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:

None. City Clerk recorded the min-

utes. Administrative personnel were

also present. Notice of the meeting

had been given according to law.

Mayor Clouse and Council mem-

bers welcomed longtime Civil Serv-

ice Member, Wayne Olson and

congratulated him on his retire-

ment.

The Oath of Office to Police K-9

Officer, Bane was postponed until

the August 13th City Council meet-

ing.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

 

1. Council, by unanimous vote,

further postponed until August 13,

2019 the Application submitted by

Olsson for Blessing Premier Prop-

erty, LLC to vacate a tract of land

being 17 feet in width, located

along the west line of Central Ave-

nue as originally platted at a width

of 100 feet located in Government

Lot 8, Section 12, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(approximately 200 feet north along

the west side of Central Avenue

from the intersection of East 1st

Street and Central Avenue).

2. Council, by unanimous vote,

further postponed until August 13,

2019 the Application submitted by

Buffalo Surveying Corp. for Doug-

las Trampe and Marla Trampe,

husband and wife, to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District RR-2, Rural Residential

District (Intermediate Standards) for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the East Half of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

20, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (6615 56th Ave-

nue).

3. Council, by unanimous vote,

further postponed until August 13,

2019 the Application submitted by

Buffalo Surveying Corp. for Doug-

las Trampe and Marla Trampe,

husband and wife for the Final Plat

for Trampe Estates, a subdivision

being part of the East Half of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 20,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

East Half of the Northwest Quarter

of Section 20, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (6615

56th Avenue).

4. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2019-113

approving the Application submit-

ted by Miller & Associates for the

City of Kearney, a Municipal Cor-

poration, for an amendment to the

Land Use Map of the City of Kear-

ney Comprehensive Development

Plan from Business Park to Light

Industrial property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place).

5. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the Applica-

tion submitted by Miller & Associ-

ates for the City of Kearney, a Mu-

nicipal Corporation, to rezone from

District BP/PD, Business Park/

Planned Development Overlay Dis-

trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-

trial District for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place). By unan-

imous vote suspended the rules re-

quiring the reading of ordinances

on three different days and placed

Ordinance No. 8363 on first reading

by number only. Ordinance No.

8363 was read by number. By

unanimous vote, Ordinance No.

8363 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

6. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2019-114

approving the Application submit-

ted by Miller & Associates for the

City of Kearney, a Municipal Cor-

poration, for the Final Plat for Tech

One Second Subdivision, a subdi-

vision being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Northeast Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3215 Global

Drive Place).

 

Consent Agenda:

 

The Consent Agenda was

amended on Monday, July 22,

2019 by adding Subsection 19.

By unanimous vote the following

items were approved:

1. POSTPONED SINCE JULY 9,

2019. Accept the bids received for

the 2019 Park and Recreation

Parking Lot Improvements at Cot-

tonmill Parking at Swim Lake and

Fountain Hills Park and adopt Res-

olution No. 2019-111 awarding the

bid to RMV Construction in the

amount of $92,191.60.

2. Approve Minutes of Special

Meeting held July 9, 2019, Minutes

of Regular Meeting held July 9,

2019 and Minutes of Special Joint

Meeting held July 16, 2019.

3. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

The foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $118.92 to the

City of Kearney.

4. Receive recommendations of

Planning Commission and set Au-

gust 13, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. as date

and time for hearing on those ap-

plications where applicable.

5. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-115 appointing citizens to

serve on the Airport Advisory

Board, Board of Adjustment, Civil

Service Commission, Community

Redevelopment Authority, Down-

town Improvement Board, Golf Ad-

visory Board, Kearney Housing

Agency and Planning Commission.

6. Approve setting August 13,

2019 at 5:30 p.m. as the time and

date to meet as the Board of

Equalization to assess costs in

connection with Paving Improve-

ment District No. 2018-990 and

Water Connection District No.

2018-1.

7. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-116 approving Change Order

No. 1 showing an increase in the

amount of $3,080.00 and Applica-

tion and Certificate for Payment

No. 2 in the amount of $129,739.95

submitted by Hellas Construction,

Inc. and approved by Miller & As-

sociates for Harvey Park Pickleball

Court project.

8. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-117 approving the Amend-

ment to Original Agreement for

Services between the City of Kear-

ney and the Community Redevel-

opment Authority to increase the

fees and to extend the Agreement

an additional five years.

9. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-118 authorizing the City Man-

ager, Director of Finance, Assistant

Director of Finance and City Clerk

to sign checks, drafts or other with-

drawal orders issued against the

funds of the City on deposit with

designated depositories.

10. Approve the application to

extend Conditional Use Permit No.

2011-02 submitted by Carl Whitney

Sand & Gravel, Mid-Nebraska Ag-

gregate Inc., and Dennis Clabaugh

to locate a sand and gravel extrac-

tion operation located at 3825 East

1st Street for a period of four years.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-119 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 3

in the amount of $230,115.38 sub-

mitted by Blessing Construction

and approved by Brungardt Engi-

neering, LLC for 2018 Part 3 Im-

provements for Northridge Estates

development including, the exten-

sion of 54th Street, beginning ap-

proximately 550 feet west of 17th

Avenue and continuing 400 feet

west to the city limits consisting of

Paving Improvement District Nos.

2018-991, 2018-992, 2018-993,

Water District Nos. 2018-589,

2018-590, 2018-591 and Sanitary

Sewer Improvement District Nos.

2018-525, 2018-526, 2018-527.

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-120 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 1

in the amount of $48,019.05 sub-

mitted by Blessing Construction

and approved by Miller & Associ-

ates for 2019 Part 2 Improvements

for the construction of Patriot In-

dustrial Park consisting of Paving

Improvement District No.

2019-998.

13. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-121 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 3

in the amount of $40,290.75 sub-

mitted by GD Concrete Construc-

tion, Inc. and approved by Miller &

Associates for the CDBG Commu-

nity Development Sidewalk Re-

placement Project for the construc-

tion of the sidewalk replacement in-

volving the area of Avenue C to 5th

Avenue and 16th Street north to

the Union Pacific Rail Line.

14. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-122 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 1

in the amount of $168,652.41 sub-

mitted by Gary Smith Construction

Co., Inc. and approved by Miller &

Associates for 2019 Asphalt Im-

provements for 29th Street from

2nd Avenue to 6th Avenue, 9th Av-

enue from 25th Street to 29th

Street and 5th Avenue from 28th

Street to 30th Street.

15. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-123 approving Change Order

No. 3 showing an increase in the

amount of $58,528.00 (additional

water main at TechOne Crossing)

submitted by Midlands Contract-

ing, Inc. and approved by Miller &

Associates for 2019 Part 1 Im-

provements; Younes Center Sixth

Addition for the construction of

water and sewer infrastructure (Bid

A).

16. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-124 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 3

in the amount of $203,390.10 sub-

mitted by Dan Roeder Concrete,

Inc. and approved by Miller & As-

sociates for 2019 Part 1 Improve-

ments; Younes Center Sixth in con-

nection with Paving Improvement

District Nos. 2019-996 and

2019-997 (Bid B).

17. Approve the License and Ser-

vices Agreement between the City

of Kearney and Tyler Technologies

for software and implementation

services and adopt Resolution No.

2019-125.

18. Approve the application to

extend Conditional Use Permit No.

2013-03 submitted by Shannon

Schmidt to locate a day care facil-

ity at 506 East 26th Street for a pe-

riod of two years.

19. Authorize the Mayor to send

a letter of no recommendation to

the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-

mission on the Class I-123237 liq-

uor license application and man-

ager application for Elizabeth

Swanson submitted by Public

House 22, LLC dba Public House

22 located at 12 East 21st Street.

 

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

 

None.

 

Regular Agenda:

 

1. Council unanimously adopted

Resolution No. 2019-126 approving

authorizing the City of Kearney to

join with NPPD as a co-applicant to

the Nebraska Power Review Board

for an amendment to NPPD's retail

service area to include the annexed

land describedas Arbor View First,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter, and part of

Government Lot 2, also known as

the Southwest Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 19,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (East of Avenue N, be-

tween 65th Street Place and 67th

Street).

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed into closed session at 5:59

p.m. for the protection of the public

interest to discuss possible litiga-

tion matters. Mayor Clouse re-

stated the purpose for the closed

session is for the protection of the

public interest to discuss possible

litigation matters. According to law,

the Council has the option to re-

convene back into open session

and may take any formal action it

deems appropriate. By unanimous

vote Council reconvened in regular

session at 7:10 p.m.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 7:10 p.m.

 

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

 

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

 

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Plaintiff,

Vs.

Bruce L. Hahn, a single person,

State of Nebraska Acting

Through the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Revenue, Royle Irriga-

tion, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, Jane and

John Doe, Real and True Names

Unknown, and any and all per-

sons claiming any right, title or

interest to:

Defendants.

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of an order of sale issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in Buffalo County, Nebraska

is Plaintiff and Bruce L. Hahn, et al,

the Defendants, Case CI18-611,

the following-described real estate:

 

A: Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 11,

Village of Pleasanton,

Buffalo County Nebraska, AND

B: Lot 8, Lund's Addition to

Village of Pleasanton,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

 

will be offered for sale to the

highest bidders for cash subject to

prior encumbrances. The two par-

cels will be sold separately.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 8th day of August

2019 at the Central Lobby of the

Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour. Certificate of credit

or proof of cash due at beginning

of sale for bid to be accepted. Pur-

chasers are required to pay 15% in

cash or certified funds to the Sher-

iff's Office no later than 4:00 p.m.

the day of the sale.

Dated this 8th day of July, 2019.

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant

