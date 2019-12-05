NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, December 10, 2019 at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
LEGAL NOTICE
The December 2019 meeting of
the Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, De-
cember 11-12, 2019, at NPPD's
General Office, 1414 15th Street,
Columbus, Nebraska. NPPD Board
committees will also meet Decem-
ber 11 12, at the Columbus General
Office.
The schedule for NPPD's De-
cember 2019 Board meeting is as
follows:
WEDNESDAY,
DECEMBER 11, 2019
Board Governance (Ad Hoc)
Committee - 2:00 p.m., Board
Room
Strategic Planning Committee -
following Board Governance (Ad
Hoc) Committee, Board Room
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing, General Counsel Report - fol-
lowing Strategic Planning Commit-
tee, Board Room
THURSDAY,
DECEMBER 12, 2019
Customer and Support Ser-
vices Committee - 8:30 a.m.,
Loup Room
Energy Supply Committee -
8:30 a.m., Platte Room
Board Strategic Business Ses-
sion - following Customer and
Support Services Committee and
Energy Supply Committee, Board
Room
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session, Board Room
Nuclear Committee of the
Whole - will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:30 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
December 12, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer. The
video stream is expected to begin
at approximately 9:45 a.m. with the
Strategic Business Session; further
schedule updates will be available
on NPPD's website the morning of
December 12. Committee meetings
will not be video streamed (the Nu-
clear Committee is a committee of
the whole and will meet as part of
the regular Board of Directors
Meeting).
It is expected that a one-hour
lunch recess will begin at approxi-
mately 12:00 noon on Thursday,
December 12.
It is possible that portions of the
December 11-12, 2019, meetings
will be held in Executive Session.
Agendas for these meetings are
kept continuously current and are
available for public inspection dur-
ing business hours at the office of
the Assistant Secretary at the Co-
lumbus General Office, Columbus,
Nebraska, or online at
board-legal-notice. The agenda
for the December 12, 2019, meet-
ing includes, among other matters:
(1) consideration of revised rates
for customers being provided
wholesale electric service by NPPD
under the General Firm Power
Service (GFPS) Rate Schedule, the
Simultaneous Buy/Sell Rate
Schedule, the Standby Service
Rate Schedule, or the Large Cus-
tomer Interruptible Rate Schedule,
which rate schedules are proposed
to become effective for service pro-
vided on and after February 1,
2020; (2) consideration of revised
rates for customers being provided
retail electric service by NPPD, all
of which are proposed to become
effective for service provided on
and after either January 1, 2020, or
February 1, 2020, depending on the
specific rate schedule; and (3) con-
sideration of revised Retail Service
Rules and Regulations, proposed
to become effective February 1,
2020.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Amanda
Klich the contents of unit #B46. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, cabinets, car parts,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Bill
Strauss the contents of unit #A18.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, collectibles, shelving,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Jeffrey
Rodriguez the contents of unit
#C49. Including but not limited to
household goods, furniture, clean-
ing supplies, and other items re-
maining in our possession at Ave-
nue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Jose Za-
pata the contents of unit #C33. In-
cluding but not limited to house-
hold goods, collectibles, car parts,
and other items remaining in our
possession at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Waylon
Kramer the contents of unit #B40.
Including but not limited to high
chair and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction will
begin Friday, December 13, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
