NOTICE
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID
IN AUGUST 2019
PUBLICATION OF CHECKS
308 Decals Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 105.00; ACE Irrigation
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
310.00; All City Garage Door LLC
Furniture and Fixtures $ 2,096.00;
All Glides Supplies $ 72.14; All
Makes Supplies $ 10,619.94; All
Makes Furniture and Fixtures $
5,133.13; All Makes Auto Supply
Supplies $ 148.10; Alliance Asset
Tags Supplies $ 575.50; Almquist
Maltzahn Galawa Luth Professional
Services $ 738.00; Alpha Rehabili-
tation Pupil Services $ 600.09; Am-
azon Capital Services Supplies $
16,305.33; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Supplies $ 24,771.27; Amber
Swartz Miscellaneous Expenditure
$ 94.50; American Flag Inc. Sup-
plies $ 1,369.50; Amy Otto Travel $
63.63; Amy Otto Travel $ 3.60; An-
dersen Wrecking Co Tires and
Parts $ 34.00; Apple Inc Technol-
ogy Related Hardware $ 29.00; Ap-
ple Market Food $ 144.76; Arnold
Motor Supply Tires and Parts $
11.14; Ashley Mostek Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 44.42; ASI Sig-
nage Innovations Furniture and Fix-
tures $ 409.50; Asset Genie Inc Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services $
201.75; AUCA Chicago Lockbox
Uniforms $ 1,450.80; B2 Environ-
mental Inc Professional Services $
2,500.00; Bamford Inc Repairs &
Maintenance Services $ 2,755.35;
Becky Reier Travel $ 481.68; Bere-
nice Bravo Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 19.00; Bimbo Bakeries USA
Food $ 371.04; Bio Rad Laborato-
ries, Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
$ 2,412.75; Black Hills Energy Nat-
ural Gas $ 137.65; Blick Art Materi-
als Supplies $ 4,902.99; Breakout,
Inc Supplies $ 100.00; BSN Sports
Sport Supply Grp Supplies $ 36.86;
Buffalo Outdoor Power LLC Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services $
43.53; Builders How To Warehouse
Supplies $ 359.77; Bus Parts
Warehouse Tires and Parts $ 55.10;
Carmela Schmidt Miscellaneous
Expenditure $ 4.70; Carolina Bio-
logical Supply Supplies $ 316.23;
Carquest Auto Parts Stores Tires
and Parts $ 616.34; Cash Wa Dis-
tributing Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 132.32; Cash Wa Distributing
Supplies $ 370.76; Cash Wa Dis-
tributing Food $ 8,111.86; CDW
Government Inc Supplies $ 125.44;
CED American Electric Supplies $
109.90; Central Fire & Safety Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services $
441.00; Central Hydraulic Syst &
Equip Tires and Parts $ 5,071.00;
Central Nebraska Steel Repairs &
Maintenance Services $ 2,500.00;
Century Lumber Center Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 7.97; Chad Lydi-
att Miscellaneous Expenditure $
1,100.00; Charlotte Kaeding Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $ 594.53;
Charter Communications Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ -; Charter
Communications Supplies $ 26.39;
Charter Communications Other
Communication $ 4,855.02; Charter
Communications Other Communi-
cation $ 13.20; Charter Communi-
cations Miscellaneous Expenditure
$ 7.92; Chelsea Swarm Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 24.25;
Chemsearch Supplies $ 145.21;
Chris Nelson Travel $ 212.74;
Christina Whelan Miscellaneous
Expenditure $ 18.15; Cidnee Scho-
ltes Miscellaneous Expenditure $
147.97; City Of Kearney Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ 1,014.68; City
Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gas-
oline $ 4,294.62; City of Kearney
Park and Recreation Supplies $
36.00; City of Kearney School Re-
source Office Security Officer $
5,053.07; City of Kearney Water,
Sanitn, Sewer Dept Garbage $
8,243.95; Coach Cliff's Gaga Ball
Pits LLC Supplies $ 944.50; Coach
Master's Inc Vehicle Repair $
5,373.40; Colby Ambrosio Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $ 62.65; Come
Learn With Me Supplies $ 87.92;
Connie Jelkin Family Sales $ 53.15;
Copycat Printing Inc Supplies $
108.42; Copycat Printing Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $ 478.05;
Cornhusker Cleaning Supply. Sup-
plies $ 158.22; CPI Travel $
3,249.00; Craig Mason Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 1,250.00; Cul-
ligan Of Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 40.00; Culligan Of
Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 62.50; Cummins Central
Power LLC Vehicle Repair $
1,213.95; Curriculum Associates
LLC Miscellaneous Expenditure $
568.96; Dan's Sanitation Inc Gar-
bage $ 122.00; Darleen Farwell
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
127.03; DAS State Accounting
Central Finance Purchased Service
Telephone $ 458.98; Dawson Pub-
lic Power District Electricity $
606.68; Deb Baumgartner Travel $
41.76; Deborah Merz Travel $
512.84; Demco Inc Supplies $
136.35; Desiree John Travel $
23.72; Diamond Vogel Paint Center
Supplies $ 1,401.36; Dmilaco
Sports Fashions Supplies $ 345.00;
Dude Solutions, Inc. Dues and
Fees $ 2,215.18; Dulce Valdez
Transportation Charges $ 455.88;
Dulce Valdez Travel $ 189.88;
Dulce Valdez Supplies $ 15.67;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies $
4,182.87; Ecolab Supplies $
330.00; Electronic Systems Inc Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services $
1,312.00; Ellison Educational
Equipment Inc Supplies $ 153.70;
Emily H Zenisek Tucker Travel $
158.92; Eric Armin Inc Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 56.39; Erin Small
Travel $ 7.77; ESU 10 Supplies $
11,322.75; ESU 5 Supplies $ 75.00;
ESU Coordinating Council
Ainsworth, NE Library References $
3,359.46; Farmers Union Coop
Assn Supplies $ 26.40; Fast Bridge
Learning Supplies $ 3,000.00; Fas-
tenal Company Supplies $ 43.39;
Fiddelke Heating & Air Professional
Services $ 120.00; Flags USA Fur-
niture and Fixtures $ 496.00; Follett
School Solutions Inc Supplies $
253.68; Follett School Solutions Inc
Library References $ 1,829.42; Fol-
lett School Solutions Inc Library
References $ 1,444.84; Follett
School Solutions Inc Library Refer-
ences $ 1,180.92; Follett School
Solutions Inc Library References $
1,945.36; Follett School Solutions
Inc Library References $ 259.76;
Follett School Solutions Inc Library
References $ 1,500.00; Follett
School Solutions Inc Library Refer-
ences $ 515.39; Follett School So-
lutions Inc Periodicals $ 587.20;
Follett School Solutions Inc Peri-
odicals $ 350.00; Follett School
Solutions Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 997.47; Follett School
Solutions Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 639.61; Frontier Pur-
chased Service Telephone $
1,794.33; Frontline Technologies
Group LLC Professional Services $
13,586.21; Fun Express LLC Sup-
plies $ 41.93; Garrett Tires &
Treads Tires and Parts $ 763.48;
General Parts LLC Supplies $
385.00; Gopher Sport Supplies $
1,155.14; Graduate Lincoln Hotels
Travel $ 94.00; Grainger Supplies $
188.68; Hampton Inn Norfolk Travel
$ 1,119.00; Hampton Inn South
Heritage Park Travel $ 564.00;
Harco Athletic Reconditioning Inc
Professional Services $ 1,193.50;
Hawkins Inc Supplies $ 850.00;
Heartland Curbing & Landscaping
Lawn Services $ 3,975.00; Heart-
land Curbing & Landscaping Lawn
Services $ 4,775.00; Hiland Dairy
Foods Food $ 1,462.95; Hobby
Lobby Stores Inc Supplies $
436.87; Hoehner Turf Irrigation
Lawn Services $ 2,083.03; Holmes
Plumbing & Htg Supplies $ 252.37;
Hometown Leasing Rentals of
Equipment and Vehicles $
9,343.89; Houghton Mifflin
Harcourt Publishing Co. Profes-
sional Services $ 21,707.09; HyVee
Accounts Receivable Supplies $
750.00; HyVee Accounts Receiva-
ble Supplies $ 718.38; Innovative
Office Solutions Supplies $
1,276.65; Jack Lederman Co Inc
Repairs & Maintenance Services $
65.00; Janelle Publications Sup-
plies $ 30.00; Janette Nelms Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $ 52.65;
Jennifer Cady Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 49.99; Jennifer Reimers
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
124.00; Johnson Hardware Co
Supplies $ 165.00; Johnstone Sup-
ply Supplies $ 320.84; Karen Fusby
Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 53.40;
Kari Nickman Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 20.90; Kate Murphy
Travel $ 25.75; Kearney Ace Hard-
ware Supplies $ 126.81; Kearney
Ag & Auto Repair Inc Vehicle Re-
pair $ 1,017.10; Kearney Area
Chamber Of Commerce Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ 250.00; Kear-
ney Area Children's Museum Dues
and Fees $ 32.00; Kearney Area
Solid Landfill City Of Kear Profes-
sional Services $ 577.36; Kearney
Cinema 8 Movie Theaters Dues
and Fees $ 1,085.00; Kearney Hub
Advertising $ 1,375.62; Kearney
Pub Sch Foundation Professional
Services $ 41,665.59; Kearney Pub
Sch Foundation Professional Ser-
vices $ 15,297.34; Kearney Quality
Sew & Vac Repairs & Maintenance
Services $ 359.91; Kearney Winle-
ctric Co Building Acquitions and
Improvements $ 18,616.11; Kear-
ney Winnelson Supplies $
1,875.02; Kelly Supply Co Supplies
$ 195.27; Kerry Schrock Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ 28.45; Kidwell
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
8,757.50; Lakeshore Lrng Materials
Supplies $ 2,596.02; Lamina-
tor.com Inc Supplies $ 54.48;
Landmark Implement Inc Kearney
Repairs & Maintenance Services $
1,489.68; Laura Aden Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 20.05; Lawn
Builders Lawn Services $ 1,605.18;
Lawson Products Inc Supplies $
483.35; Libbi Harsh Travel $ 7.31;
Lips Printing Service Supplies $
107.84; Lips Printing Service Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $ 114.15;
Lou's Sporting Goods Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 437.34; Lou's
Sporting Goods Supplies $
2,814.62; Lutheran Family Services
of NE, Inc. Travel $ 25.00;
MakeMusic, Inc. Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 445.00; Markerboard
People Supplies $ 112.50; Masters
True Value Repairs & Maintenance
Services $ 517.59; Matheson
Linweld Supplies $ 1,131.32; Mav-
erick Industries Inc Professional
Services $ 909.50; Medco Supply
Supplies $ 5,978.05; Meggie
Rusher Miscellaneous Expenditure
$ 80.96; Melisa Dobish Travel $
347.96; Melisa Dobish Travel $
169.05; Menards Kearney Supplies
$ 3,020.54; Menards Kearney Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $ 65.94;
Metal Doors & Hardware Co Sup-
plies $ 221.77; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Sup-
plies $ 76.15; Michelle Rempel
Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 18.00;
Midway Chevrolet Tires and Parts $
646.00; Midwest Connect Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ 2.75; Midwest
Connect Postage $ 203.98; Mid-
west Floor Specialties Repairs &
Maintenance Services $ 21,745.00;
Moonlight Embroidery & Screen
Print Supplies $ 112.00; Morris
Press & Office Supplies Advertising
$ 6,413.00; Morris Press & Office
Supplies Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 257.00; Mosaic Pupil Ser-
vices $ 3,738.00; NASB NE Associ-
ation of School Boards Travel $
360.00; NASB NE Association of
School Boards Property Insurance
$ 545,201.00; NASCD Ne Assoc
Supv & Curr Dev Dues and Fees $
40.00; NASCO Supplies $ 109.90;
Natasha Hahn Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 101.03; National Art &
School Supplies Supplies $
2,257.55; National FFA Organiza-
tion Miscellaneous Expenditure $
164.80; NCS Pearson Inc Supplies
$ 4,027.07; NCSA Nebraska Coun-
cil of School Admin Professional
Services $ 1,300.00; NCSA Ne-
braska Council of School Admin
Travel $ 228.00; NCSA Nebraska
Council of School Admin Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ 250.00; NDE
Early Childhood Training Center
Travel $ 80.00; Nebraska Associa-
tion for Translators and Travel $
220.00; Nebraska HOSA Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ 85.00; Ne-
braska Public Health Envrmt Lab
Professional Services $ 15.00; Ne-
braska Public Power District Elec-
tricity $ 69,667.38; Nebraska Safety
& Fire Equipment Inc Professional
Services $ 210.00; Nebraska Safety
Center Professional Services $
300.00; NMC Exchange LLC Rent-
als of Equipment and Vehicles $
912.00; Northwestern Energy Natu-
ral Gas $ 31.14; Novus Windshield
Repair Vehicle Repair $ 210.00; Of-
fice Depot Inc Supplies $ 124.10;
Omaha World Herald Advertising $
489.00; One Source Professional
Services $ 234.00; Panera Bread
LLC Food $ 237.38; Parents as
Teachers Supplies $ 240.00; Patri-
cia Buck Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 37.98; Paula Gaasch Travel $
217.92; PEP CO, Inc. Professional
Services $ 2,700.00; Perry Guthery
Haasa & Gessford PC LLO Con-
tracted Legal Services $ 400.00;
Plank Road Publishing Supplies $
17.45; Platinum Awards & Gifts
Supplies $ 264.55; Platte Valley
Communications Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $ 2,479.03; Positive
Promotions Supplies $ 269.45; Pre-
cision Foundations Inc Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ 6,750.00;
Project Lead The Way Inc Supplies
$ 3,000.00; Project Lead The Way
Inc Supplies $ 700.00; Proquest
LLC Supplies $ 619.03; Pryor
Learning Solutions Inc. Profes-
sional Services $ 119.00; Pyramid
School Products Supplies $
835.43; Pyramid School Products
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
572.54; Qdoba Mexican Grill Food
$ 212.50; Quill Corporation Sup-
plies $ 177.02; Read Naturally Inc
Technology Software $ 943.00; Re-
ally Good Stuff Inc Supplies $
224.92; RevTrak Supplies $ 19.95;
Rhonda Moseley Travel $ 3.83;
Richardson Concessions Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $ 46.25; Rus-
tic Patch Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 31.20; Ryan Hogue Travel $
306.24; S & J Construction Building
Acquitions and Improvements $
19,805.50; Safety Kleen Systems
Inc Professional Services $ 252.50;
Sara Halvorsen Travel $ 75.23;
Sara Langan Travel $ 18.44; Sayler
Screenprinting Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 605.00; Sayler Screen-
printing Miscellaneous Expenditure
$ 2,969.00; Scholastic Book Fairs
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
789.93; School Nurse Supply Inc
Supplies $ 694.45; School Outlet
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
562.40; School Specialty Inc Sup-
plies $ 1,737.09; Scorevision Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $
34,268.73; Scott Steinbrook Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $ 327.00;
Secured Mobility LLC Security Mo-
bility $ 181.00; Sherwin Williams
Supplies $ 597.05; Sherwin Wil-
liams Miscellaneous Expenditure $
39.16; Sign Center Inc. Furniture
and Fixtures $ 93.44; SIGN Ware-
house Supplies $ 541.03; SIGN
Warehouse Supplies $ 619.82; So-
cial Thinking Supplies $ 128.66;
Sports Attack, LLC Supplies $
199.00; Spracklin Chiropractic
Physicals $ 90.00; Stacy Krones
Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 40.40;
Staples Advantage Supplies $
178.52; State Fire Marshal Office
Professional Services $ 60.00;
Steinbrink Landscaping Supplies $
2,441.25; Stericycle Professional
Services $ 85.68; Sterling Comput-
ers Supplies $ 10,487.20; Sunbelt
Rentals Miscellaneous Expenditure
$ 638.77; Super Duper Publications
Supplies $ 72.45; Supply Works
Supplies $ 187.61; TAESE USU
Technical Assist Excell Sped Travel
$ 6,025.00; Teacher Synergy Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 47.99;
Teacher's Discovery Supplies $
50.40; Teaching Strategies LLC
Supplies $ 1,684.95; Teaching
Strategies LLC Supplies $
1,493.75; Tennille Allison Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ 239.82; Te-
resa Schnoor Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 437.59; The Lampo
Group Inc Textbooks $ 110.00; Tif-
fany Tarvestad Travel $ 94.00; Tif-
fany Young Supplies $ 500.00; Ti-
tan Machinery Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $ 514.86; Tractor
Supply Co. Tires and Parts $
361.91; Travi Evans Miscellaneous
Expenditure $ 27.25; Truck Center
Companies Tires and Parts $
49.72; Tyler Technologies Inc Pro-
fessional Services $ 54,314.48;
UCS Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 3,364.00; UNICO Fidelity
Bond $ 250.00; Unite Private Net-
works LLC Purchased Service Tel-
ephone $ 8,372.24; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel $
89.00; US Bank Cardmember Serv-
ice Supplies $ 8.91; US Bank
Cardmember Service Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $ 531.06; US
Bank Cardmember Service Tech-
nology Software $ 1,725.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Adver-
tising $ 49.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel $
454.65; US Bank Cardmember
Service Professional Services $
109.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $ 99.43; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel $
571.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $ 450.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Travel $
349.60; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$ 94.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$ 457.99; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$ 1,675.34; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $ 1,888.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Travel $
(304.00); US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $ 802.08; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 1,313.15; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $ 475.25; USA
Communications Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $ 480.00; Varidesk
Furniture and Fixtures $ 1,135.00;
Varsity Spirit Fashions Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 21,492.10; Ver-
dis Group LLC Professional Ser-
vices $ 8,158.00; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone $
99.50; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone $ 51.64; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $ 99.48; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone $
40.01; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone $ 36.28; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $ 86.42; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone $
18.14; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone $ 18.14; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $ 18.14; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone $
18.14; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone $ 18.14; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $ 96.70; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone $
18.14; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone $ 18.15; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $ 214.32; Vernon Library
Supplies, Inc. Library References $
135.75; Virco Inc Furniture and Fix-
tures $ 9,135.39; Walmart Commu-
nity BRC Supplies $ 4,469.74;
Ward Laboratories, Inc. Profes-
sional Services $ 53.00; West Mu-
sic Company Supplies $ 47.80;
Woodwind and Brasswind Supplies
$ 95.88; WPS Western Psychologi-
cal Services Copier & Printing Us-
age $ 354.20; ZOHO Corp Technol-
ogy Software $ 6,115.00.
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT
FOR AUGUST 2019
BD Construction Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements $
404,155.61; Trane Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements $
5,386.82; WILKINS Architecture
Design Planning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements $
176,133.95.
ZNEZ Ag21,t1
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Joy's Table
Name of Applicant:
Sozo American Cuisine, L.L.C.
Address: 110 South 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Limited Liability
Company
If other than an Individual,
state under whose law
entity was formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: Upon filing by the
Nebraska Secretary of State
General nature of business:
Restaurant
JUSTIN R. HERRMANN,
ATTORNEY FOR THE
APPLICANT
ZNEZ Ag21,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI19-348
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Shelby Nicole Plympton.
Notice is hereby given that on the
8th day of August, 2019, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Shelby Nicole Plympton to
Mason Hunter Plympton.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Marsh,
in courtroom no. ___, 1512 Central
Ave., Kearney, Nebraska on the 20
day of September, 2019 at 10:45
a.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Shelby Nicole Plympton, to
Mason Hunter Plympton.
Shelby Nicole Plympton,
Petitioner
3215 D Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
ZNEZ Ag14,21,28,S4
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF NEST PREP, LLC
Notice is hereby given that NEST
PREP, LLC, has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The address of the initial
designated office of the Company
is 110 West 24th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The name and
address of the registered agent for
service of process is Raymond C.
Meyer II, 110 West 24th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
general nature of the business is to
engage in and do any and all busi-
ness, other than banking and insur-
ance, for which a Limited Liability
Company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act.
ZNEZ Ag7,14,21
<addr:ENDACOTT, PEETZ & TIMMER, PC LLO,4029043629,444 SOUTH 10TH STREET,LINCOLN,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SANDHILLS ORAL &
FACIAL SURGERY, LLC
Notice is hereby given that San-
dhills Oral & Facial Surgery, LLC, a
Nebraska limited liability company
(the "Company"), has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska, with its designated of-
fice at 542 West 42nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68848. The general
nature of its business is to engage
in and do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The Certifi-
cate of Organization was filed in
the office of the Nebraska Secre-
tary of State on August 9, 2019, the
Company commenced business
thereon, and shall have perpetual
existence. The affairs of the Com-
pany are to be managed by one or
more managers.
Jeffery T. Peetz, #17386,
Organizer
Endacott Peetz & Timmer
PC LLO
444 South 10th Street
Lincoln, NE 68508
ZNEZ Ag14,21,28
<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>
Fangmeyer, Aschwege & Besse,
P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SMUTNY INTERIORS, L.L.C.
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that
SMUTNY INTERIORS, L.L.C., a
Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska.
The street mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1812 E. 54th Street Place, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Jack W. Besse, 1323
Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
ZNEZ Ag21,28,S4
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder at the Buffalo
County Courthouse in Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on the
3rd day of September, 2019, at
1:30 p.m.:
Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine
(9) and Ten (10), Block Four (4),
Fiala's Addition to the City of Ra-
venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
all subject to any and all: (1) real
estate taxes, (2) special assess-
ments, and (3) easements, cove-
nants, restrictions, ordinances, and
resolutions of record which affect
the property.
The highest bidder will be re-
quired to deposit with the Trustee,
at the time of the sale, a cashier's
check in the amount of $10,000.00,
with the balance of the purchase
price required to be paid to the
Trustee no later than 5:00 p.m. on
the day of the sale, except that this
requirement shall be waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser shall be re-
sponsible for all applicable fees
and taxes, including documentary
stamp tax. This sale is made with-
out warranty as to title or condition
of the property.
TOWN & COUNTRY BANK,
A Nebraska
Banking Corporation, Trustee
By: Larry E. Butler (#15355)
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
Phone: 308-237-3155
Fax: 308-236-7780
ZNEZ Jy24,31,Ag7,14,21
PUBLIC NOTICE
The annual return of the Tye
Family Foundation is available, at
the address noted below, for in-
spection during regular business
hours by any citizen who so re-
quests within one hundred eighty
(180) days after publication of this
notice of its availability. The Tye
Family Foundation, 1419 Central
Avenue, P.O. Box 636, Kearney,
NE 68848-0636. The principal man-
ager is Thomas W. Tye II, Trustee.
Telephone number: 308-237-3155.
TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
ZNEZ Ag21,t1