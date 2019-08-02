NOTICE - ADOPTION
Julie Melsa has filed a Petition for
Adoption of Shelby Melsa in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Case No: AD 19-22, the
purpose of which is to adopt a Mi-
nor Child. A Hearing on the Petition
for Adoption will be held on August
26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Buf-
falo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, August 13,
2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision filed by
Trenton Snow on behalf of
Niemack Farms LLC, % Michelle
Choplin for property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Southwest Quarter of the North-
west Quarter and part of the North-
west Quarter of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 14, Township 9
North, Range 13 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, to be known as Niemack
Acres Second, an Administrative
Subdivision. Complete description
on file with Zoning Administrator or
County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, August 19, 2019, at 3:30
PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda
kept continuously current is on file
at the office of the Administrator of
ESU 10 in Kearney.
Fangmeyer, Aschwege
& Besse P.C. Attorneys
P.O. Box 10 Kearney, NE
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
AWGT ENTERPRISES L.L.C.
1. The name of the limited liability
company is AWGT Enterprises,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the designated
office of the company is: 2804 W.
35th Street, Unit 19, Mailbox #7,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
3. The purpose for which the
company is organized is to engage
in any lawful act or activities for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska.
4. The company commenced its
existence on July 23, 2019 and the
period of duration is perpetual.
5. The affairs of the company
shall be conducted by its Mem-
bers.
Fangmeyer, Aschwege
& Besse P.C.
1323 Central Ave, P.O. Box 10
Kearney, NE 68848-0010
Telephone: 308-236-6441
Facsimile: 308-234-3747
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Bette Jo O'Meara,
Deceased
Estate No. 19-107
Notice is hereby given that on
July 15, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Bridget J. Volquardsen, 1711 West
12th Street Place, Kearney, NE
68845, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 19, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE FOR BIDS
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska is seeking proposals
to replace carpet. For more infor-
mation contact Meredith Collins at
(308) 865-5675 or
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Au-
gust 13, 2019 in the Council Cham-
bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which
meeting will be open to the public.
The following is the public hearing,
upon the recommendation of the
Planning Commission, to be con-
sidered:
1. Proposed amendments to be-
come effective October 1, 2019 to
several sections of Chapter 50
"Sign Regulations" of the City
Code as follows:
• Repeal Section 50-101
"Purpose"; Section 50-102
"Definition of Terms"; Section
50-103 "General Sign and Street
Graphics Regulations"; Section
50-104 "General Regulations:
Basic Design Elements for Signs";
Section 50-105 "General Regula-
tions: Other Design Elements";
Section 50-106 "Compliance and
Amortization of Premise Identifica-
tion Signs"; Section 50-107
"General Permit Procedures"; Sec-
tion 50-108 "Method of Measure-
ment for Regulators"; Section
50-109 "Permitted Sign Types by
Zoning Districts"; Section 50-110
"Auxiliary Design Elements"; Sec-
tion 50-111 "Maximum Permitted
Sign Area"; Section 50-112
"Permitted Signs by Numbers, Di-
mensions, and Location"; Section
50-113 "Outdoor Advertising
Signs"; Section 50-114 "Outdoor
Advertising Signs; Regulations for
New Installations"; Section 50-115
"Sign Master Plan for Large Proj-
ects"; Table 50-1 "Permitted Signs
by Type and Zoning Districts"; Ta-
ble 50-2 "Auxiliary Sign Elements";
Table 50-3 "Permitted Signs by
Maximum Permitted Area and Dis-
trict"; Table 50-4 "Permitted Signs
by Numbers, Dimensions, and Lo-
cation; and
• Add Section 50-116 "Purpose
and Intent"; Section 50-117
"Applicability, Interpretation, Sever-
ability, and Non-Commercial
Speech Substitution"; Section
50-118 "Definition of Terms"; Sec-
tion 50-119 "General Sign Regula-
tions"; Section 50-120 "Prohibited
and Exempt Signs"; Section
50-121 "Method of Measurement
for Regulators"; Section 50-122
"Permitted Permanent Sign Type
by Zoning District"; Section 50-123
"Illumination/Lighting Sign Ele-
ments"; Section 50-124 "Sign Type
Supplemental Regulations: Perma-
nent Signs"; Section 50-125
"Master Sign Plan; Permanent
Signs"; Section 50-126 "Permitted
Temporary Sign Type by Zoning
District"; Section 50-127 "Sign
Type Supplemental Regulations:
Temporary Signs"; Section 50-128
"Outdoor Advertising Signs"; and
Section 50-129 "Outdoor Advertis-
ing Signs; Regulations for New In-
stallations.
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT
OF GUARDIAN OF
A MINOR CHILD
Case No. PR19-104
IN THE MATTER OF THE
GUARDIANSHIP OF
DAVID CALEB
VICENTE-ZAPATA
A minor child under the age
of eighteen years.
To: All interested parties:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Mary E. Zapata has filed in the
above-captioned Court a Petition
seeking the appointment of herself
as Guardian of the above-ca-
ptioned minor child. A hearing on
said Petition will be held on the 6th
day of Sept., 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Buffalo County Court-
house, Kearney, Nebraska, at
which time all interested parties
may be heard.
DATED this 12th day of July,
2019.
MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner
By: Michael D. Carper, #18292
3915 Ave. N, Ste. C
P.O. Box 294
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 236-2090
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
NOTICE OF MEETING
DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT
BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Downtown Im-
provement Board of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:00a.m. on August 7, 2019 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Downtown Improve-
ment Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
Notice of Hearing on Special As-
sessments in Paving Improvement
District No. 2018-990 and Water
Connection District No. 2018-1.
Public Notice is Hereby Given to
all persons owning or occupying
lots and parcels of land in Paving
Improvement District No. 2018-990
and Water Connection District No.
2018-1 or which may be specially
benefited by said Districts of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, that the
Mayor and Council of said City will
meet as a Board of Equalization in
the City Hall in said City on August
13, 2019 at 5:30 p.m., or as soon
thereafter as the matter may be
heard, for the purpose of consider-
ing, equalizing and levying special
assessments on the lots and par-
cels of land in said Paving and
Water Connection Districts, to pay
the cost of paving and improving
the streets within such Paving Dis-
tricts, except the cost of paving
and improving the intersections of
streets or avenues and spaces op-
posite alleys in such Paving Dis-
tricts and to determine a connec-
tion fee in the amount of special
benefits accruing to the property in
each district which fee shall be
paid to the City at the time such
property becomes connected to
the water line. At said time and
place, a Hearing will be granted to
all persons owning or occupying
said tracts of parcels of land or
otherwise interested therein. A
schedule of the proposed assess-
ments and maps of said Districts
are on file in the Office of the City
Clerk and are open for public in-
spection.
BY ORDER OF THE MAYOR
AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF HEARING FOR THE
PLANNING COMMISSION
OF THE VILLAGE OF
ELM CREEK, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing before the Plann-
ing Commission of the Village of
Elm Creek, Nebraska, will be held
on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7
P.M.at the Elm Creek Village Cen-
ter located at 535 West Boyd Ave-
nue, Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836,
to receive public comment, con-
sider and possibly take action on a
Redevelopment Plan entitled:
"Redevelopment Plan for the Vil-
lage of Elm Creek, Nebraska - Sun-
rise Street Place" for redevelop-
ment pursuant to the Community
Development Law, Nebraska Re-
vised Statutes, sections 18-2101,
et seq., within the blighted and
substandard redevelopment area
legally described below:
Point of beginning is the intersec-
tion of the centerline for N. Bond
Street and the centerline of W. Cal-
kins Avenue; thence easterly along
the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue
to the intersection with the center-
line of the alley between N. Tyler
Street and N. Beecroft Street;
thence southerly along said center-
line to the intersection with the
centerline of W. Potter Avenue;
thence easterly along the centerline
of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-
section with the centerline of N. Mill
Street; thence, northerly along the
centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-
tersection with the intersection with
the extended north property line of
a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC
27-9-18; thence, easterly along the
north property line of said property
and following said property line the
intersection of the northwest corner
of a tract of land referred to as VIL
LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;
thence, easterly along the north
property line of said property to the
northeast corner; thence southerly
along the east property line of said
property and continuing until it in-
tersects with the centerline of US
Highway 30; thence, northwesterly
along said centerline of US High-
way 30 to the extended east
right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;
thence, southerly along said east
R.O.W. line to the intersection with
the extended south R.O.W. line of
Clark Avenue; thence, westerly
along said south R.O.W. line to the
intersection with the extended west
R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,
northeasterly along said west
R.O.W. line and projecting to the
intersection with the centerline of
W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly
along said centerline to the inter-
section with the centerline of N.
Bond Street; thence, northerly
along said centerline to the POB.
A map of the redevelopment area
and a copy of the proposed rede-
velopment plan are available at the
office of the Village Clerk at 535
West Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, Ne-
braska 68836, telephone number
308-856-4303.
At said time and place, all inter-
ested parties may appear and be
heard.
Dated this 31st day of July, 2019.
Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska
By: Wendy Clabaugh,
Village Clerk
NOTICE OF HEARING FOR THE
PLANNING COMMISSION
OF THE VILLAGE OF
ELM CREEK, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing before the Plann-
ing Commission of the Village of
Elm Creek, Nebraska, will be held
on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7
P.M. at the Elm Creek Village Cen-
ter located at 535 West Boyd Ave-
nue, Elm Creek, Nebraska 68836,
to receive public comment on a
blight and substandard study per-
taining to a portion of the Village of
Elm Creek, Nebraska, and to con-
sider a recommendation to the Vil-
lage Board to designate such area
as blighted, substandard and in
need of redevelopment pursuant to
the Community Development Law,
Nebraska Revised Statutes, sec-
tions 18-2101, et seq. The legal de-
scription for the proposed blighted
and substandard area is as follows:
Point of beginning is the intersec-
tion of the centerline for N. Bond
Street and the centerline of W. Cal-
kins Avenue; thence easterly along
the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue
to the intersection with the center-
line of the alley between N. Tyler
Street and N. Beecroft Street;
thence southerly along said center-
line to the intersection with the
centerline of W. Potter Avenue;
thence easterly along the centerline
of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-
section with the centerline of N. Mill
Street; thence, northerly along the
centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-
tersection with the intersection with
the extended north property line of
a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC
27-9-18; thence, easterly along the
north property line of said property
and following said property line the
intersection of the northwest corner
of a tract of land referred to as VIL
LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;
thence, easterly along the north
property line of said property to the
northeast corner; thence southerly
along the east property line of said
property and continuing until it in-
tersects with the centerline of US
Highway 30; thence, northwesterly
along said centerline of US High-
way 30 to the extended east
right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;
thence, southerly along said east
R.O.W. line to the intersection with
the extended south R.O.W. line of
Clark Avenue; thence, westerly
along said south R.O.W. line to the
intersection with the extended west
R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,
northeasterly along said west
R.O.W. line and projecting to the
intersection with the centerline of
W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly
along said centerline to the inter-
section with the centerline of N.
Bond Street; thence, northerly
along said centerline to the POB.
A map of the proposed blighted
and substandard area and the
blight study for the area are availa-
ble at the office of the Village Clerk
at 535 West Boyd Avenue, Elm
Creek, Nebraska 68836, telephone
number 308-856-4303.
At said time and place, all inter-
ested parties may appear and be
heard.
Dated this 31st day of July,
2019.
Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska
By: Wendy Clabaugh,
Village Clerk
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV19-34
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
KAILEY WINTERNHEIMER,
A Juvenile.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Kyle Winternheimer,
a.k.a. Kyle Clark, the natural father,
of the minor child, born February,
2019, and anyone else claiming any
right or interest in and to said child,
that proceedings concerning
KAILEY WINTERNHEIMER are cur-
rently pending in the Juvenile Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
that an initial appearance hearing
has been set for August 22, 2019 at
11:00 a.m., before the Honorable
John P. Rademacher. Said parent
or anyone else claiming any right or
interest in and to said child shall
enter their appearance in the Juve-
nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on or before August 22,
2019 at 11:00 a.m., or personally
appear on August 22, 2019, at
11:00 a.m.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone:(308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT
OF GUARDIAN OF A
MINOR CHILD
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case No. PR 19-105
IN THE MATTER OF THE
GUARDIANSHIP OF
ISAAC ARNOLDO
MARROQUIN-CERVANTES
A minor child under the age of
eighteen years.
To: All interested parties
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
THAT Mary E. Zapata has filed in
the above-captioned Court a Peti-
tion seeking the appointment of
herself as Guardian of the
above-captioned minor child. A
hearing on said Petition will be held
on the 6th day of Sept., 2019, at
11:00 a.m. in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Buffalo County
Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska, at
which time all interested parties
may be heard.
DATED THIS 12th day of July,
2019.
MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner
By Michael D. Carper, #18292
3915 Ave. N, Ste. C
P.O. Box 924
Kearney, NE 68848-0924
(308) 236-2090
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT
OF GUARDIAN OF A
MINOR CHILD
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case No. PR19-106
IN THE MATTER OF THE
GUARDIANSHIP OF
ISAIAS EMILIANO
LOPEZ-CERVANTES
A minor child under the age
of eighteen years.
To: All interested parties:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Mary E. Zapata has filed in the
above-captioned Court a Petition
seeking the appointment of herself
as Guardian of the above-ca-
ptioned minor child. A hearing on
said Petition will be held on the 6th
day of Sept., 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Buffalo County Court-
house, Kearney, Nebraska, at
which time all interested parties
may be heard.
DATED this 12th day of July,
2019.
MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner
By: Michael D. Carpet, #18292
3915 Ave. N, Ste. C
P.O. Box 924
Kearney, NE 68848-0924
(308) 236-2090
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Kutak Rock LLP
1650 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
(402) 346-6000
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
JAMR PROPERTIES, LLC,
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that JAMR
PROPERTIES, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company (the
"Company"), has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with Matt Broekemeier at
the address of 5809 Avenue I,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, named
as its initial agent for service of
process. The initial designated of-
fice address of the Company is
5809 Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Certificate of Or-
ganization was filed in the office of
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
May 15, 2019; the Company com-
menced business thereon, and
shall have perpetual existence.
Geneice Warga, Organizer
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Equalization met on Wednesday,
July 24, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. for the
purpose of conducting hearings on
the Reporting of Destroyed Real
Property. Chairman McMullen
called the meeting to order and led
those present in the Pledge of Alle-
giance. The following Board mem-
bers responded to roll call: Timothy
Higgins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,
Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,
Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. County Clerk Janice
Giffin, Deputy County Attorney An-
drew Hoffmeister, County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and Rick McKeon
were present.
Deputy County Attorney Hoff-
meister and the Board reviewed the
new Report of Destroyed Real
Property Form 425 guidelines.
If the applicants had also filed a
Property Valuation Protest Form
422 they will be considered to-
gether and the value will be the
lesser of the two determinations.
Chairman McMullen read down the
below list of Destroyed Real Prop-
erty applications and called on
those present. The following appli-
cants addressed the Board result-
ing in change/or no change to their
property valuations: Mary Jo
Wietjes, Thomas Hongsermeier,
Harold McKeon, Michael Mont-
gomery, Vicki Vohland, Linda
Smedra, Randall Kegley, Pam Shir-
ley & Brandon Deveraux, Zola
Branting and Pamela Brown.
Name Parcel
Jared Olson 060302000
Charles Chramosta 080067100
Mary Jo Wietjes 240019900
Mary Jo Wietjes 240023000
Mary Jo Wietjes 240015000
Brian & Annette Axmann
560051000
Warren Fitzgerald 640390000
Thomas & Teresa Hongsermeier
Tr 060161000
Harold McKeon 080015000
George Dobish 040029000
Michael Montgomery 640224000
Glen & Nancy Kollars 640226000
Sonni Benge Oliver 640232000
Brent Bauer 080070000
Brent Bauer 080011000
Vicki Vohland 560171412
Linda Smedra 160145000
Linda Smedra 160146000
Randall L Kegley 360145146
Pam Shirley 480080000
Francis Roberts 640170000
Gary Branting 480135000
Pamela J Brown 560091102
Chairman McMullen called for the
final decisions on all of the above
Destroyed Real Property applica-
tions. Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Higgins to accept val-
ues on the above listed parcels as
determined by the Board of Equali-
zation. All final valuations are on file
with the County Clerk and the
property owners will receive notice
of the determinations. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declaredcarried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to adjourn the Board of
Equalization at 11:16 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board before he de-
clared the meeting adjourned.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
Fangmeyer, Aschwege
& Besse, P.C.
NOTICE
OF INCORPORATION OF
KREUTZER BENEFITS GROUP,
INC.
Initial Registered Office: 1323
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847
Initial Registered Agent: Jack W.
Besse
The Corporation is authorized to
issue 10,000 shares of common
stock ($1.00 par value).
Jack W. Besse, Incorporator
1323 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of LARRY J. KINKADE,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-101
Notice is hereby given that on the
11th day of July, 2019, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Larry Joe Kinkade,
whose address is 419 West 24th,
Apt. 4, Kearney, NE 68845 and Mi-
chael Kinkade, whose address is
2905 Avenue H, Apt. 1, Kearney,
NE 68847, were informally ap-
pointed by the Court as Co-Perso-
nal Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 19, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
CLERK OF THE
COUNTY COURT
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520
Steven R. Voigt, #15780
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &
BESSE, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
1323 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 10
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Phone: (308) 236-6441
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Lois C. Walters,
Deceased
Estate No. 19-110
Notice is hereby given that on
July 23, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Sharla Mruz, whose address is
9017 South 13th, Bellevue, NE
68147 was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with the Court on or
before Sept. 26, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Marilyn J. Young,
Deceased
Estate No. 19-109
Notice is hereby given that on
July 23, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Lar E.
Voss, whose address is 27455
WCR 15, Johnsontown, CO 80534
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 26, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
IN RE CHANGE OF NAME OF
ALLYSON A. CAHILL
Case No. CI19-332
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for a change of name of
Allyson Ann Cahill to that of Allyson
Ann Luebs has been filed herein
and is set for hearing in the District
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
located at 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney Nebraska, on Friday, Sep-
tember 6, 2019, at 11:15 a.m.
Sharon Mauler
Clerk of the District Court
PO Box 1270
Kearney, NE 68848
Brian R. Symington, #24977
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE
& BOWMAN, L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF NANCY K.
WEINBERGER, DECEASED
Case No. PR19 - 100
Notice is hereby given that on
July 11, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Kyley
Cumbow, whose address is 20488
Browning Road, Pierre, South Da-
kota 57501, and Kristine K. Wein-
berger, whose address is 55413
Highway 98, Pierce, Nebraska
68767, were informally appointed
by the Registrar as personal
corepresentative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 19, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT
OF GUARDIAN OF
A MINOR CHILD
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case No. PR19-103
IN THE MATTER OF THE
GUARDIANSHIP OF
NEHEMIAS LEVI
VICENTE-ZAPATA
A minor child under the age
of eighteen years.
To: All interested parties:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Mary E. Zapata has filed in the
above-captioned Court a Petition
seeking the appointment of herself
as Guardian of the above-ca-
ptioned minor child. A hearing on
said Petition will be held on the 6th
day of Sept., 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Buffalo County Court-
house, Kearney, Nebraska, at
which time all interested parties
may be heard.
DATED this 12th day of July,
2019.
MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner
By: Michael D. Carper, #18292
3915 Ave. N, Ste. C
P.O. Box 924
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 236-2090
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, August 13,
2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room located at 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a vaca-
tion for property described as Lot
1, Niemack Acres Administrative
Subdivision, an Administrative
Subdivision being part of the
Southwest Quarter of the North-
west Quarter and part of the North-
west Quarter of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 14, Township 9
North, Range 13 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska has been filed by Trenton
Snow on behalf of Niemack Farms,
LLC % Michelle Choplin. Complete
description on file with Zoning Ad-
ministrator or County Clerk.
Said hearing will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at (308) 236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF MEETING
SENIOR SERVICES ADVISORY
BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Senior Services
Advisory Board of the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, will be held at 4:30
p.m. on August 5, 2019 at the Pe-
terson Senior Activity Center, 2020
West 11th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Senior Services Ad-
visory Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
