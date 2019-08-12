<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

OF REGISTRATION

OF TRADE NAME

FOR BUZZ HARD GOLF

 

The applicant, AWGT Enter-

prises, L.L.C., an Limited Liability

Company organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska, 2804

West 35th Street, Unit 19, Mailbox

#7, Kearney, Nebraska 68845 has

applied for registration of the trade

name of Buzz Hard Golf. The gen-

eral nature of the business is em-

broidered golf apparel. The trade

name has been used in Nebraska

since July 20, 2019. The date of fil-

ing is July 25, 2019.

LOGAN WIRTH,

Managing Member of

AWGT Enterprises, L.L.C.,

Applicant

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF DTT Investments, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that DTT

Investments, LLC, is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its registered office at

1711 E 46th Street PL, Kearney, NE

68847. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is to en-

gage in any or all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized and to do every-

thing necessary, proper, advisable

or convenient for the accomplish-

ment of the purposes hereinabove

set forth and to do all other things

incidental thereto or connected

therewith which are not forbidden

by the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The time of commence-

ment of the limited liability com-

pany is June 19, 2019, and dura-

tion of the Company is perpetual.

The affairs of the limited liability

company are to be conducted by

its members.

Dave Post, Organizer

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-

mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-

corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-

ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on Septem-

ber 6, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE

SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST

HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S

SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

commonly known as 604 Court

Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements,

restrictions, reservations, cove-

nants and encumbrances now of

record, if any, to satisfy the debt

and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: July 22, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 202350).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF STOCKMEN'S BAR

& GRILL, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Stockmen's Bar & Grill, Inc. was in-

corporated under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The corporation

is authorized to issue Ten Thou-

sand Dollars ($10,000) of capital

stock divided into 10,000 shares at

a par value of One Dollar ($1.00)

each and shall be fully paid when

issued. The street address of the

corporation's initial registered of-

fice is 25805 115th Road, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68845, and the

name of the corporation's initial

registered agent at that office is

Wayne C. Gallaway. The name and

street address of the sole incorpo-

rator is Brian R. Symington, 1516

1st Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

Brian R. Symington,

Sole Incorporator

