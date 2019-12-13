 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids for the construction

of 2019 Part 3 Improvements, Ave-

nue A - 25th Street to 27th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska will be received

by City of Kearney, at the office of

the City Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, until 2

p.m. local time on December 17,

2019, at which time the Bids re-

ceived will be publicly opened and

read in the City Council Chambers.

The project primarily consists of

removal and replacement of paving

on Avenue A, between 25th Street

and 27th Street. The project also

includes construction of four (4)

new curb inlets, minor amounts of

storm pipe installation, as well as

replacement of curb and gutter,

sidewalks, drives, and all other as-

sociated work as indicated on the

drawings and within the specifica-

tions.

Bids shall be on a per Unit Basis.

A pre-bid conference will not be

held.

Bid security shall be furnished in

accordance with the Instruction to

Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)

shall be made payable to City of

Kearney, Nebraska, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

as security that the bidder(s) to

whom the award(s) are made will

enter into contract to build the im-

provements bid upon and furnish

the required bonds and insurance.

The envelopes containing bids shall

be marked as follows:

City of Kearney

c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Proposal For: 2019 Part 3 Im-

provements; Avenue A - 25th

Street to 27th Street

Bids Received: December 17,

2019

2:00 p.m. Local Time

18 East 22nd Street

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondis-

crimination in Federally assisted

programs of the Department of

Transportation issued pursuant to

such Act, hereby notifies all bidders

that it will affirmatively insure that in

any contract entered into pursuant

to this advertisement, minority

business enterprises will be af-

forded full opportunity to submit

bids in response to this invitation

and will not be discriminated

against on the grounds of race,

color, or national origin, sex, age

and disability/handicap in consider-

ation for an award.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding

Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd

Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Questions should be

directed to Jacob Reiter, Engineer,

at 308-708-7642 or

jreiter@olsson.com.

Bidding Documents also may

be examined at:

• Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

• City of Kearney, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

• Lincoln Builder's Bureau, 5910

S. 58th Street, Suite C, Lincoln,

Nebraska 68516

• Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 So. 94th Street, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68127

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.questcdn.com

for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-

able). Once logged into the site, in-

sert eBidDoc project number

6600.84- Kearney 2019 Part 7 Im-

provements.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form on a CD

may be obtained from the Issuing

office for a non-refundable charge

of $40.00.

A complete set of printed plans,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from the Issuing office for a

non-refundable charge of $60. Un-

successful bidders are requested

to return the plans and specifica-

tions.

Each successful bidder shall sup-

ply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of his contract.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to accept any bid which it

deems most advantageous to the

City, and to reject any or all bids

submitted and to hold as many

bids as it desires for consideration

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bids are open.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse,

President of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ N29,D6,13

Notice of Organization

of Clearwater Taxidermy

Studio, L.L.C.

 

The name of the Limited Liability

Company shall be Clearwater Taxi-

dermy Studio, L.L.C.

Location:

12935 YDC Road

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 293-0807

Registered Agent:

The name and office of the regis-

tered agent, Manager, and the ini-

tial designated office shall be:

Crystal Y Smith

Owner

12935 YDC Road

Kearney, NE 68845

The company commenced its ex-

istence on November 8, 2019

The purpose for which the com-

pany is organized is to conduct

Taxidermy services.

Crystal Smith

Clearwater Taxidermy Studio

12935 YDC Road

Kearney, NE 68845

308-293-0807

ZNEZ D6,13,20

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held on

Monday, December 16, 2019 at

5:30 P.M. in the Staff Development

Room at the Administration Build-

ing at 320 West 24th Street, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

on file in the Administrative Offices

of the Kearney Public Schools, 320

West 24th St., Kearney, NE 68845,

during normal business hours, or

may be accessed electronically

through SparqMeetings on the

Kearney Public Schools website on

Friday, December 13, 2019.

 

ZNEZ D13,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Mayor and

Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

D13,t1

NOTICE OF

FINAL SETTLEMENT

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF

EARL L. ANDERSON,

Deceased.

Case No. PR 19-65

 

Notice is hereby given that a Fi-

nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-

bution, report of administration and

a formal Petition for Complete Set-

tlement, probate of Will, determina-

tion of heirs, and determination of

inheritance tax have been filed and

are set for hearing in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

on Dec. 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

Monty Fread, Petitioner

111 Huron Drive

Kearney, NE 68847

Thomas W. Tye II, #18417

Attorney for Applicant

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308.237.3155

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ N29,D6,13

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of BRUCE H. MUHLBACH,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-169

Notice is hereby given that on

December 9, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Danny D.

Muhlbach, whose address is 12950

Iron Horse Road, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 13, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Prepared By:

Jerrod M. Gregg #22658

Blazek & Gregg, P.C., L.L.O.

1405 N. 205th Street, Ste, 120

Elkhorn, Nebraska 68022

(402) 496-3432

ZNEZ D13,20,27

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Evelyn M. Fees,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-168

Notice is hereby given that on

Dec. 5, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Kermit

D. Fees, whose address is 77251

Road 450, Miller, NE 68858, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Feb. 13, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Randall Alexander (Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

ZNEZ D13,20,27

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on Jan-

uary 14, 2020, at 1:00 o'clock p.m.:

Lot 4, Block 4, Else's Subdivi-

sion to the Village of Elm Creek,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, sub-

ject to easements of record and

use and restrictions of record.

The successful bidder shall sub-

mit payment of the winning bid in

full on the day and time of the sale,

January 14, 2020 at the offices of

Locher Pavelka Dostal Braddy &

Hammes, except this requirement

is waived when the highest bidder

is the Beneficiary.

DATED this 11th day of Novem-

ber, 2019.

By: Gregory L. Galles, #21748

Successor Trustee

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this11th day of November,

2019 before me, a Notary Public in

and for said County and State, per-

sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed.

Witness my hand and notarial

seal the day and year last above

written.

Victoria L. Vandenbroucke

NOTARY PUBLIC

My Comm Exp. Jan. 19, 2023

ZNEZ N29,D6,13,20,27

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MARY M SHIERS,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-163

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 2, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Ann W.

Teply, whose address is 47824

794th Road, Loup City, Nebraska

68853, and Daniel R. Shiers, whose

address is 402 West M Street, Mc-

Cook, Nebraska 69001, were infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

personal corepresentatives of this

estate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before Feb. 6, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BOWMAN

& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ D6,13,20

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

MJS DEVELOPMENT, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that MJS

Development, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 1023 Reming-

ton Drive, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Michael Shuler,

1023 Remington Drive, Kearney,

NE 68847. MJS Development, LLC

commenced business on Novem-

ber 14, 2019, and the general na-

ture of its business is to engage in

any lawful business not prohibited

by the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ N29,D6,13

LEGAL NOTICE

 

Pursuant to Section 70-624

R.R.S. 1943, as amended, notice is

hereby given that the monthly com-

pensation of the President of Loup

Valleys Rural Public Power District

is five hundred fifty dollars. The

monthly compensation of other Of-

ficers and Directors is five hundred

dollars and of the General Manager

is eleven thousand one hundred

thirty-one dollars and 25 cents.

ZNEZ D13,t1

NOTICE OF DIVORCE

PROCEEDINGS

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Iris C. Ramirez, Plaintiff,

VS.

Jose A. Sosa Melgar, Defendant,

Case No. CI 19-459

TO: Jose A. Sosa Melgar, whose

whereabouts are unknown upon

whom personal service of sum-

mons cannot be had, and is the de-

fendant in said proceedings:

You are notified that on Decem-

ber 10, 2019, Plaintiff, Iris Ramirez

filed a Complaint against you in the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, at Case No. CI 19-459,

the object of which is to obtain a

dissolution of marriage on the

ground that the marriage is irre-

trievably broken and to obtain an

equitable division of the property,

among other things.

You are required to answer said

Complaint on or before December

27, 2019, or said Complaint against

you will be taken as true.

Iris C. Ramirez

2900 Grand Avenue #156

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ D13,20,27

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Kear-

ney Electrical Services LLC has

been organized as a limited liability

company under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The designated

office of the company is 715 West

46th Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

The address of the registered office

of the Company is 715 West 46th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845, and the

registered agent at such address is

Gary C. Junker. The company is or-

ganized to provide electrical ser-

vices to the public and to engage in

the transaction of any all lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

Certificate of Organization was filed

with the Nebraska Secretary of

State on November 21, 2019.

ZNEZ D13,20,27

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder immediately inside

the main East Door in the lobby of

the Buffalo County Courthouse, in

Kearney Nebraska, on January 21,

2020, at 12:00 o’clock Noon, Cen-

tral Time, pursuant to the power of

sale granted in the Deed of Trust

executed by Silent City, Inc., as

Trustor, and filed for record on

June 15, 2012 and recorded as

Inst. 2012-4411, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds, affecting

the following described real estate,

to wit:

Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, except a tract of

land containing 468.39 square feet,

more or less, deeded to the State

of Nebraska, Department of Roads

by Warranty Deed recorded Octo-

ber 27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531

Bidders other than the Benefi-

ciary of the Trust Deed will need to

bring a cashier’s check for

$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.

Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-

gible to bid at the sale, and for the

earnest deposit to be paid by the

highest bidder at the time of the

sale. Earnest deposit checks will

be returned to bidders who do not

hold the highest bid at the close of

the sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o’clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier’s check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee’s Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of mar-

ketable title will be made in con-

nection with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee’s sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

michaelsnyder@

snyderandhilliard.com

ZNEZ D13,20,27,J3,10

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, December 10, 2019, the Kear-

ney City Council passed and ap-

proved according to law and

adopted the following ordinances

to be published in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8391 amending

Section 8-1515 “Tobacco; Posses-

sion by Minors; Unlawful” of Article

15 “General Offenses” of Chapter 8

“Police” of the City Code by

amending the age of unlawful pos-

session by minors of tobacco from

18 years to 19 years based on the

update to Nebraska Revised State

Statute 28-1418 (per LB149) to be-

come effective January 1, 2020.

Ordinance No. 8392 authorizing

the issuance of Public Safety

Equipment Tax Anticipation Bonds

of the City of Kearney, Nebraska, in

the principal amount of $1,030,000

for the purpose of paying the cost

of purchasing a fire truck and gen-

erator along with miscellaneous

costs associated therewith related;

directing the application of the pro-

ceeds of said bonds; prescribing

the form of said bonds; providing

for the levy and collection of taxes

to pay the same; providing for the

sale of the bonds; authorizing the

delivery of the bonds to the pur-

chaser.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ D13,t1

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NAME: The Dance Works, L.L.C.,

A Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 1708 East

42nd Street Place, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Robert Huddleston, 1708

42nd Street Place, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

November 22, 2019

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Larry E. Butler

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

ZNEZ N29,D6,13

NOTICE

James Bamford v.

Jeffrey L. Strickland

Case No. CR19-511

TO: JEFFREY L. STRICKLAND

Notice is hereby given that

James Bamford, Plaintiff, has filed

a Complaint against you in the Dis-

trict Court of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, Case No. CI19-511, seek-

ing payment for personal injury in

the form of medical expenses, lost

wages, disability, pain and suffer-

ing, costs of the action, post-jud-

gment interest, and such other and

further relief as the court deems

just. To defend this lawsuit, an ap-

propriate response must be filed

with the office of the Clerk of the

District Court on or before January

27, 2020. If you fail to respond, the

Court may enter judgment against

you for the relief demanded in the

Complaint.

JAMES BAMFORD, Plaintiff

BY: /s/ Siegfried H. Brauer

Siegfried H. Brauer, #18532

BRAUER LAW OFFICE

PO Box 249

5308 Parklane Drive, Suite 2

Kearney, NE 68848

Phone: 308-234-6696

Fax: 308-234-6999

Email: sbrauer@frontiernet.net

ZNEZ D13,20,27

