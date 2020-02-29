NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Boardwalk Investors
Plaintiff,
Vs.
Robert E. Shaw, at al,
Defendants.
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of an order of sale issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in Boardwalk Investors is
Plaintiff and Robert E. Shaw, et al,
the Defendants, Case CI19-395,
the following-described real estate:
The West 56 feet of Lot Six (6),
Block Two (2), Smith's Addition
to Ravenna, Buffalo County Ne-
braska
will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 26th day of March
2020 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour. Certificate of credit
or proof of cash due at beginning
of sale for bid to be accepted. Pur-
chaser is required to pay 15% in
cash or certified funds to the Sher-
iff's Office no later than 4:00 P.M.
the day of the sale.
Dated this 26th day of February,
2020.
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber
Sergeant
ZNEZ F29,M7,14,21
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Kearney Public Schools District is
requesting proposals for Central El-
ementary/MPAC to do a 39,808
square foot retrofit TPO roof over
the existing roof modified bitumen
roof that is in place. The retrofit will
be a single ply TPO roofing system
over a ½” roof board mechanically
attached to existing structure. The
District will receive proposals until
2:00 PM, March 26th, 2020, in the
office of the Director of Facilities,
417 East 6th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. To receive the RFP and a
copy of the specification contact
the Director of Facilities Trent
Bosard at trebosard@kea-
rneycats.com or 308-627-1198.
ZNEZ F29,M4,7,11
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
February 19, 2020
Mayor Clouse announced that in
accordance with Section 84-1412
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,
a current copy of the Open Meet-
ings Act is available for review and
is posted on the wall of the Council
Chambers. Stanley A. Clouse,
President of the Council, called a
special meeting of the City Council
to order on Wednesday, February
19, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the fol-
lowing Council Members respond-
ing to roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear, and Tami James
Moore. Absent: Jonathan Nikkila.
City Clerk recorded the minutes.
Administrative personnel were also
present. Notice of the meeting had
been given according to law.
By majority vote, Nikkila absent,
recommended SkyWest Airlines,
Inc. as the essential air service car-
rier for Kearney.
By majority vote, Nikkila absent,
adopted Resolution No. 2020-23
authorizing the City Manager to en-
ter into and execute a Transporta-
tion Services Agreement with
SkyWest Airlines, Inc. to provide air
service to Denver.
By majority vote, Nikkila absent,
adopted Resolution No. 2020-24
authorizing the City Manager to en-
ter into and execute an Aviation
Fuel Supply Agreement with AvFuel
Corporation to provide fueling
equipment and services at the
Kearney Regional Airport.
By majority vote, Nikkila absent,
Council adjourned at 5:41 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ F29,t1
INVITATION FOR BIDS
The Kearney Housing Agency is
issuing an invitation for bids from
contractors and vendors for Re-
placement of Apartment Exterior
Entry Doors at the Colony Acres
Apartments located at 413 1st
Street, Gibbon NE.
Sealed bids shall be received in
the conference room of the Kear-
ney Housing Agency Administration
Building, 2715 Avenue I, Kearney
NE 68847, until 2:00 pm local time
on April 9, 2020, and then at said
place publicly opened and read
aloud.
The Housing Agency reserves the
right to reject any or all bids; and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened.
Agency contact person: Carrie
Hardage, Executive Director,
308-234-3000 TDD/TTY.
How to obtain IFB documents:
Go to www.kea-
rneyhousingagency.com, click on
“Bid & Contract Opportunities” and
follow listed directions. If you have
any problems in accessing or regis-
tering on the system, please call
Customer Support at
866-526-0160.
Deadline to Submit Questions:
March 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Section 3, Minority, and/or Wom-
en-Owned Businesses are encour-
aged to respond.
ZNEZ F22,29
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Kearney Public Schools District is
requesting proposals for Sunrise
Middle School to do a 153,410
square foot retrofit TPO roof over
the existing roof modified bitumen
roof that is in place. The retrofit will
be a single ply TPO roofing system
over a 1/2" roof board mechanically
attached to existing structure. The
District will receive proposals until
2:00 PM, March 26th, 2020, in the
office of the Director of Facilities,
417 East 6th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. To receive the RFP and a
copy of the specification contact
the Director of Facilities Trent
Bosard at trebosard@kea-
rneycats.com of 308-627-1198.
ZNEZ F29,M4,7,11