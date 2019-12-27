NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on January 22, 2020 for furnishing
all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
construction of approximately
40,000 S.F. of P.C. Concrete Side-
walks, Curb Ramps, Driveways,
and work incidental thereto for
2020 SIDEWALK ADA IMPROVE-
MENTS, as per drawings and spec-
ifications now on file at the Office
of the City Clerk. Said Proposals
will be publicly opened, read aloud,
and tabulated immediately follow-
ing in the City Council Chambers.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
in any bid. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "2020 SIDEWALK
ADA IMPROVEMENTS". The City
will accept only those sealed bids,
either hand delivered or received
via the U.S. Mail or other commer-
cial carrier at the City Clerk’s Of-
fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-
ted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Bidder must
submit a Bid on total combined im-
provements.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$55 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $75. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $15.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to “Bidding Docu-
ments” [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier’s check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
Attention of BIDDERS is partic-
ularly called to the requirements as
to conditions of employment to be
observed and minimum wage rates
to be paid under the contract, Sec-
tion 3, Segregated Facility, Section
109 and E.O. 11246.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE, BOWMAN
& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF ACE INDUSTRIES, INC.
Notice is hereby given that on
December 19, 2019, Articles of
Dissolution of Ace Industries, Inc.,
a Nebraska corporation, were filed
in the Office of the Secretary of
State of Nebraska. The terms and
conditions of dissolution provided
for the collection of the assets of
the Corporation, disposing of its
properties, discharging its liabili-
ties, distributing its remaining prop-
erty, and doing every other act nec-
essary to wind up and liquidate the
business of the Corporation as pro-
vided in Neb. Rev. Stat.
§21-20,158. Lynda J. Brooks,
President, is to wind up and liqui-
date the business and affairs of the
Corporation. All of the assets of
the Corporation have been dis-
posed of and distributed and all of
the liabilities have been discharged.
Ace Industries, Inc.
Lynda J. Brooks, President
NOTICE OF ARTICLES
OF AMENDMENT
TO THE ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
ACE IRRIGATION AND
MANUFACTURING COMPANY
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-20,121 of the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act, Ace Irri-
gation and Manufacturing Com-
pany amended its Articles of Incor-
poration by deleting the current
ARTICLE VI and adopting the fol-
lowing:
"ARTICLE VI - DIRECTORS
The business of this Corporation
shall be conducted and managed
by the Board of Directors of the
Corporation as provided by the
By-Laws of the Corporation as
amended or restated from time to
time."
DATED: December 20, 2019.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of E.J. Keel, L.L.C. The
registered agent is Erica Keel, and
the registered address is 603 West
46th Street, Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska. The general na-
ture of the business to be trans-
acted shall be to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking and insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The company com-
menced its existence on November
20, 2019, when the Certificate of
Organization was filed with the
Secretary of State, and its exist-
ence shall be perpetual. The com-
pany's affairs are to be conducted
by the members.
E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.
Tracey L. Buettner, #22876
Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson
& Buettner, P.C., L.L.O.
200 West Benjamin Avenue
P.O. Box 888
Norfolk, NE 68702-0888
(402) 371-3100
(402) 379-4338 - facsimile
NOTICE OF ELECTION
Southern Public Power District
Election Of Directors
Pursuant to Section 70-611
R.R.S. Nebraska, the registered
voters within the chartered territory
of Southern Public Power District
will be electing five (e) directors to
six (6) year terms said directors to
be nominated at the Primary Elec-
tion on May 12, 2020, and elected
at the General Election on Novem-
ber 3, 2020. Following is a listing
of subdivisions to be included on
appropriate ballots for all registered
electors in the following counties
and voting precincts:
Subdivision Two - Kearney Co -
Incumbent Dirk Nickel - Term Six
(6) Years: All voting precincts in
Kearney County, Nebraska except
those voting precincts which are
located within the corporate limits
of the City of Minden and the Vil-
lage of Wilcox.
Subdivision Five - Merrick Co -
Incumbent Marvin Fishler - Term
Six (6) Years: The voting precincts
of Loup, Mead, Clarksville #2 (e-
xcluding the Village of Clarks), Prai-
rie Creek, Midland, Lone Tree,
Central, Prairie Island, Vieregg, and
Chapman, all in Merrick County,
Nebraska.
Subdivision Five - Merrick Co -
Incumbent Larry Benson - Term Six
(6) Years: The voting precincts of
Loup, Mead, Clarksville #2 (exclu-
ding the Village of Clarks), Prairie
Creek, Midland, Lone Tree, Central,
Prairie Island, Vieregg, and Chap-
man, all in Merrick County, Ne-
braska.
Subdivision Six - Hamilton Co -
Incumbent Dean Klute - Term Six
(6) Years: All of the precincts lo-
cated in the County of Hamilton,
Nebraska, except those voting pre-
cincts which are located within the
corporate limits of the City of Au-
rora and the Villages of Giltner and
Hampton.
Subdivision Seven - Franklin Co -
Incumbent Dana Meyer - Term Six
(6) Years: All voting precincts in
Franklin County, Nebraska, except
those voting precincts which are
located within the corporate limits
of the Village of Hildreth.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of BRUCE H. MUHLBACH,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-169
Notice is hereby given that on
December 9, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Danny D.
Muhlbach, whose address is 12950
Iron Horse Road, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 13, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Prepared By:
Jerrod M. Gregg #22658
Blazek & Gregg, P.C., L.L.O.
1405 N. 205th Street, Ste, 120
Elkhorn, Nebraska 68022
(402) 496-3432
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of: Jerry L. L'Roy,
Deceased
Estate No.: PR 19-27
Notice is hereby given that a Fi-
nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-
bution, a Petition for Complete Set-
tlement, and a Petition for Determi-
nation of Inheritance Tax have been
filed and are set for hearing in the
County Court of Buffalo County
2019, in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney,
Buffalo County Nebraska on Janu-
ary 13, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
PO Box 487
Nebraska City, NE 68410
Bar Number: 24665
Shane M. Cochran
Snyder, Hilliard & Cochran, LLO
4009 6th Avenue, Ste 37
PO Box 1414
Kearney, NE 68848-1414
308-234-2700
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Mary L. Hardessen,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-178
Notice is hereby given that on
December 18, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Mary Jane Shaw, whose address is
1086 SE Falcon Drive, College
Place, WA 99324; Linda A Adams,
whose address is 79498 Hwy 21,
Broken Bow, NE 68822; and John
R. Hardessen, whose address is
4521 Vista View Lane, Kearney, NE
68845 were informally appointed
by the Registrar as Co-Personal
Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 27, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Prepared and Submitted By:
Kurt F. Tjaden (Bar ID #17432)
KOLEY JESSEN P.C., L.L.O.
1125 South 103rd Street, Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
Telephone: (402) 390-9500
Fax: (402) 390-9005
Email: kurt.tjaden
@koleyjessen.com
Attorneys for Petitioner
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Evelyn M. Fees,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-168
Notice is hereby given that on
Dec. 5, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Kermit
D. Fees, whose address is 77251
Road 450, Miller, NE 68858, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Feb. 13, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of HAROLD W. LOSCHEN,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-177
Notice is hereby given that on
December 18, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
CONNIE J. BEISNER WARLING,
whose address is PO Box 80116,
Las Vegas, NV 89180 has been ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before February 27, 2020, or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
James R. Ganz, Jr.
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KJR EM SOLUTIONS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that KJR
EM Solutions, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 3525 West
Cedar Hills Drive, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Kyle J. Rupp, whose street and
mailing address is 3525 West Ce-
dar Hills Drive, Kearney, Nebraska
68845.
Dated: December 3, 2019.
Kyle J. Rupp, Organizer
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on Jan-
uary 14, 2020, at 1:00 o'clock p.m.:
Lot 4, Block 4, Else's Subdivi-
sion to the Village of Elm Creek,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, sub-
ject to easements of record and
use and restrictions of record.
The successful bidder shall sub-
mit payment of the winning bid in
full on the day and time of the sale,
January 14, 2020 at the offices of
Locher Pavelka Dostal Braddy &
Hammes, except this requirement
is waived when the highest bidder
is the Beneficiary.
DATED this 11th day of Novem-
ber, 2019.
By: Gregory L. Galles, #21748
Successor Trustee
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this11th day of November,
2019 before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed.
Witness my hand and notarial
seal the day and year last above
written.
Victoria L. Vandenbroucke
NOTARY PUBLIC
My Comm Exp. Jan. 19, 2023
NOTICE OF DIVORCE
PROCEEDINGS
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Iris C. Ramirez, Plaintiff,
VS.
Jose A. Sosa Melgar, Defendant,
Case No. CI 19-459
TO: Jose A. Sosa Melgar, whose
whereabouts are unknown upon
whom personal service of sum-
mons cannot be had, and is the de-
fendant in said proceedings:
You are notified that on Decem-
ber 10, 2019, Plaintiff, Iris Ramirez
filed a Complaint against you in the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, at Case No. CI 19-459,
the object of which is to obtain a
dissolution of marriage on the
ground that the marriage is irre-
trievably broken and to obtain an
equitable division of the property,
among other things.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before December
27, 2019, or said Complaint against
you will be taken as true.
Iris C. Ramirez
2900 Grand Avenue #156
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Kear-
ney Electrical Services LLC has
been organized as a limited liability
company under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The designated
office of the company is 715 West
46th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
The address of the registered office
of the Company is 715 West 46th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845, and the
registered agent at such address is
Gary C. Junker. The company is or-
ganized to provide electrical ser-
vices to the public and to engage in
the transaction of any all lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
Certificate of Organization was filed
with the Nebraska Secretary of
State on November 21, 2019.
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder immediately inside
the main East Door in the lobby of
the Buffalo County Courthouse, in
Kearney Nebraska, on January 21,
2020, at 12:00 o’clock Noon, Cen-
tral Time, pursuant to the power of
sale granted in the Deed of Trust
executed by Silent City, Inc., as
Trustor, and filed for record on
June 15, 2012 and recorded as
Inst. 2012-4411, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds, affecting
the following described real estate,
to wit:
Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, except a tract of
land containing 468.39 square feet,
more or less, deeded to the State
of Nebraska, Department of Roads
by Warranty Deed recorded Octo-
ber 27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531
Bidders other than the Benefi-
ciary of the Trust Deed will need to
bring a cashier’s check for
$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.
Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-
gible to bid at the sale, and for the
earnest deposit to be paid by the
highest bidder at the time of the
sale. Earnest deposit checks will
be returned to bidders who do not
hold the highest bid at the close of
the sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o’clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier’s check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee’s Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of mar-
ketable title will be made in con-
nection with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee’s sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
michaelsnyder@
NOTICE OF REQUIRED
PUBLIC HEARING OR PUBLIC
MEETING ON APPLICATION
PRAIRIE VIEW APARTMENTS,
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on January 2, 2020 in the Prairie
View Apartments (211 E. 8th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska) the applicant
will hold a public hearing or meet-
ing as applicable concerning an ap-
plication to the Department of Eco-
nomic Development for a Nebraska
Affordable Housing Program Grant.
This grant is available for local af-
fordable housing activities.
The applicant is requesting ap-
proximately $750,000 for the acqui-
sition and renovation of 77 units of
one, two and three-bedroom units.
Renovation work will include work
on the interior and exterior of all
buildings and is estimated to cost
$3,234,000. The applicant is re-
questing $750,000 of HOME grant
funds and all requested funds will
be used to fund renovation activi-
ties on site. Additional funding for
the renovation work will come from
private mortgage financing and eq-
uity raised from Federal Low-I-
ncome Housing Tax Credits. The
applicant will continue to operate
all residential units for low- and
moderate-income housing. A relo-
cation plan and budget will be in
place to provide assistance to any
residents that will be relocated
on/off site during the renovation to
cover applicable relocation costs.
The grant application will availa-
ble for public inspection at 211 E.
8th Street, Kearney, Nebraska. All
interested parties are invited to at-
tend this public hearing at which
time you will have an opportunity to
be heard regarding the grant appli-
cation. Written testimony will also
be accepted at the public hearing
scheduled for 2:00pm, January 2,
2020, 211 E. 8th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Written comments ad-
dressed to David Nickloy at 1350
S. Boulder Ave, Suite 710, Tulsa,
OK 74119 will be accepted if re-
ceived on or before January 2nd,
2020.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations including
interpreter service, Braille, large
print, or recorded materials, please
contact David Nickloy at 1350 S.
Boulder Ave, Suite 710, Tulsa, OK
74119, 913.904.4230 no later than
January 2, 2020.
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF RANCHLAND
RENTALS, L.L.C.
Notice is given of the dissolution
of Ranchland Rentals, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska limited liability company.
Persons having any claim against
said limited liability company must
present a claim setting forth the
claimant's name, mailing address,
and telephone contact information
together with a statement of justifi-
cation of the claim in detail, and the
amount of the claim by mailing the
same to: Ranchland Rentals,
L.L.C., Attention Claims Agent,
2607 West 43rd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845. Claims against
the Company are barred unless an
action to enforce the claim is com-
menced within five years after the
publication date of the third publi-
cation hereof.
Ranchland Rentals, L.L.C.
Claims Agent
2607 West 43rd Street
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given REUSE IT
CENTER, INC., a Nebraska Non-
profit Domestic Corporation, has
been organized. This public benefit
corporation commenced on De-
cember 5, 2019, and its duration is
perpetual. Its registered office is at
2011-3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE
68845, and the registered agent at
that address is Kristi Castillo. The
corporation does not, at this time,
intend to issue any shares. Incor-
porators include: Kristi Castillo,
2011-3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE
68845.
DATED this 11th day of Decem-
ber, 2019.
Kristi Castillo, Incorporator
Jaclyn N. Daake, #25399
DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER,
& DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 528
Alma, NE 68920
(308) 928-2165
NOTICE
James Bamford v.
Jeffrey L. Strickland
Case No. CR19-511
TO: JEFFREY L. STRICKLAND
Notice is hereby given that
James Bamford, Plaintiff, has filed
a Complaint against you in the Dis-
trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, Case No. CI19-511, seek-
ing payment for personal injury in
the form of medical expenses, lost
wages, disability, pain and suffer-
ing, costs of the action, post-jud-
gment interest, and such other and
further relief as the court deems
just. To defend this lawsuit, an ap-
propriate response must be filed
with the office of the Clerk of the
District Court on or before January
27, 2020. If you fail to respond, the
Court may enter judgment against
you for the relief demanded in the
Complaint.
JAMES BAMFORD, Plaintiff
BY: /s/ Siegfried H. Brauer
Siegfried H. Brauer, #18532
BRAUER LAW OFFICE
PO Box 249
5308 Parklane Drive, Suite 2
Kearney, NE 68848
Phone: 308-234-6696
Fax: 308-234-6999
Email: sbrauer@frontiernet.net
