Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF LIGHT RAIN WILL CONTINUE ON AND OFF THROUGH THE DAY TODAY, BUT EVENTUALLY CHANGE TO SNOW THIS EVENING AND EARLY OVERNIGHT FROM WEST TO EAST. THERE MAY BE A BRIEF PERIOD OF MIXED PRECIPITATION FOR A TIME THIS EVENING BUT SNOW WILL OVERTAKE THE AREA AS TEMPERATURES DROP. A WIDE VARIETY OF SNOW ACCUMULATION IS POSSIBLE BY SUNDAY MORNING, RANGING ANYWHERE FROM 1 TO 4 INCHES, WITH THE HEAVIER AMOUNTS FAVORING NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80 IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. ADDITIONAL PERIODS OF SNOW WILL LINGER THROUGH THE DAY SUNDAY WITH ANOTHER INCH OR SO POSSIBLE GIVING SNOW TOTALS OF 1 TO 5 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS WILL INCREASE OVERNIGHT AND GUST TO 40 MPH AT TIMES ON SUNDAY CAUSING REDUCED VISIBILITY WITH SNOW SHOWERS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, MAINLY ALONG AND NORTHWEST OF A LINE FROM YORK TO RED CLOUD NEBRASKA, TO PLAINVILLE KANSAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AT TIMES. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY IN SOME AREAS SATURDAY EVENING INTO SUNDAY. ROADS MAY BE ICE AND SNOW PACKED OVERNIGHT AND DURING THE DAY SUNDAY IN SOME AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&