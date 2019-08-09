 

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV19-33

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF

ANDREW MICHAEL TAYLOR,

A Juvenile.

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Kayla Taylor or Jane

Doe, the natural mother, and John

Doe, the natural father, of AN-

DREW MICHAEL TAYLOR, born

February, 2019, and anyone else

claiming any right or interest in and

to said child, that proceedings con-

cerning ANDREW MICHAEL TAY-

LOR are currently pending in the

Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, and that an admit/deny

hearing on the State's MOTION TO

TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

has been set for August 30, 2019

at 9:00 a.m., and an evidentiary

hearing has been set for Septem-

ber 17, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. before

the Honorable Gerald R. Jor-

gensen, Jr. Said parents or anyone

else claiming any right or interest in

and to said child shall enter their

appearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before August 30, 2019 at 9:00

a.m. and September 17, 2019 at

2:30 p.m. or personally appear on

these dates.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held on

Monday, August 12, 2019 at 5:30

P.M. in the Staff Development

Room at the Administration Build-

ing at 320 West 24th Street, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

on file in the Administrative Offices

of the Kearney Public Schools, 320

West 24th St., Kearney, NE 68845,

during normal business hours, or

may be accessed electronically

through SparqMeetings on the

Kearney Public Schools website on

Friday, August 9, 2019.

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association

Time: August 13, 2019

at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Exhibit

Building

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

NOTICE OF MEETING

ADVISORY BOARD OF

PARK AND RECREATION

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on

August 15, 2019 in the City Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

which meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at City Hall

during normal business hours. Ex-

cept for items of an emergency na-

ture, the agenda shall not be al-

tered later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers shall have the right to modify

the agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

DEPUTY CITY CLERK

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

Regional Governing Board has

been scheduled for Friday, August

23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region

3 Behavioral Health Services office,

Kearney, Nebraska. General meet-

ing open to the public. The agenda

shall be available for public inspec-

tion at the office of Region 3 Be-

havioral Health Services, located at

4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-

ney, Nebraska during regular busi-

ness hours or on the website at

www.region3.net.

Fangmeyer, Aschwege

& Besse P.C. Attorneys

P.O. Box 10 Kearney, NE

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

AWGT ENTERPRISES L.L.C.

 

1. The name of the limited liability

company is AWGT Enterprises,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the designated

office of the company is: 2804 W.

35th Street, Unit 19, Mailbox #7,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

3. The purpose for which the

company is organized is to engage

in any lawful act or activities for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska.

4. The company commenced its

existence on July 23, 2019 and the

period of duration is perpetual.

5. The affairs of the company

shall be conducted by its Mem-

bers.

Fangmeyer, Aschwege

& Besse P.C.

1323 Central Ave, P.O. Box 10

Kearney, NE 68848-0010

Telephone: 308-236-6441

Facsimile: 308-234-3747

N O T I C E

 

A total of 167 cases will be heard

by the Board in August, 2019. The

following case(s) sentenced in Buf-

falo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

August 20, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln Correctional Center,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Shatters, Bret - 76011; Operate

Motor Veh/Avoid Arrest; Theft by

Receiving Stolen Prop; Willful

Reckless Driving

August 21, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Lopez, Anthony - 83635; Assault

2nd Degree; Pos Cntrl Sub Except

Marijuana

August 22, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center

Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

Carreon, Andrew - 88175; As-

sault 2nd Degree; Theft by Unlwful

Taking or Disp

Erausquin, Michael - 88731; Rob-

bery

August 26, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Goodsell, Brandon - 88433;

Criminal Non-Support (5 counts);

Operate Motor Veh/Avoid Arrest;

Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana (3

counts)

August 28, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.

Nebraska Correctional Center

for Women, York, Nebraska

Bressman, Meghan - 98978; Ac-

cessory to a Felony; Assault 3rd

Degree; Escape

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF Carpe Diem, Inc.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Notice of Incorporation

is hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Carpe Diem, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at 3320 W Arbor Lane,

Kearney, NE 68845 and the name

of the initial registered agent is

Hoban C Miller.

The name and address of the in-

corporator is Midwest Associates,

Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,

NE 68845

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act. The life of the corpora-

tion is perpetual.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 each. Such shares may be

issued at such time or from time to

time as authorized by the Board of

Directors of the Corporation with-

out approval of the shareholders.

Midwest Associates, Inc.,

Incorporator For

Carpe Diem, Inc.

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

DON'S TRUCKING &

LAWN MAINTENANCE, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Don's

Trucking & Lawn Maintenance,

L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as

"the Company") is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The street and mailing address of

the Company's initial designated

office is 2801 Grand Avenue #247,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Donald F. Bieck,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 2801 Grand Avenue #247, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: July 23, 2019.

Donald F. Bieck, Organizer

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of GAIL J. NIEMACK,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-113

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 2, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Marvin

L. Niemack, whose address is

22180 Range Rd., Shelton, NE

68876, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Oct. 9, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

William J. Ross

Bar Number: 13590

Ross, Schroeder & George, LLC

220 West 15th St., P.O. Box 1685

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 237-5187

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV19-34

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF

KAILEY WINTERNHEIMER,

A Juvenile.

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Kyle Winternheimer,

a.k.a. Kyle Clark, the natural father,

of the minor child, born February,

2019, and anyone else claiming any

right or interest in and to said child,

that proceedings concerning

KAILEY WINTERNHEIMER are cur-

rently pending in the Juvenile Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

that an initial appearance hearing

has been set for August 22, 2019 at

11:00 a.m., before the Honorable

John P. Rademacher. Said parent

or anyone else claiming any right or

interest in and to said child shall

enter their appearance in the Juve-

nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on or before August 22,

2019 at 11:00 a.m., or personally

appear on August 22, 2019, at

11:00 a.m.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone:(308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

Fangmeyer, Aschwege

& Besse, P.C.

NOTICE

OF INCORPORATION OF

KREUTZER BENEFITS GROUP,

INC.

 

Initial Registered Office: 1323

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847

Initial Registered Agent: Jack W.

Besse

The Corporation is authorized to

issue 10,000 shares of common

stock ($1.00 par value).

Jack W. Besse, Incorporator

1323 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Lois C. Walters,

Deceased

Estate No. 19-110

Notice is hereby given that on

July 23, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Sharla Mruz, whose address is

9017 South 13th, Bellevue, NE

68147 was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with the Court on or

before Sept. 26, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Marilyn J. Young,

Deceased

Estate No. 19-109

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 23, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Lar E.

Voss, whose address is 27455

WCR 15, Johnsontown, CO 80534

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 26, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MARY LOU WHITE,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-112

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 31, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Patrick

E. Rahe, whose address is 10015

17th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845, and Daniel M. White, whose

address is 1718 Avenue F, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847, were infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

personal corepresentatives of this

estate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before Oct. 9, 2019, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

IN RE CHANGE OF NAME OF

ALLYSON A. CAHILL

Case No. CI19-332

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for a change of name of

Allyson Ann Cahill to that of Allyson

Ann Luebs has been filed herein

and is set for hearing in the District

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

located at 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney Nebraska, on Friday, Sep-

tember 6, 2019, at 11:15 a.m.

Sharon Mauler

Clerk of the District Court

PO Box 1270

Kearney, NE 68848

Brian R. Symington, #24977

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE

& BOWMAN, L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICEOF ORGANIZATION

OF RV Leasing, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that RV

Leasing, LLC, is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska

with its registered office at 1910

West 41st Street, NE 68845. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted is to engage in any

or all lawful business for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized and to do everything nec-

essary, proper, advisable or con-

venient for the accomplishment of

the purposes hereinabove set forth

and to do all other things incidental

thereto or connected therewith

which are not forbidden by the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The time

of commencement of the limited li-

ability company is May 24, 2019,

and duration of the Company is

perpetual. The affairs of the limited

liability company are to be con-

ducted by its members.

Mick Unick, Organizer

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV19-34

In the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF

TYLER PATRICK TAYLOR,

A Juvenile.

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Kayla Taylor or Jane

Doe, the natural mother, and John

Doe, the natural father, of TYLER

PATRICK TAYLOR, born February,

2019, and anyone else claiming any

right or interest in and to said child,

that proceedings concerning

TYLER PATRICK TAYLOR are cur-

rently pending in the Juvenile Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

that an admit/deny hearing on the

State's MOTION TO TERMINATE

PARENTAL RIGHTS has been set

for August 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.,

and an evidentiary hearing has

been set for September 17, 2019

at 2:30 p.m. before the Honorable

Gerald R. Jorgensen, Jr. Said par-

ents or anyone else claiming any

right or interest in and to said child

shall enter their appearance in the

Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on or before August 30,

2019 at 9:00 a.m. and September

17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. or personally

appear on these dates.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

