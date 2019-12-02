NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
ANTIOCH HOLDINGS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Antioch Holdings, LLC has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The designated
office of the limited liability com-
pany is 2607 West 47th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The reg-
istered agent and office of the lim-
ited liability company is Meggan M.
Gangwish, 2607 West 47th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
Certificate of Organization was filed
with the Nebraska Secretary of
State on November 20, 2019.
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Antioch Holdings, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company, filed a
Statement of Dissolution with the
Nebraska Secretary of State on
November 12, 2019, and the com-
pany is in the process of voluntary
dissolution. The terms and condi-
tions of such dissolution are, in
general, that all debts and obliga-
tions of the company are to be fully
paid and satisfied or adequate pro-
vision is to be made therefor, and
the remaining balance of any as-
sets is to be distributed to its Mem-
bers. The Manager will wind up and
liquidate the company's business
and affairs. If you have a claim
against the company, please pro-
vide the following information with
respect to your claim: (1) your
name or the name of your entity; (2)
the nature of your claim; (3) the
amount of your claim; and (4) the
date your claim arose. All claims
shall be mailed to 2607 West 47th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
A claim against the company is
barred unless an action to enforce
the claim is commenced within five
(5) years after the publication date
of the third required notice.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of E.J. Keel, L.L.C. The
address of the designated office is
603 West 46th Street, Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska. The
general nature of the business to
be transacted shall be to engage in
and do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business, other
than banking and insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany commenced its existence on
November 20, 2019, when the Cer-
tificate of Organization was filed
with the Secretary of State, and its
existence shall be perpetual. The
company's affairs are to be con-
ducted by the members.
E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.
Tracey L. Buettner, #22876
Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson
& Buettner, P.C., L.L.O.
200 West Benjamin Avenue
P.O. Box 888
Norfolk, NE 68702-0888
(402) 371-3100
(402) 379-4338 - facsimile
