NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that CYA
Ventures, LLC, a Limited Liability
Company dba Fortress Insurance
Group, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its initial designated office at
409 E 25th St., Suite 4, Kearney,
NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Jeff Witt, 615 W 9th St., Kearney,
NE 68845.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF GOLDENROD
PROPERTIES, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Gold-
enrod Properties, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 8515 Lakota
Rd., Gibbon, Nebraska 68840. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Adam Krueger,
8515 Lakota Rd., Gibbon, Ne-
braska 68840. Goldenrod Proper-
ties, LLC, commenced business on
December 10, 2019, and the gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in any lawful business not
prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE
The January business meeting of
the Board of Directors of The Cen-
tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-
gation District is scheduled for Jan-
uary 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the
District Headquarters in Holdrege,
NE. A current agenda is available at
the office of the Assistant Secretary
at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-
coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
LINDSAY ILLUSTRATIONS,
LLC
Notice is hereby given that Lind-
say Illustrations, LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 3017 Avenue
E, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Kaitlin E. Lindsay,
whose street and mailing address
is 3017 Avenue E, Kearney, NE
68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Mid-State Appraisal
Name of Applicant: Mid-State
Realty, Inc.
Address: 5510 East Saddle Horse
Dr., Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Corporation
If other than an individual, state
under whose laws entity was
formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in Ne-
braska: October 30, 2019
General Nature of business: Real
Estate Appraisal
Jason Wozniak, Applicant
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
MONDAY,
DECEMBER 23, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Monday, December 23, 2019 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and asked everyone to rise for
the presentation of colors by the
Buffalo County Color Guard. The
Buffalo County Color Guard pres-
ented the colors and lead the
Board members and those present
in the pledge of Allegiance. The
following Board members re-
sponded to roll call: Timothy Hig-
gins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,
Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,
Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. A copy of the acknowl-
edgment and receipt of notice and
agenda by the Board of Commis-
sioners is attached to these min-
utes. Chairman McMullen an-
nounced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown; while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
County Attorney Shawn Eatherton
was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to approve the December
10, 2019 and December 19, 2019
Board meeting minutes. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to ratify the following
December 20, 2019 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
GENERAL FUND NET PAYROLL
255,240.70; AMERICAN FAMILY
LIFE I 1,103.52; RETIREMENT
PLANS AMERITAS R 42,738.93;
BUFFALO CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00; BUFFALO CO TREASURER
I 102,459.50; FIRST CONCORD E
3,924.90; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 86,223.89; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 101.67; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 1,275.55; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 627.93; MASSMUTUAL
FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; MIDLAND
FUNDING E 346.44; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 450.00; PRINCIPAL E
3,079.52; STATE OF NE T
13,863.92; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E 790.43
ROAD FUND
ROAD FUND NET PAYROLL
50,908.57; AMERICAN FAMILY
LIFE I 1,023.05; RETIREMENT
PLANS AMERITAS R 8,222.13;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
2,650.00; FIRST CONCORD E
534.71; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
15,678.08; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 5.00; MADISON NATIONAL
I 144.41; MADISON NATIONAL I
110.28; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT R 272.50; NE CHILD SUP-
PORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL E
829.31; STATE OF NE T 2,309.10;
VISION SERVICE PLAN E 193.25
WEED FUND
WEED FUND NET PAYROLL
4,742.89; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 746.30; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST
CONCORD E 30.00; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 1,527.20; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 3.73; PRINCI-
PAL E 30.50; STATE OF NE T
236.79
Sheriff Neil Miller was present for
the Swearing in of Deputy Sheriff
Evan Schmidt.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer November 2019
Fund Balance Report. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Reiter,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to accept the No-
vember 2019 Community Action
Partnership of Mid-Nebraska RYDE
Report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the release
of pledged collateral in the amount
of $42,593,000.00 at the First Na-
tional Bank for the Buffalo County
Treasurer. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Roger Jasnoch, Executive Direc-
tor of the Kearney Visitors Bureau
presented an updated status report
on the July Flood Recovery and
made a recommendation to reap-
point the Board members. Moved
by Morrow and seconded by
Kouba to reappoint Brad Kernick,
Tammy Jackson and Tim Mannlein
to the Visitors Bureau Committee
for a four-year term. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Hig-
gins, Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to appoint John
Keeney to replace Marlin Heiden,
re-appoint Barb Pemberton-Riege
to the Zoning Board of Adjustment
for a three-year term and reappoint
John Keeney and Willie Keep to the
Planning and Zoning Commission
for a three-year term. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Randy Tonniges with Tonniges &
Associates was present to review
the annual audit report. Moved by
Morrow and seconded by Kouba to
accept the Audit Report for the fis-
cal year 2018-2019 as presented
by Tonniges & Associates, Inc.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to appoint Vaughn
Duncan, Chelsea Feusner and De-
nise Ourada to the Buffalo County
Extension Advisory Board for a
three-year term beginning January
1, 2020. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Sheriff Neil Miller was present for
the discussion of the NACO Lease
purchase. Moved by Klein and se-
conded by Higgins to authorize
Chairman McMullen to sign the
NACO Lease Purchase Agreement
for the VoIP Phone System with the
following Resolution 2019-55.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-55
A RESOLUTION APPROVING,
ADOPTING, RATIFYING AND
AFFIRMING THE EXECUTION
AND PERFORMANCE OF A
LEASE-PURCHASE
AGREEMENT WITH NACO
LEASING CORPORATION FOR
ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY.
BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of
Commissioners of The County of
Buffalo, Nebraska (the "County"),
that this Board hereby approves
and authorizes the acquisition of
communication equipment by the
County through a Lease-Purchase
Agreement with NACO Leasing
Corporation. The Lease-Purchase
Agreement shall be in the form
presented at this meeting and in-
clude the following terms, with
such changes as are deemed rea-
sonable or necessary by the Chair
of the Board of Commissioners.
1. Principal Amount: not to ex-
ceed $150,000
2. Interest Rate: not to exceed
2.000%
3. Term: the final payment shall
not be later than January 15, 2023
4. Payment Amount and Fre-
quency: approximately level rental
payments semiannually
Settlement and closing of the
Lease-Purchase Agreement shall
be on such date as determined by
the Chair or Vice Chair of the Board
of Commissioners. NACO Leasing
Corporation shall send payment to
the equipment vendor or owner for
acquisition of the property on the
date on which NACO Leasing Cor-
poration receives the signed
Lease-Purchase Agreement and
accompanying documents from the
County.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that
the Chair or Vice Chair of the Board
of Commissioners and the County
Clerk are hereby authorized and di-
rected to sign the Lease-Purchase
Agreement and related certificates
and documents; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that
the Tax-Exempt Financing Compli-
ance Procedure presented to the
Board is hereby adopted and ap-
proved.
This Resolution shall be in full
force and effect from and after its
passage and all resolutions or or-
ders, or parts thereof, in conflict
with the provisions of this Resolu-
tion, are to the extent of such con-
flict, hereby repealed. This Resolu-
tion may be executed by electronic
transmission and shall be regarded
as an original.
Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis
was present to review the Memo-
randum of Understanding (MOU)
with Great Plains Conference Dis-
aster Response Team. After dis-
cussion the Board tabled the deci-
sion until the January 14, 2020
Board meeting.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
correspondence from Nebraska
Department of Transportation re-
garding the monthly status report.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Jason
Wozniak was present for the fol-
lowing Zoning agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:40 A.M. for a
Zoning Map Amendment. Paul
Sears filed an application for a
Zoning Map Amendment for prop-
erty described as A Tract of land in
the Northwest Quarter of Section 6,
Township 12 North, Range 13 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Asking for
property to be rezoned from AG-A-
gricultural to AGR-Agricultural Res-
idential. Paul and Joyce Sears
were present to review and answer
questions. Ken Kulwicki was pres-
ent to address the Board in opposi-
tion to the request for rezoning the
property. The Board tabled their
decision until January 28, 2020.
Due to the Zoning Map Amend-
ment being tabled, the Administra-
tive Subdivision application filed by
Paul & Joyce Sears for property
described as part of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 6, Township 12
North, Range 13 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, to be known as Lot 1,
Sears Administrative Subdivision
will be postponed until January 28,
2020.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:52 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell was present.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Reiter to approve the Motor Ve-
hicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Sidwell for First United
Methodist Church for a 2010 Ford
Cutaway Van, 2015 Ford Turtle Top
Shuttle, 1996 Ford Cutaway Van
and a 2001 Chevrolet Express Van.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Kouba, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Reiter and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Sidwell for South Central
Behavioral Services, Inc. for a 2007
Toyota Camry and a 2011 Toyota
RAV. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Reiter, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Sidwell for Goodwill Industries
of Greater Nebraska Inc. for a 2013
Hyundai Accent, 2001 Ford E350
Van, 2013 Chevrolet Impala, 2013
Dodge Grand Caravan, 2017
Dodge Grand Caravan and a 2017
Chevrolet Cruze. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Sidwell for RYDE Trans-
it-Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska for (2) 2008 Chevro-
let Uplander, (5) 2010 Ford Cuta-
way, (2) 2010 Ford Expedition, (3)
2010 Dodge Caravan, 2012 Chev-
rolet Crew Cab, (2) 2014 Dodge
Caravan, 2014 Chevrolet G2500,
(3) 2014 Ford Cutaway, (3) 2016
Ford Cutaway, 2017 Chevrolet Ex-
press Van, (6) 2017 Ford Cutaway
and (3) 2018 Dodge Caravan.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:59 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Highway Superintendent
John Maul was present for the fol-
lowing agenda items.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to award the bid for the 2020
Asphalt Resurfacing to Werner
Construction in the amount of
$388,241.18. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to authorize the Chairman to
sign the Interlocal Cooperative
Agreement for tree removal be-
tween Buffalo County Agricultural
Association and Buffalo County,
Nebraska with the following Reso-
lution 2019-56. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Ab-
stain: Loeffelholz. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-56
WHEREAS Buffalo County and
the Buffalo County Agricultural As-
sociation desire to enter into and
have an Interlocal Government
Agreement for tree removal ser-
vices, and
WHEREAS, an Interlocal Govern-
ment Agreement has been drafted
that addresses, shared expenses,
supervision, and other issues as
more specifically addressed in that
agreement, and
NOW THEREFORE, be it re-
solved that Buffalo County accepts
the Interlocal Agreement between
itself and Buffalo County Agricul-
tural Association, all as set forth in
the minutes of this meeting and this
Board authorizes the Chairperson
to sign this agreement on behalf of
Buffalo County and to do all neces-
sary acts to carry out the provi-
sions of this Interlocal agreement.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the Emer-
gency Relief Program-Emerge-
ncy/Permanent Repairs with the
following Resolution 2019-57.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-57
For Emergency Relief Program--
Emergency/Permanent Repairs
Buffalo County
Project No. ER-10(73)
Control No. 42908
DDIR Site L10-01
Whereas: Certain transportation
facilities have been designated as
being eligible for Federal assis-
tance from the Department of
Transportation through the Emer-
gency Relief Program (ER) of the
Federal Highway Administration
(FHWA); and
Whereas: Major Highways and
bridges in Nebraska that are part of
the Federal-Aid highway system
suffered widespread serious dam-
age as a result of flooding beginn-
ing on March 12, 2019 (Disaster #
NE 19) and were in need of emer-
gency or temporary repair, or resto-
ration; and
Whereas: The Nebraska Depart-
ment of Transportation, as a recipi-
ent of the previously described
Federal assistance, is charged with
oversight of the expenditures of
said funds; and
Whereas: The County has com-
pleted all repair work on an eligible
Federal-Aid route to restore essen-
tial traffic.
Whereas: The project has met all
contract provisions as required by
23 CFR Part 633A; met the Da-
vis-Bacon wage requirements; and
abided by the Disadvantaged Busi-
ness Enterprises (DBE) require-
ments, American with Disability Act
(ADA) requirements "Buy America"
Provisions, FHWA 1273 and prohi-
bitions against the use of convict
labor (23 US.C. 114); and
Whereas: The State has com-
pleted the required NEPA docu-
ment, along with resource agency
concurrences, and no new right of
way (ROW) was needed for com-
pleting permanent repairs; and
Whereas: All emergency repairs
were completed within 180 days
and are eligible for 100% federal
reimbursement; and
Whereas: The total emergency
repairs reimbursement is
$25,524.86 and no further costs re-
lating to this project will be incurred
or submitted to the State.
Be it Resolved: That the Ne-
braska Department of Transporta-
tion is hereby requested to act on
behalf of Buffalo County to admin-
ister Federal funds.
Be it Further Resolved: That the
Chairman of the County Board is
authorized to sign this Resolution
on behalf of said Board.
A petition for road top mainte-
nance of Hawthorne Heights Sub-
division was received from James
Nickman. Moved by Higgins and
seconded by Klein to accept the
petition for review purposes by the
Highway Superintendent and report
back to this Board on January 14,
2020. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Chairman McMullen called on
each Board member present for
committee reports and recommen-
dations.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the following
December 2019 vendor claims as
submitted by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
GENERAL FUND
ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL
HEALTH I 6,434.90; ALL CITY
GARAGE DOOR R 1,020.00; ALL
MAKES AUTO SU 1,348.78;
AMERI-TECH INDUSTRIAL SU
213.24; MANDI J AMY RE 410.78;
REBECCA TVRDIK ANDERSON S
1,293.75; APPLE MARKET SU
68.23; AUTO VALUE PARTS SU
33.99; MICHAEL W BALDWIN S
1,511.25; BAMFORD INC S 600.00;
RICHARD BEECHNER E 75.00;
FRANCIS BIEHL RE 26.10; BRAD
W BIGELOW E 225.00; BISHOP
LAW S 3,872.50; BLUE SHIELD
TACTICAL E 115.00; BOYS TOWN
E 751.57; BRAD RODGERS MD
FAMILY MC 266.89; SCOTT
BRADY RE 31.32; JONATHAN R
BRANDT S 5,211.71; CHARLES
BREWSTER S 4,560.00; D. BRAN-
DON BRINEGAR RE 12.63; BRU-
NER FRANK SCHUMACHER S
12,066.07; BUFFALO CO BOARD
COMMISSIONERS E 50.00; BUF-
FALO CO ATTORNEY E 475.00;
BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY'S OF-
FICE E 222.45; BUFFALO CO
CLERK E 810.00; BUFFALO CO
COMMUNITY PARTNERS E
1,187.82; BUFFALO CO COURT E
2,438.00; BUFFALO CO PUBLIC
DEFENDER RE 318.89; BUFFALO
CO REGISTER OF DEEDS E
114.00; BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E
2,917.59; DORIS BURBY E 16.50;
CANDO E 6,133.45; MICHAEL D
CARPER S 983.80; RYAN C CAR-
SON RE 45.00; CENTRAL MEDIA-
TION CENTER E 740.00; CENTRAL
NE CREMATION E 1,350.00;
CHARLESWORTH CONSULTING
E 909.00; CHARTER COMMUNI-
CATIONS S 465.97; JENNIFER
CHURCH RE 282.80; CIMARRON
COURT RT 210.00; CITY OF
KEARNEY U 2,574.52; CITY OF
KEARNEY AP 122,117.08; CITY OF
KEARNEY AP 85,164.50; CITY OF
KEARNEY U 187.85; CLERK OF
DISTRICT COURT E 1,845.00;
CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT E
348.25; CLERK OF DISTRICT
COURT E 441.00; CLIPPER PUB-
LISH SU 252.00; CNA SURETY E
40.00; CONSOLIDATED MANAGE-
MENT S 24,252.63; CONTEMPO-
RARY OBSTETRICS MC 69.79;
TRACY L COOK RT 250.00; COP-
YCAT PRINTING SU 957.80; CAR-
OLINE COTE RE 329.50; CRAIG
FUNERAL HOME E 1,000.00; CUL-
LIGAN S 311.50; WENDY C CUTT-
ING E 192.00; CVSOAN E 110.00;
DAN'S SANITATION S 14.00;
DANKO EMERGENCY EQUIP EQ
494.15; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-
NTRAL E 1,280.00; DASH MEDI-
CAL GLOVES SU 1,168.60; LYDIA
DAVIS RE 111.01; DAWSON CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 24.10; DAW-
SON PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U
3,430.72; DAMON DEEDS RE
45.00; DEPT OF PATHOLOGY-ST
LOUIS MC 247.00; DEWALD
DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW S
2,686.00; DMILACO SPORTS E
673.50; DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF E
22.66; DOWHY TOWING S
171.00; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE
14.93; EAKES SU 4,084.03;
SHAWN EATHERTON RE 61.24;
EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO
10 AP 19,226.67; EGAN SUPPLY
SU 489.16; ELN, LLC RT 290.00;
KERRY ELSEN RE 150.24; ENTER-
PRISE ELECTRIC S 29.95; ES-
CHAT E 73.12; FANGMEYER
ASCHWEGE & BESSE S 2,631.05;
PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00; KARI
FISK RE 45.00; DENNIS FRIES RT
240.00; FRONTIER U 10,466.73;
FYE LAW S 6,170.17; GALLS, LLC
SU 750.04; CYNTHIA GEMBALA
HUGG E 955.70; JESSICA GEY E
153.70; M. TIMM DEVELOPMENT
RT 210.00; GREAT PLAINS DEN-
TAL MC 760.92; GREAT PLAINS
RADIOLOGY MC 73.12; GUARD-
IAN RFID E 3,196.00; HALL CO
SHERIFF E 97.62; ANDREW W
HOFFMEISTER RE 45.00;
HOLMES PLUMBING SU 95.93;
HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE &
KUHL E 1,000.00; LISA R HUERTA
RE 45.00; INTEGRATED CON-
TROLS S 2,367.46; INTELLICOM
COMPUTER S 406.00; JACK'S
UNIFORMS SU 430.47; JACOB-
SEN ORR LAW S 10,558.70;
JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SU 395.33;
JUSTICE WORKS E 176.00; KEAR-
NEY CHAMBER COMMERCE E
865.00; KEARNEY CO SHERIFF'S
OFFICE E 67.70; KEARNEY HUB A
651.82; KEARNEY RENTAL PROS
RT 330.00; WILLIE KEEP RE 39.44;
NICK KILLOUGH RE 45.00; JEF-
FREY C KNAPP S 548.56; JEAN
KNEESE R 19.00; KONICA
MINOLTA BUSINESS AP 2,453.28;
KONICA MINOLTA PREMIER AP
2,969.11; DOUG KRAMER RE
330.36; KRONOS E 1,251.05; LAN-
CASTER CO SHERIFF E 97.32;
LANDMARK IMPLEMENT S
497.73; LAWSON PRODUCTS SU
121.37; DR MICHAEL LAWSON E
150.00; PATRICK LEE RE 45.00;
LEXISNEXIS RISK E 25.00;
LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ, PC S
2,140.25; LINCOLN CO SHERIFF E
21.05; STEPHEN G LOWE S
2,231.25; MARLATT MACHINE SU
390.01; JOHN MARSH RE 45.00;
LYNN MARTIN RE 45.00; MAS-
TERS TRUE VALUE SU 10.72;
SHARON MAULER RE 45.00; JEN-
NIFER R MCCARTER REPORT E
1,605.00; LAYKIN MCCOY E 69.88;
ANGELA MCILNAY RE 26.10; MI-
CHAEL MEFFERD RE 45.00; MEN-
ARDS SU 1,542.64; MICROFILM
IMAGING E 682.00; MIDWEST
CONNECT E 2,867.47; MIDWEST
DOOR S 11,504.00; CHRISTINA
MILLER E 20.00; MIPS AP
3,723.72; MIRROR IMAGE CAR E
230.62; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS
EQ 1,843.98; JERAD MURPHY RE
260.87; NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
OF COUNTIES E 922.00; NACO E
4,272.89; NATIONAL SHERIFF'S
ASSOCIATION E 129.00; NE CEN-
TRAL TELEPHONE CO U 331.88;
NE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
E 120.00; NE HEALTH & HUMAN
SERVICES E 651.00; NE INSTI-
TUTE OF FORENSIC E 2,833.00;
NE LAW ENFORCEMENT E 80.00;
NE PUBLIC POWER DIST U
219.34; NE PUBLIC POWER DIS-
TRICT U 13,675.48; NE SPE-
CIALTY NETWORK MC 8.21; NE
STATE FIRE MARSHAL AGENCY E
480.00; NE STATE FIRE MARSHAL
E 120.00; NEBRASKA.GOV E
10.00; NEBRASKALINK HOLD-
INGS U 615.00; KRISTI NEWMAN
RE 43.15; ROBERT NORDHUES
RT 210.00; NORTHWESTERN EN-
ERGY U 4,124.55; OWENS EDU-
CATIONAL SVCS E 1,151.48;
NATE PEARSON RE 45.00; PELL
REPORTING E 3,069.45; PHELPS
CO DISTRICT COURT E 22.50;
POLICE OFFICERS ASSOC E
570.00; PRACTICAL APPLICA-
TIONS E 1,727.00; PSYCHOLOGI-
CAL RESOURCES MC 540.00;
QUILL CORP WU 505.58; KANE M
RAMSEY RE 45.00; JAMIE
RANSDELL E 20.00; ILENE RICH-
ARDSON R 14.00; PEDRO
RODRIGUEZ E 66.40; RUN-N--
IRON CUSTOMIZING EQ 1,250.00;
RYAN SAALFELD RE 45.00; SAFA-
RILAND, LLC SU 972.41; SARPY
CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 22.33;
SCHUMACHER BROTHERS
FENCING E 750.00; KIRK SCOTT
RE 45.00; SECURITY TRANSPORT
SVCS S 1,958.85; DAVID SESNA
RE 25.00; SHREDDING SOLU-
TIONS S 45.00; TRENTON SNOW,
LLC RT 1,000.00; SOLID WASTE
AGENCY E 4.00; WENDY SPEN-
CER RE 25.00; STAMM ROMERO
& ASSOC S 7,433.75; STEGEMAN
SOLUTIONS S 569.38; THOMAS
S. STEWART S 2,985.00; SUPE-
RION S 4,389.65; SUPERIOR
FOUNDATIONS S 17,028.00; MI-
CHAEL J SYNEK S 2,186.00; BIG
RACK SHACK/ELF ENTERPRISES
S 225.00; FRIENDS PROGRAM E
1,273.92; LOCKMOBILE S 31.70;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E
422.58; THOMSON REUTERS -
WEST E 477.01; THOMSON REU-
TERS - WEST E 2,638.18; THOM-
SON REUTERS-WEST E 594.10;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E
501.66; TRI COUNTY GLASS S
31.24; TYE & ROWLING S
6,104.87; U S POSTMASTER E
945.00; U.S. POSTAL SVC E
356.00; U.S. BANK E 18,795.03;
UASIDEKICK E 83.83; KAMERAN
ULFERTS RE 25.00; UNIVERSITY
OF NE-LINCOLN RE 5,000.00;
USPS - HASLER E 1,000.00;
MARC VACEK RE 72.50; VERIZON
CONNECT NWF E 37.90; VERIZON
WIRELESS U 1,080.27; VERIZON
WIRELESS U 1,596.28; RANDALL
VEST RE 64.96; VILLAGE AT
KEARNEY RT 250.00; VILLAGE OF
ELM CREEK E 52.49; VILLAGE OF
MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-
FORM S 72.36; WALDINGER
CORP E 6,226.63; WALGREENS
MC 330.44; WELLS FARGO E
341.60; WELLS FARGO E 17.15;
WELLS FARGO E 907.47; ME-
LISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00; JEFF
WIRTH RE 98.00; LOYE WOLFE
RE 235.48; WOODS & AITKEN LLP S 21,080.11; JASON WOZNIAK RE
45.00; WPCI MC 47.50; YORK CO
SHERIFF E 21.05; MELANIE R
YOUNG RE 45.00; ERIC ZIKMUND
RE 45.00
ROAD FUND
ALL CITY GARAGE DOOR SU
52.00; AUSSIE HYDRAULICS S
546.61; ARNOLD MOTOR S
2,007.84; BOSSELMAN ENERGY
SU 118.08; BROADFOOT SAND G
4,969.90; BUFFALO OUTDOOR
POWER EQ 780.00; BUILDERS
WAREHOUSE SU 104.06;
CARQUEST SU 2,818.51; CERTI-
FIED POWER SU 1,246.89;
CLEVENGERS C STORE F 52.52;
CORNHUSKER CLEANING SU
57.12; ED BROADFOOT & SONS
SAND G 16,229.97; FAMILY
PRACTICE ASSOC MC 404.00;
FARM PLAN S 787.28; FARMERS
CO-OP ASSOC F 129.54; FAS-
TENAL CO SU 19.10; GARRETT TI-
RES S 1,877.17; GLASS DOCTOR
S 25.04; INLAND TRUCK PARTS S
1,198.83; K & B PARTS SU 75.80;
KELLY SUPPLY CO SU 179.77;
LAWSON PRODUCTS SU
1,456.99; MASTERS TRUE VALUE
SU 20.26; MATHESON TRI-GAS
SU 6,051.87; MENARDS SU
625.92; MID NE AGGREGATE G
582.25; MIDWEST SERVICE SU
1,173.00; MILLER & ASSOCIATES
E 4,565.00; NE TRUCK CENTER
SU 63.78; NMC, INC. S 17,021.29;
NOVUS WINDSHIELD S 45.00;
PLATTE VALLEY AUTO SU 23.09;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-
TOR SU 1,879.51; ROADRUNNER
TIRE S 452.50; SAFETY KLEEN E
404.40; SAHLING KENWORTH SU 106.14; SMITH CO SIDE DUMP
TRAILERS SU 1,556.29; TRUCK
CENTER COMPANIES SU 249.68;
U.S. BANK E 7,499.81; UNION PA-
CIFIC RAILROAD E 8,779.81;
WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 32.90;
WPCI MC 51.50
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
49,713.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E 49,655.00
DEEDS P&M
FIDLAR TECHNOLOGIES E
6,232.54; MIPS S 249.00
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE
MC 304,570.11
DRUG FORFEITURES
BRAD BUTLER RE 1,243.31; NE
STATE PATROL FOUNDATION RE
4,066.49
INHERITANCE TAX
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AP
227,703.11
911 WIRELESS FUND
BUFFALO CO TREASURER RE
27,251.67; CENTURYLINK E
36,376.50
WEED DISTRICT
GRAHAM TIRE E 80.00; NE
WEED CONTROL ASSOC E
210.00; PLATTE VALLEY AUTO SU
133.51; U.S. BANK E 25.62
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
CENTURYLINK U 1,994.69;
CENTURYLINK U 1,061.47; FRON-
TIER U 1,578.69; FRONTIER COM-
MUNICATIONS U 272.34; NE
CENTRAL TELEPHONE U 109.99;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TIONS E 1,417.67
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present.
At 10:11 A.M., Chairman
McMullen asked if there was anyth-
ing else to come before the Board
before he declared the meeting ad-
journed sine die until the reorgani-
zation meeting on Tuesday, Janu-
ary 14, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. and in-
structed County Clerk Janice Giffin
to publish notice for the same ac-
cording to Nebraska Law.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF PLAINS DREDGING, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Plains Dredging, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1415 Eagle Road, Kearney,
NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Jeff Richardson,
1415 Eagle Road, Kearney, NE
68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on December 18, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Jeff Richardson
1415 Eagle Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Matt Wietfield
2172 Road 1A
Leigh, NE 68643
Dan Wietfield
114 Road X
Leigh, NE 68643
Kenton Kabes
2139 Road 4
Clarkson, NE 68629
Kyle Kabes
56616 823 Road
Leigh, NE 68643
Jeff Richardson, Member
GANZ LAW OFFICES,
P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. BOX 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF PMPKM Farm, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
PMPKM Farm, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company, is organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska, with its registered office
and designated office at 7190 Ma-
ple Road, Gibbon, NE 68840. The
initial agent for service of process
is Warren D. Fitzgerald, 7190 Ma-
ple Road, Gibbon, NE 68840. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska, including but
not limited to the power to pur-
chase, sell, own, construct, de-
velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-
nance, refinance and otherwise
deal with real estate and personal
property of all kinds and interests
therein, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. The limited liability com-
pany was formed on November 1,
2019 and will continue for a perpet-
ual period of duration. Its affairs
shall be conducted by its members
pursuant to the Certificate of Or-
ganization and Operating Agree-
ment duly adopted by the Com-
pany.
Warren D. Fitzgerald, Organizer
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
RIVER RUN PROPERTY
DEVELOPMENT, LLC
Notice is hereby given that River
Run Property Development, LLC,
(hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street mailing address of the Com-
pany's initial designated office is
45632 Kilgore Rd., Gibbon, NE.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Anne L. Car-
son, whose street and mailing ad-
dress is 45632 Kilgore Rd., Gibbon,
NE 68840.
NOTICE
LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME
CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI19-556
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Tovi Mae Graham
Notice is hereby given that on the
5th day of December, 2020, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's or children's
name(s) from Tovi Mae Graham to
Finely Scott Graham.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, in courtroom, 1512 Central
Ave., Kearney, NE, on the 6th day
of January, 2020, at 9:15 a.m., or
as soon thereafter as will be con-
venient for the court and that un-
less sufficient cause is shown to
the contrary, the minor child(ren)'s
name(s) will be changed from that
of Tovi Mae Graham to Finley Scott
Graham.
Lindsey Michelle Graham
Dated: December 19, 2019
1719 E. 34th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
