NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CENTRAL NEBRASKA TRUCK
AND TRAILER REPAIR, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Central Nebraska
Truck and Trailer Repair, LLC under
the "Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act", with its desig-
nated office at 603 W. 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Orman Killion, 603
W. 22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act. The existence
of Central Nebraska Truck and
Trailer Repair, LLC commenced on
January 16, 2020, and its affairs
shall be conducted by its members.
Dated: February 7, 2020.
Lee Greenwald, Organizer
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman
McMullen announced that in ac-
cordance with Section 84-1412 of
the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a
current copy of the Open Meetings
Act is available for review. County
Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-
ceedings hereinafter shown; while
the convened meeting was open to
the public. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
January 28, 2020 Board meeting
minutes. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to ratify the following Jan-
uary 31, 2020 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 274,037.20; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
43,454.07; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 92,851.28; STATE OF NE
T 15,433.89
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 57,632.77; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
8,553.25; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 17,968.55; STATE OF NE T
2,830.84
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 3,821.08; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
570.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,216.38; STATE OF NE T 191.82
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
February 3, 2020 Interview Com-
mittee meeting minutes for the GIS
Technician/Planning & Zoning Ad-
ministrator position interviews.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Kouba and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to accept the Clerk of the
District Court January 2020 Report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer January 2020
Fund Balance Report. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Reiter,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Zoning Administrator Jason
Wozniak reviewed the 2019 Annual
Zoning Report. Moved by Higgins
and seconded by Klein to accept
the 2019 Annual Zoning and Flood-
plain Administrator Report. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Laura Robbins from Mac's Creek
Vineyards & Winery was present to
answer questions on their Special
Designated Liquor License applica-
tions. After discussion and review
of the County Sheriff's report, it
was moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Morrow to approve the
Special Designated Liquor License
applications filed by Mac's Creek
Vineyards & Winery for wine and
beer sampling/off sale events to be
held at the Iain Nicolson Audubon
Center at Rowe Sanctuary located
at 44450 Elm Island Rd, Gibbon,
NE. The events will be on March
14, March 21 and April 4, 2020.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Emergency Manager Darrin
Lewis was present and reviewed
the Memorandum of Understanding
(MOU) with Great Plains Confer-
ence Disaster Response Team.
Moved by Reiter and seconded by
Loeffelholz to authorize Emergency
Manager Darrin Lewis to sign the
Memorandum of Understanding
(MOU) with Great Plains Confer-
ence Disaster Response Team.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Re-
iter, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The Jail
Standards Division with the NE
Crime Commission sent a notice to
confirm an annual inspection date
of the Buffalo County Detention
Center. The Board received an
agenda for the City of Kearney
Planning Commission for February
21, 2020. Chairman McMullen
called on each Board member
present for committee reports and
recommendations.
Commissioner Loeffelholz re-
ported that four candidates were
interviewed by a Committee for the
GIS Technician/Planning & Zoning
Administrator position and the
Committee recommendation is to
hire Dennise Daniels for the posi-
tion. Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Higgins to offer the
GIS Technician/Planning & Zoning
Administrator position to Dennise
Daniels. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Jason
Wozniak and Deputy County Attor-
ney Andrew Hoffmeister were pres-
ent for the following Zoning agenda
items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for pro-
posed zoning resolution amend-
ments regarding adoption of solar
energy provisions and amendments
to accessory buildings, heard to-
gether. Deputy County Attorney
Hoffmeister reviewed the provi-
sions before the Board noting that
the solar energy provisions were
reviewed twice by the Planning and
Zoning Commission and that sev-
eral entities shared in the drafting
and review of the proposed addi-
tions and changes. Deputy County
Attorney Hoffmeister handed out to
the Board pictures of roofs that had
or did not have the three-foot open
space mentioned in the proposed
rules and a copy of a solar pow-
ered water well flyer, which a com-
pany provided advice concerning
"exempt" sized farm stock well that
used solar power. Joe Johnson, of
Kearney, Nebraska, a person who
has an operating solar energy sys-
tem testified before the Board in
support of the proposed solar en-
ergy provisions. Johnson thanked
the Board for the opportunity to
participate in the review and draft-
ing of the provisions. Johnson
mentioned several other entities,
public and private, that were in-
volved in the process. Chairman
McMullen closed the public hearing
at 9:29 A.M. Moved by Morrow
and seconded by Higgins that the
following two Resolutions 2020-03
and 2020-04 amending and/or
adding provisions to Buffalo Coun-
ty's Zoning Resolution be ap-
proved, passed in one vote. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-03
WHEREAS, the Buffalo County
Planning and Zoning Commission
first held public hearing on Solar
Energy on September 19, 2019.
Thereafter, this Board held public
hearing and took the suggested
provisions under review. Thereaf-
ter, on December 23, 2019, this
Board referred back to the Planning
and Zoning Commission suggested
changes in Solar Energy provisions
for that Commission's review and
input, and
WHEREAS, on January 16, 2020,
the Buffalo County Planning and
Zoning Commission held its' most
recent public hearing concerning
amendments to Buffalo County's
Zoning Regulations concerning So-
lar Energy. Thereafter, that Com-
mission referred suggested provi-
sions back to this Board for public
hearing and possible acceptance
by this Board, and
WHEREAS, no protests have
been filed with the Buffalo County
Clerk against this proposed
amendments, and
WHEREAS, any existing solar en-
ergy system use(s) can continue as
allowed uses as to existing struc-
tural size and nonconforming set-
back after adoption date of this
Resolution without need of a permit
or need of reconstruction to cause
conformity. However, as provided
by state law and local resolution,
any substantial repair, usually de-
fined by 60% destruction, physical
enlargement, moving of the struc-
tures, or other physical actions, be-
yond maintenance and minor re-
pairs, causes the need for compli-
ance with setbacks for any addi-
tional structures or rebuilding of the
original structure(s) and need of a
zoning permit as required under
Buffalo County Zoning Resolution
after adoption of this Resolution,
effective as of date of publication.
WHEREAS, on February 11,
2020, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing to add Solar Energy pro-
visions to Buffalo County's Zoning
Regulations. No parties appeared
to oppose these amendments. A
party appeared before the Board to
support adoption of the suggested
provisions as submitted, and
WHEREAS, from the testimony
given to this Board and the referral
from the Planning and Zoning
Commission, the Board finds that
the suggested Solar Energy provi-
sions as set forth below should be
adopted and incorporated into Buf-
falo County's Zoning Resolution
and thereafter published according
to law.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the following
amendment is adopted with
amending language added as indi-
cated by underlining as generally
shown below, all to be placed an-
d/or inserted into Buffalo County
Zoning Resolution:
TO ADD IN DEFINITIONS (renu-
mber existing number usage in
code where appropriate):
"GROUND-MOUNTED SOLAR
ENERGY SYSTEM. A Solar Energy
System that is a ground-mounted
structure, not allowed in a residen-
tial use lot's front yard and no
closer than the allowed side and
rear yard setback from the property
line for a structure within the zoning
district in which it is situated, con-
sisting of Solar Related Equipment
that does not exceed sixteen (16)
feet in height, from the highest
panel edge to the ground. The
area used for this system is consid-
ered coverage for lot coverage limi-
tations in the various zoning dis-
tricts.
PERSONAL SOLAR ENERGY
SYSTEM (PSES) - A Solar Energy
System (SES) that is intended pri-
marily for onsite consumption of
electrical power. It consists of roof
attached and/or free standing Solar
Energy Systems. A Personal SES
cannot exceed 25kW rated name-
plate capacity. Any SES, or combi-
nation of SES on one lot, that is, or
in total combination are, rated less
than .8 kW rated nameplate capac-
ity is considered an incidental use
to the main use of the lot. No zon-
ing permit is needed for .8 kW
rated nameplate capacity solar en-
ergy systems.
RATED NAMEPLATE CAPACITY-
The maximum rated wattage output
of electric power production of the
Solar Energy System or Wind Pow-
ered Generator rated in Direct Cur-
rent (DC) at Standard Test Condi-
tions or Alternating Current (AC) at
Performance Test Conditions.
ROOF ATTACHED SOLAR EN-
ERGY SYSTEM. The Solar Energy
System's collector surface and
mounting devices that attach a so-
lar energy system(s) to the roof of a
structure. It shall have a minimum
a 3-foot open space on the roof
from the side edges, hip(s), and
ridge(s) of the roof, and not cause a
height increase of the structure to
which it is attached. The system
cannot be greater than twenty-four
(24) inches between the roof and
highest edge of the surface of the
Solar Energy System (SES) meas-
ured perpendicularly from any part
of the roof.
SOLAR ENERGY - Radiant en-
ergy (direct, diffuse and/or reflec-
tive) received from the sun.
SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEM (SES)
- An area of land or other area used
for a solar collection system princi-
pally used to capture solar energy,
convert it to electrical energy or
thermal power and supply electrical
or thermal power. Principal solar
energy systems consist of one (1)
or more free-standing ground,
movable, and/or roof mounted so-
lar collector devices, solar related
equipment and other accessory
structures and buildings including
light reflectors, concentrators, and
heat exchangers.
SOLAR FARM - A commercial
large-scale solar energy system fa-
cility for the primary purpose of
wholesale sales of generated elec-
tricity. A solar farm can be the prin-
cipal or secondary use of the land
for the parcel on which it is located.
It is designed for providing energy
to off-site users or export to the
wholesale market. It is comprised
of one or more Solar Energy Sys-
tem(s) (SES) that create and trans-
mit power principally for connec-
tion to publicly used power grid.
Solar Farm(s) shall include, but
shall not necessarily be limited to
the following structures and uses:
Solar Energy Systems, operations
and/or maintenance buildings, me-
teorological towers, electrical wir-
ing, collector grids, roads and sub-
stations. Any Solar Energy System
(SES) with rated nameplate capac-
ity over 25kw singly and/or wholly,
is a Solar Farm. It can include, but
is not necessarily limited to, sub-
stations, electrical infrastructure,
transmission lines and other appur-
tenant structures used to collect
and distribute power from the Solar
Farm.
SOLAR PANEL - That part or
portion of a solar energy system
containing one or more receptive
cells or modules, the purpose of
which is to convert solar energy for
use in space heating or cooling, for
water heating and/or for electricity.
SOLAR RELATED EQUIPMENT -
Items including a solar photovoltaic
cell, module, panel, or array, or so-
lar hot air or water collector device
panels, lines, pumps, batteries,
mounting brackets, framing and
possibly foundations or other struc-
tures used for or intended to be
used for collection of solar energy.
This equipment can consist of:
A. SOLAR ARRAY: A grouping of
multiple solar modules with pur-
pose of harvesting solar energy.
B. SOLAR CELL: The smallest
basic solar electric device which
generates electricity when exposed
to light.
C. SOLAR MODULE: A grouping
of solar cells with the purpose of
harvesting solar energy. "
To add as uses by right as an
accessory use:
In RC Zoning District add to 5.23:
"4. Personal Use Solar Energy
Systems."
AGR Zoning District, add to 5.33:
"4. Personal Use Solar Energy
Systems."
To add as uses by right (renu-
mber as needed):
AG Zoning District, add to Sec.
5.12:
"10. Personal Use Solar Energy
Systems."
C Zoning District, add to Sec.
5.52:
22. Personal Use Solar Energy
Systems."
I Zoning District, add to Sec.
5.62:
39. Personal Use Solar Energy
Systems."
SOLAR FARMS: AG, C, AND I
Zoning Districts add as a use by
Special Permit (renumber as ap-
propriate).
AG Zoning District, add to
Sec.5.14:
"18. Solar farm.
C Zoning District, add to Sec.
5.54:
9. Solar farm.
I Zoning District, add to Sec.
5.64:
5. Solar farm."
RESOLUTION 2020-04
WHEREAS, on January 16, 2020,
the Buffalo County Planning and
Zoning Commission held a public
hearing concerning amendments
concerning "Accessory Structures"
in Buffalo County's Zoning Resolu-
tion as referred to that Commission
from this Board, and
WHEREAS, no protests have
been filed with the Buffalo County
Clerk against this proposed
amendment, and
WHEREAS, on February 11,
2020, this Board conducted a pub-
lic hearing concerning the pro-
posed amendment to Buffalo
County's Zoning Regulations and
no parties appeared to oppose this
proposed amendment,
WHEREAS, any existing acces-
sory structure(s) can be continue as
uses as to structural size and non-
conforming setback after adoption
date of this Resolution without
need of a zoning permit or need re-
construction to cause conformity.
However, as provided by state law
and local resolution, any substan-
tial repair, usually defined by 60%
destruction, physical enlargement,
moving of the structure(s), or other
physical actions, beyond mainte-
nance and minor repairs, causes
the need for compliance with set-
backs for any additional structures,
or rebuilding of the original struc-
ture(s) and need of zoning permit
as required under Buffalo County
Zoning Resolution.
WHEREAS, from the testimony
given to this Board and the referral
from the Planning and Zoning
Commission, the Board finds that
the suggested amendment to
"Accessory Building" as set forth
below should be adopted and in-
corporated into Buffalo County's
Zoning Resolution and thereafter
published according to law with it
being effective upon publication.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the following
amendment is adopted with
amending language added as indi-
cated by underlining, and language
deleted as indicated by strike-
through, all as generally shown be-
low, all to be placed and/or in-
serted into Buffalo County Zoning
Resolution after adoption of this
Resolution:
Amend Sec. 8.1 to read as fol-
lows:
"8.1 ACCESSORY BUILDING
AND STRUCTURE
Buildings and structures may be
erected and land may be used for
purposes, which are clearly inci-
dental to, and customarily and
commonly associated with the
main permitted use of the prem-
ises. Such accessory buildings,
structures, and uses shall be so
constructed, maintained and con-
ducted as to not produce noise, vi-
bration, concussion, dust, dirt, fly
ash, odor, noxious gases, heat or
glare which is injurious, damaging,
unhealthful or disturbing to adja-
cent property, or the users thereof,
and shall be on the premises of the
main use.
Accessory buildings and struc-
tures shall not occupy more than
thirty percent of the required area
for the rear yard. Any accessory
building and/or structure shall have
a minimum yard setback as re-
quired within the zoning district. of
3 feet and all garage entrances
must have ten (10) feet from the ac-
cess street or alley. Attached gar-
ages are considered part of princi-
pal building."
REGULAR AGENDA
Transportation Director Charles
McGraw from the Community Ac-
tion Partnership of Mid Nebraska
reviewed the funding matches re-
quired for the operations RYDE
Transit-Community Action Partner-
ship of Mid Nebraska. Moved by
Morrow and seconded by Reiter to
approve the Local Funding Match
with the following Resolution
2020-05 for RYDE Transit Public
Transportation. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
RESOLUTION 2020-05
WHEREAS, there are federal
funds available under Section 5311
of the Federal Transit Act and for
the Nebraska Public Transportation
Assistance Program, and
WHEREAS, the RYDE Trans-
it-Community Action Partnership of
Mid Nebraska desires to apply for
said funds to provide public trans-
portation in (transit system's serv-
ice area).
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED; the Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners hereby instructs
the RYDE Transit to apply for said
funds.
Said funds are to be used for the
RYDE Transit transportation opera-
tions in the FY 2020-2021 Applica-
tion for Public Transportation As-
sistance. Local Funding Amount
Match for 2020-2021: $65,300.00.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:39 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell were present.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the following
list of late filings for the Permissive
Exemption Applications submitted
by County Assessor Skinner to be
heard by the Board of Equalization
at a later date. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Name of Organization Parcel
1st Church of God 600130300;
American Legion Post #52
605160000; Church of God Proph-
ecy 600866000; Church of God
Prophecy 600866050; Congrega-
tional Church of Christ 40201000;
Corpus Christi Carmelites/Mount
Carmel Home 602980000; Dio-
cese of Grand Island 602458000;
Diocese of Grand Island;
602459000; Diocese of Grand Is-
land 604535000; Diocese of
Grand Island 604537000; Faith
Baptist Church 604891000; First
Presbyterian Church 606534747;
Fort Kearney Aerie 2722
610173010; Good Shepherd Evan-
gelical Lutheran Church
602479010; Grace Lutheran
Church 100220000; Grace Lutheran
Church 100222000; HelpCare
Clinic PP Only; Iglesia Del Dios
Vivo Columna Y Apoyo De La Ver-
dad La Luz Del Mundo 601681000;
Iglesia Del Dios Vivo Columna Y
Apoyo De La Verdad La Luz Del
Mundo 601775000; Kearney Area
Habitat for Humanity 600675000;
Kearney Community Theatre
603561000; Movimiento Pena De
Horeb, Inc. De Puerto Rico
680073000; National Audobon So-
ciety, Inc. 720145001; Our Lady of
Lourdes Catholic Church;
40042000; Our Lady of Lourdes
Catholic Church 40135000; Our
Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
40143000; Our Lady of Lourdes
Catholic Church 40151000; Pleas-
anton Evangelical Free Church
120020101; St Paul Lutheran
Church 680365000; St. Mary's
Church 120005000; St. Mary's
Church 120030000; St. Mary's
Church 120258000
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve Tax List Cor-
rections numbered 4656 through
4666 submitted by County Asses-
sor Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Jean Sidwell for the Salvation
Army on a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
and a 2006 Chevrolet Express Van.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,
Reiter and McMullen. Abstain:
Morrow. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption as indicated on the
application by County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell for Christian Student
Fellowship on a 2018 Ford Transit
350 Van and a 2006 Chevrolet Ex-
press Van. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:52 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Highway Superintendent John
Maul was present for the following
agenda items.
The bid opening for the concrete
project on the Navaho Road was
canceled, due to legal reasons.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Morrow to set a bid date of Febru-
ary 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. for the
2020 Gravel Bids for the period
from April 1, 2020 through March
31, 2021. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Morrow, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to set a public hearing
date of February 25, 2020 at 10:00
A.M. to amend the One and Six
Year Road Program. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Road Chairman Klein instructed
County Clerk Giffin to open and
read aloud the submitted bids for
three new Twin Screw Cab & Chas-
sis (Lowboy) and two Twin Screw
Cab & Chassis (Dump Truck). Bids
for three Twin Screw Cab & Chas-
sis (lowboy) were submitted from:
Hansen International Truck Inc.,
Nebraska Truck Center and Truck
Center Company. Bids for two
Twin Screw Cab & Chassis (Dump
Truck) were submitted from: Han-
sen International, Nebraska Truck
Center and Truck Center Company.
The Road Committee and Highway
Superintendent will review the bids
and come back with recommenda-
tions at the next meeting on Febru-
ary 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:08 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February
25, 2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Pros-
tate Health Academy, LLC has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The initial
designated office of the company in
the state of Nebraska is 123 West
31st St, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the registered
agent is Garrett Pohlman, 123
West 31st St, Kearney, NE 68847.
The general nature of the business
to be transacted by the company is
any and all lawful activities for
which the Limited Liability Company
is formed. The Certificate of Organi-
zation was filed with the State of
Nebraska on January 31st, 2020.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Pros-
tate Health Podcast, LLC has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The initial des-
ignated office of the company in the
state of Nebraska is 123 West 31st
St, Kearney, NE 68847. The name
and address of the registered agent
is Garrett Pohlman, 123 West 31st
St, Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-
eral nature of the business to be
transacted by the company is any
and all lawful activities for which the
Limited Liability Company is
formed. The Certificate of Organiza-
tion was filed with the State of Ne-
braska on January 31st, 2020.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Gayle
Norman the contents of unit #C48.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Wednesday February 26,
2020. Items will be sold "AS IS."
CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
