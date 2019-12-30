 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that CYA

Ventures, LLC, a Limited Liability

Company dba Fortress Insurance

Group, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its initial designated office at

409 E 25th St., Suite 4, Kearney,

NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Jeff Witt, 615 W 9th St., Kearney,

NE 68845.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF GOLDENROD

PROPERTIES, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that Gold-

enrod Properties, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 8515 Lakota

Rd., Gibbon, Nebraska 68840. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Adam Krueger,

8515 Lakota Rd., Gibbon, Ne-

braska 68840. Goldenrod Proper-

ties, LLC, commenced business on

December 10, 2019, and the gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in any lawful business not

prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

NOTICE

 

The January business meeting of

the Board of Directors of The Cen-

tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-

gation District is scheduled for Jan-

uary 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the

District Headquarters in Holdrege,

NE. A current agenda is available at

the office of the Assistant Secretary

at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-

coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

LINDSAY ILLUSTRATIONS,

LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Lind-

say Illustrations, LLC, (hereinafter

referred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 3017 Avenue

E, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Kaitlin E. Lindsay,

whose street and mailing address

is 3017 Avenue E, Kearney, NE

68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Mid-State Appraisal

Name of Applicant: Mid-State

Realty, Inc.

Address: 5510 East Saddle Horse

Dr., Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Corporation

If other than an individual, state

under whose laws entity was

formed: Nebraska

Date of first use of name in Ne-

braska: October 30, 2019

General Nature of business: Real

Estate Appraisal

Jason Wozniak, Applicant

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

MONDAY,

DECEMBER 23, 2019

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Monday, December 23, 2019 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and asked everyone to rise for

the presentation of colors by the

Buffalo County Color Guard. The

Buffalo County Color Guard pres-

ented the colors and lead the

Board members and those present

in the pledge of Allegiance. The

following Board members re-

sponded to roll call: Timothy Hig-

gins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,

Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,

Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. A copy of the acknowl-

edgment and receipt of notice and

agenda by the Board of Commis-

sioners is attached to these min-

utes. Chairman McMullen an-

nounced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown; while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

County Attorney Shawn Eatherton

was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to approve the December

10, 2019 and December 19, 2019

Board meeting minutes. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to ratify the following

December 20, 2019 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

GENERAL FUND NET PAYROLL

255,240.70; AMERICAN FAMILY

LIFE I 1,103.52; RETIREMENT

PLANS AMERITAS R 42,738.93;

BUFFALO CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00; BUFFALO CO TREASURER

I 102,459.50; FIRST CONCORD E

3,924.90; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 86,223.89; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 101.67; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 1,275.55; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 627.93; MASSMUTUAL

FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; MIDLAND

FUNDING E 346.44; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 450.00; PRINCIPAL E

3,079.52; STATE OF NE T

13,863.92; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E 790.43

ROAD FUND

ROAD FUND NET PAYROLL

50,908.57; AMERICAN FAMILY

LIFE I 1,023.05; RETIREMENT

PLANS AMERITAS R 8,222.13;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

2,650.00; FIRST CONCORD E

534.71; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

15,678.08; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 5.00; MADISON NATIONAL

I 144.41; MADISON NATIONAL I

110.28; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-

MENT R 272.50; NE CHILD SUP-

PORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL E

829.31; STATE OF NE T 2,309.10;

VISION SERVICE PLAN E 193.25

WEED FUND

WEED FUND NET PAYROLL

4,742.89; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 746.30; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST

CONCORD E 30.00; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 1,527.20; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 3.73; PRINCI-

PAL E 30.50; STATE OF NE T

236.79

Sheriff Neil Miller was present for

the Swearing in of Deputy Sheriff

Evan Schmidt.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer November 2019

Fund Balance Report. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Reiter,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to accept the No-

vember 2019 Community Action

Partnership of Mid-Nebraska RYDE

Report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the release

of pledged collateral in the amount

of $42,593,000.00 at the First Na-

tional Bank for the Buffalo County

Treasurer. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Roger Jasnoch, Executive Direc-

tor of the Kearney Visitors Bureau

presented an updated status report

on the July Flood Recovery and

made a recommendation to reap-

point the Board members. Moved

by Morrow and seconded by

Kouba to reappoint Brad Kernick,

Tammy Jackson and Tim Mannlein

to the Visitors Bureau Committee

for a four-year term. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Hig-

gins, Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to appoint John

Keeney to replace Marlin Heiden,

re-appoint Barb Pemberton-Riege

to the Zoning Board of Adjustment

for a three-year term and reappoint

John Keeney and Willie Keep to the

Planning and Zoning Commission

for a three-year term. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Randy Tonniges with Tonniges &

Associates was present to review

the annual audit report. Moved by

Morrow and seconded by Kouba to

accept the Audit Report for the fis-

cal year 2018-2019 as presented

by Tonniges & Associates, Inc.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to appoint Vaughn

Duncan, Chelsea Feusner and De-

nise Ourada to the Buffalo County

Extension Advisory Board for a

three-year term beginning January

1, 2020. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Sheriff Neil Miller was present for

the discussion of the NACO Lease

purchase. Moved by Klein and se-

conded by Higgins to authorize

Chairman McMullen to sign the

NACO Lease Purchase Agreement

for the VoIP Phone System with the

following Resolution 2019-55.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-55

A RESOLUTION APPROVING,

ADOPTING, RATIFYING AND

AFFIRMING THE EXECUTION

AND PERFORMANCE OF A

LEASE-PURCHASE

AGREEMENT WITH NACO

LEASING CORPORATION FOR

ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY.

 

BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of

Commissioners of The County of

Buffalo, Nebraska (the "County"),

that this Board hereby approves

and authorizes the acquisition of

communication equipment by the

County through a Lease-Purchase

Agreement with NACO Leasing

Corporation. The Lease-Purchase

Agreement shall be in the form

presented at this meeting and in-

clude the following terms, with

such changes as are deemed rea-

sonable or necessary by the Chair

of the Board of Commissioners.

1. Principal Amount: not to ex-

ceed $150,000

2. Interest Rate: not to exceed

2.000%

3. Term: the final payment shall

not be later than January 15, 2023

4. Payment Amount and Fre-

quency: approximately level rental

payments semiannually

Settlement and closing of the

Lease-Purchase Agreement shall

be on such date as determined by

the Chair or Vice Chair of the Board

of Commissioners. NACO Leasing

Corporation shall send payment to

the equipment vendor or owner for

acquisition of the property on the

date on which NACO Leasing Cor-

poration receives the signed

Lease-Purchase Agreement and

accompanying documents from the

County.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that

the Chair or Vice Chair of the Board

of Commissioners and the County

Clerk are hereby authorized and di-

rected to sign the Lease-Purchase

Agreement and related certificates

and documents; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that

the Tax-Exempt Financing Compli-

ance Procedure presented to the

Board is hereby adopted and ap-

proved.

This Resolution shall be in full

force and effect from and after its

passage and all resolutions or or-

ders, or parts thereof, in conflict

with the provisions of this Resolu-

tion, are to the extent of such con-

flict, hereby repealed. This Resolu-

tion may be executed by electronic

transmission and shall be regarded

as an original.

Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis

was present to review the Memo-

randum of Understanding (MOU)

with Great Plains Conference Dis-

aster Response Team. After dis-

cussion the Board tabled the deci-

sion until the January 14, 2020

Board meeting.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

correspondence from Nebraska

Department of Transportation re-

garding the monthly status report.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Jason

Wozniak was present for the fol-

lowing Zoning agenda items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:40 A.M. for a

Zoning Map Amendment. Paul

Sears filed an application for a

Zoning Map Amendment for prop-

erty described as A Tract of land in

the Northwest Quarter of Section 6,

Township 12 North, Range 13 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Asking for

property to be rezoned from AG-A-

gricultural to AGR-Agricultural Res-

idential. Paul and Joyce Sears

were present to review and answer

questions. Ken Kulwicki was pres-

ent to address the Board in opposi-

tion to the request for rezoning the

property. The Board tabled their

decision until January 28, 2020.

Due to the Zoning Map Amend-

ment being tabled, the Administra-

tive Subdivision application filed by

Paul & Joyce Sears for property

described as part of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 6, Township 12

North, Range 13 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, to be known as Lot 1,

Sears Administrative Subdivision

will be postponed until January 28,

2020.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:52 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell was present.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Reiter to approve the Motor Ve-

hicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Sidwell for First United

Methodist Church for a 2010 Ford

Cutaway Van, 2015 Ford Turtle Top

Shuttle, 1996 Ford Cutaway Van

and a 2001 Chevrolet Express Van.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Reiter and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Sidwell for South Central

Behavioral Services, Inc. for a 2007

Toyota Camry and a 2011 Toyota

RAV. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Reiter, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Sidwell for Goodwill Industries

of Greater Nebraska Inc. for a 2013

Hyundai Accent, 2001 Ford E350

Van, 2013 Chevrolet Impala, 2013

Dodge Grand Caravan, 2017

Dodge Grand Caravan and a 2017

Chevrolet Cruze. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Sidwell for RYDE Trans-

it-Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska for (2) 2008 Chevro-

let Uplander, (5) 2010 Ford Cuta-

way, (2) 2010 Ford Expedition, (3)

2010 Dodge Caravan, 2012 Chev-

rolet Crew Cab, (2) 2014 Dodge

Caravan, 2014 Chevrolet G2500,

(3) 2014 Ford Cutaway, (3) 2016

Ford Cutaway, 2017 Chevrolet Ex-

press Van, (6) 2017 Ford Cutaway

and (3) 2018 Dodge Caravan.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:59 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Highway Superintendent

John Maul was present for the fol-

lowing agenda items.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to award the bid for the 2020

Asphalt Resurfacing to Werner

Construction in the amount of

$388,241.18. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to authorize the Chairman to

sign the Interlocal Cooperative

Agreement for tree removal be-

tween Buffalo County Agricultural

Association and Buffalo County,

Nebraska with the following Reso-

lution 2019-56. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-

stain: Loeffelholz. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-56

 

WHEREAS Buffalo County and

the Buffalo County Agricultural As-

sociation desire to enter into and

have an Interlocal Government

Agreement for tree removal ser-

vices, and

WHEREAS, an Interlocal Govern-

ment Agreement has been drafted

that addresses, shared expenses,

supervision, and other issues as

more specifically addressed in that

agreement, and

NOW THEREFORE, be it re-

solved that Buffalo County accepts

the Interlocal Agreement between

itself and Buffalo County Agricul-

tural Association, all as set forth in

the minutes of this meeting and this

Board authorizes the Chairperson

to sign this agreement on behalf of

Buffalo County and to do all neces-

sary acts to carry out the provi-

sions of this Interlocal agreement.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the Emer-

gency Relief Program-Emerge-

ncy/Permanent Repairs with the

following Resolution 2019-57.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-57

 

For Emergency Relief Program--

Emergency/Permanent Repairs

Buffalo County

Project No. ER-10(73)

Control No. 42908

DDIR Site L10-01

Whereas: Certain transportation

facilities have been designated as

being eligible for Federal assis-

tance from the Department of

Transportation through the Emer-

gency Relief Program (ER) of the

Federal Highway Administration

(FHWA); and

Whereas: Major Highways and

bridges in Nebraska that are part of

the Federal-Aid highway system

suffered widespread serious dam-

age as a result of flooding beginn-

ing on March 12, 2019 (Disaster #

NE 19) and were in need of emer-

gency or temporary repair, or resto-

ration; and

Whereas: The Nebraska Depart-

ment of Transportation, as a recipi-

ent of the previously described

Federal assistance, is charged with

oversight of the expenditures of

said funds; and

Whereas: The County has com-

pleted all repair work on an eligible

Federal-Aid route to restore essen-

tial traffic.

Whereas: The project has met all

contract provisions as required by

23 CFR Part 633A; met the Da-

vis-Bacon wage requirements; and

abided by the Disadvantaged Busi-

ness Enterprises (DBE) require-

ments, American with Disability Act

(ADA) requirements "Buy America"

Provisions, FHWA 1273 and prohi-

bitions against the use of convict

labor (23 US.C. 114); and

Whereas: The State has com-

pleted the required NEPA docu-

ment, along with resource agency

concurrences, and no new right of

way (ROW) was needed for com-

pleting permanent repairs; and

Whereas: All emergency repairs

were completed within 180 days

and are eligible for 100% federal

reimbursement; and

Whereas: The total emergency

repairs reimbursement is

$25,524.86 and no further costs re-

lating to this project will be incurred

or submitted to the State.

Be it Resolved: That the Ne-

braska Department of Transporta-

tion is hereby requested to act on

behalf of Buffalo County to admin-

ister Federal funds.

Be it Further Resolved: That the

Chairman of the County Board is

authorized to sign this Resolution

on behalf of said Board.

A petition for road top mainte-

nance of Hawthorne Heights Sub-

division was received from James

Nickman. Moved by Higgins and

seconded by Klein to accept the

petition for review purposes by the

Highway Superintendent and report

back to this Board on January 14,

2020. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen called on

each Board member present for

committee reports and recommen-

dations.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the following

December 2019 vendor claims as

submitted by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

GENERAL FUND

ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL

HEALTH I 6,434.90; ALL CITY

GARAGE DOOR R 1,020.00; ALL

MAKES AUTO SU 1,348.78;

AMERI-TECH INDUSTRIAL SU

213.24; MANDI J AMY RE 410.78;

REBECCA TVRDIK ANDERSON S

1,293.75; APPLE MARKET SU

68.23; AUTO VALUE PARTS SU

33.99; MICHAEL W BALDWIN S

1,511.25; BAMFORD INC S 600.00;

RICHARD BEECHNER E 75.00;

FRANCIS BIEHL RE 26.10; BRAD

W BIGELOW E 225.00; BISHOP

LAW S 3,872.50; BLUE SHIELD

TACTICAL E 115.00; BOYS TOWN

E 751.57; BRAD RODGERS MD

FAMILY MC 266.89; SCOTT

BRADY RE 31.32; JONATHAN R

BRANDT S 5,211.71; CHARLES

BREWSTER S 4,560.00; D. BRAN-

DON BRINEGAR RE 12.63; BRU-

NER FRANK SCHUMACHER S

12,066.07; BUFFALO CO BOARD

COMMISSIONERS E 50.00; BUF-

FALO CO ATTORNEY E 475.00;

BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY'S OF-

FICE E 222.45; BUFFALO CO

CLERK E 810.00; BUFFALO CO

COMMUNITY PARTNERS E

1,187.82; BUFFALO CO COURT E

2,438.00; BUFFALO CO PUBLIC

DEFENDER RE 318.89; BUFFALO

CO REGISTER OF DEEDS E

114.00; BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E

2,917.59; DORIS BURBY E 16.50;

CANDO E 6,133.45; MICHAEL D

CARPER S 983.80; RYAN C CAR-

SON RE 45.00; CENTRAL MEDIA-

TION CENTER E 740.00; CENTRAL

NE CREMATION E 1,350.00;

CHARLESWORTH CONSULTING

E 909.00; CHARTER COMMUNI-

CATIONS S 465.97; JENNIFER

CHURCH RE 282.80; CIMARRON

COURT RT 210.00; CITY OF

KEARNEY U 2,574.52; CITY OF

KEARNEY AP 122,117.08; CITY OF

KEARNEY AP 85,164.50; CITY OF

KEARNEY U 187.85; CLERK OF

DISTRICT COURT E 1,845.00;

CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT E

348.25; CLERK OF DISTRICT

COURT E 441.00; CLIPPER PUB-

LISH SU 252.00; CNA SURETY E

40.00; CONSOLIDATED MANAGE-

MENT S 24,252.63; CONTEMPO-

RARY OBSTETRICS MC 69.79;

TRACY L COOK RT 250.00; COP-

YCAT PRINTING SU 957.80; CAR-

OLINE COTE RE 329.50; CRAIG

FUNERAL HOME E 1,000.00; CUL-

LIGAN S 311.50; WENDY C CUTT-

ING E 192.00; CVSOAN E 110.00;

DAN'S SANITATION S 14.00;

DANKO EMERGENCY EQUIP EQ

494.15; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-

NTRAL E 1,280.00; DASH MEDI-

CAL GLOVES SU 1,168.60; LYDIA

DAVIS RE 111.01; DAWSON CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 24.10; DAW-

SON PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U

3,430.72; DAMON DEEDS RE

45.00; DEPT OF PATHOLOGY-ST

LOUIS MC 247.00; DEWALD

DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW S

2,686.00; DMILACO SPORTS E

673.50; DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF E

22.66; DOWHY TOWING S

171.00; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE

14.93; EAKES SU 4,084.03;

SHAWN EATHERTON RE 61.24;

EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO

10 AP 19,226.67; EGAN SUPPLY

SU 489.16; ELN, LLC RT 290.00;

KERRY ELSEN RE 150.24; ENTER-

PRISE ELECTRIC S 29.95; ES-

CHAT E 73.12; FANGMEYER

ASCHWEGE & BESSE S 2,631.05;

PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00; KARI

FISK RE 45.00; DENNIS FRIES RT

240.00; FRONTIER U 10,466.73;

FYE LAW S 6,170.17; GALLS, LLC

SU 750.04; CYNTHIA GEMBALA

HUGG E 955.70; JESSICA GEY E

153.70; M. TIMM DEVELOPMENT

RT 210.00; GREAT PLAINS DEN-

TAL MC 760.92; GREAT PLAINS

RADIOLOGY MC 73.12; GUARD-

IAN RFID E 3,196.00; HALL CO

SHERIFF E 97.62; ANDREW W

HOFFMEISTER RE 45.00;

HOLMES PLUMBING SU 95.93;

HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE &

KUHL E 1,000.00; LISA R HUERTA

RE 45.00; INTEGRATED CON-

TROLS S 2,367.46; INTELLICOM

COMPUTER S 406.00; JACK'S

UNIFORMS SU 430.47; JACOB-

SEN ORR LAW S 10,558.70;

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SU 395.33;

JUSTICE WORKS E 176.00; KEAR-

NEY CHAMBER COMMERCE E

865.00; KEARNEY CO SHERIFF'S

OFFICE E 67.70; KEARNEY HUB A

651.82; KEARNEY RENTAL PROS

RT 330.00; WILLIE KEEP RE 39.44;

NICK KILLOUGH RE 45.00; JEF-

FREY C KNAPP S 548.56; JEAN

KNEESE R 19.00; KONICA

MINOLTA BUSINESS AP 2,453.28;

KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER AP

2,969.11; DOUG KRAMER RE

330.36; KRONOS E 1,251.05; LAN-

CASTER CO SHERIFF E 97.32;

LANDMARK IMPLEMENT S

497.73; LAWSON PRODUCTS SU

121.37; DR MICHAEL LAWSON E

150.00; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00;

LEXISNEXIS RISK E 25.00;

LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ, PC S

2,140.25; LINCOLN CO SHERIFF E

21.05; STEPHEN G LOWE S

2,231.25; MARLATT MACHINE SU

390.01; JOHN MARSH RE 45.00;

LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00; MAS-

TERS TRUE VALUE SU 10.72;

SHARON MAULER RE 45.00; JEN-

NIFER R MCCARTER REPORT E

1,605.00; LAYKIN MCCOY E 69.88;

ANGELA MCILNAY RE 26.10; MI-

CHAEL MEFFERD RE 45.00; MEN-

ARDS SU 1,542.64; MICROFILM

IMAGING E 682.00; MIDWEST

CONNECT E 2,867.47; MIDWEST

DOOR S 11,504.00; CHRISTINA

MILLER E 20.00; MIPS AP

3,723.72; MIRROR IMAGE CAR E

230.62; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

EQ 1,843.98; JERAD MURPHY RE

260.87; NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

OF COUNTIES E 922.00; NACO E

4,272.89; NATIONAL SHERIFF'S

ASSOCIATION E 129.00; NE CEN-

TRAL TELEPHONE CO U 331.88;

NE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

E 120.00; NE HEALTH & HUMAN

SERVICES E 651.00; NE INSTI-

TUTE OF FORENSIC E 2,833.00;

NE LAW ENFORCEMENT E 80.00;

NE PUBLIC POWER DIST U

219.34; NE PUBLIC POWER DIS-

TRICT U 13,675.48; NE SPE-

CIALTY NETWORK MC 8.21; NE

STATE FIRE MARSHAL AGENCY E

480.00; NE STATE FIRE MARSHAL

E 120.00; NEBRASKA.GOV E

10.00; NEBRASKALINK HOLD-

INGS U 615.00; KRISTI NEWMAN

RE 43.15; ROBERT NORDHUES

RT 210.00; NORTHWESTERN EN-

ERGY U 4,124.55; OWENS EDU-

CATIONAL SVCS E 1,151.48;

NATE PEARSON RE 45.00; PELL

REPORTING E 3,069.45; PHELPS

CO DISTRICT COURT E 22.50;

POLICE OFFICERS ASSOC E

570.00; PRACTICAL APPLICA-

TIONS E 1,727.00; PSYCHOLOGI-

CAL RESOURCES MC 540.00;

QUILL CORP WU 505.58; KANE M

RAMSEY RE 45.00; JAMIE

RANSDELL E 20.00; ILENE RICH-

ARDSON R 14.00; PEDRO

RODRIGUEZ E 66.40; RUN-N--

IRON CUSTOMIZING EQ 1,250.00;

RYAN SAALFELD RE 45.00; SAFA-

RILAND, LLC SU 972.41; SARPY

CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 22.33;

SCHUMACHER BROTHERS

FENCING E 750.00; KIRK SCOTT

RE 45.00; SECURITY TRANSPORT

SVCS S 1,958.85; DAVID SESNA

RE 25.00; SHREDDING SOLU-

TIONS S 45.00; TRENTON SNOW,

LLC RT 1,000.00; SOLID WASTE

AGENCY E 4.00; WENDY SPEN-

CER RE 25.00; STAMM ROMERO

& ASSOC S 7,433.75; STEGEMAN

SOLUTIONS S 569.38; THOMAS

S. STEWART S 2,985.00; SUPE-

RION S 4,389.65; SUPERIOR

FOUNDATIONS S 17,028.00; MI-

CHAEL J SYNEK S 2,186.00; BIG

RACK SHACK/ELF ENTERPRISES

S 225.00; FRIENDS PROGRAM E

1,273.92; LOCKMOBILE S 31.70;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

422.58; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST E 477.01; THOMSON REU-

TERS - WEST E 2,638.18; THOM-

SON REUTERS-WEST E 594.10;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

501.66; TRI COUNTY GLASS S

31.24; TYE & ROWLING S

6,104.87; U S POSTMASTER E

945.00; U.S. POSTAL SVC E

356.00; U.S. BANK E 18,795.03;

UASIDEKICK E 83.83; KAMERAN

ULFERTS RE 25.00; UNIVERSITY

OF NE-LINCOLN RE 5,000.00;

USPS - HASLER E 1,000.00;

MARC VACEK RE 72.50; VERIZON

CONNECT NWF E 37.90; VERIZON

WIRELESS U 1,080.27; VERIZON

WIRELESS U 1,596.28; RANDALL

VEST RE 64.96; VILLAGE AT

KEARNEY RT 250.00; VILLAGE OF

ELM CREEK E 52.49; VILLAGE OF

MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-

FORM S 72.36; WALDINGER

CORP E 6,226.63; WALGREENS

MC 330.44; WELLS FARGO E

341.60; WELLS FARGO E 17.15;

WELLS FARGO E 907.47; ME-

LISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00; JEFF

WIRTH RE 98.00; LOYE WOLFE

RE 235.48; WOODS & AITKEN LLP S 21,080.11; JASON WOZNIAK RE

45.00; WPCI MC 47.50; YORK CO

SHERIFF E 21.05; MELANIE R

YOUNG RE 45.00; ERIC ZIKMUND

RE 45.00

ROAD FUND

ALL CITY GARAGE DOOR SU

52.00; AUSSIE HYDRAULICS S

546.61; ARNOLD MOTOR S

2,007.84; BOSSELMAN ENERGY

SU 118.08; BROADFOOT SAND G

4,969.90; BUFFALO OUTDOOR

POWER EQ 780.00; BUILDERS

WAREHOUSE SU 104.06;

CARQUEST SU 2,818.51; CERTI-

FIED POWER SU 1,246.89;

CLEVENGERS C STORE F 52.52;

CORNHUSKER CLEANING SU

57.12; ED BROADFOOT & SONS

SAND G 16,229.97; FAMILY

PRACTICE ASSOC MC 404.00;

FARM PLAN S 787.28; FARMERS

CO-OP ASSOC F 129.54; FAS-

TENAL CO SU 19.10; GARRETT TI-

RES S 1,877.17; GLASS DOCTOR

S 25.04; INLAND TRUCK PARTS S

1,198.83; K & B PARTS SU 75.80;

KELLY SUPPLY CO SU 179.77;

LAWSON PRODUCTS SU

1,456.99; MASTERS TRUE VALUE

SU 20.26; MATHESON TRI-GAS

SU 6,051.87; MENARDS SU

625.92; MID NE AGGREGATE G

582.25; MIDWEST SERVICE SU

1,173.00; MILLER & ASSOCIATES

E 4,565.00; NE TRUCK CENTER

SU 63.78; NMC, INC. S 17,021.29;

NOVUS WINDSHIELD S 45.00;

PLATTE VALLEY AUTO SU 23.09;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-

TOR SU 1,879.51; ROADRUNNER

TIRE S 452.50; SAFETY KLEEN E

404.40; SAHLING KENWORTH SU 106.14; SMITH CO SIDE DUMP

TRAILERS SU 1,556.29; TRUCK

CENTER COMPANIES SU 249.68;

U.S. BANK E 7,499.81; UNION PA-

CIFIC RAILROAD E 8,779.81;

WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 32.90;

WPCI MC 51.50

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

49,713.00

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 49,655.00

DEEDS P&M

FIDLAR TECHNOLOGIES E

6,232.54; MIPS S 249.00

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE

MC 304,570.11

DRUG FORFEITURES

BRAD BUTLER RE 1,243.31; NE

STATE PATROL FOUNDATION RE

4,066.49

INHERITANCE TAX

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AP

227,703.11

911 WIRELESS FUND

BUFFALO CO TREASURER RE

27,251.67; CENTURYLINK E

36,376.50

WEED DISTRICT

GRAHAM TIRE E 80.00; NE

WEED CONTROL ASSOC E

210.00; PLATTE VALLEY AUTO SU

133.51; U.S. BANK E 25.62

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

CENTURYLINK U 1,994.69;

CENTURYLINK U 1,061.47; FRON-

TIER U 1,578.69; FRONTIER COM-

MUNICATIONS U 272.34; NE

CENTRAL TELEPHONE U 109.99;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS E 1,417.67

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present.

At 10:11 A.M., Chairman

McMullen asked if there was anyth-

ing else to come before the Board

before he declared the meeting ad-

journed sine die until the reorgani-

zation meeting on Tuesday, Janu-

ary 14, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. and in-

structed County Clerk Janice Giffin

to publish notice for the same ac-

cording to Nebraska Law.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF PLAINS DREDGING, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Plains Dredging, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1415 Eagle Road, Kearney,

NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Jeff Richardson,

1415 Eagle Road, Kearney, NE

68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on December 18, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Jeff Richardson

1415 Eagle Road

Kearney, NE 68845

Matt Wietfield

2172 Road 1A

Leigh, NE 68643

Dan Wietfield

114 Road X

Leigh, NE 68643

Kenton Kabes

2139 Road 4

Clarkson, NE 68629

Kyle Kabes

56616 823 Road

Leigh, NE 68643

Jeff Richardson, Member

GANZ LAW OFFICES,

P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. BOX 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF PMPKM Farm, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

PMPKM Farm, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company, is organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska, with its registered office

and designated office at 7190 Ma-

ple Road, Gibbon, NE 68840. The

initial agent for service of process

is Warren D. Fitzgerald, 7190 Ma-

ple Road, Gibbon, NE 68840. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska, including but

not limited to the power to pur-

chase, sell, own, construct, de-

velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-

nance, refinance and otherwise

deal with real estate and personal

property of all kinds and interests

therein, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. The limited liability com-

pany was formed on November 1,

2019 and will continue for a perpet-

ual period of duration. Its affairs

shall be conducted by its members

pursuant to the Certificate of Or-

ganization and Operating Agree-

ment duly adopted by the Com-

pany.

Warren D. Fitzgerald, Organizer

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

RIVER RUN PROPERTY

DEVELOPMENT, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that River

Run Property Development, LLC,

(hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street mailing address of the Com-

pany's initial designated office is

45632 Kilgore Rd., Gibbon, NE.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Anne L. Car-

son, whose street and mailing ad-

dress is 45632 Kilgore Rd., Gibbon,

NE 68840.

NOTICE

LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME

CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI19-556

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Tovi Mae Graham

Notice is hereby given that on the

5th day of December, 2020, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's or children's

name(s) from Tovi Mae Graham to

Finely Scott Graham.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, in courtroom, 1512 Central

Ave., Kearney, NE, on the 6th day

of January, 2020, at 9:15 a.m., or

as soon thereafter as will be con-

venient for the court and that un-

less sufficient cause is shown to

the contrary, the minor child(ren)'s

name(s) will be changed from that

of Tovi Mae Graham to Finley Scott

Graham.

Lindsey Michelle Graham

Dated: December 19, 2019

1719 E. 34th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

