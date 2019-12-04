 

NOTICE

 

 

The Kearney Housing Agency will

hold a Public Hearing regarding the

Approval and Adoption of the

5-Year Agency Plan, 5-Year Capital

Fund Plan and the Policy for

Over-Income Residents. These

documents are available for review

at the Agency Office located at

2715 Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska,

during regularly posted hours.

The Public Hearing will be held

on Thursday, December 19, 2019,

at 12:00 p.m., in the Kearney Hous-

ing Agency Conference Room,

2715 Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska.

This meeting is open to the public.

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

 

CALL ORDER: 450

CONTRACT ID: 4913X

STATE PROJECT NO.

MISC-D4(1022)

LOCATION: DISTRICT 4

ON-CALL UTILITY LOCATION

SERVICES

IN COUNTIES: ADAMS,

BUFFALO, CLAY, FILLMORE,

GREELEY, HALL, HAMILTON,

HOWARD, MERRICK,

NANCE, NUCKOLLS, POLK,

THAYER, VALLEY, WEBSTER,

YORK, SHERMAN

 

The Nebraska Department of

Transportation will receive sealed

bids in Room 104 of the Central Of-

fice Building at 1500 Hwy. 2 in Lin-

coln, until 1:30 PM on December

19, 2019. At that time the bids will

be opened and read.

Plans, specifications, and addi-

tional letting information may be

found at the Nebraska Department

of Transportation's Web Site at

http://dot.nebraska.gov/

business-center/business-opp/

hwy-bridge-lp/.

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Regular Meeting of the South Cen-

tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-

ing Governing Board will be held on

Monday, December 9, 2019 at

10:30 a.m. in the Conference Room

of Central Office of SCNAAA. The

address is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite

12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda

for the said meeting is kept contin-

uously current at the Central Office,

but may be modified. Said meeting

is open to the public.

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

MORRIS BETTER

BOOKKEEPING, L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Morris Better Book-

keeping, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 322 W. 39th Street, P.O.

Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Justin Herr-

mann, 322 W. 39th Street, P.O.

Box 1060, Kearney, NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on November 14, 2019 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the lim-

ited liability company shall be

vested in the following members:

Cory Morris, Member

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

 

TO: JIM FOX

 

You are hereby notified that on

November 15, 2018 the Plaintiff,

General Collection Co., Filed peti-

tion in the County Court of Kear-

ney, Nebraska against you shown

as Case No. CI18-284 the object

and prayer of which is a judgment

in the amount of $456.04. Plus

court costs andattorney fees pur-

suant to Nebraska Revised Statue

Section 25-1801.The petition prays

that judgment be entered against

you. You are hereby notified that

you must answer the petition on or

before January 18, 2020 at the

County Court of Kearney County,

Minden, Nebraska. This is an at-

tempt to collect a debt by a collec-

tion agency. Any information ob-

tained will be used for that pur-

pose. This is a communication from

a debt collector.

 

TRUELL, MURRAY

& ASSOCIATES

220 Oxnard Ave

Grand Island, NE 68801

(308) 384-0200

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOAR

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY,

NOVEMBER 26, 2019

 

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow and William

McMullen. Absent: Dennis Reiter. A

copy of the acknowledgment and

receipt of notice and agenda by the

Board of Commissioners is at-

tached to these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review. County

Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-

ceedings hereinafter shown; while

the convened meeting was open to

the public. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

 

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to approve the

November 12, 2019 Board meeting

minutes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Reiter. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen read into the

record and presented a Resolution

of Commendation to Brenda Ack-

erman. Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Klein to approve the

following Resolution 2019-50.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Loef-

felholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-

row and McMullen. Absent: Reiter.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-50

RESOLUTION OF

COMMENDATION

 

 

WHEREAS, Brenda M. Ackerman

began her employment as Motor

Vehicle Clerk with the Treasurer's

Office in 1985 and

WHEREAS, Brenda has now

served Buffalo County for 34 years

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that Brenda be com-

mended with a unanimous vote of

appreciation for her dedicated and

loyal service to Buffalo County for

34 years as Motor Vehicle Clerk.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

good wishes for health, happiness

and prosperity be extended to

Brenda M. Ackerman from this date

forward.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to ratify the following No-

vember 22, 2019 payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loef-

felholz and McMullen. Absent: Re-

iter. Motion declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

 

NET PAYROLL 259,643.33;

AMERICAN FAMILY I 1,140.44;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS

R 43,552.73; BUFFALO CO

TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00; BUF-

FALO CO TREASURER I

104,412.00; FIRST CONCORD E

3,812.40; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 87,979.99; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 101.67; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 1,257.54; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 625.47; MASSMUTUAL I

1,175.00; MIDLAND FUNDING E

344.50; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-

MENT R 355.00; NE CHILD SUP-

PORT E 450.00; PRINCIPAL E

3,077.71; STATE OF NE T

14,293.79; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E 768.30

 

ROAD FUND

 

NET PAYROLL53,588.00; AMER-

ICAN FAMILY LIFE I 1,023.05; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

8,447.38; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,505.50; FIRST CON-

CORD E 484.71; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 16,734.67; KEARNEY

UNITED WAY E 5.00

 

ROAD FUND CONTINUED

 

MADISON NATIONAL I 144.41;

MADISON NATIONAL I 105.75;

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

272.50; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

342.00; PRINCIPAL E 799.83;

STATE OF NE T 2,487.58; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 184.88

 

WEED FUND

 

NET PAYROLL 4,742.90; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

746.30; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,527.20; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.73; PRINCIPAL E 30.50; STATE

OF NE T 236.79

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the following

transfer of County funds all per

budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.

Absent: Reiter. Motion declared

carried.

FROM 0200 ROAD FUND TO

3800 RECOVERY ZONE BOND

$203,676.83

The Board discussed the pur-

chase of property and reviewed the

Resolution prepared by Deputy

County Attorney Andrew Hoff-

meister in order to record the pur-

chase of the property described as

Lots 1452, 1453, 1454, and 1455,

Original Town of Kearney Junction,

now City of Kearney, Buffalo

County. Moved by Klein and se-

conded by Morrow to ratify signing

the agreement of the purchase with

the following Resolution 2019-51

and authorized the Chairman to

close the transaction. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

McMullen. Absent: Reiter. Motion

declared carried.

 

RESOLUTION 2019-51

 

 

WHEREAS, this Board has been

negotiating the purchase of the fol-

lowing described real estate here-

inafter referred to as "subject prop-

erty":

Lots 1452, 1453, 1454, and 1455,

Original Town of Kearney Junction,

now City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska., and

WHEREAS, it is in the public in-

terest of Buffalo County to obtain

ownership of the subject property,

and

WHEREAS, Buffalo County de-

sires to purchase the subject prop-

erty for the price of Two Hundred

thousand Dollars, ($200,000.00) all

in accordance with contract en-

tered into between Buffalo County

and M.J. Shultz and Janis K.

Shultz, which said contract has

previously been signed by the

Chairperson, and

WHEREAS, this Board should

ratify the prior acts of the Board

Chairperson in signing the agree-

ment of purchase the subject prop-

erty for the agreed upon price to-

gether with the payment of earnest

money for consideration on the

parties' signatures on the contract.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY BUFFALO COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

THAT the prior actions of the Board

Chairperson of signing the contract

to purchase the subject property

are ratified by this Board, and

ALSO RESOLVED that Buffalo

County, Nebraska, shall purchase

the subject property under terms

and conditions of contract men-

tioned, paying $200,000.00 for the

purchase the subject property, and

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT

Buffalo County Attorney's Office is

directed to draft and/or approve

contract for purchase, deed for

transfer, and any and all other doc-

uments necessary on behalf of Buf-

falo County to complete and close

upon purchase of the subject prop-

erty by Buffalo County with the

Chairperson of this Board also au-

thorized to do all acts necessary to

close of the purchase of the sub-

ject property.

The Board discussed the Christ-

mas holiday closing hours. Moved

by Morrow and seconded by Klein

to close the Buffalo County Offices

on December 24, 2019 at 12:00

P.M. (noon) and reopen the County

Offices on December 26, 2019 at

8:00 A.M. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz and McMullen.

Absent: Reiter. Motion declared

carried.

Sheriff Neil Miller and Lieutenant

Robert Tubbs were present for the

Buffalo County Phone System dis-

cussion. Bids were submitted on

September 10, 2019 from the fol-

lowing companies: Century Link,

Frontier, Hun Tel Communications,

Intellicom, Kidwell and Nex-Tech.

The IT Committee reviewed the

bids and asked the top two for final

and best offers. Moved by Klein

and seconded by Higgins to enter

into a contract with Frontier Com-

munications for the Buffalo County

Phone System in the amount of

$131,845.34. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Reiter. Motion declared car-

ried.

Sheriff Neil Miller reviewed the

NACO lease purchase program and

the new phone system, no formal

decision was made until the con-

tract is presented at the December

10, 2019 meeting.

County Sheriff Neil Miller was

present to discuss the purchase of

new Sheriff Department vehicles

per the State of Nebraska contract.

At the November 12, 2019 Board

meeting the Board approved the

purchase of two 2020 Dodge

Charger all-wheel drive vehicles

per state contract, however those

vehicles were not available. Moved

by Loeffelholz and seconded by

Klein to approve the purchase of (3)

2020 Dodge Ram Special Service

Vehicle pickups in the total amount

of $89,007.00. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Reiter. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to approve the purchase of

one 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe in the

amount of $36,538.00. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

McMullen. Absent: Reiter. Motion

declared carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed

the following correspondence. The

City of Kearney sent a notice of the

Annexation of Western Nebraska

Property Development Third Addi-

tion. Community Partners sent in-

formation regarding Give Where

You Live, a 24 hour day of giving

December 5, 2019. Chairman

McMullen called on each Board

member present for committee re-

ports and recommendations.

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda items.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to allow Berghorst and

Sons Inc. to move a transformer

weighing 396,000 pound over

145th Road starting at Highway 40

across to Highway 10. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Reiter. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to purchase three Caterpil-

lar 140 Motor Graders from NMC

for the bid price of $791,550.00

less trade in allowance of $50,000

on a 2003 John Deere 770CH S/N

DW77CH586501 Motor Grader

plus a parts credit of $17,500 per

machine purchased through

Source Well Pricing as recom-

mended by the Road Committee

on Monday, November 25, 2019.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-

row and McMullen. Absent: Reiter.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:38 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow and McMullen. Absent:

Reiter. Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. Deputy County As-

sessor Nora Borer, County Asses-

sor Assistant Amanda Dornhoff

and County Treasurer Jean Sidwell

were present.

Chairman McMullen opened the

Public Hearing for the Homestead

Exemption protest for Betty Willard.

Deputy County Assessor Nora

Borer and Assistant Amanda

Dornhoff were present to review

the protest and LeAnne Lacey

(POA for Betty Willard) was present

to address the Board. County At-

torney Eatherton recommended

that more information be gathered

before a decision was made. The

Board will continue the hearing on

December 10, 2019.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve the Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Sidwell for Christian Her-

itage Children's Homes for (2) 2013

Honda Civic Sedans and a 2017

Honda Civic Sedan. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Reiter. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to approve the Motor Ve-

hicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Sidwell for Community

Action Partnership of Mid-Nebra-

ska for a 2015 International Straight

Truck. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen. Ab-

sent: Reiter. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:47 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Reiter. Motion

declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

 

County Clerk Giffin added the

claim for the purchase of property

approved in this meeting to the list

that was previously prepared for

the Board for approval. Moved by

Higgins and seconded by Kouba to

approve the following November

2019 vendor claims as submitted

by the County Clerk. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Kouba, Klein,

Loeffelholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Absent: Reiter. Motion declared

carried.

GENERAL FUND

 

ABC DRUG MC 437.22; ADAMS

CO SHERIFF E 24.50; ADVANCED

CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE

MC 6,795.20; ALL CITY GARAGE

DOOR S 1,475.80; ALL MAKES

AUTO SU 1,065.75; AMERICAN

ELECTRIC CO S 26.64; MANDI J

AMY RE 45.00; REBECCA TVRDIK

ANDERSON S 2,343.75; APPLE

MARKET SU 61.98; ARNOLD MO-

TOR SU 55.93; ATS S 1,434.04;

AUSSIE HYDRAULICS S 90.18;

MICHAEL W BALDWIN S 2,329.00;

BAMFORD INC S 299.00; GERALD

BARNES RE 18.72; RICHARD

BEECHNER E 75.00; MELODIE

TURNER BELLAMY S 555.75;

BRAD W BIGELOW E 75.00;

BILL'S TRAILER SALES EQ

7,906.00; BOB BARKER CO SU

188.82; BOYS TOWN E 1,035.94;

BRAD RODGERS MD MC 75.30;

JONATHAN R BRANDT S

6,422.50; CHARLES BREWSTER S

8,699.75; D. BRANDON BRINE-

GAR RE 18.37; BRUNER FRANK

SCHUMACHER S 15,795.92;

BSBB, LLP RT 580.00; BUFFALO

CO BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

E 1,094.05; BUFFALO CO ATTOR-

NEY E 880.00; BUFFALO CO AT-

TORNEY'S OFFICE E 651.25; BUF-

FALO CO CLERK E 911.00; BUF-

FALO CO COMMUNITY PART-

NERS E 793.25; BUFFALO CO

COURT E 20.43; BUFFALO CO

COURT E 3,360.06; BUFFALO CO

PUBLIC DEFENDER RE 30.00;

BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E

2,601.61; BUFFALO OUTDOOR

POWER S 58.25; BUILDERS

WAREHOUSE SU 46.23; CARPEN-

TER & SKALKA COURT E 40.00;

MICHAEL D CARPER S 1,534.45;

RYAN C CARSON RE 45.00; CASH

WA SU 85.50; CED AMERICAN SU

89.00; CENTER FOR PSYCHO-

LOGICAL SVC S 3,094.25; CEN-

TRAL FIRE & SAFETY E 405.50;

CENTRAL NE CREMATION E

800.00; CENTRAL NE REPORT-

ING, INC E 290.10; CENTRAL NE

VETERANS MEMORIAL AP

25,000.00; CENTURYLINK U

650.00; CHARLESWORTH CON-

SULTING E 909.00; CHARM-TEX

SU 1,624.60; CHARTER COMMU-

NICATIONS E 465.97; CHI

HEALTH GOOD SAMARITAN MC

2,075.44; JENNIFER CHURCH RE

180.72; CITY OF KEARNEY U

3,369.03; CITY OF KEARNEY AP

134,961.78; CITY OF KEARNEY RE

378.79; CLERK OF THE DISTRICT

COURT E 2,094.00; CLERK OF

THE DISTRICT COURT E 155.15;

CNA SURETY E 40.00; COLDWELL

BANKER TOWN & COUNTRY RT

330.00; COMFY BOWL RT 500.00;

COMMERCIAL INDUSTRIAL S

2,301.72; CONSOLIDATED MAN-

AGEMENT S 25,342.42; CON-

TEMPORARY OBSTETRICS MC

1,030.96; COPYCAT PRINTING

CENTER SU 994.57; CAROLINE

COTE RE 45.00; CREATIVE PROD-

UCT SOURCING SU 1,266.27;

CULLIGAN SU 390.00; DAN'S

SANITATION S 14.00; DAS STATE

ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE S

1,280.00; DAWSON CO SHER-

IFF'S OFFICE E 6.61; DAWSON

PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U

2,202.04; CHRISTINA DEAN E

20.00; DAMON DEEDS RE 45.00;

DEPARTMENT OF CORREC-

TIONAL SVCS E 1,254.73; DEPT

OF PATHOLOGY-ST LOUIS UNIV

E 1,229.00; DESIGNER CRAFT

WOODWORKING E 2,402.00; DE-

WALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW

S 3,226.10; DHM ELECTRICAL S

250.00; DIXON CO CLERK SU

150.00; DODGE CO SHERIFF E

28.22; DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF E

41.27; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE

14.55; EAKES SU 4,490.16;

SHAWN EATHERTON RE 45.00;

ED BROADFOOT & SONS E

9,276.50; EDUCATIONAL SERVICE

UNIT NO 10 AP 20,046.67; EGAN

SUPPLY SU 1,812.10; ELEC-

TRONIC SYSTEMS E 100.00; ENT

PHYSICIANS OF KEARNEY MC

97.79; ENTERPRISE ELECTRIC S

224.51; ESCHAT E 73.12; EUSTIS

BODY S 730.00; FANGMEYER

ASCHWEGE & BESSE S 2,236.55;

PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00; CHRIS-

TOPHER FENWICK E 20.00; FIRST

CARE MEDICAL MC 23.11; KARI

FISK RE 249.16; FRANSSEN

PROPERTIES RT 283.00; FRON-

TIER U 10,528.99; FYE LAW S

4,471.09; GALLS, LLC SU 630.85;

GIBBON HOUSING AGENCY RT

330.00; GOOD SAMARITAN HOS-

PITAL MC 4,102.00; GARRETT

GOODWIN RE 40.60; NOAH

GRAYEK E 20.00; GREAT PLAINS

DENTAL MC 1,440.24; GREAT

PLAINS RADIOLOGY MC 41.37;

GUARDIAN RFID S 3,995.75; HALL

CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 133.40;

JAMES M HAYS RT 250.00; MAR-

LIN HEIDEN RE 5.22; SPENCER

HINRICHS S 150.00; ANDREW W

HOFFMEISTER RE 45.00;

HOLMES PLUMBING S 383.27;

HORNER, LIESKE, MCBRIDE &

KUHL E 2,825.00; LISA R HUERTA

RE 45.00; INTERNATIONAL ASSO-

CIATION OF CHIEFS E 875.00; IN-

TELLICOM COMPUTER E 406.00;

INTERSTATE ALL BATTERY CEN-

TER SU 90.00; JACK'S UNIFORMS

SU 119.89; ALICIA JACKSON E

20.00; JACOBSEN ORR LAW S

13,018.80; KELLIE JOHN RE 15.79;

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SU 411.36;

JONES AUTOMOTIVE S 1,350.00;

JASON JONES E 20.00; JUSTICE

BENEFITS S 497.86; JUSTICE

WORKS E 262.00; MARILEE K

KABES E 25.00; KEARNEY CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 36.75;

KEARNEY HUB A 1,373.82; KEAR-

NEY TOWING S 135.00; NICK

KILLOUGH RE 45.00; JEFFREY C

KNAPP S 855.30; JEAN KNEESE R

19.00; KONICA MINOLTA BUSI-

NESS AP 2,528.87; KONICA

MINOLTA PREMIER AP 1,576.66;

DOUG KRAMER RE 45.00; KRO-

NOS E 1,249.16; LANCASTER CO

SHERIFF E 37.22; PHILLIP

LARSON E 20.00; PATRICK LEE

RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK SO-

LUTIONS E 25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE

& ENSZ S 2,021.80; LINCOLN RE-

GIONAL CENTER E 2,127.25; LIPS

PRINTING SU 266.50; LOCATION

TECHNOLOGIES E 388.00; STE-

PHEN G LOWE S 1,417.50; LYON

FAMILY DENTISTRY MC 394.00;

MADISON CO SHERIFF E 16.37;

MAILFINANCE E 213.60; MA-

NATRON E 9,349.27; MARLATT

MACHINE SU 7.50; JOHN MARSH

RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE

45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU

62.33; MATTHEW BENDER & CO E

1,136.36; SHARON MAULER RE

45.00; ANGELA MCILNAY RE

29.58; MICHAEL MEFFERD RE

249.16; JOHN C MEIDLINGER,

PH.D, PC E 971.39; MENARDS SU 1,885.52; MICROFILM IMAGING E

1,546.00; MIDWEST CONNECT E

3,719.62; MIDWEST EMERGENCY

GRAND ISLAND MC 165.23; MID-

WEST ENCOURAGEMENT S

200.00; MIDWEST SERVICE &

SALES SU 234.00; MIDWEST SPE-

CIAL SVCS E 537.00; MIPS AP

3,723.72; MIRROR IMAGE CAR E

340.74; MISKO SPORTS E

2,044.00; MOONLIGHT CUSTOM

S 84.00; MORGAN CO SHERIFF'S

OFFICE E 37.50; MOTOROLA SO-

LUTIONS EQ 7,454.40; NACO E

250.00; NE AMERICAN LEGION

SU 156.00; NE CENTRAL TELE-

PHONE U 331.88; NE GLASS CO E

29.95; NE HEALTH & HUMAN

SVCS E 2,832.25; NE INSTITUTE

OF FORENSIC E 2,833.00; NE

PUBLIC POWER DIST U 1,566.79;

NE PUBLIC POWER DISTRICT U

20,972.85; NE SHERIFF'S ASSOC

E 690.00; NE SPECIALTY NET-

WORK MC 8.21; NEBRASKALINK

HOLDINGS E 615.00; NEW WEST

SPORTS MEDICINE MC 735.11;

KRISTI NEWMAN RE 61.25;

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY U

1,925.29; O'BRIEN STRAATMANN

REDINGER FUNERAL E 2,000.00;

O'KEEFE ELEVATOR E 431.67;

OMAHA WORLD-HERALD E

507.35; J.C. OURADA RE 55.10;

OVERHEAD DOOR CO S 818.79;

OWENS EDUCATIONAL SVCS E

4,898.66; NATE PEARSON RE

45.00; BARBARA J PEMBERTON

RIEGE RE 9.28; PHELPS CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 36.50;

PLATTE VALLEY AUTO E 538.80;

POLICE LEGAL SCIENCES E

1,680.00; PRO PRINTING &

GRAPHICS SU 85.00; KANE M

RAMSEY RE 45.00; RAVENNA

SANITATION S 547.50; REGION 4

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH E 300.00;

ILENE RICHARDSON R 14.00;

LAURA J RIDDER E 25.00; ROB-

ERT ROOS E 627.80; RYAN

SAALFELD RE 45.00; SCHMIDT

CONSTRUCTION S 28,800.00;

KARRIE SCHOENFELD E 20.00;

REBECCA A SCHROEDER, PHD E

850.00; SCHUMACHER BROTH-

ERS FENCING S 2,200.00; KIRK

SCOTT RE 45.00; SCOTTS BLUFF

CO SHERIFF E 21.66; SECURITY

TRANSPORT SVCS E 1,321.65;

DAVID SESNA RE 25.00; SHREDD-

ING SOLUTIONS E 45.00; DEBO-

RAH A SILVERMAN E 247.00;

MIKAYLA SLOANE E 20.00; TREN-

TON SNOW, LLC RT 1,000.00;

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED E

10,244.40; SOLID WASTE

AGENCY E 46.58; WENDY SPEN-

CER RE 25.00; STAMM ROMERO

& ASSOC S 8,923.33; STAY-

BRIDGE SUITES LINCOLN E

89.99; THOMAS S. STEWART S

5,757.50; STITCH 3 S 182.00; MI-

CHAEL J SYNEK S 1,097.75;

THAYER CO SHERIFF E 27.28;

EMBLEM AUTHORITY SU 205.00;

FRIENDS PROGRAM E 4,219.89;

PHYSICIAN NETWORK MC

389.79; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST E 845.16; THOMSON REU-

TERS - WEST E 584.70; THOM-

SON REUTERS - WEST E

2,638.18; THOMSON REU-

TERS-WEST E 918.31; THOMSON

REUTERS - WEST E 501.66;

THURSTON HEATING S

31,331.00; TRI COUNTY GLASS S

822.50; TYE & ROWLING S

9,640.35; U.S. BANK E 15,657.32;

KAMERAN ULFERTS RE 75.00;

UNIVERSITY OF NE LINCOLN RE

94.00; U.S DEPARTMENT OF AG

AP 9,357.28; USPS - HASLER E

1,000.00; VALLEY CO SHERIFF'S

OFFICE E 36.00; JERRY A. VAN

WINKLE, PSYD E 1,680.20;

VERIZON CONNECT NWF E 37.90;

VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,080.27;

VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,596.28;

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK E 52.49;

VILLAGE OF MILLER U 19.50; VIL-

LAGE UNIFORM E 72.36;

WALDINGER CORP S 9,525.07;

WALGREEN CO MC 3,570.00;

WALGREENS MC 204.69; WELLS

FARGO E 390.45; WELLS FARGO

E 160.00; WELLS FARGO E 17.15;

WELLS FARGO E 370.20; RICH

WHITE RE 5.22; LLOYD WILKE RE

33.06; WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU

31.47; WILLIAMS CLEANERS E

183.31; MELISSA L WILLIS RE

252.64; JASON WOZNIAK RE

45.00; WPCI MC 142.50; YANDA'S

MUSIC SU 8.90; MELANIE R

YOUNG RE 248.00; ERIC

ZIKMUND RE 45.00

 

ROAD FUND

 

AUSSIE HYDRAULICS S 809.65;

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SU

1,768.99; BAUER BUILT EQ

7,311.20; BEN'S PAINTLESS DENT

S 1,862.50; BLESSING, LLC E

29,980.40; BOSSELMAN ENERGY

S 1,631.77; BROADFOOT SAND G

14,586.00; CARQUEST AUTO SU

3,761.18; CENTRAL FIRE &

SAFETY SU 88.00; CENTRAL HY-

DRAULIC S 14.31; CERTIFIED

POWER S 217.27; COMMERCIAL

INDUSTRIAL S 27.84; CORN-

HUSKER CLEANING SU 54.65;

CUMMINS SALES SU 11,100.32;

EAKES SU 69.86; ED

BROADFOOT & SONS G

25,088.61; FARM PLAN S 473.87

FASTENAL CO SU 3.73; FRIESEN

CHEVROLET S 485.00; GARRETT

TIRES S 20,236.90; GLASS DOC-

TOR S 804.93; GRAHAM TIRE S

1,367.57; HOLMES PLUMBING SU

52.02; INLAND TRUCK PARTS S

1,826.82; JACK LEDERMAN CO

SU 239.04; K & B PARTS SU 7.80;

KEARNEY HUB A 424.16; KEAR-

NEY WINLECTRIC S 86.60; KEHL

TREE SVC S 3,000.00; KELLY

SUPPLY SU 107.15; KIMBALL

MIDWEST SU 187.92; LAWSON

PRODUCTS SU 1,186.14; MAR-

LATT MACHINE SHOP SU 553.14;

MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU

281.93; MATHESON TRI-GAS SU

215.21; MENARDS SU 430.00; MID

NE AGGREGATE G 35,793.43;

MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH SU

345.64; MIDWAY CHEVROLET SU

1,226.83; MIDWEST SERVICE SU

293.10; NE TRUCK CENTER S

545.80; NMC, INC. S 3,394.05;

PLATTE VALLEY AUTO S 18.79;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS S 586.86;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-

TOR SU 1,245.05; ROADRUNNER

TIRE S 1,205.00; SAFETY KLEEN

SU 7,426.81; SAHLING

KENWORTH S 159.14; SOUTH

CENTRAL DIESEL S 1,072.24; T &

F SAND G 14,051.02;

LOCKMOBILE SU 35.40; TRUCK

CENTER S 1,101.59; U.S. BANK E

1,172.20; UNION PACIFIC RAIL-

ROAD E 5,473.42; WILKE'S TRUE

VALUE SU 339.97; WPCI MC 60.00

 

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND

 

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

52,500.00

 

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT

FUND

 

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

52,500.00

 

DEEDS PRESERVATION &

MODERNIZATION

 

MIPS AP 249.00

 

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

 

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE MC 202,854.28

 

DRUG FORFEITURES

 

BUFFALO CO CLERK E 334.00;

U.S. BANK E 540.30

 

WEED DISTRICT

 

ALL MAKES AUTO SU 43.69;

EAKES SU 48.97; KEARNEY HUB

A 241.50; NACO E 125.00; PLATTE

VALLEY AUTO SU 210.44

 

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

 

BIDDLE CONSULTING E 699.00;

CENTURYLINK U 1,986.77; CEN-

TURYLINK U 1,061.47; FRONTIER

U 1,532.88; FRONTIER COMMU-

NICATIONS U 272.34; LANGUAGE

LINE SVCS U 28.07; NE CENTRAL

TELEPHONE U 109.99; PLATTE

VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS U

1,417.67; U.S. BANK E 757.62

Presented in the Board meeting

 

GENERAL FUND

 

FIRST NATIONAL BANK E

197,549.78

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Morrow to enter into Ex-

ecutive Session at 9:49 A.M. for

contract negotiations. In addition to

the Board members responding to

roll call, County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Mor-

row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba and

McMullen. Absent: Reiter. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Morrow to move out of Execu-

tive Session at 10:05 A.M. and re-

sume the open meeting. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Morrow,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

McMullen. Absent: Reiter. Motion

declared carried.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and Sheriff Neil

Miller reported Commissioner Tim-

othy Higgins was appointed by

Governor Pete Ricketts to the 911

Wireless Advisory Board.

\Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:06 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December

10, 2019.

 

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF V7 VENTURES LIFTED

JEEP RENTALS, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

 

Notice is hereby given that V7

Ventures Lifted Jeep Rentals,

L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company, has been organized un-

der the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act. The address

of its designated office is1630 W.

105th St. Place, Kearney, NE

68845. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is Jo-

seph L. Verzal, 1630 W. 105th St.

Place, Kearney, NE 68845. V7 Ven-

tures Lifted Jeep Rentals, L.L.C.

commenced business on October

15, 2019, and the general nature of

its business is to engage in any

lawful business not prohibited by

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

