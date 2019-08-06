held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at
4:00 PM, in the Commissioner’s
‘Board Room’, Courthouse, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE.
Said meeting will be open to the
public.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA
Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for this meeting is
kept continuously current at the
Buffalo County Veterans Service
Office, but may be modified up to
24 hours prior to said meeting.
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
CFC Properties, L.L.C.
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is CFC
Properties, L.L.C.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 6216
L Ave., Kearney, NE 68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 6216
L Ave., Kearney, NE 68847.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address isJustin Bash.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 24th day of July, 2019.
Lee Greenwald, Organizer
LEGAL NOTICE FOR
NAMECHANGE OF A
MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 19-279
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Gabriel Brett Bliss-Krumback
Notice is hereby given that on the
28th day of June, 2019, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's name from
Gabriel Brett Bliss-Krumback to
Matthew Scott Bliss.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. 3, 1512
Central Ave., on the 13th day of
August, 2019 at 1:15 p.m., or as
soon thereafter as will be conven-
ient for the court and that unless
sufficient cause is shown to the
contrary, the minor child's name
will be changed from that of Gabriel
Brett Bliss-Krumback to Matthew
Scott Bliss.
Dated: 7-26-19
Shelley J. Lammers
22895 Hiway 10
Pleasanton, NE 68866
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: KATELYN M. SIMMONS,
903 W. 22nd St #3,
Kearney NE 68845,
you are hereby notified that on
May 29, 2019, American Family
Mutual Ins. filed a suit against you
in the Buffalo County Court at
docket CI19-1086, the object in
prayer of which was to secure a
judgment against you in the
amount of $4,007.64, together with
court costs, interest and attorney's
fees as allowed by law. Unless you
file your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 20th
day of September, 2019, the Peti-
tion against you will be considered
as true and judgment will be en-
tered against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
