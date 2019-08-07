<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ARTICLES
OF AMENDMENT
TO THE ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
PLEASANTON LIVESTOCK
SERVICE, INC.
Pursuant to the provisions of
Sections 21-2,150 et. seq. of the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, the undersigned corpo-
ration adopts the following Articles
of Amendment to its Articles of In-
corporation:
(1) The name of the corporation
was "Pleasanton Livestock Service,
Inc." but has now been changed to
"Pleasanton Seed Service, Inc."
(2) The following amendment to
the Articles of Incorporation was
adopted by the Corporation on July
15, 2019, in the manner prescribed
by the Nebraska Business Corpo-
ration Act:
"ARTICLE I
"NAME
"The name of the Corporation is
Pleasanton Seed Service, Inc."
Dated: July 18, 2019.
Donald L. Axmann, President
Diana S. Axmann, Secretary
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Regular Meeting of the South Cen-
tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-
ing Governing Board will be held on
Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30
a.m. in the Conference Room of
Central Office of SCNAAA. The ad-
dress is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite
12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda
for the said meeting is kept contin-
uously current at the Central Office,
but may be modified. Said meeting
is open to the public.
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on
August 14, 2019 at the Kearney
Fire Station #1, 2211 Ave A, Kear-
ney, Nebraska. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the office of the Secretary of the
Fire District at Fire Station 1. The
meeting will be open to the public.
Dave Westesen, Secretary
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
NAME: Kenward Solutions,
L.L.C., A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
DESIGNATED OFFICE:
3508 3rd Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Matthew Kenward, 3508 3rd
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
July 18, 2019
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
Larry E. Butler
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF NEST PREP, LLC
Notice is hereby given that NEST
PREP, LLC, has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The address of the initial
designated office of the Company
is 110 West 24th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The name and
address of the registered agent for
service of process is Raymond C.
Meyer II, 110 West 24th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
general nature of the business is to
engage in and do any and all busi-
ness, other than banking and insur-
ance, for which a Limited Liability
Company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act.
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
PLEASANTON LIVESTOCK
SERVICE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Pleas-
anton Livestock Service, L.L.C.
(hereinafter referred to as "the
Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 802 North Cherry Street, Pleas-
anton, Nebraska 68866. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Kyle Pritchard, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number, if any, is
802 North Cherry Street, Pleasan-
ton, Nebraska 68866.
Dated: July 18, 2019.
Kyle Pritchard, Organizer
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Buffalo County
Community Partners
Name of Applicant: Buffalo
County Community Health
Partners, Inc.
Address: 1755 Prairie View
Place,
PO Box 1466
Kearney, NE 68848
Applicant is: Corporation
If other than an Individual,
state under whose law
entity was formed:
NE
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: June 1, 2009
General nature of business:
Non-profit organization
Denise Zwiener
Applicant or
Legal Representative
7-26-2019
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $195,300.00
executed by Marc Olson, a single
person, which was filed for record
on December 19, 2012 as Instru-
ment No. 2012-9882 in the office of
the Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 28,
2019:
A tract of land being part of the
Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼
of Section 12, Township 11
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as
follows: Beginning at the North-
east Corner of the Southeast ¼
of said Section 12 and assuming
the East line of said Southeast ¼
as bearing SOUTH and all bear-
ings contained herein are relative
thereto; thence SOUTH on the
aforesaid East line a distance of
800.0 feet; thence on a non-ta-
ngent 1455.0 foot radius curve to
the left, concave southwesterly,
forming a central angle of 45° 09'
42" a distance of 1146.86 feet to
a point on the North line of said
Southeast ¼, said point being N
43° 54' 45" W a chord distance of
1117.4 feet from the previously
described point; thence S 89° 37'
57" E on the aforesaid North line
a distance of 775.0 feet to the
place of beginning.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder at the Buffalo
County Courthouse in Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on the
3rd day of September, 2019, at
1:30 p.m.:
Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine
(9) and Ten (10), Block Four (4),
Fiala's Addition to the City of Ra-
venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
all subject to any and all: (1) real
estate taxes, (2) special assess-
ments, and (3) easements, cove-
nants, restrictions, ordinances, and
resolutions of record which affect
the property.
The highest bidder will be re-
quired to deposit with the Trustee,
at the time of the sale, a cashier's
check in the amount of $10,000.00,
with the balance of the purchase
price required to be paid to the
Trustee no later than 5:00 p.m. on
the day of the sale, except that this
requirement shall be waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser shall be re-
sponsible for all applicable fees
and taxes, including documentary
stamp tax. This sale is made with-
out warranty as to title or condition
of the property.
TOWN & COUNTRY BANK,
A Nebraska
Banking Corporation, Trustee
By: Larry E. Butler (#15355)
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
Phone: 308-237-3155
Fax: 308-236-7780
NOTICE TO CONSTRUCTION
CONTRACTORS AND TRADES/
CONSTRUCTION RELATED
VENDORS
UNIVERSITY OF
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY
UNIT PRICE PROGRAM
OPEN HOUSE MEETING
SUBJECT: UNIT PRICE INFOR-
MATIONAL OPEN HOUSE MEET-
ING
MEETING LOCATION:
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRAS-
KA-KEARNEY, OCKINGA CON-
FERENCE CENTER 2505 20TH
AVENUE, KEARNEY, NE 68849
MEETING DATE/TIME:
THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 2019,
3:00:00 PM CT
INFORMATION COVERED: THE
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-KEA-
RNEY ENCOURAGES INTER-
ESTED CONTRACTORS AND
VENDORS TO ATTEND A UNIT
PRICE OPEN HOUSE FOR VARI-
OUS TRADES. TOPICS WILL IN-
CLUDE UNIT PRICE PROGRAM
OVERVIEW, EBID, AND Q & A'S.
CATEGORIES/TRADE: ALL
CONSTRUCTION AND TRADES
