NOTICE
RAVENNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that Ra-
venna Public Schools is soliciting
bids for the Ravenna High School -
60 Ton Condensing Unit and Coil
Replacement Project. Scope of
work includes but is not limited to
the replacement of the 60-ton con-
densing unit and DX coil for the
main High School AHU. Sealed
proposals will be received for the
project at the office of Ravenna
High School - “41750 Carthage Rd,
Ravenna, NE 68869”. Bids are due
on or before January 28, 2020 at
2:00 P.M. CST for the furnishing of
all labor, materials, equipment, and
services for the Project, Bid
#19-196. Bids will be opened pub-
licly and read aloud at that time.
Bid Security will be required for this
Bid. Cashier’s checks or certified
checks will not fulfill this require-
ment. A Pre-Bid Conference will
be held at Ravenna High School,
41750 Carthage Rd, Ravenna, NE
68869, on January 22, 2020 at 3:00
P.M. CST. Attendance by all inter-
ested Contractors and Subcontrac-
tors is advised. Additional site ob-
servations shall be coordinated and
scheduled with the school. Con-
tact Lisa Lewis or Bryan Rahn (E-
ngineering Technologies Inc.) at
402-476-1273 for bidding docu-
ments, drawings, and specifica-
tions on or after January 3, 2020.
ZNEZ D23,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that CYA
Ventures, LLC, a Limited Liability
Company dba Fortress Insurance
Group, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its initial designated office at
409 E 25th St., Suite 4, Kearney,
NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Jeff Witt, 615 W 9th St., Kearney,
NE 68845.
ZNEZ D23,30,J6
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
EMERGENCY MEETING
DECEMBER 19, 2019
An Emergency meeting of the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners was held on Wednesday,
December 19, 2019. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der at 9:00 A.M. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Sherry Morrow and
William McMullen. Absent: Ronald
Loeffelholz and Dennis Reiter.
Chairman McMullen announced
that in accordance with Section
84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised
Statutes, a current copy of the
Open Meetings Act is available for
review.
Notice of the meeting was given
to all members of the Board of
Commissioners by telephone.
County Clerk Janice Giffin took all
proceedings hereinafter shown
while said meeting was open to the
public. A copy of the acknowledg-
ment and receipt of notice and
agenda by the Board of Commis-
sioners is attached to these min-
utes.
Chairman McMullen stated that
the meeting was called as an emer-
gency to discuss declaring Decem-
ber 24, 2019 a County Holiday due
to the Executive Order signed by
President Donald Trump on De-
cember 17, 2019 and the statutory
closure of all State offices on De-
cember 24, 2019.
Prior to this meeting, the County
Offices were going to close at
12:00 P.M. on December 24
through December 25, 2019. After
discussion, it was then moved by
Morrow and seconded by Higgins
to declare December 24, 2019 a
County Holiday and the Buffalo
County Offices will be closed De-
cember 24, 2019 through Decem-
ber 25, 2019. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba and McMullen. Absent:
Loeffelholz and Reiter. Motion de-
clared carried.
Chairman McMullen declared the
meeting adjourned at 9:02 A.M.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ D23,t1
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Fortress Insurance
Group. Name of Applicant: CYA
Ventures, LLC. Address: 409 E 25th
Street Kearney, NE 68107. Appli-
cant is a Limited Liability Company.
If other than an Individual, state un-
der whose laws entity was formed:
Nebraska. Date of first use of name
in Nebraska 12/3/2019. Date of fil-
ing: 12/03/2019. General nature of
business: Insurance sales. /s/ Jef-
frey C. Witt, Applicant or Legal
Representative.
ZNEZ D23,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF GOLDENROD
PROPERTIES, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Gold-
enrod Properties, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 8515 Lakota
Rd., Gibbon, Nebraska 68840. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Adam Krueger,
8515 Lakota Rd., Gibbon, Ne-
braska 68840. Goldenrod Proper-
ties, LLC, commenced business on
December 10, 2019, and the gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in any lawful business not
prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
ZNEZ D23,30,J6
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Village of Riverdale will hold
a public hearing on January 13,
2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Village
Hall, the purpose of which is to
hear public comments on the One-
and Six- Year Street Improvement
Program for the Village of River-
dale, in strict accordance with Ne-
braska Law.
Village of Riverdale
Jim Cudaback
Village Clerk
ZNEZ D23,t1
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
LINDSAY ILLUSTRATIONS,
LLC
Notice is hereby given that Lind-
say Illustrations, LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 3017 Avenue
E, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Kaitlin E. Lindsay,
whose street and mailing address
is 3017 Avenue E, Kearney, NE
68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ D16,23,30
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with the provisions
of Section 70-624 (2) of the Ne-
braska Revised Statutes, notice is
hereby given that the current
monthly salaries in 2019 of Ne-
braska Public Power District's
President and CEO, Vice Presi-
dents and all Officers are as fol-
lows:
G. G. Thompson, Chm.--$1,260;
B. D. DeKay, 1st V Chm.--$1,120;
W. D. Johnson, 2nd V
Chm.--$1,120; M. A. Harding,
Secy.--$1,120; T. L. Bender, VP &
CFO/Treasurer--$31,817; K. B.
Curry, VP--$25,042; J. A. Dent, Jr.,
VP & CNO--$27,613; T. J. Kent, VP
& COO--$31,500; J. C. McClure,
VP & Genl. Counsel--$29,242; J. H.
Modelski, Asst. Secy.--$7,525; P.
L. Pope, Pres. & CEO--$44,538; D.
K. Starzec, Asst. Treas.--$17,700.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
ZNEZ D23,t1
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF PLAINS DREDGING, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Plains Dredging, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1415 Eagle Road, Kearney,
NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Jeff Richardson,
1415 Eagle Road, Kearney, NE
68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on December 18, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Jeff Richardson
1415 Eagle Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Matt Wietfield
2172 Road 1A
Leigh, NE 68643
Dan Wietfield
114 Road X
Leigh, NE 68643
Kenton Kabes
2139 Road 4
Clarkson, NE 68629
Kyle Kabes
56616 823 Road
Leigh, NE 68643
Jeff Richardson, Member
ZNEZ D23,30,J6
GANZ LAW OFFICES,
P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. BOX 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF PMPKM Farm, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
PMPKM Farm, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company, is organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska, with its registered office
and designated office at 7190 Ma-
ple Road, Gibbon, NE 68840. The
initial agent for service of process
is Warren D. Fitzgerald, 7190 Ma-
ple Road, Gibbon, NE 68840. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska, including but
not limited to the power to pur-
chase, sell, own, construct, de-
velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-
nance, refinance and otherwise
deal with real estate and personal
property of all kinds and interests
therein, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. The limited liability com-
pany was formed on November 1,
2019 and will continue for a perpet-
ual period of duration. Its affairs
shall be conducted by its members
pursuant to the Certificate of Or-
ganization and Operating Agree-
ment duly adopted by the Com-
pany.
Warren D. Fitzgerald, Organizer
ZNEZ D16,23,30
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
RIVER RUN PROPERTY
DEVELOPMENT, LLC
Notice is hereby given that River
Run Property Development, LLC,
(hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street mailing address of the Com-
pany's initial designated office is
45632 Kilgore Rd., Gibbon, NE.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Anne L. Car-
son, whose street and mailing ad-
dress is 45632 Kilgore Rd., Gibbon,
NE 68840.
ZNEZ D23,30,J6
NOTICE
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Ravenna Public Schools is re-
questing bids for a school bus. Full
bid specifications can be obtained
by emailing <ken.schroeder@rave-
nnabluejays.org> or by calling
308-452-3249 ext. 1194. Sealed
bids are due at Ravenna Public
Schools Superintendent's Office;
PO Box 8400, Ravenna NE, 68869
by 12:00 (noon) on January 10,
2020.
ZNEZ D23,t1
NOTICE
LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME
CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI19-556
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Tovi Mae Graham
Notice is hereby given that on the
5th day of December, 2020, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's or children's
name(s) from Tovi Mae Graham to
Finely Scott Graham.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, in courtroom, 1512 Central
Ave., Kearney, NE, on the 6th day
of January, 2020, at 9:15 a.m., or
as soon thereafter as will be con-
venient for the court and that un-
less sufficient cause is shown to
the contrary, the minor child(ren)'s
name(s) will be changed from that
of Tovi Mae Graham to Finley Scott
Graham.
Lindsey Michelle Graham
Dated: December 19, 2019
1719 E. 34th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
ZNEZ D23,30
