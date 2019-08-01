 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The August 2019 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, August

7-8, 2019, at NPPD's General Of-

fice, 1414 15th Street, Columbus,

Nebraska. NPPD Board commit-

tees will also meet August 7-8, at

the Columbus General Office.

The schedule for NPPD's August

2019 Board meeting is as follows:

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2019

Board Governance (Ad Hoc)

Committee - 3:00 p.m., Board

Room

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing, Strategic Business Ses-

sion/General Counsel Report -

following Board Governance (Ad

Hoc) Committee, Board Room

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, 2019

Budget Committee - 8:30 a.m.,

Board Room

Customer and Support Ser-

vices Committee - following

Budget Committee, Loup Room

Energy Supply Committee - fol-

lowing Budget Committee, Platte

Room

Board Strategic Business Ses-

sion - following Customer and

Support Services Committee and

Energy Supply Committee, Board

Room

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session, Board Room

Nuclear Committee of the

Whole - will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday, Au-

gust 8, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer. The

video stream is expected to begin

at approximately 10:00 a.m. with

the Strategic Business Session;

further schedule updates will be

available on NPPD's website the

morning of August 8. Committee

meetings will not be video

streamed (the Nuclear Committee

is a committee of the whole and

will meet as part of the regular

Board of Directors Meeting).

It is expected that a one-hour

lunch recess will begin at approxi-

mately 12:00 noon on Thursday,

August 8.

It is possible that portions of the

August 7-8, 2019, meetings will be

held in Executive Session. Agendas

for these meetings are kept contin-

uously current and are available for

public inspection during business

hours at the office of the Assistant

Secretary at the Columbus General

Office, Columbus, Nebraska, or

online at

www.nppd.com/about-us/

board-of-directors/.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

ZNEZ Ag1,t1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

DLLT, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is DLLT, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2211 5th Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Lynne Heiden,

2211 5th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on March 11, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

David Spencer

5960 Maple Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Letitia Spencer

5960 Maple Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Trevor Brown

13 West 30th

Kearney, NE 68847

Lynne Heiden

P.O. Box 97

Kearney, NE 68848

Lynne Heiden, Member

ZNEZ Jy18,25,Ag1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

JD & DS, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is JD & DS, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1406 West 50th Street,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Jenna N. Derr,

1406 West 50th Street, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on July 11, 2019, and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Jenna N. Derr

1406 West 50th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

David M. Schanbacher

1406 West 50th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Jenna N. Derr, Member

ZNEZ Jy18,25,Ag1

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

MONDAY, JULY 22, 2019

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Equalization met on Monday, July

22, 2019 at 8:30 A.M. for the pur-

pose of final determinations on

scheduled Property Valuation Pro-

test hearings that were conducted

by the referees. Commissioners

present were: Timothy Higgins,

Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald

Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis

Reiter and William McMullen.

County Clerk Janice Giffin, County

Assessor Ethel Skinner, Deputy

County Assessor Nora Borer and

Protest Coordinators Joe Wilson

and Ron Elliott were present.

Chairman McMullen read down

the below list of property valuation

protests conducted by the Refer-

ees on July 2, 2019. The following

protestors were present and ad-

dressed the Board resulting in the

reconsideration of the referees'

recommendation on their filed pro-

tests: Orin Clinger, Shawn

Engberg, Steven Voigt, Brett Weis,

Thomas Tye, Susan & Bryan Slater,

Douglas King and Andrew Saw.

Wilma Rayburn also addressed the

Board about her protest hearing

that was heard on June 24, 2019.

PROTEST NAME PARCEL

190550 Wilma Rayburn

620091001

191135 Marvion & Janet Reichert

460084110

191136 Marvion & Janet Reichert

500253010

191170 Tommy Anderson

602958000

191172 Bernard Mollard

440089000

191176 Michael Bruce

610117000

191177 Michael Bruce

620346206

191183 Danny Starostka

600404000

191184 Danny Starostka

600408000

191185 Danny Starostka

603741646

191186 Danny Starostka

605841653

191187 Danny Starostka

610129200

191138 Joseph D Ourada

480262111

191193 Regina Christensen

640002101

191203 Joshua & Katie Simmons

680272502

191205 Jeff Waggoner

560608000

191144 Roger F & Shelly M Doud

560436179

191153 Philip Brandt 680272504

191161 Britteny Hanks

080206015

191226 Schmitz Farms INC

240149000

191227 Schmitz Farms INC

240152000

191228 Schmitz Farms INC

380020000

191229 Schmitz Farms INC

380159000

191234 Pamela Proskocil

604198102

191224 Lawrence E & Angeline

Klien 700031000

191248 Orin M Clinger

605457000

191249 Orin M Clinger

605495000

191269 Melvin & Nancy Krueger

600967000

191110 Janene Schake

380267200

191113 Dwayne E & Jill Hibbs

601949000

191151 Ritchie T & Paige K

Havranek 040667000

191162 Melissa Pandorf

560331210

191173 LeAnne M Lacey

680276000

191218 Robert J & Kathleen E

Fisher 480436000

191239 Trevor S Payne

605841962

191240 Hans Bashore

600942000

191241 Hans Bashore

601676115

191242 Hans Bashore

603443050

191243 Hans Bashore

604723000

191244 Hans Bashore

605305000

191245 Hans Bashore

605306000

191246 Hans Bashore

606421403

191120 Scott Miner 602996000

191121 Scott Miner 605767000

191147 Joshuah Ryan

680284000

191164 Dwight Walton

680272802

191274 Ryan C Carson

720108000

191225 Anita E Loveless

606220000

191230 Brian R Winder

602140740

191259 Ryan & Alexis Zinnel

560618605

191296 Jared & Jolissa Riessland

100149010

191095 Wendy J Albrecht

604440000

191114 Steven Musil 601834131

191131 Ellen Geist 600907000

191132 Ellen L Geist 640297100

191156 Shawn Engberg

606019505

191190 Kristen & Jacqueline

Krueger 601452000

191210 Darlene Stunkel

600633000

191211 Darlene Stunkel

600634000

191272 Integrity Rentals, LLC

602060147

191273 Integrity Rentals, LLC

606335405

191277 Steven R Voigt

602066776

191279 Acme Rentals

560171130

191280 Acme Rentals

603180000

191281 Acme Rentals

603884000

191282 Acme Rentals

603791000

191283 Acme Rentals

604314000

191284 Acme Rentals

604315000

191285 Acme Rentals

605247110

191346 Donald E & Beverley A

Geisler 240160100

191171 Sherry A Stansberry

601453000

191214 Brett Weis 610156000

191235 Monte Headlee

605702000

191288 Duane L Osnes

601011000

191148 Jacob M Ryan

680510107

191149 Mike & Cyndy Ryan

680033000

191150 Mike & Cyndy Ryan

680309000

191270 Rebecca C Wilkins Trust

605096530

191347 Randy R Williams

602034000

191349 Bradley A & JoAnne I

Schwartz 603741943

191130 Penny Spellman

606300000

191139 Corlis & Philip Kozera

602066323

191146 Michael L Anderson

120216000

191192 Richard LaBrayere

640400000

191213 J Thomas York

606232000

191178 Frank L & Teresa J Meier

500113000

191179 Stephen Y Kraus

601081000

191286 Jordan McCoy

605662000

191348 Anna Killough 605151000

191368 Barbara L Holder-Poppe

602338000

191379 Neil A Koster 620343413

191163 Sarah Lynne Everett

601411000

191169 Terri Colling 603741520

191220 Kaysie Haas 603552000

191382 Johnny R Lawson

660176100

191108 Anita Ross 640374000

191129 John & Loraine Keehn

603868000

191133 Rob Lewis 191152

Karl L Skinner 480088000

191154 Jacob Rosdail

601394000

191155 Craig & Barbara Brown

640286000

191157 Fountain Hills Properties,

LLC 580143201

191158 Fountain Hills Properties,

LLC 580143301

191159 Fountain Hills Properties,

LLC 580143350

191160 Fountain Hills Properties,

LLC 580143375

191174 Brian Axmann

605037000

191175 Jon L McBride & Karen

Humphrey-McBride 601834114

191189 Kim K McDowell

040479000

191140 Andrew Carlton

602179277

191141 Kevin & Kimberly Hynes

640515000

191142 Dennis & Grace Jor-

gensen 520172100

191143 Dennis & Grace Jor-

gensen 560171121

191182 Monte L Krueger

602988000

191180 John & Mary Haeberle

601395000

191197 Rick Miller 520283000

191198 Rick Miller 520287000

191219 Roger K Traphagan

604970000

191232 Leslie Forney 680099000

191233 Leslie Forney 680146000

191247 Robert E Kugler

160120134

191100 William & Molly Nickel

602486814

191145 Mary S & Phillip H

Kommers 606176130

191181 Dennis O'Brien

680225000

191212 Keith & Patricia Heaton

603309000

191261 Randal L Klinginsmith

601198000

191262 Randal L Klinginsmith

602937000

191263 Randal L Klinginsmith

604397000

191264 Randal L Klinginsmith

604610000

191265 Randal L Klinginsmith

604850000

191266 Randal L Klinginsmith

605251100

191267 Randal L Klinginsmith

606118000

191268 Randal L Klinginsmith

604612000

191134 Caleb Dobish 601955116

191298 Gene M McElhinny

580099000

191299 Gene M McElhinny

580099004

191300 Gene M McElhinny

580099005

191301 Gene M McElhinny

580099008

191302 Gene M McElhinny

580099012

191303 Gene M McElhinny

580099009

191304 Gene M McElhinny

580099013

191305 Gene M McElhinny

580099016

191306 Gene M McElhinny

600126174

191307 Gene M McElhinny

600126176

191308 Gene M McElhinny

600126178

191309 Gene M McElhinny

600126180

191310 Gene M McElhinny

600126184

191311 Gene M McElhinny

600126186

191312 Gene M McElhinny

600126188

191313 Gene M McElhinny

600126220

191314 Gene M McElhinny

600126221

191315 Gene M McElhinny

600126222

191316 Gene M McElhinny

600126223

191317 Gene M McElhinny

600126234

191318 Gene M McElhinny

600126235

191319 Gene M McElhinny

600126236

191320 Gene M McElhinny

600126237

191321 Gene M McElhinny

601472068

191322 Gene M McElhinny

601472071

191323 Gene M McElhinny

600126172

191324 Gene M McElhinny

601472073

191325 Gene M McElhinny

600126182

191326 Gene M McElhinny

601472083

191327 Gene M McElhinny

601472084

191328 Gene M McElhinny

601472085

191329 Gene M McElhinny

601472088

191330 Gene M McElhinny

601472089

191331 Gene M McElhinny

601472087

191332 Gene M McElhinny

601472092

191333 Gene M McElhinny

601472090

191334 Gene M McElhinny

601472091

191335 Gene M McElhinny

601472093

191336 Gene M McElhinny

601472094

191337 Gene M McElhinny

601472095

191338 Gene M McElhinny

601472096

191339 Gene M McElhinny

601472097

191340 Gene M McElhinny

601472503

191341 Gene M McElhinny

602594150

191364 John & Reven Wright

607000300

191365 Thomas & Gloria Tye,

Trustees 602918151

191366 Scott D Morris

610006000

191367 Scott D Morris

610007000

191290 Colby & Ashley Cleve-

nger 340043016

191353 James M Hays

601344000

191354 James M Hays

604746000

191355 James M Hays

605313000

191356 James M Hays

604734000

191357 James M Hays

600840000

191358 James M Hays

604818000

191374 Azariah Kirubakaran

580718100

191375 Azariah Kirubakaran

580718003

191223 Sam Nuncio 700008113

191369 George Holman

602066124

191376 Susan D Slater

605082505

191196 Charles Wright & Carol

Foster-Wright 480281001

191200 George Syring

604868100

191345 Jessica M Marisch

420048000

191378 Douglas C King

560027005

191381 Darren Addy 605548000

191253 Ann E Johnson

604035000

191256 Emmett J Maul & WF

605419000

191257 Emmett J Maul & WF

605420000

191342 Andrew M Saw & Thelma

A Gale 603574101

191343 Andrew M Saw & Thelma

A Gale 605739000

191344 Andrew M Saw & Thelma

A Gale 607000245

191199 Judy M Bellairs

603738000

191202 Sherry Foley 600157305

191373 Anthony Purvis

602066115

191377 Marie Lafferty Farrar

603879000

191380 Joseph J Johnson

620321004

191215 Steven Lush 603627000

191297 Shannon Busch

602037000

191350 Daniel Brooks

603763307

191351 Carly Hill (Brooks)

600390000

191352 Daniel Brooks

620321025

191363 Donald G & Nancy Brass

602000000

191238 Heath & RaeLynne Rouse

602475401

191260 Danielle Ring 603013000

191271 Barbara L Spangler

620356165

191278 Dan & Heather Morrow

380189000

191252 Gary R & Vicki C Wirth

604929000

191254 Phillip Niedbalski

604579000

191276 Todd Hubbard

520100020

191287 Aaron Pullmann

602570000

191216 Jason T Peterson

640368000

191217 Michael Stubbs

120026000

191221 Marc Loescher

603405000

191231 Lannie & Paula Marzolf

560385131

191236 Larry Eggert 600665000

191237 Larry Eggert 604816000

191188 James Sheldon

601189110

191191 Vera J Clinger (M.A.)

600998000

191201 Roger Dale Fisher

600585000

191204 Teresa S Svoboda

605755000

191209 Aaron Hughes

602209000

Chairman McMullen read

down the below list of property val-

uation protests conducted by the

Referees on July3, 2019. The fol-

lowing protestors were present and

addressed the Board resulting in

the reconsideration of the referees'

recommendation on their filed pro-

tests: Thomas Madsen, Edward &

Bernadine Dauel, John Cy & Janice

Rayburn and Franz Trumler.

PROTEST NAME PARCEL

190084 Debra S Brandt

605982000

190089 Nathan LeFeber

604426000

190092 Diana Clausen

603251000

190093 Diana Clausen

601369000

190100 Gary Barth 610036000

190101 Gary Barth 580217608

190102 Gary Barth 603741828

190110 Thomas J & Frances L

Madsen 601501000

190112 Edward Dauel & Wf

120045000

190129 John Cy & Janice N Ray-

burn, Rev Trust 640017000

190130 Irene J Meredith

605184000

190132 Terry D Keiss 605157000

190133 Kyle Vohland 680466000

190153 Rodger & Kay Payne

603741827

190154 Cheryl A Refior, Trustee

605144000

190155 Cheryl A Refior, Trustee

605427000

190158 Larry J & Charlotte D

Cady 520296000

190162 Marjorie Buresh

560436117

190174 Robert R & Sherri K

Harms 603417000

190195 Chris & Sarah Kurz

605748000

190197 Greg & Joann Trejo

603741999

190198 Greg & Joann Trejo

580157026

190209 Mark Stoetzel 640346000

190300 David L & Mary C

McKeon 040708000

190301 Isabelle Runge

601389000

190334 Erich Sawyer 605830403

190335 Candace A Johnson

605609000

190336 Robert Turek 660028000

190344 Doug Brummels

560331207

190346 Russell Hilliard

580700216

190347 David E Jenny

602066127

190358 Jason Herrmann

603741917

190359 Richard Mocarski

606238000

190367 Milan Timm 602486880

190368 Milan Timm 602486700

190369 Milan Timm 602486701

190373 Sandra L Hubbard

640096000

190374 Franz Trumler 020006000

190375 Jesse Spike 603802000

190376 David & Kathryn

Swerczek 602140750

190386 MX3 LLC 603741961

190398 Jeremy Pracht

605719000

190419 Jeff Burmood 640180000

190420 Jeff Burmood 640210000

190421 Jeff Burmood 640209000

190440 Rod Rasmussen

600579000

190441 Rod Rasmussen

600755100

190442 Rod Rasmussen

600911000

190443 Rod Rasmussen

601423000

190444 Lonna Rasmussen

603566301

190445 Rod Rasmussen

603610000

190467 Delman & Marlene

Trampe 140068510

190496 Mangalmurti LLC

603741020

190497 Paul Reinertson

640496000

190499 Richard W & Paulette

Rich 580169000

190500 Richard W & Paulette

Rich 580216000

190501 Richard W & Paulette

Rich 580006000

190502 Colby G Albright

603907356

190506 Michael Sandstedt

606221000

190519 Ryan J Smith 560436025

191137 James A Williams

520172300

191292 Scott & Jody Jones

420057100

191055 Jeffery C. Knapp

600855000

191056 Jeffery C. Knapp

606183000

Chairman McMullen read down

the below list of property valuation

protests conducted by the Refer-

ees on July 8, 2019. The following

protestors were present and ad-

dressed the Board resulting in the

reconsideration of the referees'

recommendation on their filed pro-

tests: Brett Larson, Michael Kelley,

Kellie Bandel and Larry Butler.

PROTEST NAME PARCEL

191394 Kelly & Tammy Larsen

602066122

191395 Shelly Rodehorst

605533000

191396 Steven & Cathy Tourney

603907000

191407 John S Lowe 600890000

191408 John S Lowe 600673000

191409 John S Lowe 610135000

191410 John S Lowe 610144000

191403 Margaret Holzrichter

603105000

191404 Margaret Holzrichter

604840000

191405 Margaret Holzrichter

604843000

191406 Daniel L & Jodi L Sell

640343000

191411 Elizabeth Lydiatt

601834161

191414 Johnny J Jones

604794000

191370 Gary L Papineau

180038000

191371 Gary L Papineau

180090000

191372 Gary L Papineau

180086000

191412 Skylar Hinrichs

601445000

191417 Riley Harris 603705000

191450 Andy Tidwell 604601000

191451 Andy Tidwell 620321020

191413 Johnny Riese 606175112

191437 Nick Johnson 606534745

191438 Nick Johnson 602092501

191439 Nick Johnson 606534691

191446 Jerri D & Beverly John-

son 601972000

191389 Kevin & Julie Willis

680272213

191398 Ploma R Geiser Trustee

604202000

191399 Ploma R Geiser Trustee

603794000

191400 Ploma R Geiser Trustee

605849000

191401 Ploma R Geiser Trustee

604348000

191402 Ploma R Geiser Trustee

604347000

191447 Brett D Larson

130013200

191391 Michael Tye 602918585

191454 James R & Rosanne E

Cunningham 520172105

191456 Randy Leonard

640160000

191442 Joel T Frickey 603259000

191443 Joel T Frickey 606374002

191458 Marsha Wilkerson

560355100

191463 Michael E Kelley

602538000

191466 Yousef M Ghamedi

602177000

191467 Yousef M Ghamedi

604563000

191468 Yousef M Ghamedi

604561000

191469 Aaron N & Tina L Smets

606177000

191475 Gerald W King

604198169

191479 Michael T Christy

605998000

191387 Lloyd Warford

603422000

191464 Tim Tracy 603384000

191476 Gregory S Davidson

601765000

191480 Jacob Sikes 601026000

191481 Jacob Sikes 602543000

191423 Sonni M Benge (Oliver)

640232000

191424 Sonni M Benge (Oliver)

640427500

191482 Carolyn Donahoo

200137000

191483 Carolyn Donahoo

580717000

191484 Aaron Harvey 680272106

191495 Scot Bandel 520008510

191496 Scot Bandel 520008000

191390 Darlene Lewis

601430000

191497 Sean & Heather Hen-

nings 640414241

191503 Robert J & Angela A Rei-

neke 480103000

191505 Daryl L Moravec

604969000

191506 Jacob Mason 604499000

191564 UDDUP, LLC 603787000

191565 UDDUP, LLC 600618000

191566 UDDUP, LLC 600619000

191567 UDDUP, LLC 600620000

191572 Kata Anderson

040110000

191573 Kent Richter 620346050

191473 Nancy Rogers Foster

602033000

191494 Norbert & Margaret

Smith 601597000

191561 Adam Jensen 604651000

191568 Shane Roach 660289100

191569 Shane Roach 620072010

191570 Shane Roach 604709000

191472 Matthew A Broekemeier

605841853

191490 Karen W Park 601276000

191571 Bryce Mason 605527000

191460 Jennifer Larson

604429000

191530 Trisha & Jon Olson

602140899

191534 Jeffrey Spellman

680145000

191579 Thomas B & Christina N

Heacock 603741630

191457 Clinton E Stubbs

120231000

191470 Anthony J Marshall

040682000

191493 Kirsten & Jed Bespalec

603359000

191577 Robert Neal Mayo

605776000

191397 Dave Waggoner

580225000

191416 Ronald L & Joyce A

Lieske, Trustees 602918204

191452 Troy & Rebecca Janicek

601602000

191459 David D & Carrie L Her-

vert 060283000

191471 Patrick J Moore

606180000

191477 Glen & Austin Miller

600652000

191478 Austin Miller 601087000

191487 Shiloh Rager 060055025

191499 Dustin James Junker

605648000

191392 Donna G Posusta

240143000

191393 Frederick J Blume

601661000

191535 Shawn King 610163000

191536 Shawn King 610165000

191537 Shawn King 610004000

191538 Shawn King 680154000

191539 Shawn King 560171102

191540 Shawn King 560171101

191541 Shawn King 560171103

191542 Shawn King 560171106

191543 Shawn King 560171105

191544 Shawn King 604694000

191545 Shawn King 605736000

191546 Shawn King 560402211

191547 Shawn King 604656000

191548 Shawn King 602057000

191549 Shawn King 602487028

191550 Shawn King 606019200

191551 Shawn King 560171104

191552 Shawn King 610005000

191553 Shawn King 602590000

191554 Shawn King 603170000

191555 Shawn King 603200000

191556 Shawn King 604442000

191557 Shawn King 620319102

191558 Shawn King 600413000

191559 Shawn King 600412000

191562 Alan & Rebecca Fouts

500235000

191563 Morgan Fouts & Tara

Fouts 500235001

191528 Jacob Reiter 602881000

191529 Skyler Tylkowski

680469000

191531 Todd & Mary Jo Glandt

601397000

191420 Karg Properties

580153220

191421 Karg Properties

602089134

191427 Peanut Butter & Jelly,

LLC 580127300

191428 Peanut Butter & Jelly,

LLC 580127250

191429 Peanut Butter & Jelly,

LLC 580092027

191430 Paul J & Linda Younes

601834110

191431 Jarred D & Margaira T

Holz 601834116

191432 J Paul & Robin Younes

601834117

191433 Turkey Creek Properties,

LLC 580076002

191434 Younes Conference Cen-

ter, LLC 580127100

191435 Paul Younes 602908200

191436 KCS Hospitality, Inc

580092020

191521 Robert & Melissa Wells

601370000

191518 Richard Wroblewski

600599000

191519 Richard Wroblewski

603057000

191520 Richard Wroblewski

603058000

191575 Linda Benson 620276020

191453 Craig N & Amy M

Stokebrand 380249106

191491 Devin Lindly 601683000

191525 Bradley Pratt 606117000

191512 Oliver S Mason III

560436042

191514 Kearney Jubilee Center

605425010

191515 Kearney Jubilee Center

605425000

191516 Chris J Jacobson

606195000

191576 Jason C Kounovsky

601091105

191668 Greg Lundell 605404000

191509 Chicago Lumber Com-

pany of Omaha, Inc 600684000

191510 Chicago Lumber Com-

pany of Omaha, Inc 600679000

191511 Crystal Dailey 601834102

191513 Shane Cochran

603896000

191523 Antonio Sanchez

580143451

191426 Jason Recroft

601960000

191524 Cynthia Erpelding

605830422

191526 Seth Jensen 601335000

191527 Seth Jensen 680033008

191532 Trent A & Sally G Whitta-

ker 602052101

191533 Isaac R Mason

720123000

191560 Joshua Miller 602066728

191574 Karla Richter Anderson

606421100

191578 Michael McCollough

602316000

191448 Larry Riessland & WF

140053200

191498 Westley L & Audrey Shi-

ers 580060029

191500 Dayla Rhodus

603078000

191504 Teri Russell 480300000

191465 Richard Long 460103100

191485 Larry Pazdernik

605861000

191488 Peggy & Rocky Cranford

040460000

191492 Claire Hogeland

607000250

191445 Gerald R & Patricia Jor-

gensen 601472035

191449 Matthew Decker

602486995

191455 Shane Cronin 602089125

191462 John & Julie Klinginsmith

580217602

191415 Patrick D & Erika L

Moore 602486815

191418 Sean & Jaimee Bovey

603401000

191419 Jason & Tara Tracy

640414250

191440 Evan Moody 606275000

Chairman McMullen read down

the below list of property valuation

protests conducted by the Refer-

ees on July 9, 2019. The following

protestors were present and ad-

dressed the Board resulting in the

reconsideration of the referees'

recommendation on their filed pro-

tests: William & Sharon Kroll,

Sandy Greever and Stephen Lewis.

PROTEST NAME PARCEL

191643 David Smuskiewicz

600670000

191653 Chad Micek 603741865

191655 Jason Godwin

603579000

191656 Jason Godwin

608001525

191657 Jason Godwin

603579000

191687 Nancy S Freburg

560621000

191688 Nancy S Freburg

560622320

191689 Nancy S Freburg

600655000

191690 Nancy S Freburg

600891000

191691 Nancy S Freburg

603741117

191692 Amity Brandt 603349000

191599 Danny L & Lisa M Neal

220154400

191600 Ashley Sperling

604958000

191619 Blessing Premier Prop-

erty LLC 600044100

191650 Gregory John Ullman

602965000

191617 Tonniges, LLC

605396000

191618 Randy Tonniges

602918211

191682 Zack & Rachel Stegeman

607000220

191699 Virginia Kotschwar

603732000

191702 Merlyn R & Carolyn F Ja-

cobsen 605450000

191647 David Arredondo

602052208

191700 Sara Trampe 602089126

191701 Darlene J Bevard

580170825

191704 Rodney G Snider

620132000

191705 Rodney G Snider

620133000

191718 Manlein Enterprises, LLC

601406000

191719 Manlein Enterprises, LLC

602584000

191625 Rene A Martinez &

Jimena S Hastings 680382000

191626 Rene A Martinez &

Jimena S Hastings 680014000

191670 William E & Sharon K

Kroll 640063000

191671 William E & Sharon K

Kroll 640011262

191672 William E & Sharon K

Kroll 640063005

191673 William E & Sharon K

Kroll 640414221

191674 William E & Sharon K

Kroll 640065200

191675 William E & Sharon K

Kroll 660216000

191676 William E & Sharon K

Kroll 660226000

191677 William E & Sharon K

Kroll 660144100

191678 William E & Sharon K

Kroll 660222100

191679 William E & Sharon K

Kroll 660257000

191680 William E & Sharon K

Kroll 700265200

191681 William E & Sharon K

Kroll 700279000

191716 Mardi Pallas 603688107

191720 Ronald H & Sandra J

Robinson 640025000

191726 James Kalb 601834173

191686 Monty Shultz 602486603

191728 Melanie Klingelhoefer

420145000

191730 Curtis Dachtler

601359000

191768 Joel R & Pamela S

Palmer 620343305

191639 Rose (Valenzuela) Me-

dina 601830000

191640 David & Paula Medina

600964000

191659 Randall Brown

560066000

191729 Emily Jean Reidy

604083000

191731 Anthony J Ourada

603150000

191733 Martha Pettiagrew

600477000

191735 Stanley W Jones

601413000

191772 Wanda Davis 601339000

191775 Tony & Anne Little

606175113

191797 Nathan J & Melinda S

Kroenke 602066739

191594 Anthony Axtell

640454050

191628 Amy J Worley 603265000

191629 Amy J Worley 560022304

191648 Mark Whitney 606075000

191771 Curt Bjornsen 601689000

191785 Shirley Chramosta

040585000

191786 James Chramosta

340006000

191787 Ron Chramosta

640011220

191788 Ron Chramosta

700312000

191789 Ron Chramosta

640011240

191790 Ron Chramosta

700311000

191592 Jill Keating 607000335

191695 James D Nore

603741705

191792 Timothy Richter

380084100

191793 Timothy Richter

603787139

191794 Joan Smallcomb

603184000

191685 Rod Johnson 601234000

191791 Clifford E & Cynthia K

Keslar 680033007

191798 Marlin Trucano

520162030

191799 Michelle R Jorgensen

640473000

191651 Gregory A Duryea, Trus-

tee 380078020

191706 Lynne L Heiden

605738000

191707 Lynne L Heiden

605737000

191708 Lynne L Heiden

607000230

191774 Lanny Ingram 600374000

191801 Mary Kay Vincent

606335606

191601 Sheryl A Kruse

602066121

191616 Travis & Rochelle Kemp

605782000

191663 James Liljehorn

600351000

191664 James Liljehorn

605795000

191665 Joshua Liljehorn

560026090

191780 Vikki Stamm 601065000

191781 Vikki Stamm 603189000

191782 Dry Fork Properties LLC

604171510

191783 Vikki Stamm 604252000

191784 Vikki Stamm 604321000

191693 Matt & Mary Kampfe

560159000

191694 Matt & Mary Kampfe

601456000

191709 Cheryl Hughes

640328000

191710 Cheryl Hughes

640457000

191711 Cheryl Hughes

640501000

191712 Cheryl Hughes

640143000

191713 Cheryl Hughes

640545100

191714 Cheryl Hughes/Henrietta

Rhamy 640548000

191715 Henrietta Rhamy

640302000

191773 Jo Ellen Jones

604557000

191802 Donald M Brandt

280118000

191593 Alex Morris 603306000

191598 Cody & Tanna Struss

604741000

191703 Trenton Petska

640404000

191725 Barbara M Hansen

640279000

191486 Michael Shuler

560436166

191621 Matthew K & Debbie A

Wolfe 601790000

191641 Dale Madsen 620343603

191658 Mitchell S Coleman

601733000

191683 Daniel Kinzie 560436096

191582 Kathy A Nielsen

602918116

191620 Erwin & Wanda Cox

560162000

191630 Brad Kernick 600865000

191660 Matthew Shipp

602066111

191727 LaVaughn M Brown

620286000

191769 Donald A Curtis

040357000

191631 CR Rentals, LLC

380053100

191632 Randall Alexander

380053110

191633 Randall Alexander

380053120

191634 Randall Alexander

380055010

191635 Randall Alexander

520168048

191636 Randall Alexander

520168055

191637 Randall Alexander

520278000

191638 Randall Alexander

560144000

191666 Kimberli D Prucha

606262000

191803 Stephen W & Julia E

Lewis 603741677

191805 Russell & Deanna Voshell

560139508

191804 Roberta L Gerdes

605913000

191806 Paul O'Connell

601244000

191807 Paul O'Connell

604837000

191808 Donald Webben

602993000

191809 Bradley Kent Olson

601441000

191810 Bradley Kent Olson

605519000

191811 Bradley Kent Olson

604261000

191645 James & Lea Lawn

602486531

191646 James & Lea Lawn

608001600

191652 Karen K Yendra

604198124

191812 Kevin M & Keri L Bennett

603741682

191814 Janice Martin 660050000

191736 Darla C Langenberg

603741153

191737 Exhunting LLC

560126000

191738 Exhunting LLC

600662000

191739 Exhunting LLC

606394000

191740 KDIVER LLC 560054045

191741 KDIVER LLC 600631000

191742 KDIVER LLC 601034000

191743 KDIVER LLC 602500050

191744 KDIVER LLC 602500100

191745 KDIVER LLC 603029000

191746 KDIVER LLC 603741102

191747 KDIVER LLC 603741161

191748 KDIVER LLC 603741162

191749 KDIVER LLC 603741163

191750 KDIVER LLC 603741175

191751 KDIVER LLC 603741176

191752 KDIVER LLC 603741177

191753 KDIVER LLC 603741178

191754 KDIVER LLC 603741179

191755 KDIVER LLC 603741180

191756 KDIVER LLC 603741181

191757 KDIVER LLC 606390000

191758 KDIVER LLC 620445000

191815 Grady Frickey

600586000

191813 Anthony & Sarah

Rolfsmeyer 680241000

191627 Michael Nickman

540042000

191649 Julie Finke 602179293

191654 Michael A & Judy A Main

602052106

191662 Kevin McKay 602724000

191588 Sharon Mauler

580041015

191734 Chris & Sarah Hoehner

602620218

191777 Gary P Little & Margaret

M Little 602179231

191595 Robert H Sohl

602047000

191624 GBF Holdings, LLC

604718000

191644 Elizabeth S Feese

601624000

191779 Doug Eppler 620343410

191800 Jessica R Thoene

Co-Owner 605841896

191591 Gailen M & Rebecca L

Kotrous 605300300

191602 Thomas O Fuller

602021000

191603 Thomas O Fuller

602023000

191604 Thomas O Fuller

602022000

191770 Teresa B Sidner

520114100

191776 David P Lilienthal

605598000

191795 Lorie L Quintana

600769000

191796 Lorie L Quintana

850000704

191587 Dennis D Placzek

602066209

191615 Joni S Rippen

604198105

191642 Ricky & Elizabeth Schade

603613050

191766 Pamela S Klein

120055000

191767 Michial L Sammons

605830503

191583 Tammy V Jackson

600157405

191584 Paul S & Tammy V Jack-

son 603159000

191585 Paul S & Tammy V Jack-

son 604198150

191586 Tammy V Jackson

606272000

191606 TFD Investments LLC

603274000

191607 TFD Investments LLC

603129000

191608 TFD Investments LLC

601105000

191609 TFD Investments LLC

600395000

191610 TFD Investments LLC

601099500

191611 TFD Investments LLC

603041000

191612 TFD Investments LLC

601012000

191613 TFD Investments LLC

600047300

191696 Nathaniel Schrock

040714000

191724 John White 601748121

191732 Matthew & Kelly Rich

620042110

191590 Virg Gruhn 040582000

191605 Jennifer Gartner

605641000

191697 Melinda Barratt

605233000

191698 Carol Luce Uden

120069000

191596 Michael & Katherine Shi-

ers 605975000

191661 Nancy A Des Marais

600405000

191667 Justin M Peters

040596000

191669 Mae M Johnston

605554000

191684 Patrick Spellman

680502000

Chairman McMullen called for the

final decisions on all of the above

Property Valuation Protest Hear-

ings. Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to accept and/or

change the values on the above

listed parcels as determined by the

Board of Equalization after review-

ing the recommendations from the

referees who conducted the hear-

ings for the Property Valuation Pro-

tests. All final valuations are on file

with the County Clerk and the

property owners will receive notice

of the determinations. Upon roll call

vote, the followingBoard members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

At 11:44 A.M. Chairman

McMullen recessed the Board of

Equalization to finalize determina-

tions on the Property Valuation

Protest hearings until 1:00 P.M.on

Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

ZNEZ Ag1,t1

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2019

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Equalization met on Tuesday, July

23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. for the pur-

pose of final determinations on

scheduled Property Valuation Pro-

test hearings that were conducted

by the referees. Commissioners

present were: Timothy Higgins,

Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald

Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis

Reiter and William McMullen.

County Clerk Janice Giffin, County

Assessor Ethel Skinner, Deputy

County Assessor Nora Borer and

Protest Coordinators Joe Wilson

and Ron Elliott were present.

Chairman McMullen read down

the below list of property valuation

protests conducted by the Refer-

ees on July 10, 2019. Glen Mille-

raddressed the Board resulting in

the reconsideration of the referees'

recommendation on the filed pro-

tests.

PROTEST NAME PARCEL

191818 Gary D Reynolds

601986000

191833 Michael J Marchand

606235000

191836 Matt Mundorf 602583000

191838 Gina Kaiser 603922000

191852 Jon & Diane Hand

080222045

191834 Russell D Horky

520067635

191835 Russell D Horky

520067630

191918 Roger & Susan Jasnoch

600396000

191919 Roger & Susan Jasnoch

607000145

191921 Thomas Connely

606534827

191929 Jordan Clark 340043024

191930 Aaron C & Robin K Nut-

ter 620356010

191870 Stanley A Smidt

605596000

191894 Richard Petri 602880000

191951 Jonathan Gierhan

602179244

191953 Scott K & Jean M Ander-

son 603008000

191954 Scott K & Jean M Ander-

son 604701000

191955 Scott K & Jean M Ander-

son 600601000

191956 Scott K & Jean M Ander-

son 603648000

191957 Scott K & Jean M Ander-

son 601770000

191958 Scott K & Jean M Ander-

son 605246000

191959 Scott K & Jean M Ander-

son 602921000

191960 Scott K & Jean M Ander-

son 606301000

191962 Tim Huerta 600580000

191963 Tim Huerta 605247561

191964 Tim Huerta 600354100

191848 Dennis L Basnett

300132290

191849 Kelly L Basnett

300068000

191965 Christin J Graczyk

620190000

191968 Kasey Frye 604781000

191837 Ann T McGowan

580705310

191883 Richard J Williams

460084117

191910 Peter T & Suhela N

Younes 601747000

191914 John C Ourada

480258100

191915 John C Ourada

500268100

191916 John C Ourada

500269000

191917 John C Ourada

480258000

191922 Ann W Evans 604025000

191862 Kathy Everitt 601999000

191949 Richard D Rhoads

560402302

191855 Glen A or Diane M Miller

560006305

191856 Glen A or Diane M Miller

601130000

191857 Glen A or Diane M Miller

605406000

191909 Ken & Susan Pedersen

606176133

191946 Dawn Lenz 500169101

191969 Levi & Cheska T Hubbard

480347105

191907 Tim Moninger 680210000

191908 Tim Moninger 680211000

191932 KEI Building, LLC

636534805

191933 KEI Building, LLC

606534803

191971 Duane Silvers 604197000

191817 Terry & Judith Sickler

602066775

191819 John & Michelle Bower

600824000

191820 James Schroeder

602951000

191816 Eric M Frank 603304000

191850 Udeane Mae Fischer

603786506

191851 Cynthia Ziemba

604836000

191853 Dean Gosch 220048005

191873 Stubbs Trust 604468000

191874 Stubbs Trust 604437000

191875 Stubbs Trust 605858000

191876 Stubbs Trust 604104000

191877 Douglas & Diane Stamm

602024000

191878 Douglas & Diane Stamm

600332000

191879 Douglas & Diane Stamm

603183000

191880 Douglas & Diane Stamm

603739000

191881 Douglas & Diane Stamm

605859000

191886 Carol A Bonczynski

040550000

191887 Bryan D & Carol A Hall

060173000

191868 Walter Martin 610052000

191869 Walter Martin 606218000

191935 Andrew J Hambek

605461000

191840 Heath & Tammi Ahrens

260054020

191841 Heath & Tammi Ahrens

100005000

191842 Heath & Tammi Ahrens

260054010

191913 Catherine Snow, Trustee

606236000

191947 Steve Beck 560436071

191899 Kelly T & Robin E Florell

480077000

191900 Kelly T & Robin E Florell

480078000

191901 Kelly T & Robin E Florell

480093000

191902 Kelly T & Robin E Florell

480208000

191903 Kelly T & Robin E Florell

480217000

191904 Kelly T & Robin E Florell

480219000

191905 Kelly T & Robin E Florell

480257000

191906 Kelly T & Robin E Florell

500097000

191911 Charlotte Burr

640577000

191865 Douglas R & Audrey D

Cline 320139000

191866 Douglas R & Audrey D

Cline 680161000

191867 Douglas R & Audrey D

Cline 680214000

191882 Kim C Cords 060169000

191952 Andrew & Mandy Rahe

560622169

191863 Gary D Sitzman

601106102

191923 David Andrews

600801000

191924 David Andrews

680112000

191925 David Andrews

680129000

191926 David Andrews

680144000

191839 Connie Meyer

606330000

191967 Rodney K Wiederspan

602066332

191970 Travis Gregg 602066772

191912 Mark Gillming 480355000

191966 Derek D Bieschke

601119005

191920 Gregory D Linn

540020000

191927 Jerilyn L Smith aka For-

ney 680125000

191928 Wade, Annette, Michaela

Ellis 680381000

191934 Scott E Rief 603112000

191945 John & Clarice Boston

520147100

191961 Snyder Farms Inc, WL

720130500

191843 John L Kriha 040528000

191844 John L Kriha 280183000

191847 Gary Lee & Nikke Bau-

mert 620042150

191861 Michael F & Gail J Kathol

606106000

191864 Jodi L Sowl 604236176

191871 Andrew & Susan Bralick

605455000

Chairman McMullen read down

the below list of property valuation

protests conducted by the Refer-

ees on July15, 2019. The following

protestors were present and al-

lowed to address the Board re-

sulting in the reconsideration of the

referees' recommendation on their

filed protests: Linda Zinnell, Mark

Klein, Mark Miigerl and Kevin

Wicht.

PROTEST NAME PARCEL

190885 Lyle E Brown 560171175

191255 David Ray Bogner

603741921

191422 Nicholas & Aubrey Cruise

603786114

191444 Micah Kremer

603415000

191622 Rodney B Bailar

602089105

191623 Rodney B Bailar

600385000

191717 Heather L Schilke

604077000

191778 Curtis Baetz 601777702

191948 Tracy Quintana

480190000

191250 Chandra M Fisher

080050010

190525 Steven Hall 604198123

190529 William T Wright

601948000

190531 Elias & Maha Younes

601834302

190532 Younes Rentals, LLC

602089208

190533 Younes Rentals, LLC

602089209

190534 Younes Rentals, LLC

602089210

190539 Veronica & Armando

Pinon 601585000

190543 Doran E Swartwood

480133000

190544 Anthony D Bals

040466403

190545 Dean W & Patricia A

Meyer 560313000

190546 Nancy Dobberstein

603012000

190552 Brittany

Roberson-Turman 560158000

190567 Kelly & Nichole Bock

280129000

190577 Kevin D & Christine R

Jenn 440116310

190581 Ryan G & Brooke R

Fisher 220049000

190589 Susan Zeller 040266000

190597 SueZan King 601400000

190598 SueZan King 606265000

190605 Michael Bursaw

280065100

190607 Deric Riessland

380175105

190610 Harvey Winslow

605894000

190611 Harvey Winslow

605895000

190670 Anthony Stoppkotte

680294000

190671 James F

Frontczak/Amelie' M Bright

040431000

190672 Keith A Morse

602155000

190677 Daniel L & Karen

Saathoff 200119100

190701 Douglas C Sorensen

603688106

190702 Kee Partnership

610176200

190703 Ronald W & Linda S

Zinnell 060055005

190704 Ronald W & Linda S

Zinnell 060055010

190705 Ronald W & Linda S

Zinnell 060058000

190706 Ronald W, Linda S, Luke

E Zinnell 040080000

190707 Glen & Marla Newland

040059000

190709 Richard Fish 605105057

190710 Richard Fish 606116000

190711 Richard Fish 602179292

190712 Richard Fish 602345000

190733 Dana Point Development

Corporation 606070502

190738 Mia Hyde 660234100

190739 Gary W Myers & WF

603797000

190743 Myron L Samuelson

080154000

190744 Myron L Samuelson

080163000

190745 Myron L Samuelson

080171000

190746 Myron L Samuelson

080173000

190768 Michael Strong

480092019

190778 TEK Rentals LLC

605754000

190780 Randy Smith 605300200

190783 Susanne A Morgan

240173384

190799 Susan & Kevin Isaac

620464000

190801 Paul Londer 640147000

190805 James D Clark

602607000

190807 Michael & Lindsey Kelley

601337000

190810 Steve & Meryl Lee

Seewald Co 340080000

190817 David Richardson

602455000

190822 Michael G Brown

480188000

190834 Lucas Dart 607000345

190861 Heimat Corp 300083000

190862 Heimat Corp 300079000

190867 Joe & Gail Bogacki

040518000

190868 Kriste Mott 605770000

190880 Cash-Wa Dist Co

601804501

190881 Cash-Wa Dist Co

580082100

190891 Bruce Welty 600355000

190896 Leroy H & Amy J Jones

603375000

190899 Mitch Shotkoski

602179239

190900 Beverly M Maxon

602272000

190907 Barbara A Herter

700261000

190908 Barbara A Herter

700258000

190909 Lori A Ayers 605011000

190910 Harold W Loschen

605694000

190912 Kevin Roach 604198127

190913 Erica Carpenter

480333804

190914 Delbert Schultz & WF

040199000

190917 Michael L & Kimberly D

Cronin 040106000

190923 Doug & Megan Mitchell

603741895

190926 Shelly Hecker 603428000

190935 Olga Patricia Ruppert

605247564

190936 Robert B McCoy

606176119

190950 Don Green 560006011

190953 Jill Stump 607000285

190960 Paul Londer 603118100

190961 Paul Londer 603118000

190962 Paul & Wenona Londer

603137000

190963 Paul & Wenona Londer

603133000

190966 Michael J Heeney DDS

604171505

190974 Daniel J & Rhonda J En-

gels Revocable Trust 604198149

190975 Mark A & Joan E Klein

603398000

190976 Mark A & Joan E Klein

603397000

190997 Jerome & Nancy Maxson

602726000

190999 Kenneth R Pomplun

602179253

191007 Eric Carranza 602066406

191011 Brian Bontz 603361000

191013 Martha Stribling

603699000

191014 William J Timm

602066203

191043 Roger Broweleit

605417000

191059 Mark Miigerl 040663000

191060 Mark Miigerl 040325000

191061 Mark Miigerl 060135000

191062 Mark Miigerl 080008100

191063 Edward J Chramosta Jr

040204000

191064 Edward J Chramosta Jr

040203000

191065 Yvonne D Shearer

602052227

191066 Yvonne D Shearer

602052228

191067 Charles D Day

180106000

191075 James L Kolbo

606175119

191076 James L Kolbo for JLKO,

LLC 605549000

191083 Michel L Hosea

604750000

191092 James & Melinda Brum-

mer 580140125

191094 Joyce L Wood

605168150

191097 Jodene L Baldwin, Trus-

tee 601834155

191098 Frank M Dineen

603741110

191102 Ryan Klein 560385345

191103 Steve Lind 601834129

191165 Lawrence & Shelley

Miller 600849000

191166 Lawrence & Shelley

Miller 602441000

191167 Lawrence & Shelley

Miller 602918655

191168 Lawrence & Shelley

Miller 603250000

191194 Mike Heins 560331206

191195 Steven & Cynthia Cherry

601990000

191206 Patricia Reisinger

604198174

191207 Kevin Wicht 040418000

191208 Kevin Wicht 040715000

191222 Clifford E Chamberlin 520003500

191251 Lonnie J & Marlene K

Russell 080051000

191258 Ricky Pettit 600946000

191275 Scott D Jensen

040536000

Commissioner Higgins left at

2:05 P.M.

Chairman McMullen read down

the below list of property valuation

protests conducted by the Refer-

ees on July16, 2019. The following

protestors were present and al-

lowed to address the Board re-

sulting in the reconsideration of the

referees' recommendation on their

filed protests: Regan Schuster,

Tom Werner, Nadia Saadi and

Essam Arram and Glen Miller.

PROTEST NAME PARCEL

191289 Mary Molina 603303000

191291 George Jess K Day

200126005

191293 Bean Rentals, Inc

604675000

191294 Bean Rentals, Inc

606215000

191295 Bean Rentals, Inc

604571000

191359 Steve & Terrie Maloley

620343302

191360 Anibal Flores 601128100

191361 Greg Dollman 560436204

191362 Greg Dollman 560436191

191383 James Wiltgen

605101000

191384 Deborah Davis

605841872

191385 Dennis A & Shalysse

Reicks 440154005

191386 Kristina Reisbeck

040279000

191388 Matthew R McManus

602486996

191425 Terry D Lamb 604105000

191441 Ellen K Epp 603855000

19146 Mary C Stearley

602060101

191474 James Morin 604267000

191489 Matthew & Angela

Mortensen 606175103

191501 Paul D Lange 360049000

191502 Tom Michels 604447000

191507 Kaapa Grains, LLC

500041100

191508 Kaapa Ethanol Ravenna

LLC 060112005

191517 David & Cathie Campbell

100213016

191522 Leslie D & Linda M Han-

sen 606518000

191580 Billy E Stevens & Wife

605666000

191581 J.W. Chatam & Associ-

ates 605247836

191589 Glennis Nagel

580178000

191597 Dirk S & Tresa Lee Chris-

tensen 605407000

191614 Jerry Keen 600950000

191721 Brad Matheidas

602479006

191722 Isaac Van Matre

260125000

191723 Chad Messersmith

480212000

191759 Karen W Stewart, Trustee

602020000

191760 Flying W LLC 060122000

191761 Flying W LLC 060123000

191762 Alan Sherwood

480159000

191763 Alan Sherwood

606044103

191764 Champion Kearney LLC

600065000

191765 DuCharme, McMillen &

Associates, Inc 620308000

191821 Camil & Nadia Saadi

602066747

191822 Arram Equities, Inc

606534600

191823 Arram Equities, Inc

600126103

191824 Arram Equities, Inc

605177200

191825 Arram Equities, Inc

603669010

191826 Essam & Barbara Arram

601971000

191827 Arram Equities, Inc

602645000

191828 Arram Equities, Inc

603666000

191829 Arram Equities, Inc

603665000

191830 Arram Equities, Inc

603667000

191831 Arram Equities, Inc

603668000

191832 Arram Family Foundation

602060301

191845 Gene Freeze 605332501

191846 Gene Freeze 605332720

191854 Brian R Florell

480262113

191858 Glen A or Diane M Miller

560355000

191859 Glen A or Diane M Miller

605405000

191860 Glen A or Diane M Miller

601440000

191872 Cynthia Gembala Hugg

604198115

191884 David L Klone

610057000

191885 David L Klone

604257000

191888 Great Western Bank

610099000

191889 Chris Woodruff

640014000

191890 Savage & Browning

602619100

191891 Savage & Browning

602619105

191892 Savage & Browning

602619200

191893 Savage & Browning

602918670

191895 Devon Lewis 360196000

191896 Devon Lewis 360197000

191897 Devon Lewis 620033025

191898 Devon Lewis 620033050

191931 Trevor & Laura Aden

606334000

191936 Ryan L & Anita J Smith

560000060

191937 Ryan L & Anita J Smith

601468000

191938 Ryan L Smith 601114000

191939 Ryan L Smith 640575000

191940 Ryan Lee Smith

120042000

191941 Ryan L & Anita J Smith

560000064

191942 Ryan L & Anita J Smith

602374000

191943 Ryan L Smith 040285000

191944 Ryan L Smith 600990000

191948 Tracy Quintana

480190000

191950 Derek Bristol 560065308

191972 KY Plaza Townhomes LP

603566401

191973 Brandon Kee 602946000

191974 SCORR Investments LLC

610051000

191975 Derek Kennedy

602324000

191976 Judd Larson

191977 Judd Larson

191978 Judd Larson

191979 Cindy L Schroeder

040508107

191980 Firstier Bank (US Bank)

610037000

191981 Jennifer L Burbach

600702000

191982 Jebb & Laura Hatch

580076017

Nancy Freburg also addressed

the Board about her protest hear-

ing that was heard on June 24,

2019.

PROTEST NAME PARCEL

191687 Nancy S Freburg

560621000

191688 Nancy S Freburg

560622320

191689 Nancy S Freburg

600655000

191690 Nancy S Freburg

600891000

191691 Nancy S Freburg

603741117

Chairman McMullen called for the

final decisions on all of the above

Property Valuation Protest Hear-

ings. Moved by Loeffelholz

andseconded by Morrow to accept

and/or change the values on the

above listed parcels as determined

by the Board of Equalization after

reviewing the recommendations

from the referees who conducted

the hearings for the Property Valua-

tion Protests. All final valuations are

on file with the County Clerk and

the property owners will receive

notice of the determinations. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Higgins. Motion

declared carried.

At 4:10 P.M. Chairman McMullen

recessed the Board of Equalization

until 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July

24, 2019.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

ZNEZ Ag1,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

SALLY ELLIOTT ACRES, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Sally

Elliott Acres, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 1516 First Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Damon T.

Bahensky, whose street and mail-

ing address and post office box

number, if any, is 1516 1st Avenue,

PO Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-1600.

Dated: July 26, 2019.

Sara K. Elliott, Organizer

ZNEZ Ag1,8,15