Notice of
Public Comment Period:
Proposed 2018
Consolidated Annual
Performance Evaluation Report
(CAPER)
The Nebraska Department of
Economic Development (DED) and
the Nebraska Department of Health
and Human Services (DHHS)are
soliciting public comments on the
proposed 2018 Consolidated An-
nual Performance Evaluation Re-
port (CAPER). Public comments
will be accepted from August 29 to
September 12, 2019.
The CAPER pertains to the pro-
grams in the bulleted list below,
and includes a description of re-
sources made available; the invest-
ment of available resources; the
geographic distribution and loca-
tion of local investments; families
and persons assisted; actions
taken to affirmatively further fair
housing; and other actions indi-
cated in the State of Nebraska
2018 Annual Action Plan for Hous-
ing and Community Development.
• Community Development Block
Grant (CDBG)
• HOME Investment Partnerships
Program (HOME)
• National Housing Trust Fund
(HTF)
• Emergency Solutions Grant
(ESG)
• Housing Opportunities for Per-
sons with Aids (HOPWA)
• Homeless Shelter Assistance
Trust Fund (HSATF)
• Nebraska Affordable Housing
Trust Fund (NAHTF)
The proposed 2018 CAPER will
be available electronically beginn-
ing on August 27, 2019, at
https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/
reports.
Public comments will be ac-
cepted August 29 to September
12, 2019. All comments must be
received by DED before the close
of the comment period. Mail written
comments to: Nebraska Depart-
ment of Economic Development,
P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, NE
68509-4666, or email comments to
ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov
with the subject line "2018 Pro-
posed CAPER." Individuals requir-
ing sensory accommodations, in-
cluding interpreter services, Braille,
large print or recorded materials,
should contact Rebecca Schadem-
ann at 402-471-3172 or
ded.publiccomment@
Los individuos que no hablan
inglés y los individuos con discap-
acidad podrán solicitar ayuda y
servicios necesarios para contactar
el Departamento de Desarrollo
Economico, P.O. Box 94666, Lin-
coln, Nebraska 68509-4666, o
ded.publiccomment@
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV19-33
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
ANDREW MICHAEL TAYLOR,
A Juvenile.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Kayla Taylor or Jane
Doe, the natural mother, and John
Doe, the natural father, of AN-
DREW MICHAEL TAYLOR, born
February, 2019, and anyone else
claiming any right or interest in and
to said child, that proceedings con-
cerning ANDREW MICHAEL TAY-
LOR are currently pending in the
Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, and that an admit/deny
hearing on the State's MOTION TO
TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
has been set for August 30, 2019
at 9:00 a.m., and an evidentiary
hearing has been set for Septem-
ber 17, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. before
the Honorable Gerald R. Jor-
gensen, Jr. Said parents or anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said child shall enter their
appearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before August 30, 2019 at 9:00
a.m. and September 17, 2019 at
2:30 p.m. or personally appear on
these dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska at 10:15 A.M.
on Sept 10, 2019 for the "RFP re-
sponse Buffalo County Phone Sys-
tem". Said bids will be publicly
opened and read aloud at that time
and place.
Members of the Buffalo County
Tech Committee will provide
Walkthrough tours of Buffalo
County facilities to interested bid-
ders by appointment, please pro-
vide a minimum of 24-hour notice.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked "RFP
response Buffalo County Phone
System" on the outside and ad-
dressed to the Buffalo County
Clerk, PO Box 1270, Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68848-1270. All bids
must be received by the Buffalo
County Clerk's office no later
than 2:00 PM on September 9,
2019.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE-AA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska at 10:30 A.M.
on Sept 10, 2019 for the Roof Top
Unit (RTU) project at the Buffalo
County Extension Building. Said
bids will be publicly opened and
read aloud at that time and place.
Plans, specifications and particu-
lars can be obtained from the Buf-
falo County Clerk's Office.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked "RTU
Extension Building" on the out-
side and addressed to the Buffalo
County Clerk, PO Box 1270, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68848-1270. All
bids must be received by the
Buffalo County Clerk's office no
later than 8:45 AM on September
10, 2019.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidding
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE-AA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska at 10:30 A.M.
on Sept 10, 2019 for the Roof Top
Unit (RTU) project at the Buffalo
County Extension Building. Said
bids will be publicly opened and
read aloud at that time and place.
Plans, specifications and particu-
lars can be obtained from the Buf-
falo County Clerk's Office.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked
"Buffalo County Highway Depart-
ment Salt Storage Building" on
the outside and addressed to the
Buffalo County Clerk, PO Box
1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270. All bids must be re-
ceived by the Buffalo County
Clerk's office no later than 8:45
AM on September 10, 2019.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE-AA
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF Carpe Diem, Inc.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Notice of Incorporation
is hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Carpe Diem, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at 3320 W Arbor Lane,
Kearney, NE 68845 and the name
of the initial registered agent is
Hoban C Miller.
The name and address of the in-
corporator is Midwest Associates,
Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,
NE 68845
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted by the cor-
poration shall be the transaction of
any and all lawful business for
which corporations may be incor-
porated under the provisions of the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act. The life of the corpora-
tion is perpetual.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 each. Such shares may be
issued at such time or from time to
time as authorized by the Board of
Directors of the Corporation with-
out approval of the shareholders.
Midwest Associates, Inc.,
Incorporator For
Carpe Diem, Inc.
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$7,800.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Dorian J. Smith, Jul-
ian R. Palmer, Jailen Bowers, Kim-
berly Dillard, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
$7,800.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on August 7, 2019, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on September 16,
2019, at 10:00 a.m., before the
Honorable Ryan Carson, District
Judge. Any party claiming any right
or interest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Monday, September 9, 2019, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
DON'S TRUCKING &
LAWN MAINTENANCE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Don's
Trucking & Lawn Maintenance,
L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as
"the Company") is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The street and mailing address of
the Company's initial designated
office is 2801 Grand Avenue #247,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Donald F. Bieck,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 2801 Grand Avenue #247, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: July 23, 2019.
Donald F. Bieck, Organizer
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
CASE NO. PR 19-118
ESTATE OF EVITA MARIE GOVE,
Deceased.
Notice is hereby given that on
August 15, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebaska,
Mary Gales, of Hazard, Nebraska,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate in intestate pro-
ceedings.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 23, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales, Registrar
Buffalo County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Nancy S. Freburg #15853
Attorney at Law
PO Box 295
Kearney, NE 68848-0295
(308) 234-5779
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of GAIL J. NIEMACK,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-113
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 2, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Marvin
L. Niemack, whose address is
22180 Range Rd., Shelton, NE
68876, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 9, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
William J. Ross
Bar Number: 13590
Ross, Schroeder & George, LLC
220 West 15th St., P.O. Box 1685
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 237-5187
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF HEARTHSTONE
COUNSELING, LLC
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
Notice is hereby given that
HEARTHSTONE COUNSELING,
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its registered office at
8 Maplewood Place, Kearney, NE
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The company was or-
ganized and commenced on Au-
gust 13, 2019, and will have per-
petual existence, unless terminated
sooner. The affairs of the company
are to be conducted by its Operat-
ing Manager, Marissa A. Fye, until
such time as her successor or suc-
cessors are selected pursuant to
the Operating Agreement.
Prepared by:
Mary J. Livingston
Attorney at Law
724 W. Koenig
P.O. Box 1563
Grand Island, NE 68802
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Kay L. Watson,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-121
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 15, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Peggy Veeder, whose address is
PO Box 443, Cairo, Nebraska
68824, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 23, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Denise D. Myers, #20500
Myers Law Office, P.C.
415 S. High Street
PO Box 505
Cairo, NE 68824
(308) 384-4440
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KENNY LONG TRUCKING,
L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Kenny Long Trucking,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 14555 Sweetwater Road,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Kenny Long,
14555 Sweetwater Road, Kearney,
Ne 68847,
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on August 14, 2019 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Kenny Long
14555 Sweetwater Road
Kearney, NE 68847
Lona Long
14555 Sweetwater Road
Kearney, NE 68847
Kenny Long, Member
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
LK COMMERCE, L.L.C.
Article I
. Name: The name of the
limited liability company is LK
Commerce, L.L.C.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 2412
W 35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 2412
W 35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Kasey Brandt.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 20th day of August,
2019.
Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MARY LOU WHITE,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-112
Notice is hereby given that on
July 31, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Patrick
E. Rahe, whose address is 10015
17th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845, and Daniel M. White, whose
address is 1718 Avenue F, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847, were infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
personal corepresentatives of this
estate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before Oct. 9, 2019, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
IN RE CHANGE OF NAME OF
ALLYSON A. CAHILL
Case No. CI19-332
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for a change of name of
Allyson Ann Cahill to that of Allyson
Ann Luebs has been filed herein
and is set for hearing in the District
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
located at 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney Nebraska, on Friday, Sep-
tember 6, 2019, at 11:15 a.m.
Sharon Mauler
Clerk of the District Court
PO Box 1270
Kearney, NE 68848
Brian R. Symington, #24977
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE
& BOWMAN, L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
N O T I C E
Notice is hereby given that the
City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on
the 13th day of August, 2019, pass
Ordinance No. 8368 authorizing
and directing the sale of the follow-
ing-described real estate located in
Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Kash
Plastics, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, to-wit: A tract of
land being all of Lot 6, the West
60.00 feet of Lot 7, and part of the
North half of the vacated 30.00 foot
alley, Block 1, Patriot Industrial
Park, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
and more particularly described as
follows: BEGINNING at a 5/8" rebar
w/cap at the Northwest corner of
Lot 6, Block 1, Patriot Industrial
Park, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
and assuming the West line of said
Lot 6 as bearing S 00°13'02" W
and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto; thence S
00°13'02" W on said West line of
Lot 6 and its Southerly extension a
distance of 275.00 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap at the centerline of an al-
ley (now vacated) plated in said
Block One; thence S 89°46'58" E
on said centerline a distance of
335.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;
thence N 00°13'02" E parallel with
and 60.00 feet Easterly, as meas-
ured at Right angles, of the West
line of Lot 7 of said Block 1 a dis-
tance of 266.35 feet to a 5/8" rebar
w/cap on the North line of said Lot
7; thence Westerly on the North
line of Lot 7,the North line of Lot
6,and on a non-tangent curve to
the Left, having a central angle of
05°22'28", a radius of 1967.00 feet,
and arc length of 184.51 feet, and a
chord bearing of N 87°05'44" W a
distance of 184.44 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap; thence N 89°46'58" W a
distance of 150.76 feet to the Point
of Beginning, containing 2.10 ac-
res, more or less, all in Buffalo
County, Nebraska; AND a tract of
land being all of Lot 9, the West
60.00 feet of Lot 8, and part of the
South half of the vacated 30.00
foot alley, Block 1,Patriot Industrial
Park, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
and more particularly described as
follows: BEGINNING at a 5/8" rebar
w/cap at the Southwest corner of
Lot 9, Block 1,Patriot Industrial
Park, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
and assuming the South line of
said Lot 9 as bearing N 89°54'55" E
and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto; thence N
89°54'55" Eon the South line of
said Lot 9, and the South line of Lot
8 of said Block 1 a distance of
335.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;
thence N 00°13'02" E parallel with
and 60.00 feet Easterly, as meas-
ured at Right angles, of the West
line of said Lot 8 and its Northerly
extension a distance of 223.74 feet
to a 5/8" rebar w/cap at the center-
line of an alley (now vacated) plated
in said Block One; thence N
89°46'58" W on said centerline a
distance of 335.00 feet to a 5/8" re-
bar w/cap on the Northerly exten-
sion of the West line of said Lot 9;
thence S 00°13'02" W on the
Northerly extension and the West
line of said Lot 9 a distance of
225.51 feet to the Point of Beginn-
ing, containing 1.73 acres, more or
less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Conveyance of the said tract of
real estate shall be by Warranty
Deed, upon payment of a consider-
ation of Ninety Thousand Seven
Hundred Seventy-One Dollars
($90,771.00) to the City for said
tract. Said sale will be completed
thirty (30) days from and after the
approval and publication, in pam-
phlet form of Ordinance No. 8368,
namely: from August 14, 2019, un-
less an objection of remonstrance
to such sale, signed by legal elec-
tors thereof equal in number to
thirty percent (30%) of the electors
of the City voting at the last regular
municipal election be filed with the
City Clerk on or before September
12, 2019.
By order of the City Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, Au-
gust 13, 2019.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICEOF ORGANIZATION
OF RV Leasing, LLC
Notice is hereby given that RV
Leasing, LLC, is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska
with its registered office at 1910
West 41st Street, NE 68845. The
general nature of the business to
be transacted is to engage in any
or all lawful business for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized and to do everything nec-
essary, proper, advisable or con-
venient for the accomplishment of
the purposes hereinabove set forth
and to do all other things incidental
thereto or connected therewith
which are not forbidden by the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The time
of commencement of the limited li-
ability company is May 24, 2019,
and duration of the Company is
perpetual. The affairs of the limited
liability company are to be con-
ducted by its members.
Mick Unick, Organizer
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Reynaldo A. de los An-
geles and Lynn M. de los Angeles,
dated June 17, 2004, and recorded
on June 28, 2004, Document No.
2004-6050 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on September
30, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
All of Lot Five (5) and part of
Lot Four (4), in Block Two (2), in
BRIARWOOD FARMS SECOND,
a subdivision being part of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 32,
Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, with that part
of Lot 4 being more particularly
described as follows: Beginning
at the Southwest Corner of Lot 4,
Block 2 in said subdivision;
thence East on the South line of
said lot a distance of 486.69 feet
to the Southeast Corner thereof,
said point also being the West
right-of-way line of 47 Avenue;
thence North 12º20' and on the
West line of 47th Avenue and the
East line of Lot 4 a distance of
37.95 feet to the point of curva-
ture; thence on a 230 foot radius
curve to the right forming a cen-
tral angle of 13º48'34" a distance
of 55.44 feet; thence leaving said
curve West parallel with the
South line of said Lot 4 a dis-
tance of 463.05 feet to a point
that intersects on the West line
of said lot; thence South
06º23'15" West and on the afore-
said West line a distance of 92.7
feet to the place of beginning.,
commonly known as 3412 E. Cot-
tonwood Rd., Kearney, NE, 68845
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: August 23, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 104812).
For more information, visit
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV19-34
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
TYLER PATRICK TAYLOR,
A Juvenile.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Kayla Taylor or Jane
Doe, the natural mother, and John
Doe, the natural father, of TYLER
PATRICK TAYLOR, born February,
2019, and anyone else claiming any
right or interest in and to said child,
that proceedings concerning
TYLER PATRICK TAYLOR are cur-
rently pending in the Juvenile Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
that an admit/deny hearing on the
State's MOTION TO TERMINATE
PARENTAL RIGHTS has been set
for August 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.,
and an evidentiary hearing has
been set for September 17, 2019
at 2:30 p.m. before the Honorable
Gerald R. Jorgensen, Jr. Said par-
ents or anyone else claiming any
right or interest in and to said child
shall enter their appearance in the
Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, on or before August 30,
2019 at 9:00 a.m. and September
17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. or personally
appear on these dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
