NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
ANTIOCH HOLDINGS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Antioch Holdings, LLC has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The designated
office of the limited liability com-
pany is 2607 West 47th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-
istered agent and office of the lim-
ited liability company is Meggan M.
Gangwish, 2607 West 47th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Certificate of Organization was filed
with the Nebraska Secretary of
State on November 20, 2019.
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Directors of the Nebraska
Cooperative Republican Platte En-
hancement Project (a joint entity
organized and existing under the
Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation
Act) will hold a board meeting on
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at
5:30 pm Central Time at 1001 Hal-
ligan Dr., Room #202 at Mid-Plains
Community College in North Platte,
Neb. An agenda for the meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the of-
fices of the agency's members,
which are at the following ad-
dresses and at NCORPE.org:
1. Upper Republican NRD, 511 E.
Fifth Street, Imperial, NE
2. Middle Republican NRD, 220
Center Avenue, Curtis, NE
3. Lower Republican NRD, 30
John Street, Alma, NE
4. Twin Platte NRD, 111 South
Dewey Street, Second Floor, North
Platte, NE
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation, by con-
tacting NCORPE at the address or
by phone at 308-534-6752.
Terry Martin, Chairman
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, December 16, 2019, at
3:30 PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda
kept continuously current is on file
at the office of the Administrator of
ESU 10 in Kearney.
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
December 20, 2019 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by Brad
Vontz for Vontz Paving, Inc. for Wa-
ters View Inc., a Nebraska Corpo-
ration for a Conditional Use Permit
to operate an asphalt batch plant
on property zoned District AG, Ag-
ricultural District and described as
part of Government Lots 3 and 4,
as part of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 11, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of
11th Street and East of Imperial Av-
enue).
2. Application submitted by
James Poulson for Lanny Carlson,
c/o Lanny Carlson Motors for Re-
vised Planned District Development
Plan Approval for the proposed
construction of an outbuilding addi-
tion on property zoned District
C-2/PD, Community Commer-
cial/Planned Development Overlay
District and described as Lot 1,
Block 1, North Acre Sixth, an addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, EXCEPTING
HOWEVER, the West 140.0 feet of
said lot (6110 2nd Avenue).
3. Application submitted by Paul
Brungardt Jr., PE for RP & MM
Properties, LLC for Revised Plan-
ned District Development Plan Ap-
proval for the proposed construc-
tion of an outbuilding addition on
property zoned District C-2/PD,
Community Commercial/Planned
Development Overlay District and
described as the North 125.00 feet
of Lot 6, Block 2, North Acre Fifth,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (5810
2nd Avenue).
4. Application submitted by Miller
and Associates for Mountain Tower
and Land, LLC, a Colorado Limited
Liability Company for a Conditional
Use Permit to operate retail cellular
phone store on property zoned Dis-
trict C-2, Community Commercial
District and described Lots 19 and
20, and the North 110 feet of Lots
15, 16, 17, 18, Baker's Subdivision
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (3821 2nd Ave-
nue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of E.J. Keel, L.L.C. The
address of the designated office is
603 West 46th Street, Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska. The
general nature of the business to
be transacted shall be to engage in
and do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business, other
than banking and insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany commenced its existence on
November 20, 2019, when the Cer-
tificate of Organization was filed
with the Secretary of State, and its
existence shall be perpetual. The
company's affairs are to be con-
ducted by the members.
E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.
Tracey L. Buettner, #22876
Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson
& Buettner, P.C., L.L.O.
200 West Benjamin Avenue
P.O. Box 888
Norfolk, NE 68702-0888
(402) 371-3100
(402) 379-4338 - facsimile
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Amanda
Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, cabinets, car parts,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Bill
Strauss the contents of unit #A18.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, collectibles, shelving,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Jeffrey
Rodriguez the contents of unit
#C49. Including but not limited to
household goods, furniture, clean-
ing supplies, and other items re-
maining in our possession at Ave-
nue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Jose Za-
pata the contents of unit #C33. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, collectibles, car parts,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Waylon
Kramer the contents of unit #B40.
Including but not limited to high
chair and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
