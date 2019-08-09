NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV19-33
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
ANDREW MICHAEL TAYLOR,
A Juvenile.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Kayla Taylor or Jane
Doe, the natural mother, and John
Doe, the natural father, of AN-
DREW MICHAEL TAYLOR, born
February, 2019, and anyone else
claiming any right or interest in and
to said child, that proceedings con-
cerning ANDREW MICHAEL TAY-
LOR are currently pending in the
Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, and that an admit/deny
hearing on the State's MOTION TO
TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
has been set for August 30, 2019
at 9:00 a.m., and an evidentiary
hearing has been set for Septem-
ber 17, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. before
the Honorable Gerald R. Jor-
gensen, Jr. Said parents or anyone
else claiming any right or interest in
and to said child shall enter their
appearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before August 30, 2019 at 9:00
a.m. and September 17, 2019 at
2:30 p.m. or personally appear on
these dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held on
Monday, August 12, 2019 at 5:30
P.M. in the Staff Development
Room at the Administration Build-
ing at 320 West 24th Street, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current, is
on file in the Administrative Offices
of the Kearney Public Schools, 320
West 24th St., Kearney, NE 68845,
during normal business hours, or
may be accessed electronically
through SparqMeetings on the
Kearney Public Schools website on
Friday, August 9, 2019.
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association
Time: August 13, 2019
at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Exhibit
Building
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
NOTICE OF MEETING
ADVISORY BOARD OF
PARK AND RECREATION
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on
August 15, 2019 in the City Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
which meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at City Hall
during normal business hours. Ex-
cept for items of an emergency na-
ture, the agenda shall not be al-
tered later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers shall have the right to modify
the agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
DEPUTY CITY CLERK
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Services
Regional Governing Board has
been scheduled for Friday, August
23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region
3 Behavioral Health Services office,
Kearney, Nebraska. General meet-
ing open to the public. The agenda
shall be available for public inspec-
tion at the office of Region 3 Be-
havioral Health Services, located at
4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-
ney, Nebraska during regular busi-
ness hours or on the website at
Fangmeyer, Aschwege
& Besse P.C. Attorneys
P.O. Box 10 Kearney, NE
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
AWGT ENTERPRISES L.L.C.
1. The name of the limited liability
company is AWGT Enterprises,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the designated
office of the company is: 2804 W.
35th Street, Unit 19, Mailbox #7,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
3. The purpose for which the
company is organized is to engage
in any lawful act or activities for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska.
4. The company commenced its
existence on July 23, 2019 and the
period of duration is perpetual.
5. The affairs of the company
shall be conducted by its Mem-
bers.
Fangmeyer, Aschwege
& Besse P.C.
1323 Central Ave, P.O. Box 10
Kearney, NE 68848-0010
Telephone: 308-236-6441
Facsimile: 308-234-3747
N O T I C E
A total of 167 cases will be heard
by the Board in August, 2019. The
following case(s) sentenced in Buf-
falo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
August 20, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln Correctional Center,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Shatters, Bret - 76011; Operate
Motor Veh/Avoid Arrest; Theft by
Receiving Stolen Prop; Willful
Reckless Driving
August 21, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Lopez, Anthony - 83635; Assault
2nd Degree; Pos Cntrl Sub Except
Marijuana
August 22, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center
Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska
Carreon, Andrew - 88175; As-
sault 2nd Degree; Theft by Unlwful
Taking or Disp
Erausquin, Michael - 88731; Rob-
bery
August 26, 2019 - 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Goodsell, Brandon - 88433;
Criminal Non-Support (5 counts);
Operate Motor Veh/Avoid Arrest;
Pos Cntrl Sub Except Marijuana (3
counts)
August 28, 2019 - 9:30 a.m.
Nebraska Correctional Center
for Women, York, Nebraska
Bressman, Meghan - 98978; Ac-
cessory to a Felony; Assault 3rd
Degree; Escape
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF Carpe Diem, Inc.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Notice of Incorporation
is hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Carpe Diem, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at 3320 W Arbor Lane,
Kearney, NE 68845 and the name
of the initial registered agent is
Hoban C Miller.
The name and address of the in-
corporator is Midwest Associates,
Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,
NE 68845
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted by the cor-
poration shall be the transaction of
any and all lawful business for
which corporations may be incor-
porated under the provisions of the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act. The life of the corpora-
tion is perpetual.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 each. Such shares may be
issued at such time or from time to
time as authorized by the Board of
Directors of the Corporation with-
out approval of the shareholders.
Midwest Associates, Inc.,
Incorporator For
Carpe Diem, Inc.
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
DON'S TRUCKING &
LAWN MAINTENANCE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Don's
Trucking & Lawn Maintenance,
L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as
"the Company") is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The street and mailing address of
the Company's initial designated
office is 2801 Grand Avenue #247,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Donald F. Bieck,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 2801 Grand Avenue #247, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: July 23, 2019.
Donald F. Bieck, Organizer
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of GAIL J. NIEMACK,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-113
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 2, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Marvin
L. Niemack, whose address is
22180 Range Rd., Shelton, NE
68876, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Oct. 9, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
William J. Ross
Bar Number: 13590
Ross, Schroeder & George, LLC
220 West 15th St., P.O. Box 1685
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 237-5187
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV19-34
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
KAILEY WINTERNHEIMER,
A Juvenile.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Kyle Winternheimer,
a.k.a. Kyle Clark, the natural father,
of the minor child, born February,
2019, and anyone else claiming any
right or interest in and to said child,
that proceedings concerning
KAILEY WINTERNHEIMER are cur-
rently pending in the Juvenile Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
that an initial appearance hearing
has been set for August 22, 2019 at
11:00 a.m., before the Honorable
John P. Rademacher. Said parent
or anyone else claiming any right or
interest in and to said child shall
enter their appearance in the Juve-
nile Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on or before August 22,
2019 at 11:00 a.m., or personally
appear on August 22, 2019, at
11:00 a.m.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone:(308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
Fangmeyer, Aschwege
& Besse, P.C.
NOTICE
OF INCORPORATION OF
KREUTZER BENEFITS GROUP,
INC.
Initial Registered Office: 1323
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847
Initial Registered Agent: Jack W.
Besse
The Corporation is authorized to
issue 10,000 shares of common
stock ($1.00 par value).
Jack W. Besse, Incorporator
1323 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Lois C. Walters,
Deceased
Estate No. 19-110
Notice is hereby given that on
July 23, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Sharla Mruz, whose address is
9017 South 13th, Bellevue, NE
68147 was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with the Court on or
before Sept. 26, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Marilyn J. Young,
Deceased
Estate No. 19-109
Notice is hereby given that on
July 23, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Lar E.
Voss, whose address is 27455
WCR 15, Johnsontown, CO 80534
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 26, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MARY LOU WHITE,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-112
Notice is hereby given that on
July 31, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Patrick
E. Rahe, whose address is 10015
17th Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845, and Daniel M. White, whose
address is 1718 Avenue F, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847, were infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
personal corepresentatives of this
estate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before Oct. 9, 2019, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
IN RE CHANGE OF NAME OF
ALLYSON A. CAHILL
Case No. CI19-332
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for a change of name of
Allyson Ann Cahill to that of Allyson
Ann Luebs has been filed herein
and is set for hearing in the District
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
located at 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney Nebraska, on Friday, Sep-
tember 6, 2019, at 11:15 a.m.
Sharon Mauler
Clerk of the District Court
PO Box 1270
Kearney, NE 68848
Brian R. Symington, #24977
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE
& BOWMAN, L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICEOF ORGANIZATION
OF RV Leasing, LLC
Notice is hereby given that RV
Leasing, LLC, is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska
with its registered office at 1910
West 41st Street, NE 68845. The
general nature of the business to
be transacted is to engage in any
or all lawful business for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized and to do everything nec-
essary, proper, advisable or con-
venient for the accomplishment of
the purposes hereinabove set forth
and to do all other things incidental
thereto or connected therewith
which are not forbidden by the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The time
of commencement of the limited li-
ability company is May 24, 2019,
and duration of the Company is
perpetual. The affairs of the limited
liability company are to be con-
ducted by its members.
Mick Unick, Organizer
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV19-34
In the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF
TYLER PATRICK TAYLOR,
A Juvenile.
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Kayla Taylor or Jane
Doe, the natural mother, and John
Doe, the natural father, of TYLER
PATRICK TAYLOR, born February,
2019, and anyone else claiming any
right or interest in and to said child,
that proceedings concerning
TYLER PATRICK TAYLOR are cur-
rently pending in the Juvenile Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
that an admit/deny hearing on the
State's MOTION TO TERMINATE
PARENTAL RIGHTS has been set
for August 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.,
and an evidentiary hearing has
been set for September 17, 2019
at 2:30 p.m. before the Honorable
Gerald R. Jorgensen, Jr. Said par-
ents or anyone else claiming any
right or interest in and to said child
shall enter their appearance in the
Juvenile Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, on or before August 30,
2019 at 9:00 a.m. and September
17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. or personally
appear on these dates.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
