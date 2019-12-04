NOTICE
The Kearney Housing Agency will
hold a Public Hearing regarding the
Approval and Adoption of the
5-Year Agency Plan, 5-Year Capital
Fund Plan and the Policy for
Over-Income Residents. These
documents are available for review
at the Agency Office located at
2715 Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska,
during regularly posted hours.
The Public Hearing will be held
on Thursday, December 19, 2019,
at 12:00 p.m., in the Kearney Hous-
ing Agency Conference Room,
2715 Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska.
This meeting is open to the public.
ZNEZ O14,D4
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
CALL ORDER: 450
CONTRACT ID: 4913X
STATE PROJECT NO.
MISC-D4(1022)
LOCATION: DISTRICT 4
ON-CALL UTILITY LOCATION
SERVICES
IN COUNTIES: ADAMS,
BUFFALO, CLAY, FILLMORE,
GREELEY, HALL, HAMILTON,
HOWARD, MERRICK,
NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,
THAYER, VALLEY, WEBSTER,
YORK, SHERMAN
The Nebraska Department of
Transportation will receive sealed
bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-
fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-
coln, until 1:30 PM on December
19, 2019. At that time the bids will
be opened and read.
Plans, specifications, and addi-
tional letting information may be
found at the Nebraska Department
of Transportation's Web Site at
business-center/business-opp/
hwy-bridge-lp/.
ZNEZ N27,D4,11
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Regular Meeting of the South Cen-
tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-
ing Governing Board will be held on
Monday, December 9, 2019 at
10:30 a.m. in the Conference Room
of Central Office of SCNAAA. The
address is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite
12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda
for the said meeting is kept contin-
uously current at the Central Office,
but may be modified. Said meeting
is open to the public.
ZNEZ D4,t1
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
MORRIS BETTER
BOOKKEEPING, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Morris Better Book-
keeping, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 322 W. 39th Street, P.O.
Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Justin Herr-
mann, 322 W. 39th Street, P.O.
Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on November 14, 2019 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the lim-
ited liability company shall be
vested in the following members:
Cory Morris, Member
ZNEZ N20,27,D4
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: JIM FOX
You are hereby notified that on
November 15, 2018 the Plaintiff,
General Collection Co., Filed peti-
tion in the County Court of Kear-
ney, Nebraska against you shown
as Case No. CI18-284 the object
and prayer of which is a judgment
in the amount of $456.04. Plus
court costs andattorney fees pur-
suant to Nebraska Revised Statue
Section 25-1801.The petition prays
that judgment be entered against
you. You are hereby notified that
you must answer the petition on or
before January 18, 2020 at the
County Court of Kearney County,
Minden, Nebraska. This is an at-
tempt to collect a debt by a collec-
tion agency. Any information ob-
tained will be used for that pur-
pose. This is a communication from
a debt collector.
TRUELL, MURRAY
& ASSOCIATES
220 Oxnard Ave
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308) 384-0200
ZNEZ D4,11,18
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOAR
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY,
NOVEMBER 26, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow and William
McMullen. Absent: Dennis Reiter. A
copy of the acknowledgment and
receipt of notice and agenda by the
Board of Commissioners is at-
tached to these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review. County
Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-
ceedings hereinafter shown; while
the convened meeting was open to
the public. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to approve the
November 12, 2019 Board meeting
minutes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Reiter. Motion declared car-
ried.
Chairman McMullen read into the
record and presented a Resolution
of Commendation to Brenda Ack-
erman. Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Klein to approve the
following Resolution 2019-50.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Loef-
felholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-
row and McMullen. Absent: Reiter.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-50
RESOLUTION OF
COMMENDATION
WHEREAS, Brenda M. Ackerman
began her employment as Motor
Vehicle Clerk with the Treasurer's
Office in 1985 and
WHEREAS, Brenda has now
served Buffalo County for 34 years
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that Brenda be com-
mended with a unanimous vote of
appreciation for her dedicated and
loyal service to Buffalo County for
34 years as Motor Vehicle Clerk.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
good wishes for health, happiness
and prosperity be extended to
Brenda M. Ackerman from this date
forward.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to ratify the following No-
vember 22, 2019 payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loef-
felholz and McMullen. Absent: Re-
iter. Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 259,643.33;
AMERICAN FAMILY I 1,140.44;
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS
R 43,552.73; BUFFALO CO
TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00; BUF-
FALO CO TREASURER I
104,412.00; FIRST CONCORD E
3,812.40; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 87,979.99; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 101.67; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 1,257.54; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 625.47; MASSMUTUAL I
1,175.00; MIDLAND FUNDING E
344.50; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT R 355.00; NE CHILD SUP-
PORT E 450.00; PRINCIPAL E
3,077.71; STATE OF NE T
14,293.79; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E 768.30
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL53,588.00; AMER-
ICAN FAMILY LIFE I 1,023.05; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
8,447.38; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,505.50; FIRST CON-
CORD E 484.71; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 16,734.67; KEARNEY
UNITED WAY E 5.00
ROAD FUND CONTINUED
MADISON NATIONAL I 144.41;
MADISON NATIONAL I 105.75;
NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E
342.00; PRINCIPAL E 799.83;
STATE OF NE T 2,487.58; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 184.88
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 4,742.90; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
746.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,527.20; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.73; PRINCIPAL E 30.50; STATE
OF NE T 236.79
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the following
transfer of County funds all per
budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.
Absent: Reiter. Motion declared
carried.
FROM 0200 ROAD FUND TO
3800 RECOVERY ZONE BOND
$203,676.83
The Board discussed the pur-
chase of property and reviewed the
Resolution prepared by Deputy
County Attorney Andrew Hoff-
meister in order to record the pur-
chase of the property described as
Lots 1452, 1453, 1454, and 1455,
Original Town of Kearney Junction,
now City of Kearney, Buffalo
County. Moved by Klein and se-
conded by Morrow to ratify signing
the agreement of the purchase with
the following Resolution 2019-51
and authorized the Chairman to
close the transaction. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Absent: Reiter. Motion
declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-51
WHEREAS, this Board has been
negotiating the purchase of the fol-
lowing described real estate here-
inafter referred to as "subject prop-
erty":
Lots 1452, 1453, 1454, and 1455,
Original Town of Kearney Junction,
now City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska., and
WHEREAS, it is in the public in-
terest of Buffalo County to obtain
ownership of the subject property,
and
WHEREAS, Buffalo County de-
sires to purchase the subject prop-
erty for the price of Two Hundred
thousand Dollars, ($200,000.00) all
in accordance with contract en-
tered into between Buffalo County
and M.J. Shultz and Janis K.
Shultz, which said contract has
previously been signed by the
Chairperson, and
WHEREAS, this Board should
ratify the prior acts of the Board
Chairperson in signing the agree-
ment of purchase the subject prop-
erty for the agreed upon price to-
gether with the payment of earnest
money for consideration on the
parties' signatures on the contract.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY BUFFALO COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
THAT the prior actions of the Board
Chairperson of signing the contract
to purchase the subject property
are ratified by this Board, and
ALSO RESOLVED that Buffalo
County, Nebraska, shall purchase
the subject property under terms
and conditions of contract men-
tioned, paying $200,000.00 for the
purchase the subject property, and
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT
Buffalo County Attorney's Office is
directed to draft and/or approve
contract for purchase, deed for
transfer, and any and all other doc-
uments necessary on behalf of Buf-
falo County to complete and close
upon purchase of the subject prop-
erty by Buffalo County with the
Chairperson of this Board also au-
thorized to do all acts necessary to
close of the purchase of the sub-
ject property.
The Board discussed the Christ-
mas holiday closing hours. Moved
by Morrow and seconded by Klein
to close the Buffalo County Offices
on December 24, 2019 at 12:00
P.M. (noon) and reopen the County
Offices on December 26, 2019 at
8:00 A.M. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.
Absent: Reiter. Motion declared
carried.
Sheriff Neil Miller and Lieutenant
Robert Tubbs were present for the
Buffalo County Phone System dis-
cussion. Bids were submitted on
September 10, 2019 from the fol-
lowing companies: Century Link,
Frontier, Hun Tel Communications,
Intellicom, Kidwell and Nex-Tech.
The IT Committee reviewed the
bids and asked the top two for final
and best offers. Moved by Klein
and seconded by Higgins to enter
into a contract with Frontier Com-
munications for the Buffalo County
Phone System in the amount of
$131,845.34. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Reiter. Motion declared car-
ried.
Sheriff Neil Miller reviewed the
NACO lease purchase program and
the new phone system, no formal
decision was made until the con-
tract is presented at the December
10, 2019 meeting.
County Sheriff Neil Miller was
present to discuss the purchase of
new Sheriff Department vehicles
per the State of Nebraska contract.
At the November 12, 2019 Board
meeting the Board approved the
purchase of two 2020 Dodge
Charger all-wheel drive vehicles
per state contract, however those
vehicles were not available. Moved
by Loeffelholz and seconded by
Klein to approve the purchase of (3)
2020 Dodge Ram Special Service
Vehicle pickups in the total amount
of $89,007.00. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Reiter. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Morrow to approve the purchase of
one 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe in the
amount of $36,538.00. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Absent: Reiter. Motion
declared carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed
the following correspondence. The
City of Kearney sent a notice of the
Annexation of Western Nebraska
Property Development Third Addi-
tion. Community Partners sent in-
formation regarding Give Where
You Live, a 24 hour day of giving
December 5, 2019. Chairman
McMullen called on each Board
member present for committee re-
ports and recommendations.
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda items.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to allow Berghorst and
Sons Inc. to move a transformer
weighing 396,000 pound over
145th Road starting at Highway 40
across to Highway 10. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Reiter. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to purchase three Caterpil-
lar 140 Motor Graders from NMC
for the bid price of $791,550.00
less trade in allowance of $50,000
on a 2003 John Deere 770CH S/N
DW77CH586501 Motor Grader
plus a parts credit of $17,500 per
machine purchased through
Source Well Pricing as recom-
mended by the Road Committee
on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-
row and McMullen. Absent: Reiter.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:38 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow and McMullen. Absent:
Reiter. Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. Deputy County As-
sessor Nora Borer, County Asses-
sor Assistant Amanda Dornhoff
and County Treasurer Jean Sidwell
were present.
Chairman McMullen opened the
Public Hearing for the Homestead
Exemption protest for Betty Willard.
Deputy County Assessor Nora
Borer and Assistant Amanda
Dornhoff were present to review
the protest and LeAnne Lacey
(POA for Betty Willard) was present
to address the Board. County At-
torney Eatherton recommended
that more information be gathered
before a decision was made. The
Board will continue the hearing on
December 10, 2019.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve the Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Sidwell for Christian Her-
itage Children's Homes for (2) 2013
Honda Civic Sedans and a 2017
Honda Civic Sedan. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Reiter. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to approve the Motor Ve-
hicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Sidwell for Community
Action Partnership of Mid-Nebra-
ska for a 2015 International Straight
Truck. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-
sent: Reiter. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:47 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Reiter. Motion
declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
County Clerk Giffin added the
claim for the purchase of property
approved in this meeting to the list
that was previously prepared for
the Board for approval. Moved by
Higgins and seconded by Kouba to
approve the following November
2019 vendor claims as submitted
by the County Clerk. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein,
Loeffelholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Absent: Reiter. Motion declared
carried.
GENERAL FUND
ABC DRUG MC 437.22; ADAMS
CO SHERIFF E 24.50; ADVANCED
CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE
MC 6,795.20; ALL CITY GARAGE
DOOR S 1,475.80; ALL MAKES
AUTO SU 1,065.75; AMERICAN
ELECTRIC CO S 26.64; MANDI J
AMY RE 45.00; REBECCA TVRDIK
ANDERSON S 2,343.75; APPLE
MARKET SU 61.98; ARNOLD MO-
TOR SU 55.93; ATS S 1,434.04;
AUSSIE HYDRAULICS S 90.18;
MICHAEL W BALDWIN S 2,329.00;
BAMFORD INC S 299.00; GERALD
BARNES RE 18.72; RICHARD
BEECHNER E 75.00; MELODIE
TURNER BELLAMY S 555.75;
BRAD W BIGELOW E 75.00;
BILL'S TRAILER SALES EQ
7,906.00; BOB BARKER CO SU
188.82; BOYS TOWN E 1,035.94;
BRAD RODGERS MD MC 75.30;
JONATHAN R BRANDT S
6,422.50; CHARLES BREWSTER S
8,699.75; D. BRANDON BRINE-
GAR RE 18.37; BRUNER FRANK
SCHUMACHER S 15,795.92;
BSBB, LLP RT 580.00; BUFFALO
CO BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
E 1,094.05; BUFFALO CO ATTOR-
NEY E 880.00; BUFFALO CO AT-
TORNEY'S OFFICE E 651.25; BUF-
FALO CO CLERK E 911.00; BUF-
FALO CO COMMUNITY PART-
NERS E 793.25; BUFFALO CO
COURT E 20.43; BUFFALO CO
COURT E 3,360.06; BUFFALO CO
PUBLIC DEFENDER RE 30.00;
BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E
2,601.61; BUFFALO OUTDOOR
POWER S 58.25; BUILDERS
WAREHOUSE SU 46.23; CARPEN-
TER & SKALKA COURT E 40.00;
MICHAEL D CARPER S 1,534.45;
RYAN C CARSON RE 45.00; CASH
WA SU 85.50; CED AMERICAN SU
89.00; CENTER FOR PSYCHO-
LOGICAL SVC S 3,094.25; CEN-
TRAL FIRE & SAFETY E 405.50;
CENTRAL NE CREMATION E
800.00; CENTRAL NE REPORT-
ING, INC E 290.10; CENTRAL NE
VETERANS MEMORIAL AP
25,000.00; CENTURYLINK U
650.00; CHARLESWORTH CON-
SULTING E 909.00; CHARM-TEX
SU 1,624.60; CHARTER COMMU-
NICATIONS E 465.97; CHI
HEALTH GOOD SAMARITAN MC
2,075.44; JENNIFER CHURCH RE
180.72; CITY OF KEARNEY U
3,369.03; CITY OF KEARNEY AP
134,961.78; CITY OF KEARNEY RE
378.79; CLERK OF THE DISTRICT
COURT E 2,094.00; CLERK OF
THE DISTRICT COURT E 155.15;
CNA SURETY E 40.00; COLDWELL
BANKER TOWN & COUNTRY RT
330.00; COMFY BOWL RT 500.00;
COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL S
2,301.72; CONSOLIDATED MAN-
AGEMENT S 25,342.42; CON-
TEMPORARY OBSTETRICS MC
1,030.96; COPYCAT PRINTING
CENTER SU 994.57; CAROLINE
COTE RE 45.00; CREATIVE PROD-
UCT SOURCING SU 1,266.27;
CULLIGAN SU 390.00; DAN'S
SANITATION S 14.00; DAS STATE
ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE S
1,280.00; DAWSON CO SHER-
IFF'S OFFICE E 6.61; DAWSON
PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U
2,202.04; CHRISTINA DEAN E
20.00; DAMON DEEDS RE 45.00;
DEPARTMENT OF CORREC-
TIONAL SVCS E 1,254.73; DEPT
OF PATHOLOGY-ST LOUIS UNIV
E 1,229.00; DESIGNER CRAFT
WOODWORKING E 2,402.00; DE-
WALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW
S 3,226.10; DHM ELECTRICAL S
250.00; DIXON CO CLERK SU
150.00; DODGE CO SHERIFF E
28.22; DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF E
41.27; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE
14.55; EAKES SU 4,490.16;
SHAWN EATHERTON RE 45.00;
ED BROADFOOT & SONS E
9,276.50; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE
UNIT NO 10 AP 20,046.67; EGAN
SUPPLY SU 1,812.10; ELEC-
TRONIC SYSTEMS E 100.00; ENT
PHYSICIANS OF KEARNEY MC
97.79; ENTERPRISE ELECTRIC S
224.51; ESCHAT E 73.12; EUSTIS
BODY S 730.00; FANGMEYER
ASCHWEGE & BESSE S 2,236.55;
PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00; CHRIS-
TOPHER FENWICK E 20.00; FIRST
CARE MEDICAL MC 23.11; KARI
FISK RE 249.16; FRANSSEN
PROPERTIES RT 283.00; FRON-
TIER U 10,528.99; FYE LAW S
4,471.09; GALLS, LLC SU 630.85;
GIBBON HOUSING AGENCY RT
330.00; GOOD SAMARITAN HOS-
PITAL MC 4,102.00; GARRETT
GOODWIN RE 40.60; NOAH
GRAYEK E 20.00; GREAT PLAINS
DENTAL MC 1,440.24; GREAT
PLAINS RADIOLOGY MC 41.37;
GUARDIAN RFID S 3,995.75; HALL
CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 133.40;
JAMES M HAYS RT 250.00; MAR-
LIN HEIDEN RE 5.22; SPENCER
HINRICHS S 150.00; ANDREW W
HOFFMEISTER RE 45.00;
HOLMES PLUMBING S 383.27;
HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE &
KUHL E 2,825.00; LISA R HUERTA
RE 45.00; INTERNATIONAL ASSO-
CIATION OF CHIEFS E 875.00; IN-
TELLICOM COMPUTER E 406.00;
INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CEN-
TER SU 90.00; JACK'S UNIFORMS
SU 119.89; ALICIA JACKSON E
20.00; JACOBSEN ORR LAW S
13,018.80; KELLIE JOHN RE 15.79;
JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SU 411.36;
JONES AUTOMOTIVE S 1,350.00;
JASON JONES E 20.00; JUSTICE
BENEFITS S 497.86; JUSTICE
WORKS E 262.00; MARILEE K
KABES E 25.00; KEARNEY CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 36.75;
KEARNEY HUB A 1,373.82; KEAR-
NEY TOWING S 135.00; NICK
KILLOUGH RE 45.00; JEFFREY C
KNAPP S 855.30; JEAN KNEESE R
19.00; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-
NESS AP 2,528.87; KONICA
MINOLTA PREMIER AP 1,576.66;
DOUG KRAMER RE 45.00; KRO-
NOS E 1,249.16; LANCASTER CO
SHERIFF E 37.22; PHILLIP
LARSON E 20.00; PATRICK LEE
RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK SO-
LUTIONS E 25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE
& ENSZ S 2,021.80; LINCOLN RE-
GIONAL CENTER E 2,127.25; LIPS
PRINTING SU 266.50; LOCATION
TECHNOLOGIES E 388.00; STE-
PHEN G LOWE S 1,417.50; LYON
FAMILY DENTISTRY MC 394.00;
MADISON CO SHERIFF E 16.37;
MAILFINANCE E 213.60; MA-
NATRON E 9,349.27; MARLATT
MACHINE SU 7.50; JOHN MARSH
RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE
45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU
62.33; MATTHEW BENDER & CO E
1,136.36; SHARON MAULER RE
45.00; ANGELA MCILNAY RE
29.58; MICHAEL MEFFERD RE
249.16; JOHN C MEIDLINGER,
PH.D, PC E 971.39; MENARDS SU 1,885.52; MICROFILM IMAGING E
1,546.00; MIDWEST CONNECT E
3,719.62; MIDWEST EMERGENCY
GRAND ISLAND MC 165.23; MID-
WEST ENCOURAGEMENT S
200.00; MIDWEST SERVICE &
SALES SU 234.00; MIDWEST SPE-
CIAL SVCS E 537.00; MIPS AP
3,723.72; MIRROR IMAGE CAR E
340.74; MISKO SPORTS E
2,044.00; MOONLIGHT CUSTOM
S 84.00; MORGAN CO SHERIFF'S
OFFICE E 37.50; MOTOROLA SO-
LUTIONS EQ 7,454.40; NACO E
250.00; NE AMERICAN LEGION
SU 156.00; NE CENTRAL TELE-
PHONE U 331.88; NE GLASS CO E
29.95; NE HEALTH & HUMAN
SVCS E 2,832.25; NE INSTITUTE
OF FORENSIC E 2,833.00; NE
PUBLIC POWER DIST U 1,566.79;
NE PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U
20,972.85; NE SHERIFF'S ASSOC
E 690.00; NE SPECIALTY NET-
WORK MC 8.21; NEBRASKALINK
HOLDINGS E 615.00; NEW WEST
SPORTS MEDICINE MC 735.11;
KRISTI NEWMAN RE 61.25;
NORTHWESTERN ENERGY U
1,925.29; O'BRIEN STRAATMANN
REDINGER FUNERAL E 2,000.00;
O'KEEFE ELEVATOR E 431.67;
OMAHA WORLD-HERALD E
507.35; J.C. OURADA RE 55.10;
OVERHEAD DOOR CO S 818.79;
OWENS EDUCATIONAL SVCS E
4,898.66; NATE PEARSON RE
45.00; BARBARA J PEMBERTON
RIEGE RE 9.28; PHELPS CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 36.50;
PLATTE VALLEY AUTO E 538.80;
POLICE LEGAL SCIENCES E
1,680.00; PRO PRINTING &
GRAPHICS SU 85.00; KANE M
RAMSEY RE 45.00; RAVENNA
SANITATION S 547.50; REGION 4
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH E 300.00;
ILENE RICHARDSON R 14.00;
LAURA J RIDDER E 25.00; ROB-
ERT ROOS E 627.80; RYAN
SAALFELD RE 45.00; SCHMIDT
CONSTRUCTION S 28,800.00;
KARRIE SCHOENFELD E 20.00;
REBECCA A SCHROEDER, PHD E
850.00; SCHUMACHER BROTH-
ERS FENCING S 2,200.00; KIRK
SCOTT RE 45.00; SCOTTS BLUFF
CO SHERIFF E 21.66; SECURITY
TRANSPORT SVCS E 1,321.65;
DAVID SESNA RE 25.00; SHREDD-
ING SOLUTIONS E 45.00; DEBO-
RAH A SILVERMAN E 247.00;
MIKAYLA SLOANE E 20.00; TREN-
TON SNOW, LLC RT 1,000.00;
SOFTWARE UNLIMITED E
10,244.40; SOLID WASTE
AGENCY E 46.58; WENDY SPEN-
CER RE 25.00; STAMM ROMERO
& ASSOC S 8,923.33; STAY-
BRIDGE SUITES LINCOLN E
89.99; THOMAS S. STEWART S
5,757.50; STITCH 3 S 182.00; MI-
CHAEL J SYNEK S 1,097.75;
THAYER CO SHERIFF E 27.28;
EMBLEM AUTHORITY SU 205.00;
FRIENDS PROGRAM E 4,219.89;
PHYSICIAN NETWORK MC
389.79; THOMSON REUTERS -
WEST E 845.16; THOMSON REU-
TERS - WEST E 584.70; THOM-
SON REUTERS - WEST E
2,638.18; THOMSON REU-
TERS-WEST E 918.31; THOMSON
REUTERS - WEST E 501.66;
THURSTON HEATING S
31,331.00; TRI COUNTY GLASS S
822.50; TYE & ROWLING S
9,640.35; U.S. BANK E 15,657.32;
KAMERAN ULFERTS RE 75.00;
UNIVERSITY OF NE LINCOLN RE
94.00; U.S DEPARTMENT OF AG
AP 9,357.28; USPS - HASLER E
1,000.00; VALLEY CO SHERIFF'S
OFFICE E 36.00; JERRY A. VAN
WINKLE, PSYD E 1,680.20;
VERIZON CONNECT NWF E 37.90;
VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,080.27;
VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,596.28;
VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK E 52.49;
VILLAGE OF MILLER U 19.50; VIL-
LAGE UNIFORM E 72.36;
WALDINGER CORP S 9,525.07;
WALGREEN CO MC 3,570.00;
WALGREENS MC 204.69; WELLS
FARGO E 390.45; WELLS FARGO
E 160.00; WELLS FARGO E 17.15;
WELLS FARGO E 370.20; RICH
WHITE RE 5.22; LLOYD WILKE RE
33.06; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU
31.47; WILLIAMS CLEANERS E
183.31; MELISSA L WILLIS RE
252.64; JASON WOZNIAK RE
45.00; WPCI MC 142.50; YANDA'S
MUSIC SU 8.90; MELANIE R
YOUNG RE 248.00; ERIC
ZIKMUND RE 45.00
ROAD FUND
AUSSIE HYDRAULICS S 809.65;
ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SU
1,768.99; BAUER BUILT EQ
7,311.20; BEN'S PAINTLESS DENT
S 1,862.50; BLESSING, LLC E
29,980.40; BOSSELMAN ENERGY
S 1,631.77; BROADFOOT SAND G
14,586.00; CARQUEST AUTO SU
3,761.18; CENTRAL FIRE &
SAFETY SU 88.00; CENTRAL HY-
DRAULIC S 14.31; CERTIFIED
POWER S 217.27; COMMERCIAL
INDUSTRIAL S 27.84; CORN-
HUSKER CLEANING SU 54.65;
CUMMINS SALES SU 11,100.32;
EAKES SU 69.86; ED
BROADFOOT & SONS G
25,088.61; FARM PLAN S 473.87
FASTENAL CO SU 3.73; FRIESEN
CHEVROLET S 485.00; GARRETT
TIRES S 20,236.90; GLASS DOC-
TOR S 804.93; GRAHAM TIRE S
1,367.57; HOLMES PLUMBING SU
52.02; INLAND TRUCK PARTS S
1,826.82; JACK LEDERMAN CO
SU 239.04; K & B PARTS SU 7.80;
KEARNEY HUB A 424.16; KEAR-
NEY WINLECTRIC S 86.60; KEHL
TREE SVC S 3,000.00; KELLY
SUPPLY SU 107.15; KIMBALL
MIDWEST SU 187.92; LAWSON
PRODUCTS SU 1,186.14; MAR-
LATT MACHINE SHOP SU 553.14;
MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU
281.93; MATHESON TRI-GAS SU
215.21; MENARDS SU 430.00; MID
NE AGGREGATE G 35,793.43;
MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH SU
345.64; MIDWAY CHEVROLET SU
1,226.83; MIDWEST SERVICE SU
293.10; NE TRUCK CENTER S
545.80; NMC, INC. S 3,394.05;
PLATTE VALLEY AUTO S 18.79;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TIONS S 586.86;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-
TOR SU 1,245.05; ROADRUNNER
TIRE S 1,205.00; SAFETY KLEEN
SU 7,426.81; SAHLING
KENWORTH S 159.14; SOUTH
CENTRAL DIESEL S 1,072.24; T &
F SAND G 14,051.02;
LOCKMOBILE SU 35.40; TRUCK
CENTER S 1,101.59; U.S. BANK E
1,172.20; UNION PACIFIC RAIL-
ROAD E 5,473.42; WILKE'S TRUE
VALUE SU 339.97; WPCI MC 60.00
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
52,500.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT
FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
52,500.00
DEEDS PRESERVATION &
MODERNIZATION
MIPS AP 249.00
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE MC 202,854.28
DRUG FORFEITURES
BUFFALO CO CLERK E 334.00;
U.S. BANK E 540.30
WEED DISTRICT
ALL MAKES AUTO SU 43.69;
EAKES SU 48.97; KEARNEY HUB
A 241.50; NACO E 125.00; PLATTE
VALLEY AUTO SU 210.44
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
BIDDLE CONSULTING E 699.00;
CENTURYLINK U 1,986.77; CEN-
TURYLINK U 1,061.47; FRONTIER
U 1,532.88; FRONTIER COMMU-
NICATIONS U 272.34; LANGUAGE
LINE SVCS U 28.07; NE CENTRAL
TELEPHONE U 109.99; PLATTE
VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS U
1,417.67; U.S. BANK E 757.62
Presented in the Board meeting
GENERAL FUND
FIRST NATIONAL BANK E
197,549.78
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Morrow to enter into Ex-
ecutive Session at 9:49 A.M. for
contract negotiations. In addition to
the Board members responding to
roll call, County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Mor-
row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba and
McMullen. Absent: Reiter. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Morrow to move out of Execu-
tive Session at 10:05 A.M. and re-
sume the open meeting. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Morrow,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Absent: Reiter. Motion
declared carried.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and Sheriff Neil
Miller reported Commissioner Tim-
othy Higgins was appointed by
Governor Pete Ricketts to the 911
Wireless Advisory Board.
\Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:06 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December
10, 2019.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ D4,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF V7 VENTURES LIFTED
JEEP RENTALS, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that V7
Ventures Lifted Jeep Rentals,
L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company, has been organized un-
der the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act. The address
of its designated office is1630 W.
105th St. Place, Kearney, NE
68845. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is Jo-
seph L. Verzal, 1630 W. 105th St.
Place, Kearney, NE 68845. V7 Ven-
tures Lifted Jeep Rentals, L.L.C.
commenced business on October
15, 2019, and the general nature of
its business is to engage in any
lawful business not prohibited by
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
ZNEZ N20,27,D4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.