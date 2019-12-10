 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

EMBY CLEANING SERVICES

LLC (the "Company") has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The designated office

of the Company is 716 E 56TH ST

APT I11, KEARNEY, NE 68847.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is MARY BLIVEN, 716 E

56TH ST APT I11, KEARNEY, NE

68847. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska October 11 2019.

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

AMERICAN CAREER

EMPLOYMENT AGENCY

(A.C.E.) L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provision of the

Nebraska Limited Liability Act,

American Career Employment

Agency L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, hereby gives its

Notice of Amended certificate of

Organization, to wit: The limited lia-

bility company amended its certifi-

cate of Organization, effective Oc-

tober, 28, 2019 by filing its

amended certificate of Organization

with the Nebraska Secretary of the

state's office on October 28, 2019,

to provide Staffing and recruiting

services to private, public and gov-

ernment companies. The company

shall be managed by its agent of

service, Evenel Joseph.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Business name and address:

Hansen Capital Management LLC

3215 9th Avenue

Kearney NE 68845

(308) 238-3008

Nature of Business is to engage

in trading securities, options, mar-

gin accounts or any other lawful

business.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Amanda

Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, cabinets, car parts,

and other items remaining in our

possession at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Bill

Strauss the contents of unit #A18.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, collectibles, shelving,

and other items remaining in our

possession at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Jeffrey

Rodriguez the contents of unit

#C49. Including but not limited to

household goods, furniture, clean-

ing supplies, and other items re-

maining in our possession at Ave-

nue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Jose Za-

pata the contents of unit #C33. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, collectibles, car parts,

and other items remaining in our

possession at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Waylon

Kramer the contents of unit #B40.

Including but not limited to high

chair and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

