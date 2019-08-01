LEGAL NOTICE
The August 2019 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, August
7-8, 2019, at NPPD's General Of-
fice, 1414 15th Street, Columbus,
Nebraska. NPPD Board commit-
tees will also meet August 7-8, at
the Columbus General Office.
The schedule for NPPD's August
2019 Board meeting is as follows:
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2019
Board Governance (Ad Hoc)
Committee - 3:00 p.m., Board
Room
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing, Strategic Business Ses-
sion/General Counsel Report -
following Board Governance (Ad
Hoc) Committee, Board Room
THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, 2019
Budget Committee - 8:30 a.m.,
Board Room
Customer and Support Ser-
vices Committee - following
Budget Committee, Loup Room
Energy Supply Committee - fol-
lowing Budget Committee, Platte
Room
Board Strategic Business Ses-
sion - following Customer and
Support Services Committee and
Energy Supply Committee, Board
Room
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session, Board Room
Nuclear Committee of the
Whole - will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday, Au-
gust 8, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer. The
video stream is expected to begin
at approximately 10:00 a.m. with
the Strategic Business Session;
further schedule updates will be
available on NPPD's website the
morning of August 8. Committee
meetings will not be video
streamed (the Nuclear Committee
is a committee of the whole and
will meet as part of the regular
Board of Directors Meeting).
It is expected that a one-hour
lunch recess will begin at approxi-
mately 12:00 noon on Thursday,
August 8.
It is possible that portions of the
August 7-8, 2019, meetings will be
held in Executive Session. Agendas
for these meetings are kept contin-
uously current and are available for
public inspection during business
hours at the office of the Assistant
Secretary at the Columbus General
Office, Columbus, Nebraska, or
online at
board-of-directors/.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
DLLT, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is DLLT, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2211 5th Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Lynne Heiden,
2211 5th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on March 11, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
David Spencer
5960 Maple Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Letitia Spencer
5960 Maple Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Trevor Brown
13 West 30th
Kearney, NE 68847
Lynne Heiden
P.O. Box 97
Kearney, NE 68848
Lynne Heiden, Member
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
JD & DS, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is JD & DS, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1406 West 50th Street,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Jenna N. Derr,
1406 West 50th Street, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on July 11, 2019, and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Jenna N. Derr
1406 West 50th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
David M. Schanbacher
1406 West 50th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
Jenna N. Derr, Member
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
MONDAY, JULY 22, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Equalization met on Monday, July
22, 2019 at 8:30 A.M. for the pur-
pose of final determinations on
scheduled Property Valuation Pro-
test hearings that were conducted
by the referees. Commissioners
present were: Timothy Higgins,
Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald
Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis
Reiter and William McMullen.
County Clerk Janice Giffin, County
Assessor Ethel Skinner, Deputy
County Assessor Nora Borer and
Protest Coordinators Joe Wilson
and Ron Elliott were present.
Chairman McMullen read down
the below list of property valuation
protests conducted by the Refer-
ees on July 2, 2019. The following
protestors were present and ad-
dressed the Board resulting in the
reconsideration of the referees'
recommendation on their filed pro-
tests: Orin Clinger, Shawn
Engberg, Steven Voigt, Brett Weis,
Thomas Tye, Susan & Bryan Slater,
Douglas King and Andrew Saw.
Wilma Rayburn also addressed the
Board about her protest hearing
that was heard on June 24, 2019.
PROTEST NAME PARCEL
190550 Wilma Rayburn
620091001
191135 Marvion & Janet Reichert
460084110
191136 Marvion & Janet Reichert
500253010
191170 Tommy Anderson
602958000
191172 Bernard Mollard
440089000
191176 Michael Bruce
610117000
191177 Michael Bruce
620346206
191183 Danny Starostka
600404000
191184 Danny Starostka
600408000
191185 Danny Starostka
603741646
191186 Danny Starostka
605841653
191187 Danny Starostka
610129200
191138 Joseph D Ourada
480262111
191193 Regina Christensen
640002101
191203 Joshua & Katie Simmons
680272502
191205 Jeff Waggoner
560608000
191144 Roger F & Shelly M Doud
560436179
191153 Philip Brandt 680272504
191161 Britteny Hanks
080206015
191226 Schmitz Farms INC
240149000
191227 Schmitz Farms INC
240152000
191228 Schmitz Farms INC
380020000
191229 Schmitz Farms INC
380159000
191234 Pamela Proskocil
604198102
191224 Lawrence E & Angeline
Klien 700031000
191248 Orin M Clinger
605457000
191249 Orin M Clinger
605495000
191269 Melvin & Nancy Krueger
600967000
191110 Janene Schake
380267200
191113 Dwayne E & Jill Hibbs
601949000
191151 Ritchie T & Paige K
Havranek 040667000
191162 Melissa Pandorf
560331210
191173 LeAnne M Lacey
680276000
191218 Robert J & Kathleen E
Fisher 480436000
191239 Trevor S Payne
605841962
191240 Hans Bashore
600942000
191241 Hans Bashore
601676115
191242 Hans Bashore
603443050
191243 Hans Bashore
604723000
191244 Hans Bashore
605305000
191245 Hans Bashore
605306000
191246 Hans Bashore
606421403
191120 Scott Miner 602996000
191121 Scott Miner 605767000
191147 Joshuah Ryan
680284000
191164 Dwight Walton
680272802
191274 Ryan C Carson
720108000
191225 Anita E Loveless
606220000
191230 Brian R Winder
602140740
191259 Ryan & Alexis Zinnel
560618605
191296 Jared & Jolissa Riessland
100149010
191095 Wendy J Albrecht
604440000
191114 Steven Musil 601834131
191131 Ellen Geist 600907000
191132 Ellen L Geist 640297100
191156 Shawn Engberg
606019505
191190 Kristen & Jacqueline
Krueger 601452000
191210 Darlene Stunkel
600633000
191211 Darlene Stunkel
600634000
191272 Integrity Rentals, LLC
602060147
191273 Integrity Rentals, LLC
606335405
191277 Steven R Voigt
602066776
191279 Acme Rentals
560171130
191280 Acme Rentals
603180000
191281 Acme Rentals
603884000
191282 Acme Rentals
603791000
191283 Acme Rentals
604314000
191284 Acme Rentals
604315000
191285 Acme Rentals
605247110
191346 Donald E & Beverley A
Geisler 240160100
191171 Sherry A Stansberry
601453000
191214 Brett Weis 610156000
191235 Monte Headlee
605702000
191288 Duane L Osnes
601011000
191148 Jacob M Ryan
680510107
191149 Mike & Cyndy Ryan
680033000
191150 Mike & Cyndy Ryan
680309000
191270 Rebecca C Wilkins Trust
605096530
191347 Randy R Williams
602034000
191349 Bradley A & JoAnne I
Schwartz 603741943
191130 Penny Spellman
606300000
191139 Corlis & Philip Kozera
602066323
191146 Michael L Anderson
120216000
191192 Richard LaBrayere
640400000
191213 J Thomas York
606232000
191178 Frank L & Teresa J Meier
500113000
191179 Stephen Y Kraus
601081000
191286 Jordan McCoy
605662000
191348 Anna Killough 605151000
191368 Barbara L Holder-Poppe
602338000
191379 Neil A Koster 620343413
191163 Sarah Lynne Everett
601411000
191169 Terri Colling 603741520
191220 Kaysie Haas 603552000
191382 Johnny R Lawson
660176100
191108 Anita Ross 640374000
191129 John & Loraine Keehn
603868000
191133 Rob Lewis 191152
Karl L Skinner 480088000
191154 Jacob Rosdail
601394000
191155 Craig & Barbara Brown
640286000
191157 Fountain Hills Properties,
LLC 580143201
191158 Fountain Hills Properties,
LLC 580143301
191159 Fountain Hills Properties,
LLC 580143350
191160 Fountain Hills Properties,
LLC 580143375
191174 Brian Axmann
605037000
191175 Jon L McBride & Karen
Humphrey-McBride 601834114
191189 Kim K McDowell
040479000
191140 Andrew Carlton
602179277
191141 Kevin & Kimberly Hynes
640515000
191142 Dennis & Grace Jor-
gensen 520172100
191143 Dennis & Grace Jor-
gensen 560171121
191182 Monte L Krueger
602988000
191180 John & Mary Haeberle
601395000
191197 Rick Miller 520283000
191198 Rick Miller 520287000
191219 Roger K Traphagan
604970000
191232 Leslie Forney 680099000
191233 Leslie Forney 680146000
191247 Robert E Kugler
160120134
191100 William & Molly Nickel
602486814
191145 Mary S & Phillip H
Kommers 606176130
191181 Dennis O'Brien
680225000
191212 Keith & Patricia Heaton
603309000
191261 Randal L Klinginsmith
601198000
191262 Randal L Klinginsmith
602937000
191263 Randal L Klinginsmith
604397000
191264 Randal L Klinginsmith
604610000
191265 Randal L Klinginsmith
604850000
191266 Randal L Klinginsmith
605251100
191267 Randal L Klinginsmith
606118000
191268 Randal L Klinginsmith
604612000
191134 Caleb Dobish 601955116
191298 Gene M McElhinny
580099000
191299 Gene M McElhinny
580099004
191300 Gene M McElhinny
580099005
191301 Gene M McElhinny
580099008
191302 Gene M McElhinny
580099012
191303 Gene M McElhinny
580099009
191304 Gene M McElhinny
580099013
191305 Gene M McElhinny
580099016
191306 Gene M McElhinny
600126174
191307 Gene M McElhinny
600126176
191308 Gene M McElhinny
600126178
191309 Gene M McElhinny
600126180
191310 Gene M McElhinny
600126184
191311 Gene M McElhinny
600126186
191312 Gene M McElhinny
600126188
191313 Gene M McElhinny
600126220
191314 Gene M McElhinny
600126221
191315 Gene M McElhinny
600126222
191316 Gene M McElhinny
600126223
191317 Gene M McElhinny
600126234
191318 Gene M McElhinny
600126235
191319 Gene M McElhinny
600126236
191320 Gene M McElhinny
600126237
191321 Gene M McElhinny
601472068
191322 Gene M McElhinny
601472071
191323 Gene M McElhinny
600126172
191324 Gene M McElhinny
601472073
191325 Gene M McElhinny
600126182
191326 Gene M McElhinny
601472083
191327 Gene M McElhinny
601472084
191328 Gene M McElhinny
601472085
191329 Gene M McElhinny
601472088
191330 Gene M McElhinny
601472089
191331 Gene M McElhinny
601472087
191332 Gene M McElhinny
601472092
191333 Gene M McElhinny
601472090
191334 Gene M McElhinny
601472091
191335 Gene M McElhinny
601472093
191336 Gene M McElhinny
601472094
191337 Gene M McElhinny
601472095
191338 Gene M McElhinny
601472096
191339 Gene M McElhinny
601472097
191340 Gene M McElhinny
601472503
191341 Gene M McElhinny
602594150
191364 John & Reven Wright
607000300
191365 Thomas & Gloria Tye,
Trustees 602918151
191366 Scott D Morris
610006000
191367 Scott D Morris
610007000
191290 Colby & Ashley Cleve-
nger 340043016
191353 James M Hays
601344000
191354 James M Hays
604746000
191355 James M Hays
605313000
191356 James M Hays
604734000
191357 James M Hays
600840000
191358 James M Hays
604818000
191374 Azariah Kirubakaran
580718100
191375 Azariah Kirubakaran
580718003
191223 Sam Nuncio 700008113
191369 George Holman
602066124
191376 Susan D Slater
605082505
191196 Charles Wright & Carol
Foster-Wright 480281001
191200 George Syring
604868100
191345 Jessica M Marisch
420048000
191378 Douglas C King
560027005
191381 Darren Addy 605548000
191253 Ann E Johnson
604035000
191256 Emmett J Maul & WF
605419000
191257 Emmett J Maul & WF
605420000
191342 Andrew M Saw & Thelma
A Gale 603574101
191343 Andrew M Saw & Thelma
A Gale 605739000
191344 Andrew M Saw & Thelma
A Gale 607000245
191199 Judy M Bellairs
603738000
191202 Sherry Foley 600157305
191373 Anthony Purvis
602066115
191377 Marie Lafferty Farrar
603879000
191380 Joseph J Johnson
620321004
191215 Steven Lush 603627000
191297 Shannon Busch
602037000
191350 Daniel Brooks
603763307
191351 Carly Hill (Brooks)
600390000
191352 Daniel Brooks
620321025
191363 Donald G & Nancy Brass
602000000
191238 Heath & RaeLynne Rouse
602475401
191260 Danielle Ring 603013000
191271 Barbara L Spangler
620356165
191278 Dan & Heather Morrow
380189000
191252 Gary R & Vicki C Wirth
604929000
191254 Phillip Niedbalski
604579000
191276 Todd Hubbard
520100020
191287 Aaron Pullmann
602570000
191216 Jason T Peterson
640368000
191217 Michael Stubbs
120026000
191221 Marc Loescher
603405000
191231 Lannie & Paula Marzolf
560385131
191236 Larry Eggert 600665000
191237 Larry Eggert 604816000
191188 James Sheldon
601189110
191191 Vera J Clinger (M.A.)
600998000
191201 Roger Dale Fisher
600585000
191204 Teresa S Svoboda
605755000
191209 Aaron Hughes
602209000
Chairman McMullen read
down the below list of property val-
uation protests conducted by the
Referees on July3, 2019. The fol-
lowing protestors were present and
addressed the Board resulting in
the reconsideration of the referees'
recommendation on their filed pro-
tests: Thomas Madsen, Edward &
Bernadine Dauel, John Cy & Janice
Rayburn and Franz Trumler.
PROTEST NAME PARCEL
190084 Debra S Brandt
605982000
190089 Nathan LeFeber
604426000
190092 Diana Clausen
603251000
190093 Diana Clausen
601369000
190100 Gary Barth 610036000
190101 Gary Barth 580217608
190102 Gary Barth 603741828
190110 Thomas J & Frances L
Madsen 601501000
190112 Edward Dauel & Wf
120045000
190129 John Cy & Janice N Ray-
burn, Rev Trust 640017000
190130 Irene J Meredith
605184000
190132 Terry D Keiss 605157000
190133 Kyle Vohland 680466000
190153 Rodger & Kay Payne
603741827
190154 Cheryl A Refior, Trustee
605144000
190155 Cheryl A Refior, Trustee
605427000
190158 Larry J & Charlotte D
Cady 520296000
190162 Marjorie Buresh
560436117
190174 Robert R & Sherri K
Harms 603417000
190195 Chris & Sarah Kurz
605748000
190197 Greg & Joann Trejo
603741999
190198 Greg & Joann Trejo
580157026
190209 Mark Stoetzel 640346000
190300 David L & Mary C
McKeon 040708000
190301 Isabelle Runge
601389000
190334 Erich Sawyer 605830403
190335 Candace A Johnson
605609000
190336 Robert Turek 660028000
190344 Doug Brummels
560331207
190346 Russell Hilliard
580700216
190347 David E Jenny
602066127
190358 Jason Herrmann
603741917
190359 Richard Mocarski
606238000
190367 Milan Timm 602486880
190368 Milan Timm 602486700
190369 Milan Timm 602486701
190373 Sandra L Hubbard
640096000
190374 Franz Trumler 020006000
190375 Jesse Spike 603802000
190376 David & Kathryn
Swerczek 602140750
190386 MX3 LLC 603741961
190398 Jeremy Pracht
605719000
190419 Jeff Burmood 640180000
190420 Jeff Burmood 640210000
190421 Jeff Burmood 640209000
190440 Rod Rasmussen
600579000
190441 Rod Rasmussen
600755100
190442 Rod Rasmussen
600911000
190443 Rod Rasmussen
601423000
190444 Lonna Rasmussen
603566301
190445 Rod Rasmussen
603610000
190467 Delman & Marlene
Trampe 140068510
190496 Mangalmurti LLC
603741020
190497 Paul Reinertson
640496000
190499 Richard W & Paulette
Rich 580169000
190500 Richard W & Paulette
Rich 580216000
190501 Richard W & Paulette
Rich 580006000
190502 Colby G Albright
603907356
190506 Michael Sandstedt
606221000
190519 Ryan J Smith 560436025
191137 James A Williams
520172300
191292 Scott & Jody Jones
420057100
191055 Jeffery C. Knapp
600855000
191056 Jeffery C. Knapp
606183000
Chairman McMullen read down
the below list of property valuation
protests conducted by the Refer-
ees on July 8, 2019. The following
protestors were present and ad-
dressed the Board resulting in the
reconsideration of the referees'
recommendation on their filed pro-
tests: Brett Larson, Michael Kelley,
Kellie Bandel and Larry Butler.
PROTEST NAME PARCEL
191394 Kelly & Tammy Larsen
602066122
191395 Shelly Rodehorst
605533000
191396 Steven & Cathy Tourney
603907000
191407 John S Lowe 600890000
191408 John S Lowe 600673000
191409 John S Lowe 610135000
191410 John S Lowe 610144000
191403 Margaret Holzrichter
603105000
191404 Margaret Holzrichter
604840000
191405 Margaret Holzrichter
604843000
191406 Daniel L & Jodi L Sell
640343000
191411 Elizabeth Lydiatt
601834161
191414 Johnny J Jones
604794000
191370 Gary L Papineau
180038000
191371 Gary L Papineau
180090000
191372 Gary L Papineau
180086000
191412 Skylar Hinrichs
601445000
191417 Riley Harris 603705000
191450 Andy Tidwell 604601000
191451 Andy Tidwell 620321020
191413 Johnny Riese 606175112
191437 Nick Johnson 606534745
191438 Nick Johnson 602092501
191439 Nick Johnson 606534691
191446 Jerri D & Beverly John-
son 601972000
191389 Kevin & Julie Willis
680272213
191398 Ploma R Geiser Trustee
604202000
191399 Ploma R Geiser Trustee
603794000
191400 Ploma R Geiser Trustee
605849000
191401 Ploma R Geiser Trustee
604348000
191402 Ploma R Geiser Trustee
604347000
191447 Brett D Larson
130013200
191391 Michael Tye 602918585
191454 James R & Rosanne E
Cunningham 520172105
191456 Randy Leonard
640160000
191442 Joel T Frickey 603259000
191443 Joel T Frickey 606374002
191458 Marsha Wilkerson
560355100
191463 Michael E Kelley
602538000
191466 Yousef M Ghamedi
602177000
191467 Yousef M Ghamedi
604563000
191468 Yousef M Ghamedi
604561000
191469 Aaron N & Tina L Smets
606177000
191475 Gerald W King
604198169
191479 Michael T Christy
605998000
191387 Lloyd Warford
603422000
191464 Tim Tracy 603384000
191476 Gregory S Davidson
601765000
191480 Jacob Sikes 601026000
191481 Jacob Sikes 602543000
191423 Sonni M Benge (Oliver)
640232000
191424 Sonni M Benge (Oliver)
640427500
191482 Carolyn Donahoo
200137000
191483 Carolyn Donahoo
580717000
191484 Aaron Harvey 680272106
191495 Scot Bandel 520008510
191496 Scot Bandel 520008000
191390 Darlene Lewis
601430000
191497 Sean & Heather Hen-
nings 640414241
191503 Robert J & Angela A Rei-
neke 480103000
191505 Daryl L Moravec
604969000
191506 Jacob Mason 604499000
191564 UDDUP, LLC 603787000
191565 UDDUP, LLC 600618000
191566 UDDUP, LLC 600619000
191567 UDDUP, LLC 600620000
191572 Kata Anderson
040110000
191573 Kent Richter 620346050
191473 Nancy Rogers Foster
602033000
191494 Norbert & Margaret
Smith 601597000
191561 Adam Jensen 604651000
191568 Shane Roach 660289100
191569 Shane Roach 620072010
191570 Shane Roach 604709000
191472 Matthew A Broekemeier
605841853
191490 Karen W Park 601276000
191571 Bryce Mason 605527000
191460 Jennifer Larson
604429000
191530 Trisha & Jon Olson
602140899
191534 Jeffrey Spellman
680145000
191579 Thomas B & Christina N
Heacock 603741630
191457 Clinton E Stubbs
120231000
191470 Anthony J Marshall
040682000
191493 Kirsten & Jed Bespalec
603359000
191577 Robert Neal Mayo
605776000
191397 Dave Waggoner
580225000
191416 Ronald L & Joyce A
Lieske, Trustees 602918204
191452 Troy & Rebecca Janicek
601602000
191459 David D & Carrie L Her-
vert 060283000
191471 Patrick J Moore
606180000
191477 Glen & Austin Miller
600652000
191478 Austin Miller 601087000
191487 Shiloh Rager 060055025
191499 Dustin James Junker
605648000
191392 Donna G Posusta
240143000
191393 Frederick J Blume
601661000
191535 Shawn King 610163000
191536 Shawn King 610165000
191537 Shawn King 610004000
191538 Shawn King 680154000
191539 Shawn King 560171102
191540 Shawn King 560171101
191541 Shawn King 560171103
191542 Shawn King 560171106
191543 Shawn King 560171105
191544 Shawn King 604694000
191545 Shawn King 605736000
191546 Shawn King 560402211
191547 Shawn King 604656000
191548 Shawn King 602057000
191549 Shawn King 602487028
191550 Shawn King 606019200
191551 Shawn King 560171104
191552 Shawn King 610005000
191553 Shawn King 602590000
191554 Shawn King 603170000
191555 Shawn King 603200000
191556 Shawn King 604442000
191557 Shawn King 620319102
191558 Shawn King 600413000
191559 Shawn King 600412000
191562 Alan & Rebecca Fouts
500235000
191563 Morgan Fouts & Tara
Fouts 500235001
191528 Jacob Reiter 602881000
191529 Skyler Tylkowski
680469000
191531 Todd & Mary Jo Glandt
601397000
191420 Karg Properties
580153220
191421 Karg Properties
602089134
191427 Peanut Butter & Jelly,
LLC 580127300
191428 Peanut Butter & Jelly,
LLC 580127250
191429 Peanut Butter & Jelly,
LLC 580092027
191430 Paul J & Linda Younes
601834110
191431 Jarred D & Margaira T
Holz 601834116
191432 J Paul & Robin Younes
601834117
191433 Turkey Creek Properties,
LLC 580076002
191434 Younes Conference Cen-
ter, LLC 580127100
191435 Paul Younes 602908200
191436 KCS Hospitality, Inc
580092020
191521 Robert & Melissa Wells
601370000
191518 Richard Wroblewski
600599000
191519 Richard Wroblewski
603057000
191520 Richard Wroblewski
603058000
191575 Linda Benson 620276020
191453 Craig N & Amy M
Stokebrand 380249106
191491 Devin Lindly 601683000
191525 Bradley Pratt 606117000
191512 Oliver S Mason III
560436042
191514 Kearney Jubilee Center
605425010
191515 Kearney Jubilee Center
605425000
191516 Chris J Jacobson
606195000
191576 Jason C Kounovsky
601091105
191668 Greg Lundell 605404000
191509 Chicago Lumber Com-
pany of Omaha, Inc 600684000
191510 Chicago Lumber Com-
pany of Omaha, Inc 600679000
191511 Crystal Dailey 601834102
191513 Shane Cochran
603896000
191523 Antonio Sanchez
580143451
191426 Jason Recroft
601960000
191524 Cynthia Erpelding
605830422
191526 Seth Jensen 601335000
191527 Seth Jensen 680033008
191532 Trent A & Sally G Whitta-
ker 602052101
191533 Isaac R Mason
720123000
191560 Joshua Miller 602066728
191574 Karla Richter Anderson
606421100
191578 Michael McCollough
602316000
191448 Larry Riessland & WF
140053200
191498 Westley L & Audrey Shi-
ers 580060029
191500 Dayla Rhodus
603078000
191504 Teri Russell 480300000
191465 Richard Long 460103100
191485 Larry Pazdernik
605861000
191488 Peggy & Rocky Cranford
040460000
191492 Claire Hogeland
607000250
191445 Gerald R & Patricia Jor-
gensen 601472035
191449 Matthew Decker
602486995
191455 Shane Cronin 602089125
191462 John & Julie Klinginsmith
580217602
191415 Patrick D & Erika L
Moore 602486815
191418 Sean & Jaimee Bovey
603401000
191419 Jason & Tara Tracy
640414250
191440 Evan Moody 606275000
Chairman McMullen read down
the below list of property valuation
protests conducted by the Refer-
ees on July 9, 2019. The following
protestors were present and ad-
dressed the Board resulting in the
reconsideration of the referees'
recommendation on their filed pro-
tests: William & Sharon Kroll,
Sandy Greever and Stephen Lewis.
PROTEST NAME PARCEL
191643 David Smuskiewicz
600670000
191653 Chad Micek 603741865
191655 Jason Godwin
603579000
191656 Jason Godwin
608001525
191657 Jason Godwin
603579000
191687 Nancy S Freburg
560621000
191688 Nancy S Freburg
560622320
191689 Nancy S Freburg
600655000
191690 Nancy S Freburg
600891000
191691 Nancy S Freburg
603741117
191692 Amity Brandt 603349000
191599 Danny L & Lisa M Neal
220154400
191600 Ashley Sperling
604958000
191619 Blessing Premier Prop-
erty LLC 600044100
191650 Gregory John Ullman
602965000
191617 Tonniges, LLC
605396000
191618 Randy Tonniges
602918211
191682 Zack & Rachel Stegeman
607000220
191699 Virginia Kotschwar
603732000
191702 Merlyn R & Carolyn F Ja-
cobsen 605450000
191647 David Arredondo
602052208
191700 Sara Trampe 602089126
191701 Darlene J Bevard
580170825
191704 Rodney G Snider
620132000
191705 Rodney G Snider
620133000
191718 Manlein Enterprises, LLC
601406000
191719 Manlein Enterprises, LLC
602584000
191625 Rene A Martinez &
Jimena S Hastings 680382000
191626 Rene A Martinez &
Jimena S Hastings 680014000
191670 William E & Sharon K
Kroll 640063000
191671 William E & Sharon K
Kroll 640011262
191672 William E & Sharon K
Kroll 640063005
191673 William E & Sharon K
Kroll 640414221
191674 William E & Sharon K
Kroll 640065200
191675 William E & Sharon K
Kroll 660216000
191676 William E & Sharon K
Kroll 660226000
191677 William E & Sharon K
Kroll 660144100
191678 William E & Sharon K
Kroll 660222100
191679 William E & Sharon K
Kroll 660257000
191680 William E & Sharon K
Kroll 700265200
191681 William E & Sharon K
Kroll 700279000
191716 Mardi Pallas 603688107
191720 Ronald H & Sandra J
Robinson 640025000
191726 James Kalb 601834173
191686 Monty Shultz 602486603
191728 Melanie Klingelhoefer
420145000
191730 Curtis Dachtler
601359000
191768 Joel R & Pamela S
Palmer 620343305
191639 Rose (Valenzuela) Me-
dina 601830000
191640 David & Paula Medina
600964000
191659 Randall Brown
560066000
191729 Emily Jean Reidy
604083000
191731 Anthony J Ourada
603150000
191733 Martha Pettiagrew
600477000
191735 Stanley W Jones
601413000
191772 Wanda Davis 601339000
191775 Tony & Anne Little
606175113
191797 Nathan J & Melinda S
Kroenke 602066739
191594 Anthony Axtell
640454050
191628 Amy J Worley 603265000
191629 Amy J Worley 560022304
191648 Mark Whitney 606075000
191771 Curt Bjornsen 601689000
191785 Shirley Chramosta
040585000
191786 James Chramosta
340006000
191787 Ron Chramosta
640011220
191788 Ron Chramosta
700312000
191789 Ron Chramosta
640011240
191790 Ron Chramosta
700311000
191592 Jill Keating 607000335
191695 James D Nore
603741705
191792 Timothy Richter
380084100
191793 Timothy Richter
603787139
191794 Joan Smallcomb
603184000
191685 Rod Johnson 601234000
191791 Clifford E & Cynthia K
Keslar 680033007
191798 Marlin Trucano
520162030
191799 Michelle R Jorgensen
640473000
191651 Gregory A Duryea, Trus-
tee 380078020
191706 Lynne L Heiden
605738000
191707 Lynne L Heiden
605737000
191708 Lynne L Heiden
607000230
191774 Lanny Ingram 600374000
191801 Mary Kay Vincent
606335606
191601 Sheryl A Kruse
602066121
191616 Travis & Rochelle Kemp
605782000
191663 James Liljehorn
600351000
191664 James Liljehorn
605795000
191665 Joshua Liljehorn
560026090
191780 Vikki Stamm 601065000
191781 Vikki Stamm 603189000
191782 Dry Fork Properties LLC
604171510
191783 Vikki Stamm 604252000
191784 Vikki Stamm 604321000
191693 Matt & Mary Kampfe
560159000
191694 Matt & Mary Kampfe
601456000
191709 Cheryl Hughes
640328000
191710 Cheryl Hughes
640457000
191711 Cheryl Hughes
640501000
191712 Cheryl Hughes
640143000
191713 Cheryl Hughes
640545100
191714 Cheryl Hughes/Henrietta
Rhamy 640548000
191715 Henrietta Rhamy
640302000
191773 Jo Ellen Jones
604557000
191802 Donald M Brandt
280118000
191593 Alex Morris 603306000
191598 Cody & Tanna Struss
604741000
191703 Trenton Petska
640404000
191725 Barbara M Hansen
640279000
191486 Michael Shuler
560436166
191621 Matthew K & Debbie A
Wolfe 601790000
191641 Dale Madsen 620343603
191658 Mitchell S Coleman
601733000
191683 Daniel Kinzie 560436096
191582 Kathy A Nielsen
602918116
191620 Erwin & Wanda Cox
560162000
191630 Brad Kernick 600865000
191660 Matthew Shipp
602066111
191727 LaVaughn M Brown
620286000
191769 Donald A Curtis
040357000
191631 CR Rentals, LLC
380053100
191632 Randall Alexander
380053110
191633 Randall Alexander
380053120
191634 Randall Alexander
380055010
191635 Randall Alexander
520168048
191636 Randall Alexander
520168055
191637 Randall Alexander
520278000
191638 Randall Alexander
560144000
191666 Kimberli D Prucha
606262000
191803 Stephen W & Julia E
Lewis 603741677
191805 Russell & Deanna Voshell
560139508
191804 Roberta L Gerdes
605913000
191806 Paul O'Connell
601244000
191807 Paul O'Connell
604837000
191808 Donald Webben
602993000
191809 Bradley Kent Olson
601441000
191810 Bradley Kent Olson
605519000
191811 Bradley Kent Olson
604261000
191645 James & Lea Lawn
602486531
191646 James & Lea Lawn
608001600
191652 Karen K Yendra
604198124
191812 Kevin M & Keri L Bennett
603741682
191814 Janice Martin 660050000
191736 Darla C Langenberg
603741153
191737 Exhunting LLC
560126000
191738 Exhunting LLC
600662000
191739 Exhunting LLC
606394000
191740 KDIVER LLC 560054045
191741 KDIVER LLC 600631000
191742 KDIVER LLC 601034000
191743 KDIVER LLC 602500050
191744 KDIVER LLC 602500100
191745 KDIVER LLC 603029000
191746 KDIVER LLC 603741102
191747 KDIVER LLC 603741161
191748 KDIVER LLC 603741162
191749 KDIVER LLC 603741163
191750 KDIVER LLC 603741175
191751 KDIVER LLC 603741176
191752 KDIVER LLC 603741177
191753 KDIVER LLC 603741178
191754 KDIVER LLC 603741179
191755 KDIVER LLC 603741180
191756 KDIVER LLC 603741181
191757 KDIVER LLC 606390000
191758 KDIVER LLC 620445000
191815 Grady Frickey
600586000
191813 Anthony & Sarah
Rolfsmeyer 680241000
191627 Michael Nickman
540042000
191649 Julie Finke 602179293
191654 Michael A & Judy A Main
602052106
191662 Kevin McKay 602724000
191588 Sharon Mauler
580041015
191734 Chris & Sarah Hoehner
602620218
191777 Gary P Little & Margaret
M Little 602179231
191595 Robert H Sohl
602047000
191624 GBF Holdings, LLC
604718000
191644 Elizabeth S Feese
601624000
191779 Doug Eppler 620343410
191800 Jessica R Thoene
Co-Owner 605841896
191591 Gailen M & Rebecca L
Kotrous 605300300
191602 Thomas O Fuller
602021000
191603 Thomas O Fuller
602023000
191604 Thomas O Fuller
602022000
191770 Teresa B Sidner
520114100
191776 David P Lilienthal
605598000
191795 Lorie L Quintana
600769000
191796 Lorie L Quintana
850000704
191587 Dennis D Placzek
602066209
191615 Joni S Rippen
604198105
191642 Ricky & Elizabeth Schade
603613050
191766 Pamela S Klein
120055000
191767 Michial L Sammons
605830503
191583 Tammy V Jackson
600157405
191584 Paul S & Tammy V Jack-
son 603159000
191585 Paul S & Tammy V Jack-
son 604198150
191586 Tammy V Jackson
606272000
191606 TFD Investments LLC
603274000
191607 TFD Investments LLC
603129000
191608 TFD Investments LLC
601105000
191609 TFD Investments LLC
600395000
191610 TFD Investments LLC
601099500
191611 TFD Investments LLC
603041000
191612 TFD Investments LLC
601012000
191613 TFD Investments LLC
600047300
191696 Nathaniel Schrock
040714000
191724 John White 601748121
191732 Matthew & Kelly Rich
620042110
191590 Virg Gruhn 040582000
191605 Jennifer Gartner
605641000
191697 Melinda Barratt
605233000
191698 Carol Luce Uden
120069000
191596 Michael & Katherine Shi-
ers 605975000
191661 Nancy A Des Marais
600405000
191667 Justin M Peters
040596000
191669 Mae M Johnston
605554000
191684 Patrick Spellman
680502000
Chairman McMullen called for the
final decisions on all of the above
Property Valuation Protest Hear-
ings. Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to accept and/or
change the values on the above
listed parcels as determined by the
Board of Equalization after review-
ing the recommendations from the
referees who conducted the hear-
ings for the Property Valuation Pro-
tests. All final valuations are on file
with the County Clerk and the
property owners will receive notice
of the determinations. Upon roll call
vote, the followingBoard members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
At 11:44 A.M. Chairman
McMullen recessed the Board of
Equalization to finalize determina-
tions on the Property Valuation
Protest hearings until 1:00 P.M.on
Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Equalization met on Tuesday, July
23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. for the pur-
pose of final determinations on
scheduled Property Valuation Pro-
test hearings that were conducted
by the referees. Commissioners
present were: Timothy Higgins,
Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald
Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis
Reiter and William McMullen.
County Clerk Janice Giffin, County
Assessor Ethel Skinner, Deputy
County Assessor Nora Borer and
Protest Coordinators Joe Wilson
and Ron Elliott were present.
Chairman McMullen read down
the below list of property valuation
protests conducted by the Refer-
ees on July 10, 2019. Glen Mille-
raddressed the Board resulting in
the reconsideration of the referees'
recommendation on the filed pro-
tests.
PROTEST NAME PARCEL
191818 Gary D Reynolds
601986000
191833 Michael J Marchand
606235000
191836 Matt Mundorf 602583000
191838 Gina Kaiser 603922000
191852 Jon & Diane Hand
080222045
191834 Russell D Horky
520067635
191835 Russell D Horky
520067630
191918 Roger & Susan Jasnoch
600396000
191919 Roger & Susan Jasnoch
607000145
191921 Thomas Connely
606534827
191929 Jordan Clark 340043024
191930 Aaron C & Robin K Nut-
ter 620356010
191870 Stanley A Smidt
605596000
191894 Richard Petri 602880000
191951 Jonathan Gierhan
602179244
191953 Scott K & Jean M Ander-
son 603008000
191954 Scott K & Jean M Ander-
son 604701000
191955 Scott K & Jean M Ander-
son 600601000
191956 Scott K & Jean M Ander-
son 603648000
191957 Scott K & Jean M Ander-
son 601770000
191958 Scott K & Jean M Ander-
son 605246000
191959 Scott K & Jean M Ander-
son 602921000
191960 Scott K & Jean M Ander-
son 606301000
191962 Tim Huerta 600580000
191963 Tim Huerta 605247561
191964 Tim Huerta 600354100
191848 Dennis L Basnett
300132290
191849 Kelly L Basnett
300068000
191965 Christin J Graczyk
620190000
191968 Kasey Frye 604781000
191837 Ann T McGowan
580705310
191883 Richard J Williams
460084117
191910 Peter T & Suhela N
Younes 601747000
191914 John C Ourada
480258100
191915 John C Ourada
500268100
191916 John C Ourada
500269000
191917 John C Ourada
480258000
191922 Ann W Evans 604025000
191862 Kathy Everitt 601999000
191949 Richard D Rhoads
560402302
191855 Glen A or Diane M Miller
560006305
191856 Glen A or Diane M Miller
601130000
191857 Glen A or Diane M Miller
605406000
191909 Ken & Susan Pedersen
606176133
191946 Dawn Lenz 500169101
191969 Levi & Cheska T Hubbard
480347105
191907 Tim Moninger 680210000
191908 Tim Moninger 680211000
191932 KEI Building, LLC
636534805
191933 KEI Building, LLC
606534803
191971 Duane Silvers 604197000
191817 Terry & Judith Sickler
602066775
191819 John & Michelle Bower
600824000
191820 James Schroeder
602951000
191816 Eric M Frank 603304000
191850 Udeane Mae Fischer
603786506
191851 Cynthia Ziemba
604836000
191853 Dean Gosch 220048005
191873 Stubbs Trust 604468000
191874 Stubbs Trust 604437000
191875 Stubbs Trust 605858000
191876 Stubbs Trust 604104000
191877 Douglas & Diane Stamm
602024000
191878 Douglas & Diane Stamm
600332000
191879 Douglas & Diane Stamm
603183000
191880 Douglas & Diane Stamm
603739000
191881 Douglas & Diane Stamm
605859000
191886 Carol A Bonczynski
040550000
191887 Bryan D & Carol A Hall
060173000
191868 Walter Martin 610052000
191869 Walter Martin 606218000
191935 Andrew J Hambek
605461000
191840 Heath & Tammi Ahrens
260054020
191841 Heath & Tammi Ahrens
100005000
191842 Heath & Tammi Ahrens
260054010
191913 Catherine Snow, Trustee
606236000
191947 Steve Beck 560436071
191899 Kelly T & Robin E Florell
480077000
191900 Kelly T & Robin E Florell
480078000
191901 Kelly T & Robin E Florell
480093000
191902 Kelly T & Robin E Florell
480208000
191903 Kelly T & Robin E Florell
480217000
191904 Kelly T & Robin E Florell
480219000
191905 Kelly T & Robin E Florell
480257000
191906 Kelly T & Robin E Florell
500097000
191911 Charlotte Burr
640577000
191865 Douglas R & Audrey D
Cline 320139000
191866 Douglas R & Audrey D
Cline 680161000
191867 Douglas R & Audrey D
Cline 680214000
191882 Kim C Cords 060169000
191952 Andrew & Mandy Rahe
560622169
191863 Gary D Sitzman
601106102
191923 David Andrews
600801000
191924 David Andrews
680112000
191925 David Andrews
680129000
191926 David Andrews
680144000
191839 Connie Meyer
606330000
191967 Rodney K Wiederspan
602066332
191970 Travis Gregg 602066772
191912 Mark Gillming 480355000
191966 Derek D Bieschke
601119005
191920 Gregory D Linn
540020000
191927 Jerilyn L Smith aka For-
ney 680125000
191928 Wade, Annette, Michaela
Ellis 680381000
191934 Scott E Rief 603112000
191945 John & Clarice Boston
520147100
191961 Snyder Farms Inc, WL
720130500
191843 John L Kriha 040528000
191844 John L Kriha 280183000
191847 Gary Lee & Nikke Bau-
mert 620042150
191861 Michael F & Gail J Kathol
606106000
191864 Jodi L Sowl 604236176
191871 Andrew & Susan Bralick
605455000
Chairman McMullen read down
the below list of property valuation
protests conducted by the Refer-
ees on July15, 2019. The following
protestors were present and al-
lowed to address the Board re-
sulting in the reconsideration of the
referees' recommendation on their
filed protests: Linda Zinnell, Mark
Klein, Mark Miigerl and Kevin
Wicht.
PROTEST NAME PARCEL
190885 Lyle E Brown 560171175
191255 David Ray Bogner
603741921
191422 Nicholas & Aubrey Cruise
603786114
191444 Micah Kremer
603415000
191622 Rodney B Bailar
602089105
191623 Rodney B Bailar
600385000
191717 Heather L Schilke
604077000
191778 Curtis Baetz 601777702
191948 Tracy Quintana
480190000
191250 Chandra M Fisher
080050010
190525 Steven Hall 604198123
190529 William T Wright
601948000
190531 Elias & Maha Younes
601834302
190532 Younes Rentals, LLC
602089208
190533 Younes Rentals, LLC
602089209
190534 Younes Rentals, LLC
602089210
190539 Veronica & Armando
Pinon 601585000
190543 Doran E Swartwood
480133000
190544 Anthony D Bals
040466403
190545 Dean W & Patricia A
Meyer 560313000
190546 Nancy Dobberstein
603012000
190552 Brittany
Roberson-Turman 560158000
190567 Kelly & Nichole Bock
280129000
190577 Kevin D & Christine R
Jenn 440116310
190581 Ryan G & Brooke R
Fisher 220049000
190589 Susan Zeller 040266000
190597 SueZan King 601400000
190598 SueZan King 606265000
190605 Michael Bursaw
280065100
190607 Deric Riessland
380175105
190610 Harvey Winslow
605894000
190611 Harvey Winslow
605895000
190670 Anthony Stoppkotte
680294000
190671 James F
Frontczak/Amelie' M Bright
040431000
190672 Keith A Morse
602155000
190677 Daniel L & Karen
Saathoff 200119100
190701 Douglas C Sorensen
603688106
190702 Kee Partnership
610176200
190703 Ronald W & Linda S
Zinnell 060055005
190704 Ronald W & Linda S
Zinnell 060055010
190705 Ronald W & Linda S
Zinnell 060058000
190706 Ronald W, Linda S, Luke
E Zinnell 040080000
190707 Glen & Marla Newland
040059000
190709 Richard Fish 605105057
190710 Richard Fish 606116000
190711 Richard Fish 602179292
190712 Richard Fish 602345000
190733 Dana Point Development
Corporation 606070502
190738 Mia Hyde 660234100
190739 Gary W Myers & WF
603797000
190743 Myron L Samuelson
080154000
190744 Myron L Samuelson
080163000
190745 Myron L Samuelson
080171000
190746 Myron L Samuelson
080173000
190768 Michael Strong
480092019
190778 TEK Rentals LLC
605754000
190780 Randy Smith 605300200
190783 Susanne A Morgan
240173384
190799 Susan & Kevin Isaac
620464000
190801 Paul Londer 640147000
190805 James D Clark
602607000
190807 Michael & Lindsey Kelley
601337000
190810 Steve & Meryl Lee
Seewald Co 340080000
190817 David Richardson
602455000
190822 Michael G Brown
480188000
190834 Lucas Dart 607000345
190861 Heimat Corp 300083000
190862 Heimat Corp 300079000
190867 Joe & Gail Bogacki
040518000
190868 Kriste Mott 605770000
190880 Cash-Wa Dist Co
601804501
190881 Cash-Wa Dist Co
580082100
190891 Bruce Welty 600355000
190896 Leroy H & Amy J Jones
603375000
190899 Mitch Shotkoski
602179239
190900 Beverly M Maxon
602272000
190907 Barbara A Herter
700261000
190908 Barbara A Herter
700258000
190909 Lori A Ayers 605011000
190910 Harold W Loschen
605694000
190912 Kevin Roach 604198127
190913 Erica Carpenter
480333804
190914 Delbert Schultz & WF
040199000
190917 Michael L & Kimberly D
Cronin 040106000
190923 Doug & Megan Mitchell
603741895
190926 Shelly Hecker 603428000
190935 Olga Patricia Ruppert
605247564
190936 Robert B McCoy
606176119
190950 Don Green 560006011
190953 Jill Stump 607000285
190960 Paul Londer 603118100
190961 Paul Londer 603118000
190962 Paul & Wenona Londer
603137000
190963 Paul & Wenona Londer
603133000
190966 Michael J Heeney DDS
604171505
190974 Daniel J & Rhonda J En-
gels Revocable Trust 604198149
190975 Mark A & Joan E Klein
603398000
190976 Mark A & Joan E Klein
603397000
190997 Jerome & Nancy Maxson
602726000
190999 Kenneth R Pomplun
602179253
191007 Eric Carranza 602066406
191011 Brian Bontz 603361000
191013 Martha Stribling
603699000
191014 William J Timm
602066203
191043 Roger Broweleit
605417000
191059 Mark Miigerl 040663000
191060 Mark Miigerl 040325000
191061 Mark Miigerl 060135000
191062 Mark Miigerl 080008100
191063 Edward J Chramosta Jr
040204000
191064 Edward J Chramosta Jr
040203000
191065 Yvonne D Shearer
602052227
191066 Yvonne D Shearer
602052228
191067 Charles D Day
180106000
191075 James L Kolbo
606175119
191076 James L Kolbo for JLKO,
LLC 605549000
191083 Michel L Hosea
604750000
191092 James & Melinda Brum-
mer 580140125
191094 Joyce L Wood
605168150
191097 Jodene L Baldwin, Trus-
tee 601834155
191098 Frank M Dineen
603741110
191102 Ryan Klein 560385345
191103 Steve Lind 601834129
191165 Lawrence & Shelley
Miller 600849000
191166 Lawrence & Shelley
Miller 602441000
191167 Lawrence & Shelley
Miller 602918655
191168 Lawrence & Shelley
Miller 603250000
191194 Mike Heins 560331206
191195 Steven & Cynthia Cherry
601990000
191206 Patricia Reisinger
604198174
191207 Kevin Wicht 040418000
191208 Kevin Wicht 040715000
191222 Clifford E Chamberlin 520003500
191251 Lonnie J & Marlene K
Russell 080051000
191258 Ricky Pettit 600946000
191275 Scott D Jensen
040536000
Commissioner Higgins left at
2:05 P.M.
Chairman McMullen read down
the below list of property valuation
protests conducted by the Refer-
ees on July16, 2019. The following
protestors were present and al-
lowed to address the Board re-
sulting in the reconsideration of the
referees' recommendation on their
filed protests: Regan Schuster,
Tom Werner, Nadia Saadi and
Essam Arram and Glen Miller.
PROTEST NAME PARCEL
191289 Mary Molina 603303000
191291 George Jess K Day
200126005
191293 Bean Rentals, Inc
604675000
191294 Bean Rentals, Inc
606215000
191295 Bean Rentals, Inc
604571000
191359 Steve & Terrie Maloley
620343302
191360 Anibal Flores 601128100
191361 Greg Dollman 560436204
191362 Greg Dollman 560436191
191383 James Wiltgen
605101000
191384 Deborah Davis
605841872
191385 Dennis A & Shalysse
Reicks 440154005
191386 Kristina Reisbeck
040279000
191388 Matthew R McManus
602486996
191425 Terry D Lamb 604105000
191441 Ellen K Epp 603855000
19146 Mary C Stearley
602060101
191474 James Morin 604267000
191489 Matthew & Angela
Mortensen 606175103
191501 Paul D Lange 360049000
191502 Tom Michels 604447000
191507 Kaapa Grains, LLC
500041100
191508 Kaapa Ethanol Ravenna
LLC 060112005
191517 David & Cathie Campbell
100213016
191522 Leslie D & Linda M Han-
sen 606518000
191580 Billy E Stevens & Wife
605666000
191581 J.W. Chatam & Associ-
ates 605247836
191589 Glennis Nagel
580178000
191597 Dirk S & Tresa Lee Chris-
tensen 605407000
191614 Jerry Keen 600950000
191721 Brad Matheidas
602479006
191722 Isaac Van Matre
260125000
191723 Chad Messersmith
480212000
191759 Karen W Stewart, Trustee
602020000
191760 Flying W LLC 060122000
191761 Flying W LLC 060123000
191762 Alan Sherwood
480159000
191763 Alan Sherwood
606044103
191764 Champion Kearney LLC
600065000
191765 DuCharme, McMillen &
Associates, Inc 620308000
191821 Camil & Nadia Saadi
602066747
191822 Arram Equities, Inc
606534600
191823 Arram Equities, Inc
600126103
191824 Arram Equities, Inc
605177200
191825 Arram Equities, Inc
603669010
191826 Essam & Barbara Arram
601971000
191827 Arram Equities, Inc
602645000
191828 Arram Equities, Inc
603666000
191829 Arram Equities, Inc
603665000
191830 Arram Equities, Inc
603667000
191831 Arram Equities, Inc
603668000
191832 Arram Family Foundation
602060301
191845 Gene Freeze 605332501
191846 Gene Freeze 605332720
191854 Brian R Florell
480262113
191858 Glen A or Diane M Miller
560355000
191859 Glen A or Diane M Miller
605405000
191860 Glen A or Diane M Miller
601440000
191872 Cynthia Gembala Hugg
604198115
191884 David L Klone
610057000
191885 David L Klone
604257000
191888 Great Western Bank
610099000
191889 Chris Woodruff
640014000
191890 Savage & Browning
602619100
191891 Savage & Browning
602619105
191892 Savage & Browning
602619200
191893 Savage & Browning
602918670
191895 Devon Lewis 360196000
191896 Devon Lewis 360197000
191897 Devon Lewis 620033025
191898 Devon Lewis 620033050
191931 Trevor & Laura Aden
606334000
191936 Ryan L & Anita J Smith
560000060
191937 Ryan L & Anita J Smith
601468000
191938 Ryan L Smith 601114000
191939 Ryan L Smith 640575000
191940 Ryan Lee Smith
120042000
191941 Ryan L & Anita J Smith
560000064
191942 Ryan L & Anita J Smith
602374000
191943 Ryan L Smith 040285000
191944 Ryan L Smith 600990000
191948 Tracy Quintana
480190000
191950 Derek Bristol 560065308
191972 KY Plaza Townhomes LP
603566401
191973 Brandon Kee 602946000
191974 SCORR Investments LLC
610051000
191975 Derek Kennedy
602324000
191976 Judd Larson
191977 Judd Larson
191978 Judd Larson
191979 Cindy L Schroeder
040508107
191980 Firstier Bank (US Bank)
610037000
191981 Jennifer L Burbach
600702000
191982 Jebb & Laura Hatch
580076017
Nancy Freburg also addressed
the Board about her protest hear-
ing that was heard on June 24,
2019.
PROTEST NAME PARCEL
191687 Nancy S Freburg
560621000
191688 Nancy S Freburg
560622320
191689 Nancy S Freburg
600655000
191690 Nancy S Freburg
600891000
191691 Nancy S Freburg
603741117
Chairman McMullen called for the
final decisions on all of the above
Property Valuation Protest Hear-
ings. Moved by Loeffelholz
andseconded by Morrow to accept
and/or change the values on the
above listed parcels as determined
by the Board of Equalization after
reviewing the recommendations
from the referees who conducted
the hearings for the Property Valua-
tion Protests. All final valuations are
on file with the County Clerk and
the property owners will receive
notice of the determinations. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Higgins. Motion
declared carried.
At 4:10 P.M. Chairman McMullen
recessed the Board of Equalization
until 9:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July
24, 2019.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
SALLY ELLIOTT ACRES, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Sally
Elliott Acres, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 1516 First Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Damon T.
Bahensky, whose street and mail-
ing address and post office box
number, if any, is 1516 1st Avenue,
PO Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-1600.
Dated: July 26, 2019.
Sara K. Elliott, Organizer
ZNEZ Ag1,8,15