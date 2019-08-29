Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 626 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS OSBORNE PHILLIPS ROOKS SMITH IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA BUFFALO DAWSON FRANKLIN FURNAS GOSPER HARLAN KEARNEY PHELPS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARAPAHOE, BEAVER CITY, BELLAIRE, CAMBRIDGE, CAMPBELL, CODELL, COZAD, DOWNS, ELWOOD, FRANKLIN, GOTHENBURG, HILDRETH, HOLDREGE, HOLLINGER, JOHNSON LAKE, KEARNEY, KENSINGTON, LEXINGTON, MINDEN, ORLEANS, OSBORNE, OXFORD, PHILLIPSBURG, PLAINVILLE, SMITH CENTER, STOCKTON, AND WILLOW ISLAND.