NOTICE
A Special Meeting and Commit-
tee Meeting of the Board of Direc-
tors of The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District will be
held on December 20, 2019 at 9:00
AM at the Holdrege office. A cur-
rent agenda is available at the Of-
fice of the Assistant Secretary at
415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE
68949.
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
LINDSAY ILLUSTRATIONS,
LLC
Notice is hereby given that Lind-
say Illustrations, LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 3017 Avenue
E, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Kaitlin E. Lindsay,
whose street and mailing address
is 3017 Avenue E, Kearney, NE
68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ELECTION
Southern Public Power District
Election Of Directors
Pursuant to Section 70-611
R.R.S. Nebraska, the registered
voters within the chartered territory
of Southern Public Power District
will be electing five (e) directors to
six (6) year terms said directors to
be nominated at the Primary Elec-
tion on May 12, 2020, and elected
at the General Election on Novem-
ber 3, 2020. Following is a listing
of subdivisions to be included on
appropriate ballots for all registered
electors in the following counties
and voting precincts:
Subdivision Two - Kearney Co -
Incumbent Dirk Nickel - Term Six
(6) Years: All voting precincts in
Kearney County, Nebraska except
those voting precincts which are
located within the corporate limits
of the City of Minden and the Vil-
lage of Wilcox.
Subdivision Five - Merrick Co -
Incumbent Marvin Fishler - Term
Six (6) Years: The voting precincts
of West Blue/Highland, Verona,
Kenesaw, Juniata (excluding the
Village of Juniata), Denver, Blaine,
Pauline, Ayr (excluding all of Zero
township with the exception of the
Village of Ayr), Roseland and Hol-
stein, all in Adams County, Ne-
braska, and Leicester precinct in
Clay County, Nebraska.
Subdivision Five - Merrick Co -
Incumbent Larry Benson - Term Six
(6) Years: The voting precincts of
West Blue/Highland, Verona,
Kenesaw, Juniata (excluding the
Village of Juniata), Denver, Blaine,
Pauline, Ayr (excluding all of Zero
township with the exception of the
Village of Ayr), Roseland and Hol-
stein, all in Adams County, Ne-
braska, and Leicester precinct in
Clay County, Nebraska.
Subdivision Six - Hamilton Co -
Incumbent Dean Klute - Term Six
(6) Years: All voting precincts in
Franklin County, Nebraska, except
those voting precincts which are
located within the corporate limits
of the Village of Hildreth.
Subdivision Seven - Franklin Co -
Incumbent Dana Meyer - Term Six
(6) Years: All voting precincts in
Franklin County, Nebraska, except
those voting precincts which are
located within the corporate limits
of the Village of Hildreth.
GANZ LAW OFFICES,
P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. BOX 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF PMPKM Farm, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
PMPKM Farm, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company, is organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska, with its registered office
and designated office at 7190 Ma-
ple Road, Gibbon, NE 68840. The
initial agent for service of process
is Warren D. Fitzgerald, 7190 Ma-
ple Road, Gibbon, NE 68840. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of Nebraska, including but
not limited to the power to pur-
chase, sell, own, construct, de-
velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-
nance, refinance and otherwise
deal with real estate and personal
property of all kinds and interests
therein, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. The limited liability com-
pany was formed on November 1,
2019 and will continue for a perpet-
ual period of duration. Its affairs
shall be conducted by its members
pursuant to the Certificate of Or-
ganization and Operating Agree-
ment duly adopted by the Com-
pany.
Warren D. Fitzgerald, Organizer
