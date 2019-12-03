 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

EMBY CLEANING SERVICES

LLC (the "Company") has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The designated office

of the Company is 716 E 56TH ST

APT I11, KEARNEY, NE 68847.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is MARY BLIVEN, 716 E

56TH ST APT I11, KEARNEY, NE

68847. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska October 11 2019.

ZNEZ N26,D3,10

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

AMERICAN CAREER

EMPLOYMENT AGENCY

(A.C.E.) L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provision of the

Nebraska Limited Liability Act,

American Career Employment

Agency L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, hereby gives its

Notice of Amended certificate of

Organization, to wit: The limited lia-

bility company amended its certifi-

cate of Organization, effective Oc-

tober, 28, 2019 by filing its

amended certificate of Organization

with the Nebraska Secretary of the

state's office on October 28, 2019,

to provide Staffing and recruiting

services to private, public and gov-

ernment companies. The company

shall be managed by its agent of

service, Evenel Joseph.

ZNEZ N26,D3,10

ac

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Business name and address:

Hansen Capital Management LLC

3215 9th Avenue

Kearney NE 68845

(308) 238-3008

Nature of Business is to engage

in trading securities, options, mar-

gin accounts or any other lawful

business.

ZNEZ N26,D3,10

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-

mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-

corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-

ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on Decem-

ber 13, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE

SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST

HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S

SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

commonly known as 604 Court

Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

November 5, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 202350).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

ZNEZ N5,12,19,26,D3

 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

Re: 9002.5473

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that the

following-described property will

be sold by Camille R. Hawk, Attor-

ney at Law, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

at the East door of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, in the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

on December 19, 2019, at 10:00

A.M.:

Lot Sixteen (16), except the

South 2.0 feet, Block Eight (8),

Bethany Manor Subdivision to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska

commonly known as 4003 Ave-

nue F, Kearney, NE 68847

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a personal or cashier's check

in the amount of $5,000.00, with

the full purchase price, in certified

funds, to be received by the Trus-

tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the

sale, except this requirement is

waived when the highest bidder is

the beneficiary. (If the sale is held

after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-

ment remains the same, and the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

shall be received by the Trustee by

5:00 p.m. the following business

day.) The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary stamp tax.

This property is sold "as is" and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

If this sale is set aside for any

reason, the Purchaser at the sale

shall be entitled only to a return of

the deposit paid, or the purchase

price if paid by the Purchaser. The

Purchaser shall have no further re-

course against the Beneficiary, the

Servicer for the Beneficiary, the

Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-

ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-

ney. If you are a bidder other than

the Beneficiary, and you choose to

enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-

cepting the terms of this sale with-

out recourse as outlined in this No-

tice of Sale.

By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)

Attorney at Law,

Successor Trustee.

For Walentine O'Toole, LLP

11240 Davenport Street,

P.O. Box 540125

Omaha, NE68154

(402) 330-6300

ZNEZ N5,12,19,26,D3

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.