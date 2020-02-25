WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Kirstina E. Photography, Inc.,
whose registered agent is Kirstina
Kouma and registered office is 811
E. 14th Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, was formed on February 13,
2020 to engage in any lawful busi-
ness. The corporation has author-
ized 10,000 shares of capital stock.
The name and address of the in-
corporator is Thomas E. Whitmore,
7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha,
Nebraska 68114.
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-36
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
VANESSA NICOLE
BIVINS-GAREY
Notice is hereby given that on the
24th day of January, 2020, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Vanessa Nicole Bivins-Garey
to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-
rey.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney on the 6th day of March, 2020
at 9:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter
as will be convenient for the Court
and that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from that
of Venessa Nicole Bivins - Garey,
to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-
rey.
Vanessa Bivins
1701 W. 35th Street Apt. B116
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
815-677-2521
NOTICE OF VACANCY
Due to a death, the Board of
Governors is seeking qualified ap-
plicants to represent Central Com-
munity College District 2, which en-
compasses Dawson, Furnas, Gos-
per, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps
counties in their entirety. From Buf-
falo County, the following pre-
cincts: Armada, Divide, Elm Creek,
Grant, Harrison, Logan, Loup,
Odessa, Riverdale, Rusco, Sartaria
and Scott.
Registered voters living in the
election district who are interested
in serving on the Board of Gover-
nors should send a letter of interest
and resume to:
Board Member Search
Central Community College
P.O. Box 4903
Grand Island, NE 68802-4903
Email notification will also be ac-
cepted to jransom@cccneb.edu,
please ensure acknowledgment of
electronic receipt.
Letters or email must be received
by March 12, 2020. Interviews will
be conducted March 16-18, 2020,
in Kearney. For additional informa-
tion, contact the office of the pres-
ident at (308) 398-7301.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Gayle
Norman the contents of unit #C48.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Wednesday February 26,
2020. Items will be sold "AS IS."
CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
