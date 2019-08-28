<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF COUNTRY WILLOW, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Coun-

try Willow, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 5360 East 11th

Street, PO Box 1294, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848-1294. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Amy L. Bowman,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 1516 1st Avenue, PO Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68818-1600.

Dated: June 18, 2019.

Joshua B. Petersen, Organizer

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF KEARNEY/BUFFALO

COUNTY CASA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a

non-profit corporation under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

KEARNEY/BUFFALO COUNTY

CASA

2. The initial registered office is

located at 16 West 11th Street, PO

Box 2288, Kearney, Nebraska

68848.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are as

follows:

Margot Icenogle-Larsen

16 West 11th Street

P.O. Box 2288

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

4. The corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Busi-

ness Corporation Act as a public

benefit corporation.

5. The corporation shall operate

as a non-profit corporation without

capital stock.

6. The corporation will not have

members.

Jayne Meyer

5355 West 85th Street

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

Incorporator

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI19-348

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Shelby Nicole Plympton.

Notice is hereby given that on the

8th day of August, 2019, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Shelby Nicole Plympton to

Mason Hunter Plympton.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Marsh,

in courtroom no. ___, 1512 Central

Ave., Kearney, Nebraska on the 20

day of September, 2019 at 10:45

a.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Shelby Nicole Plympton, to

Mason Hunter Plympton.

Shelby Nicole Plympton,

Petitioner

3215 D Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SANDHILLS ORAL &

FACIAL SURGERY, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that San-

dhills Oral & Facial Surgery, LLC, a

Nebraska limited liability company

(the "Company"), has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska, with its designated of-

fice at 542 West 42nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. The general

nature of its business is to engage

in and do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The Certifi-

cate of Organization was filed in

the office of the Nebraska Secre-

tary of State on August 9, 2019, the

Company commenced business

thereon, and shall have perpetual

existence. The affairs of the Com-

pany are to be managed by one or

more managers.

Jeffery T. Peetz, #17386,

Organizer

Endacott Peetz & Timmer

PC LLO

444 South 10th Street

Lincoln, NE 68508

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at

10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict.

Fangmeyer, Aschwege & Besse,

P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SMUTNY INTERIORS, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that

SMUTNY INTERIORS, L.L.C., a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

The street mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1812 E. 54th Street Place, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Jack W. Besse, 1323

Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Yellow Tulip LLC (the "Company")

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The des-

ignated office of the Company is

1125 W. 102nd Street, Pl., Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The registered

agent of the Company is USCA,

Inc., 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha,

NE 68102.The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska July 26 2019.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Ronald A. Nielsen, dated

June 9, 2006, and recorded on

June 12, 2006, Document No.

2006-4311 in the Office of the Re-

corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-

cessor Trustee will on October 7,

2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

Lot 45, Block 1, GLENWOOD

ESTATES, an Addition in the

Southwest 1/4 of Section 14,

Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, commonly

known as 2 Cottonwood Place,

Kearney, NE, 68845

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: August 28, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 147597).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

