NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman McMullen
announced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown; while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
Deputy County Attorney Kari Fisk
was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to approve the July 23, 2019
Board meeting minutes. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Reiter,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-
row and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Sheriff Neil Miller was present for
the Swearing in of Deputy Jason
Naiman and Deputy Douglas Cline.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to ratify the following Au-
gust 2, 2019 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
GENERAL FUND: NET PAY-
ROLL 248,354.48; AMERICAN
FAMILY LIFE I 1,169.15; RETIRE-
MENT PLANS AMERITAS R
40,864.58; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
/WELLNESS I 50.00; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER I 98,478.00; FIRST
CONCORD E 4,087.40; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 83,310.75; KEAR-
NEY UNITED WAY E 106.67; MAD-
ISON NATIONAL I 1,249.14; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 627.25; MASS
MUTUAL FINANCIAL I 1,175.00;
MIDLAND FUNDING E 122.53; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R 355.00;
NE CHILD SUPPORT E 659.12;
PRINCIPAL LIFE E 3,015.40;
STATE OF NE T 13,328.33; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 756.57
ROAD FUND: NET PAYROLL
53,320.34; AMERICAN FAMILY
LIFE I 994.34; RETIREMENT
PLANS AMERITAS R 8,321.02;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
2,634.00; FIRST CONCORD E
484.71; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
16,395.75; MADISON NATIONAL I
144.30; MADISON NATIONAL I
96.75; NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT
R 272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
342.00; PRINCIPAL LIFE E 784.48;
STATE OF NE T 2,476.95; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 189.03
WEED FUND: NET PAYROLL
4,657.90; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 732.71; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST
CONCORD E 30.00; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 1,494.90; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 3.62; PRINCIPAL
LIFE E 30.48; STATE OF NE T
229.62
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer July 2019 Fund
Balance Report. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to accept the Clerk of the
District Court July 2019 Report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to accept the June
2019 Community Action Partner-
ship of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to accept the Buffalo
County Sheriff's Distress Warrant
report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Sheriff Neil Miller and Lieutenant
Rob Tubbs were present to discuss
the VoIP Phone System. Moved by
Klein and seconded by Reiter to set
the bid date of September 10, 2019
at 10:15 A.M. for Requests for Pro-
posal (RFP) for VoIP Phone Sys-
tem. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Reiter, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the release
of pledged collateral in the amount
of $5,681,026.00 at the First Na-
tional Bank for the Buffalo County
Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Morrow to approve the
following tax refund request sub-
mitted by County Treasurer Jean
Sidwell for Phyllis Broadfoot in the
amount of $140.96 for parcel num-
ber 580135000. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Morrow, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to appoint John Keeney to
fill the vacancy for the Planning and
Zoning Commission with the term
ending November 22, 2019. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Chairman McMullen re-
viewed the following correspond-
ence. The Board received a Modi-
fied Construction and Operating
Permit issued for Pritchard Live-
stock from NE DEQ. The City of
Kearney sent the Planning Com-
mission Agenda. Buffalo County
Jail received a report from the Jail
Standards Board. Terry L Jessen
sent a letter regarding a petition
drive by TrueNebraskans to be
placed on the 2020 November bal-
lot for the property tax relief meas-
ure. Chairman McMullen called on
each Board member present for
committee reports and recommen-
dations.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Jason
Wozniak was present for the fol-
lowing Zoning agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:21 A.M. for a
zoning map amendment filed by
Craig Bennett on behalf of Mark
L.B. and Peggy E. Garrels request-
ing to rezone property described as
Lot 1, Rouse 2nd Administrative
Subdivision located in Section 1,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska from Agri-
cultural to Commercial. Craig Ben-
nett and Mark Garrels reviewed the
application, no one else addressed
the Board. Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:29 A.M.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to approve the Zoning Map
Amendment with the following Res-
olution 2019-27. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-27
WHEREAS, on June 26, 2019
Miller & Associates, on behalf of
Mark L. B. and Peggy E. Garrels,
have applied for a Zoning Map
Amendment with the Buffalo
County Zoning Administrator, re-
questing that the following real es-
tate property, hereinafter referred
to as the "subject property", to wit:
Rouse Second Administrative
Subdivision, Lot 1, an Administra-
tive Subdivision being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Fractional Section 1,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the Sixth principal meridian, Buf-
falo County, NE be changed from
the Agricultural (AG) District to the
Commercial (C) District. Property
is in the name of Mark L.B. &
Peggy E. Garrels, husband and
wife, as joint tenants and not as
tenants in common.
WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning
map amendment request and the
subject property would or could
have other land use regulations
that would apply to it above and
beyond the zoning map amend-
ment sought at this meeting, and
WHEREAS, on July 18, 2019, the
Buffalo County Planning and Zon-
ing Commission following public
hearing with notice as required rec-
ommended approval of such pro-
posed change in zoning on a 5-0
vote with 3 absent, and
WHEREAS, on August 13, 2019,
this Board conducted a public
hearing and considered this Zoning
Map Amendment, the minutes of
the Planning and Zoning Commis-
sion considering this amendment,
Buffalo County Zoning Regulations,
and Comprehensive Plan, and
finds:
a. No one voiced opposition
against the amendment.
b. That such change in zoning
designation would have minimal
adverse effect on surrounding
properties.
c. That the intended uses of the
Commercial District are consistent
with property use in the surround-
ing area.
d. This amendment is consistent
with the growth and development
of Buffalo County and the overall
Comprehensive Plan adopted by
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
e. The subject property is situ-
ated close to already existing pub-
lic improvements, such as suffi-
cient utilities so that the map
amendment with its attendant
changes in uses will not cause ad-
ditional public costs to function ef-
fectively.
WHEREAS, no protest(s) against
such amendment have been filed
with the Buffalo County Clerk
within seven days of conclusion of
public hearing of such Commission
as allowed under Section 11.4, and
WHEREAS, the votes in favor of
adoption of this resolution need
only be by majority of members to
this Board of Commissioners.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that application for zon-
ing map amendment to change the
subject property from the Agricul-
tural (AG) District to Commercial
(C) District is approved, and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
a copy of this Resolution shall be
filed in the Register of Deed's office
against subject property and any
parcel situated partially or entirely
within such legal description, and
that the County Clerk shall make
amendment to Buffalo County Zon-
ing District Map originally adopted
on or about September 10, 2002.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for a Vacation of
Plat filed by Trenton Snow on be-
half of Niemack Farms, LLC % Mi-
chelle Choplin described as Lot 1,
Niemack Acres Administrative Sub-
division, an administrative subdivi-
sion being part of the Southwest
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
(SW1/4 NW1/4) and part of the
Northwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter (NW1/4 SW1/4) of
Section Fourteen (14), Township
Nine (9) North, Range Thirteen (13)
West of the Sixth Principal Merid-
ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Trenton Snow reviewed the appli-
cation and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:33 A.M.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Morrow to approve the
Vacation of Plat with the following
Resolution 2019-28. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2019-28
WHEREAS, Surveyor Trenton
Snow on behalf of Niemack Farms,
LLC % Michelle Choplin, owners
of:
Lot One (1), Niemack Acres Ad-
ministrative Subdivision, an admin-
istrative subdivision being part of
the Southwest Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter and part of the
Northwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter in Section Fourteen
(14), Township Nine (9) North,
Range Thirteen (13) West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, being hereinaf-
ter referred to as the "described
property".
Have filed to vacate this lot with
the Buffalo County Clerk and/or
Zoning Administrator, and
WHEREAS, on August 13, 2019,
this Board conducted a public
hearing considering this request
and finds:
1. The described property is situ-
ated in the Agriculture (AG) Zoning
District of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
2. The proposed vacation, of the
entire administrative subdivision,
fulfills Buffalo County's Subdivision
Resolution requirements for vaca-
tion of administrative subdivisions
as specifically allowed under Sec-
tion 3.21 together with other provi-
sions applicable thereto.
3. No public utilities occupy the
land sought to be vacated.
4. The proposed vacation of the
described property should be ap-
proved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that the proposed vaca-
tion of this subdivision is approved.
RESOLVED FURTHER, that a
copy of this Resolution, when it is
filed with the Buffalo County Regis-
ter of Deeds against the above
named legal description, shall
cause the vacation of previously
subdivided land.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for an Administrative
Subdivision filed by Trenton Snow
on behalf of Niemack Farms, LLC
% Michelle Choplin for property
described as A tract of land being
part of the Southwest Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4
NW1/4) and part of the Northwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
(NW1/4 SW1/4) of Section Four-
teen (14), Township Nine (9) North,
Range Thirteen (13) West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to be known as
Lot 1 Niemack Acres Second an
Administrative Subdivision. Trenton
Snow reviewed the application and
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:34 A.M. Moved by
Klein and seconded by Reiter to
approve the Administrative Subdi-
vision with the following Resolution
2019-29. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-29
WHEREAS, Trenton Snow, li-
censed surveyor, on behalf of
Niemack Farms, LLC, % Michelle
Choplin hereinafter referred to as
"applicant" have filed for an Admin-
istrative Subdivision to be known
as "NIEMACK ACRES SECOND,
AN ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVI-
SION" with the Buffalo County
Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator,
and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on August 13, 2019,
this Board conducted a public
hearing now finds:
1. The proposed "NIEMACK AC-
RES SECOND, AN ADMINISTRA-
TIVE SUBDIVISION" is in the Agri-
cultural (AG) Zoning District for
Buffalo County, Nebraska and the
size of the parcels of real estate
owned by the subdividing entity af-
ter subdividing complies with the
minimum lot size of this zoning dis-
trict.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
3. Willow is a county maintained
open public road that abuts the
proposed subdivision to the west.
The width of this road after dedica-
tion complies with the minimum
width standards required by the
Buffalo County Subdivision Resolu-
tion.
4. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
5. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"NIEMACK ACRES SECOND, AN
ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION",
an administrative subdivision being
part of the Southwest Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter and part of
the Northwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 14,
Township 9 North, Range 13 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, duly made out, acknowl-
edged and certified, is hereby ap-
proved, accepted, ratified, and au-
thorized to be filed and recorded in
the Office of the Register of Deeds,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to recess the reg-
ular meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:45 A.M. and re-
convene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell and County Assessor
Ethel Skinner were present.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
Property Valuation Protest Hearing
Minutes dated July 18, July 19,
July 22 and July 23, 2019. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve the
Report of Destroyed Real Property
(Form 425) Hearing Minutes dated
July 24, 2019. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to accept the 2019
Cemetery Report submitted by
County Assessor Skinner. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve Tax List
Corrections numbered 4624
through 4626 submitted by County
Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
At 9:49 A.M. Chairman McMullen
opened the hearing for the Property
Valuation Protest filed by Shaun
Padgett due to a valuation change
submitted by the County Assessor
and approved by this Board on
June 25, 2019. Shaun Padgett ad-
dressed the Board. After review
and discussion, Chairman
McMullen closed the hearing at
9:56 A.M. Moved by Klein and se-
conded by Higgins to reduce the
value as recommended by the
County Assessor on parcel
601392000. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Morrow to approve the
Motor Vehicle Tax Exemption as in-
dicated on the application by
County Treasurer for Kearney Re-
store Ministries for the following
1989 Kaly Trailer and a 2004
Freightliner. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye":Loeffelholz, Morrow, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Reiter and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to approve the Motor Ve-
hicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer for Grace Fellowship Inc.
for the following 2009 Chevrolet
Van. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Higgins, Kouba, Klein, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the As-
sessor Valuation Changes as pres-
ented to the County Board of
Equalization. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Name Parcel
JONES, KRISTOPHER &
BRIDGET 480092018
VESKERNA, JOSHUA & JAMI
480092012
JOHNSON, BERNARD & PATRI-
CIA TR 603741133
On July 9, 2019 members of the
public addressed the Board of
Commissioners about the current
assessment review processes con-
ducted by the County Assessor. At
that time, the Board of Commis-
sioners agreed to develop a plan
with the County Assessor to ad-
dress the property valuation as-
sessment processes. Chairman
McMullen reported that after meet-
ing with the County Assessor and
members of the public, a sev-
en-point plan of property valuation
processes was developed. A copy
of that plan is on file with the
County Clerk.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 10:05 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Tony Krause, Engineer from the
United States Army Corps of Engi-
neers, Omaha Office, discussed
with the Board various services,
programs, and studies that the
Corps could provide for flood miti-
gation. He invited members of the
Board and the general public to at-
tend informational session to be
held by the Corps at the Wood
River Fire Hall on August 22, 2019,
at 10:00 o'clock, a.m.
Deputy County Attorney Hoff-
meister reviewed the Easement
Agreement that was before the
Board of Commissioners. Moved
by Loeffelholz and seconded by
Higgins to approve the Easement
Agreement with Douglas and
Heather Brummels located in the
SW1/4 NE1/4 Section 23, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Buffalo County Facilities Director
Steve Gaasch was present for the
following agenda items.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Morrow to set a bid opening date
of September 10, 2019 at 10:30
A.M. for the Roof Top Unit Project
at the Extension Building. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to set a bid opening
date of September 10, 2019 at
10:30 A.M. for a new Salt Storage
Building at the Highway Depart-
ment. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
The Board took a short break at
10:39 A.M. and reconvened at
11:04 A.M.
County Public Defender Jeff
Wirth requested temporary wage
increases for the Deputy Public De-
fenders due to the resignation in
April 2019 of one of the Deputy
Public Defenders. In response to
that request, the Board of Commis-
sioners requested that Woods &
Aitken conduct an investigation to
assess the current workload of the
Public Defender's office and to rec-
ommend whether an excessive
workload would warrant an in-
crease in pay or bonus. Pam
Bourne and Ashley Dugan with
Woods & Aitken Law Firm were
present to report on their findings.
Public Defender Jeff Wirth was also
present to respond to the report.
No action was taken.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to enter into Executive
Session at 11:48 for contract nego-
tiations. In addition to the Board
members responding to roll call,
Deputy County Attorney Kari Fisk
was present. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to move out of Execu-
tive Session at 11:59 A.M. and re-
sume the open meeting. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present to address the Board.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 12:00 P.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 27,
2019.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $134,600.00
executed by Philip M. Piper, a sin-
gle person, which was filed for rec-
ord on July 15, 2016 as Instrument
No. 2016-04205 in the office of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 A.M. on September
24, 2019:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED
REAL ESTATE IN BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA (AS DE-
FINED IN NEB. REV. STAT.
76-201):
THE SOUTH 9 FEET OF LOT 30,
ALL OF LOT 29, AND THE
NORTH 2 FEET OF LOT 28,
BLOCK 7, PLAINVIEW SUBDIVI-
SION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-
BRASKA.
EXCEPT COVENANTS, EASE-
MENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF
RECORD.
BEING THE SAME PREMISES
AS CONVEYED IN DEED FROM
BRIAN A. STONES, A SINGLE
PERSON RECORDED 07/27/2012
IN DOCUMENT NUMBER
2012-5564 IN SAID COUNTY AND
STATE.
COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 3611
I AVE., KEARNEY, NE 68847
Tax Id: 605021000.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: KATELYN M. SIMMONS,
903 W. 22nd St #3,
Kearney NE 68845,
you are hereby notified that on
May 29, 2019, American Family
Mutual Ins. filed a suit against you
in the Buffalo County Court at
docket CI19-1086, the object in
prayer of which was to secure a
judgment against you in the
amount of $4,007.64, together with
court costs, interest and attorney's
fees as allowed by law. Unless you
file your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 20th
day of September, 2019, the Peti-
tion against you will be considered
as true and judgment will be en-
tered against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
