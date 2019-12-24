NOTICE
RAVENNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that Ra-
venna Public Schools is soliciting
bids for the Ravenna High School
Track Runways Resurfacing Proj-
ect. Scope of work includes but is
not limited to the resurfacing of the
field event runways and high jump
pad. Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived for the project at the office
of Ravenna High School - “41750
Carthage Rd, Ravenna, NE 68869”.
Bids are due on or before January
10, 2020, at 12:00 (noon) CST for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
equipment, and services for the
project. Bids will be opened pub-
licly and read aloud at that time.
Interested parties are encouraged
to perform a site observation prior
to bidding. Site observations, bid-
ding documents, and project speci-
fications are available by contact-
ing Superintendent Ken Schroeder
at 308-452-3249 or by emailing <k-
ZNEZ D24,t1
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF WOOLLEY FARMS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Wool-
ley Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 4915 Cot-
tonmill Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Vin-
cent M. Woolley, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 4915 Cotton-
mill Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The Company shall be con-
sidered organized on January 1,
2020, with an effective time of
12:01 a.m.
Dated: December 10, 2019.
Vincent M. Woolley, Organizer
ZNEZ D17,24,31
