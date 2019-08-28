<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF COUNTRY WILLOW, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Coun-
try Willow, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 5360 East 11th
Street, PO Box 1294, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848-1294. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Amy L. Bowman,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 1516 1st Avenue, PO Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68818-1600.
Dated: June 18, 2019.
Joshua B. Petersen, Organizer
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF KEARNEY/BUFFALO
COUNTY CASA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a
non-profit corporation under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
KEARNEY/BUFFALO COUNTY
CASA
2. The initial registered office is
located at 16 West 11th Street, PO
Box 2288, Kearney, Nebraska
68848.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are as
follows:
Margot Icenogle-Larsen
16 West 11th Street
P.O. Box 2288
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
4. The corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Busi-
ness Corporation Act as a public
benefit corporation.
5. The corporation shall operate
as a non-profit corporation without
capital stock.
6. The corporation will not have
members.
Jayne Meyer
5355 West 85th Street
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
Incorporator
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI19-348
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Shelby Nicole Plympton.
Notice is hereby given that on the
8th day of August, 2019, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Shelby Nicole Plympton to
Mason Hunter Plympton.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Marsh,
in courtroom no. ___, 1512 Central
Ave., Kearney, Nebraska on the 20
day of September, 2019 at 10:45
a.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Shelby Nicole Plympton, to
Mason Hunter Plympton.
Shelby Nicole Plympton,
Petitioner
3215 D Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SANDHILLS ORAL &
FACIAL SURGERY, LLC
Notice is hereby given that San-
dhills Oral & Facial Surgery, LLC, a
Nebraska limited liability company
(the "Company"), has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska, with its designated of-
fice at 542 West 42nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. The general
nature of its business is to engage
in and do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The Certifi-
cate of Organization was filed in
the office of the Nebraska Secre-
tary of State on August 9, 2019, the
Company commenced business
thereon, and shall have perpetual
existence. The affairs of the Com-
pany are to be managed by one or
more managers.
Jeffery T. Peetz, #17386,
Organizer
Endacott Peetz & Timmer
PC LLO
444 South 10th Street
Lincoln, NE 68508
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at
10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-
quarters, located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict.
Fangmeyer, Aschwege & Besse,
P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SMUTNY INTERIORS, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that
SMUTNY INTERIORS, L.L.C., a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
The street mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1812 E. 54th Street Place, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Jack W. Besse, 1323
Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that The
Yellow Tulip LLC (the "Company")
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The des-
ignated office of the Company is
1125 W. 102nd Street, Pl., Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The registered
agent of the Company is USCA,
Inc., 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha,
NE 68102.The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska July 26 2019.
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Ronald A. Nielsen, dated
June 9, 2006, and recorded on
June 12, 2006, Document No.
2006-4311 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on October 7,
2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
Lot 45, Block 1, GLENWOOD
ESTATES, an Addition in the
Southwest 1/4 of Section 14,
Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, commonly
known as 2 Cottonwood Place,
Kearney, NE, 68845
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: August 28, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 147597).
For more information, visit
