 

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

ANTIOCH HOLDINGS, LLC

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Antioch Holdings, LLC has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The designated

office of the limited liability com-

pany is 2607 West 47th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-

istered agent and office of the lim-

ited liability company is Meggan M.

Gangwish, 2607 West 47th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

Certificate of Organization was filed

with the Nebraska Secretary of

State on November 20, 2019.

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Directors of the Nebraska

Cooperative Republican Platte En-

hancement Project (a joint entity

organized and existing under the

Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation

Act) will hold a board meeting on

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at

5:30 pm Central Time at 1001 Hal-

ligan Dr., Room #202 at Mid-Plains

Community College in North Platte,

Neb. An agenda for the meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the of-

fices of the agency's members,

which are at the following ad-

dresses and at NCORPE.org:

1. Upper Republican NRD, 511 E.

Fifth Street, Imperial, NE

2. Middle Republican NRD, 220

Center Avenue, Curtis, NE

3. Lower Republican NRD, 30

John Street, Alma, NE

4. Twin Platte NRD, 111 South

Dewey Street, Second Floor, North

Platte, NE

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation, by con-

tacting NCORPE at the address or

by phone at 308-534-6752.

Terry Martin, Chairman

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, December 16, 2019, at

3:30 PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda

kept continuously current is on file

at the office of the Administrator of

ESU 10 in Kearney.

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

December 20, 2019 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Brad

Vontz for Vontz Paving, Inc. for Wa-

ters View Inc., a Nebraska Corpo-

ration for a Conditional Use Permit

to operate an asphalt batch plant

on property zoned District AG, Ag-

ricultural District and described as

part of Government Lots 3 and 4,

as part of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 11, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of

11th Street and East of Imperial Av-

enue).

2. Application submitted by

James Poulson for Lanny Carlson,

c/o Lanny Carlson Motors for Re-

vised Planned District Development

Plan Approval for the proposed

construction of an outbuilding addi-

tion on property zoned District

C-2/PD, Community Commer-

cial/Planned Development Overlay

District and described as Lot 1,

Block 1, North Acre Sixth, an addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, EXCEPTING

HOWEVER, the West 140.0 feet of

said lot (6110 2nd Avenue).

3. Application submitted by Paul

Brungardt Jr., PE for RP & MM

Properties, LLC for Revised Plan-

ned District Development Plan Ap-

proval for the proposed construc-

tion of an outbuilding addition on

property zoned District C-2/PD,

Community Commercial/Planned

Development Overlay District and

described as the North 125.00 feet

of Lot 6, Block 2, North Acre Fifth,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (5810

2nd Avenue).

4. Application submitted by Miller

and Associates for Mountain Tower

and Land, LLC, a Colorado Limited

Liability Company for a Conditional

Use Permit to operate retail cellular

phone store on property zoned Dis-

trict C-2, Community Commercial

District and described Lots 19 and

20, and the North 110 feet of Lots

15, 16, 17, 18, Baker's Subdivision

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3821 2nd Ave-

nue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of E.J. Keel, L.L.C. The

address of the designated office is

603 West 46th Street, Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted shall be to engage in

and do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business, other

than banking and insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany commenced its existence on

November 20, 2019, when the Cer-

tificate of Organization was filed

with the Secretary of State, and its

existence shall be perpetual. The

company's affairs are to be con-

ducted by the members.

E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.

Tracey L. Buettner, #22876

Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson

& Buettner, P.C., L.L.O.

200 West Benjamin Avenue

P.O. Box 888

Norfolk, NE 68702-0888

(402) 371-3100

(402) 379-4338 - facsimile

tbuettner@norfolknelaw.com

 

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Amanda

Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, cabinets, car parts,

and other items remaining in our

possession at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

 

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Bill

Strauss the contents of unit #A18.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, collectibles, shelving,

and other items remaining in our

possession at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

 

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Jeffrey

Rodriguez the contents of unit

#C49. Including but not limited to

household goods, furniture, clean-

ing supplies, and other items re-

maining in our possession at Ave-

nue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

 

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Jose Za-

pata the contents of unit #C33. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, collectibles, car parts,

and other items remaining in our

possession at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

 

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Waylon

Kramer the contents of unit #B40.

Including but not limited to high

chair and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

 

