Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN BUFFALO COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHERN SHERMAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN HOWARD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 815 PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * AT 808 AM CDT, THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING AT TIMES HEAVY RAIN CONTINUE TO MOVE THROUGH THE WARNED AREA. DOPPLER RADAR ESTIMATES THAT ANYWHERE FROM 2 TO 6 INCHES OF RAIN HAD FALLEN SINCE AROUND MIDNIGHT. AREA CREEKS AND OTHER WATERWAYS ARE LIKELY TO SEE ELEVATED WATER LEVELS THROUGH TODAY, AND SOME RURAL ROADS MAY BE IMPACTED. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... RAVENNA, CAIRO, ALDA, DANNEBROG, LITCHFIELD, ROCKVILLE, HAZARD, BOELUS AND RURAL AREAS IN THESE COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&