 

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

CFC Properties, L.L.C.

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is CFC

Properties, L.L.C.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 6216

L Ave., Kearney, NE 68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 6216

L Ave., Kearney, NE 68847.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address isJustin Bash.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 24th day of July, 2019.

Lee Greenwald, Organizer

LEGAL NOTICE FOR

NAME CHANGE OF A

MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 19-279

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Gabriel Brett Bliss-Krumback

Notice is hereby given that on the

28th day of June, 2019, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Gabriel Brett Bliss-Krumback to

Matthew Scott Bliss.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. 3, 1512

Central Ave., on the 13th day of

August, 2019 at 1:15 p.m., or as

soon thereafter as will be conven-

ient for the court and that unless

sufficient cause is shown to the

contrary, the minor child's name

will be changed from that of Gabriel

Brett Bliss-Krumback to Matthew

Scott Bliss.

Dated: 7-26-19

Shelley J. Lammers

22895 Hiway 10

Pleasanton, NE 68866

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $134,600.00

executed by Philip M. Piper, a sin-

gle person, which was filed for rec-

ord on July 15, 2016 as Instrument

No. 2016-04205 in the office of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 A.M. on September

24, 2019:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED

REAL ESTATE IN BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA (AS DE-

FINED IN NEB. REV. STAT.

76-201):

THE SOUTH 9 FEET OF LOT 30,

ALL OF LOT 29, AND THE

NORTH 2 FEET OF LOT 28,

BLOCK 7, PLAINVIEW SUBDIVI-

SION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-

BRASKA.

EXCEPT COVENANTS, EASE-

MENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF

RECORD.

BEING THE SAME PREMISES

AS CONVEYED IN DEED FROM

BRIAN A. STONES, A SINGLE

PERSON RECORDED 07/27/2012

IN DOCUMENT NUMBER

2012-5564 IN SAID COUNTY AND

STATE.

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 3611

I AVE., KEARNEY, NE 68848

Tax Id: 605021000.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

LEGAL NOTICE

2019 SALAR LIST

BUFFALO COUNTY

NAME - DESCRIPTION -

ANNUAL/HOURLY RATE

COUNTY BOARD

Chairman $28,150.00

Commissioners (6) $25,750.00

Administrator $64,379.90

COUNTY CLERK

$73,159.00

Deputy $25.68

Clerk Assistant $16.95

Clerk Assistant $15.74

COUNTY TREASURER

$73,159.00

Deputy $25.68

Motor Vehicle Clerk IV (3) $20.60

Motor Vehicle Clerk IV $15.05

Real Estate Clerk IV $19.03

Temporary Part time $12.50

COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS

$73,159.00

Deputy $25.68

Abstract Clerk II $19.03

Abstract Clerk II (2) $17.60

COUNTY ASSESSOR

$73,159.00

Deputy $25.68

State Reports Clerk $20.31

Homesead Exemption Clerk

$14.42

Permissive Exemptions Clerk

$19.15

Commercial Field Assistant

$18.38

Residential Field Assistant $15.75

Residential Field Assistant (2)

$15.00

Residential & Commercial/

Exempt Field Assistant $18.90

Agricultural Field Assistant

$18.03

ELECTION COMMISSIONER

$30.95

Election Clerk I $19.79

Election Clerk II Part Time $13.06

ZONING/FLOOD PLAIN

Administrator $28.85

Part Time Clerical $13.06

CLERK OF THE

DISTRICT COURT

$73,159.00

Chief Deputy $25.68

Admin Asst II/Deputy $21.41

Court Services III $19.03

Court Services III $16.27

Administrative Assistant/Bailiff

$18.30

Administrative Assistant/Bailiff

$17.26

COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER

$90,132.00

Chief Deputy Public Defender

$90,000.00

Deputy Public Defender (2)

$83,000.00

Deputy Public Defender

$76,000.00

Legal Secretary (2) $19.00

Legal Secretary $17.50

Receptionist/Translator $16.50

COUNTY EXTENSION SERVICE

Receptionist $15.04

Office Clerk $16.05

Horticulturist $12.00

BUILDING & GROUNDS

Facilities Director $72,155.20

Assistant Facilities Director

$22.00

Maintenance Worker $19.04

Maintenance Worker $18.53

Maintenance Worker $18.00

Seasonal Park Maintenance

Worker $14.00

Seasonal Park Maintenance

Worker $15.00

Head Custodian $17.00

Custodian $16.48

Custodian $17.51

Custodian $15.95

Custodian $14.42

Custodian $14.00

Temporary Maintenance Worker

$11.00

COUNTY SHERIFF

$89,253.00

Chief Deputy $81,723.20

Captain $82,201.60

Investigator $29.66

Investigator (3) $30.52

Sergeant (5) $32.14

Deputy $23.60

Deputy (2) $24.24

Deputy $25.35

Deputy $25.80

Deputy (4) $26.50

Deputy (2) $28.07

Deputy (3) $28.89

Part-time Deputy $18.87

Part-time Deputy (2) $19.42

Part-time Deputy (3) $20.93

Administrative Assistant $20.56

Part time Administrative Assistant

$22.94

Civil Process Clerk $20.14

Community Service Officer (2)

$20.03

Community Service Officer

$22.90

Part Time Clerk $15.28

Maintenance $21.15

COUNTY ATTORNEY

$112,663.98

Office Manager/Admin Legal Asst $57,075.20

Chief Deputy Attorney (2)

$99,723.00

Deputy Attorney $93,370.42

Deputy Attorney $89,838.06

Deputy Attorney $84,128.98

Deputy Attorney $80,392.00

Deputy Attorney $75,774.40

Deputy Attorney $76,041.68

Juvenile Diversion Administrator

$64,818.00

Truancy Case Manager

$50,281.92

Juvenile Diversion Coordinator

$17.72

Child Support Enforcement

Worker $19.12

Child Support Enforcement

Worker $18.66

Child Support Enforcement

Worker $17.81

Legal Assistant $18.66

Legal Assistant (2) $17.81

Part Time Clerical (3) $10.82

Receptionist/File Clerk $18.56

Receptionist/NSF Clerk $19.12

Data Emtry/Calendar Clerk

$18.37

COUNTY SURVEYOR

$31,120.00

Surveyor Assistant $26.25

Part Time Surveyor Assistant

$22.95

Temporary Surveyor Assistant

$21.70

COMMUNICATIONS

Lieutenant $80,579.20

Officer (5) $18.80

Officer $19.33

Officer $21.05

Officer $21.52

Officer (4) $21.92

COUNTY JAIL

Lieutenant $80,579.20

Jail Administrator $19,999.98

Detention Nurse (2) $26.59

Sergeant (2) $24.70

Sergeant (3) $26.63

Corrections Officer (4) $18.26

Corrections Officer (6) $18.78

Corrections Officer (5) $20.03

Corrections Officer (2) $20.66

Corrections Officer (2) $21.20

Corrections Officer (2) $22.07

Corrections Officer $22.51

Corrections Officer (2) $22.90

Full time Clerical $19.70

VETERAN'S SERVICE OFFICER

$30.95

Assistant Service Officer (2)

$20.58

HIGHWAY SUPERINTENDENT

$67,954.38

Assistant Highway Superintend-

ent $25.42

Mechanic $22.42

Mechanic $23.18

Mechanic $24.90

Shop Manager $20.12

Patrol Operator $17.50

Patrol Operator $18.00

Patrol Operator (2) $18.62

Patrol Operator $18.67

Patrol Operator $19.12

Patrol Operator $19.17

Patrol Operator $19.62

Patrol Operator $19.92

Patrol Operator (10) $20.24

Patrol Operator $20.74

Truck Driver/Operator (3) $19.82

Truck Driver/Operator $20.86

Heavy Equipment Operator

$19.62

Heavy Equipment Operator

$20.92

Heavy Equipment Operator (3)

$21.47

Foreman $24.43

Foreman $24.08

Bridge Crew Laborer $21.47

Sign Maintenance $20.12

Welder $24.05

Part Time Laborer $12.25

Part Time Laborer $13.25

Part Time Laborer $14.2

Bookkeeper-Secretary $21.38

Bookkeeper-Secretary $19.38

WEED SUPERINTENDENT

$64,379.90

Secretary $14.40

Sprayer 1 $18.74

Sprayer 2 $17.32

EMERGENCY MANAGER

$62,108.80

Dated this 7th day of August

2019 pursuant to Revised Statute

23-122.

By: Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE OF SUIT

TO: KATELYN M. SIMMONS,

903 W. 22nd St #3,

Kearney NE 68845,

you are hereby notified that on

May 29, 2019, American Family

Mutual Ins. filed a suit against you

in the Buffalo County Court at

docket CI19-1086, the object in

prayer of which was to secure a

judgment against you in the

amount of $4,007.64, together with

court costs, interest and attorney's

fees as allowed by law. Unless you

file your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 20th

day of September, 2019, the Peti-

tion against you will be considered

as true and judgment will be en-

tered against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

