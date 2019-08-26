 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF DTT Investments, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that DTT

Investments, LLC, is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its registered office at

1711 E 46th Street PL, Kearney, NE

68847. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is to en-

gage in any or all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized and to do every-

thing necessary, proper, advisable

or convenient for the accomplish-

ment of the purposes hereinabove

set forth and to do all other things

incidental thereto or connected

therewith which are not forbidden

by the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The time of commence-

ment of the limited liability com-

pany is June 19, 2019, and dura-

tion of the Company is perpetual.

The affairs of the limited liability

company are to be conducted by

its members.

Dave Post, Organizer

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF STOCKMEN'S BAR

& GRILL, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Stockmen's Bar & Grill, Inc. was in-

corporated under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The corporation

is authorized to issue Ten Thou-

sand Dollars ($10,000) of capital

stock divided into 10,000 shares at

a par value of One Dollar ($1.00)

each and shall be fully paid when

issued. The street address of the

corporation's initial registered of-

fice is 25805 115th Road, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68845, and the

name of the corporation's initial

registered agent at that office is

Wayne C. Gallaway. The name and

street address of the sole incorpo-

rator is Brian R. Symington, 1516

1st Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

Brian R. Symington,

Sole Incorporator

