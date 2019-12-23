 

NOTICE

RAVENNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Ra-

venna Public Schools is soliciting

bids for the Ravenna High School -

60 Ton Condensing Unit and Coil

Replacement Project. Scope of

work includes but is not limited to

the replacement of the 60-ton con-

densing unit and DX coil for the

main High School AHU. Sealed

proposals will be received for the

project at the office of Ravenna

High School - “41750 Carthage Rd,

Ravenna, NE 68869”. Bids are due

on or before January 28, 2020 at

2:00 P.M. CST for the furnishing of

all labor, materials, equipment, and

services for the Project, Bid

#19-196. Bids will be opened pub-

licly and read aloud at that time.

Bid Security will be required for this

Bid. Cashier’s checks or certified

checks will not fulfill this require-

ment. A Pre-Bid Conference will

be held at Ravenna High School,

41750 Carthage Rd, Ravenna, NE

68869, on January 22, 2020 at 3:00

P.M. CST. Attendance by all inter-

ested Contractors and Subcontrac-

tors is advised. Additional site ob-

servations shall be coordinated and

scheduled with the school. Con-

tact Lisa Lewis or Bryan Rahn (E-

ngineering Technologies Inc.) at

402-476-1273 for bidding docu-

ments, drawings, and specifica-

tions on or after January 3, 2020.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that CYA

Ventures, LLC, a Limited Liability

Company dba Fortress Insurance

Group, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its initial designated office at

409 E 25th St., Suite 4, Kearney,

NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Jeff Witt, 615 W 9th St., Kearney,

NE 68845.

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

EMERGENCY MEETING

DECEMBER 19, 2019

 

 

An Emergency meeting of the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners was held on Wednesday,

December 19, 2019. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der at 9:00 A.M. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Sherry Morrow and

William McMullen. Absent: Ronald

Loeffelholz and Dennis Reiter.

Chairman McMullen announced

that in accordance with Section

84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised

Statutes, a current copy of the

Open Meetings Act is available for

review.

Notice of the meeting was given

to all members of the Board of

Commissioners by telephone.

County Clerk Janice Giffin took all

proceedings hereinafter shown

while said meeting was open to the

public. A copy of the acknowledg-

ment and receipt of notice and

agenda by the Board of Commis-

sioners is attached to these min-

utes.

Chairman McMullen stated that

the meeting was called as an emer-

gency to discuss declaring Decem-

ber 24, 2019 a County Holiday due

to the Executive Order signed by

President Donald Trump on De-

cember 17, 2019 and the statutory

closure of all State offices on De-

cember 24, 2019.

Prior to this meeting, the County

Offices were going to close at

12:00 P.M. on December 24

through December 25, 2019. After

discussion, it was then moved by

Morrow and seconded by Higgins

to declare December 24, 2019 a

County Holiday and the Buffalo

County Offices will be closed De-

cember 24, 2019 through Decem-

ber 25, 2019. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba and McMullen. Absent:

Loeffelholz and Reiter. Motion de-

clared carried.

Chairman McMullen declared the

meeting adjourned at 9:02 A.M.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

 

Trade Name: Fortress Insurance

Group. Name of Applicant: CYA

Ventures, LLC. Address: 409 E 25th

Street Kearney, NE 68107. Appli-

cant is a Limited Liability Company.

If other than an Individual, state un-

der whose laws entity was formed:

Nebraska. Date of first use of name

in Nebraska 12/3/2019. Date of fil-

ing: 12/03/2019. General nature of

business: Insurance sales. /s/ Jef-

frey C. Witt, Applicant or Legal

Representative.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF GOLDENROD

PROPERTIES, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Gold-

enrod Properties, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 8515 Lakota

Rd., Gibbon, Nebraska 68840. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Adam Krueger,

8515 Lakota Rd., Gibbon, Ne-

braska 68840. Goldenrod Proper-

ties, LLC, commenced business on

December 10, 2019, and the gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in any lawful business not

prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

 

The Village of Riverdale will hold

a public hearing on January 13,

2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the Village

Hall, the purpose of which is to

hear public comments on the One-

and Six- Year Street Improvement

Program for the Village of River-

dale, in strict accordance with Ne-

braska Law.

Village of Riverdale

Jim Cudaback

Village Clerk

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

LINDSAY ILLUSTRATIONS,

LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Lind-

say Illustrations, LLC, (hereinafter

referred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 3017 Avenue

E, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Kaitlin E. Lindsay,

whose street and mailing address

is 3017 Avenue E, Kearney, NE

68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

LEGAL NOTICE

 

 

In accordance with the provisions

of Section 70-624 (2) of the Ne-

braska Revised Statutes, notice is

hereby given that the current

monthly salaries in 2019 of Ne-

braska Public Power District's

President and CEO, Vice Presi-

dents and all Officers are as fol-

lows:

G. G. Thompson, Chm.--$1,260;

B. D. DeKay, 1st V Chm.--$1,120;

W. D. Johnson, 2nd V

Chm.--$1,120; M. A. Harding,

Secy.--$1,120; T. L. Bender, VP &

CFO/Treasurer--$31,817; K. B.

Curry, VP--$25,042; J. A. Dent, Jr.,

VP & CNO--$27,613; T. J. Kent, VP

& COO--$31,500; J. C. McClure,

VP & Genl. Counsel--$29,242; J. H.

Modelski, Asst. Secy.--$7,525; P.

L. Pope, Pres. & CEO--$44,538; D.

K. Starzec, Asst. Treas.--$17,700.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF PLAINS DREDGING, L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Plains Dredging, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1415 Eagle Road, Kearney,

NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Jeff Richardson,

1415 Eagle Road, Kearney, NE

68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on December 18, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Jeff Richardson

1415 Eagle Road

Kearney, NE 68845

Matt Wietfield

2172 Road 1A

Leigh, NE 68643

Dan Wietfield

114 Road X

Leigh, NE 68643

Kenton Kabes

2139 Road 4

Clarkson, NE 68629

Kyle Kabes

56616 823 Road

Leigh, NE 68643

Jeff Richardson, Member

GANZ LAW OFFICES,

P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. BOX 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF PMPKM Farm, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

PMPKM Farm, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company, is organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska, with its registered office

and designated office at 7190 Ma-

ple Road, Gibbon, NE 68840. The

initial agent for service of process

is Warren D. Fitzgerald, 7190 Ma-

ple Road, Gibbon, NE 68840. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska, including but

not limited to the power to pur-

chase, sell, own, construct, de-

velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-

nance, refinance and otherwise

deal with real estate and personal

property of all kinds and interests

therein, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. The limited liability com-

pany was formed on November 1,

2019 and will continue for a perpet-

ual period of duration. Its affairs

shall be conducted by its members

pursuant to the Certificate of Or-

ganization and Operating Agree-

ment duly adopted by the Com-

pany.

Warren D. Fitzgerald, Organizer

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

RIVER RUN PROPERTY

DEVELOPMENT, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that River

Run Property Development, LLC,

(hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street mailing address of the Com-

pany's initial designated office is

45632 Kilgore Rd., Gibbon, NE.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Anne L. Car-

son, whose street and mailing ad-

dress is 45632 Kilgore Rd., Gibbon,

NE 68840.

NOTICE

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

 

Ravenna Public Schools is re-

questing bids for a school bus. Full

bid specifications can be obtained

by emailing <ken.schroeder@rave-

nnabluejays.org> or by calling

308-452-3249 ext. 1194. Sealed

bids are due at Ravenna Public

Schools Superintendent's Office;

PO Box 8400, Ravenna NE, 68869

by 12:00 (noon) on January 10,

2020.

NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME

CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Case Number CI19-556

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Tovi Mae Graham

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

5th day of December, 2020, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's or children's

name(s) from Tovi Mae Graham to

Finely Scott Graham.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, in courtroom, 1512 Central

Ave., Kearney, NE, on the 6th day

of January, 2020, at 9:15 a.m., or

as soon thereafter as will be con-

venient for the court and that un-

less sufficient cause is shown to

the contrary, the minor child(ren)'s

name(s) will be changed from that

of Tovi Mae Graham to Finley Scott

Graham.

 

Lindsey Michelle Graham

Dated: December 19, 2019

1719 E. 34th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

