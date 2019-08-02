 

NOTICE - ADOPTION

 

Julie Melsa has filed a Petition for

Adoption of Shelby Melsa in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Case No: AD 19-22, the

purpose of which is to adopt a Mi-

nor Child. A Hearing on the Petition

for Adoption will be held on August

26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Buf-

falo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, August 13,

2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision filed by

Trenton Snow on behalf of

Niemack Farms LLC, % Michelle

Choplin for property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Southwest Quarter of the North-

west Quarter and part of the North-

west Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 14, Township 9

North, Range 13 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, to be known as Niemack

Acres Second, an Administrative

Subdivision. Complete description

on file with Zoning Administrator or

County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, August 19, 2019, at 3:30

PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda

kept continuously current is on file

at the office of the Administrator of

ESU 10 in Kearney.

Fangmeyer, Aschwege

& Besse P.C. Attorneys

P.O. Box 10 Kearney, NE

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

AWGT ENTERPRISES L.L.C.

 

1. The name of the limited liability

company is AWGT Enterprises,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the designated

office of the company is: 2804 W.

35th Street, Unit 19, Mailbox #7,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

3. The purpose for which the

company is organized is to engage

in any lawful act or activities for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska.

4. The company commenced its

existence on July 23, 2019 and the

period of duration is perpetual.

5. The affairs of the company

shall be conducted by its Mem-

bers.

Fangmeyer, Aschwege

& Besse P.C.

1323 Central Ave, P.O. Box 10

Kearney, NE 68848-0010

Telephone: 308-236-6441

Facsimile: 308-234-3747

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Bette Jo O'Meara,

Deceased

Estate No. 19-107

Notice is hereby given that on

July 15, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Bridget J. Volquardsen, 1711 West

12th Street Place, Kearney, NE

68845, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 19, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE FOR BIDS

 

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska is seeking proposals

to replace carpet. For more infor-

mation contact Meredith Collins at

(308) 865-5675 or

ccollins@mnca.net.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Au-

gust 13, 2019 in the Council Cham-

bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which

meeting will be open to the public.

The following is the public hearing,

upon the recommendation of the

Planning Commission, to be con-

sidered:

1. Proposed amendments to be-

come effective October 1, 2019 to

several sections of Chapter 50

"Sign Regulations" of the City

Code as follows:

• Repeal Section 50-101

"Purpose"; Section 50-102

"Definition of Terms"; Section

50-103 "General Sign and Street

Graphics Regulations"; Section

50-104 "General Regulations:

Basic Design Elements for Signs";

Section 50-105 "General Regula-

tions: Other Design Elements";

Section 50-106 "Compliance and

Amortization of Premise Identifica-

tion Signs"; Section 50-107

"General Permit Procedures"; Sec-

tion 50-108 "Method of Measure-

ment for Regulators"; Section

50-109 "Permitted Sign Types by

Zoning Districts"; Section 50-110

"Auxiliary Design Elements"; Sec-

tion 50-111 "Maximum Permitted

Sign Area"; Section 50-112

"Permitted Signs by Numbers, Di-

mensions, and Location"; Section

50-113 "Outdoor Advertising

Signs"; Section 50-114 "Outdoor

Advertising Signs; Regulations for

New Installations"; Section 50-115

"Sign Master Plan for Large Proj-

ects"; Table 50-1 "Permitted Signs

by Type and Zoning Districts"; Ta-

ble 50-2 "Auxiliary Sign Elements";

Table 50-3 "Permitted Signs by

Maximum Permitted Area and Dis-

trict"; Table 50-4 "Permitted Signs

by Numbers, Dimensions, and Lo-

cation; and

• Add Section 50-116 "Purpose

and Intent"; Section 50-117

"Applicability, Interpretation, Sever-

ability, and Non-Commercial

Speech Substitution"; Section

50-118 "Definition of Terms"; Sec-

tion 50-119 "General Sign Regula-

tions"; Section 50-120 "Prohibited

and Exempt Signs"; Section

50-121 "Method of Measurement

for Regulators"; Section 50-122

"Permitted Permanent Sign Type

by Zoning District"; Section 50-123

"Illumination/Lighting Sign Ele-

ments"; Section 50-124 "Sign Type

Supplemental Regulations: Perma-

nent Signs"; Section 50-125

"Master Sign Plan; Permanent

Signs"; Section 50-126 "Permitted

Temporary Sign Type by Zoning

District"; Section 50-127 "Sign

Type Supplemental Regulations:

Temporary Signs"; Section 50-128

"Outdoor Advertising Signs"; and

Section 50-129 "Outdoor Advertis-

ing Signs; Regulations for New In-

stallations.

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT

OF GUARDIAN OF

A MINOR CHILD

Case No. PR19-104

IN THE MATTER OF THE

GUARDIANSHIP OF

DAVID CALEB

VICENTE-ZAPATA

A minor child under the age

of eighteen years.

To: All interested parties:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Mary E. Zapata has filed in the

above-captioned Court a Petition

seeking the appointment of herself

as Guardian of the above-ca-

ptioned minor child. A hearing on

said Petition will be held on the 6th

day of Sept., 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Buffalo County Court-

house, Kearney, Nebraska, at

which time all interested parties

may be heard.

DATED this 12th day of July,

2019.

MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner

By: Michael D. Carper, #18292

3915 Ave. N, Ste. C

P.O. Box 294

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 236-2090

mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

NOTICE OF MEETING

DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT

BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Downtown Im-

provement Board of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:00a.m. on August 7, 2019 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Downtown Improve-

ment Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

Notice of Hearing on Special As-

sessments in Paving Improvement

District No. 2018-990 and Water

Connection District No. 2018-1.

Public Notice is Hereby Given to

all persons owning or occupying

lots and parcels of land in Paving

Improvement District No. 2018-990

and Water Connection District No.

2018-1 or which may be specially

benefited by said Districts of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, that the

Mayor and Council of said City will

meet as a Board of Equalization in

the City Hall in said City on August

13, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., or as soon

thereafter as the matter may be

heard, for the purpose of consider-

ing, equalizing and levying special

assessments on the lots and par-

cels of land in said Paving and

Water Connection Districts, to pay

the cost of paving and improving

the streets within such Paving Dis-

tricts, except the cost of paving

and improving the intersections of

streets or avenues and spaces op-

posite alleys in such Paving Dis-

tricts and to determine a connec-

tion fee in the amount of special

benefits accruing to the property in

each district which fee shall be

paid to the City at the time such

property becomes connected to

the water line. At said time and

place, a Hearing will be granted to

all persons owning or occupying

said tracts of parcels of land or

otherwise interested therein. A

schedule of the proposed assess-

ments and maps of said Districts

are on file in the Office of the City

Clerk and are open for public in-

spection.

BY ORDER OF THE MAYOR

AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR THE

PLANNING COMMISSION

OF THE VILLAGE OF

ELM CREEK, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing before the Plann-

ing Commission of the Village of

Elm Creek, Nebraska, will be held

on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7

P.M.at the Elm Creek Village Cen-

ter located at 535 West Boyd Ave-

nue, Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836,

to receive public comment, con-

sider and possibly take action on a

Redevelopment Plan entitled:

"Redevelopment Plan for the Vil-

lage of Elm Creek, Nebraska - Sun-

rise Street Place" for redevelop-

ment pursuant to the Community

Development Law, Nebraska Re-

vised Statutes, sections 18-2101,

et seq., within the blighted and

substandard redevelopment area

legally described below:

Point of beginning is the intersec-

tion of the centerline for N. Bond

Street and the centerline of W. Cal-

kins Avenue; thence easterly along

the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue

to the intersection with the center-

line of the alley between N. Tyler

Street and N. Beecroft Street;

thence southerly along said center-

line to the intersection with the

centerline of W. Potter Avenue;

thence easterly along the centerline

of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-

section with the centerline of N. Mill

Street; thence, northerly along the

centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-

tersection with the intersection with

the extended north property line of

a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC

27-9-18; thence, easterly along the

north property line of said property

and following said property line the

intersection of the northwest corner

of a tract of land referred to as VIL

LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;

thence, easterly along the north

property line of said property to the

northeast corner; thence southerly

along the east property line of said

property and continuing until it in-

tersects with the centerline of US

Highway 30; thence, northwesterly

along said centerline of US High-

way 30 to the extended east

right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;

thence, southerly along said east

R.O.W. line to the intersection with

the extended south R.O.W. line of

Clark Avenue; thence, westerly

along said south R.O.W. line to the

intersection with the extended west

R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,

northeasterly along said west

R.O.W. line and projecting to the

intersection with the centerline of

W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly

along said centerline to the inter-

section with the centerline of N.

Bond Street; thence, northerly

along said centerline to the POB.

A map of the redevelopment area

and a copy of the proposed rede-

velopment plan are available at the

office of the Village Clerk at 535

West Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, Ne-

braska 68836, telephone number

308-856-4303.

At said time and place, all inter-

ested parties may appear and be

heard.

Dated this 31st day of July, 2019.

Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

By: Wendy Clabaugh,

Village Clerk

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR THE

VILLAGE BOARD OF THE

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing before the Village

Board of the Village of Elm Creek,

Nebraska, will be held on Thursday,

August 15, 2019, immediately fol-

lowing the meeting of the Planning

Commission of the City of Elm

Creek, Nebraska at 7 P.M. at the

Elm Creek Village Center located at

535 West Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek,

Nebraska 68836, to receive public

comment on a blight and sub-

standard study pertaining to a por-

tion of the Village of Elm Creek, Ne-

braska, and to consider and possi-

bly take action on designating such

area as blighted, substandard and

in need of redevelopment pursuant

to the Community Development

Law, Nebraska Revised Statutes,

sections 18-2101, et seq. The legal

description for the proposed

blighted and substandard area is

as follows:

Point of beginning is the intersec-

tion of the centerline for N. Bond

Street and the centerline of W. Cal-

kins Avenue; thence easterly along

the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue

to the intersection with the center-

line of the alley between N. Tyler

Street and N. Beecroft Street;

thence southerly along said center-

line to the intersection with the

centerline of W. Potter Avenue;

thence easterly along the centerline

of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-

section with the centerline of N. Mill

Street; thence, northerly along the

centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-

tersection with the intersection with

the extended north property line of

a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC

27-9-18; thence, easterly along the

north property line of said property

and following said property line the

intersection of the northwest corner

of a tract of land referred to as VIL

LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;

thence, easterly along the north

property line of said property to the

northeast corner; thence southerly

along the east property line of said

property and continuing until it in-

tersects with the centerline of US

Highway 30; thence, northwesterly

along said centerline of US High-

way 30 to the extended east

right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;

thence, southerly along said east

R.O.W. line to the intersection with

the extended south R.O.W. line of

Clark Avenue; thence, westerly

along said south R.O.W. line to the

intersection with the extended west

R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,

northeasterly along said west

R.O.W. line and projecting to the

intersection with the centerline of

W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly

along said centerline to the inter-

section with the centerline of N.

Bond Street; thence, northerly

along said centerline to the POB.

A map of the proposed blighted

and substandard area and the

blight study for the area are availa-

ble at the office of the Village Clerk

at 535 West Boyd Avenue, Elm

Creek, Nebraska 68836, telephone

number 308-856-4303.

At said time and place, all inter-

ested parties may appear and be

heard.

Dated this 31st day of July, 2019.

Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

By: Wendy Clabaugh,

Village Clerk

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR THE

PLANNING COMMISSION

OF THE VILLAGE OF

ELM CREEK, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing before the Plann-

ing Commission of the Village of

Elm Creek, Nebraska, will be held

on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7

P.M. at the Elm Creek Village Cen-

ter located at 535 West Boyd Ave-

nue, Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836,

to receive public comment on a

blight and substandard study per-

taining to a portion of the Village of

Elm Creek, Nebraska, and to con-

sider a recommendation to the Vil-

lage Board to designate such area

as blighted, substandard and in

need of redevelopment pursuant to

the Community Development Law,

Nebraska Revised Statutes, sec-

tions 18-2101, et seq. The legal de-

scription for the proposed blighted

and substandard area is as follows:

Point of beginning is the intersec-

tion of the centerline for N. Bond

Street and the centerline of W. Cal-

kins Avenue; thence easterly along

the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue

to the intersection with the center-

line of the alley between N. Tyler

Street and N. Beecroft Street;

thence southerly along said center-

line to the intersection with the

centerline of W. Potter Avenue;

thence easterly along the centerline

of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-

section with the centerline of N. Mill

Street; thence, northerly along the

centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-

tersection with the intersection with

the extended north property line of

a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC

27-9-18; thence, easterly along the

north property line of said property

and following said property line the

intersection of the northwest corner

of a tract of land referred to as VIL

LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;

thence, easterly along the north

property line of said property to the

northeast corner; thence southerly

along the east property line of said

property and continuing until it in-

tersects with the centerline of US

Highway 30; thence, northwesterly

along said centerline of US High-

way 30 to the extended east

right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;

thence, southerly along said east

R.O.W. line to the intersection with

the extended south R.O.W. line of

Clark Avenue; thence, westerly

along said south R.O.W. line to the

intersection with the extended west

R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,

northeasterly along said west

R.O.W. line and projecting to the

intersection with the centerline of

W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly

along said centerline to the inter-

section with the centerline of N.

Bond Street; thence, northerly

along said centerline to the POB.

A map of the proposed blighted

and substandard area and the

blight study for the area are availa-

ble at the office of the Village Clerk

at 535 West Boyd Avenue, Elm

Creek, Nebraska 68836, telephone

number 308-856-4303.

At said time and place, all inter-

ested parties may appear and be

heard.

Dated this 31st day of July,

2019.

Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

By: Wendy Clabaugh,

Village Clerk

NOTICE OF HEARING FOR THE

VILLAGE BOARD OF THE

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing before the Village

Board of the Village of Elm Creek,

Nebraska, will be held on Thursday,

August 15, 2019, immediately fol-

lowing the meeting of the Planning

Commission of the City of Elm

Creek, Nebraska at 7 P.M. at the

Elm Creek Village Center located at

535 West Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek,

Nebraska 68836, to consider and

possibly take action on a Redevel-

opment Plan entitled:

"Redevelopment Plan for the Vil-

lage of Elm Creek, Nebraska - Sun-

rise Street Place" for redevelop-

ment pursuant to the Community

Development Law, Nebraska Re-

vised Statutes, sections 18-2101,

et seq., within the blighted and

substandard area legally described

below:

Point of beginning is the intersec-

tion of the centerline for N. Bond

Street and the centerline of W. Cal-

kins Avenue; thence easterly along

the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue

to the intersection with the center-

line of the alley between N. Tyler

Street and N. Beecroft Street;

thence southerly along said center-

line to the intersection with the

centerline of W. Potter Avenue;

thence easterly along the centerline

of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-

section with the centerline of N. Mill

Street; thence, northerly along the

centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-

tersection with the intersection with

the extended north property line of

a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC

27-9-18; thence, easterly along the

north property line of said property

and following said property line the

intersection of the northwest corner

of a tract of land referred to as VIL

LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;

thence, easterly along the north

property line of said property to the

northeast corner; thence southerly

along the east property line of said

property and continuing until it in-

tersects with the centerline of US

Highway 30; thence, northwesterly

along said centerline of US High-

way 30 to the extended east

right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;

thence, southerly along said east

R.O.W. line to the intersection with

the extended south R.O.W. line of

Clark Avenue; thence, westerly

along said south R.O.W. line to the

intersection with the extended west

R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,

northeasterly along said west

R.O.W. line and projecting to the

intersection with the centerline of

W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly

along said centerline to the inter-

section with the centerline of N.

Bond Street; thence, northerly

along said centerline to the POB.

A map of the redevelopment area

and a copy of the proposed rede-

velopment plan are available at the

office of the Village Clerk at 535

West Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, Ne-

braska 68836, telephone number

308-856-4303.

At said time and place, all inter-

ested parties may appear and be

heard.

Dated this 31st day of July, 019.

Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

By: Wendy Clabaugh,

Village Clerk

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV19-34

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF

KAILEY WINTERNHEIMER,

A Juvenile.

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Kyle Winternheimer,

a.k.a. Kyle Clark, the natural father,

of the minor child, born February,

2019, and anyone else claiming any

right or interest in and to said child,

that proceedings concerning

KAILEY WINTERNHEIMER are cur-

rently pending in the Juvenile Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

that an initial appearance hearing

has been set for August 22, 2019 at

11:00 a.m., before the Honorable

John P. Rademacher. Said parent

or anyone else claiming any right or

interest in and to said child shall

enter their appearance in the Juve-

nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on or before August 22,

2019 at 11:00 a.m., or personally

appear on August 22, 2019, at

11:00 a.m.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone:(308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT

OF GUARDIAN OF A

MINOR CHILD

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case No. PR 19-105

IN THE MATTER OF THE

GUARDIANSHIP OF

ISAAC ARNOLDO

MARROQUIN-CERVANTES

A minor child under the age of

eighteen years.

To: All interested parties

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

THAT Mary E. Zapata has filed in

the above-captioned Court a Peti-

tion seeking the appointment of

herself as Guardian of the

above-captioned minor child. A

hearing on said Petition will be held

on the 6th day of Sept., 2019, at

11:00 a.m. in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Buffalo County

Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska, at

which time all interested parties

may be heard.

DATED THIS 12th day of July,

2019.

MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner

By Michael D. Carper, #18292

3915 Ave. N, Ste. C

P.O. Box 924

Kearney, NE 68848-0924

(308) 236-2090

mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT

OF GUARDIAN OF A

MINOR CHILD

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case No. PR19-106

IN THE MATTER OF THE

GUARDIANSHIP OF

ISAIAS EMILIANO

LOPEZ-CERVANTES

A minor child under the age

of eighteen years.

To: All interested parties:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Mary E. Zapata has filed in the

above-captioned Court a Petition

seeking the appointment of herself

as Guardian of the above-ca-

ptioned minor child. A hearing on

said Petition will be held on the 6th

day of Sept., 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Buffalo County Court-

house, Kearney, Nebraska, at

which time all interested parties

may be heard.

DATED this 12th day of July,

2019.

MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner

By: Michael D. Carpet, #18292

3915 Ave. N, Ste. C

P.O. Box 924

Kearney, NE 68848-0924

(308) 236-2090

mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Kutak Rock LLP

1650 Farnam Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

(402) 346-6000

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

JAMR PROPERTIES, LLC,

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that JAMR

PROPERTIES, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company (the

"Company"), has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with Matt Broekemeier at

the address of 5809 Avenue I,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, named

as its initial agent for service of

process. The initial designated of-

fice address of the Company is

5809 Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business for which a lim-

ited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Certificate of Or-

ganization was filed in the office of

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

May 15, 2019; the Company com-

menced business thereon, and

shall have perpetual existence.

Geneice Warga, Organizer

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, 2019

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Equalization met on Wednesday,

July 24, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. for the

purpose of conducting hearings on

the Reporting of Destroyed Real

Property. Chairman McMullen

called the meeting to order and led

those present in the Pledge of Alle-

giance. The following Board mem-

bers responded to roll call: Timothy

Higgins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,

Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,

Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. County Clerk Janice

Giffin, Deputy County Attorney An-

drew Hoffmeister, County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and Rick McKeon

were present.

Deputy County Attorney Hoff-

meister and the Board reviewed the

new Report of Destroyed Real

Property Form 425 guidelines.

If the applicants had also filed a

Property Valuation Protest Form

422 they will be considered to-

gether and the value will be the

lesser of the two determinations.

Chairman McMullen read down the

below list of Destroyed Real Prop-

erty applications and called on

those present. The following appli-

cants addressed the Board result-

ing in change/or no change to their

property valuations: Mary Jo

Wietjes, Thomas Hongsermeier,

Harold McKeon, Michael Mont-

gomery, Vicki Vohland, Linda

Smedra, Randall Kegley, Pam Shir-

ley & Brandon Deveraux, Zola

Branting and Pamela Brown.

Name Parcel

Jared Olson 060302000

Charles Chramosta 080067100

Mary Jo Wietjes 240019900

Mary Jo Wietjes 240023000

Mary Jo Wietjes 240015000

Brian & Annette Axmann

560051000

Warren Fitzgerald 640390000

Thomas & Teresa Hongsermeier

Tr 060161000

Harold McKeon 080015000

George Dobish 040029000

Michael Montgomery 640224000

Glen & Nancy Kollars 640226000

Sonni Benge Oliver 640232000

Brent Bauer 080070000

Brent Bauer 080011000

Vicki Vohland 560171412

Linda Smedra 160145000

Linda Smedra 160146000

Randall L Kegley 360145146

Pam Shirley 480080000

Francis Roberts 640170000

Gary Branting 480135000

Pamela J Brown 560091102

Chairman McMullen called for the

final decisions on all of the above

Destroyed Real Property applica-

tions. Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Higgins to accept val-

ues on the above listed parcels as

determined by the Board of Equali-

zation. All final valuations are on file

with the County Clerk and the

property owners will receive notice

of the determinations. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declaredcarried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to adjourn the Board of

Equalization at 11:16 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board before he de-

clared the meeting adjourned.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

Fangmeyer, Aschwege

& Besse, P.C.

NOTICE

OF INCORPORATION OF

KREUTZER BENEFITS GROUP,

INC.

 

Initial Registered Office: 1323

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847

Initial Registered Agent: Jack W.

Besse

The Corporation is authorized to

issue 10,000 shares of common

stock ($1.00 par value).

Jack W. Besse, Incorporator

1323 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of LARRY J. KINKADE,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-101

Notice is hereby given that on the

11th day of July, 2019, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Larry Joe Kinkade,

whose address is 419 West 24th,

Apt. 4, Kearney, NE 68845 and Mi-

chael Kinkade, whose address is

2905 Avenue H, Apt. 1, Kearney,

NE 68847, were informally ap-

pointed by the Court as Co-Perso-

nal Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 19, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

CLERK OF THE

COUNTY COURT

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520

Steven R. Voigt, #15780

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &

BESSE, P.C.

Attorneys at Law

1323 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 10

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Phone: (308) 236-6441

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Lois C. Walters,

Deceased

Estate No. 19-110

Notice is hereby given that on

July 23, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Sharla Mruz, whose address is

9017 South 13th, Bellevue, NE

68147 was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with the Court on or

before Sept. 26, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Marilyn J. Young,

Deceased

Estate No. 19-109

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 23, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Lar E.

Voss, whose address is 27455

WCR 15, Johnsontown, CO 80534

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 26, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

IN RE CHANGE OF NAME OF

ALLYSON A. CAHILL

Case No. CI19-332

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for a change of name of

Allyson Ann Cahill to that of Allyson

Ann Luebs has been filed herein

and is set for hearing in the District

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

located at 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney Nebraska, on Friday, Sep-

tember 6, 2019, at 11:15 a.m.

Sharon Mauler

Clerk of the District Court

PO Box 1270

Kearney, NE 68848

Brian R. Symington, #24977

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE

& BOWMAN, L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF NANCY K.

WEINBERGER, DECEASED

Case No. PR19 - 100

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 11, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Kyley

Cumbow, whose address is 20488

Browning Road, Pierre, South Da-

kota 57501, and Kristine K. Wein-

berger, whose address is 55413

Highway 98, Pierce, Nebraska

68767, were informally appointed

by the Registrar as personal

corepresentative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 19, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT

OF GUARDIAN OF

A MINOR CHILD

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case No. PR19-103

IN THE MATTER OF THE

GUARDIANSHIP OF

NEHEMIAS LEVI

VICENTE-ZAPATA

A minor child under the age

of eighteen years.

To: All interested parties:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Mary E. Zapata has filed in the

above-captioned Court a Petition

seeking the appointment of herself

as Guardian of the above-ca-

ptioned minor child. A hearing on

said Petition will be held on the 6th

day of Sept., 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Buffalo County Court-

house, Kearney, Nebraska, at

which time all interested parties

may be heard.

DATED this 12th day of July,

2019.

MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner

By: Michael D. Carper, #18292

3915 Ave. N, Ste. C

P.O. Box 924

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 236-2090

mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, August 13,

2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

room located at 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a vaca-

tion for property described as Lot

1, Niemack Acres Administrative

Subdivision, an Administrative

Subdivision being part of the

Southwest Quarter of the North-

west Quarter and part of the North-

west Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 14, Township 9

North, Range 13 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska has been filed by Trenton

Snow on behalf of Niemack Farms,

LLC % Michelle Choplin. Complete

description on file with Zoning Ad-

ministrator or County Clerk.

Said hearing will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at (308) 236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE OF MEETING

SENIOR SERVICES ADVISORY

BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Senior Services

Advisory Board of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, will be held at 4:30

p.m. on August 5, 2019 at the Pe-

terson Senior Activity Center, 2020

West 11th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Senior Services Ad-

visory Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

