 

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

CALL ORDER: 450

CONTRACT ID: 4913X

STATE PROJECT NO.

MISC-D4(1022)

LOCATION: DISTRICT 4

ON-CALL UTILITY LOCATION

SERVICES

IN COUNTIES: ADAMS,

BUFFALO, CLAY, FILLMORE,

GREELEY, HALL, HAMILTON,

HOWARD, MERRICK,

NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,

THAYER, VALLEY, WEBSTER,

YORK, SHERMAN

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on December

19, 2019. At that time the bids will

be opened and read.

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/

business-center/business-opp/

hwy-bridge-lp/.

ZNEZ N27,D4,11

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: JIM FOX

You are hereby notified that on

November 15, 2018 the Plaintiff,

General Collection Co., Filed peti-

tion in the County Court of Kear-

ney, Nebraska against you shown

as Case No. CI18-284 the object

and prayer of which is a judgment

in the amount of $456.04. Plus

court costs andattorney fees pur-

suant to Nebraska Revised Statue

Section 25-1801.The petition prays

that judgment be entered against

you. You are hereby notified that

you must answer the petition on or

before January 18, 2020 at the

County Court of Kearney County,

Minden, Nebraska. This is an at-

tempt to collect a debt by a collec-

tion agency. Any information ob-

tained will be used for that pur-

pose. This is a communication from

a debt collector.

TRUELL, MURRAY

& ASSOCIATES

220 Oxnard Ave

Grand Island, NE 68801

(308) 384-0200

ZNEZ D4,11,18

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Amanda

Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, cabinets, car parts,

and other items remaining in our

possession at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ D5,6,7,9,10,11,12

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Bill

Strauss the contents of unit #A18.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, collectibles, shelving,

and other items remaining in our

possession at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ D5,6,7,9,10,11,12,13

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Jeffrey

Rodriguez the contents of unit

#C49. Including but not limited to

household goods, furniture, clean-

ing supplies, and other items re-

maining in our possession at Ave-

nue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ D5,6,7,9,10,11,12,13

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Jose Za-

pata the contents of unit #C33. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, collectibles, car parts,

and other items remaining in our

possession at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ D5,6,7,9,10,11,12

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Waylon

Kramer the contents of unit #B40.

Including but not limited to high

chair and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ D5,6,7,9,10,11,12

