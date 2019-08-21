 

NOTICE

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID

IN AUGUST 2019

PUBLICATION OF CHECKS

 

308 Decals Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 105.00; ACE Irrigation

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

310.00; All City Garage Door LLC

Furniture and Fixtures $ 2,096.00;

All Glides Supplies $ 72.14; All

Makes Supplies $ 10,619.94; All

Makes Furniture and Fixtures $

5,133.13; All Makes Auto Supply

Supplies $ 148.10; Alliance Asset

Tags Supplies $ 575.50; Almquist

Maltzahn Galawa Luth Professional

Services $ 738.00; Alpha Rehabili-

tation Pupil Services $ 600.09; Am-

azon Capital Services Supplies $

16,305.33; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Supplies $ 24,771.27; Amber

Swartz Miscellaneous Expenditure

$ 94.50; American Flag Inc. Sup-

plies $ 1,369.50; Amy Otto Travel $

63.63; Amy Otto Travel $ 3.60; An-

dersen Wrecking Co Tires and

Parts $ 34.00; Apple Inc Technol-

ogy Related Hardware $ 29.00; Ap-

ple Market Food $ 144.76; Arnold

Motor Supply Tires and Parts $

11.14; Ashley Mostek Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 44.42; ASI Sig-

nage Innovations Furniture and Fix-

tures $ 409.50; Asset Genie Inc Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services $

201.75; AUCA Chicago Lockbox

Uniforms $ 1,450.80; B2 Environ-

mental Inc Professional Services $

2,500.00; Bamford Inc Repairs &

Maintenance Services $ 2,755.35;

Becky Reier Travel $ 481.68; Bere-

nice Bravo Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 19.00; Bimbo Bakeries USA

Food $ 371.04; Bio Rad Laborato-

ries, Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

$ 2,412.75; Black Hills Energy Nat-

ural Gas $ 137.65; Blick Art Materi-

als Supplies $ 4,902.99; Breakout,

Inc Supplies $ 100.00; BSN Sports

Sport Supply Grp Supplies $ 36.86;

Buffalo Outdoor Power LLC Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services $

43.53; Builders How To Warehouse

Supplies $ 359.77; Bus Parts

Warehouse Tires and Parts $ 55.10;

Carmela Schmidt Miscellaneous

Expenditure $ 4.70; Carolina Bio-

logical Supply Supplies $ 316.23;

Carquest Auto Parts Stores Tires

and Parts $ 616.34; Cash Wa Dis-

tributing Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 132.32; Cash Wa Distributing

Supplies $ 370.76; Cash Wa Dis-

tributing Food $ 8,111.86; CDW

Government Inc Supplies $ 125.44;

CED American Electric Supplies $

109.90; Central Fire & Safety Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services $

441.00; Central Hydraulic Syst &

Equip Tires and Parts $ 5,071.00;

Central Nebraska Steel Repairs &

Maintenance Services $ 2,500.00;

Century Lumber Center Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 7.97; Chad Lydi-

att Miscellaneous Expenditure $

1,100.00; Charlotte Kaeding Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $ 594.53;

Charter Communications Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ -; Charter

Communications Supplies $ 26.39;

Charter Communications Other

Communication $ 4,855.02; Charter

Communications Other Communi-

cation $ 13.20; Charter Communi-

cations Miscellaneous Expenditure

$ 7.92; Chelsea Swarm Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 24.25;

Chemsearch Supplies $ 145.21;

Chris Nelson Travel $ 212.74;

Christina Whelan Miscellaneous

Expenditure $ 18.15; Cidnee Scho-

ltes Miscellaneous Expenditure $

147.97; City Of Kearney Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ 1,014.68; City

Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gas-

oline $ 4,294.62; City of Kearney

Park and Recreation Supplies $

36.00; City of Kearney School Re-

source Office Security Officer $

5,053.07; City of Kearney Water,

Sanitn, Sewer Dept Garbage $

8,243.95; Coach Cliff's Gaga Ball

Pits LLC Supplies $ 944.50; Coach

Master's Inc Vehicle Repair $

5,373.40; Colby Ambrosio Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $ 62.65; Come

Learn With Me Supplies $ 87.92;

Connie Jelkin Family Sales $ 53.15;

Copycat Printing Inc Supplies $

108.42; Copycat Printing Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $ 478.05;

Cornhusker Cleaning Supply. Sup-

plies $ 158.22; CPI Travel $

3,249.00; Craig Mason Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 1,250.00; Cul-

ligan Of Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 40.00; Culligan Of

Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 62.50; Cummins Central

Power LLC Vehicle Repair $

1,213.95; Curriculum Associates

LLC Miscellaneous Expenditure $

568.96; Dan's Sanitation Inc Gar-

bage $ 122.00; Darleen Farwell

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

127.03; DAS State Accounting

Central Finance Purchased Service

Telephone $ 458.98; Dawson Pub-

lic Power District Electricity $

606.68; Deb Baumgartner Travel $

41.76; Deborah Merz Travel $

512.84; Demco Inc Supplies $

136.35; Desiree John Travel $

23.72; Diamond Vogel Paint Center

Supplies $ 1,401.36; Dmilaco

Sports Fashions Supplies $ 345.00;

Dude Solutions, Inc. Dues and

Fees $ 2,215.18; Dulce Valdez

Transportation Charges $ 455.88;

Dulce Valdez Travel $ 189.88;

Dulce Valdez Supplies $ 15.67;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies $

4,182.87; Ecolab Supplies $

330.00; Electronic Systems Inc Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services $

1,312.00; Ellison Educational

Equipment Inc Supplies $ 153.70;

Emily H Zenisek Tucker Travel $

158.92; Eric Armin Inc Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 56.39; Erin Small

Travel $ 7.77; ESU 10 Supplies $

11,322.75; ESU 5 Supplies $ 75.00;

ESU Coordinating Council

Ainsworth, NE Library References $

3,359.46; Farmers Union Coop

Assn Supplies $ 26.40; Fast Bridge

Learning Supplies $ 3,000.00; Fas-

tenal Company Supplies $ 43.39;

Fiddelke Heating & Air Professional

Services $ 120.00; Flags USA Fur-

niture and Fixtures $ 496.00; Follett

School Solutions Inc Supplies $

253.68; Follett School Solutions Inc

Library References $ 1,829.42; Fol-

lett School Solutions Inc Library

References $ 1,444.84; Follett

School Solutions Inc Library Refer-

ences $ 1,180.92; Follett School

Solutions Inc Library References $

1,945.36; Follett School Solutions

Inc Library References $ 259.76;

Follett School Solutions Inc Library

References $ 1,500.00; Follett

School Solutions Inc Library Refer-

ences $ 515.39; Follett School So-

lutions Inc Periodicals $ 587.20;

Follett School Solutions Inc Peri-

odicals $ 350.00; Follett School

Solutions Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 997.47; Follett School

Solutions Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 639.61; Frontier Pur-

chased Service Telephone $

1,794.33; Frontline Technologies

Group LLC Professional Services $

13,586.21; Fun Express LLC Sup-

plies $ 41.93; Garrett Tires &

Treads Tires and Parts $ 763.48;

General Parts LLC Supplies $

385.00; Gopher Sport Supplies $

1,155.14; Graduate Lincoln Hotels

Travel $ 94.00; Grainger Supplies $

188.68; Hampton Inn Norfolk Travel

$ 1,119.00; Hampton Inn South

Heritage Park Travel $ 564.00;

Harco Athletic Reconditioning Inc

Professional Services $ 1,193.50;

Hawkins Inc Supplies $ 850.00;

Heartland Curbing & Landscaping

Lawn Services $ 3,975.00; Heart-

land Curbing & Landscaping Lawn

Services $ 4,775.00; Hiland Dairy

Foods Food $ 1,462.95; Hobby

Lobby Stores Inc Supplies $

436.87; Hoehner Turf Irrigation

Lawn Services $ 2,083.03; Holmes

Plumbing & Htg Supplies $ 252.37;

Hometown Leasing Rentals of

Equipment and Vehicles $

9,343.89; Houghton Mifflin

Harcourt Publishing Co. Profes-

sional Services $ 21,707.09; HyVee

Accounts Receivable Supplies $

750.00; HyVee Accounts Receiva-

ble Supplies $ 718.38; Innovative

Office Solutions Supplies $

1,276.65; Jack Lederman Co Inc

Repairs & Maintenance Services $

65.00; Janelle Publications Sup-

plies $ 30.00; Janette Nelms Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $ 52.65;

Jennifer Cady Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 49.99; Jennifer Reimers

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

124.00; Johnson Hardware Co

Supplies $ 165.00; Johnstone Sup-

ply Supplies $ 320.84; Karen Fusby

Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 53.40;

Kari Nickman Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 20.90; Kate Murphy

Travel $ 25.75; Kearney Ace Hard-

ware Supplies $ 126.81; Kearney

Ag & Auto Repair Inc Vehicle Re-

pair $ 1,017.10; Kearney Area

Chamber Of Commerce Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ 250.00; Kear-

ney Area Children's Museum Dues

and Fees $ 32.00; Kearney Area

Solid Landfill City Of Kear Profes-

sional Services $ 577.36; Kearney

Cinema 8 Movie Theaters Dues

and Fees $ 1,085.00; Kearney Hub

Advertising $ 1,375.62; Kearney

Pub Sch Foundation Professional

Services $ 41,665.59; Kearney Pub

Sch Foundation Professional Ser-

vices $ 15,297.34; Kearney Quality

Sew & Vac Repairs & Maintenance

Services $ 359.91; Kearney Winle-

ctric Co Building Acquitions and

Improvements $ 18,616.11; Kear-

ney Winnelson Supplies $

1,875.02; Kelly Supply Co Supplies

$ 195.27; Kerry Schrock Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ 28.45; Kidwell

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

8,757.50; Lakeshore Lrng Materials

Supplies $ 2,596.02; Lamina-

tor.com Inc Supplies $ 54.48;

Landmark Implement Inc Kearney

Repairs & Maintenance Services $

1,489.68; Laura Aden Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 20.05; Lawn

Builders Lawn Services $ 1,605.18;

Lawson Products Inc Supplies $

483.35; Libbi Harsh Travel $ 7.31;

Lips Printing Service Supplies $

107.84; Lips Printing Service Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $ 114.15;

Lou's Sporting Goods Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 437.34; Lou's

Sporting Goods Supplies $

2,814.62; Lutheran Family Services

of NE, Inc. Travel $ 25.00;

MakeMusic, Inc. Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 445.00; Markerboard

People Supplies $ 112.50; Masters

True Value Repairs & Maintenance

Services $ 517.59; Matheson

Linweld Supplies $ 1,131.32; Mav-

erick Industries Inc Professional

Services $ 909.50; Medco Supply

Supplies $ 5,978.05; Meggie

Rusher Miscellaneous Expenditure

$ 80.96; Melisa Dobish Travel $

347.96; Melisa Dobish Travel $

169.05; Menards Kearney Supplies

$ 3,020.54; Menards Kearney Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $ 65.94;

Metal Doors & Hardware Co Sup-

plies $ 221.77; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Sup-

plies $ 76.15; Michelle Rempel

Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 18.00;

Midway Chevrolet Tires and Parts $

646.00; Midwest Connect Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ 2.75; Midwest

Connect Postage $ 203.98; Mid-

west Floor Specialties Repairs &

Maintenance Services $ 21,745.00;

Moonlight Embroidery & Screen

Print Supplies $ 112.00; Morris

Press & Office Supplies Advertising

$ 6,413.00; Morris Press & Office

Supplies Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 257.00; Mosaic Pupil Ser-

vices $ 3,738.00; NASB NE Associ-

ation of School Boards Travel $

360.00; NASB NE Association of

School Boards Property Insurance

$ 545,201.00; NASCD Ne Assoc

Supv & Curr Dev Dues and Fees $

40.00; NASCO Supplies $ 109.90;

Natasha Hahn Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 101.03; National Art &

School Supplies Supplies $

2,257.55; National FFA Organiza-

tion Miscellaneous Expenditure $

164.80; NCS Pearson Inc Supplies

$ 4,027.07; NCSA Nebraska Coun-

cil of School Admin Professional

Services $ 1,300.00; NCSA Ne-

braska Council of School Admin

Travel $ 228.00; NCSA Nebraska

Council of School Admin Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ 250.00; NDE

Early Childhood Training Center

Travel $ 80.00; Nebraska Associa-

tion for Translators and Travel $

220.00; Nebraska HOSA Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ 85.00; Ne-

braska Public Health Envrmt Lab

Professional Services $ 15.00; Ne-

braska Public Power District Elec-

tricity $ 69,667.38; Nebraska Safety

& Fire Equipment Inc Professional

Services $ 210.00; Nebraska Safety

Center Professional Services $

300.00; NMC Exchange LLC Rent-

als of Equipment and Vehicles $

912.00; Northwestern Energy Natu-

ral Gas $ 31.14; Novus Windshield

Repair Vehicle Repair $ 210.00; Of-

fice Depot Inc Supplies $ 124.10;

Omaha World Herald Advertising $

489.00; One Source Professional

Services $ 234.00; Panera Bread

LLC Food $ 237.38; Parents as

Teachers Supplies $ 240.00; Patri-

cia Buck Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 37.98; Paula Gaasch Travel $

217.92; PEP CO, Inc. Professional

Services $ 2,700.00; Perry Guthery

Haasa & Gessford PC LLO Con-

tracted Legal Services $ 400.00;

Plank Road Publishing Supplies $

17.45; Platinum Awards & Gifts

Supplies $ 264.55; Platte Valley

Communications Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $ 2,479.03; Positive

Promotions Supplies $ 269.45; Pre-

cision Foundations Inc Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ 6,750.00;

Project Lead The Way Inc Supplies

$ 3,000.00; Project Lead The Way

Inc Supplies $ 700.00; Proquest

LLC Supplies $ 619.03; Pryor

Learning Solutions Inc. Profes-

sional Services $ 119.00; Pyramid

School Products Supplies $

835.43; Pyramid School Products

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

572.54; Qdoba Mexican Grill Food

$ 212.50; Quill Corporation Sup-

plies $ 177.02; Read Naturally Inc

Technology Software $ 943.00; Re-

ally Good Stuff Inc Supplies $

224.92; RevTrak Supplies $ 19.95;

Rhonda Moseley Travel $ 3.83;

Richardson Concessions Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $ 46.25; Rus-

tic Patch Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 31.20; Ryan Hogue Travel $

306.24; S & J Construction Building

Acquitions and Improvements $

19,805.50; Safety Kleen Systems

Inc Professional Services $ 252.50;

Sara Halvorsen Travel $ 75.23;

Sara Langan Travel $ 18.44; Sayler

Screenprinting Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 605.00; Sayler Screen-

printing Miscellaneous Expenditure

$ 2,969.00; Scholastic Book Fairs

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

789.93; School Nurse Supply Inc

Supplies $ 694.45; School Outlet

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

562.40; School Specialty Inc Sup-

plies $ 1,737.09; Scorevision Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $

34,268.73; Scott Steinbrook Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $ 327.00;

Secured Mobility LLC Security Mo-

bility $ 181.00; Sherwin Williams

Supplies $ 597.05; Sherwin Wil-

liams Miscellaneous Expenditure $

39.16; Sign Center Inc. Furniture

and Fixtures $ 93.44; SIGN Ware-

house Supplies $ 541.03; SIGN

Warehouse Supplies $ 619.82; So-

cial Thinking Supplies $ 128.66;

Sports Attack, LLC Supplies $

199.00; Spracklin Chiropractic

Physicals $ 90.00; Stacy Krones

Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 40.40;

Staples Advantage Supplies $

178.52; State Fire Marshal Office

Professional Services $ 60.00;

Steinbrink Landscaping Supplies $

2,441.25; Stericycle Professional

Services $ 85.68; Sterling Comput-

ers Supplies $ 10,487.20; Sunbelt

Rentals Miscellaneous Expenditure

$ 638.77; Super Duper Publications

Supplies $ 72.45; Supply Works

Supplies $ 187.61; TAESE USU

Technical Assist Excell Sped Travel

$ 6,025.00; Teacher Synergy Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 47.99;

Teacher's Discovery Supplies $

50.40; Teaching Strategies LLC

Supplies $ 1,684.95; Teaching

Strategies LLC Supplies $

1,493.75; Tennille Allison Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ 239.82; Te-

resa Schnoor Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 437.59; The Lampo

Group Inc Textbooks $ 110.00; Tif-

fany Tarvestad Travel $ 94.00; Tif-

fany Young Supplies $ 500.00; Ti-

tan Machinery Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $ 514.86; Tractor

Supply Co. Tires and Parts $

361.91; Travi Evans Miscellaneous

Expenditure $ 27.25; Truck Center

Companies Tires and Parts $

49.72; Tyler Technologies Inc Pro-

fessional Services $ 54,314.48;

UCS Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 3,364.00; UNICO Fidelity

Bond $ 250.00; Unite Private Net-

works LLC Purchased Service Tel-

ephone $ 8,372.24; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel $

89.00; US Bank Cardmember Serv-

ice Supplies $ 8.91; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $ 531.06; US

Bank Cardmember Service Tech-

nology Software $ 1,725.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Adver-

tising $ 49.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel $

454.65; US Bank Cardmember

Service Professional Services $

109.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $ 99.43; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel $

571.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $ 450.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Travel $

349.60; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$ 94.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$ 457.99; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$ 1,675.34; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $ 1,888.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Travel $

(304.00); US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $ 802.08; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 1,313.15; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $ 475.25; USA

Communications Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $ 480.00; Varidesk

Furniture and Fixtures $ 1,135.00;

Varsity Spirit Fashions Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 21,492.10; Ver-

dis Group LLC Professional Ser-

vices $ 8,158.00; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone $

99.50; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone $ 51.64; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $ 99.48; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone $

40.01; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone $ 36.28; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $ 86.42; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone $

18.14; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone $ 18.14; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $ 18.14; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone $

18.14; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone $ 18.14; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $ 96.70; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone $

18.14; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone $ 18.15; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $ 214.32; Vernon Library

Supplies, Inc. Library References $

135.75; Virco Inc Furniture and Fix-

tures $ 9,135.39; Walmart Commu-

nity BRC Supplies $ 4,469.74;

Ward Laboratories, Inc. Profes-

sional Services $ 53.00; West Mu-

sic Company Supplies $ 47.80;

Woodwind and Brasswind Supplies

$ 95.88; WPS Western Psychologi-

cal Services Copier & Printing Us-

age $ 354.20; ZOHO Corp Technol-

ogy Software $ 6,115.00.

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT

FOR AUGUST 2019

 

BD Construction Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements $

404,155.61; Trane Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements $

5,386.82; WILKINS Architecture

Design Planning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements $

176,133.95.

ZNEZ Ag21,t1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Joy's Table

Name of Applicant:

Sozo American Cuisine, L.L.C.

Address: 110 South 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Limited Liability

Company

If other than an Individual,

state under whose law

entity was formed: Nebraska

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: Upon filing by the

Nebraska Secretary of State

General nature of business:

Restaurant

JUSTIN R. HERRMANN,

ATTORNEY FOR THE

APPLICANT

ZNEZ Ag21,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI19-348

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Shelby Nicole Plympton.

Notice is hereby given that on the

8th day of August, 2019, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Shelby Nicole Plympton to

Mason Hunter Plympton.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Marsh,

in courtroom no. ___, 1512 Central

Ave., Kearney, Nebraska on the 20

day of September, 2019 at 10:45

a.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Shelby Nicole Plympton, to

Mason Hunter Plympton.

Shelby Nicole Plympton,

Petitioner

3215 D Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ Ag14,21,28,S4

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF NEST PREP, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that NEST

PREP, LLC, has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The address of the initial

designated office of the Company

is 110 West 24th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The name and

address of the registered agent for

service of process is Raymond C.

Meyer II, 110 West 24th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

general nature of the business is to

engage in and do any and all busi-

ness, other than banking and insur-

ance, for which a Limited Liability

Company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act.

ZNEZ Ag7,14,21

<addr:ENDACOTT, PEETZ & TIMMER, PC LLO,4029043629,444 SOUTH 10TH STREET,LINCOLN,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SANDHILLS ORAL &

FACIAL SURGERY, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that San-

dhills Oral & Facial Surgery, LLC, a

Nebraska limited liability company

(the "Company"), has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska, with its designated of-

fice at 542 West 42nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68848. The general

nature of its business is to engage

in and do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The Certifi-

cate of Organization was filed in

the office of the Nebraska Secre-

tary of State on August 9, 2019, the

Company commenced business

thereon, and shall have perpetual

existence. The affairs of the Com-

pany are to be managed by one or

more managers.

Jeffery T. Peetz, #17386,

Organizer

Endacott Peetz & Timmer

PC LLO

444 South 10th Street

Lincoln, NE 68508

ZNEZ Ag14,21,28

<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>

Fangmeyer, Aschwege & Besse,

P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SMUTNY INTERIORS, L.L.C.

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that

SMUTNY INTERIORS, L.L.C., a

Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska.

The street mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1812 E. 54th Street Place, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Jack W. Besse, 1323

Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

ZNEZ Ag21,28,S4

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder at the Buffalo

County Courthouse in Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on the

3rd day of September, 2019, at

1:30 p.m.:

Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine

(9) and Ten (10), Block Four (4),

Fiala's Addition to the City of Ra-

venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

all subject to any and all: (1) real

estate taxes, (2) special assess-

ments, and (3) easements, cove-

nants, restrictions, ordinances, and

resolutions of record which affect

the property.

The highest bidder will be re-

quired to deposit with the Trustee,

at the time of the sale, a cashier's

check in the amount of $10,000.00,

with the balance of the purchase

price required to be paid to the

Trustee no later than 5:00 p.m. on

the day of the sale, except that this

requirement shall be waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all applicable fees

and taxes, including documentary

stamp tax. This sale is made with-

out warranty as to title or condition

of the property.

TOWN & COUNTRY BANK,

A Nebraska

Banking Corporation, Trustee

By: Larry E. Butler (#15355)

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

Phone: 308-237-3155

Fax: 308-236-7780

leb@tyelaw.com

ZNEZ Jy24,31,Ag7,14,21

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

The annual return of the Tye

Family Foundation is available, at

the address noted below, for in-

spection during regular business

hours by any citizen who so re-

quests within one hundred eighty

(180) days after publication of this

notice of its availability. The Tye

Family Foundation, 1419 Central

Avenue, P.O. Box 636, Kearney,

NE 68848-0636. The principal man-

ager is Thomas W. Tye II, Trustee.

Telephone number: 308-237-3155.

TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ Ag21,t1