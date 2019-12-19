 

NOTICE

 

Notice is given that CK Outdoor,

LLC, a Nebraska limited liability

company, has been merged into

Legacy Outdoor Advertising, LLC,

a Wyoming limited liability com-

pany. Legacy Outdoor Advertising,

LLC shall be the surviving organi-

zation, and shall continue as a Wy-

oming limited liability company.

The organizational documents of

Legacy Outdoor Advertising, LLC,

as the surviving organization, shall

continue as they currently exist,

with no amendments of its organi-

zational documents to be made. A

Plan of Merger has been approved

and consented to by the Members

of both companies. All assets of

CK Outdoor, LLC shall be trans-

ferred to Legacy Outdoor Advertis-

ing, LLC, and Legacy Outdoor Ad-

vertising, LLC shall assume all lia-

bilities and obligations of CK Out-

door, LLC.

SIMMONS OLSEN

LAW FIRM, P.C., L.L.O.

1502 Second Avenue

Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Notice of Minutes

Village of Miller

Board of Trustees

December 12th 2019

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.

in the Miller Community Hall with

trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes

and Terry Hansen, Rick Bowie

present. The chairman acknowl-

edged the open meeting laws,

which are posted in the community

hall. The minutes of the November

meeting were read. Hansen made

the motion to approve the minutes,

seconded by Lourenco roll call vote

was 5 to 0, motion passed. Motion

by to pay the claims totaling

$3013.24 by Hansen, seconded by

Holmes Roll call Motion passed 5

to 0. Claims Frontier $134.38

phone, Buffalo County $99.29, law

enforcement, Kearney hub $17.32,

legal, IRS $236.02 taxes, Terry

Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon Holmes,

Rick Bowie and Joe Lourenco $45

each board pay, Glen Nichols

$401.72, wages, Amy Graham

$588.66, wages, Marybelle Burge

$157, wages, Dawson Power

$107163, electricity, Prairie Hills

$39.95, Bosselmans $261.95, pro-

pane, Marybelle Burge $5.32, ice

melt, Motion to appoint Reed Miller

as street superintendent for year

2020 by Holmes, seconded by

Hansen. Roll call 5 to 0 motion

passed. Open Forum. Motion to

adjourn by Holmes, seconded by

Bowie. Motion passed 5 to 0.

Meeting adjourned at 7:09.

NOTICE

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN

December 2019

 

Adaptivemall.com LLC Supplies

$914.95; All Makes Miscellaneous

Expenditure $721.08; All Makes

Auto Supply Tires and Parts

$1,480.42; Almquist Maltzahn

Galawa Luth Professional Services

$760.50; Alpha Rehabilitation Pupil

Services $222.56; Amazon Capital

Services Supplies $16,318.22;

American Band Accessories Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $917.40;

American Band Accessories Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $124.75;

American Outlets Inc Supplies

$278.45; American Red Cross-

Health & Safety Svcs Employee

Training and Development Services

$150.00; Amy Denny. Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $64.00; Amy Wal-

ters Travel $24.59; Andie Stitt Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $850.00;

Andrew Hale Supplies $2,755.00;

Anixter Inc Supplies $345.32; An-

thony Cordova Professional Ser-

vices $275.00; Apple Acres Or-

chard Food $120.00; Apple Inc

TechnologyRelated Hardware

$205.95; Apple Inc Supplies

$519.80; Apple Inc Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $149.00; Ap-

ple Inc Supplies $11.95; Apple Inc

Supplies $491.42; Apple Inc Sup-

plies $158.00; Apple Market Sup-

plies $1,334.33; Apple Market Sup-

plies $65.00; Arnold Motor Supply

Supplies $114.76; ASHA American

SpeechLangHear Assoc Dues and

Fees $225.00; Ashfall Fossil Beds

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$400.00; Ask Supply Co Supplies

$39.50; AssetGenie Inc Repairs &

Maintenance Services $138.65; As-

setGenie Inc Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $3,707.20; As-

setGenie Inc Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $239.40; AUCA

Chicago Lockbox Uniforms

$1,041.73; Awards Unlimited Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $142.71;

Awards Unlimited Supplies

$183.06; Axmann Heating & Air

Conditioning Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $4,948.00; Axtell High

School Supplies $100.00; Best

Western Plus Lincoln Inn & Suites

Travel $1,128.00; Big Apple Fun

Center Dues and Fees $663.00;

Bimbo Bakeries USA Food

$4,503.46; BioRad Laboratories,

Inc Supplies $142.75; Black Hills

Energy Natural Gas $682.58; Blue-

Path Finance FC LLC Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$40,817.85; Body Worx Vehicle Re-

pair $3,977.44; Boogaarts Food

Store Food $89.56; Bosselman En-

ergy Inc Vehicle Gasoline $753.87;

Brodart Co Periodicals $51.57;

Brooke Caravan Travel $25.64;

Bryce Abbey Professional Services

$200.00; Buffalo County Ag Asso-

ciation Supplies $200.00; Builders

HowTo Warehouse Supplies

$965.68; Builders HowTo Ware-

house Miscellaneous Expenditure

$7.39; Builders HowTo Warehouse

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$2,114.05; Bus Parts Warehouse

Tires and Parts $344.57; Business

World ProdHastings Supplies

$21.48; CadenaSmith Enterprises

Supplies $77.83; Carl Whitney

Sand & Gravel Snow Services

$2,425.00; Carol Kenton Travel

$27.72; Carol Kenton Travel

$36.71; Carolina Biological Supply

Supplies $140.64; Carquest Auto

Parts Stores Tires and Parts

$247.81; Cash from NebraskaLand

National Bank Supplies $42.41;

Cash from NebraskaLand National

Bank Miscellaneous Expenditure

$37.93; CashWa Distributing Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $143.50;

CashWa Distributing Food

$88,614.15; Cassandra Spivey Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $37.34;

CDW Government Inc Supplies

$346.41; Cecy Yendra Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $15.05; CED/-

American Electric Supplies $70.24;

Central Community College GI Pro-

fessional Services $47,785.00;

Central Hydraulic Syst & Equip Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

$1,624.97; Central Valley Miscella-

neous Expenditure $168.68; Char-

ter Communications Supplies

$26.39; Charter Communications

Other Communication $1,178.04;

Charter Communications Other

Communication $13.20; Charter

Communications Miscellaneous

Expenditure $7.92; Chase County

High School Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $124.41; Chase Haus-

sermann Professional Services

$150.00; Chelsey Jensen Travel

$98.94; Chelsie Palu Travel

$102.36; Chemetrics Supplies

$33.33; Chesterman Co. Supplies

$1,903.20; Chesterman Co. Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $98.40; Ches-

terman Co. Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $196.80; Chesterman

Co. Miscellaneous Expenditure

$373.50; Chesterman Co. Food

$4,180.45; Chinyere Obasi Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $13.95; Chris

Loofe Miscellaneous Expenditure

$51.13; Chris Nelson Travel $47.56;

Chris Weis Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $24.00; Cindy Pawloski

Travel $37.00; City Of Kearney Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $42.25;

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline $12,229.41; City of Kear-

ney School Resource Office Secu-

rity Officer $6,585.10; City of Kear-

neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-

bage $6,526.71; Clayton Moyer

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$125.00; Clint Edwards Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $399.75; Coach

Evaluator LP Technology Software

$298.50; Coach Master's Inc Vehi-

cle Repair $10,320.31; Comfort

Suites West Omaha Travel

$1,941.00; Comfy Bowl Inc Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $75.00; Con-

troltemp Inc Supplies $760.99;

Copycat Printing Inc Supplies

$37.00; CR Contract Services Dues

and Fees $830.00; Create 308 Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $1,584.53;

Creighton Ross Professional Ser-

vices $125.00; CTBook Holdings

LLC Miscellaneous Expenditure

$363.25; Culligan Of Kearney Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $31.94;

Culligan Of Kearney Miscellaneous

Expenditure $103.44; DanceS-

ounds Miscellaneous Expenditure

$295.00; Danielle Frank Profes-

sional Services $75.00; Dan's Sani-

tation Inc Garbage $122.00; Dar-

leen Farwell Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $36.00; DAS State Ac-

counting Central Finance Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$229.32; Dave Behle Professional

Services $50.00; David Sayler Pro-

fessional Services $150.00; Daw-

son Public Power District Electricity

$586.01; Deb Baumgartner Travel

$34.80; Deb Stocker Miscellaneous

Expenditure $40.00; DECA Reston

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$120.00; DECA Reston Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $20.00; Designer

Craft Woodworking Furniture and

Fixtures $1,010.00; Desiree John

Travel $32.54; Desiree John Travel

$6.50; Desiree John Travel $66.41;

DHHS Licensure Unit Professional

Services $115.00; Dianne Lamb

Travel $13.92; Divas Floral Sup-

plies $62.50; Divas Floral Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $16.00; Divas

Floral Miscellaneous Expenditure

$30.00; Dmilaco Sports Fashions

Supplies $44.00; Dmilaco Sports

Fashions Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $598.00; Donald D Koller Sup-

plies $474.52; Dynamic T's Screen

Printing & Promotions Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $1,396.14; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies

$2,523.66; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $797.72; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $289.32; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $38.40;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$369.86; Eakes Office Solutions

Textbooks Consumables $396.23;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$87.18; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $49.60; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $49.59; Eakes Of-

fice Solutions Supplies $49.59;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$24.04; Eakes Office Solutions Fur-

niture and Fixtures $504.00; Eakes

Office Solutions Furniture and Fix-

tures $917.60; Eakes Office Solu-

tions Supplies $223.12; Eakes Of-

fice Solutions Supplies $109.90;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$477.47; Ecolab Supplies $541.98;

Edlio LLC Professional Services

$44,948.13; Eduardo Loredo Pro-

fessional Services $150.00; Ei-

leen's Colossal Cookies Miscella-

neous Expenditure $169.00; Elec-

tronic Sound Inc Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $806.20; Elkhorn

South High School Miscellaneous

Expenditure $1,246.98; ELocalLink

Inc Advertising $3,000.00; Emily

Koski Travel $10.09; ESU 10 Sped

Tuition/Agencies $47,108.08; ESU

10 Miscellaneous Expenditure

$167.00; Ewell Educational Ser-

vices Professional Services

$325.00; FactCite Supplies

$151.00; Farmers Union Coop

Assn Supplies $52.80; Fastenal

Company Supplies $1.00;

Flaghouse Inc Supplies $34.00;

Flags USA Supplies $55.00; Flinn

Scientific Inc Supplies $887.94;

Formal Fashions, Inc Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $2,138.40; Formal

Fashions, Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $21.15; Frontier Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$1,947.27; Fun Express LLC Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $123.26;

Fun Express LLC Miscellaneous

Expenditure $148.38; Fundraising

University Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $5,043.00; Fundraising Univer-

sity Miscellaneous Expenditure

$5,251.00; Garrett Tires & Treads

Repairs & Maintenance Services

$35.50; Gartner & Associates Co

Inc Supplies $674.00; General

Parts LLC Supplies $1,038.69;

Good Samaritan foundation Teen

Net $34,361.00; Goodwin Tucker

Group Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices $2,940.76; Graham Tire Tires

and Parts $40.20; Grainger Sup-

plies $63.20; Grand Island Sr High

School Dues and Fees $275.00;

Grand Island Sr High School Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $120.00;

Greg McKain Professional Services

$275.00; Gustave A Larson Com-

pany Supplies $4,391.44; Harco

Athletic Reconditioning Inc Sup-

plies $864.50; Hastings High

School Dues and Fees $160.00;

Hiland Dairy Foods Food

$20,471.87; Hobby Lobby Stores

Inc Supplies $164.18; Hoehner Turf

Irrigation Lawn Services $825.00;

Hoehner Turf Irrigation Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $705.15; Holly

French Supplies $40.00; Holmes

Plumbing & Htg Supplies $202.64;

Hometown Leasing Rentals of

Equipment and Vehicles $9,343.89;

HyVee Accounts Receivable Food

$742.33; Infinity Promotions Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$612.86; Integrated Security Solu-

tions LLC Repairs & Maintenance

Services $170.00; IXL Learning

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,200.00; J W Pepper & Son Inc

Supplies $224.09; J W Pepper &

Son Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

$68.45; J W Pepper & Son Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $338.24;

Jack Lederman Co Inc Supplies

$59.74; Jack Lederman Co Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$132.48; Jacob Consbruck Sup-

plies $90.00; Jacob Consbruck

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$500.00; Jacob Oertle Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $133.50; JAMF

Software Technology Software

$16,821.00; Jason Mundorf Travel

$201.33; Jeff Fuqua Dues and Fees

$14.50; Jen Scheribel Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $149.95; Jen

Scheribel Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $371.42; Jenae Loeffelholz

Miscellaneous Expenditure $10.00;

Jenni L Erhart Professional Ser-

vices $250.00; Jennie Schuster

Supplies $11.96; Jesse Florang

Travel $100.28; Jessica Walters

Travel $66.35; Jimmy Johns Sup

plies $187.00; JoAnn Koontz Pro-

fessional Services $250.00; Jodi

Richards Mileage Paid to Parents

$2,366.40; Joe Walz Dues and

Fees $155.00; Johnstone Supply

Supplies $6,336.73; Johnstone

Supply Supplies $1,967.31; Junior

Library Guild AudioVisual Materials

$235.20; K2 Trophies and Awards,

LLC Supplies $193.20; Kaleigh

Johnson Travel $29.00; Kaplan

Early Learning Company Supplies

$74.90; Kate Murphy Travel $54.06;

Kathe Cox Supplies $210.00; Kath-

leen Sladek Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $67.40; Kathy BockSeshadri

Miscellaneous Expenditure $16.25;

Kaylie Miller Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $313.17; Kearney Ace

Hardware Supplies $21.17; Kear-

ney Ag & Auto Repair Inc Vehicle

Repair $559.66; Kearney Area

Chamber Of Commerce Dues and

Fees $1,250.00; Kearney Area

Solid Landfill City Of Kear Profes-

sional Services $415.05; Kearney

Hub Supplies $916.74; Kearney Li-

ons Club Professional Services

$450.00; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $20,664.76; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $13,324.17; Kearney Public

Library City of Kearney Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $28.99; Kearney

Quality Sew & Vac Supplies

$52.89; Kearney Tire & Auto Serv-

ice Co Vehicle Repair $518.92;

Kearney Winlectric Co Supplies

$1,888.00; Kearney Winnelson

Supplies $2,438.12; Kehl Tree

Service Professional Services

$6,275.00; Keith Surber Profes-

sional Services $150.00; Kelli Ur-

banek Travel $176.26; Kelly Supply

Co Supplies $151.70; Kerry Marlatt

Travel $12.06; Kevin Cheng Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $250.00; KHS

Band Boosters Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,250.00; Kidwell Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

$1,450.00; KPS Foundation Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $6,000.00;

KSO CPAs + Advisors Account-

ing/Auditing Services $10,475.00;

Kyle Heilbrun Travel $30.57; LAC

Wrestling Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $300.00; Lakeshore Lrng Ma-

terials Supplies $331.50; Lakeshore

Lrng Materials Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $122.99; Lance Fuller

Travel $493.01; Lanette Puccini

Professional Services $85.00; Lawn

Builders Lawn Services $1,594.96;

Lawrence Helmick Miscellaneous

Expenditure $65.00; Lawson Prod-

ucts Inc Supplies $4,134.95; Libbi

Harsh Travel $34.68; Liberty Hard-

woods Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $3,046.38; Lincoln Northeast

High School Dues and Fees

$75.00; Lincoln Southeast High

School Dues and Fees $200.00;

Lips Printing Service Supplies

$90.62; Lisa Nagatani Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $9.99; Lori Keller

Travel $14.09; Lou's Sporting

Goods Uniforms $4,838.37; Lucas

Pistulka Professional Services

$150.00; Lynette Wiltgen Miscella-

neous Expenditure $136.14;

Mackin Educational Resources Li-

brary Referances $779.14; Martin

Kracl Professional Services

$125.00; Master Grinding & Secu-

rity LLC Supplies $382.00; Masters

True Value Supplies $286.48;

Matheson Linweld Supplies

$2,988.13; Matt Eledge Profes-

sional Services $320.00; Maureen

Bird Miscellaneous Expenditure

$200.00; Maverick Industries Inc

Professional Services $909.50;

MaywoodHayes Center Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $178.88; McGraw

Hill School Education Holdings LL

Supplies $146.90; Mead Lumber

Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $16,622.10; Mead Lumber

Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $7,290.24; Megan Schmidt

Supplies $56.98; Megan Schmidt

Miscellaneous Expenditure $28.11;

Melisa Dobish Travel $260.08;

Menards Kearney Supplies

$3,696.89; Menards Kearney Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $564.41;

Menards Kearney Miscellaneous

Expenditure $32.20; Merryman

Performing Arts Center Rentals of

Equipment and Vehicles

$30,098.40; Merryman Performing

Arts Center Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $500.00; Metal Doors & Hard-

ware Co Supplies $295.00; Mi6

Pizza, Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $791.70; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $209.88;

Mi6 Pizza, Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $162.46; Mi6 Pizza, Inc

Food $5,138.05; Michelle Arehart

Travel $275.30; Michelle Bombeck

Supplies $325.82; Michelle DeVries

Travel $12.93; Michelle McCormick

Miscellaneous Expenditure $40.00;

Midamerica Books Supplies

$268.30; MidNebraska Garage

Doors Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $1,400.00; Midway Chevrolet

Tires and Parts $214.36; Midwest

Connect Postage $1,701.65; Mindi

Heese Travel $16.70; Misko Sports

Supplies $1,503.00; Mitch Olson

Travel $13.80; Mobile Defenders

LLC Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices $2,979.64; Mobile Defenders

LLC Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices $299.88; Monte Kratzenstein

Professional Services $125.00;

Moonlight Embroidery & Screen

Print Miscellaneous Expenditure

$544.00; Moonlight Embroidery &

Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $300.00; Morgan Bird

Travel $85.26; Morris Press & Of-

fice Supplies Supplies $1,422.75;

Morris Press & Office Supplies Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $1,317.00;

Mosaic Pupil Services $2,859.30;

MTI Enterprises Inc. Supplies

$798.50; Musician's Friend Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$479.97; NASBNE Association of

School Boards Dues and Fees

$728.00; Nathan Gustafson Profes-

sional Services $125.00; National

FFA Organization Miscellaneous

Expenditure $215.00; National FFA

Organization Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $60.00; Naviance, a Hob-

sons Company Technology Soft-

ware $1,623.60; Navigator Motor-

coaches Inc Transportation

Charges $835.00; NCA Supplies

$45.00; NCSANebraska Council of

School Admin Travel $129.00; NDE

NE Department of Education Travel

$40.00; NDE Early Childhood Train-

ing Center Professional Services

$360.00; Nebraska DECA Miscella-

neous Expenditure $453.06; Ne-

braska FFA Association Miscella-

neous Expenditure $1,584.00; Ne-

braska HOSA Dues and Fees

$245.00; Nebraska Library Associ-

ation Periodicals $129.50; Ne-

braska Public Power District Elec-

tricity $52,541.20; Nebraska Public

Power District Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $72.74; Nebraska Public

Power District Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $71.96; Nebraska Public

Power District Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $39.40; Nebraska State

Literacy Association Supplies

$200.00; Nebraska State Literacy

Association Travel $410.00; Ne-

braska State Literacy Association

Miscellaneous Expenditure $35.00;

Nebraska State Literacy Associa-

tion Miscellaneous Expenditure

$325.00; Nebraska Thespians Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $2,875.00;

Nicole Peterson Travel $23.90;

Northwestern Energy Natural Gas

$4,575.82; Northwestern Energy

New Construction Miscellaneous

Expenditure $24.71; NSAA Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $400.40;

NSAA Miscellaneous Expenditure

$502.93; NSAA Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $2,502.04; NSBA Nebr

State Bandmasters Assoc Supplies

$120.00; Office Depot Inc Supplies

$65.97; O'Keefe Elevator Co Pro-

fessional Services $785.00; Omaha

Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $360.00;

Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquar-

ium Miscellaneous Expenditure

$240.00; Omaha Music Therapy

LLC Pupil Services $504.00;

Omaha World Herald Advertising

$1,614.00; One Source Profes-

sional Services $485.35; OnLine

Imaging Services Professional Ser-

vices $3,505.00; O''Reilly Auto

Parts Store # 398 Vehicle Gasoline

$239.99; Parker Witthuhn Profes-

sional Services $175.00; Parker

Witthuhn Professional Services

$150.00; Patricia MahrtRoberts

Professional Services $1,200.00;

Patrick McFadden Miscellaneous

Expenditure $651.15; Paula

Gaasch Travel $264.24; Peak Inter-

ests LLC Food $4,147.50; PEP CO,

Inc. Professional Services

$1,230.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &

Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal

Services $870.00; Platinum Awards

& Gifts Supplies $33.20; Platinum

Awards & Gifts Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $144.70; Platte Valley

Communications Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $837.24; Pyramid

School Products Supplies $188.75;

Qdoba Mexican Grill Miscellaneous

Expenditure $1,290.00; Quill Cor-

poration Supplies $762.93; Quill

Corporation Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $486.84; Read Naturally

Inc Supplies $690.00; Reading with

TLC Supplies $61.44; Really Good

Stuff Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $181.37; Rebecca Luedke

Miscellaneous Expenditure $25.00;

Renaissance Learning Inc Miscella-

neous Expenditure $4,779.00;

Rhonda Moseley Travel $44.31;

Robert Lloyd Holland Professional

Services $130.00; Ron Smith Wres-

tling Professional Services $150.00;

Runza Southeast Supplies

$382.50; Ryonet Supplies $942.75;

Saffron S Buettner Professional

Services $60.00; Sara Halvorsen

Travel $100.46; Sara Langan Travel

$62.93; Sara Langan Travel

$116.93; Sara Liess Miscellaneous

Expenditure $16.18; Sarah Plonkey

Travel $10.32; Sarah Snyder Essay

Supplies $408.28; Sayler Screen-

printing Supplies $250.00; Scholas-

tic Book Clubs Supplies $49.50;

Scholastic Book Clubs Miscella-

neous Expenditure $1,014.00;

Scholastic Book Clubs Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $75.00; Scholastic

Book Fairs Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $1,317.03; Scholastic Book

Fairs Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,350.14; Scholastic Inc. Miscella-

neous Expenditure $1,215.00;

Scholastic Magazines Inc. Supplies

$156.59; School Pride Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $60.00; School

Specialty Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,018.14; Shelton

Dehaan Company Supplies

$190.00; Sherri Frisbie Pupil Ser-

vices $618.24; Shredding Solutions

Miscellaneous Expenditure $45.00;

Social Thinking Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $178.67; Sodexo, Inc &

Affiliates Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $155.36; Sonova USA Inc

Supplies $178.99; Southeastern

Performance Apparel Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $2,291.94; Spar-

tanNash Family Fresh Supplies

$229.42; Specialist ID Name

Badges $269.00; SportsEngine

c/oTrackwrestling Professional Ser-

vices $194.80; Spracklin Chiro-

practic Physicals $90.00; State Fire

Marshal Office Professional Ser-

vices $240.00; Stefanie Green Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $14.35;

Stelling Brass & Winds Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $4,759.00; Steve

Barth Professional Services

$200.00; Steve Burnett Profes-

sional Services $150.00; Striv, Inc

Supplies $2,975.00; Sue Higgins

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$109.00; Summer Lukasiewicz Pro-

fessional Services $250.00; Sup-

plyWorks Supplies $1,715.90;

TAESE/USU Technical Assist Ex-

cell Sped Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $120.00; Take Down Club

Supplies $1,000.00; Talking Child

LLC Supplies $15.98; Tara

Abdallah Supplies $62.58; TEACH

Magazine Explore $25.00; Teacher

Synergy Inc Supplies $254.98;

Teacher Synergy Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $152.99; Terry Pfeiffer

Professional Services $150.00; The

College Board NY Dues and Fees

$400.00; The Economist Newspa-

per, NA, Inc Periodicals $149.00;

The Filter Shop Inc Supplies

$360.01; The Foreign Candy Co.,

Inc. Miscellaneous Expenditure

$430.83; The Library Store Inc

Supplies $139.04; The Lockmobile

Supplies $17.20; The Thompson

Co. Food $11,438.14; The Violin

Shop in Lincoln, Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $6,804.00; Thrift-

y/Hertz Car Rental Transportation

Charges $899.35; Tiffany Weiss

Travel $65.68; Today's Classroom

LLC Supplies $2,669.20; Trace

Gumb Professional Services

$175.00; Trace Gumb Professional

Services $275.00; Trane Building

Acquitions and Improvements

$87,132.03; TriCounty Glass Inc

Repairs & Maintenance Services

$816.00; Trisha Abels Travel

$21.11; Troxell Communications

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

$4,813.00; Truck Center Compa-

nies Tires and Parts $220.47; Tuan

Bui Miscellaneous Expenditure

$10.00; ULINE Supplies $565.18;

Unite Private Networks LLC Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$4,186.12; UNO Music Department

Dues and Fees $250.00; UNO Mu-

sic Department Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $210.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$57.50; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $172.50; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$16.76; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $119.25; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $360.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$20.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $40.63; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $14.99; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$8.00; US Bank Cardmember Serv-

ice TechnologyRelated Hardware

$38.81; US Bank Cardmember

Service Technology Software

$325.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Professional Services

$253.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Transportation Charges

$127.62; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $143.19; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$98.92; US Bank Cardmember

Service Dues and Fees $114.00;

US Bank Cardmember Service

Travel $46.86; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges $124.34; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$1,078.88; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$175.13; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,547.50; US Bank Cardmember

Service Transportation Charges

$50.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Transportation Charges

$59.67; US Bank Cardmember

Service Transportation Charges

$96.19; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$95.50; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,978.91; US Bank Cardmember

Service Transportation Charges

$2,136.80; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$737.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$72.90; US Bank Cardmember

Service Transportation Charges

$175.98; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $4,429.95; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $80.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges $114.50; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $1,600.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $448.50;

US Bank Cardmember Service

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$100.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$61.20; US Bank Cardmember

Service Transportation Charges

$63.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,017.50; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$30.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $142.82; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $40.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$3,194.95; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,314.40; US Games Sport Sup-

ply Group Inc Supplies $245.69;

USI Education & Government Sales

Supplies $180.03; Valentino's Sup-

plies $65.88; Valentino's Miscella-

neous Expenditure $255.00; Verdis

Group LLC Professional Services

$3,525.00; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$107.73; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $6.02;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $52.47; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $82.60; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$18.42; Verizon Wireless Flat Sal-

ary Stipends $0.00; Verizon Wire-

less Purchased Service Telephone

$36.84; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $87.59;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $18.42; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $18.42; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$18.42; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $18.42;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $18.42; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $64.18; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$18.42; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$190.56; Vernon Library Supplies,

Inc. Furniture and Fixtures $525.34;

VEX Robotics Inc Supplies

$224.97; Vicki Maupin Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $350.00; W.T. Cox

Subscriptions Periodicals

$1,351.62; Walmart Community

BRC Supplies $979.81; Walmart

Community BRC Supplies

$2,107.54; Walnut Middle School

Supplies $218.00; Wayne High

School Miscellaneous Expenditure

$121.09; Wendy Deyo Supplies

$50.00; West Music Supplies

$28.35; Will White Professional

Services $150.00; Woodworker's

Supply Inc Supplies $318.29;

World's Finest Chocolate Supplies

$3,095.00; Worthington Direct Sup-

plies $443.55; WPS Western Psy-

chological Services Supplies

$831.60; Wyhe's Choice Fundrais-

ing Miscellaneous Expenditure

$5,681.50; Yandas Music Technol-

ogyRelated Hardware $1,150.00;

Yandas Music Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $360.50; Yandas Music

Miscellaneous Expenditure $41.00

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR

December 2019

 

All Makes Building Acquitions

and Improvements $1,134.00; BD

Construction Building Acquitions

and Improvements $429,186.43;

First National Bank Fremont Re-

demption of Principal

$6,104,489.38; GSI Engineering

Northern Division LLC Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$2,334.50; Trane Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$216,000.25; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$6,541.19

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Rodney L. Schuller and

Terra J. Schuller, dated October

26, 2010, and recorded on Novem-

ber 5, 2010, Document No.

2010-7275 in the Office of the Re-

corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-

cessor Trustee will on February 4,

2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

The following described real

estate (as defined in Neb. Rev.

Stat. §76-201): Lots 7 and 8,

Block 8, Original Town of Ra-

venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Being the same property con-

veyed from Adam M. Cook to

Rodney L. Schuller by deed re-

corded November 30, 2006 in In-

strument 2006-9181 in the regis-

trar's office of Buffalo County.

Parcel ID #: 040 115 000 Block:

Lot:, commonly known as 501 Ve-

rona Avenue, Ravenna, NE, 68869

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

December 19, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 222342).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

Lindsay E. Pedersen of

KATHERINE R. HALL

ATTORNEY AT LAW, PC, LLO

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that IN-

SIGHT COMMERCIAL PROPER-

TIES, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-

bility company, has been organized

under the Nebraska Limited Liabil-

ity Company Act. The address of

initial designated office is 2908

West 39th Street, Suite B, Kearney,

NE 68845, and the initial registered

agent for service of process is

Thomas Z. Maxson, 2908 West

39th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE

68845. This Company is not organ-

ized to render a professional serv-

ice. The limited liability company

commenced on November 26,

2019, and it shall have perpetual

existence. The Company's affairs

shall be conducted by its members

in accordance with an Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company.

INSIGHT COMMERCIAL

PROPERTIES, LLC

By Katherine R. Hall,

Attorney at Law, P.C., L.L.O,

Attorney for said Company

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday,

January 6, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., to

transact business of the Buffalo

County Extension Office.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified.

The public is wel-

come.                                            

Brent Plugge 

Extension Educator

NOTICE

PERMISSIVE EXEMPTIONS

 

Form 451 (for years divisible by

four)

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

77-202.01, the Exemption Applica-

tion Form 451 must be filed by

qualifying organizations on or be-

fore December 31, 2019 to apply

for an exemption in tax year 2020

(for years divisible by four)

Please note, the Exemption Ap-

plication Form 451 was updated in

June of 2019 and is available on

the PAD website under Forms. The

form is also available on the Buffalo

County Assessor’s Website.

This is the statutory form that

must be used for December 2019

seeking exemptions for 2020.

The County Assessor will not ac-

cept outdated forms or incomplete

application forms. The Reaffirma-

tion Form 451A is NOT to be used

in December 2019.

NOTICE

VACANT OR UNIMPROVED

LOT APPLICATION

 

Form 191 (Filed every year)

The owner of two or more vacant

or unimproved lots that are being

held for sale or resale, may elect to

have the lots treated as one parcel

for property assessment and prop-

erty tax purposes. These lots must

be in the same subdivision and in

the same tax district. See Neb.

Rev. Stat. § 77-132. An election for

treatment as one parcel must be

made annually by filing this form

with the county assessor by De-

cember 31 immediately preceding

the year for which the election to

treat the vacant or unimproved lots

as one parcel is sought.

The form is available on the PAD

website under Forms. The form is

also available on the Buffalo

County Assessor’s Website

