NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
EMBY CLEANING SERVICES
LLC (the "Company") has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The designated office
of the Company is 716 E 56TH ST
APT I11, KEARNEY, NE 68847.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is MARY BLIVEN, 716 E
56TH ST APT I11, KEARNEY, NE
68847. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska October 11 2019.
ZNEZ N26,D3,10
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
TO CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
AMERICAN CAREER
EMPLOYMENT AGENCY
(A.C.E.) L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provision of the
Nebraska Limited Liability Act,
American Career Employment
Agency L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, hereby gives its
Notice of Amended certificate of
Organization, to wit: The limited lia-
bility company amended its certifi-
cate of Organization, effective Oc-
tober, 28, 2019 by filing its
amended certificate of Organization
with the Nebraska Secretary of the
state's office on October 28, 2019,
to provide Staffing and recruiting
services to private, public and gov-
ernment companies. The company
shall be managed by its agent of
service, Evenel Joseph.
ZNEZ D3,10,17
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Business name and address:
Hansen Capital Management LLC
3215 9th Avenue
Kearney NE 68845
(308) 238-3008
Nature of Business is to engage
in trading securities, options, mar-
gin accounts or any other lawful
business.
ZNEZ N26,D3,10
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Amanda
Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, cabinets, car parts,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ D5,6,7,9,10,11,12
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Bill
Strauss the contents of unit #A18.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, collectibles, shelving,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ D5,6,7,9,10,11,12,13
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Jeffrey
Rodriguez the contents of unit
#C49. Including but not limited to
household goods, furniture, clean-
ing supplies, and other items re-
maining in our possession at Ave-
nue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ D5,6,7,9,10,11,12,13
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Jose Za-
pata the contents of unit #C33. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, collectibles, car parts,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ D5,6,7,9,10,11,12
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Waylon
Kramer the contents of unit #B40.
Including but not limited to high
chair and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ D5,6,7,9,10,11,12
