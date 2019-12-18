 

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Mon-

day, December 23, 2019 at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: JIM FOX

You are hereby notified that on

November 15, 2018 the Plaintiff,

General Collection Co., Filed peti-

tion in the County Court of Kear-

ney, Nebraska against you shown

as Case No. CI18-284 the object

and prayer of which is a judgment

in the amount of $456.04. Plus

court costs andattorney fees pur-

suant to Nebraska Revised Statue

Section 25-1801.The petition prays

that judgment be entered against

you. You are hereby notified that

you must answer the petition on or

before January 18, 2020 at the

County Court of Kearney County,

Minden, Nebraska. This is an at-

tempt to collect a debt by a collec-

tion agency. Any information ob-

tained will be used for that pur-

pose. This is a communication from

a debt collector.

TRUELL, MURRAY

& ASSOCIATES

220 Oxnard Ave

Grand Island, NE 68801

(308) 384-0200

NOTICE

PERMISSIVE EXEMPTIONS

 

Form 451 (for years divisible by

four)

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

77-202.01, the Exemption Applica-

tion Form 451 must be filed by

qualifying organizations on or be-

fore December 31, 2019 to apply

for an exemption in tax year 2020

(for years divisible by four)

Please note, the Exemption Ap-

plication Form 451 was updated in

June of 2019 and is available on

the PAD website under Forms. The

form is also available on the Buffalo

County Assessor’s Website.

This is the statutory form that

must be used for December 2019

seeking exemptions for 2020.

The County Assessor will not ac-

cept outdated forms or incomplete

application forms. The Reaffirma-

tion Form 451A is NOT to be used

in December 2019.

NOTICE

VACANT OR UNIMPROVED

LOT APPLICATION

 

Form 191 (Filed every year)

The owner of two or more vacant

or unimproved lots that are being

held for sale or resale, may elect to

have the lots treated as one parcel

for property assessment and prop-

erty tax purposes. These lots must

be in the same subdivision and in

the same tax district. See Neb.

Rev. Stat. § 77-132. An election for

treatment as one parcel must be

made annually by filing this form

with the county assessor by De-

cember 31 immediately preceding

the year for which the election to

treat the vacant or unimproved lots

as one parcel is sought.

The form is available on the PAD

website under Forms. The form is

also available on the Buffalo

County Assessor’s Website

