NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
December 10, 2019
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Two Boy Scouts from Troop
158 led the Council Members and
audience in the Pledge of Alle-
giance. Vice -President of the
Council announced that in accord-
ance with Section 84-1412 of the
Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-
rent copy of the Open Meetings Act
is available for review and is posted
on the wall of the Council Cham-
bers. Randy Buschkoetter Vi-
ce-President of the Council, called
a regular meeting of the City Coun-
cil to order on December 10, 2019
at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,
and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:
Mayor Stanley Clouse. City Clerk
recorded the minutes. Administra-
tive personnel were also present.
Notice of the meeting had been
given according to law.
Recognition Ceremony for Pro-
motion of Police Sergeant Greg
Benson and Presentation of Colors
by the Kearney Police Honor
Guard.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. By majority vote, Clouse ab-
sent, Council removed from the ta-
ble Public Hearing 1. By majority
vote, Clouse absent, Council con-
ducted and closed the public hear-
ing to receive input from the public
on the progress of Community De-
velopment Block Grant (CDBG)
16-CD-103 for community/econo-
mic development activities.
2. By majority vote, Lear ab-
staining and Clouse absent, Coun-
cil tabled any action until the Janu-
ary 14, 2020 City Council meeting
on the application submitted by
Brad Vontz for Vontz Paving, Inc.
for Water’s View Inc., a Nebraska
Corporation for a Conditional Use
Permit to operate a sand and
gravel extraction pit on property
zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict and described as part of Gov-
ernment Lots 3 and 4, as part of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
11, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (South of 11th
Street and East of Imperial Avenue)
due to lack of supermajority in at-
tendance at the December 10,
2019 and December 17, 2019 City
Council meetings.
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Clouse absent,
the following items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held November 26, 2019.
2. C L A I M S
PS – Personnel Services
SMCS – Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER – Equipment Rental
CO – Capital Outlay
DS – Debt Service
Agee, J-$821.56-smcs;
Akeson,T-$48.32-smcs;
Albright,H-$121.04-smcs; Alfred
Benesch-$3,019.21-co; Ama-
zon-$2,083.60-smcs; Anderson
Brothers-$7,297.53-smcs; Arch,
the-$75,000.00-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$316.98-smcs; Aurora Co-
op-$51.84-smcs; Auto Val-
ue-$1,515.13-smcs; Baker & Tay-
lor-$4,604.72-smcs;
Bamford-$250.00-smcs; Barney
Abstract & Title-$260,133.50-co;
Bassett,K&T-$44.68-smcs; Beacon
Athletics-$2,932.00-smcs; Black-
stone Publishing-$1,043.55-smcs;
BlueCross
BlueShield-$86,764.34-smcs;
Bosselman -$3,384.18-smcs;
Brehm,P-$18.64-smcs; Bridgett
Lavene Consult-
ing-$3,333.00-smcs; Buffalo Co.
Weed Control-$933.18-smcs;
Builders-$1,614.08-smcs;
Cash-Wa-$369.64-smcs; Central
Fire-$42.00-smcs; ChargePoint-
-$1,240.00-smcs; Ches-
terman-$161.50-smcs; Chris-
tensen,K-$84.00-smcs;
Cigna-$7,939.07-smcs; City of
Kearney-$602,350.35-smcs, ps;
City of Kearney CRA-$95,4-
20.73-smcs; Cold Spring Gran-
ite-$932.40-smcs; Comm. Action
Partnership-$529.50-smcs; Comm.
Health Agency-$140.00-ps; Comm.
Service Fund-$87.00-ps; Comp-
ton,S-$105.16-smcs; Compute
North-$793.60-smcs; Conover,K-$-
29.55-smcs; Core & Main-$19,48-
9.70-smcs; Cornhusker Clean-
ing-$1,495.00-smcs; Country Part-
ners-$54,932.05-smcs; Crane River
Theater-$100.00-smcs; Cul-
len,M-$10.70-smcs; Cum-
mins-$720.00-smcs; Dan Roeder
Concrete-$126,648.00-co; Depart-
ment of Education-$329.00-ps; De-
pository Trust -$32,851.25-ds; DLT
Solutions-$3,433.52-smcs; Dover
Tours-$20,000.00-smcs; DPC In-
dustries-$6,172.95-smcs; Eagle
Distributing-$329.00-smcs;
Eakes-$835.12-smcs; Family Prac-
tice-$3,215.90-ps; Flaherty,T-$14-
4.00-smcs; Gale-
/Cengage-$572.59-smcs; Garrett
Tires-$6,472.57-smcs; Greater NE
Cities-$29.99-smcs; HM Life Insur-
ance -$55,558.79-smcs; Home-
town Leasing-$159.08-smcs;
ICMA-$6,671.16-ps;
Infogroup-$2,968.00-smcs; Int'l
Paper-$4,839.93-smcs;
IRS-$173,103.37-ps; Kearney
Chamber Comm.-$1,250.00-smcs;
Kearney Hub-$236.95-smcs; Kear-
ney Visitors Bu-
reau-$89,935.32-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$1,284.12-smcs;
Krueger,N-$32.69-smcs; LCL
Truck-$3,243.41-smcs; Logan
Contractors-$119.95-co; Magic
Cleaning-$7,050.00-smcs;
Malleck,J-$31.00-smcs; Martin,S--
$107.56-smcs; McCarty,D-$-
274.50-smcs;
Menards-$77.72-smcs; Midwest
Connect-$7,187.54-smcs; Miller &
Associates-$9,832.41-co; Miller
Signs-$192.50-smcs; Miller,R&B-$-
7.10-smcs; Millerbernd Manufac-
turing-$7,367.00-smcs; Mirror Im-
age-$285.10-smcs; Murphy Trac-
tor-$618.75-smcs; NE Child Sup-
port -$2,287.35-ps; NE Dept of
Revenue-$80,971.83-ps; NE Public
Health-$1,456.00-smcs; NE Safe-
ty-$385.00-smcs; Nielson Con-
tracting-$18,352.80-co; Northwest
Electric-$2,442.37-smcs; North-
western Energy-$6,769.91-smcs;
Nuttelman Fencing-$297.48-smcs;
Obradovich, CJ-$27.00-smcs;
O'Keefe Elevator-$447.65-smcs;
One Call Concepts-$231.01-smcs;
Paramount-$80.46-smcs; Payflex
Systems-$548.25-smcs, ps;
Penworthy-$616.53-smcs; Pep
Co-$150.00-smcs;
Pettigrew,M-$100.00-smcs; Re-
corded Books-$261.30-smcs; Re-
source Mgmt.-$4,696.80-smcs;
Schroer,J-$300.00-smcs; Schwarz-
,G-$73.67-smcs; See Clear Clean-
ing-$950.00-smcs; Silverstone
Group-$5,005.75-smcs; State of
NE/DAS-$2.10-smcs; Steinbrink's
Landscaping-$400.00-smcs;
Stutsman-$549.00-smcs;
Ternes,M-$47.85-smcs; Thomp-
son,K-$457.50-smcs; Tokay Soft-
ware-$790.00-smcs; Trade Well
Pallet-$2,680.00-smcs,co; Traffic
Control-$5,020.00-co; Trenton D.
Snow, LLC-$1,950.00-co; Tri Co.
Equipment-$387.85-smcs; Tye &
Rademacher-$14,113.45-smcs;
Tyler Technolo-
gies-$164,105.54-co; Union Bank
& Trust-$83,462.89-ps; United Way
of Kearney-$637.63-ps; Village
Uniform-$342.31-smcs; Walters
Morgan Const.-$40.14-smcs; War-
rington,D-$304.50-smcs; We-
ber,S-$43.31-smcs; Payroll Ending
11/23/2019 -- $480,316.06; Lon-
gevity Pay for 2019 -- $64,102.49.
The foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $62.62 to the City
of Kearney.
3. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-213 approving the following
Agricultural Leases at the Kearney
Regional Airport from January 1,
2020 until December 31, 2020: B &
B Bendfeldt Farms (176.6 irrigated
acres, 56 dry land soybean acres
and 27 acres dry land); Don Hen-
drickson (193.5 irrigated acres);
Lee Potter (62 irrigated acres); Ron
Hendrickson (75 dry land hay ac-
res); and David Fleming (364.36
non-irrigated acres, 216 irrigated
acres and 60 acres pivot irrigated
acres).
4. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-214 approving T-Hangar
A-06 Lease Agreement at the Kear-
ney Regional Airport between the
City of Kearney and Fred Krause.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By majority vote, Clouse ab-
sent, suspended the rules requiring
the reading of ordinances on three
different days and placed Ordi-
nance No. 8391 amending Section
8-1515 “Tobacco; Possession by
Minors; Unlawful” of Article 15
“General Offenses” of Chapter 8
“Police” of the City Code by
amending the age of unlawful pos-
session by minors of tobacco from
18 years to 19 years based on the
update to Nebraska Revised State
Statute 28-1418 (per LB149) to be-
come effective January 1, 2020 on
first reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8391 was read by num-
ber. By majority vote, Clouse ab-
sent, Ordinance No. 8391 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. By majority vote, Clouse ab-
sent, suspended the rules requiring
the reading of ordinances on three
different days and placed Ordi-
nance No. 8392 authorizing the is-
suance of Public Safety Equipment
Tax Anticipation Bonds of the City
of Kearney, Nebraska, in the princi-
pal amount of $1,030,000 for the
purpose of paying the cost of pur-
chasing a fire truck and generator
along with miscellaneous costs as-
sociated therewith related; direct-
ing the application of the proceeds
of said bonds; prescribing the form
of said bonds; providing for the
levy and collection of taxes to pay
the same; providing for the sale of
the bonds; authorizing the delivery
of the bonds to the purchaser on
first reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8392 was read by num-
ber. By majority vote, Clouse ab-
sent, Ordinance No. 8392 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
By majority vote, Clouse absent,
Council adjourned at 6:19 p.m.
RANDY BUSCHKOETTER
VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE
COUNCIL
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ D14,t1
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Nicholas B. Sommerfeld,
dated June 16, 2015, and recorded
on June 16, 2015, Document No.
2015-03616 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on January 7,
2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
The North 87 feet of Lots 1 and
2, Block 22, Perkins and Harfords
Addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska., com-
monly known as 2922 8th Ave,
Kearney, NE, 68845
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
November 23, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 223233).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ N23,30,D7,14,21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.