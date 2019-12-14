 

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

December 10, 2019

 

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Two Boy Scouts from Troop

158 led the Council Members and

audience in the Pledge of Alle-

giance. Vice -President of the

Council announced that in accord-

ance with Section 84-1412 of the

Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-

rent copy of the Open Meetings Act

is available for review and is posted

on the wall of the Council Cham-

bers. Randy Buschkoetter Vi-

ce-President of the Council, called

a regular meeting of the City Coun-

cil to order on December 10, 2019

at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,

Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,

and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:

Mayor Stanley Clouse. City Clerk

recorded the minutes. Administra-

tive personnel were also present.

Notice of the meeting had been

given according to law.

Recognition Ceremony for Pro-

motion of Police Sergeant Greg

Benson and Presentation of Colors

by the Kearney Police Honor

Guard.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

 

1. By majority vote, Clouse ab-

sent, Council removed from the ta-

ble Public Hearing 1. By majority

vote, Clouse absent, Council con-

ducted and closed the public hear-

ing to receive input from the public

on the progress of Community De-

velopment Block Grant (CDBG)

16-CD-103 for community/econo-

mic development activities.

2. By majority vote, Lear ab-

staining and Clouse absent, Coun-

cil tabled any action until the Janu-

ary 14, 2020 City Council meeting

on the application submitted by

Brad Vontz for Vontz Paving, Inc.

for Water’s View Inc., a Nebraska

Corporation for a Conditional Use

Permit to operate a sand and

gravel extraction pit on property

zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict and described as part of Gov-

ernment Lots 3 and 4, as part of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

11, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (South of 11th

Street and East of Imperial Avenue)

due to lack of supermajority in at-

tendance at the December 10,

2019 and December 17, 2019 City

Council meetings.

 

Consent Agenda:

 

By majority vote, Clouse absent,

the following items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held November 26, 2019.

2. C L A I M S

 

PS – Personnel Services

SMCS – Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER – Equipment Rental

CO – Capital Outlay

DS – Debt Service

 

Agee, J-$821.56-smcs;

Akeson,T-$48.32-smcs;

Albright,H-$121.04-smcs; Alfred

Benesch-$3,019.21-co; Ama-

zon-$2,083.60-smcs; Anderson

Brothers-$7,297.53-smcs; Arch,

the-$75,000.00-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$316.98-smcs; Aurora Co-

op-$51.84-smcs; Auto Val-

ue-$1,515.13-smcs; Baker & Tay-

lor-$4,604.72-smcs;

Bamford-$250.00-smcs; Barney

Abstract & Title-$260,133.50-co;

Bassett,K&T-$44.68-smcs; Beacon

Athletics-$2,932.00-smcs; Black-

stone Publishing-$1,043.55-smcs;

BlueCross

BlueShield-$86,764.34-smcs;

Bosselman -$3,384.18-smcs;

Brehm,P-$18.64-smcs; Bridgett

Lavene Consult-

ing-$3,333.00-smcs; Buffalo Co.

Weed Control-$933.18-smcs;

Builders-$1,614.08-smcs;

Cash-Wa-$369.64-smcs; Central

Fire-$42.00-smcs; ChargePoint-

-$1,240.00-smcs; Ches-

terman-$161.50-smcs; Chris-

tensen,K-$84.00-smcs;

Cigna-$7,939.07-smcs; City of

Kearney-$602,350.35-smcs, ps;

City of Kearney CRA-$95,4-

20.73-smcs; Cold Spring Gran-

ite-$932.40-smcs; Comm. Action

Partnership-$529.50-smcs; Comm.

Health Agency-$140.00-ps; Comm.

Service Fund-$87.00-ps; Comp-

ton,S-$105.16-smcs; Compute

North-$793.60-smcs; Conover,K-$-

29.55-smcs; Core & Main-$19,48-

9.70-smcs; Cornhusker Clean-

ing-$1,495.00-smcs; Country Part-

ners-$54,932.05-smcs; Crane River

Theater-$100.00-smcs; Cul-

len,M-$10.70-smcs; Cum-

mins-$720.00-smcs; Dan Roeder

Concrete-$126,648.00-co; Depart-

ment of Education-$329.00-ps; De-

pository Trust -$32,851.25-ds; DLT

Solutions-$3,433.52-smcs; Dover

Tours-$20,000.00-smcs; DPC In-

dustries-$6,172.95-smcs; Eagle

Distributing-$329.00-smcs;

Eakes-$835.12-smcs; Family Prac-

tice-$3,215.90-ps; Flaherty,T-$14-

4.00-smcs; Gale-

/Cengage-$572.59-smcs; Garrett

Tires-$6,472.57-smcs; Greater NE

Cities-$29.99-smcs; HM Life Insur-

ance -$55,558.79-smcs; Home-

town Leasing-$159.08-smcs;

ICMA-$6,671.16-ps;

Infogroup-$2,968.00-smcs; Int'l

Paper-$4,839.93-smcs;

IRS-$173,103.37-ps; Kearney

Chamber Comm.-$1,250.00-smcs;

Kearney Hub-$236.95-smcs; Kear-

ney Visitors Bu-

reau-$89,935.32-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$1,284.12-smcs;

Krueger,N-$32.69-smcs; LCL

Truck-$3,243.41-smcs; Logan

Contractors-$119.95-co; Magic

Cleaning-$7,050.00-smcs;

Malleck,J-$31.00-smcs; Martin,S--

$107.56-smcs; McCarty,D-$-

274.50-smcs;

Menards-$77.72-smcs; Midwest

Connect-$7,187.54-smcs; Miller &

Associates-$9,832.41-co; Miller

Signs-$192.50-smcs; Miller,R&B-$-

7.10-smcs; Millerbernd Manufac-

turing-$7,367.00-smcs; Mirror Im-

age-$285.10-smcs; Murphy Trac-

tor-$618.75-smcs; NE Child Sup-

port -$2,287.35-ps; NE Dept of

Revenue-$80,971.83-ps; NE Public

Health-$1,456.00-smcs; NE Safe-

ty-$385.00-smcs; Nielson Con-

tracting-$18,352.80-co; Northwest

Electric-$2,442.37-smcs; North-

western Energy-$6,769.91-smcs;

Nuttelman Fencing-$297.48-smcs;

Obradovich, CJ-$27.00-smcs;

O'Keefe Elevator-$447.65-smcs;

One Call Concepts-$231.01-smcs;

Paramount-$80.46-smcs; Payflex

Systems-$548.25-smcs, ps;

Penworthy-$616.53-smcs; Pep

Co-$150.00-smcs;

Pettigrew,M-$100.00-smcs; Re-

corded Books-$261.30-smcs; Re-

source Mgmt.-$4,696.80-smcs;

Schroer,J-$300.00-smcs; Schwarz-

,G-$73.67-smcs; See Clear Clean-

ing-$950.00-smcs; Silverstone

Group-$5,005.75-smcs; State of

NE/DAS-$2.10-smcs; Steinbrink's

Landscaping-$400.00-smcs;

Stutsman-$549.00-smcs;

Ternes,M-$47.85-smcs; Thomp-

son,K-$457.50-smcs; Tokay Soft-

ware-$790.00-smcs; Trade Well

Pallet-$2,680.00-smcs,co; Traffic

Control-$5,020.00-co; Trenton D.

Snow, LLC-$1,950.00-co; Tri Co.

Equipment-$387.85-smcs; Tye &

Rademacher-$14,113.45-smcs;

Tyler Technolo-

gies-$164,105.54-co; Union Bank

& Trust-$83,462.89-ps; United Way

of Kearney-$637.63-ps; Village

Uniform-$342.31-smcs; Walters

Morgan Const.-$40.14-smcs; War-

rington,D-$304.50-smcs; We-

ber,S-$43.31-smcs; Payroll Ending

11/23/2019 -- $480,316.06; Lon-

gevity Pay for 2019 -- $64,102.49.

The foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $62.62 to the City

of Kearney.

3. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-213 approving the following

Agricultural Leases at the Kearney

Regional Airport from January 1,

2020 until December 31, 2020: B &

B Bendfeldt Farms (176.6 irrigated

acres, 56 dry land soybean acres

and 27 acres dry land); Don Hen-

drickson (193.5 irrigated acres);

Lee Potter (62 irrigated acres); Ron

Hendrickson (75 dry land hay ac-

res); and David Fleming (364.36

non-irrigated acres, 216 irrigated

acres and 60 acres pivot irrigated

acres).

4. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-214 approving T-Hangar

A-06 Lease Agreement at the Kear-

ney Regional Airport between the

City of Kearney and Fred Krause.

 

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

 

1. By majority vote, Clouse ab-

sent, suspended the rules requiring

the reading of ordinances on three

different days and placed Ordi-

nance No. 8391 amending Section

8-1515 “Tobacco; Possession by

Minors; Unlawful” of Article 15

“General Offenses” of Chapter 8

“Police” of the City Code by

amending the age of unlawful pos-

session by minors of tobacco from

18 years to 19 years based on the

update to Nebraska Revised State

Statute 28-1418 (per LB149) to be-

come effective January 1, 2020 on

first reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8391 was read by num-

ber. By majority vote, Clouse ab-

sent, Ordinance No. 8391 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

 

Regular Agenda:

 

1. By majority vote, Clouse ab-

sent, suspended the rules requiring

the reading of ordinances on three

different days and placed Ordi-

nance No. 8392 authorizing the is-

suance of Public Safety Equipment

Tax Anticipation Bonds of the City

of Kearney, Nebraska, in the princi-

pal amount of $1,030,000 for the

purpose of paying the cost of pur-

chasing a fire truck and generator

along with miscellaneous costs as-

sociated therewith related; direct-

ing the application of the proceeds

of said bonds; prescribing the form

of said bonds; providing for the

levy and collection of taxes to pay

the same; providing for the sale of

the bonds; authorizing the delivery

of the bonds to the purchaser on

first reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8392 was read by num-

ber. By majority vote, Clouse ab-

sent, Ordinance No. 8392 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

By majority vote, Clouse absent,

Council adjourned at 6:19 p.m.

 

RANDY BUSCHKOETTER

VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE

COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

 

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

 

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Nicholas B. Sommerfeld,

dated June 16, 2015, and recorded

on June 16, 2015, Document No.

2015-03616 in the Office of the Re-

corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-

cessor Trustee will on January 7,

2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

The North 87 feet of Lots 1 and

2, Block 22, Perkins and Harfords

Addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska., com-

monly known as 2922 8th Ave,

Kearney, NE, 68845

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

November 23, 2019

 

NOTICE

 

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 223233).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

 

