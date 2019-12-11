NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 450
CONTRACT ID: 4913X
STATE PROJECT NO.
MISC-D4(1022)
LOCATION: DISTRICT 4
ON-CALL UTILITY LOCATION
SERVICES
IN COUNTIES: ADAMS,
BUFFALO, CLAY, FILLMORE,
GREELEY, HALL, HAMILTON,
HOWARD, MERRICK,
NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,
THAYER, VALLEY, WEBSTER,
YORK, SHERMAN
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on December
19, 2019. At that time the bids will
be opened and read.
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
business-center/business-opp/
hwy-bridge-lp/.
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: JIM FOX
You are hereby notified that on
November 15, 2018 the Plaintiff,
General Collection Co., Filed peti-
tion in the County Court of Kear-
ney, Nebraska against you shown
as Case No. CI18-284 the object
and prayer of which is a judgment
in the amount of $456.04. Plus
court costs andattorney fees pur-
suant to Nebraska Revised Statue
Section 25-1801.The petition prays
that judgment be entered against
you. You are hereby notified that
you must answer the petition on or
before January 18, 2020 at the
County Court of Kearney County,
Minden, Nebraska. This is an at-
tempt to collect a debt by a collec-
tion agency. Any information ob-
tained will be used for that pur-
pose. This is a communication from
a debt collector.
TRUELL, MURRAY
& ASSOCIATES
220 Oxnard Ave
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308) 384-0200
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Amanda
Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, cabinets, car parts,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Bill
Strauss the contents of unit #A18.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, collectibles, shelving,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Jeffrey
Rodriguez the contents of unit
#C49. Including but not limited to
household goods, furniture, clean-
ing supplies, and other items re-
maining in our possession at Ave-
nue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Jose Za-
pata the contents of unit #C33. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, collectibles, car parts,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Waylon
Kramer the contents of unit #B40.
Including but not limited to high
chair and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
