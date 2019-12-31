ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
NOTICE OF MASTER
COMMISSIONER'S SALE
By virtue of an order of sale is-
sued by the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-
ant to a decree of said Court in an
action therein indexed at Case No.
CI 18-700, wherein Castle & Cooke
Mortgage, LLC, is the plaintiff, and
the Estate of Thomas J. Shultz, the
Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-
sonal Representatives, and all
other persons interested in the Es-
tate of Thomas J. Shultz, De-
ceased, real names unknown,
Amanda R. Vasquez and Samantha
L. Shultz-Ramer, Co-Personal Rep-
resentatives of the Estate of
Thomas J. Shultz, Deceased, Kris-
tina L. Muth, Heir, Angela K.
Schroer, Heir, Amanda R. Vasquez,
Heir, and Samantha L.
Shultz-Ramer, Heir, State of Ne-
braska, John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names and marital status un-
known, were joined as defendants,
I will sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, for cash, the follow-
ing property at 10:00 a.m., on the
4th day of February, 2020, inside
the east door of the Buffalo County
Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-
nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to-wit:
Lot 9, Block 3, West Addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska,
to satisfy the liens and encum-
brances therein set forth; and to
satisfy the accruing court costs, all
as provided by said order and de-
cree. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. The pur-
chaser will deposit with the Master
Commissioner, at the time of sale,
a nonrefundable personal or cash-
ier's check in the amount of
$5,000.00, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the plaintiff's attorney
immediately upon confirmation of
the sale by the Court. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
Dated this 27th day of December,
2019.
Vikki Stamm
Master Commissioner
ZNEZ D31,J7,14,21
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Studios Group
Fitness
Name of Applicant:
AF Studios, L.L.C.
Address: 810 E. 56th Street,
Ste. 5, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847
Applicant is: Limited Liability
Company
If other than an Individual,
state under whose laws
entity was formed: Nebraska
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: September 6, 2019
General nature of business:
Fitness Studio
Emily Tremel,
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ D31,t1
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF WOOLLEY FARMS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Wool-
ley Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 4915 Cot-
tonmill Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Vin-
cent M. Woolley, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 4915 Cotton-
mill Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The Company shall be con-
sidered organized on January 1,
2020, with an effective time of
12:01 a.m.
Dated: December 10, 2019.
Vincent M. Woolley, Organizer
ZNEZ D17,24,31
