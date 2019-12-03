NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
EMBY CLEANING SERVICES
LLC (the "Company") has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The designated office
of the Company is 716 E 56TH ST
APT I11, KEARNEY, NE 68847.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is MARY BLIVEN, 716 E
56TH ST APT I11, KEARNEY, NE
68847. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska October 11 2019.
ZNEZ N26,D3,10
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
TO CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
AMERICAN CAREER
EMPLOYMENT AGENCY
(A.C.E.) L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provision of the
Nebraska Limited Liability Act,
American Career Employment
Agency L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, hereby gives its
Notice of Amended certificate of
Organization, to wit: The limited lia-
bility company amended its certifi-
cate of Organization, effective Oc-
tober, 28, 2019 by filing its
amended certificate of Organization
with the Nebraska Secretary of the
state's office on October 28, 2019,
to provide Staffing and recruiting
services to private, public and gov-
ernment companies. The company
shall be managed by its agent of
service, Evenel Joseph.
ZNEZ N26,D3,10
ac
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Business name and address:
Hansen Capital Management LLC
3215 9th Avenue
Kearney NE 68845
(308) 238-3008
Nature of Business is to engage
in trading securities, options, mar-
gin accounts or any other lawful
business.
ZNEZ N26,D3,10
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-
mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-
corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-
ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on Decem-
ber 13, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the
West Door by the Main Foyer of the
Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-
due to the highest bidder for cash:
THE SOUTH HALF OF THE
SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST
HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S
SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-
FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
commonly known as 604 Court
Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
November 5, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 202350).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ N5,12,19,26,D3
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
Re: 9002.5473
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that the
following-described property will
be sold by Camille R. Hawk, Attor-
ney at Law, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
at the East door of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, in the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
on December 19, 2019, at 10:00
A.M.:
Lot Sixteen (16), except the
South 2.0 feet, Block Eight (8),
Bethany Manor Subdivision to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska
commonly known as 4003 Ave-
nue F, Kearney, NE 68847
The highest bidder will deposit
with the Trustee, at the time of the
sale, a personal or cashier's check
in the amount of $5,000.00, with
the full purchase price, in certified
funds, to be received by the Trus-
tee by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the
sale, except this requirement is
waived when the highest bidder is
the beneficiary. (If the sale is held
after 1:00 p.m., the deposit require-
ment remains the same, and the full
purchase price, in certified funds,
shall be received by the Trustee by
5:00 p.m. the following business
day.) The purchaser shall be re-
sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-
plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-
ing the documentary stamp tax.
This property is sold "as is" and
this sale is made without any war-
ranties as to title or condition of the
property.
If this sale is set aside for any
reason, the Purchaser at the sale
shall be entitled only to a return of
the deposit paid, or the purchase
price if paid by the Purchaser. The
Purchaser shall have no further re-
course against the Beneficiary, the
Servicer for the Beneficiary, the
Trustor, the Trustee, or the Benefi-
ciary's/Trustee's/Servicer's Attor-
ney. If you are a bidder other than
the Beneficiary, and you choose to
enter a bid at this sale, you are ac-
cepting the terms of this sale with-
out recourse as outlined in this No-
tice of Sale.
By: Camille R. Hawk (#20395)
Attorney at Law,
Successor Trustee.
For Walentine O'Toole, LLP
11240 Davenport Street,
P.O. Box 540125
Omaha, NE68154
(402) 330-6300
ZNEZ N5,12,19,26,D3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.