 

NOTICE

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING OF

DECEMBER 10, 2019

AT 7:00 P.M.

PLEASANTON COMMUNITY

CENTER

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of the meet-

ing and a copy of their acknowl-

edgment of the receipt of the

agenda were communicated in ad-

vance and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. All proceedings

were taken while the convened

meeting was open to the attend-

ance of the public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Zack Ras-

mussen, Candi Lewis, Ted

Eichholz, & Michael Stubbs Absent:

Mike Tracy Also present: Leora

Hofmann, Pat Epley

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 7:05 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

A motion was made by Eichholz

and seconded by Rasmussen to

approve the Consent Agenda. Yes:

Eichholz, Rasmussen, Lewis &

Stubbs. Absent: Tracy No: none

MC

Claims to be paid: General

Fund- $5,972.19, Street Fund-

$3,255.43 Water Fund- $15,162.06

Sewer Fund- $12,882.62 Bond

Fund $2,472.50 Gross payroll

$7,394.19 IRS taxes $1,847.30 NE

Dept Rev-Sales Tax $557.24 Intuit-

Payroll $12.78 Amazon-equipment

$367.91 Dawson Public Power-

electricity $1,915.98 Depository

Trust-wire $2,457.50 BlackHills En-

ergy-natural gas $155.78 Buffalo

Co Sheriff-contract $147.29 Farm-

ers Co-op Ravenna-fuel $60.00

Frontier-telephone $113.51 &

$62.67 Hand Machining-UPS water

tests $10.28 Jacobsen Orr-legal

$165.60 Johnson Service Co.-r-

epairs $500.00 Kearney Hub-pu-

blish $51.30 Miller & Associ-

ates-fees $6,500.00 Municipal

Supply-parts $1,308.88 NDEQ-new

well loan interest $7,568.53

NDEQ-sewer loan interest

$3,948.60 NE Public Health La-

b-water tests $238.00 Nichols Re-

pair-repairs $657.43 NMPP-su-

pport plan $2,013.00 Postmas-

ter-postage $140.00 Ravenna

Sanitation-Waste Haul $84.00 &

$2,066.00 Town & Country

Bank-fee $15.00 Trotter Service-f-

uel $316.39 Verizon-cell $99.02 Vil-

lage of Pleasanton-petty cash

$7.08 Utility Deposit-refund

$150.00

Leora reported on delinquent util-

ity bills.

Discussion was made on the

sewer line replacement between

Pine & Spruce street in the alley.

Will close Pine Street in the first

block across from Hand’s Ma-

chining until next week as pave-

ment will be removed for sewer line

to be replaced.

Pat reported on a sewer line that

had plugged. Pat cleared the plug

and continues to check manholes

until Johnson Service Co can come

at a later date to check further into

it.

Leora gave a report on FEMA and

the streets and drainage ditches.

Maintenance on the water tower

was tabled until spring or summer.

Eichholz moved and Rasmussen

seconded to renew the Bobcat op-

tion with the joy sticks. Yes:

Eichholz, Rasmussen, Lewis &

Stubbs Absent: Tracy No: none MC

Pat gave the maintenance report.

Eichholz moved and Lewis se-

conded to re-appoint Michael

Stubbs as the Village Board

Chairperson. Yes: Eichholz, Lewis,

Rasmussen & Stubbs Absent:

Tracy No: none MC

Rasmussen moved and Eichholz

seconded to approve the following

appointments to the Village offices

and other appointments along with

the 2020 Village Holiday Schedule.

Clerk/Treasurer: Leora Hofmann,

Water/Street/Sewer Commissioner:

Patrick Epley, Cemetery Sexton:

Keith Paitz, Village Attorney: Nicole

Mailahn, Chairperson to the Village

Planning Board: Randy Reese, 2

Planning Commission members for

3 year appointments: Laurie

Riessland & Anne Dee Wiesdorfer,

Legal Publication: Kearney Hub,

Village Engineer: Miller & Associ-

ates, Village Floodplain Administra-

tor: Miller & Associates, Village

Street Superintendent: Reed Miller

and Village Auditor: Janet Rowling,

CPA,PC. The 2020 Village Holiday

Schedule will remain the same as

the Federal Holiday’s. Yes: Ras-

mussen, Eichholz, Lewis & Stubbs

Absent: Tracy No: none MC

In Old Business the sidewalk re-

pair in the front of the Community

Building was discussed. Rasmus-

sen moved and Lewis seconded

the approval of Midwest Concrete

Leveling to do the repairs. Yes:

Rasmussen, Lewis, Eichholz, &

Stubbs Absent: Tracy No: none MC

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 7:40 P.M.

ZNEZ D17,t1

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY,

DECEMBER 10, 2019

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review. County

Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-

ceedings hereinafter shown; while

the convened meeting was open to

the public. Deputy County Attor-

ney Andrew Hoffmeister was pres-

ent.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

November 26, 2019 Board meeting

minutes. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Abstain: Reiter. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to ratify the following De-

cember 6, 2019 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 276,856.39;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,103.52; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 46,822.91; BUFFALO

CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

103,587.50; FIRST CONCORD E

4,254.90; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 96,804.38; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 101.67; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 1,274.99; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 627.22; MASSMUTUAL

FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; MIDLAND

FUNDING E 341.57; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 450.00; PRINCIPAL

E 3,108.24; STATE OF NE T

16,057.51; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E 790.24

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 54,918.24;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,023.05; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 8,723.88; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 2,650.00; FIRST

CONCORD E 534.71; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 17,067.96; KEAR-

NEY UNITED WAY E 5.00; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 144.30; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 110.14; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

342.00; PRINCIPAL E 829.20;

STATE OF NE T 2,575.99; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 193.20

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL 4,742.92; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R 746.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00; NATIONAL BANK T

1,527.20; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.72; PRINCIPAL E 30.48; STATE

OF NE T 236.79

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to accept the Clerk of the

District Court November 2019 Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Reiter and seconded

by Loeffelholz to accept the Octo-

ber 2019 Community Action Part-

nership of Mid-Nebraska RYDE Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Reiter, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The

Board received Christmas Greet-

ings from the Kearney Police De-

partment and the City of Kearney

Planning Commission Agenda for

December 20, 2019. Chairman

McMullen called on each Board

member present for committee re-

ports and recommendations.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Jason

Wozniak was present for the fol-

lowing Zoning agenda items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for Up-

dating the Comprehensive Plan's,

Future Land Use Map from AGR-A-

gricultural Residential to I-Industrial

for an area described as All that

part of Government Lots 2, 3 and 4

located in Section 3, Township 8

North, Range 17 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, lying northerly of the

northerly right-of-way line of the

Union Pacific Railroad, Excepting

however that part deeded to the

State of Nebraska by Warranty

Deeds recorded in Book 153, Page

48 and Book 153, Page 95. Deputy

County Attorney Hoffmeister re-

viewed the proposed update. No

one else addressed the Board and

Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:20 A.M. Moved by

Morrow and seconded by Loef-

felholz to approve the update of the

Comprehensive Plan's, Future

Land Use Map with the following

Resolution 2019-52. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2019-52

 

WHEREAS, on November 21,

2019, the Buffalo County Planning

and Zoning Commission held a

public hearing concerning the Fu-

ture Land Use Map as part of the

Comprehensive Plan concerning

rezoning area to Industrial and

WHEREAS, no protests have

been filed with the Buffalo County

Clerk against such proposed

amendments, and

WHEREAS, on December 10,

2019 this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing concerning updating the

Future Land Use Map as part of the

Comprehensive Plan on the below

described area from (AGR) Agricul-

tural Residential to (I) Industrial and

no parties appeared to oppose

such zoning change,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the following

change is adopted to change the

zoning on the following legal de-

scription:

All that part of Government Lots

Two (2), Three (3) and Four (4) in

Section Three (3), Township Eight

(8) North, Range Seventeen (17)

West of the Sixth Principal Merid-

ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska, ly-

ing northerly of the northerly

right-of-way line of the Union Pa-

cific Railroad, EXCEPTING HOW-

EVER that part deeded to the State

of Nebraska by Warranty Deeds re-

corded in Book 153, Page 48 and

Book 153, Page 95 and filed in the

office of the Buffalo County Regis-

ter of Deeds.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for a zoning map

amendment filed by Trenton Snow,

licensed surveyor, on behalf of

Carmody Farms LLC c/o Brent

Carmody requesting a zoning map

amendment for property described

as All that part of Government Lots

2, 3 and 4 located in Section 3,

Township 8 North, Range 17 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, lying north-

erly of the northerly right-of-way

line of the Union Pacific Railroad,

Excepting however that part

deeded to the State of Nebraska by

Warranty Deeds recorded in Book

153, Page 48 and Book 153, Page

95. Asking for property to be re-

zoned from AGR-Agricultural Res-

idential to I-Industrial. Trenton

Snow and Adam Marshall ad-

dressed the Board. Chairman

McMullen closed the hearing at

9:25 A.M. Moved by Reiter and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

zoning map amendment with the

following Resolution 2019-53.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Re-

iter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-53

 

WHEREAS, on June 26, 2019

Trenton Snow, licensed surveyor

on behalf of Carmody Farms, LLC

% Brent Carmody, have applied for

a Zoning Map Amendment with the

Buffalo County Zoning Administra-

tor, requesting that the following

real estate property, hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "subject property",

to wit:

All that part of Government Lots

Two (2), Three (3) and Four (4) in

Section Three (3), Township Eight

(8) North, Range Seventeen (17)

West of the Sixth Principal Merid-

ian, Buffalo County, Nebraska, ly-

ing northerly of the northerly

right-of-way line of the Union Pa-

cific Railroad, EXCEPTING HOW-

EVER that part deeded to the State

of Nebraska by Warranty Deeds re-

corded in Book 153, Page 48 and

Book 153, Page 95 and filed in the

office of the Buffalo County Regis-

ter of Deeds.

be changed from the Agricultural

Residential (AGR) District to the In-

dustrial (I) District. Property is in

the name of Carmody Farms, LLC.

WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning

map amendment request and the

subject property would or could

have other land use regulations

that would apply to it above and

beyond the zoning map amend-

ment sought at this meeting, and

WHEREAS, on November 21,

2019, the Buffalo County Planning

and Zoning Commission following

public hearing with notice as re-

quired recommended approval of

such proposed change in zoning

on a 7-0 vote with 1 absent, 1 ab-

stain and

WHEREAS, on December 10,

2019, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing and considered this

Zoning Map Amendment, the min-

utes of the Planning and Zoning

Commission considering this

amendment, Buffalo County Zoning

Regulations, and Comprehensive

Plan, and finds:

a. No one voiced opposition

against the amendment.

b. That such change in zoning

designation would have minimal

adverse effect on surrounding

properties.

c. That the intended uses of the

Industrial District are consistent

with property use in the surround-

ing area.

d. This amendment is consistent

with the growth and development

of Buffalo County and the overall

Comprehensive Plan adopted by

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

e. The subject property is situ-

ated close to already existing pub-

lic improvements, such as suffi-

cient utilities so that the map

amendment with its attendant

changes in uses will not cause ad-

ditional public costs to function ef-

fectively.

WHEREAS, no protest (s) against

such amendment have been filed

with the Buffalo County Clerk

within seven days of conclusion of

public hearing of such Commission

as allowed under Section 11.4, and

WHEREAS, the votes in favor of

adoption of this resolution need

only be by majority of members to

this Board of Commissioners.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that application for zon-

ing map amendment to change the

subject property from the Agricul-

tural Residential (AGR) District to

Industrial (I) District is approved,

and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

a copy of this Resolution shall be

filed in the Register of Deed's office

against subject property and any

parcel situated partially or entirely

within such legal description, and

that the County Clerk shall make

amendment to Buffalo County Zon-

ing District Map originally adopted

on or about September 10, 2002.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for an Administrative

Subdivision filed by Mitchell

Humphrey, licensed surveyor, on

behalf on behalf of Richard &

Donna Wilson for property de-

scribed as part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 8, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, to be known as Lot 1, R.D.

Wilson Administrative Subdivision,

an Administrative Subdivision.

Mitchell Humphrey was present to

review the application. No one else

addressed the Board and Chairman

McMullen closed the hearing at

9:32 A.M. Moved by Loeffelholz

and seconded by Higgins to ap-

prove the Administrative Subdivi-

sion with the following Resolution

2019-54. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2019-54

 

WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,

licensed surveyor, on behalf of

Richard D. and Donna M. Wilson

Administrative trust hereinafter re-

ferred to as "applicant" have filed

for an Administrative Subdivision to

be known as "R.D. WILSON AD-

MINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION,"

with the Buffalo County Clerk an-

d/or Zoning Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on December 10,

2019, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing now finds:

1. The proposed "R.D. WILSON

ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION"

is in the Agricultural Residential

(AGR) Zoning District for Buffalo

County, Nebraska and the size of

the parcels of real estate owned by

the subdividing entity after subdi-

viding complies with the minimum

lot size of this zoning district.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

3. 92nd Street is a county main-

tained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

South. The width of this road after

dedication complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

4. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

5. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"R.D. WILSON ADMINISTRATIVE

SUBDIVISION", an administrative

subdivision being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 8, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

duly made out, acknowledged and

certified, is hereby approved, ac-

cepted, ratified, and authorized to

be filed and recorded in the Office

of the Register of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Deputy County Attorney Hoff-

meister reviewed the proposed

amendments and asked for the

Board of Commissioners thoughts

and changes. Moved by Klein and

seconded by Higgins to set a pub-

lic hearing date of January 28, 2020

at 10:00 A.M. for proposed and

changed Subdivision Regulation

Amendments. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Deputy County Attorney Andrew

Hoffmeister reviewed the proposed

solar amendments to the current

Zoning Regulations. Moved by

Loeffelholz and seconded by Klein

to send the proposed Solar Energy

amendments back to the Planning

& Zoning Committee for their re-

view and recommendations. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:59 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell and Deputy County

Assessor Nora Borer were present.

Chairman McMullen continued

the Public Hearing from the No-

vember 26, 2019 County Board

meeting for the Homestead Ex-

emption protest for Betty Willard.

The Homestead exemption appli-

cation protest was resolved by the

County Assessor's office and the

Homestead Application was for-

warded to the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Revenue.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve Tax List

Corrections numbered 4636

through 4639 submitted by County

Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded

by Morrow to approve the Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by Deputy

County Treasurer Brenda Rohrich

for Christian Student Fellowship for

a 1998 United Enclosed Trailer,

2005 Chevrolet Venture LS and a

1998 Ford E350 Wagon. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 10:02 A.M.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda items.

Road Chairman Klein instructed

County Clerk Giffin to open and

read aloud the submitted bids for

the Asphalt Overlay Project on the

Ravenna Road starting at Highway

30 going north to the Wood River

Bridge. Bids submitted were from

Vontz Paving, Inc and Werner Con-

struction, Inc. The Road Commit-

tee and Highway Superintendent

will review the bids and come back

with recommendations at the next

meeting on December 23, 2019 at

10:00 A.M.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present to address the Board.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:06 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Monday, December

23, 2019.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

ZNEZ D17,t1

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

AMERICAN CAREER

EMPLOYMENT AGENCY

(A.C.E.) L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provision of the

Nebraska Limited Liability Act,

American Career Employment

Agency L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, hereby gives its

Notice of Amended certificate of

Organization, to wit: The limited lia-

bility company amended its certifi-

cate of Organization, effective Oc-

tober, 28, 2019 by filing its

amended certificate of Organization

with the Nebraska Secretary of the

state's office on October 28, 2019,

to provide Staffing and recruiting

services to private, public and gov-

ernment companies. The company

shall be managed by its agent of

service, Evenel Joseph.

ZNEZ D3,10,17

NOTICE

PERMISSIVE EXEMPTIONS

 

Form 451 (for years divisible by

four)

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

77-202.01, the Exemption Applica-

tion Form 451 must be filed by

qualifying organizations on or be-

fore December 31, 2019 to apply

for an exemption in tax year 2020

(for years divisible by four)

Please note, the Exemption Ap-

plication Form 451 was updated in

June of 2019 and is available on

the PAD website under Forms. The

form is also available on the Buffalo

County Assessor’s Website.

This is the statutory form that

must be used for December 2019

seeking exemptions for 2020.

The County Assessor will not ac-

cept outdated forms or incomplete

application forms. The Reaffirma-

tion Form 451A is NOT to be used

in December 2019.

ZNEZ D17,18,19

NOTICE

VACANT OR UNIMPROVED

LOT APPLICATION

 

Form 191 (Filed every year)

The owner of two or more vacant

or unimproved lots that are being

held for sale or resale, may elect to

have the lots treated as one parcel

for property assessment and prop-

erty tax purposes. These lots must

be in the same subdivision and in

the same tax district. See Neb.

Rev. Stat. § 77-132. An election for

treatment as one parcel must be

made annually by filing this form

with the county assessor by De-

cember 31 immediately preceding

the year for which the election to

treat the vacant or unimproved lots

as one parcel is sought.

The form is available on the PAD

website under Forms. The form is

also available on the Buffalo

County Assessor’s Website

ZNEZ D17,18,19

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF WOOLLEY FARMS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Wool-

ley Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 4915 Cot-

tonmill Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Vin-

cent M. Woolley, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 4915 Cotton-

mill Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The Company shall be con-

sidered organized on January 1,

2020, with an effective time of

12:01 a.m.

Dated: December 10, 2019.

Vincent M. Woolley, Organizer

ZNEZ D17,24,31

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.