NOTICE OF MASTER

COMMISSIONER'S SALE

 

 

By virtue of an order of sale is-

sued by the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-

ant to a decree of said Court in an

action therein indexed at Case No.

CI 18-700, wherein Castle & Cooke

Mortgage, LLC, is the plaintiff, and

the Estate of Thomas J. Shultz, the

Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-

sonal Representatives, and all

other persons interested in the Es-

tate of Thomas J. Shultz, De-

ceased, real names unknown,

Amanda R. Vasquez and Samantha

L. Shultz-Ramer, Co-Personal Rep-

resentatives of the Estate of

Thomas J. Shultz, Deceased, Kris-

tina L. Muth, Heir, Angela K.

Schroer, Heir, Amanda R. Vasquez,

Heir, and Samantha L.

Shultz-Ramer, Heir, State of Ne-

braska, John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names and marital status un-

known, were joined as defendants,

I will sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, for cash, the follow-

ing property at 10:00 a.m., on the

4th day of February, 2020, inside

the east door of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-

nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to-wit:

Lot 9, Block 3, West Addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska,

to satisfy the liens and encum-

brances therein set forth; and to

satisfy the accruing court costs, all

as provided by said order and de-

cree. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. The pur-

chaser will deposit with the Master

Commissioner, at the time of sale,

a nonrefundable personal or cash-

ier's check in the amount of

$5,000.00, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the plaintiff's attorney

immediately upon confirmation of

the sale by the Court. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

Dated this 27th day of December,

2019.

Vikki Stamm

Master Commissioner

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

 

Trade Name: Studios Group

Fitness

Name of Applicant:

AF Studios, L.L.C.

Address: 810 E. 56th Street,

Ste. 5, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847

Applicant is: Limited Liability

Company

If other than an Individual,

state under whose laws

entity was formed: Nebraska

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: September 6, 2019

General nature of business:

Fitness Studio

Emily Tremel,

Applicant or

Legal Representative

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF WOOLLEY FARMS, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Wool-

ley Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 4915 Cot-

tonmill Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Vin-

cent M. Woolley, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 4915 Cotton-

mill Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The Company shall be con-

sidered organized on January 1,

2020, with an effective time of

12:01 a.m.

Dated: December 10, 2019.

 

Vincent M. Woolley, Organizer

