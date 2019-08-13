CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
CFC Properties, L.L.C.
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is CFC
Properties, L.L.C.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 6216
L Ave., Kearney, NE 68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 6216
L Ave., Kearney, NE 68847.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address isJustin Bash.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 24th day of July, 2019.
Lee Greenwald, Organizer
LEGAL NOTICE FOR
NAME CHANGE OF A
MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 19-279
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Gabriel Brett Bliss-Krumback
Notice is hereby given that on the
28th day of June, 2019, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's name from
Gabriel Brett Bliss-Krumback to
Matthew Scott Bliss.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. 3, 1512
Central Ave., on the 13th day of
August, 2019 at 1:15 p.m., or as
soon thereafter as will be conven-
ient for the court and that unless
sufficient cause is shown to the
contrary, the minor child's name
will be changed from that of Gabriel
Brett Bliss-Krumback to Matthew
Scott Bliss.
Dated: 7-26-19
Shelley J. Lammers
22895 Hiway 10
Pleasanton, NE 68866
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $134,600.00
executed by Philip M. Piper, a sin-
gle person, which was filed for rec-
ord on July 15, 2016 as Instrument
No. 2016-04205 in the office of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 A.M. on September
24, 2019:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED
REAL ESTATE IN BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA (AS DE-
FINED IN NEB. REV. STAT.
76-201):
THE SOUTH 9 FEET OF LOT 30,
ALL OF LOT 29, AND THE
NORTH 2 FEET OF LOT 28,
BLOCK 7, PLAINVIEW SUBDIVI-
SION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-
BRASKA.
EXCEPT COVENANTS, EASE-
MENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF
RECORD.
BEING THE SAME PREMISES
AS CONVEYED IN DEED FROM
BRIAN A. STONES, A SINGLE
PERSON RECORDED 07/27/2012
IN DOCUMENT NUMBER
2012-5564 IN SAID COUNTY AND
STATE.
COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 3611
I AVE., KEARNEY, NE 68848
Tax Id: 605021000.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
LEGAL NOTICE
2019 SALAR LIST
BUFFALO COUNTY
NAME - DESCRIPTION -
ANNUAL/HOURLY RATE
COUNTY BOARD
Chairman $28,150.00
Commissioners (6) $25,750.00
Administrator $64,379.90
COUNTY CLERK
$73,159.00
Deputy $25.68
Clerk Assistant $16.95
Clerk Assistant $15.74
COUNTY TREASURER
$73,159.00
Deputy $25.68
Motor Vehicle Clerk IV (3) $20.60
Motor Vehicle Clerk IV $15.05
Real Estate Clerk IV $19.03
Temporary Part time $12.50
COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS
$73,159.00
Deputy $25.68
Abstract Clerk II $19.03
Abstract Clerk II (2) $17.60
COUNTY ASSESSOR
$73,159.00
Deputy $25.68
State Reports Clerk $20.31
Homesead Exemption Clerk
$14.42
Permissive Exemptions Clerk
$19.15
Commercial Field Assistant
$18.38
Residential Field Assistant $15.75
Residential Field Assistant (2)
$15.00
Residential & Commercial/
Exempt Field Assistant $18.90
Agricultural Field Assistant
$18.03
ELECTION COMMISSIONER
$30.95
Election Clerk I $19.79
Election Clerk II Part Time $13.06
ZONING/FLOOD PLAIN
Administrator $28.85
Part Time Clerical $13.06
CLERK OF THE
DISTRICT COURT
$73,159.00
Chief Deputy $25.68
Admin Asst II/Deputy $21.41
Court Services III $19.03
Court Services III $16.27
Administrative Assistant/Bailiff
$18.30
Administrative Assistant/Bailiff
$17.26
COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER
$90,132.00
Chief Deputy Public Defender
$90,000.00
Deputy Public Defender (2)
$83,000.00
Deputy Public Defender
$76,000.00
Legal Secretary (2) $19.00
Legal Secretary $17.50
Receptionist/Translator $16.50
COUNTY EXTENSION SERVICE
Receptionist $15.04
Office Clerk $16.05
Horticulturist $12.00
BUILDING & GROUNDS
Facilities Director $72,155.20
Assistant Facilities Director
$22.00
Maintenance Worker $19.04
Maintenance Worker $18.53
Maintenance Worker $18.00
Seasonal Park Maintenance
Worker $14.00
Seasonal Park Maintenance
Worker $15.00
Head Custodian $17.00
Custodian $16.48
Custodian $17.51
Custodian $15.95
Custodian $14.42
Custodian $14.00
Temporary Maintenance Worker
$11.00
COUNTY SHERIFF
$89,253.00
Chief Deputy $81,723.20
Captain $82,201.60
Investigator $29.66
Investigator (3) $30.52
Sergeant (5) $32.14
Deputy $23.60
Deputy (2) $24.24
Deputy $25.35
Deputy $25.80
Deputy (4) $26.50
Deputy (2) $28.07
Deputy (3) $28.89
Part-time Deputy $18.87
Part-time Deputy (2) $19.42
Part-time Deputy (3) $20.93
Administrative Assistant $20.56
Part time Administrative Assistant
$22.94
Civil Process Clerk $20.14
Community Service Officer (2)
$20.03
Community Service Officer
$22.90
Part Time Clerk $15.28
Maintenance $21.15
COUNTY ATTORNEY
$112,663.98
Office Manager/Admin Legal Asst $57,075.20
Chief Deputy Attorney (2)
$99,723.00
Deputy Attorney $93,370.42
Deputy Attorney $89,838.06
Deputy Attorney $84,128.98
Deputy Attorney $80,392.00
Deputy Attorney $75,774.40
Deputy Attorney $76,041.68
Juvenile Diversion Administrator
$64,818.00
Truancy Case Manager
$50,281.92
Juvenile Diversion Coordinator
$17.72
Child Support Enforcement
Worker $19.12
Child Support Enforcement
Worker $18.66
Child Support Enforcement
Worker $17.81
Legal Assistant $18.66
Legal Assistant (2) $17.81
Part Time Clerical (3) $10.82
Receptionist/File Clerk $18.56
Receptionist/NSF Clerk $19.12
Data Emtry/Calendar Clerk
$18.37
COUNTY SURVEYOR
$31,120.00
Surveyor Assistant $26.25
Part Time Surveyor Assistant
$22.95
Temporary Surveyor Assistant
$21.70
COMMUNICATIONS
Lieutenant $80,579.20
Officer (5) $18.80
Officer $19.33
Officer $21.05
Officer $21.52
Officer (4) $21.92
COUNTY JAIL
Lieutenant $80,579.20
Jail Administrator $19,999.98
Detention Nurse (2) $26.59
Sergeant (2) $24.70
Sergeant (3) $26.63
Corrections Officer (4) $18.26
Corrections Officer (6) $18.78
Corrections Officer (5) $20.03
Corrections Officer (2) $20.66
Corrections Officer (2) $21.20
Corrections Officer (2) $22.07
Corrections Officer $22.51
Corrections Officer (2) $22.90
Full time Clerical $19.70
VETERAN'S SERVICE OFFICER
$30.95
Assistant Service Officer (2)
$20.58
HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT
$67,954.38
Assistant Highway Superintend-
ent $25.42
Mechanic $22.42
Mechanic $23.18
Mechanic $24.90
Shop Manager $20.12
Patrol Operator $17.50
Patrol Operator $18.00
Patrol Operator (2) $18.62
Patrol Operator $18.67
Patrol Operator $19.12
Patrol Operator $19.17
Patrol Operator $19.62
Patrol Operator $19.92
Patrol Operator (10) $20.24
Patrol Operator $20.74
Truck Driver/Operator (3) $19.82
Truck Driver/Operator $20.86
Heavy Equipment Operator
$19.62
Heavy Equipment Operator
$20.92
Heavy Equipment Operator (3)
$21.47
Foreman $24.43
Foreman $24.08
Bridge Crew Laborer $21.47
Sign Maintenance $20.12
Welder $24.05
Part Time Laborer $12.25
Part Time Laborer $13.25
Part Time Laborer $14.2
Bookkeeper-Secretary $21.38
Bookkeeper-Secretary $19.38
WEED SUPERINTENDENT
$64,379.90
Secretary $14.40
Sprayer 1 $18.74
Sprayer 2 $17.32
EMERGENCY MANAGER
$62,108.80
Dated this 7th day of August
2019 pursuant to Revised Statute
23-122.
By: Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: KATELYN M. SIMMONS,
903 W. 22nd St #3,
Kearney NE 68845,
you are hereby notified that on
May 29, 2019, American Family
Mutual Ins. filed a suit against you
in the Buffalo County Court at
docket CI19-1086, the object in
prayer of which was to secure a
judgment against you in the
amount of $4,007.64, together with
court costs, interest and attorney's
fees as allowed by law. Unless you
file your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 20th
day of September, 2019, the Peti-
tion against you will be considered
as true and judgment will be en-
tered against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
