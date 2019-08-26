NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF DTT Investments, LLC
Notice is hereby given that DTT
Investments, LLC, is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its registered office at
1711 E 46th Street PL, Kearney, NE
68847. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is to en-
gage in any or all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized and to do every-
thing necessary, proper, advisable
or convenient for the accomplish-
ment of the purposes hereinabove
set forth and to do all other things
incidental thereto or connected
therewith which are not forbidden
by the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The time of commence-
ment of the limited liability com-
pany is June 19, 2019, and dura-
tion of the Company is perpetual.
The affairs of the limited liability
company are to be conducted by
its members.
Dave Post, Organizer
ZNEZ Ag12,19,26
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY,
BEUCKE, BOWMAN
& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF STOCKMEN'S BAR
& GRILL, INC.
Notice is hereby given that
Stockmen's Bar & Grill, Inc. was in-
corporated under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The corporation
is authorized to issue Ten Thou-
sand Dollars ($10,000) of capital
stock divided into 10,000 shares at
a par value of One Dollar ($1.00)
each and shall be fully paid when
issued. The street address of the
corporation's initial registered of-
fice is 25805 115th Road, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68845, and the
name of the corporation's initial
registered agent at that office is
Wayne C. Gallaway. The name and
street address of the sole incorpo-
rator is Brian R. Symington, 1516
1st Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
Brian R. Symington,
Sole Incorporator
ZNEZ Ag12,19,26