NOTICE

 

A Special Meeting and Commit-

tee Meeting of the Board of Direc-

tors of The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District will be

held on December 20, 2019 at 9:00

AM at the Holdrege office. A cur-

rent agenda is available at the Of-

fice of the Assistant Secretary at

415 Lincoln St., Holdrege, NE

68949.

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

LINDSAY ILLUSTRATIONS,

LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Lind-

say Illustrations, LLC, (hereinafter

referred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 3017 Avenue

E, Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Kaitlin E. Lindsay,

whose street and mailing address

is 3017 Avenue E, Kearney, NE

68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE OF ELECTION

Southern Public Power District

Election Of Directors

 

Pursuant to Section 70-611

R.R.S. Nebraska, the registered

voters within the chartered territory

of Southern Public Power District

will be electing five (e) directors to

six (6) year terms said directors to

be nominated at the Primary Elec-

tion on May 12, 2020, and elected

at the General Election on Novem-

ber 3, 2020. Following is a listing

of subdivisions to be included on

appropriate ballots for all registered

electors in the following counties

and voting precincts:

Subdivision Two - Kearney Co -

Incumbent Dirk Nickel - Term Six

(6) Years: All voting precincts in

Kearney County, Nebraska except

those voting precincts which are

located within the corporate limits

of the City of Minden and the Vil-

lage of Wilcox.

Subdivision Five - Merrick Co -

Incumbent Marvin Fishler - Term

Six (6) Years: The voting precincts

of West Blue/Highland, Verona,

Kenesaw, Juniata (excluding the

Village of Juniata), Denver, Blaine,

Pauline, Ayr (excluding all of Zero

township with the exception of the

Village of Ayr), Roseland and Hol-

stein, all in Adams County, Ne-

braska, and Leicester precinct in

Clay County, Nebraska.

Subdivision Five - Merrick Co -

Incumbent Larry Benson - Term Six

(6) Years: The voting precincts of

West Blue/Highland, Verona,

Kenesaw, Juniata (excluding the

Village of Juniata), Denver, Blaine,

Pauline, Ayr (excluding all of Zero

township with the exception of the

Village of Ayr), Roseland and Hol-

stein, all in Adams County, Ne-

braska, and Leicester precinct in

Clay County, Nebraska.

Subdivision Six - Hamilton Co -

Incumbent Dean Klute - Term Six

(6) Years: All voting precincts in

Franklin County, Nebraska, except

those voting precincts which are

located within the corporate limits

of the Village of Hildreth.

Subdivision Seven - Franklin Co -

Incumbent Dana Meyer - Term Six

(6) Years: All voting precincts in

Franklin County, Nebraska, except

those voting precincts which are

located within the corporate limits

of the Village of Hildreth.

GANZ LAW OFFICES,

P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. BOX 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF PMPKM Farm, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

PMPKM Farm, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company, is organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska, with its registered office

and designated office at 7190 Ma-

ple Road, Gibbon, NE 68840. The

initial agent for service of process

is Warren D. Fitzgerald, 7190 Ma-

ple Road, Gibbon, NE 68840. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of Nebraska, including but

not limited to the power to pur-

chase, sell, own, construct, de-

velop, operate, lease, manage, fi-

nance, refinance and otherwise

deal with real estate and personal

property of all kinds and interests

therein, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. The limited liability com-

pany was formed on November 1,

2019 and will continue for a perpet-

ual period of duration. Its affairs

shall be conducted by its members

pursuant to the Certificate of Or-

ganization and Operating Agree-

ment duly adopted by the Com-

pany.

Warren D. Fitzgerald, Organizer

