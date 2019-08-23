Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN BUFFALO COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHERN SHERMAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 930 PM CDT FRIDAY. * AT 934 AM CDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WAS CAUSING FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. SOME ROADS WERE CLOSED DUE TO HIGH WATER. DOPPLER RADAR AND RAIN GAUGE MEASUREMENTS INDICATE THAT 3 TO NEARLY 8 INCHES OF RAIN FELL OVERNIGHT. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... RAVENNA, ROCKVILLE, HAZARD AND POOLE. * THIS WARNING EXPANDS AND REPLACES THE PREVIOUS WARNING ISSUED AT 845 AM DUE TO NEW INFORMATION. MUDDY CREEK WAS OUT OF ITS BANKS AND ACROSS HIGHWAY 68 SOUTH OF RAVENNA. SOUTH RIVER ROAD WAS ALSO CLOSED NEAR ROCKVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&