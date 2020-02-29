 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Boardwalk Investors

Plaintiff,

Vs.

Robert E. Shaw, at al,

Defendants.

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of an order of sale issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in Boardwalk Investors is

Plaintiff and Robert E. Shaw, et al,

the Defendants, Case CI19-395,

the following-described real estate:

The West 56 feet of Lot Six (6),

Block Two (2), Smith's Addition

to Ravenna, Buffalo County Ne-

braska

will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 26th day of March

2020 at the Central Lobby of the

Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour. Certificate of credit

or proof of cash due at beginning

of sale for bid to be accepted. Pur-

chaser is required to pay 15% in

cash or certified funds to the Sher-

iff's Office no later than 4:00 P.M.

the day of the sale.

Dated this 26th day of February,

2020.

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber

Sergeant

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Kearney Public Schools District is

requesting proposals for Central El-

ementary/MPAC to do a 39,808

square foot retrofit TPO roof over

the existing roof modified bitumen

roof that is in place. The retrofit will

be a single ply TPO roofing system

over a ½” roof board mechanically

attached to existing structure. The

District will receive proposals until

2:00 PM, March 26th, 2020, in the

office of the Director of Facilities,

417 East 6th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. To receive the RFP and a

copy of the specification contact

the Director of Facilities Trent

Bosard at trebosard@kea-

rneycats.com or 308-627-1198.

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

February 19, 2020

 

Mayor Clouse announced that in

accordance with Section 84-1412

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,

a current copy of the Open Meet-

ings Act is available for review and

is posted on the wall of the Council

Chambers. Stanley A. Clouse,

President of the Council, called a

special meeting of the City Council

to order on Wednesday, February

19, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the fol-

lowing Council Members respond-

ing to roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,

Bruce Lear, and Tami James

Moore. Absent: Jonathan Nikkila.

City Clerk recorded the minutes.

Administrative personnel were also

present. Notice of the meeting had

been given according to law.

By majority vote, Nikkila absent,

recommended SkyWest Airlines,

Inc. as the essential air service car-

rier for Kearney.

By majority vote, Nikkila absent,

adopted Resolution No. 2020-23

authorizing the City Manager to en-

ter into and execute a Transporta-

tion Services Agreement with

SkyWest Airlines, Inc. to provide air

service to Denver.

By majority vote, Nikkila absent,

adopted Resolution No. 2020-24

authorizing the City Manager to en-

ter into and execute an Aviation

Fuel Supply Agreement with AvFuel

Corporation to provide fueling

equipment and services at the

Kearney Regional Airport.

By majority vote, Nikkila absent,

Council adjourned at 5:41 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

The Kearney Housing Agency is

issuing an invitation for bids from

contractors and vendors for Re-

placement of Apartment Exterior

Entry Doors at the Colony Acres

Apartments located at 413 1st

Street, Gibbon NE.

Sealed bids shall be received in

the conference room of the Kear-

ney Housing Agency Administration

Building, 2715 Avenue I, Kearney

NE 68847, until 2:00 pm local time

on April 9, 2020, and then at said

place publicly opened and read

aloud.

The Housing Agency reserves the

right to reject any or all bids; and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened.

Agency contact person: Carrie

Hardage, Executive Director,

308-234-3000 TDD/TTY.

How to obtain IFB documents:

Go to www.kea-

rneyhousingagency.com, click on

“Bid & Contract Opportunities” and

follow listed directions. If you have

any problems in accessing or regis-

tering on the system, please call

Customer Support at

866-526-0160.

Deadline to Submit Questions:

March 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Section 3, Minority, and/or Wom-

en-Owned Businesses are encour-

aged to respond.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Kearney Public Schools District is

requesting proposals for Sunrise

Middle School to do a 153,410

square foot retrofit TPO roof over

the existing roof modified bitumen

roof that is in place. The retrofit will

be a single ply TPO roofing system

over a 1/2" roof board mechanically

attached to existing structure. The

District will receive proposals until

2:00 PM, March 26th, 2020, in the

office of the Director of Facilities,

417 East 6th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. To receive the RFP and a

copy of the specification contact

the Director of Facilities Trent

Bosard at trebosard@kea-

rneycats.com of 308-627-1198.

