 

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, December 10, 2019 at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The December 2019 meeting of

the Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, De-

cember 11-12, 2019, at NPPD's

General Office, 1414 15th Street,

Columbus, Nebraska. NPPD Board

committees will also meet Decem-

ber 11 12, at the Columbus General

Office.

The schedule for NPPD's De-

cember 2019 Board meeting is as

follows:

WEDNESDAY,

DECEMBER 11, 2019

Board Governance (Ad Hoc)

Committee - 2:00 p.m., Board

Room

Strategic Planning Committee -

following Board Governance (Ad

Hoc) Committee, Board Room

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing, General Counsel Report - fol-

lowing Strategic Planning Commit-

tee, Board Room

THURSDAY,

DECEMBER 12, 2019

Customer and Support Ser-

vices Committee - 8:30 a.m.,

Loup Room

Energy Supply Committee -

8:30 a.m., Platte Room

Board Strategic Business Ses-

sion - following Customer and

Support Services Committee and

Energy Supply Committee, Board

Room

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session, Board Room

Nuclear Committee of the

Whole - will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

December 12, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer. The

video stream is expected to begin

at approximately 9:45 a.m. with the

Strategic Business Session; further

schedule updates will be available

on NPPD's website the morning of

December 12. Committee meetings

will not be video streamed (the Nu-

clear Committee is a committee of

the whole and will meet as part of

the regular Board of Directors

Meeting).

It is expected that a one-hour

lunch recess will begin at approxi-

mately 12:00 noon on Thursday,

December 12.

It is possible that portions of the

December 11-12, 2019, meetings

will be held in Executive Session.

Agendas for these meetings are

kept continuously current and are

available for public inspection dur-

ing business hours at the office of

the Assistant Secretary at the Co-

lumbus General Office, Columbus,

Nebraska, or online at

https://www.nppd.com/

board-legal-notice. The agenda

for the December 12, 2019, meet-

ing includes, among other matters:

(1) consideration of revised rates

for customers being provided

wholesale electric service by NPPD

under the General Firm Power

Service (GFPS) Rate Schedule, the

Simultaneous Buy/Sell Rate

Schedule, the Standby Service

Rate Schedule, or the Large Cus-

tomer Interruptible Rate Schedule,

which rate schedules are proposed

to become effective for service pro-

vided on and after February 1,

2020; (2) consideration of revised

rates for customers being provided

retail electric service by NPPD, all

of which are proposed to become

effective for service provided on

and after either January 1, 2020, or

February 1, 2020, depending on the

specific rate schedule; and (3) con-

sideration of revised Retail Service

Rules and Regulations, proposed

to become effective February 1,

2020.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Amanda

Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, cabinets, car parts,

and other items remaining in our

possession at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Bill

Strauss the contents of unit #A18.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, collectibles, shelving,

and other items remaining in our

possession at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Jeffrey

Rodriguez the contents of unit

#C49. Including but not limited to

household goods, furniture, clean-

ing supplies, and other items re-

maining in our possession at Ave-

nue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Jose Za-

pata the contents of unit #C33. In-

cluding but not limited to house-

hold goods, collectibles, car parts,

and other items remaining in our

possession at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Waylon

Kramer the contents of unit #B40.

Including but not limited to high

chair and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction will

begin Friday, December 13, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

