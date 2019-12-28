NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
December 17, 2019
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Two Boy Scouts from Troop
158 and one Girl Scout from Troop
610 led the Council Members and
audience in the Pledge of Alle-
giance. Mayor Clouse announced
that in accordance with Section
84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised
Statutes, a current copy of the
Open Meetings Act is available for
review and is posted on the wall of
the Council Chambers. Stanley A.
Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on December 17,
2019 at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear and Jonathan Nikkila.
Absent: Tami James Moore. City
Clerk recorded the minutes. Ad-
ministrative personnel were also
present. Notice of the meeting had
been given according to law.
Presentation of Colors by the
Kearney Volunteer Fire Department
Color Guard.
Presentation of Battle of Badges
Blood Drive Results by the Ameri-
can Red Cross.
Presentation of Firefighter Cer-
tificates of Training for completing
2019 Firefighter I Class and Kear-
ney Volunteer Fire Department
Service Awards.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. On December 10, 2019,
Council tabled Public Hearing 1
pertaining to the application sub-
mitted by Brad Vontz for Vontz
Paving, Inc. for Water’s View Inc., a
Nebraska Corporation for a Condi-
tional Use Permit to operate a sand
and gravel extraction pit on prop-
erty zoned District AG, Agricultural
District and described as part of
Government Lots 3 and 4, as part
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
11, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (South of 11th
Street and East of Imperial Avenue)
until the January 14, 2020 City
Council. Therefore, no action was
taken.
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Moore absent,
the following items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held December 10, 2019.
2. C L A I M S
PS – Personnel Services
SMCS – Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER – Equipment Rental
CO – Capital Outlay
DS – Debt Service
1000bulbs.com-$352.42-smcs;
4Imprint-$549.59-smcs; AAA
Tarps-$466.71-smcs; Aces Gener-
al-$120.00-smcs;
Acushnet-$441.97-smcs; Adobe
-$29.99-smcs; Alert Shirt-
-$5,331.23-smcs; All Flag-$66-
1.93-smcs; All Makes Au-
to-$2,564.48-smcs; Ally B De-
sign-$235.00-smcs; Ama-
zon-$6,557.62-smcs,co; Ameri-
can-$1,924.42-smcs; American
Planning Assoc.-$533.00-smcs;
AmericInn-$101.73-smcs; Ander-
sen,B-$55.88-smcs; Any-
thingtruck.com-$460.64-smcs; Ap-
ple Market-$18.53-smcs; Apple.c-
om-$0.99-smcs; Applied Tech--
$286.50-smcs; Aramark Uni-
form-$210.66-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$1,995.47-smcs; Assoc. Threat
Assessment-$800.00-smcs; Aurora
Coop-$728.00-smcs; Auto Val-
ue-$214.12-smcs;
AWWA-$1,937.00-smcs; B & H
Photo-$1,449.87-co,; smcs; Baker
& Taylor-$3,243.67-smcs; Baum
Hydraulics -$116.41-smcs;
Bautista,B-$55.00-smcs; Bear
Frame -$291.97-smcs; Bevel Gard-
ner-$1,820.00-smcs; Big Rack
Shack-$3,415.00-smcs; Black-
stone Audio Books-$112.49-smcs;
Blue Sky-$57.00-smcs; Bluecross
Blueshield-$223,975.47-smcs; Bol-
te,C-$115.50-smcs;
Bosselman-$5,192.00-smcs; BPAD
Group-$750.00-smcs; Bravo Com-
pany-$256.15-smcs;
Brownells-$79.23-smcs; Brungardt
Engineering-$45,150.60-co; Buffalo
Co. Treasurer-$97.98-smcs; Buf-
falo Outdoor Power-$499.54-smcs;
Buggy Bath Car Wash-$34.0-
0-smcs; Builders-$6,450.94-smcs;
Cabelas-$98.93-smcs; Can-
va-$122.40-smcs;
Carquest-$463.73-smcs; Cash Wa-
-$918.20-smcs; CBA Lighting
-$526.34-smcs;
Cellebrite-$289.00-smcs; Cenex
-$79.61-smcs; Central Hydrau-
lic-$1,710.76-smcs; Central NE
Bobcat-$863.09-smcs; Cheaper
than Dirt-$2,682.90-smcs;
Chemsearch-$307.00-smcs;
Chicken Coop-$50.00-smcs;
Cintas-$204.19-smcs; City of Ky-
-$14,657.52-smcs,ps; City Plumb-
ing-$362.86-smcs; Civic Plus--
$10,246.79-smcs; Coldspr-
ing-$738.15-smcs; Commercial
Recreation-$326.17-smcs; Consol-
idated Mgmt.-$798.97-smcs; Con-
struction Rental-$1,709.73-co,
smcs; Control Your-
s-$200.00-smcs; Copycat
-$6,153.80-smcs; Core & Main-$2,-
543.74-smcs; Cricut-$4.76-smcs;
Crown Products -$433.57-smcs;
Culligan-$221.50-smcs; Cummins
-$1,578.20-smcs; Cutter & Buck
-$192.10-smcs;
Daktronics-$3,243.44-smcs; Danko
-$3,240.06-smcs; Daylight
Donuts-$129.69-smcs; Del Cit-
y-$438.26-smcs; Dell-$797.22-co;
Demco -$2,039.95-smcs; Dept of
Education-$329.00-ps; DHHS Li-
censure-$1,610.00-smcs; Dish--
$218.43-smcs; Dmilaco
-$325.50-smcs; Dollar-Gene-
ral-$18.62-smcs; Don's Hobby
Guns-$60.00-smcs;
Dutton-Lainson-$109.12-smcs;
Eakes-$1,801.21-smcs;
Ecolab-$80.26-smcs; Eileen's
Cookies-$10.50-smcs; Electric
Pump-$1,709.66-smcs; Embassy
Suites-$3,236.52-smcs; EMC
Insurance-$8,656.99-smcs; En-
forcement Video-$65.00-smcs; En-
gineered Controls-$154.00-smcs;
Excal Visual -$270.75-smcs; Ex-
pressionwear-$13.00-ps;
Eyemed-$942.49-smcs;
Facebook-$11.76-smcs; Fairfield
Inn -$339.62-smcs; Farmers Co-
op-$787.50-smcs; Fastenal
-$931.42-smcs; Fiddelke
-$599.65-smcs; First National
Bank-$135.00-smcs; Forms Fulfill-
ment -$790.35-smcs; Fron-
tier-$207.93-smcs; Full Source-
-$1,008.29-smcs; Fun Ex-
press-$684.61-smcs; Gale-
-$3,985.09-smcs;
Galeton-$169.79-smcs; Gall-
s-$80.13-ps, smcs; Garrels,J--
$115.50-smcs; Garrett Tires
-$630.96-smcs; Glass Doc-
tor-$19.52-smcs; Goodwin Tucker
-$419.17-smcs; Graczyk Land-
scapes-$6,350.48-co; Graham
Tire-$1,176.00-smcs; Grain-
ger-$417.07-co, smcs; Grindstone
Hardscapes-$3,220.25-smcs;
Groebner & Assoc.-$682.75-smcs;
Grossenbacher Bros-
.-$881.69-smcs; Hach
-$95.76-smcs; Hampton In-
n-$192.00-smcs; Heartland Motor
Sports-$67.21-smcs; Hobby Lob-
by-$448.76-smcs; Holmes Plumb-
ing-$150.09-smcs; Home De-
pot-$1,975.80-smcs; Hooker Bros-
.-$983.34-smcs;
HotelReservations.c-
om-$220.39-smcs; Humanities NE-
-$75.00-smcs; Hy-Vee-
-$32.31-smcs;
IACP-$1,225.00-smcs; ICMA
-$6,821.69-ps; Idsecurityonline.c-
om-$532.39-co; Imperial Tex-
tile-$88.82-smcs; International So-
ciety-$125.00-smcs; In-
voicehome.com-$5.00-smcs;
IRS-$167,360.07-ps; Jack
Lederman-$320.93-smcs; Jimmy
Johns-$139.00-smcs; Johnstone
Supply-$440.67-smcs; Ky Ace
-$628.57-smcs; Ky Animal Shel-
ter-$11,000.00-smcs; Ky Catho-
lic-$897.74-smcs; Ky Con-
crete-$1,001.52-smcs; Ky Hub-
-$1,607.07-smcs; Ky Quality Sew--
$32.98-smcs; Ky Towing
-$200.00-smcs; Ky Ware-
house-$738.97-smcs; Ky
Winlectric-$7,638.21-co, smcs;
Kelly Supply-$1,411.98-smcs; Kim-
ball Midwest -$311.85-smcs;
Kociemba,T-$39.86-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$388.18-smcs; L S and
Sons-$458.89-smcs; Landmark Im-
plement-$1,655.07-smcs; Lands
End-$40.06-smcs; Lawson Prod-
ucts-$693.48-smcs; LCL Truck
-$970.33-smcs; Lerner Publica-
tions-$167.96-smcs; LIPS-
-$58.39-smcs; Longleaf Servic-
es-$183.69-smcs; Mac Fau-
cets-$325.27-smcs; Mapes,J--
$30.82-smcs; Markley,J--
$8.98-smcs; Marriott
-$1,029.71-smcs; Masco Elec-
tric-$122.43-smcs; Masek Golf
Car-$7.88-smcs; Masters True Val-
ue-$394.41-smcs;
Matheson-$89.71-smcs; Medica-
p-$10,260.00-ps;
Menards-$5,636.47-co, smcs; Mi-
chaels-$96.77-smcs; Micro-
soft-$212.94-co; Mid-NE Garage
Doors-$720.00-smcs; Midwest
Connect-$147.35-smcs; Midwest
Turf -$2,901.36-smcs; Miller
Signs-$161.00-smcs; Moonlight
Embroidery-$4,534.15-smcs; Mu-
nicipal Emergency-$574.01-ps,
smcs; Municipal Sup-
ply-$4,291.63-smcs;
Namebadge.com-$107.60-smcs;
Natl Fire Protect
Assn.-$1,575.00-smcs; NCL of
Wisconsin-$387.08-smcs; NE Child
Support-$2,287.35-ps; NE Dept.
Environmen-
tal-$327,016.72-smcs,ds; NE Li-
brary Assn.-$60.00-smcs; NE Ma-
chinery-$1,715.68-smcs; NE Park
Rec-$920.00-smcs; NE Safe-
ty-$370.00-smcs; NE State Fire
Marshal-$120.00-smcs; NE Truck
Center-$4,391.43-smcs;
NEChapterIn-$155.00-smcs; Nivel
Parts -$90.53-smcs;
NMC-$3,093.36-smcs; North-
ernsafety.com-$552.70-smcs;
Northwestern Ener-
gy-$3,978.55-smcs; Oak Creek En-
gineering-$4,325.00-co;
OCLC-$764.46-smcs; Office De-
pot-$1,095.12-smcs; Of-
ficemax-$2,243.48-smcs; Of-
ficenet-$364.78-smcs; Old Na-
vy-$191.40-smcs; Olsson
-$6,270.00-co; O'Reilly Au-
to-$272.91-smcs;
Orscheln-$815.42-smcs; OTC
Brands -$296.94-smcs; Paramount
-$36.00-smcs; Pep Co.
-$87.34-smcs; Pet Pick-Ups-$6-
48.92-smcs; Pick-
leballcentral-$91.45-smcs; Ping-
-$124.20-smcs; Pioneer
Mfg.-$302.50-smcs; Pitney
Bowes-$60.00-smcs; Platte Valley
Auto-$473.43-smcs; Platte Valley
Laboratories-$62.50-smcs;
Pospaper.com-$227.80-smcs;
Postermywall-$61.86-smcs; Pot O
Gold-$230.00-smcs; Presto-X
-$105.00-smcs; Priority
Mgmt.-$82.50-smcs; Probasc-
o,A-$116.62-smcs;
Prodryers-$810.00-smcs; Quill
-$588.13-smcs; Radisson
Hotels-$898.14-smcs; Rally
Point-$498.00-smcs; RDJ Special-
ties-$691.07-smcs; Ready Mixed
Concrete-$8,108.25-co;
Reams-$661.54-smcs; Recorded
Books-$395.86-smcs; Recovery
Systems-$3,321.83-smcs; Red
Cross-$134.00-smcs;
Redbox-$3.74-smcs; Redman's
Shoes-$978.79-smcs; Reserva-
tions.com-$19.99-smcs; Re-
verseosmosis-$41.64-smcs; Rose-
berry,D-$32.40-smcs; Rylind Man-
ufacturing-$592.00-smcs; S&S
Worldwide-$124.80-smcs; S&B
Heating-$170.00-smcs; S&J Con-
struction-$30,601.72-co; Safety
Products-$57.92-smcs; Sahling
Kenworth-$95.40-smcs; Sandry
Fire-$2,359.73-smcs; Sapp Broth-
ers-$18,984.26-smcs; Schindler El-
evator-$1,005.00-smcs; School
District 7-$4,307.65-smcs; Schu-
macher Bros.-$712.00-smcs; See
Clear Cleaning-$1,700.00-smcs;
Sequel Bookshop-$52.00-smcs;
Sherwin Industries-$453.01-smcs;
Shopper, the-$1,889.54-smcs;
Show Me Cables-$61.13-smcs;
Shredding Solutions-$99.90-smcs;
Siteone Landscape
-$3,019.18-smcs; Smartdraw Soft-
ware-$178.35-smcs; Snap-on
Tools-$50.00-smcs; Sonshine Ven-
tures-$5,316.00-smcs; Spangler
Candy-$127.20-smcs; Spec-
trum-$1,059.60-smcs; State Mo-
tor-$209.46-smcs; Steinbrink's
Landscaping-$4,700.00-smcs;
Stutsman-$1,098.00-smcs; Super
Shine -$101.87-smcs; Sup-
plyhouse.com-$1,781.48-smcs;
Target-$472.10-smcs;
Teledyne-$1,657.29-smcs; Teleste-
psworldwide-$333.30-smcs;
Tielke's Sandwiches-$45.55-smcs;
Titan Machinery-$1,399.68-smcs;
Tomlinson,N-$232.03-smcs; Trac-
tor-Supply-$1,175.18-smcs; Traffic
Control-$8,760.00-co;
Trampe,M-$29.92-smcs; Transun-
ion-$115.00-smcs; Triple Crown
Products-$2,819.24-smcs; Trophy
Depot-$214.80-smcs; TVH Parts
-$193.15-smcs; Tyler Technolo-
gies-$875.00-smcs; Uber
-$118.94-smcs; Uline
-$379.96-smcs; Union Bank-$86-
,649.42-ps; Unique
Mgmt.-$366.95-smcs; UN-
O-$616.00-smcs; UPS
-$545.23-smcs; USA Blue
Book-$2,004.01-smcs; USA Com-
munications-$199.39-smcs;
USPS-$590.01-smcs; Van Wall
-$242.89-smcs; Vermont Sys-
tems-$4,470.00-smcs; Video King-
dom-$242.88-smcs;
Waldinger-$2,674.33-smcs;
Walgreens-$32.96-smcs;
Walmart-$2,004.72-co, smcs; Wal-
ters-Morgan Const.-
-$320,862.12-smcs; Webstaurant
Store-$680.62-smcs; Wells Far-
go-$1,675.00-smcs; Wilco
Life-$10.00-ps; Winchester Trim
-$140.60-smcs; Winter Equip-
ment-$1,779.78-smcs; Workboots
USA-$99.95-smcs;
WPCI-$476.50-ps; Zoro Tool-
s-$370.77-smcs; Payroll Ending
12/7/2019 -- $496,402.99. The
foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $107.60 to the
City of Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set Jan-
uary 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as date
and time for hearing on those appli-
cations where applicable.
4. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-215 approving the Developer
Constructed Infrastructure Agree-
ment for Park View Estates Ninth
between the City of Kearney and
Kelly J. Rapp and Darlene L.
Stern-Rapp, as husband and wife,
for the construction of paving,
water main, sanitary sewer main
and storm sewer for Park View Es-
tates Ninth, an addition to the City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
5. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-216 setting the interest rate,
providing equal annual install-
ments, providing the interest rate
for delinquent installments for spe-
cial assessments for 2020 with re-
gard to the creation of paving,
water and sanitary sewer districts;
and to establish a policy on reim-
bursing developers for infrastruc-
ture costs for Developer Con-
structed Infrastructure Agreements.
6. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-217 authorizing the City Man-
ager to sign the revised Operating
Agreement and Ground Lease with
the University of Nebraska at Kear-
ney and Kearney University Village
Facility Development Corporation
for construction and operation of a
community tennis complex.
7. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-218 approving Change Order
No. 1 showing an increase in the
amount of $68,012.00 and estab-
lishing a new substantial comple-
tion date of June 5, 2020 to allow
for a winter shutdown and Applica-
tion and Certificate for Payment
No. 3 in the amount of $543,549.60
submitted by Blessing Construc-
tion and approved by Miller & As-
sociates for 2019 Part 2 Improve-
ments for the construction of Pa-
triot Industrial Park consisting of
Paving Improvement District No.
2019-998.
8. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-219 approving Change Order
No. 1 showing a decrease in the
amount of $18,925.50, Application
and Certificate for Payment No.
1-Final in the amount of
$119,948.00, and accept the Certif-
icate of Substantial Completion
submitted by Midlands Contract-
ing, Inc. and approved by Miller &
Associates for the Kearney South
Drainage – Lake Overflow Improve-
ments.
9. Approve the Plans and
Specifications for the 2020 Side-
walk ADA Improvements (also
known as Community Development
Block Grant funded Sidewalk Re-
placement Project; Phase 2) for the
project area of 2nd Avenue to 5th
Avenue and 16th Street to 22nd
Street and set the bid opening date
for January 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-220 approving Change Order
No. 3 showing an increase in the
amount of $1,735.20 and Applica-
tion and Certificate for Payment
No. 1 in the amount of $87,239.83
to RMV Construction and approved
by Miller & Associates for the 2019
Park and Recreation Parking Lot
Improvements at Cottonmill Park-
ing at Swim Lake and Fountain
Hills Park.
11. Reject the bids received for
the Harmon Park Pool Slide Re-
placement received December 10,
2019.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-221 approving the Use and
Operations Agreement for Annex A
in Hangar T-926 located at the
Kearney Regional Airport between
the City of Kearney and Apollo Med
Flight.
13. Authorize the Mayor to sign
the Corrective Quitclaim Deed from
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, a
Municipal Corporation to Ace Irri-
gation and Manufacturing Com-
pany, a Nebraska Corporation, to
assist in correcting the legal de-
scription originally granted on May
28, 2013 for the benefit of Ace Irri-
gation and Manufacturing Com-
pany.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
None.
Regular Agenda:
1. By a 3 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, Moore absent, granted
permission to pay the Open Ac-
count Claim in the amount of
$89,383.48 to Nebraska Public
Power District.
By majority vote, Moore absent,
Council adjourned at 5:50 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ELECTION NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that there
will be nominated at the May 12,
2020, primary election, and elected
at the November 3, 2020, general
election, for a term of 6 years, one
member of the board of directors of
Nebraska Public Power District to
represent each of the following
Subdivisions:
Subdivision No. 1 - comprises
the following areas. Incumbent di-
rector is Mary A. Harding.
Cass County - includes the mu-
nicipalities of Murray, Nehawka,
Plattsmouth, and Union, and the
voting precincts of North Platts-
mouth and South Plattsmouth; the
balance of the county is excluded
Lancaster County - the entire
county is included, except the mu-
nicipalities of Bennet, Lincoln, and
Waverly
Saunders County - includes the
municipalities of Malmo, Prague,
Valparaiso, Wahoo, and Weston,
and the voting precincts of Center,
Malmo, Prague, Valparaiso, and
Weston; the balance of the county
is excluded
Seward County - the entire
county is included
Subdivision No. 2 - comprises
the following areas. Incumbent di-
rector is Barry D. DeKay.
Boone County - the entire county
is included
Boyd County - the entire county
is included except the municipality
of Spencer
Cedar County - the entire county
is included
Garfield County - the entire
county is included except the mu-
nicipality of Burwell
Greeley County - the entire
county is included
Holt County - the entire county is
included except the municipality of
Stuart
Howard County - the entire
county is included
Keya Paha County - the entire
county is included
Knox County - the entire county
is included
Sherman County - the entire
county is included
Valley County - the entire county
is included
Wheeler County - the entire
county is included
Subdivision No. 7 - comprises
the following areas. Incumbent di-
rector is Ken Kunze.
Adams County - the entire county
is included except the municipali-
ties of Hastings and Juniata
Clay County - the entire county is
included
Hamilton County - the entire
county is included
Merrick County - the entire
county is included
Nance County - the entire county
is included
Polk County - the entire county is
included
York County - the entire county is
included
Subdivision No. 9 - comprises
the following areas. Incumbent di-
rector is Jerry L. Chlopek.
Butler County - the entire county
is included
Colfax County - includes the mu-
nicipalities of Clarkson, Howells,
Leigh, Richland, and Schuyler, and
voting precincts 2, 3, 4, and 5; vot-
ing precinct 1 is included to the ex-
tent it lies within the City of Schuy-
ler; the balance of the county is ex-
cluded
Dodge County - includes the mu-
nicipalities of Dodge, Scribner,
Snyder, and Uehling, and the vot-
ing precincts of Cuming-Everett,
Logan-Hooper, Maple-Nickerson,
Pebble, Ridgley-Union-Co-
tterell-Pleasant Valley, and Web-
ster; the municipalities of Fremont,
Hooper, Nickerson, North Bend,
and Winslow, and all other voting
precincts in the balance of the
county are excluded
Platte County - the entire county
is included
The deadline for candidates to
file is February 18, 2020, for incum-
bents and March 2, 2020, for
non-office holders.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
NOTICE
RAVENNA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that Ra-
venna Public Schools is soliciting
bids for the High School Athletic
Lockers Improvement Project.
Scope of work includes but is not
limited to the installation of high
school athletic lockers. Sealed
proposals will be received for the
project at the office of Ravenna
High School-Attention: Ken
Schroeder-PO Box 8400-41750
Carthage Rd-Ravenna, NE 68869.
Bid specification are available by
contacting Superintendent
Schroeder. Bids are due on or be-
fore February 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.
CST for the furnishing of all labor,
materials, equipment, and services
for the Project. Bids will be opened
publicly and read aloud at that
time. Site observations prior to
bidding, shall be coordinated and
scheduled with the school by con-
tacting Superintendent Ken
Schroeder at 308-470-0502 or at
<ken.schroeder@rave-
NOTICE
CENTURA PUBLIC SCHOOLS -
MECHANICAL UPGRADES
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that Cen-
tura Public Schools is soliciting
bids for the Mechanical Upgrades
Project. Scope of work includes
but is not limited to the following:
The removal of the existing 2-pipe
hot/chilled water piping and asso-
ciated hydronic accessories inside
the existing mechanical room. Re-
locate the domestic hot water sys-
tem and install new water heater
and mixing valve. Install new hot
and chilled water piping inside the
existing mechanical room, new hot
and chilled water pumps, new hy-
dronic accessories, and associated
temperature controls. Bid docu-
ments and plans are available elec-
tronically through: Engineering
Technologies, Inc. of Lincoln, NE,
on December 31, 2019. Bids are
due on or before 3:00 p.m. local
time, January 23, 2020, at the Cen-
tura Public School Superintend-
ent's Office at Centura Public
Schools, 201 N State Hwy 11,
Cairo, Nebraska 68824. Bids will
be opened publicly and read aloud
at that time. Bid Security will be re-
quired for this Bid. Cashier's
checks or certified checks will not
fulfill this requirement. A pre-bid
meeting for the project will be held
at Centura Public Schools, 201 N
State Hwy 11, Cairo, Nebraska
68824, on January 9, 2020, at 3:00
p.m. local time. Attendance by all
prime bidders is advised. Contact
Lisa Lewis or Bryan Rahn (Enginee-
ring Technologies Inc.) at
402-476-1273 for bidding docu-
ments.
