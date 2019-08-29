 

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MEETING

NEBRASKA WORKFORCE

DEVELOPMENT BOARD

 

The Nebraska Workforce Devel-

opment Board will meet Friday,

September 13, 2019 at 9a (CDST).

The meeting will take place at the

Administrative Services Building,

Lower Level Development Center,

1526 K Street, Lincoln, Nebraska.

The proposed agenda includes ac-

tion on a proposed amendment of

the Bylaws of the Board to revise

provisions regarding (a) the ex-off-

icio representative of the WIOA Ti-

tle II program, (b) members of the

Executive Committee of the Board,

and (c) requirements for chairs of

the Board’s subcommittees. The

meeting agenda is available for

public inspection at the Nebraska

Department of Labor, 550 South

16th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. For

more information, contact the Ne-

braska Department of Labor at

402.471.9828. Auxiliary aids and

services for individuals with disabil-

ities are available upon request;

contact Lindsey Sullivan at

402.471.9828 for accommodations.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Pr-

ogram, TDD: 800.833.7352

Mark Moravec, Chair,

Nebraska Workforce

Development Board

CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL

RESOURCES DISTRICT

ORDER

ADOPTING THE SECOND

INCREMENT BASIN-WIDE

PLAN FOR JOINT

INTEGRATED WATER

RESOURCES MANAGEMENT

OF OVERAPPROPRIATED

PORTIONS OF THE PLATTE

RIVER BASIN, NEBRASKA

BACKGROUND

1. On September 15, 2004, the

Department designated the Platte

River Basin upstream of the Kear-

ney Canal diversion, the North

Platte River Basin including Pump-

kinseed Creek, and the South

Platte River Basin including Lodge-

pole Creek as overappropriated.

Portions of the North Platte Natural

Resources District (NPRND), South

Platte Natural Resources District

(SPNRD), Twin Platte Natural Re-

sources District (TPNRD), Central

Platte Natural Resources District

(CPNRD), and the Tri-Basin Natural

Resources District (TBNRD), col-

lectively known as the Districts,

were designated as overappropr-

iated.

2. Beginning in 2005, the Depart-

ment and the Districts developed

the first increment Basin-Wide Plan

For Joint Integrated Water Re-

sources Management Of Overap-

propriated Portions Of The Platte

River Basin, Nebraska (Plan or Ba-

sin-Wide Plan) pursuant to all ap-

plicable State statutes, in consulta-

tion and collaboration with a group

of stakeholders, which became ef-

fective on September 11, 2009.

3. In 2016, in accordance with

Neb. Rev. Stat. § 46-715(5)(d)(iii)

and the first increment Basin-Wide

Plan, the Department and the Dis-

tricts initiated a technical analysis

to determine whether the measures

adopted in the first increment Ba-

sin-Wide Plan and individual NRD’s

integrated management plans were

sufficient to offset depletions due

to water uses initiated after July 1,

1997, and whether the measures

adopted in the first increment have

returned the Districts to a fully ap-

propriated condition.

4. Based on the results of this

technical analysis, the Department

and the Districts jointly determined

that a second 10-year Plan was

necessary to meet the goals and

objectives of the Plan and reduce

the overall difference between cur-

rent and fully appropriated levels of

development in the basin.

5. Beginning in 2016, the Depart-

ment and the Districts, pursuant to

Neb. Rev. Stat. § 46-715(5)(d)(iv),

consulted and collaborated with a

group of stakeholders on the devel-

opment of the second increment

Plan. The stakeholder group con-

sisted of statutorily required entities

and other entities that were identi-

fied by the District and the Depart-

ment to be included in the group.

Through this process of consulta-

tion and collaboration, the Depart-

ment and District jointly developed

a second increment Plan in accord-

ance with the Ground Water Man-

agement and Protection Act, par-

ticularly Neb. Rev. Stat. § 46-715.

6. Agreement was not reached by

the Stakeholder Group on the con-

tents of the Basin-Wide Plan. Con-

sequently, pursuant to Neb. Rev.

Stat. § 46-715 (5)(b), the Districts

and the Department continued to

work on the Basin-Wide Plan.

Agreement between the Districts

and the Department was reached

on the proposed goals, objectives,

and other components of the Ba-

sin-Wide Plan. Letters acknowl-

edging the agreement were ex-

changed between the Districts and

the Department. No groundwater or

surface water controls are con-

tained in the proposed Basin-Wide

Plan.

7. After published notices, the

Districts and the Department jointly

held five public hearings on July 15

through July 18, 2019, on the pro-

posed second increment Plan, in

accordance with Neb. Rev. Stat. §

46-743.

8. The Department consulted

with the Nebraska Game and Parks

Commission (NGPC) in accordance

with Neb. Rev. Stat. § 37-807. As

stated in the July 15, 2019, re-

sponse, NGPC determined that the

adoption of the proposed second

increment Plan would have no ad-

verse effect on threatened and en-

dangered species or their habitat.

9. Following the hearings, the De-

partment and the Districts jointly

considered the testimony and ex-

hibits provided, made non-substa-

ntive typographical modifications,

added to page four the appropriate

dates to the placeholders indicating

the effective date of the Plan and

the time period of the second in-

crement, and agreed to adopt and

implement the proposed second in-

crement Basin-Wide Plan.

ORDER

It is hereby ORDERED that the

Second Increment Basin-Wide Plan

for Joint Integrated Water Re-

sources Management of Overap-

propriated Portions of the Platte

River Basin, Nebraska is hereby

ADOPTED by the Department and

will become effective on Septem-

ber 11, 2019.

 

CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL

RESOURCES DISTRICT

August 9, 2019

Jim Bendfeldt, Board Chair

The complete text of the Ba-

sin-Wide Plan is available for in-

spection or by calling the Central

Platte NRD office (308) 385-6282

during normal weekday working

hours and available at the

CPNRD’s website at:

www.cpnrd.org.

A copy of this Order was posted

on the Department’s website. Cop-

ies of this Order were provided to

the Department’s field offices in

Bridgeport, North Platte, and Ord,

Nebraska. Copies of this Order

were mailed on August 9, 2019, to

the following:John Berge, General

Manager; North Platte NRD, P.O.

Box 280, Scottsbluff, NE

69363-0280

Rod Horn, General Manager;

South Platte NRD, P.O. Box 294,

Sidney, NE 69162-0294

Lyndon Vogt, General Manager;

Central Platte NRD, 215 Kaufman

Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803

Kent Miller, General Manager;

Twin Platte NRD, P.O. Box 1347,

North Platte, NE 69103-1347

John Thorburn, General Manager;

Tri-Basin NRD, 1723 Burlington St,

Holdrege, NE 68949

CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL

RESOURCES DISTRICT

ORDER

ADOPTING THE INTEGRATED

MANAGEMENT PLAN, AND

ASSOCIATED GROUNDWATER

CONTROLS, JOINTLY

DEVELOPED BY THE

CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL

RESOURCES DISTRICT AND

THE NEBRASKA

DEPARTMENT OF

NATURAL RESOURCES

BACKGROUND

1. On September 15, 2004, the

Nebraska Department of Natural

Resources (Department) desig-

nated a portion of the Central

Platte Natural Resources (District)

as overappropriated.

2. On September 30, 2004, the

Department issued an order of final

determination that the hydrologi-

cally connected groundwater and

surface water within the entire geo-

graphic area of the District was

fully appropriated.

3. The Department and the Dis-

trict jointly developed Integrated

Management Plans (IMPs) for the

first increment in accordance with

Neb. Rev. Stat. §§ 46-715 –

46-718, 46-720, with effective

dates of September 15, 2009, and

May 21, 2012.

4. In 2018, in accordance with

Chapter 6, of the first increment

IMP, dated May 21, 2012, the De-

partment and the District initiated a

technical analysis to determine

whether the measures adopted in

the first increment IMP were suffi-

cient to offset depletions due to

water uses initiated after July 1,

1997 (also referred to as post-1997

depletions), and whether the meas-

ures adopted in the first increment

IMP have returned the District to a

fully appropriated condition.

5. Based on the results of this

technical analysis, a subsequent

ten-year increment is required in

accordance with Neb. Rev. Stat. §

46-715(5)(d)(iv) to achieve the goals

and objectives of the first incre-

ment IMP.

6. Beginning in 2018, the Depart-

ment and the District consulted and

collaborated on the development of

the second increment IMP with a

group of stakeholders. The stake-

holder group consisted of statuto-

rily required entities and other enti-

ties which were identified by the

District and the Department to be

included in the group. Through this

process of consultation an collabo-

ration the Department and District

jointly developed a second incre-

ment IMP in accordance with the

Ground Water Management and

Protection Act, particularly Neb.

Rev. Stat. §§ 46-715 – 46-718,

46-720, 46-740.

7. The District and the Depart-

ment reached agreement on (1) the

proposed goals and objectives of

the IMP, (2) the proposed geo-

graphic area to be subject to the

controls, and (3) the surface water

and groundwater controls, and in-

centive programs that are pro-

posed for adoption and implemen-

tation.

8. On July 15, 2019, pursuant to

notices published in accordance

with Neb. Rev. Stat. § 46-743, the

District and the Department jointly

held a public hearing in Grand Is-

land on the proposed IMP.

9. The Department consulted

with the Nebraska Game and Parks

Commission (NGPC) in accordance

with Neb. Rev. Stat. § 37-807. As

stated in the July 12, 2019, re-

sponse, NGPC determined that the

adoption of the proposed IMP

would have no adverse effect on

threatened and endangered

species or their habitat.

10. Following the hearing, the

Department and the District jointly

considered testimony provided,

and agreed to adopt and imple-

ment; the proposed IMP; the sur-

face water controls; the ground-

water controls; and incentive pro-

grams proposed in the IMP, with-

out modifications.

GROUNDWATER WATER

CONTROLS ADOPTED

1. The following groundwater

controls will remain effective within

the Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District Integrated Man-

agement Plan:

a. Moratorium on the issuance of

water well construction permits and

on new or expanded groundwater

uses.

b. Certification of groundwater

uses by the District.

c. Provisions for groundwater

transfers.

d. System of accounting and off-

set requirements for new and ex-

panded municipal use.

e. System of accounting and off-

set requirements for new and ex-

panded non-municipal use.

ORDER

It is hereby ORDERED that the

integrated management plan for

the Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District and the ground-

water water controls in the plan are

hereby ADOPTED by the District

and will become effective on Sep-

tember 11, 2019.

Jim Bendfeldt

Board Chair

The complete text of the Inte-

grated Management Plan is availa-

ble for inspection or by calling the

Central Platte NRD office (308)

385-6282 during normal weekday

working hours and available at the

CPNRD’s website at:

www.cpnrd.org.

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of

the voluntary dissolution of Kear-

ney Clinic, P.C. as of August 2,

2019. Any person having a claim,

whether known or unknown,

against the Company is requested

to present such claim in writing to

the Company at the following ad-

dress: c/o Beth Ernst, 211 West

33rd Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

The claim must be in writing, must

be sent by mail to the address set

forth above, and must set forth the

name, address and telephone num-

ber of the claimant, a detailed de-

scription and amount of the claim,

the date of occurrence of the claim

and any tangible evidence to sup-

port the claim that is available to

the claimant. Unless sooner barred

by any other statute limiting ac-

tions, any claim against the Com-

pany is barred if an action to en-

force the claim is not commenced

within five years after the publica-

tion date of the third required no-

tice.

STATE OF NEBRASKA

DEPARTMENT OF

NATURAL RESOURCES

NOTICE OF ORDER

ADOPTING THE SECOND

INCREMENT INTEGRATED

MANAGEMENT PLAN JOINTLY

DEVELOPED BY THE

CENTRAL PLATTE NATURAL

RESOURCES DISTRICT AND

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT

OF NATURAL RESOURCES

SECOND INCREMENT

(2019-2029)

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 9, 2019, the Nebraska De-

partment of Natural Resources

(Department) issued an Order

adopting the Second Increment In-

tegrated Management Plan (IMP)

Jointly Developed by the Central

Platte Natural Resources District

(District) and the Department. This

IMP was prepared by the Board of

Directors of the District, the De-

partment, and with consultation

and collaboration with the District's

stakeholder group. The IMP will be-

come effective September 11,

2019.

The area subject to the IMP is the

entire geographic area of the Dis-

trict. The sections of the IMP in-

clude: (1) Effective Date; (2) Author-

ity; (3) Background; (4) Maps and

Management Area Boundaries; (5)

Vision; (6) Funding; (7) Science and

Methods; (8) First Increment Ac-

complishments; (9) Goals and Ob-

jectives; and (10) Action Items, in-

cluding Controls and Triggers, and

Monitoring and Evaluation. The De-

partment will continue the existing

surface water controls which are:

(A) continuing the moratorium on

new surface water appropriations

in the portion of the Upper Platte

River Basin within the boundaries

of the District; (B) continuing to re-

quire measuring devices for new

appropriations and close any

non-metered diversions during

times of shortage regardless of pri-

ority in the portion of the Upper

Platte River Basin within the

boundaries of the District; (C)

transfers of surface water appro-

priations will be in accordance with

statues and Department rules; (D)

continuing to administer surface

water appropriations; (E) continuing

to monitor the use of surface water

to prevent unauthorized uses; (F)

for conjunctive management proj-

ects, the Department may require

additional monitoring, measure-

ments, and reporting; (G) not re-

quiring surface water appropriators

to apply or use conservation meas-

ures; and (H) not requiring other

reasonable restrictions on surface

water use. If at some point in the

future, the Department requires

other reasonable restrictions on

surface water, such restrictions

must be consistent with statute. If

at some point in the future, the De-

partment requires surface water

appropriators to apply or use

conservation measures or requires

other reasonable restrictions, sur-

face water appropriators will be al-

lowed a reasonable amount of time

to identify conservation measures

to be applied or used and to de-

velop a schedule for such applica-

tion and use or to comment on the

proposed restrictions.

The full text of the IMP and Order

are available on the Department's

website at (dnr.nebraska.gov) or by

submitting a request to the Depart-

ment or the District:

Nebraska Department of Natural

Resources: 301 Centennial Mall

South, P.O. Box 94676, Lincoln,

Nebraska 68509,

(dnr.nebraska.gov), or

(402) 471 2363

Central Platte NRD: 215 Kaufman

Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803,

(cpnrd.org), or (308) 385 6282

STATE OF NEBRASKA

DEPARTMENT OF

NATURAL RESOURCES

NOTICE OF ORDER

ADOPTING THE BASIN-WIDE

PLAN FOR JOINT INTEGRATED

WATER RESOURCES

MANAGEMENT OF

OVER APPROPRIATED

PORTIONS OF THE

PLATTE RIVER BASIN,

NEBRASKA

SECOND INCREMENT

(2019-2029)

 

Notice is hereby given that on

August 9, 2019, the Nebraska De-

partment of Natural Resources

(Department) issued an Order

adopting the Second Increment

Basin-Wide Plan for Joint Inte-

grated Water Resources Manage-

ment of Over appropriated Portions

of the Platte River Basin, Nebraska,

(Plan) cooperatively developed by

the Department, Central Platte Nat-

ural Resources District (NRD),

North Platte NRD, South Platte

NRD, Tri-Basin NRD, and Twin

Platte NRD (Districts) with consul-

tation and collaboration with a

group of stakeholders. The Plan will

become effective September 11,

2019.

The sections of the Plan include:

(1) Introduction; (2) Planning Proc-

ess; (3) Activities of First Increment;

(4) Goals, Objectives and Action

Items; (5) Monitoring;and (6) Glos-

sary. The Plan also includes the fol-

lowing appendices: (A) Upper

Platte River Basin INSIGHT Analy-

sis; (B) Robust Review Analysis; (C)

Most Recent Upper Platte Ba-

sin-Wide Plan Annual Reports; (D)

Preliminary Estimate of Historical

Stream Flow Reductions in the

Over appropriated Portion of the

Platte River in Nebraska; (E)

Conservation Measures Study,

Phase I; (F) Conservation Study,

Phase II; (G) Second Increment

Planning Public Participation Plan;

(H) First Increment Expenditure

Summary;and (I) Evaluation of the

Difference in Streamflow Impacts in

the Upper Platte River Basin Due to

Water Uses Initiated Prior to and

After July 1, 1997. The Plan does

not include any controls.

The full text of the Plan and Order

are available on the Department's

website at (dnr.nebraska.gov), or

by submitting a request to the De-

partment or the Districts:

Nebraska Department of Natural

Resources: 301 Centennial Mall

South, P.O. Box 94676, Lincoln,

Nebraska 68509,

(dnr.nebraska.gov), or

(402) 471 2363

Central Platte NRD: 215 Kaufman

Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803,

(cpnrd.org), or (308) 385 6282

North Platte NRD: P.O. Box 280,

100547 Airport Rd., Scottsbluff, NE

69361, (npnrd.org), or (308) 632

4346

South Platte NRD: P.O. Box 294,

551 Parkland Dr., Sidney, NE

69162, (spnrd.org), or (308) 254

2377

Tri-Basin NRD:1723 Burlington

St., Holdrege, NE 68949,

(tribasinnrd.org), or (308) 995

6688

Twin Platte NRD: P.O. Box 1347,

111 S. Dewey St., North Platte, NE

69101, (tpnrd.org), or (308) 535

8080

PEDERSON LAW OFFICE

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that R & T

Oil, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. Its initial designated of-

fice is located at 2850 East 102nd

Street, Kearney, NE 68847. Its reg-

istered office is located at 315

North Dewey, Suite 205, PO Box

1625, North Platte, NE 69103-1625

and its registered agent at such ad-

dress is David Pederson. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in and do any lawful act con-

cerning any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The limited

liability company was organized

and commenced on August 6,

2019, and its duration is perpetual.

R & T Oil, L.L.C.

By: David Pederson

Attorney for L.L.C.

