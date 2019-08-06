held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at

4:00 PM, in the Commissioner’s

‘Board Room’, Courthouse, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE.

Said meeting will be open to the

public.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA

Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for this meeting is

kept continuously current at the

Buffalo County Veterans Service

Office, but may be modified up to

24 hours prior to said meeting.

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

CFC Properties, L.L.C.

 

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is CFC

Properties, L.L.C.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 6216

L Ave., Kearney, NE 68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 6216

L Ave., Kearney, NE 68847.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address isJustin Bash.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 24th day of July, 2019.

Lee Greenwald, Organizer

LEGAL NOTICE FOR

NAMECHANGE OF A

MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 19-279

 

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Gabriel Brett Bliss-Krumback

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

28th day of June, 2019, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Gabriel Brett Bliss-Krumback to

Matthew Scott Bliss.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. 3, 1512

Central Ave., on the 13th day of

August, 2019 at 1:15 p.m., or as

soon thereafter as will be conven-

ient for the court and that unless

sufficient cause is shown to the

contrary, the minor child's name

will be changed from that of Gabriel

Brett Bliss-Krumback to Matthew

Scott Bliss.

Dated: 7-26-19

 

Shelley J. Lammers

22895 Hiway 10

Pleasanton, NE 68866

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: KATELYN M. SIMMONS,

903 W. 22nd St #3,

Kearney NE 68845,

 

you are hereby notified that on

May 29, 2019, American Family

Mutual Ins. filed a suit against you

in the Buffalo County Court at

docket CI19-1086, the object in

prayer of which was to secure a

judgment against you in the

amount of $4,007.64, together with

court costs, interest and attorney's

fees as allowed by law. Unless you

file your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 20th

day of September, 2019, the Peti-

tion against you will be considered

as true and judgment will be en-

tered against you accordingly.

 

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

