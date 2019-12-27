 

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on January 22, 2020 for furnishing

all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

construction of approximately

40,000 S.F. of P.C. Concrete Side-

walks, Curb Ramps, Driveways,

and work incidental thereto for

2020 SIDEWALK ADA IMPROVE-

MENTS, as per drawings and spec-

ifications now on file at the Office

of the City Clerk. Said Proposals

will be publicly opened, read aloud,

and tabulated immediately follow-

ing in the City Council Chambers.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

in any bid. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "2020 SIDEWALK

ADA IMPROVEMENTS". The City

will accept only those sealed bids,

either hand delivered or received

via the U.S. Mail or other commer-

cial carrier at the City Clerk’s Of-

fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-

ted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted. Bidder must

submit a Bid on total combined im-

provements.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$55 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $75. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $15.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to “Bidding Docu-

ments” [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier’s check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

Attention of BIDDERS is partic-

ularly called to the requirements as

to conditions of employment to be

observed and minimum wage rates

to be paid under the contract, Sec-

tion 3, Segregated Facility, Section

109 and E.O. 11246.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ D20,27,J3

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE, BOWMAN

& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF ACE INDUSTRIES, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 19, 2019, Articles of

Dissolution of Ace Industries, Inc.,

a Nebraska corporation, were filed

in the Office of the Secretary of

State of Nebraska. The terms and

conditions of dissolution provided

for the collection of the assets of

the Corporation, disposing of its

properties, discharging its liabili-

ties, distributing its remaining prop-

erty, and doing every other act nec-

essary to wind up and liquidate the

business of the Corporation as pro-

vided in Neb. Rev. Stat.

§21-20,158. Lynda J. Brooks,

President, is to wind up and liqui-

date the business and affairs of the

Corporation. All of the assets of

the Corporation have been dis-

posed of and distributed and all of

the liabilities have been discharged.

Ace Industries, Inc.

Lynda J. Brooks, President

ZNEZ D27.J3,10

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ARTICLES

OF AMENDMENT

TO THE ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

ACE IRRIGATION AND

MANUFACTURING COMPANY

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-20,121 of the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act, Ace Irri-

gation and Manufacturing Com-

pany amended its Articles of Incor-

poration by deleting the current

ARTICLE VI and adopting the fol-

lowing:

"ARTICLE VI - DIRECTORS

 

The business of this Corporation

shall be conducted and managed

by the Board of Directors of the

Corporation as provided by the

By-Laws of the Corporation as

amended or restated from time to

time."

DATED: December 20, 2019.

ZNEZ D27,J3,10

<addr:STRATTON, DELAY, DOELE, CARLSON & BUETTNER, P.C.,,4023713100,P.O. BOX 888200 W. BENJAMIN AVE.,NORFOLK,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of E.J. Keel, L.L.C. The

registered agent is Erica Keel, and

the registered address is 603 West

46th Street, Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. The general na-

ture of the business to be trans-

acted shall be to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking and insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The company com-

menced its existence on November

20, 2019, when the Certificate of

Organization was filed with the

Secretary of State, and its exist-

ence shall be perpetual. The com-

pany's affairs are to be conducted

by the members.

E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.

Tracey L. Buettner, #22876

Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson

& Buettner, P.C., L.L.O.

200 West Benjamin Avenue

P.O. Box 888

Norfolk, NE 68702-0888

(402) 371-3100

(402) 379-4338 - facsimile

tbuettner@norfolknelaw.com

ZNEZ D20,27,J3

NOTICE OF ELECTION

Southern Public Power District

Election Of Directors

 

Pursuant to Section 70-611

R.R.S. Nebraska, the registered

voters within the chartered territory

of Southern Public Power District

will be electing five (e) directors to

six (6) year terms said directors to

be nominated at the Primary Elec-

tion on May 12, 2020, and elected

at the General Election on Novem-

ber 3, 2020. Following is a listing

of subdivisions to be included on

appropriate ballots for all registered

electors in the following counties

and voting precincts:

Subdivision Two - Kearney Co -

Incumbent Dirk Nickel - Term Six

(6) Years: All voting precincts in

Kearney County, Nebraska except

those voting precincts which are

located within the corporate limits

of the City of Minden and the Vil-

lage of Wilcox.

Subdivision Five - Merrick Co -

Incumbent Marvin Fishler - Term

Six (6) Years: The voting precincts

of Loup, Mead, Clarksville #2 (e-

xcluding the Village of Clarks), Prai-

rie Creek, Midland, Lone Tree,

Central, Prairie Island, Vieregg, and

Chapman, all in Merrick County,

Nebraska.

Subdivision Five - Merrick Co -

Incumbent Larry Benson - Term Six

(6) Years: The voting precincts of

Loup, Mead, Clarksville #2 (exclu-

ding the Village of Clarks), Prairie

Creek, Midland, Lone Tree, Central,

Prairie Island, Vieregg, and Chap-

man, all in Merrick County, Ne-

braska.

Subdivision Six - Hamilton Co -

Incumbent Dean Klute - Term Six

(6) Years: All of the precincts lo-

cated in the County of Hamilton,

Nebraska, except those voting pre-

cincts which are located within the

corporate limits of the City of Au-

rora and the Villages of Giltner and

Hampton.

Subdivision Seven - Franklin Co -

Incumbent Dana Meyer - Term Six

(6) Years: All voting precincts in

Franklin County, Nebraska, except

those voting precincts which are

located within the corporate limits

of the Village of Hildreth.

ZNEZ D27,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of BRUCE H. MUHLBACH,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-169

Notice is hereby given that on

December 9, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Danny D.

Muhlbach, whose address is 12950

Iron Horse Road, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 13, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Prepared By:

Jerrod M. Gregg #22658

Blazek & Gregg, P.C., L.L.O.

1405 N. 205th Street, Ste, 120

Elkhorn, Nebraska 68022

(402) 496-3432

ZNEZ D13,20,27

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT

OF BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of: Jerry L. L'Roy,

Deceased

Estate No.: PR 19-27

Notice is hereby given that a Fi-

nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-

bution, a Petition for Complete Set-

tlement, and a Petition for Determi-

nation of Inheritance Tax have been

filed and are set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County

2019, in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney,

Buffalo County Nebraska on Janu-

ary 13, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

PO Box 487

Nebraska City, NE 68410

Bar Number: 24665

Shane M. Cochran

Snyder, Hilliard & Cochran, LLO

4009 6th Avenue, Ste 37

PO Box 1414

Kearney, NE 68848-1414

308-234-2700

ZNEZ D20,27,J3

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Mary L. Hardessen,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-178

Notice is hereby given that on

December 18, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Mary Jane Shaw, whose address is

1086 SE Falcon Drive, College

Place, WA 99324; Linda A Adams,

whose address is 79498 Hwy 21,

Broken Bow, NE 68822; and John

R. Hardessen, whose address is

4521 Vista View Lane, Kearney, NE

68845 were informally appointed

by the Registrar as Co-Personal

Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 27, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Prepared and Submitted By:

Kurt F. Tjaden (Bar ID #17432)

KOLEY JESSEN P.C., L.L.O.

1125 South 103rd Street, Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

Telephone: (402) 390-9500

Fax: (402) 390-9005

Email: kurt.tjaden

@koleyjessen.com

Attorneys for Petitioner

ZNEZ D27,J3,10

<addr:DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD,3082367979,211 W 16TH STPO BOX 744,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Evelyn M. Fees,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-168

Notice is hereby given that on

Dec. 5, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Kermit

D. Fees, whose address is 77251

Road 450, Miller, NE 68858, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Feb. 13, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ D13,20,27

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of HAROLD W. LOSCHEN,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-177

Notice is hereby given that on

December 18, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

CONNIE J. BEISNER WARLING,

whose address is PO Box 80116,

Las Vegas, NV 89180 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before February 27, 2020, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

ZNEZ D27,J3,10

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KJR EM SOLUTIONS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that KJR

EM Solutions, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 3525 West

Cedar Hills Drive, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Kyle J. Rupp, whose street and

mailing address is 3525 West Ce-

dar Hills Drive, Kearney, Nebraska

68845.

Dated: December 3, 2019.

Kyle J. Rupp, Organizer

ZNEZ D27,J3,10

<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on Jan-

uary 14, 2020, at 1:00 o'clock p.m.:

Lot 4, Block 4, Else's Subdivi-

sion to the Village of Elm Creek,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, sub-

ject to easements of record and

use and restrictions of record.

The successful bidder shall sub-

mit payment of the winning bid in

full on the day and time of the sale,

January 14, 2020 at the offices of

Locher Pavelka Dostal Braddy &

Hammes, except this requirement

is waived when the highest bidder

is the Beneficiary.

DATED this 11th day of Novem-

ber, 2019.

By: Gregory L. Galles, #21748

Successor Trustee

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this11th day of November,

2019 before me, a Notary Public in

and for said County and State, per-

sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed.

Witness my hand and notarial

seal the day and year last above

written.

Victoria L. Vandenbroucke

NOTARY PUBLIC

My Comm Exp. Jan. 19, 2023

ZNEZ N29,D6,13,20,27

 

NOTICE OF DIVORCE

PROCEEDINGS

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Iris C. Ramirez, Plaintiff,

VS.

Jose A. Sosa Melgar, Defendant,

Case No. CI 19-459

TO: Jose A. Sosa Melgar, whose

whereabouts are unknown upon

whom personal service of sum-

mons cannot be had, and is the de-

fendant in said proceedings:

You are notified that on Decem-

ber 10, 2019, Plaintiff, Iris Ramirez

filed a Complaint against you in the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, at Case No. CI 19-459,

the object of which is to obtain a

dissolution of marriage on the

ground that the marriage is irre-

trievably broken and to obtain an

equitable division of the property,

among other things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before December

27, 2019, or said Complaint against

you will be taken as true.

Iris C. Ramirez

2900 Grand Avenue #156

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ D13,20,27

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Kear-

ney Electrical Services LLC has

been organized as a limited liability

company under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The designated

office of the company is 715 West

46th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

The address of the registered office

of the Company is 715 West 46th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845, and the

registered agent at such address is

Gary C. Junker. The company is or-

ganized to provide electrical ser-

vices to the public and to engage in

the transaction of any all lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

Certificate of Organization was filed

with the Nebraska Secretary of

State on November 21, 2019.

ZNEZ D13,20,27

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder immediately inside

the main East Door in the lobby of

the Buffalo County Courthouse, in

Kearney Nebraska, on January 21,

2020, at 12:00 o’clock Noon, Cen-

tral Time, pursuant to the power of

sale granted in the Deed of Trust

executed by Silent City, Inc., as

Trustor, and filed for record on

June 15, 2012 and recorded as

Inst. 2012-4411, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds, affecting

the following described real estate,

to wit:

Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, except a tract of

land containing 468.39 square feet,

more or less, deeded to the State

of Nebraska, Department of Roads

by Warranty Deed recorded Octo-

ber 27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531

Bidders other than the Benefi-

ciary of the Trust Deed will need to

bring a cashier’s check for

$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.

Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-

gible to bid at the sale, and for the

earnest deposit to be paid by the

highest bidder at the time of the

sale. Earnest deposit checks will

be returned to bidders who do not

hold the highest bid at the close of

the sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o’clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier’s check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee’s Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of mar-

ketable title will be made in con-

nection with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee’s sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

michaelsnyder@

snyderandhilliard.com

ZNEZ D13,20,27,J3,10

NOTICE OF REQUIRED

PUBLIC HEARING OR PUBLIC

MEETING ON APPLICATION

PRAIRIE VIEW APARTMENTS,

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on January 2, 2020 in the Prairie

View Apartments (211 E. 8th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska) the applicant

will hold a public hearing or meet-

ing as applicable concerning an ap-

plication to the Department of Eco-

nomic Development for a Nebraska

Affordable Housing Program Grant.

This grant is available for local af-

fordable housing activities.

The applicant is requesting ap-

proximately $750,000 for the acqui-

sition and renovation of 77 units of

one, two and three-bedroom units.

Renovation work will include work

on the interior and exterior of all

buildings and is estimated to cost

$3,234,000. The applicant is re-

questing $750,000 of HOME grant

funds and all requested funds will

be used to fund renovation activi-

ties on site. Additional funding for

the renovation work will come from

private mortgage financing and eq-

uity raised from Federal Low-I-

ncome Housing Tax Credits. The

applicant will continue to operate

all residential units for low- and

moderate-income housing. A relo-

cation plan and budget will be in

place to provide assistance to any

residents that will be relocated

on/off site during the renovation to

cover applicable relocation costs.

The grant application will availa-

ble for public inspection at 211 E.

8th Street, Kearney, Nebraska. All

interested parties are invited to at-

tend this public hearing at which

time you will have an opportunity to

be heard regarding the grant appli-

cation. Written testimony will also

be accepted at the public hearing

scheduled for 2:00pm, January 2,

2020, 211 E. 8th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Written comments ad-

dressed to David Nickloy at 1350

S. Boulder Ave, Suite 710, Tulsa,

OK 74119 will be accepted if re-

ceived on or before January 2nd,

2020.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations including

interpreter service, Braille, large

print, or recorded materials, please

contact David Nickloy at 1350 S.

Boulder Ave, Suite 710, Tulsa, OK

74119, 913.904.4230 no later than

January 2, 2020.

ZNEZ D20,27

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF RANCHLAND

RENTALS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is given of the dissolution

of Ranchland Rentals, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska limited liability company.

Persons having any claim against

said limited liability company must

present a claim setting forth the

claimant's name, mailing address,

and telephone contact information

together with a statement of justifi-

cation of the claim in detail, and the

amount of the claim by mailing the

same to: Ranchland Rentals,

L.L.C., Attention Claims Agent,

2607 West 43rd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845. Claims against

the Company are barred unless an

action to enforce the claim is com-

menced within five years after the

publication date of the third publi-

cation hereof.

Ranchland Rentals, L.L.C.

Claims Agent

2607 West 43rd Street

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

ZNEZ D27,J3,10

<addr:DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER & DAAKE, PC, LLO,3089282165,PO BOX 528,ALMA,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given REUSE IT

CENTER, INC., a Nebraska Non-

profit Domestic Corporation, has

been organized. This public benefit

corporation commenced on De-

cember 5, 2019, and its duration is

perpetual. Its registered office is at

2011-3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE

68845, and the registered agent at

that address is Kristi Castillo. The

corporation does not, at this time,

intend to issue any shares. Incor-

porators include: Kristi Castillo,

2011-3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE

68845.

DATED this 11th day of Decem-

ber, 2019.

Kristi Castillo, Incorporator

Jaclyn N. Daake, #25399

DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER,

& DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 528

Alma, NE 68920

(308) 928-2165

ZNEZ D20,27,J3

NOTICE

James Bamford v.

Jeffrey L. Strickland

Case No. CR19-511

TO: JEFFREY L. STRICKLAND

Notice is hereby given that

James Bamford, Plaintiff, has filed

a Complaint against you in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, Case No. CI19-511, seek-

ing payment for personal injury in

the form of medical expenses, lost

wages, disability, pain and suffer-

ing, costs of the action, post-jud-

gment interest, and such other and

further relief as the court deems

just. To defend this lawsuit, an ap-

propriate response must be filed

with the office of the Clerk of the

District Court on or before January

27, 2020. If you fail to respond, the

Court may enter judgment against

you for the relief demanded in the

Complaint.

JAMES BAMFORD, Plaintiff

BY: /s/ Siegfried H. Brauer

Siegfried H. Brauer, #18532

BRAUER LAW OFFICE

PO Box 249

5308 Parklane Drive, Suite 2

Kearney, NE 68848

Phone: 308-234-6696

Fax: 308-234-6999

Email: sbrauer@frontiernet.net

ZNEZ D13,20,27

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.