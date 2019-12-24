 

Notice is hereby given that Ra-

venna Public Schools is soliciting

bids for the Ravenna High School

Track Runways Resurfacing Proj-

ect. Scope of work includes but is

not limited to the resurfacing of the

field event runways and high jump

pad. Sealed proposals will be re-

ceived for the project at the office

of Ravenna High School - “41750

Carthage Rd, Ravenna, NE 68869”.

Bids are due on or before January

10, 2020, at 12:00 (noon) CST for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

equipment, and services for the

project. Bids will be opened pub-

licly and read aloud at that time.

Interested parties are encouraged

to perform a site observation prior

to bidding. Site observations, bid-

ding documents, and project speci-

fications are available by contact-

ing Superintendent Ken Schroeder

at 308-452-3249 or by emailing <k-

en.schroeder@rave-

nnabluejays.org>

OF WOOLLEY FARMS, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Wool-

ley Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 4915 Cot-

tonmill Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Vin-

cent M. Woolley, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 4915 Cotton-

mill Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The Company shall be con-

sidered organized on January 1,

2020, with an effective time of

12:01 a.m.

Dated: December 10, 2019.

 

Vincent M. Woolley, Organizer

