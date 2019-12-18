NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Mon-
day, December 23, 2019 at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ D18,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: JIM FOX
You are hereby notified that on
November 15, 2018 the Plaintiff,
General Collection Co., Filed peti-
tion in the County Court of Kear-
ney, Nebraska against you shown
as Case No. CI18-284 the object
and prayer of which is a judgment
in the amount of $456.04. Plus
court costs andattorney fees pur-
suant to Nebraska Revised Statue
Section 25-1801.The petition prays
that judgment be entered against
you. You are hereby notified that
you must answer the petition on or
before January 18, 2020 at the
County Court of Kearney County,
Minden, Nebraska. This is an at-
tempt to collect a debt by a collec-
tion agency. Any information ob-
tained will be used for that pur-
pose. This is a communication from
a debt collector.
TRUELL, MURRAY
& ASSOCIATES
220 Oxnard Ave
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308) 384-0200
ZNEZ D4,11,18
NOTICE
PERMISSIVE EXEMPTIONS
Form 451 (for years divisible by
four)
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
77-202.01, the Exemption Applica-
tion Form 451 must be filed by
qualifying organizations on or be-
fore December 31, 2019 to apply
for an exemption in tax year 2020
(for years divisible by four)
Please note, the Exemption Ap-
plication Form 451 was updated in
June of 2019 and is available on
the PAD website under Forms. The
form is also available on the Buffalo
County Assessor’s Website.
This is the statutory form that
must be used for December 2019
seeking exemptions for 2020.
The County Assessor will not ac-
cept outdated forms or incomplete
application forms. The Reaffirma-
tion Form 451A is NOT to be used
in December 2019.
ZNEZ D17,18,19
NOTICE
VACANT OR UNIMPROVED
LOT APPLICATION
Form 191 (Filed every year)
The owner of two or more vacant
or unimproved lots that are being
held for sale or resale, may elect to
have the lots treated as one parcel
for property assessment and prop-
erty tax purposes. These lots must
be in the same subdivision and in
the same tax district. See Neb.
Rev. Stat. § 77-132. An election for
treatment as one parcel must be
made annually by filing this form
with the county assessor by De-
cember 31 immediately preceding
the year for which the election to
treat the vacant or unimproved lots
as one parcel is sought.
The form is available on the PAD
website under Forms. The form is
also available on the Buffalo
County Assessor’s Website
ZNEZ D17,18,19
