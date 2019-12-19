NOTICE
Notice is given that CK Outdoor,
LLC, a Nebraska limited liability
company, has been merged into
Legacy Outdoor Advertising, LLC,
a Wyoming limited liability com-
pany. Legacy Outdoor Advertising,
LLC shall be the surviving organi-
zation, and shall continue as a Wy-
oming limited liability company.
The organizational documents of
Legacy Outdoor Advertising, LLC,
as the surviving organization, shall
continue as they currently exist,
with no amendments of its organi-
zational documents to be made. A
Plan of Merger has been approved
and consented to by the Members
of both companies. All assets of
CK Outdoor, LLC shall be trans-
ferred to Legacy Outdoor Advertis-
ing, LLC, and Legacy Outdoor Ad-
vertising, LLC shall assume all lia-
bilities and obligations of CK Out-
door, LLC.
SIMMONS OLSEN
LAW FIRM, P.C., L.L.O.
1502 Second Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
ZNEZ D19,26,J2
Notice of Minutes
Village of Miller
Board of Trustees
December 12th 2019
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.
in the Miller Community Hall with
trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes
and Terry Hansen, Rick Bowie
present. The chairman acknowl-
edged the open meeting laws,
which are posted in the community
hall. The minutes of the November
meeting were read. Hansen made
the motion to approve the minutes,
seconded by Lourenco roll call vote
was 5 to 0, motion passed. Motion
by to pay the claims totaling
$3013.24 by Hansen, seconded by
Holmes Roll call Motion passed 5
to 0. Claims Frontier $134.38
phone, Buffalo County $99.29, law
enforcement, Kearney hub $17.32,
legal, IRS $236.02 taxes, Terry
Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon Holmes,
Rick Bowie and Joe Lourenco $45
each board pay, Glen Nichols
$401.72, wages, Amy Graham
$588.66, wages, Marybelle Burge
$157, wages, Dawson Power
$107163, electricity, Prairie Hills
$39.95, Bosselmans $261.95, pro-
pane, Marybelle Burge $5.32, ice
melt, Motion to appoint Reed Miller
as street superintendent for year
2020 by Holmes, seconded by
Hansen. Roll call 5 to 0 motion
passed. Open Forum. Motion to
adjourn by Holmes, seconded by
Bowie. Motion passed 5 to 0.
Meeting adjourned at 7:09.
ZNEZ D19,t1
NOTICE
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN
December 2019
Adaptivemall.com LLC Supplies
$914.95; All Makes Miscellaneous
Expenditure $721.08; All Makes
Auto Supply Tires and Parts
$1,480.42; Almquist Maltzahn
Galawa Luth Professional Services
$760.50; Alpha Rehabilitation Pupil
Services $222.56; Amazon Capital
Services Supplies $16,318.22;
American Band Accessories Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $917.40;
American Band Accessories Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $124.75;
American Outlets Inc Supplies
$278.45; American Red Cross-
Health & Safety Svcs Employee
Training and Development Services
$150.00; Amy Denny. Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $64.00; Amy Wal-
ters Travel $24.59; Andie Stitt Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $850.00;
Andrew Hale Supplies $2,755.00;
Anixter Inc Supplies $345.32; An-
thony Cordova Professional Ser-
vices $275.00; Apple Acres Or-
chard Food $120.00; Apple Inc
TechnologyRelated Hardware
$205.95; Apple Inc Supplies
$519.80; Apple Inc Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $149.00; Ap-
ple Inc Supplies $11.95; Apple Inc
Supplies $491.42; Apple Inc Sup-
plies $158.00; Apple Market Sup-
plies $1,334.33; Apple Market Sup-
plies $65.00; Arnold Motor Supply
Supplies $114.76; ASHA American
SpeechLangHear Assoc Dues and
Fees $225.00; Ashfall Fossil Beds
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$400.00; Ask Supply Co Supplies
$39.50; AssetGenie Inc Repairs &
Maintenance Services $138.65; As-
setGenie Inc Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $3,707.20; As-
setGenie Inc Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $239.40; AUCA
Chicago Lockbox Uniforms
$1,041.73; Awards Unlimited Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $142.71;
Awards Unlimited Supplies
$183.06; Axmann Heating & Air
Conditioning Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $4,948.00; Axtell High
School Supplies $100.00; Best
Western Plus Lincoln Inn & Suites
Travel $1,128.00; Big Apple Fun
Center Dues and Fees $663.00;
Bimbo Bakeries USA Food
$4,503.46; BioRad Laboratories,
Inc Supplies $142.75; Black Hills
Energy Natural Gas $682.58; Blue-
Path Finance FC LLC Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$40,817.85; Body Worx Vehicle Re-
pair $3,977.44; Boogaarts Food
Store Food $89.56; Bosselman En-
ergy Inc Vehicle Gasoline $753.87;
Brodart Co Periodicals $51.57;
Brooke Caravan Travel $25.64;
Bryce Abbey Professional Services
$200.00; Buffalo County Ag Asso-
ciation Supplies $200.00; Builders
HowTo Warehouse Supplies
$965.68; Builders HowTo Ware-
house Miscellaneous Expenditure
$7.39; Builders HowTo Warehouse
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$2,114.05; Bus Parts Warehouse
Tires and Parts $344.57; Business
World ProdHastings Supplies
$21.48; CadenaSmith Enterprises
Supplies $77.83; Carl Whitney
Sand & Gravel Snow Services
$2,425.00; Carol Kenton Travel
$27.72; Carol Kenton Travel
$36.71; Carolina Biological Supply
Supplies $140.64; Carquest Auto
Parts Stores Tires and Parts
$247.81; Cash from NebraskaLand
National Bank Supplies $42.41;
Cash from NebraskaLand National
Bank Miscellaneous Expenditure
$37.93; CashWa Distributing Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $143.50;
CashWa Distributing Food
$88,614.15; Cassandra Spivey Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $37.34;
CDW Government Inc Supplies
$346.41; Cecy Yendra Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $15.05; CED/-
American Electric Supplies $70.24;
Central Community College GI Pro-
fessional Services $47,785.00;
Central Hydraulic Syst & Equip Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
$1,624.97; Central Valley Miscella-
neous Expenditure $168.68; Char-
ter Communications Supplies
$26.39; Charter Communications
Other Communication $1,178.04;
Charter Communications Other
Communication $13.20; Charter
Communications Miscellaneous
Expenditure $7.92; Chase County
High School Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $124.41; Chase Haus-
sermann Professional Services
$150.00; Chelsey Jensen Travel
$98.94; Chelsie Palu Travel
$102.36; Chemetrics Supplies
$33.33; Chesterman Co. Supplies
$1,903.20; Chesterman Co. Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $98.40; Ches-
terman Co. Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $196.80; Chesterman
Co. Miscellaneous Expenditure
$373.50; Chesterman Co. Food
$4,180.45; Chinyere Obasi Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $13.95; Chris
Loofe Miscellaneous Expenditure
$51.13; Chris Nelson Travel $47.56;
Chris Weis Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $24.00; Cindy Pawloski
Travel $37.00; City Of Kearney Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $42.25;
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline $12,229.41; City of Kear-
ney School Resource Office Secu-
rity Officer $6,585.10; City of Kear-
neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-
bage $6,526.71; Clayton Moyer
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$125.00; Clint Edwards Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $399.75; Coach
Evaluator LP Technology Software
$298.50; Coach Master's Inc Vehi-
cle Repair $10,320.31; Comfort
Suites West Omaha Travel
$1,941.00; Comfy Bowl Inc Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $75.00; Con-
troltemp Inc Supplies $760.99;
Copycat Printing Inc Supplies
$37.00; CR Contract Services Dues
and Fees $830.00; Create 308 Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $1,584.53;
Creighton Ross Professional Ser-
vices $125.00; CTBook Holdings
LLC Miscellaneous Expenditure
$363.25; Culligan Of Kearney Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $31.94;
Culligan Of Kearney Miscellaneous
Expenditure $103.44; DanceS-
ounds Miscellaneous Expenditure
$295.00; Danielle Frank Profes-
sional Services $75.00; Dan's Sani-
tation Inc Garbage $122.00; Dar-
leen Farwell Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $36.00; DAS State Ac-
counting Central Finance Pur-
chased Service Telephone
$229.32; Dave Behle Professional
Services $50.00; David Sayler Pro-
fessional Services $150.00; Daw-
son Public Power District Electricity
$586.01; Deb Baumgartner Travel
$34.80; Deb Stocker Miscellaneous
Expenditure $40.00; DECA Reston
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$120.00; DECA Reston Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $20.00; Designer
Craft Woodworking Furniture and
Fixtures $1,010.00; Desiree John
Travel $32.54; Desiree John Travel
$6.50; Desiree John Travel $66.41;
DHHS Licensure Unit Professional
Services $115.00; Dianne Lamb
Travel $13.92; Divas Floral Sup-
plies $62.50; Divas Floral Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $16.00; Divas
Floral Miscellaneous Expenditure
$30.00; Dmilaco Sports Fashions
Supplies $44.00; Dmilaco Sports
Fashions Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $598.00; Donald D Koller Sup-
plies $474.52; Dynamic T's Screen
Printing & Promotions Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $1,396.14; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies
$2,523.66; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $797.72; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $289.32; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $38.40;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$369.86; Eakes Office Solutions
Textbooks Consumables $396.23;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$87.18; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $49.60; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $49.59; Eakes Of-
fice Solutions Supplies $49.59;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$24.04; Eakes Office Solutions Fur-
niture and Fixtures $504.00; Eakes
Office Solutions Furniture and Fix-
tures $917.60; Eakes Office Solu-
tions Supplies $223.12; Eakes Of-
fice Solutions Supplies $109.90;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$477.47; Ecolab Supplies $541.98;
Edlio LLC Professional Services
$44,948.13; Eduardo Loredo Pro-
fessional Services $150.00; Ei-
leen's Colossal Cookies Miscella-
neous Expenditure $169.00; Elec-
tronic Sound Inc Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $806.20; Elkhorn
South High School Miscellaneous
Expenditure $1,246.98; ELocalLink
Inc Advertising $3,000.00; Emily
Koski Travel $10.09; ESU 10 Sped
Tuition/Agencies $47,108.08; ESU
10 Miscellaneous Expenditure
$167.00; Ewell Educational Ser-
vices Professional Services
$325.00; FactCite Supplies
$151.00; Farmers Union Coop
Assn Supplies $52.80; Fastenal
Company Supplies $1.00;
Flaghouse Inc Supplies $34.00;
Flags USA Supplies $55.00; Flinn
Scientific Inc Supplies $887.94;
Formal Fashions, Inc Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $2,138.40; Formal
Fashions, Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $21.15; Frontier Pur-
chased Service Telephone
$1,947.27; Fun Express LLC Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $123.26;
Fun Express LLC Miscellaneous
Expenditure $148.38; Fundraising
University Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $5,043.00; Fundraising Univer-
sity Miscellaneous Expenditure
$5,251.00; Garrett Tires & Treads
Repairs & Maintenance Services
$35.50; Gartner & Associates Co
Inc Supplies $674.00; General
Parts LLC Supplies $1,038.69;
Good Samaritan foundation Teen
Net $34,361.00; Goodwin Tucker
Group Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices $2,940.76; Graham Tire Tires
and Parts $40.20; Grainger Sup-
plies $63.20; Grand Island Sr High
School Dues and Fees $275.00;
Grand Island Sr High School Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $120.00;
Greg McKain Professional Services
$275.00; Gustave A Larson Com-
pany Supplies $4,391.44; Harco
Athletic Reconditioning Inc Sup-
plies $864.50; Hastings High
School Dues and Fees $160.00;
Hiland Dairy Foods Food
$20,471.87; Hobby Lobby Stores
Inc Supplies $164.18; Hoehner Turf
Irrigation Lawn Services $825.00;
Hoehner Turf Irrigation Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $705.15; Holly
French Supplies $40.00; Holmes
Plumbing & Htg Supplies $202.64;
Hometown Leasing Rentals of
Equipment and Vehicles $9,343.89;
HyVee Accounts Receivable Food
$742.33; Infinity Promotions Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$612.86; Integrated Security Solu-
tions LLC Repairs & Maintenance
Services $170.00; IXL Learning
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,200.00; J W Pepper & Son Inc
Supplies $224.09; J W Pepper &
Son Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
$68.45; J W Pepper & Son Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $338.24;
Jack Lederman Co Inc Supplies
$59.74; Jack Lederman Co Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$132.48; Jacob Consbruck Sup-
plies $90.00; Jacob Consbruck
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$500.00; Jacob Oertle Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $133.50; JAMF
Software Technology Software
$16,821.00; Jason Mundorf Travel
$201.33; Jeff Fuqua Dues and Fees
$14.50; Jen Scheribel Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $149.95; Jen
Scheribel Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $371.42; Jenae Loeffelholz
Miscellaneous Expenditure $10.00;
Jenni L Erhart Professional Ser-
vices $250.00; Jennie Schuster
Supplies $11.96; Jesse Florang
Travel $100.28; Jessica Walters
Travel $66.35; Jimmy Johns Sup
plies $187.00; JoAnn Koontz Pro-
fessional Services $250.00; Jodi
Richards Mileage Paid to Parents
$2,366.40; Joe Walz Dues and
Fees $155.00; Johnstone Supply
Supplies $6,336.73; Johnstone
Supply Supplies $1,967.31; Junior
Library Guild AudioVisual Materials
$235.20; K2 Trophies and Awards,
LLC Supplies $193.20; Kaleigh
Johnson Travel $29.00; Kaplan
Early Learning Company Supplies
$74.90; Kate Murphy Travel $54.06;
Kathe Cox Supplies $210.00; Kath-
leen Sladek Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $67.40; Kathy BockSeshadri
Miscellaneous Expenditure $16.25;
Kaylie Miller Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $313.17; Kearney Ace
Hardware Supplies $21.17; Kear-
ney Ag & Auto Repair Inc Vehicle
Repair $559.66; Kearney Area
Chamber Of Commerce Dues and
Fees $1,250.00; Kearney Area
Solid Landfill City Of Kear Profes-
sional Services $415.05; Kearney
Hub Supplies $916.74; Kearney Li-
ons Club Professional Services
$450.00; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $20,664.76; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $13,324.17; Kearney Public
Library City of Kearney Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $28.99; Kearney
Quality Sew & Vac Supplies
$52.89; Kearney Tire & Auto Serv-
ice Co Vehicle Repair $518.92;
Kearney Winlectric Co Supplies
$1,888.00; Kearney Winnelson
Supplies $2,438.12; Kehl Tree
Service Professional Services
$6,275.00; Keith Surber Profes-
sional Services $150.00; Kelli Ur-
banek Travel $176.26; Kelly Supply
Co Supplies $151.70; Kerry Marlatt
Travel $12.06; Kevin Cheng Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $250.00; KHS
Band Boosters Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,250.00; Kidwell Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
$1,450.00; KPS Foundation Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $6,000.00;
KSO CPAs + Advisors Account-
ing/Auditing Services $10,475.00;
Kyle Heilbrun Travel $30.57; LAC
Wrestling Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $300.00; Lakeshore Lrng Ma-
terials Supplies $331.50; Lakeshore
Lrng Materials Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $122.99; Lance Fuller
Travel $493.01; Lanette Puccini
Professional Services $85.00; Lawn
Builders Lawn Services $1,594.96;
Lawrence Helmick Miscellaneous
Expenditure $65.00; Lawson Prod-
ucts Inc Supplies $4,134.95; Libbi
Harsh Travel $34.68; Liberty Hard-
woods Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $3,046.38; Lincoln Northeast
High School Dues and Fees
$75.00; Lincoln Southeast High
School Dues and Fees $200.00;
Lips Printing Service Supplies
$90.62; Lisa Nagatani Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $9.99; Lori Keller
Travel $14.09; Lou's Sporting
Goods Uniforms $4,838.37; Lucas
Pistulka Professional Services
$150.00; Lynette Wiltgen Miscella-
neous Expenditure $136.14;
Mackin Educational Resources Li-
brary Referances $779.14; Martin
Kracl Professional Services
$125.00; Master Grinding & Secu-
rity LLC Supplies $382.00; Masters
True Value Supplies $286.48;
Matheson Linweld Supplies
$2,988.13; Matt Eledge Profes-
sional Services $320.00; Maureen
Bird Miscellaneous Expenditure
$200.00; Maverick Industries Inc
Professional Services $909.50;
MaywoodHayes Center Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $178.88; McGraw
Hill School Education Holdings LL
Supplies $146.90; Mead Lumber
Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $16,622.10; Mead Lumber
Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $7,290.24; Megan Schmidt
Supplies $56.98; Megan Schmidt
Miscellaneous Expenditure $28.11;
Melisa Dobish Travel $260.08;
Menards Kearney Supplies
$3,696.89; Menards Kearney Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $564.41;
Menards Kearney Miscellaneous
Expenditure $32.20; Merryman
Performing Arts Center Rentals of
Equipment and Vehicles
$30,098.40; Merryman Performing
Arts Center Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $500.00; Metal Doors & Hard-
ware Co Supplies $295.00; Mi6
Pizza, Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $791.70; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $209.88;
Mi6 Pizza, Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $162.46; Mi6 Pizza, Inc
Food $5,138.05; Michelle Arehart
Travel $275.30; Michelle Bombeck
Supplies $325.82; Michelle DeVries
Travel $12.93; Michelle McCormick
Miscellaneous Expenditure $40.00;
Midamerica Books Supplies
$268.30; MidNebraska Garage
Doors Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $1,400.00; Midway Chevrolet
Tires and Parts $214.36; Midwest
Connect Postage $1,701.65; Mindi
Heese Travel $16.70; Misko Sports
Supplies $1,503.00; Mitch Olson
Travel $13.80; Mobile Defenders
LLC Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices $2,979.64; Mobile Defenders
LLC Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices $299.88; Monte Kratzenstein
Professional Services $125.00;
Moonlight Embroidery & Screen
Print Miscellaneous Expenditure
$544.00; Moonlight Embroidery &
Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $300.00; Morgan Bird
Travel $85.26; Morris Press & Of-
fice Supplies Supplies $1,422.75;
Morris Press & Office Supplies Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $1,317.00;
Mosaic Pupil Services $2,859.30;
MTI Enterprises Inc. Supplies
$798.50; Musician's Friend Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$479.97; NASBNE Association of
School Boards Dues and Fees
$728.00; Nathan Gustafson Profes-
sional Services $125.00; National
FFA Organization Miscellaneous
Expenditure $215.00; National FFA
Organization Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $60.00; Naviance, a Hob-
sons Company Technology Soft-
ware $1,623.60; Navigator Motor-
coaches Inc Transportation
Charges $835.00; NCA Supplies
$45.00; NCSANebraska Council of
School Admin Travel $129.00; NDE
NE Department of Education Travel
$40.00; NDE Early Childhood Train-
ing Center Professional Services
$360.00; Nebraska DECA Miscella-
neous Expenditure $453.06; Ne-
braska FFA Association Miscella-
neous Expenditure $1,584.00; Ne-
braska HOSA Dues and Fees
$245.00; Nebraska Library Associ-
ation Periodicals $129.50; Ne-
braska Public Power District Elec-
tricity $52,541.20; Nebraska Public
Power District Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $72.74; Nebraska Public
Power District Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $71.96; Nebraska Public
Power District Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $39.40; Nebraska State
Literacy Association Supplies
$200.00; Nebraska State Literacy
Association Travel $410.00; Ne-
braska State Literacy Association
Miscellaneous Expenditure $35.00;
Nebraska State Literacy Associa-
tion Miscellaneous Expenditure
$325.00; Nebraska Thespians Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $2,875.00;
Nicole Peterson Travel $23.90;
Northwestern Energy Natural Gas
$4,575.82; Northwestern Energy
New Construction Miscellaneous
Expenditure $24.71; NSAA Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $400.40;
NSAA Miscellaneous Expenditure
$502.93; NSAA Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $2,502.04; NSBA Nebr
State Bandmasters Assoc Supplies
$120.00; Office Depot Inc Supplies
$65.97; O'Keefe Elevator Co Pro-
fessional Services $785.00; Omaha
Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $360.00;
Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquar-
ium Miscellaneous Expenditure
$240.00; Omaha Music Therapy
LLC Pupil Services $504.00;
Omaha World Herald Advertising
$1,614.00; One Source Profes-
sional Services $485.35; OnLine
Imaging Services Professional Ser-
vices $3,505.00; O''Reilly Auto
Parts Store # 398 Vehicle Gasoline
$239.99; Parker Witthuhn Profes-
sional Services $175.00; Parker
Witthuhn Professional Services
$150.00; Patricia MahrtRoberts
Professional Services $1,200.00;
Patrick McFadden Miscellaneous
Expenditure $651.15; Paula
Gaasch Travel $264.24; Peak Inter-
ests LLC Food $4,147.50; PEP CO,
Inc. Professional Services
$1,230.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &
Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal
Services $870.00; Platinum Awards
& Gifts Supplies $33.20; Platinum
Awards & Gifts Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $144.70; Platte Valley
Communications Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $837.24; Pyramid
School Products Supplies $188.75;
Qdoba Mexican Grill Miscellaneous
Expenditure $1,290.00; Quill Cor-
poration Supplies $762.93; Quill
Corporation Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $486.84; Read Naturally
Inc Supplies $690.00; Reading with
TLC Supplies $61.44; Really Good
Stuff Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $181.37; Rebecca Luedke
Miscellaneous Expenditure $25.00;
Renaissance Learning Inc Miscella-
neous Expenditure $4,779.00;
Rhonda Moseley Travel $44.31;
Robert Lloyd Holland Professional
Services $130.00; Ron Smith Wres-
tling Professional Services $150.00;
Runza Southeast Supplies
$382.50; Ryonet Supplies $942.75;
Saffron S Buettner Professional
Services $60.00; Sara Halvorsen
Travel $100.46; Sara Langan Travel
$62.93; Sara Langan Travel
$116.93; Sara Liess Miscellaneous
Expenditure $16.18; Sarah Plonkey
Travel $10.32; Sarah Snyder Essay
Supplies $408.28; Sayler Screen-
printing Supplies $250.00; Scholas-
tic Book Clubs Supplies $49.50;
Scholastic Book Clubs Miscella-
neous Expenditure $1,014.00;
Scholastic Book Clubs Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $75.00; Scholastic
Book Fairs Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $1,317.03; Scholastic Book
Fairs Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,350.14; Scholastic Inc. Miscella-
neous Expenditure $1,215.00;
Scholastic Magazines Inc. Supplies
$156.59; School Pride Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $60.00; School
Specialty Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,018.14; Shelton
Dehaan Company Supplies
$190.00; Sherri Frisbie Pupil Ser-
vices $618.24; Shredding Solutions
Miscellaneous Expenditure $45.00;
Social Thinking Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $178.67; Sodexo, Inc &
Affiliates Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $155.36; Sonova USA Inc
Supplies $178.99; Southeastern
Performance Apparel Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $2,291.94; Spar-
tanNash Family Fresh Supplies
$229.42; Specialist ID Name
Badges $269.00; SportsEngine
c/oTrackwrestling Professional Ser-
vices $194.80; Spracklin Chiro-
practic Physicals $90.00; State Fire
Marshal Office Professional Ser-
vices $240.00; Stefanie Green Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $14.35;
Stelling Brass & Winds Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $4,759.00; Steve
Barth Professional Services
$200.00; Steve Burnett Profes-
sional Services $150.00; Striv, Inc
Supplies $2,975.00; Sue Higgins
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$109.00; Summer Lukasiewicz Pro-
fessional Services $250.00; Sup-
plyWorks Supplies $1,715.90;
TAESE/USU Technical Assist Ex-
cell Sped Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $120.00; Take Down Club
Supplies $1,000.00; Talking Child
LLC Supplies $15.98; Tara
Abdallah Supplies $62.58; TEACH
Magazine Explore $25.00; Teacher
Synergy Inc Supplies $254.98;
Teacher Synergy Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $152.99; Terry Pfeiffer
Professional Services $150.00; The
College Board NY Dues and Fees
$400.00; The Economist Newspa-
per, NA, Inc Periodicals $149.00;
The Filter Shop Inc Supplies
$360.01; The Foreign Candy Co.,
Inc. Miscellaneous Expenditure
$430.83; The Library Store Inc
Supplies $139.04; The Lockmobile
Supplies $17.20; The Thompson
Co. Food $11,438.14; The Violin
Shop in Lincoln, Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $6,804.00; Thrift-
y/Hertz Car Rental Transportation
Charges $899.35; Tiffany Weiss
Travel $65.68; Today's Classroom
LLC Supplies $2,669.20; Trace
Gumb Professional Services
$175.00; Trace Gumb Professional
Services $275.00; Trane Building
Acquitions and Improvements
$87,132.03; TriCounty Glass Inc
Repairs & Maintenance Services
$816.00; Trisha Abels Travel
$21.11; Troxell Communications
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
$4,813.00; Truck Center Compa-
nies Tires and Parts $220.47; Tuan
Bui Miscellaneous Expenditure
$10.00; ULINE Supplies $565.18;
Unite Private Networks LLC Pur-
chased Service Telephone
$4,186.12; UNO Music Department
Dues and Fees $250.00; UNO Mu-
sic Department Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $210.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$57.50; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $172.50; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$16.76; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $119.25; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees $360.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$20.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $40.63; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees $14.99; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$8.00; US Bank Cardmember Serv-
ice TechnologyRelated Hardware
$38.81; US Bank Cardmember
Service Technology Software
$325.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Professional Services
$253.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Transportation Charges
$127.62; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $143.19; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$98.92; US Bank Cardmember
Service Dues and Fees $114.00;
US Bank Cardmember Service
Travel $46.86; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges $124.34; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$1,078.88; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$175.13; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,547.50; US Bank Cardmember
Service Transportation Charges
$50.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Transportation Charges
$59.67; US Bank Cardmember
Service Transportation Charges
$96.19; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$95.50; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,978.91; US Bank Cardmember
Service Transportation Charges
$2,136.80; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$737.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$72.90; US Bank Cardmember
Service Transportation Charges
$175.98; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $4,429.95; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $80.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges $114.50; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $1,600.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $448.50;
US Bank Cardmember Service
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$100.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$61.20; US Bank Cardmember
Service Transportation Charges
$63.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,017.50; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$30.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $142.82; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees $40.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$3,194.95; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,314.40; US Games Sport Sup-
ply Group Inc Supplies $245.69;
USI Education & Government Sales
Supplies $180.03; Valentino's Sup-
plies $65.88; Valentino's Miscella-
neous Expenditure $255.00; Verdis
Group LLC Professional Services
$3,525.00; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone
$107.73; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $6.02;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $52.47; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $82.60; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$18.42; Verizon Wireless Flat Sal-
ary Stipends $0.00; Verizon Wire-
less Purchased Service Telephone
$36.84; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $87.59;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $18.42; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $18.42; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$18.42; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $18.42;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $18.42; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $64.18; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$18.42; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone
$190.56; Vernon Library Supplies,
Inc. Furniture and Fixtures $525.34;
VEX Robotics Inc Supplies
$224.97; Vicki Maupin Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $350.00; W.T. Cox
Subscriptions Periodicals
$1,351.62; Walmart Community
BRC Supplies $979.81; Walmart
Community BRC Supplies
$2,107.54; Walnut Middle School
Supplies $218.00; Wayne High
School Miscellaneous Expenditure
$121.09; Wendy Deyo Supplies
$50.00; West Music Supplies
$28.35; Will White Professional
Services $150.00; Woodworker's
Supply Inc Supplies $318.29;
World's Finest Chocolate Supplies
$3,095.00; Worthington Direct Sup-
plies $443.55; WPS Western Psy-
chological Services Supplies
$831.60; Wyhe's Choice Fundrais-
ing Miscellaneous Expenditure
$5,681.50; Yandas Music Technol-
ogyRelated Hardware $1,150.00;
Yandas Music Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $360.50; Yandas Music
Miscellaneous Expenditure $41.00
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR
December 2019
All Makes Building Acquitions
and Improvements $1,134.00; BD
Construction Building Acquitions
and Improvements $429,186.43;
First National Bank Fremont Re-
demption of Principal
$6,104,489.38; GSI Engineering
Northern Division LLC Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$2,334.50; Trane Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$216,000.25; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$6,541.19
ZNEZ D19,t1
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Rodney L. Schuller and
Terra J. Schuller, dated October
26, 2010, and recorded on Novem-
ber 5, 2010, Document No.
2010-7275 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on February 4,
2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
The following described real
estate (as defined in Neb. Rev.
Stat. §76-201): Lots 7 and 8,
Block 8, Original Town of Ra-
venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Being the same property con-
veyed from Adam M. Cook to
Rodney L. Schuller by deed re-
corded November 30, 2006 in In-
strument 2006-9181 in the regis-
trar's office of Buffalo County.
Parcel ID #: 040 115 000 Block:
Lot:, commonly known as 501 Ve-
rona Avenue, Ravenna, NE, 68869
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
December 19, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 222342).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ D19,26,J2,9,16
Lindsay E. Pedersen of
KATHERINE R. HALL
ATTORNEY AT LAW, PC, LLO
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that IN-
SIGHT COMMERCIAL PROPER-
TIES, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-
bility company, has been organized
under the Nebraska Limited Liabil-
ity Company Act. The address of
initial designated office is 2908
West 39th Street, Suite B, Kearney,
NE 68845, and the initial registered
agent for service of process is
Thomas Z. Maxson, 2908 West
39th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE
68845. This Company is not organ-
ized to render a professional serv-
ice. The limited liability company
commenced on November 26,
2019, and it shall have perpetual
existence. The Company's affairs
shall be conducted by its members
in accordance with an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
INSIGHT COMMERCIAL
PROPERTIES, LLC
By Katherine R. Hall,
Attorney at Law, P.C., L.L.O,
Attorney for said Company
ZNEZ D19,26,J2
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday,
January 6, 2020, at 5:30 p.m., to
transact business of the Buffalo
County Extension Office.
The meeting will be held at the
Buffalo County Extension Office,
located at 1400 East 34th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified.
The public is wel-
come.
Brent Plugge
Extension Educator
ZNEZ D19,t1
NOTICE
PERMISSIVE EXEMPTIONS
Form 451 (for years divisible by
four)
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
77-202.01, the Exemption Applica-
tion Form 451 must be filed by
qualifying organizations on or be-
fore December 31, 2019 to apply
for an exemption in tax year 2020
(for years divisible by four)
Please note, the Exemption Ap-
plication Form 451 was updated in
June of 2019 and is available on
the PAD website under Forms. The
form is also available on the Buffalo
County Assessor’s Website.
This is the statutory form that
must be used for December 2019
seeking exemptions for 2020.
The County Assessor will not ac-
cept outdated forms or incomplete
application forms. The Reaffirma-
tion Form 451A is NOT to be used
in December 2019.
ZNEZ D17,18,19
NOTICE
VACANT OR UNIMPROVED
LOT APPLICATION
Form 191 (Filed every year)
The owner of two or more vacant
or unimproved lots that are being
held for sale or resale, may elect to
have the lots treated as one parcel
for property assessment and prop-
erty tax purposes. These lots must
be in the same subdivision and in
the same tax district. See Neb.
Rev. Stat. § 77-132. An election for
treatment as one parcel must be
made annually by filing this form
with the county assessor by De-
cember 31 immediately preceding
the year for which the election to
treat the vacant or unimproved lots
as one parcel is sought.
The form is available on the PAD
website under Forms. The form is
also available on the Buffalo
County Assessor’s Website
ZNEZ D17,18,19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.