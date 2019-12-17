NOTICE
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING OF
DECEMBER 10, 2019
AT 7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON COMMUNITY
CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of the meet-
ing and a copy of their acknowl-
edgment of the receipt of the
agenda were communicated in ad-
vance and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. All proceedings
were taken while the convened
meeting was open to the attend-
ance of the public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Zack Ras-
mussen, Candi Lewis, Ted
Eichholz, & Michael Stubbs Absent:
Mike Tracy Also present: Leora
Hofmann, Pat Epley
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:05 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
A motion was made by Eichholz
and seconded by Rasmussen to
approve the Consent Agenda. Yes:
Eichholz, Rasmussen, Lewis &
Stubbs. Absent: Tracy No: none
MC
Claims to be paid: General
Fund- $5,972.19, Street Fund-
$3,255.43 Water Fund- $15,162.06
Sewer Fund- $12,882.62 Bond
Fund $2,472.50 Gross payroll
$7,394.19 IRS taxes $1,847.30 NE
Dept Rev-Sales Tax $557.24 Intuit-
Payroll $12.78 Amazon-equipment
$367.91 Dawson Public Power-
electricity $1,915.98 Depository
Trust-wire $2,457.50 BlackHills En-
ergy-natural gas $155.78 Buffalo
Co Sheriff-contract $147.29 Farm-
ers Co-op Ravenna-fuel $60.00
Frontier-telephone $113.51 &
$62.67 Hand Machining-UPS water
tests $10.28 Jacobsen Orr-legal
$165.60 Johnson Service Co.-r-
epairs $500.00 Kearney Hub-pu-
blish $51.30 Miller & Associ-
ates-fees $6,500.00 Municipal
Supply-parts $1,308.88 NDEQ-new
well loan interest $7,568.53
NDEQ-sewer loan interest
$3,948.60 NE Public Health La-
b-water tests $238.00 Nichols Re-
pair-repairs $657.43 NMPP-su-
pport plan $2,013.00 Postmas-
ter-postage $140.00 Ravenna
Sanitation-Waste Haul $84.00 &
$2,066.00 Town & Country
Bank-fee $15.00 Trotter Service-f-
uel $316.39 Verizon-cell $99.02 Vil-
lage of Pleasanton-petty cash
$7.08 Utility Deposit-refund
$150.00
Leora reported on delinquent util-
ity bills.
Discussion was made on the
sewer line replacement between
Pine & Spruce street in the alley.
Will close Pine Street in the first
block across from Hand’s Ma-
chining until next week as pave-
ment will be removed for sewer line
to be replaced.
Pat reported on a sewer line that
had plugged. Pat cleared the plug
and continues to check manholes
until Johnson Service Co can come
at a later date to check further into
it.
Leora gave a report on FEMA and
the streets and drainage ditches.
Maintenance on the water tower
was tabled until spring or summer.
Eichholz moved and Rasmussen
seconded to renew the Bobcat op-
tion with the joy sticks. Yes:
Eichholz, Rasmussen, Lewis &
Stubbs Absent: Tracy No: none MC
Pat gave the maintenance report.
Eichholz moved and Lewis se-
conded to re-appoint Michael
Stubbs as the Village Board
Chairperson. Yes: Eichholz, Lewis,
Rasmussen & Stubbs Absent:
Tracy No: none MC
Rasmussen moved and Eichholz
seconded to approve the following
appointments to the Village offices
and other appointments along with
the 2020 Village Holiday Schedule.
Clerk/Treasurer: Leora Hofmann,
Water/Street/Sewer Commissioner:
Patrick Epley, Cemetery Sexton:
Keith Paitz, Village Attorney: Nicole
Mailahn, Chairperson to the Village
Planning Board: Randy Reese, 2
Planning Commission members for
3 year appointments: Laurie
Riessland & Anne Dee Wiesdorfer,
Legal Publication: Kearney Hub,
Village Engineer: Miller & Associ-
ates, Village Floodplain Administra-
tor: Miller & Associates, Village
Street Superintendent: Reed Miller
and Village Auditor: Janet Rowling,
CPA,PC. The 2020 Village Holiday
Schedule will remain the same as
the Federal Holiday’s. Yes: Ras-
mussen, Eichholz, Lewis & Stubbs
Absent: Tracy No: none MC
In Old Business the sidewalk re-
pair in the front of the Community
Building was discussed. Rasmus-
sen moved and Lewis seconded
the approval of Midwest Concrete
Leveling to do the repairs. Yes:
Rasmussen, Lewis, Eichholz, &
Stubbs Absent: Tracy No: none MC
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 7:40 P.M.
ZNEZ D17,t1
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY,
DECEMBER 10, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review. County
Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-
ceedings hereinafter shown; while
the convened meeting was open to
the public. Deputy County Attor-
ney Andrew Hoffmeister was pres-
ent.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
November 26, 2019 Board meeting
minutes. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Abstain: Reiter. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to ratify the following De-
cember 6, 2019 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 276,856.39;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,103.52; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 46,822.91; BUFFALO
CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
103,587.50; FIRST CONCORD E
4,254.90; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 96,804.38; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 101.67; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 1,274.99; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 627.22; MASSMUTUAL
FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; MIDLAND
FUNDING E 341.57; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 450.00; PRINCIPAL
E 3,108.24; STATE OF NE T
16,057.51; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E 790.24
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 54,918.24;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,023.05; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 8,723.88; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 2,650.00; FIRST
CONCORD E 534.71; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 17,067.96; KEAR-
NEY UNITED WAY E 5.00; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 144.30; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 110.14; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
342.00; PRINCIPAL E 829.20;
STATE OF NE T 2,575.99; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 193.20
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 4,742.92; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R 746.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 30.00; NATIONAL BANK T
1,527.20; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.72; PRINCIPAL E 30.48; STATE
OF NE T 236.79
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to accept the Clerk of the
District Court November 2019 Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Reiter and seconded
by Loeffelholz to accept the Octo-
ber 2019 Community Action Part-
nership of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Reiter, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The
Board received Christmas Greet-
ings from the Kearney Police De-
partment and the City of Kearney
Planning Commission Agenda for
December 20, 2019. Chairman
McMullen called on each Board
member present for committee re-
ports and recommendations.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Jason
Wozniak was present for the fol-
lowing Zoning agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for Up-
dating the Comprehensive Plan's,
Future Land Use Map from AGR-A-
gricultural Residential to I-Industrial
for an area described as All that
part of Government Lots 2, 3 and 4
located in Section 3, Township 8
North, Range 17 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, lying northerly of the
northerly right-of-way line of the
Union Pacific Railroad, Excepting
however that part deeded to the
State of Nebraska by Warranty
Deeds recorded in Book 153, Page
48 and Book 153, Page 95. Deputy
County Attorney Hoffmeister re-
viewed the proposed update. No
one else addressed the Board and
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:20 A.M. Moved by
Morrow and seconded by Loef-
felholz to approve the update of the
Comprehensive Plan's, Future
Land Use Map with the following
Resolution 2019-52. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2019-52
WHEREAS, on November 21,
2019, the Buffalo County Planning
and Zoning Commission held a
public hearing concerning the Fu-
ture Land Use Map as part of the
Comprehensive Plan concerning
rezoning area to Industrial and
WHEREAS, no protests have
been filed with the Buffalo County
Clerk against such proposed
amendments, and
WHEREAS, on December 10,
2019 this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing concerning updating the
Future Land Use Map as part of the
Comprehensive Plan on the below
described area from (AGR) Agricul-
tural Residential to (I) Industrial and
no parties appeared to oppose
such zoning change,
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the following
change is adopted to change the
zoning on the following legal de-
scription:
All that part of Government Lots
Two (2), Three (3) and Four (4) in
Section Three (3), Township Eight
(8) North, Range Seventeen (17)
West of the Sixth Principal Merid-
ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska, ly-
ing northerly of the northerly
right-of-way line of the Union Pa-
cific Railroad, EXCEPTING HOW-
EVER that part deeded to the State
of Nebraska by Warranty Deeds re-
corded in Book 153, Page 48 and
Book 153, Page 95 and filed in the
office of the Buffalo County Regis-
ter of Deeds.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for a zoning map
amendment filed by Trenton Snow,
licensed surveyor, on behalf of
Carmody Farms LLC c/o Brent
Carmody requesting a zoning map
amendment for property described
as All that part of Government Lots
2, 3 and 4 located in Section 3,
Township 8 North, Range 17 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, lying north-
erly of the northerly right-of-way
line of the Union Pacific Railroad,
Excepting however that part
deeded to the State of Nebraska by
Warranty Deeds recorded in Book
153, Page 48 and Book 153, Page
95. Asking for property to be re-
zoned from AGR-Agricultural Res-
idential to I-Industrial. Trenton
Snow and Adam Marshall ad-
dressed the Board. Chairman
McMullen closed the hearing at
9:25 A.M. Moved by Reiter and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
zoning map amendment with the
following Resolution 2019-53.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Re-
iter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-53
WHEREAS, on June 26, 2019
Trenton Snow, licensed surveyor
on behalf of Carmody Farms, LLC
% Brent Carmody, have applied for
a Zoning Map Amendment with the
Buffalo County Zoning Administra-
tor, requesting that the following
real estate property, hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "subject property",
to wit:
All that part of Government Lots
Two (2), Three (3) and Four (4) in
Section Three (3), Township Eight
(8) North, Range Seventeen (17)
West of the Sixth Principal Merid-
ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska, ly-
ing northerly of the northerly
right-of-way line of the Union Pa-
cific Railroad, EXCEPTING HOW-
EVER that part deeded to the State
of Nebraska by Warranty Deeds re-
corded in Book 153, Page 48 and
Book 153, Page 95 and filed in the
office of the Buffalo County Regis-
ter of Deeds.
be changed from the Agricultural
Residential (AGR) District to the In-
dustrial (I) District. Property is in
the name of Carmody Farms, LLC.
WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning
map amendment request and the
subject property would or could
have other land use regulations
that would apply to it above and
beyond the zoning map amend-
ment sought at this meeting, and
WHEREAS, on November 21,
2019, the Buffalo County Planning
and Zoning Commission following
public hearing with notice as re-
quired recommended approval of
such proposed change in zoning
on a 7-0 vote with 1 absent, 1 ab-
stain and
WHEREAS, on December 10,
2019, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing and considered this
Zoning Map Amendment, the min-
utes of the Planning and Zoning
Commission considering this
amendment, Buffalo County Zoning
Regulations, and Comprehensive
Plan, and finds:
a. No one voiced opposition
against the amendment.
b. That such change in zoning
designation would have minimal
adverse effect on surrounding
properties.
c. That the intended uses of the
Industrial District are consistent
with property use in the surround-
ing area.
d. This amendment is consistent
with the growth and development
of Buffalo County and the overall
Comprehensive Plan adopted by
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
e. The subject property is situ-
ated close to already existing pub-
lic improvements, such as suffi-
cient utilities so that the map
amendment with its attendant
changes in uses will not cause ad-
ditional public costs to function ef-
fectively.
WHEREAS, no protest (s) against
such amendment have been filed
with the Buffalo County Clerk
within seven days of conclusion of
public hearing of such Commission
as allowed under Section 11.4, and
WHEREAS, the votes in favor of
adoption of this resolution need
only be by majority of members to
this Board of Commissioners.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that application for zon-
ing map amendment to change the
subject property from the Agricul-
tural Residential (AGR) District to
Industrial (I) District is approved,
and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
a copy of this Resolution shall be
filed in the Register of Deed's office
against subject property and any
parcel situated partially or entirely
within such legal description, and
that the County Clerk shall make
amendment to Buffalo County Zon-
ing District Map originally adopted
on or about September 10, 2002.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for an Administrative
Subdivision filed by Mitchell
Humphrey, licensed surveyor, on
behalf on behalf of Richard &
Donna Wilson for property de-
scribed as part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 8, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, to be known as Lot 1, R.D.
Wilson Administrative Subdivision,
an Administrative Subdivision.
Mitchell Humphrey was present to
review the application. No one else
addressed the Board and Chairman
McMullen closed the hearing at
9:32 A.M. Moved by Loeffelholz
and seconded by Higgins to ap-
prove the Administrative Subdivi-
sion with the following Resolution
2019-54. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2019-54
WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,
licensed surveyor, on behalf of
Richard D. and Donna M. Wilson
Administrative trust hereinafter re-
ferred to as "applicant" have filed
for an Administrative Subdivision to
be known as "R.D. WILSON AD-
MINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION,"
with the Buffalo County Clerk an-
d/or Zoning Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on December 10,
2019, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing now finds:
1. The proposed "R.D. WILSON
ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION"
is in the Agricultural Residential
(AGR) Zoning District for Buffalo
County, Nebraska and the size of
the parcels of real estate owned by
the subdividing entity after subdi-
viding complies with the minimum
lot size of this zoning district.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
3. 92nd Street is a county main-
tained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
South. The width of this road after
dedication complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
4. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
5. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"R.D. WILSON ADMINISTRATIVE
SUBDIVISION", an administrative
subdivision being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 8, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
duly made out, acknowledged and
certified, is hereby approved, ac-
cepted, ratified, and authorized to
be filed and recorded in the Office
of the Register of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Deputy County Attorney Hoff-
meister reviewed the proposed
amendments and asked for the
Board of Commissioners thoughts
and changes. Moved by Klein and
seconded by Higgins to set a pub-
lic hearing date of January 28, 2020
at 10:00 A.M. for proposed and
changed Subdivision Regulation
Amendments. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Deputy County Attorney Andrew
Hoffmeister reviewed the proposed
solar amendments to the current
Zoning Regulations. Moved by
Loeffelholz and seconded by Klein
to send the proposed Solar Energy
amendments back to the Planning
& Zoning Committee for their re-
view and recommendations. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:59 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell and Deputy County
Assessor Nora Borer were present.
Chairman McMullen continued
the Public Hearing from the No-
vember 26, 2019 County Board
meeting for the Homestead Ex-
emption protest for Betty Willard.
The Homestead exemption appli-
cation protest was resolved by the
County Assessor's office and the
Homestead Application was for-
warded to the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Revenue.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve Tax List
Corrections numbered 4636
through 4639 submitted by County
Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded
by Morrow to approve the Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by Deputy
County Treasurer Brenda Rohrich
for Christian Student Fellowship for
a 1998 United Enclosed Trailer,
2005 Chevrolet Venture LS and a
1998 Ford E350 Wagon. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 10:02 A.M.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda items.
Road Chairman Klein instructed
County Clerk Giffin to open and
read aloud the submitted bids for
the Asphalt Overlay Project on the
Ravenna Road starting at Highway
30 going north to the Wood River
Bridge. Bids submitted were from
Vontz Paving, Inc and Werner Con-
struction, Inc. The Road Commit-
tee and Highway Superintendent
will review the bids and come back
with recommendations at the next
meeting on December 23, 2019 at
10:00 A.M.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present to address the Board.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:06 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Monday, December
23, 2019.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ D17,t1
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
TO CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
AMERICAN CAREER
EMPLOYMENT AGENCY
(A.C.E.) L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provision of the
Nebraska Limited Liability Act,
American Career Employment
Agency L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, hereby gives its
Notice of Amended certificate of
Organization, to wit: The limited lia-
bility company amended its certifi-
cate of Organization, effective Oc-
tober, 28, 2019 by filing its
amended certificate of Organization
with the Nebraska Secretary of the
state's office on October 28, 2019,
to provide Staffing and recruiting
services to private, public and gov-
ernment companies. The company
shall be managed by its agent of
service, Evenel Joseph.
ZNEZ D3,10,17
NOTICE
PERMISSIVE EXEMPTIONS
Form 451 (for years divisible by
four)
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
77-202.01, the Exemption Applica-
tion Form 451 must be filed by
qualifying organizations on or be-
fore December 31, 2019 to apply
for an exemption in tax year 2020
(for years divisible by four)
Please note, the Exemption Ap-
plication Form 451 was updated in
June of 2019 and is available on
the PAD website under Forms. The
form is also available on the Buffalo
County Assessor’s Website.
This is the statutory form that
must be used for December 2019
seeking exemptions for 2020.
The County Assessor will not ac-
cept outdated forms or incomplete
application forms. The Reaffirma-
tion Form 451A is NOT to be used
in December 2019.
ZNEZ D17,18,19
NOTICE
VACANT OR UNIMPROVED
LOT APPLICATION
Form 191 (Filed every year)
The owner of two or more vacant
or unimproved lots that are being
held for sale or resale, may elect to
have the lots treated as one parcel
for property assessment and prop-
erty tax purposes. These lots must
be in the same subdivision and in
the same tax district. See Neb.
Rev. Stat. § 77-132. An election for
treatment as one parcel must be
made annually by filing this form
with the county assessor by De-
cember 31 immediately preceding
the year for which the election to
treat the vacant or unimproved lots
as one parcel is sought.
The form is available on the PAD
website under Forms. The form is
also available on the Buffalo
County Assessor’s Website
ZNEZ D17,18,19
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF WOOLLEY FARMS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Wool-
ley Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 4915 Cot-
tonmill Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Vin-
cent M. Woolley, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 4915 Cotton-
mill Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The Company shall be con-
sidered organized on January 1,
2020, with an effective time of
12:01 a.m.
Dated: December 10, 2019.
Vincent M. Woolley, Organizer
ZNEZ D17,24,31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.