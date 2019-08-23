 

Notice of

Public Comment Period:

Proposed 2018

Consolidated Annual

Performance Evaluation Report

(CAPER)

 

The Nebraska Department of

Economic Development (DED) and

the Nebraska Department of Health

and Human Services (DHHS)are

soliciting public comments on the

proposed 2018 Consolidated An-

nual Performance Evaluation Re-

port (CAPER). Public comments

will be accepted from August 29 to

September 12, 2019.

The CAPER pertains to the pro-

grams in the bulleted list below,

and includes a description of re-

sources made available; the invest-

ment of available resources; the

geographic distribution and loca-

tion of local investments; families

and persons assisted; actions

taken to affirmatively further fair

housing; and other actions indi-

cated in the State of Nebraska

2018 Annual Action Plan for Hous-

ing and Community Development.

• Community Development Block

Grant (CDBG)

• HOME Investment Partnerships

Program (HOME)

• National Housing Trust Fund

(HTF)

• Emergency Solutions Grant

(ESG)

• Housing Opportunities for Per-

sons with Aids (HOPWA)

• Homeless Shelter Assistance

Trust Fund (HSATF)

• Nebraska Affordable Housing

Trust Fund (NAHTF)

The proposed 2018 CAPER will

be available electronically beginn-

ing on August 27, 2019, at

https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/

reports.

Public comments will be ac-

cepted August 29 to September

12, 2019. All comments must be

received by DED before the close

of the comment period. Mail written

comments to: Nebraska Depart-

ment of Economic Development,

P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, NE

68509-4666, or email comments to

ded.publiccomment@nebraska.gov

with the subject line "2018 Pro-

posed CAPER." Individuals requir-

ing sensory accommodations, in-

cluding interpreter services, Braille,

large print or recorded materials,

should contact Rebecca Schadem-

ann at 402-471-3172 or

ded.publiccomment@

nebraska.gov.

Los individuos que no hablan

inglés y los individuos con discap-

acidad podrán solicitar ayuda y

servicios necesarios para contactar

el Departamento de Desarrollo

Economico, P.O. Box 94666, Lin-

coln, Nebraska 68509-4666, o

ded.publiccomment@

nebraska.gov.

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV19-33

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF

ANDREW MICHAEL TAYLOR,

A Juvenile.

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Kayla Taylor or Jane

Doe, the natural mother, and John

Doe, the natural father, of AN-

DREW MICHAEL TAYLOR, born

February, 2019, and anyone else

claiming any right or interest in and

to said child, that proceedings con-

cerning ANDREW MICHAEL TAY-

LOR are currently pending in the

Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, and that an admit/deny

hearing on the State's MOTION TO

TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

has been set for August 30, 2019

at 9:00 a.m., and an evidentiary

hearing has been set for Septem-

ber 17, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. before

the Honorable Gerald R. Jor-

gensen, Jr. Said parents or anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said child shall enter their

appearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before August 30, 2019 at 9:00

a.m. and September 17, 2019 at

2:30 p.m. or personally appear on

these dates.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska at 10:15 A.M.

on Sept 10, 2019 for the "RFP re-

sponse Buffalo County Phone Sys-

tem". Said bids will be publicly

opened and read aloud at that time

and place.

Members of the Buffalo County

Tech Committee will provide

Walkthrough tours of Buffalo

County facilities to interested bid-

ders by appointment, please pro-

vide a minimum of 24-hour notice.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked "RFP

response Buffalo County Phone

System" on the outside and ad-

dressed to the Buffalo County

Clerk, PO Box 1270, Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68848-1270. All bids

must be received by the Buffalo

County Clerk's office no later

than 2:00 PM on September 9,

2019.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE-AA

(SEAL)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska at 10:30 A.M.

on Sept 10, 2019 for the Roof Top

Unit (RTU) project at the Buffalo

County Extension Building. Said

bids will be publicly opened and

read aloud at that time and place.

Plans, specifications and particu-

lars can be obtained from the Buf-

falo County Clerk's Office.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked "RTU

Extension Building" on the out-

side and addressed to the Buffalo

County Clerk, PO Box 1270, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68848-1270. All

bids must be received by the

Buffalo County Clerk's office no

later than 8:45 AM on September

10, 2019.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidding

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE-AA

(SEAL)

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska at 10:30 A.M.

on Sept 10, 2019 for the Roof Top

Unit (RTU) project at the Buffalo

County Extension Building. Said

bids will be publicly opened and

read aloud at that time and place.

Plans, specifications and particu-

lars can be obtained from the Buf-

falo County Clerk's Office.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked

"Buffalo County Highway Depart-

ment Salt Storage Building" on

the outside and addressed to the

Buffalo County Clerk, PO Box

1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270. All bids must be re-

ceived by the Buffalo County

Clerk's office no later than 8:45

AM on September 10, 2019.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE-AA

(SEAL)

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF Carpe Diem, Inc.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Notice of Incorporation

is hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Carpe Diem, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at 3320 W Arbor Lane,

Kearney, NE 68845 and the name

of the initial registered agent is

Hoban C Miller.

The name and address of the in-

corporator is Midwest Associates,

Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,

NE 68845

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act. The life of the corpora-

tion is perpetual.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 each. Such shares may be

issued at such time or from time to

time as authorized by the Board of

Directors of the Corporation with-

out approval of the shareholders.

Midwest Associates, Inc.,

Incorporator For

Carpe Diem, Inc.

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$7,800.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Dorian J. Smith, Jul-

ian R. Palmer, Jailen Bowers, Kim-

berly Dillard, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

$7,800.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on August 7, 2019, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on September 16,

2019, at 10:00 a.m., before the

Honorable Ryan Carson, District

Judge. Any party claiming any right

or interest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Monday, September 9, 2019, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

DON'S TRUCKING &

LAWN MAINTENANCE, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Don's

Trucking & Lawn Maintenance,

L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as

"the Company") is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The street and mailing address of

the Company's initial designated

office is 2801 Grand Avenue #247,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Donald F. Bieck,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 2801 Grand Avenue #247, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: July 23, 2019.

Donald F. Bieck, Organizer

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

CASE NO. PR 19-118

ESTATE OF EVITA MARIE GOVE,

Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that on

August 15, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebaska,

Mary Gales, of Hazard, Nebraska,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate in intestate pro-

ceedings.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 23, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales, Registrar

Buffalo County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Nancy S. Freburg #15853

Attorney at Law

PO Box 295

Kearney, NE 68848-0295

(308) 234-5779

freburglaw@frontier.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of GAIL J. NIEMACK,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-113

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 2, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Marvin

L. Niemack, whose address is

22180 Range Rd., Shelton, NE

68876, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 9, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

William J. Ross

Bar Number: 13590

Ross, Schroeder & George, LLC

220 West 15th St., P.O. Box 1685

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 237-5187

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF HEARTHSTONE

COUNSELING, LLC

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

 

Notice is hereby given that

HEARTHSTONE COUNSELING,

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its registered office at

8 Maplewood Place, Kearney, NE

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The company was or-

ganized and commenced on Au-

gust 13, 2019, and will have per-

petual existence, unless terminated

sooner. The affairs of the company

are to be conducted by its Operat-

ing Manager, Marissa A. Fye, until

such time as her successor or suc-

cessors are selected pursuant to

the Operating Agreement.

Prepared by:

Mary J. Livingston

Attorney at Law

724 W. Koenig

P.O. Box 1563

Grand Island, NE 68802

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Kay L. Watson,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-121

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 15, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Peggy Veeder, whose address is

PO Box 443, Cairo, Nebraska

68824, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 23, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Denise D. Myers, #20500

Myers Law Office, P.C.

415 S. High Street

PO Box 505

Cairo, NE 68824

(308) 384-4440

denise@grandislandlaw.com

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KENNY LONG TRUCKING,

L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Kenny Long Trucking,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 14555 Sweetwater Road,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Kenny Long,

14555 Sweetwater Road, Kearney,

Ne 68847,

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on August 14, 2019 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Kenny Long

14555 Sweetwater Road

Kearney, NE 68847

Lona Long

14555 Sweetwater Road

Kearney, NE 68847

Kenny Long, Member

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

LK COMMERCE, L.L.C.

Article I

. Name: The name of the

limited liability company is LK

Commerce, L.L.C.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 2412

W 35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 2412

W 35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Kasey Brandt.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 20th day of August,

2019.

Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MARY LOU WHITE,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-112

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 31, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Patrick

E. Rahe, whose address is 10015

17th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845, and Daniel M. White, whose

address is 1718 Avenue F, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847, were infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

personal corepresentatives of this

estate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before Oct. 9, 2019, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

IN RE CHANGE OF NAME OF

ALLYSON A. CAHILL

Case No. CI19-332

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for a change of name of

Allyson Ann Cahill to that of Allyson

Ann Luebs has been filed herein

and is set for hearing in the District

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

located at 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney Nebraska, on Friday, Sep-

tember 6, 2019, at 11:15 a.m.

Sharon Mauler

Clerk of the District Court

PO Box 1270

Kearney, NE 68848

Brian R. Symington, #24977

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE

& BOWMAN, L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

N O T I C E

 

Notice is hereby given that the

City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on

the 13th day of August, 2019, pass

Ordinance No. 8368 authorizing

and directing the sale of the follow-

ing-described real estate located in

Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Kash

Plastics, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, to-wit: A tract of

land being all of Lot 6, the West

60.00 feet of Lot 7, and part of the

North half of the vacated 30.00 foot

alley, Block 1, Patriot Industrial

Park, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

and more particularly described as

follows: BEGINNING at a 5/8" rebar

w/cap at the Northwest corner of

Lot 6, Block 1, Patriot Industrial

Park, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

and assuming the West line of said

Lot 6 as bearing S 00°13'02" W

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence S

00°13'02" W on said West line of

Lot 6 and its Southerly extension a

distance of 275.00 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap at the centerline of an al-

ley (now vacated) plated in said

Block One; thence S 89°46'58" E

on said centerline a distance of

335.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;

thence N 00°13'02" E parallel with

and 60.00 feet Easterly, as meas-

ured at Right angles, of the West

line of Lot 7 of said Block 1 a dis-

tance of 266.35 feet to a 5/8" rebar

w/cap on the North line of said Lot

7; thence Westerly on the North

line of Lot 7,the North line of Lot

6,and on a non-tangent curve to

the Left, having a central angle of

05°22'28", a radius of 1967.00 feet,

and arc length of 184.51 feet, and a

chord bearing of N 87°05'44" W a

distance of 184.44 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap; thence N 89°46'58" W a

distance of 150.76 feet to the Point

of Beginning, containing 2.10 ac-

res, more or less, all in Buffalo

County, Nebraska; AND a tract of

land being all of Lot 9, the West

60.00 feet of Lot 8, and part of the

South half of the vacated 30.00

foot alley, Block 1,Patriot Industrial

Park, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

and more particularly described as

follows: BEGINNING at a 5/8" rebar

w/cap at the Southwest corner of

Lot 9, Block 1,Patriot Industrial

Park, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

and assuming the South line of

said Lot 9 as bearing N 89°54'55" E

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence N

89°54'55" Eon the South line of

said Lot 9, and the South line of Lot

8 of said Block 1 a distance of

335.00 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;

thence N 00°13'02" E parallel with

and 60.00 feet Easterly, as meas-

ured at Right angles, of the West

line of said Lot 8 and its Northerly

extension a distance of 223.74 feet

to a 5/8" rebar w/cap at the center-

line of an alley (now vacated) plated

in said Block One; thence N

89°46'58" W on said centerline a

distance of 335.00 feet to a 5/8" re-

bar w/cap on the Northerly exten-

sion of the West line of said Lot 9;

thence S 00°13'02" W on the

Northerly extension and the West

line of said Lot 9 a distance of

225.51 feet to the Point of Beginn-

ing, containing 1.73 acres, more or

less, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Conveyance of the said tract of

real estate shall be by Warranty

Deed, upon payment of a consider-

ation of Ninety Thousand Seven

Hundred Seventy-One Dollars

($90,771.00) to the City for said

tract. Said sale will be completed

thirty (30) days from and after the

approval and publication, in pam-

phlet form of Ordinance No. 8368,

namely: from August 14, 2019, un-

less an objection of remonstrance

to such sale, signed by legal elec-

tors thereof equal in number to

thirty percent (30%) of the electors

of the City voting at the last regular

municipal election be filed with the

City Clerk on or before September

12, 2019.

By order of the City Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, Au-

gust 13, 2019.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICEOF ORGANIZATION

OF RV Leasing, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that RV

Leasing, LLC, is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska

with its registered office at 1910

West 41st Street, NE 68845. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted is to engage in any

or all lawful business for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized and to do everything nec-

essary, proper, advisable or con-

venient for the accomplishment of

the purposes hereinabove set forth

and to do all other things incidental

thereto or connected therewith

which are not forbidden by the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The time

of commencement of the limited li-

ability company is May 24, 2019,

and duration of the Company is

perpetual. The affairs of the limited

liability company are to be con-

ducted by its members.

Mick Unick, Organizer

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Reynaldo A. de los An-

geles and Lynn M. de los Angeles,

dated June 17, 2004, and recorded

on June 28, 2004, Document No.

2004-6050 in the Office of the Re-

corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-

cessor Trustee will on September

30, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

All of Lot Five (5) and part of

Lot Four (4), in Block Two (2), in

BRIARWOOD FARMS SECOND,

a subdivision being part of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 32,

Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, with that part

of Lot 4 being more particularly

described as follows: Beginning

at the Southwest Corner of Lot 4,

Block 2 in said subdivision;

thence East on the South line of

said lot a distance of 486.69 feet

to the Southeast Corner thereof,

said point also being the West

right-of-way line of 47 Avenue;

thence North 12º20' and on the

West line of 47th Avenue and the

East line of Lot 4 a distance of

37.95 feet to the point of curva-

ture; thence on a 230 foot radius

curve to the right forming a cen-

tral angle of 13º48'34" a distance

of 55.44 feet; thence leaving said

curve West parallel with the

South line of said Lot 4 a dis-

tance of 463.05 feet to a point

that intersects on the West line

of said lot; thence South

06º23'15" West and on the afore-

said West line a distance of 92.7

feet to the place of beginning.,

commonly known as 3412 E. Cot-

tonwood Rd., Kearney, NE, 68845

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: August 23, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 104812).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV19-34

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF

TYLER PATRICK TAYLOR,

A Juvenile.

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Kayla Taylor or Jane

Doe, the natural mother, and John

Doe, the natural father, of TYLER

PATRICK TAYLOR, born February,

2019, and anyone else claiming any

right or interest in and to said child,

that proceedings concerning

TYLER PATRICK TAYLOR are cur-

rently pending in the Juvenile Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

that an admit/deny hearing on the

State's MOTION TO TERMINATE

PARENTAL RIGHTS has been set

for August 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.,

and an evidentiary hearing has

been set for September 17, 2019

at 2:30 p.m. before the Honorable

Gerald R. Jorgensen, Jr. Said par-

ents or anyone else claiming any

right or interest in and to said child

shall enter their appearance in the

Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on or before August 30,

2019 at 9:00 a.m. and September

17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. or personally

appear on these dates.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

