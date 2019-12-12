NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF HERRICK AG SOLUTIONS,
LLC
Notice is hereby given that Her-
rick Ag Solutions, LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 119 16th Ave-
nue, PO Box 124, Franklin, NE
68939. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Lee
Herrick, whose street and mailing
address is 119 16th Avenue, PO
Box 124, Franklin, NE 68939.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Monday, December 23,
2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,
NE.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision filed by
Paul Sears for property described
as Part of the Northwest Quarter
located in Section 6, Township 12
North, Range 13 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska to be known as Lot 1
Sears Administrative Subdivision.
Complete description on file with
Zoning Administrator or County
Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Monday, December 23,
2019, at 9:15 o'clock A.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a ZON-
ING MAP AMENDMENT request
filed by Paul Sears for property de-
scribed as Part of the Northwest
Quarter located in Section 6, Town-
ship 12 North, Range 13 West of
the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. They wish
to rezone this area from Agricultural
to Agricultural Residential. Com-
plete legal description on file with
Buffalo County Zoning Administra-
tor or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Amanda
Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, cabinets, car parts,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Bill
Strauss the contents of unit #A18.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, collectibles, shelving,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Jeffrey
Rodriguez the contents of unit
#C49. Including but not limited to
household goods, furniture, clean-
ing supplies, and other items re-
maining in our possession at Ave-
nue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Jose Za-
pata the contents of unit #C33. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, collectibles, car parts,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Waylon
Kramer the contents of unit #B40.
Including but not limited to high
chair and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
