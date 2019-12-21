NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Nicholas B. Sommerfeld,
dated June 16, 2015, and recorded
on June 16, 2015, Document No.
2015-03616 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on January 7,
2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
The North 87 feet of Lots 1 and
2, Block 22, Perkins and Harfords
Addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska., com-
monly known as 2922 8th Ave,
Kearney, NE, 68845
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
November 23, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 223233).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ N23,30,D7,14,21
