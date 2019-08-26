Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHWESTERN GREELEY COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... VALLEY COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HAMILTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN BUFFALO COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHERN CLAY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHERN YORK COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... FILLMORE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN THAYER COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SHERMAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HOWARD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT MONDAY. * AS OF 830 AM CDT MONDAY, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THAT HEAVY RAIN HAD DEPARTED THE AREA, AND LITTLE MORE THAN SPRINKLES IS ANTICIPATED THE REST OF TODAY. HOWEVER, THE ENTIRE ADVISORY AREA RECEIVED A QUICK 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN EARLY THIS MORNING, WHICH HAS RESULTED IN FAIRLY WIDESPREAD, MAINLY MINOR FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS, STREAMS AND SOME ROADWAYS. MOST OF THESE FLOODING ISSUES ARE EXPECTING TO GRADUALLY IMPROVE OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS, BUT FLOODING COULD LINGER INTO AT LEAST THIS EVENING IN SOME SPOTS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT COULD EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GRAND ISLAND, ORD, AURORA, ST. PAUL, GENEVA, SUTTON, RAVENNA, WOOD RIVER, LOUP CITY, HARVARD, HENDERSON, DONIPHAN, CAIRO, CLAY CENTER, ALDA, EXETER, FAIRMONT, HAMPTON, MCCOOL JUNCTION AND GILTNER. PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS ADVISORY DOES NOT REPLACE PREVIOUSLY-ISSUED ADVISORIES OR FLOOD WARNINGS THAT WERE ISSUED FOR SPECIFIC RIVERS OR COMMUNITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&