CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Sealed bids for the construction
of 2019 Part 3 Improvements, Ave-
nue A - 25th Street to 27th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska will be received
by City of Kearney, at the office of
the City Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, until 2
p.m. local time on December 17,
2019, at which time the Bids re-
ceived will be publicly opened and
read in the City Council Chambers.
The project primarily consists of
removal and replacement of paving
on Avenue A, between 25th Street
and 27th Street. The project also
includes construction of four (4)
new curb inlets, minor amounts of
storm pipe installation, as well as
replacement of curb and gutter,
sidewalks, drives, and all other as-
sociated work as indicated on the
drawings and within the specifica-
tions.
Bids shall be on a per Unit Basis.
A pre-bid conference will not be
held.
Bid security shall be furnished in
accordance with the Instruction to
Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)
shall be made payable to City of
Kearney, Nebraska, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,
as security that the bidder(s) to
whom the award(s) are made will
enter into contract to build the im-
provements bid upon and furnish
the required bonds and insurance.
The envelopes containing bids shall
be marked as follows:
City of Kearney
c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Proposal For: 2019 Part 3 Im-
provements; Avenue A - 25th
Street to 27th Street
Bids Received: December 17,
2019
2:00 p.m. Local Time
18 East 22nd Street
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondis-
crimination in Federally assisted
programs of the Department of
Transportation issued pursuant to
such Act, hereby notifies all bidders
that it will affirmatively insure that in
any contract entered into pursuant
to this advertisement, minority
business enterprises will be af-
forded full opportunity to submit
bids in response to this invitation
and will not be discriminated
against on the grounds of race,
color, or national origin, sex, age
and disability/handicap in consider-
ation for an award.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding
Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd
Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847. Questions should be
directed to Jacob Reiter, Engineer,
at 308-708-7642 or
Bidding Documents also may
be examined at:
• Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,
Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
• City of Kearney, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847
• Lincoln Builder's Bureau, 5910
S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln,
Nebraska 68516
• Omaha Builders Exchange,
4159 So. 94th Street, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68127
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.questcdn.com
for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-
able). Once logged into the site, in-
sert eBidDoc project number
6600.84- Kearney 2019 Part 7 Im-
provements.
A complete set of electronic
plans, specifications, contract doc-
uments and proposal form on a CD
may be obtained from the Issuing
office for a non-refundable charge
of $40.00.
A complete set of printed plans,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from the Issuing office for a
non-refundable charge of $60. Un-
successful bidders are requested
to return the plans and specifica-
tions.
Each successful bidder shall sup-
ply a Performance Bond and a
Payment Bond executed by a cor-
porate surety licensed in the State
of Nebraska in an amount equal to
100 percent of the contract price as
part of his contract.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to accept any bid which it
deems most advantageous to the
City, and to reject any or all bids
submitted and to hold as many
bids as it desires for consideration
for a period of sixty (60) days after
the bids are open.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse,
President of the Council
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ N29,D6,13
Notice of Organization
of Clearwater Taxidermy
Studio, L.L.C.
The name of the Limited Liability
Company shall be Clearwater Taxi-
dermy Studio, L.L.C.
Location:
12935 YDC Road
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 293-0807
Registered Agent:
The name and office of the regis-
tered agent, Manager, and the ini-
tial designated office shall be:
Crystal Y Smith
Owner
12935 YDC Road
Kearney, NE 68845
The company commenced its ex-
istence on November 8, 2019
The purpose for which the com-
pany is organized is to conduct
Taxidermy services.
Crystal Smith
Clearwater Taxidermy Studio
12935 YDC Road
Kearney, NE 68845
308-293-0807
ZNEZ D6,13,20
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held on
Monday, December 16, 2019 at
5:30 P.M. in the Staff Development
Room at the Administration Build-
ing at 320 West 24th Street, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current, is
on file in the Administrative Offices
of the Kearney Public Schools, 320
West 24th St., Kearney, NE 68845,
during normal business hours, or
may be accessed electronically
through SparqMeetings on the
Kearney Public Schools website on
Friday, December 13, 2019.
ZNEZ D13,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Mayor and
Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
D13,t1
NOTICE OF
FINAL SETTLEMENT
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF
EARL L. ANDERSON,
Deceased.
Case No. PR 19-65
Notice is hereby given that a Fi-
nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-
bution, report of administration and
a formal Petition for Complete Set-
tlement, probate of Will, determina-
tion of heirs, and determination of
inheritance tax have been filed and
are set for hearing in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
on Dec. 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Monty Fread, Petitioner
111 Huron Drive
Kearney, NE 68847
Thomas W. Tye II, #18417
Attorney for Applicant
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308.237.3155
ZNEZ N29,D6,13
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of BRUCE H. MUHLBACH,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-169
Notice is hereby given that on
December 9, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Danny D.
Muhlbach, whose address is 12950
Iron Horse Road, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 13, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Prepared By:
Jerrod M. Gregg #22658
Blazek & Gregg, P.C., L.L.O.
1405 N. 205th Street, Ste, 120
Elkhorn, Nebraska 68022
(402) 496-3432
ZNEZ D13,20,27
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Evelyn M. Fees,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-168
Notice is hereby given that on
Dec. 5, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Kermit
D. Fees, whose address is 77251
Road 450, Miller, NE 68858, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Feb. 13, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
ZNEZ D13,20,27
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on Jan-
uary 14, 2020, at 1:00 o'clock p.m.:
Lot 4, Block 4, Else's Subdivi-
sion to the Village of Elm Creek,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, sub-
ject to easements of record and
use and restrictions of record.
The successful bidder shall sub-
mit payment of the winning bid in
full on the day and time of the sale,
January 14, 2020 at the offices of
Locher Pavelka Dostal Braddy &
Hammes, except this requirement
is waived when the highest bidder
is the Beneficiary.
DATED this 11th day of Novem-
ber, 2019.
By: Gregory L. Galles, #21748
Successor Trustee
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this11th day of November,
2019 before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed.
Witness my hand and notarial
seal the day and year last above
written.
Victoria L. Vandenbroucke
NOTARY PUBLIC
My Comm Exp. Jan. 19, 2023
ZNEZ N29,D6,13,20,27
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MARY M SHIERS,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-163
Notice is hereby given that on
December 2, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Ann W.
Teply, whose address is 47824
794th Road, Loup City, Nebraska
68853, and Daniel R. Shiers, whose
address is 402 West M Street, Mc-
Cook, Nebraska 69001, were infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
personal corepresentatives of this
estate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before Feb. 6, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BOWMAN
& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ D6,13,20
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
MJS DEVELOPMENT, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that MJS
Development, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 1023 Reming-
ton Drive, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Michael Shuler,
1023 Remington Drive, Kearney,
NE 68847. MJS Development, LLC
commenced business on Novem-
ber 14, 2019, and the general na-
ture of its business is to engage in
any lawful business not prohibited
by the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
ZNEZ N29,D6,13
LEGAL NOTICE
Pursuant to Section 70-624
R.R.S. 1943, as amended, notice is
hereby given that the monthly com-
pensation of the President of Loup
Valleys Rural Public Power District
is five hundred fifty dollars. The
monthly compensation of other Of-
ficers and Directors is five hundred
dollars and of the General Manager
is eleven thousand one hundred
thirty-one dollars and 25 cents.
ZNEZ D13,t1
NOTICE OF DIVORCE
PROCEEDINGS
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Iris C. Ramirez, Plaintiff,
VS.
Jose A. Sosa Melgar, Defendant,
Case No. CI 19-459
TO: Jose A. Sosa Melgar, whose
whereabouts are unknown upon
whom personal service of sum-
mons cannot be had, and is the de-
fendant in said proceedings:
You are notified that on Decem-
ber 10, 2019, Plaintiff, Iris Ramirez
filed a Complaint against you in the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, at Case No. CI 19-459,
the object of which is to obtain a
dissolution of marriage on the
ground that the marriage is irre-
trievably broken and to obtain an
equitable division of the property,
among other things.
You are required to answer said
Complaint on or before December
27, 2019, or said Complaint against
you will be taken as true.
Iris C. Ramirez
2900 Grand Avenue #156
Kearney, NE 68847
ZNEZ D13,20,27
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Kear-
ney Electrical Services LLC has
been organized as a limited liability
company under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The designated
office of the company is 715 West
46th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
The address of the registered office
of the Company is 715 West 46th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845, and the
registered agent at such address is
Gary C. Junker. The company is or-
ganized to provide electrical ser-
vices to the public and to engage in
the transaction of any all lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
Certificate of Organization was filed
with the Nebraska Secretary of
State on November 21, 2019.
ZNEZ D13,20,27
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder immediately inside
the main East Door in the lobby of
the Buffalo County Courthouse, in
Kearney Nebraska, on January 21,
2020, at 12:00 o’clock Noon, Cen-
tral Time, pursuant to the power of
sale granted in the Deed of Trust
executed by Silent City, Inc., as
Trustor, and filed for record on
June 15, 2012 and recorded as
Inst. 2012-4411, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds, affecting
the following described real estate,
to wit:
Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, except a tract of
land containing 468.39 square feet,
more or less, deeded to the State
of Nebraska, Department of Roads
by Warranty Deed recorded Octo-
ber 27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531
Bidders other than the Benefi-
ciary of the Trust Deed will need to
bring a cashier’s check for
$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.
Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-
gible to bid at the sale, and for the
earnest deposit to be paid by the
highest bidder at the time of the
sale. Earnest deposit checks will
be returned to bidders who do not
hold the highest bid at the close of
the sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o’clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier’s check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee’s Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of mar-
ketable title will be made in con-
nection with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee’s sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
michaelsnyder@
ZNEZ D13,20,27,J3,10
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, December 10, 2019, the Kear-
ney City Council passed and ap-
proved according to law and
adopted the following ordinances
to be published in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8391 amending
Section 8-1515 “Tobacco; Posses-
sion by Minors; Unlawful” of Article
15 “General Offenses” of Chapter 8
“Police” of the City Code by
amending the age of unlawful pos-
session by minors of tobacco from
18 years to 19 years based on the
update to Nebraska Revised State
Statute 28-1418 (per LB149) to be-
come effective January 1, 2020.
Ordinance No. 8392 authorizing
the issuance of Public Safety
Equipment Tax Anticipation Bonds
of the City of Kearney, Nebraska, in
the principal amount of $1,030,000
for the purpose of paying the cost
of purchasing a fire truck and gen-
erator along with miscellaneous
costs associated therewith related;
directing the application of the pro-
ceeds of said bonds; prescribing
the form of said bonds; providing
for the levy and collection of taxes
to pay the same; providing for the
sale of the bonds; authorizing the
delivery of the bonds to the pur-
chaser.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ D13,t1
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NAME: The Dance Works, L.L.C.,
A Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 1708 East
42nd Street Place, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Robert Huddleston, 1708
42nd Street Place, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
November 22, 2019
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
Larry E. Butler
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
ZNEZ N29,D6,13
NOTICE
James Bamford v.
Jeffrey L. Strickland
Case No. CR19-511
TO: JEFFREY L. STRICKLAND
Notice is hereby given that
James Bamford, Plaintiff, has filed
a Complaint against you in the Dis-
trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, Case No. CI19-511, seek-
ing payment for personal injury in
the form of medical expenses, lost
wages, disability, pain and suffer-
ing, costs of the action, post-jud-
gment interest, and such other and
further relief as the court deems
just. To defend this lawsuit, an ap-
propriate response must be filed
with the office of the Clerk of the
District Court on or before January
27, 2020. If you fail to respond, the
Court may enter judgment against
you for the relief demanded in the
Complaint.
JAMES BAMFORD, Plaintiff
BY: /s/ Siegfried H. Brauer
Siegfried H. Brauer, #18532
BRAUER LAW OFFICE
PO Box 249
5308 Parklane Drive, Suite 2
Kearney, NE 68848
Phone: 308-234-6696
Fax: 308-234-6999
Email: sbrauer@frontiernet.net
ZNEZ D13,20,27
