NOTICE OF APPLICATION
OF REGISTRATION
OF TRADE NAME
FOR BUZZ HARD GOLF
The applicant, AWGT Enter-
prises, L.L.C., an Limited Liability
Company organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska, 2804
West 35th Street, Unit 19, Mailbox
#7, Kearney, Nebraska 68845 has
applied for registration of the trade
name of Buzz Hard Golf. The gen-
eral nature of the business is em-
broidered golf apparel. The trade
name has been used in Nebraska
since July 20, 2019. The date of fil-
ing is July 25, 2019.
LOGAN WIRTH,
Managing Member of
AWGT Enterprises, L.L.C.,
Applicant
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF DTT Investments, LLC
Notice is hereby given that DTT
Investments, LLC, is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its registered office at
1711 E 46th Street PL, Kearney, NE
68847. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is to en-
gage in any or all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized and to do every-
thing necessary, proper, advisable
or convenient for the accomplish-
ment of the purposes hereinabove
set forth and to do all other things
incidental thereto or connected
therewith which are not forbidden
by the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The time of commence-
ment of the limited liability com-
pany is June 19, 2019, and dura-
tion of the Company is perpetual.
The affairs of the limited liability
company are to be conducted by
its members.
Dave Post, Organizer
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-
mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-
corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-
ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on Septem-
ber 6, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the
West Door by the Main Foyer of the
Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-
due to the highest bidder for cash:
THE SOUTH HALF OF THE
SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST
HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S
SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-
FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
commonly known as 604 Court
Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840
subject to all prior easements,
restrictions, reservations, cove-
nants and encumbrances now of
record, if any, to satisfy the debt
and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: July 22, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 202350).
For more information, visit
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF STOCKMEN'S BAR
& GRILL, INC.
Notice is hereby given that
Stockmen's Bar & Grill, Inc. was in-
corporated under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The corporation
is authorized to issue Ten Thou-
sand Dollars ($10,000) of capital
stock divided into 10,000 shares at
a par value of One Dollar ($1.00)
each and shall be fully paid when
issued. The street address of the
corporation's initial registered of-
fice is 25805 115th Road, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68845, and the
name of the corporation's initial
registered agent at that office is
Wayne C. Gallaway. The name and
street address of the sole incorpo-
rator is Brian R. Symington, 1516
1st Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
Brian R. Symington,
Sole Incorporator
