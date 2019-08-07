<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ARTICLES

OF AMENDMENT

TO THE ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

PLEASANTON LIVESTOCK

SERVICE, INC.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

Sections 21-2,150 et. seq. of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, the undersigned corpo-

ration adopts the following Articles

of Amendment to its Articles of In-

corporation:

(1) The name of the corporation

was "Pleasanton Livestock Service,

Inc." but has now been changed to

"Pleasanton Seed Service, Inc."

(2) The following amendment to

the Articles of Incorporation was

adopted by the Corporation on July

15, 2019, in the manner prescribed

by the Nebraska Business Corpo-

ration Act:

"ARTICLE I

"NAME

 

"The name of the Corporation is

Pleasanton Seed Service, Inc."

Dated: July 18, 2019.

Donald L. Axmann, President

Diana S. Axmann, Secretary

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Regular Meeting of the South Cen-

tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-

ing Governing Board will be held on

Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30

a.m. in the Conference Room of

Central Office of SCNAAA. The ad-

dress is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite

12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda

for the said meeting is kept contin-

uously current at the Central Office,

but may be modified. Said meeting

is open to the public.

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE

PROTECTION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on

August 14, 2019 at the Kearney

Fire Station #1, 2211 Ave A, Kear-

ney, Nebraska. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the office of the Secretary of the

Fire District at Fire Station 1. The

meeting will be open to the public.

Dave Westesen, Secretary

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

 

NAME: Kenward Solutions,

L.L.C., A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

DESIGNATED OFFICE:

3508 3rd Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Matthew Kenward, 3508 3rd

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

July 18, 2019

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Larry E. Butler

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF NEST PREP, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that NEST

PREP, LLC, has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The address of the initial

designated office of the Company

is 110 West 24th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The name and

address of the registered agent for

service of process is Raymond C.

Meyer II, 110 West 24th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

general nature of the business is to

engage in and do any and all busi-

ness, other than banking and insur-

ance, for which a Limited Liability

Company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act.

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

PLEASANTON LIVESTOCK

SERVICE, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Pleas-

anton Livestock Service, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 802 North Cherry Street, Pleas-

anton, Nebraska 68866. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Kyle Pritchard, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number, if any, is

802 North Cherry Street, Pleasan-

ton, Nebraska 68866.

Dated: July 18, 2019.

Kyle Pritchard, Organizer

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Buffalo County

Community Partners

Name of Applicant: Buffalo

County Community Health

Partners, Inc.

Address: 1755 Prairie View

Place,

PO Box 1466

Kearney, NE 68848

Applicant is: Corporation

If other than an Individual,

state under whose law

entity was formed:

NE

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: June 1, 2009

General nature of business:

Non-profit organization

Denise Zwiener

Applicant or

Legal Representative

7-26-2019

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $195,300.00

executed by Marc Olson, a single

person, which was filed for record

on December 19, 2012 as Instru-

ment No. 2012-9882 in the office of

the Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 28,

2019:

A tract of land being part of the

Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼

of Section 12, Township 11

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as

follows: Beginning at the North-

east Corner of the Southeast ¼

of said Section 12 and assuming

the East line of said Southeast ¼

as bearing SOUTH and all bear-

ings contained herein are relative

thereto; thence SOUTH on the

aforesaid East line a distance of

800.0 feet; thence on a non-ta-

ngent 1455.0 foot radius curve to

the left, concave southwesterly,

forming a central angle of 45° 09'

42" a distance of 1146.86 feet to

a point on the North line of said

Southeast ¼, said point being N

43° 54' 45" W a chord distance of

1117.4 feet from the previously

described point; thence S 89° 37'

57" E on the aforesaid North line

a distance of 775.0 feet to the

place of beginning.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder at the Buffalo

County Courthouse in Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on the

3rd day of September, 2019, at

1:30 p.m.:

Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine

(9) and Ten (10), Block Four (4),

Fiala's Addition to the City of Ra-

venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

all subject to any and all: (1) real

estate taxes, (2) special assess-

ments, and (3) easements, cove-

nants, restrictions, ordinances, and

resolutions of record which affect

the property.

The highest bidder will be re-

quired to deposit with the Trustee,

at the time of the sale, a cashier's

check in the amount of $10,000.00,

with the balance of the purchase

price required to be paid to the

Trustee no later than 5:00 p.m. on

the day of the sale, except that this

requirement shall be waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all applicable fees

and taxes, including documentary

stamp tax. This sale is made with-

out warranty as to title or condition

of the property.

TOWN & COUNTRY BANK,

A Nebraska

Banking Corporation, Trustee

By: Larry E. Butler (#15355)

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

Phone: 308-237-3155

Fax: 308-236-7780

leb@tyelaw.com

NOTICE TO CONSTRUCTION

CONTRACTORS AND TRADES/

CONSTRUCTION RELATED

VENDORS

UNIVERSITY OF

NEBRASKA-KEARNEY

UNIT PRICE PROGRAM

OPEN HOUSE MEETING

 

SUBJECT: UNIT PRICE INFOR-

MATIONAL OPEN HOUSE MEET-

ING

MEETING LOCATION:

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRAS-

KA-KEARNEY, OCKINGA CON-

FERENCE CENTER 2505 20TH

AVENUE, KEARNEY, NE 68849

MEETING DATE/TIME:

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 2019,

3:00:00 PM CT

INFORMATION COVERED: THE

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-KEA-

RNEY ENCOURAGES INTER-

ESTED CONTRACTORS AND

VENDORS TO ATTEND A UNIT

PRICE OPEN HOUSE FOR VARI-

OUS TRADES. TOPICS WILL IN-

CLUDE UNIT PRICE PROGRAM

OVERVIEW, EBID, AND Q & A'S.

CATEGORIES/TRADE: ALL

CONSTRUCTION AND TRADES

