 

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2019

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman McMullen

announced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown; while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

Deputy County Attorney Kari Fisk

was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to approve the July 23, 2019

Board meeting minutes. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Reiter,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-

row and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Sheriff Neil Miller was present for

the Swearing in of Deputy Jason

Naiman and Deputy Douglas Cline.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to ratify the following Au-

gust 2, 2019 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

GENERAL FUND: NET PAY-

ROLL 248,354.48; AMERICAN

FAMILY LIFE I 1,169.15; RETIRE-

MENT PLANS AMERITAS R

40,864.58; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

/WELLNESS I 50.00; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER I 98,478.00; FIRST

CONCORD E 4,087.40; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 83,310.75; KEAR-

NEY UNITED WAY E 106.67; MAD-

ISON NATIONAL I 1,249.14; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 627.25; MASS

MUTUAL FINANCIAL I 1,175.00;

MIDLAND FUNDING E 122.53; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R 355.00;

NE CHILD SUPPORT E 659.12;

PRINCIPAL LIFE E 3,015.40;

STATE OF NE T 13,328.33; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 756.57

ROAD FUND: NET PAYROLL

53,320.34; AMERICAN FAMILY

LIFE I 994.34; RETIREMENT

PLANS AMERITAS R 8,321.02;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

2,634.00; FIRST CONCORD E

484.71; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

16,395.75; MADISON NATIONAL I

144.30; MADISON NATIONAL I

96.75; NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

R 272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

342.00; PRINCIPAL LIFE E 784.48;

STATE OF NE T 2,476.95; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 189.03

WEED FUND: NET PAYROLL

4,657.90; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 732.71; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST

CONCORD E 30.00; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 1,494.90; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 3.62; PRINCIPAL

LIFE E 30.48; STATE OF NE T

229.62

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer July 2019 Fund

Balance Report. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to accept the Clerk of the

District Court July 2019 Report.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to accept the June

2019 Community Action Partner-

ship of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to accept the Buffalo

County Sheriff's Distress Warrant

report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Sheriff Neil Miller and Lieutenant

Rob Tubbs were present to discuss

the VoIP Phone System. Moved by

Klein and seconded by Reiter to set

the bid date of September 10, 2019

at 10:15 A.M. for Requests for Pro-

posal (RFP) for VoIP Phone Sys-

tem. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Reiter, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the release

of pledged collateral in the amount

of $5,681,026.00 at the First Na-

tional Bank for the Buffalo County

Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Morrow to approve the

following tax refund request sub-

mitted by County Treasurer Jean

Sidwell for Phyllis Broadfoot in the

amount of $140.96 for parcel num-

ber 580135000. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Morrow, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to appoint John Keeney to

fill the vacancy for the Planning and

Zoning Commission with the term

ending November 22, 2019. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Chairman McMullen re-

viewed the following correspond-

ence. The Board received a Modi-

fied Construction and Operating

Permit issued for Pritchard Live-

stock from NE DEQ. The City of

Kearney sent the Planning Com-

mission Agenda. Buffalo County

Jail received a report from the Jail

Standards Board. Terry L Jessen

sent a letter regarding a petition

drive by TrueNebraskans to be

placed on the 2020 November bal-

lot for the property tax relief meas-

ure. Chairman McMullen called on

each Board member present for

committee reports and recommen-

dations.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Jason

Wozniak was present for the fol-

lowing Zoning agenda items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:21 A.M. for a

zoning map amendment filed by

Craig Bennett on behalf of Mark

L.B. and Peggy E. Garrels request-

ing to rezone property described as

Lot 1, Rouse 2nd Administrative

Subdivision located in Section 1,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska from Agri-

cultural to Commercial. Craig Ben-

nett and Mark Garrels reviewed the

application, no one else addressed

the Board. Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:29 A.M.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to approve the Zoning Map

Amendment with the following Res-

olution 2019-27. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-27

 

WHEREAS, on June 26, 2019

Miller & Associates, on behalf of

Mark L. B. and Peggy E. Garrels,

have applied for a Zoning Map

Amendment with the Buffalo

County Zoning Administrator, re-

questing that the following real es-

tate property, hereinafter referred

to as the "subject property", to wit:

Rouse Second Administrative

Subdivision, Lot 1, an Administra-

tive Subdivision being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Fractional Section 1,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the Sixth principal meridian, Buf-

falo County, NE be changed from

the Agricultural (AG) District to the

Commercial (C) District. Property

is in the name of Mark L.B. &

Peggy E. Garrels, husband and

wife, as joint tenants and not as

tenants in common.

WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning

map amendment request and the

subject property would or could

have other land use regulations

that would apply to it above and

beyond the zoning map amend-

ment sought at this meeting, and

WHEREAS, on July 18, 2019, the

Buffalo County Planning and Zon-

ing Commission following public

hearing with notice as required rec-

ommended approval of such pro-

posed change in zoning on a 5-0

vote with 3 absent, and

WHEREAS, on August 13, 2019,

this Board conducted a public

hearing and considered this Zoning

Map Amendment, the minutes of

the Planning and Zoning Commis-

sion considering this amendment,

Buffalo County Zoning Regulations,

and Comprehensive Plan, and

finds:

a. No one voiced opposition

against the amendment.

b. That such change in zoning

designation would have minimal

adverse effect on surrounding

properties.

c. That the intended uses of the

Commercial District are consistent

with property use in the surround-

ing area.

d. This amendment is consistent

with the growth and development

of Buffalo County and the overall

Comprehensive Plan adopted by

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

e. The subject property is situ-

ated close to already existing pub-

lic improvements, such as suffi-

cient utilities so that the map

amendment with its attendant

changes in uses will not cause ad-

ditional public costs to function ef-

fectively.

WHEREAS, no protest(s) against

such amendment have been filed

with the Buffalo County Clerk

within seven days of conclusion of

public hearing of such Commission

as allowed under Section 11.4, and

WHEREAS, the votes in favor of

adoption of this resolution need

only be by majority of members to

this Board of Commissioners.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that application for zon-

ing map amendment to change the

subject property from the Agricul-

tural (AG) District to Commercial

(C) District is approved, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

a copy of this Resolution shall be

filed in the Register of Deed's office

against subject property and any

parcel situated partially or entirely

within such legal description, and

that the County Clerk shall make

amendment to Buffalo County Zon-

ing District Map originally adopted

on or about September 10, 2002.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for a Vacation of

Plat filed by Trenton Snow on be-

half of Niemack Farms, LLC % Mi-

chelle Choplin described as Lot 1,

Niemack Acres Administrative Sub-

division, an administrative subdivi-

sion being part of the Southwest

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

(SW1/4 NW1/4) and part of the

Northwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter (NW1/4 SW1/4) of

Section Fourteen (14), Township

Nine (9) North, Range Thirteen (13)

West of the Sixth Principal Merid-

ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Trenton Snow reviewed the appli-

cation and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:33 A.M.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Morrow to approve the

Vacation of Plat with the following

Resolution 2019-28. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2019-28

 

WHEREAS, Surveyor Trenton

Snow on behalf of Niemack Farms,

LLC % Michelle Choplin, owners

of:

Lot One (1), Niemack Acres Ad-

ministrative Subdivision, an admin-

istrative subdivision being part of

the Southwest Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter and part of the

Northwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter in Section Fourteen

(14), Township Nine (9) North,

Range Thirteen (13) West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, being hereinaf-

ter referred to as the "described

property".

Have filed to vacate this lot with

the Buffalo County Clerk and/or

Zoning Administrator, and

WHEREAS, on August 13, 2019,

this Board conducted a public

hearing considering this request

and finds:

1. The described property is situ-

ated in the Agriculture (AG) Zoning

District of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

2. The proposed vacation, of the

entire administrative subdivision,

fulfills Buffalo County's Subdivision

Resolution requirements for vaca-

tion of administrative subdivisions

as specifically allowed under Sec-

tion 3.21 together with other provi-

sions applicable thereto.

3. No public utilities occupy the

land sought to be vacated.

4. The proposed vacation of the

described property should be ap-

proved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that the proposed vaca-

tion of this subdivision is approved.

RESOLVED FURTHER, that a

copy of this Resolution, when it is

filed with the Buffalo County Regis-

ter of Deeds against the above

named legal description, shall

cause the vacation of previously

subdivided land.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for an Administrative

Subdivision filed by Trenton Snow

on behalf of Niemack Farms, LLC

% Michelle Choplin for property

described as A tract of land being

part of the Southwest Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4

NW1/4) and part of the Northwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

(NW1/4 SW1/4) of Section Four-

teen (14), Township Nine (9) North,

Range Thirteen (13) West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to be known as

Lot 1 Niemack Acres Second an

Administrative Subdivision. Trenton

Snow reviewed the application and

Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:34 A.M. Moved by

Klein and seconded by Reiter to

approve the Administrative Subdi-

vision with the following Resolution

2019-29. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-29

 

WHEREAS, Trenton Snow, li-

censed surveyor, on behalf of

Niemack Farms, LLC, % Michelle

Choplin hereinafter referred to as

"applicant" have filed for an Admin-

istrative Subdivision to be known

as "NIEMACK ACRES SECOND,

AN ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVI-

SION" with the Buffalo County

Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator,

and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on August 13, 2019,

this Board conducted a public

hearing now finds:

1. The proposed "NIEMACK AC-

RES SECOND, AN ADMINISTRA-

TIVE SUBDIVISION" is in the Agri-

cultural (AG) Zoning District for

Buffalo County, Nebraska and the

size of the parcels of real estate

owned by the subdividing entity af-

ter subdividing complies with the

minimum lot size of this zoning dis-

trict.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

3. Willow is a county maintained

open public road that abuts the

proposed subdivision to the west.

The width of this road after dedica-

tion complies with the minimum

width standards required by the

Buffalo County Subdivision Resolu-

tion.

4. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

5. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"NIEMACK ACRES SECOND, AN

ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION",

an administrative subdivision being

part of the Southwest Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter and part of

the Northwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 14,

Township 9 North, Range 13 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, duly made out, acknowl-

edged and certified, is hereby ap-

proved, accepted, ratified, and au-

thorized to be filed and recorded in

the Office of the Register of Deeds,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to recess the reg-

ular meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:45 A.M. and re-

convene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell and County Assessor

Ethel Skinner were present.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

Property Valuation Protest Hearing

Minutes dated July 18, July 19,

July 22 and July 23, 2019. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve the

Report of Destroyed Real Property

(Form 425) Hearing Minutes dated

July 24, 2019. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to accept the 2019

Cemetery Report submitted by

County Assessor Skinner. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve Tax List

Corrections numbered 4624

through 4626 submitted by County

Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

At 9:49 A.M. Chairman McMullen

opened the hearing for the Property

Valuation Protest filed by Shaun

Padgett due to a valuation change

submitted by the County Assessor

and approved by this Board on

June 25, 2019. Shaun Padgett ad-

dressed the Board. After review

and discussion, Chairman

McMullen closed the hearing at

9:56 A.M. Moved by Klein and se-

conded by Higgins to reduce the

value as recommended by the

County Assessor on parcel

601392000. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Morrow to approve the

Motor Vehicle Tax Exemption as in-

dicated on the application by

County Treasurer for Kearney Re-

store Ministries for the following

1989 Kaly Trailer and a 2004

Freightliner. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye":Loeffelholz, Morrow, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Reiter and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to approve the Motor Ve-

hicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer for Grace Fellowship Inc.

for the following 2009 Chevrolet

Van. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Higgins, Kouba, Klein, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the As-

sessor Valuation Changes as pres-

ented to the County Board of

Equalization. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Name Parcel

JONES, KRISTOPHER &

BRIDGET 480092018

VESKERNA, JOSHUA & JAMI

480092012

JOHNSON, BERNARD & PATRI-

CIA TR 603741133

On July 9, 2019 members of the

public addressed the Board of

Commissioners about the current

assessment review processes con-

ducted by the County Assessor. At

that time, the Board of Commis-

sioners agreed to develop a plan

with the County Assessor to ad-

dress the property valuation as-

sessment processes. Chairman

McMullen reported that after meet-

ing with the County Assessor and

members of the public, a sev-

en-point plan of property valuation

processes was developed. A copy

of that plan is on file with the

County Clerk.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 10:05 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Tony Krause, Engineer from the

United States Army Corps of Engi-

neers, Omaha Office, discussed

with the Board various services,

programs, and studies that the

Corps could provide for flood miti-

gation. He invited members of the

Board and the general public to at-

tend informational session to be

held by the Corps at the Wood

River Fire Hall on August 22, 2019,

at 10:00 o'clock, a.m.

Deputy County Attorney Hoff-

meister reviewed the Easement

Agreement that was before the

Board of Commissioners. Moved

by Loeffelholz and seconded by

Higgins to approve the Easement

Agreement with Douglas and

Heather Brummels located in the

SW1/4 NE1/4 Section 23, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Buffalo County Facilities Director

Steve Gaasch was present for the

following agenda items.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to set a bid opening date

of September 10, 2019 at 10:30

A.M. for the Roof Top Unit Project

at the Extension Building. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to set a bid opening

date of September 10, 2019 at

10:30 A.M. for a new Salt Storage

Building at the Highway Depart-

ment. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

The Board took a short break at

10:39 A.M. and reconvened at

11:04 A.M.

County Public Defender Jeff

Wirth requested temporary wage

increases for the Deputy Public De-

fenders due to the resignation in

April 2019 of one of the Deputy

Public Defenders. In response to

that request, the Board of Commis-

sioners requested that Woods &

Aitken conduct an investigation to

assess the current workload of the

Public Defender's office and to rec-

ommend whether an excessive

workload would warrant an in-

crease in pay or bonus. Pam

Bourne and Ashley Dugan with

Woods & Aitken Law Firm were

present to report on their findings.

Public Defender Jeff Wirth was also

present to respond to the report.

No action was taken.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to enter into Executive

Session at 11:48 for contract nego-

tiations. In addition to the Board

members responding to roll call,

Deputy County Attorney Kari Fisk

was present. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to move out of Execu-

tive Session at 11:59 A.M. and re-

sume the open meeting. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present to address the Board.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 12:00 P.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 27,

2019.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

ZNEZ Ag20,t1

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $134,600.00

executed by Philip M. Piper, a sin-

gle person, which was filed for rec-

ord on July 15, 2016 as Instrument

No. 2016-04205 in the office of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 A.M. on September

24, 2019:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED

REAL ESTATE IN BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA (AS DE-

FINED IN NEB. REV. STAT.

76-201):

THE SOUTH 9 FEET OF LOT 30,

ALL OF LOT 29, AND THE

NORTH 2 FEET OF LOT 28,

BLOCK 7, PLAINVIEW SUBDIVI-

SION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-

BRASKA.

EXCEPT COVENANTS, EASE-

MENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF

RECORD.

BEING THE SAME PREMISES

AS CONVEYED IN DEED FROM

BRIAN A. STONES, A SINGLE

PERSON RECORDED 07/27/2012

IN DOCUMENT NUMBER

2012-5564 IN SAID COUNTY AND

STATE.

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 3611

I AVE., KEARNEY, NE 68847

Tax Id: 605021000.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

ZNEZ Ag13,20,27,S3,10

NOTICE OF SUIT

TO: KATELYN M. SIMMONS,

903 W. 22nd St #3,

Kearney NE 68845,

you are hereby notified that on

May 29, 2019, American Family

Mutual Ins. filed a suit against you

in the Buffalo County Court at

docket CI19-1086, the object in

prayer of which was to secure a

judgment against you in the

amount of $4,007.64, together with

court costs, interest and attorney's

fees as allowed by law. Unless you

file your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 20th

day of September, 2019, the Peti-

tion against you will be considered

as true and judgment will be en-

tered against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

ZNEZ Jy30,Ag6,13,20