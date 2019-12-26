NOTICE
Notice is given that CK Outdoor,
LLC, a Nebraska limited liability
company, has been merged into
Legacy Outdoor Advertising, LLC,
a Wyoming limited liability com-
pany. Legacy Outdoor Advertising,
LLC shall be the surviving organi-
zation, and shall continue as a Wy-
oming limited liability company.
The organizational documents of
Legacy Outdoor Advertising, LLC,
as the surviving organization, shall
continue as they currently exist,
with no amendments of its organi-
zational documents to be made. A
Plan of Merger has been approved
and consented to by the Members
of both companies. All assets of
CK Outdoor, LLC shall be trans-
ferred to Legacy Outdoor Advertis-
ing, LLC, and Legacy Outdoor Ad-
vertising, LLC shall assume all lia-
bilities and obligations of CK Out-
door, LLC.
SIMMONS OLSEN
LAW FIRM, P.C., L.L.O.
1502 Second Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
ZNEZ D19,26,J2
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Rodney L. Schuller and
Terra J. Schuller, dated October
26, 2010, and recorded on Novem-
ber 5, 2010, Document No.
2010-7275 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on February 4,
2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
The following described real
estate (as defined in Neb. Rev.
Stat. §76-201): Lots 7 and 8,
Block 8, Original Town of Ra-
venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Being the same property con-
veyed from Adam M. Cook to
Rodney L. Schuller by deed re-
corded November 30, 2006 in In-
strument 2006-9181 in the regis-
trar's office of Buffalo County.
Parcel ID #: 040 115 000 Block:
Lot:, commonly known as 501 Ve-
rona Avenue, Ravenna, NE, 68869
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
December 19, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 222342).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ D19,26,J2,9,16
Lindsay E. Pedersen of
KATHERINE R. HALL
ATTORNEY AT LAW, PC, LLO
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that IN-
SIGHT COMMERCIAL PROPER-
TIES, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-
bility company, has been organized
under the Nebraska Limited Liabil-
ity Company Act. The address of
initial designated office is 2908
West 39th Street, Suite B, Kearney,
NE 68845, and the initial registered
agent for service of process is
Thomas Z. Maxson, 2908 West
39th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE
68845. This Company is not organ-
ized to render a professional serv-
ice. The limited liability company
commenced on November 26,
2019, and it shall have perpetual
existence. The Company's affairs
shall be conducted by its members
in accordance with an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
INSIGHT COMMERCIAL
PROPERTIES, LLC
By Katherine R. Hall,
Attorney at Law, P.C., L.L.O,
Attorney for said Company
ZNEZ D19,26,J2
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at
9:00 A.M. at the District's Head-
quarters, located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict.
ZNEZ D26,t1
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Pogg Enterprises, Inc., whose
registered agent is Shannon
Poggendorf and registered office is
1608 E. 47th Street Place, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847, was formed
on December 19, 2019 to engage
in any lawful business. The corpo-
ration has authorized 1,000 shares
of capital stock.
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
ZNEZ D26,J2,9
