NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Kirstina E. Photography, Inc.,

whose registered agent is Kirstina

Kouma and registered office is 811

E. 14th Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, was formed on February 13,

2020 to engage in any lawful busi-

ness. The corporation has author-

ized 10,000 shares of capital stock.

The name and address of the in-

corporator is Thomas E. Whitmore,

7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha,

Nebraska 68114.

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-36

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

VANESSA NICOLE

BIVINS-GAREY

Notice is hereby given that on the

24th day of January, 2020, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Vanessa Nicole Bivins-Garey

to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-

rey.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney on the 6th day of March, 2020

at 9:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter

as will be convenient for the Court

and that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from that

of Venessa Nicole Bivins - Garey,

to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-

rey.

Vanessa Bivins

1701 W. 35th Street Apt. B116

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

815-677-2521

NOTICE OF VACANCY

 

Due to a death, the Board of

Governors is seeking qualified ap-

plicants to represent Central Com-

munity College District 2, which en-

compasses Dawson, Furnas, Gos-

per, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps

counties in their entirety. From Buf-

falo County, the following pre-

cincts: Armada, Divide, Elm Creek,

Grant, Harrison, Logan, Loup,

Odessa, Riverdale, Rusco, Sartaria

and Scott.

Registered voters living in the

election district who are interested

in serving on the Board of Gover-

nors should send a letter of interest

and resume to:

Board Member Search

Central Community College

P.O. Box 4903

Grand Island, NE 68802-4903

Email notification will also be ac-

cepted to jransom@cccneb.edu,

please ensure acknowledgment of

electronic receipt.

Letters or email must be received

by March 12, 2020. Interviews will

be conducted March 16-18, 2020,

in Kearney. For additional informa-

tion, contact the office of the pres-

ident at (308) 398-7301.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Gayle

Norman the contents of unit #C48.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Wednesday February 26,

2020. Items will be sold "AS IS."

CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

