NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CENTRAL NEBRASKA TRUCK

AND TRAILER REPAIR, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Central Nebraska

Truck and Trailer Repair, LLC under

the "Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act", with its desig-

nated office at 603 W. 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Orman Killion, 603

W. 22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act. The existence

of Central Nebraska Truck and

Trailer Repair, LLC commenced on

January 16, 2020, and its affairs

shall be conducted by its members.

Dated: February 7, 2020.

Lee Greenwald, Organizer

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman

McMullen announced that in ac-

cordance with Section 84-1412 of

the Nebraska Revised Statutes, a

current copy of the Open Meetings

Act is available for review. County

Clerk Janice Giffin took all pro-

ceedings hereinafter shown; while

the convened meeting was open to

the public. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

January 28, 2020 Board meeting

minutes. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to ratify the following Jan-

uary 31, 2020 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 274,037.20; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

43,454.07; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 92,851.28; STATE OF NE

T 15,433.89

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 57,632.77; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

8,553.25; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 17,968.55; STATE OF NE T

2,830.84

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL 3,821.08; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

570.33; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,216.38; STATE OF NE T 191.82

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

February 3, 2020 Interview Com-

mittee meeting minutes for the GIS

Technician/Planning & Zoning Ad-

ministrator position interviews.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Kouba and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to accept the Clerk of the

District Court January 2020 Report.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer January 2020

Fund Balance Report. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Reiter,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Zoning Administrator Jason

Wozniak reviewed the 2019 Annual

Zoning Report. Moved by Higgins

and seconded by Klein to accept

the 2019 Annual Zoning and Flood-

plain Administrator Report. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Laura Robbins from Mac's Creek

Vineyards & Winery was present to

answer questions on their Special

Designated Liquor License applica-

tions. After discussion and review

of the County Sheriff's report, it

was moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Morrow to approve the

Special Designated Liquor License

applications filed by Mac's Creek

Vineyards & Winery for wine and

beer sampling/off sale events to be

held at the Iain Nicolson Audubon

Center at Rowe Sanctuary located

at 44450 Elm Island Rd, Gibbon,

NE. The events will be on March

14, March 21 and April 4, 2020.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Emergency Manager Darrin

Lewis was present and reviewed

the Memorandum of Understanding

(MOU) with Great Plains Confer-

ence Disaster Response Team.

Moved by Reiter and seconded by

Loeffelholz to authorize Emergency

Manager Darrin Lewis to sign the

Memorandum of Understanding

(MOU) with Great Plains Confer-

ence Disaster Response Team.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Re-

iter, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The Jail

Standards Division with the NE

Crime Commission sent a notice to

confirm an annual inspection date

of the Buffalo County Detention

Center. The Board received an

agenda for the City of Kearney

Planning Commission for February

21, 2020. Chairman McMullen

called on each Board member

present for committee reports and

recommendations.

Commissioner Loeffelholz re-

ported that four candidates were

interviewed by a Committee for the

GIS Technician/Planning & Zoning

Administrator position and the

Committee recommendation is to

hire Dennise Daniels for the posi-

tion. Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Higgins to offer the

GIS Technician/Planning & Zoning

Administrator position to Dennise

Daniels. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Jason

Wozniak and Deputy County Attor-

ney Andrew Hoffmeister were pres-

ent for the following Zoning agenda

items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for pro-

posed zoning resolution amend-

ments regarding adoption of solar

energy provisions and amendments

to accessory buildings, heard to-

gether. Deputy County Attorney

Hoffmeister reviewed the provi-

sions before the Board noting that

the solar energy provisions were

reviewed twice by the Planning and

Zoning Commission and that sev-

eral entities shared in the drafting

and review of the proposed addi-

tions and changes. Deputy County

Attorney Hoffmeister handed out to

the Board pictures of roofs that had

or did not have the three-foot open

space mentioned in the proposed

rules and a copy of a solar pow-

ered water well flyer, which a com-

pany provided advice concerning

"exempt" sized farm stock well that

used solar power. Joe Johnson, of

Kearney, Nebraska, a person who

has an operating solar energy sys-

tem testified before the Board in

support of the proposed solar en-

ergy provisions. Johnson thanked

the Board for the opportunity to

participate in the review and draft-

ing of the provisions. Johnson

mentioned several other entities,

public and private, that were in-

volved in the process. Chairman

McMullen closed the public hearing

at 9:29 A.M. Moved by Morrow

and seconded by Higgins that the

following two Resolutions 2020-03

and 2020-04 amending and/or

adding provisions to Buffalo Coun-

ty's Zoning Resolution be ap-

proved, passed in one vote. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-03

 

WHEREAS, the Buffalo County

Planning and Zoning Commission

first held public hearing on Solar

Energy on September 19, 2019.

Thereafter, this Board held public

hearing and took the suggested

provisions under review. Thereaf-

ter, on December 23, 2019, this

Board referred back to the Planning

and Zoning Commission suggested

changes in Solar Energy provisions

for that Commission's review and

input, and

WHEREAS, on January 16, 2020,

the Buffalo County Planning and

Zoning Commission held its' most

recent public hearing concerning

amendments to Buffalo County's

Zoning Regulations concerning So-

lar Energy. Thereafter, that Com-

mission referred suggested provi-

sions back to this Board for public

hearing and possible acceptance

by this Board, and

WHEREAS, no protests have

been filed with the Buffalo County

Clerk against this proposed

amendments, and

WHEREAS, any existing solar en-

ergy system use(s) can continue as

allowed uses as to existing struc-

tural size and nonconforming set-

back after adoption date of this

Resolution without need of a permit

or need of reconstruction to cause

conformity. However, as provided

by state law and local resolution,

any substantial repair, usually de-

fined by 60% destruction, physical

enlargement, moving of the struc-

tures, or other physical actions, be-

yond maintenance and minor re-

pairs, causes the need for compli-

ance with setbacks for any addi-

tional structures or rebuilding of the

original structure(s) and need of a

zoning permit as required under

Buffalo County Zoning Resolution

after adoption of this Resolution,

effective as of date of publication.

WHEREAS, on February 11,

2020, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing to add Solar Energy pro-

visions to Buffalo County's Zoning

Regulations. No parties appeared

to oppose these amendments. A

party appeared before the Board to

support adoption of the suggested

provisions as submitted, and

WHEREAS, from the testimony

given to this Board and the referral

from the Planning and Zoning

Commission, the Board finds that

the suggested Solar Energy provi-

sions as set forth below should be

adopted and incorporated into Buf-

falo County's Zoning Resolution

and thereafter published according

to law.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the following

amendment is adopted with

amending language added as indi-

cated by underlining as generally

shown below, all to be placed an-

d/or inserted into Buffalo County

Zoning Resolution:

TO ADD IN DEFINITIONS (renu-

mber existing number usage in

code where appropriate):

"GROUND-MOUNTED SOLAR

ENERGY SYSTEM. A Solar Energy

System that is a ground-mounted

structure, not allowed in a residen-

tial use lot's front yard and no

closer than the allowed side and

rear yard setback from the property

line for a structure within the zoning

district in which it is situated, con-

sisting of Solar Related Equipment

that does not exceed sixteen (16)

feet in height, from the highest

panel edge to the ground. The

area used for this system is consid-

ered coverage for lot coverage limi-

tations in the various zoning dis-

tricts.

PERSONAL SOLAR ENERGY

SYSTEM (PSES) - A Solar Energy

System (SES) that is intended pri-

marily for onsite consumption of

electrical power. It consists of roof

attached and/or free standing Solar

Energy Systems. A Personal SES

cannot exceed 25kW rated name-

plate capacity. Any SES, or combi-

nation of SES on one lot, that is, or

in total combination are, rated less

than .8 kW rated nameplate capac-

ity is considered an incidental use

to the main use of the lot. No zon-

ing permit is needed for .8 kW

rated nameplate capacity solar en-

ergy systems.

RATED NAMEPLATE CAPACITY-

The maximum rated wattage output

of electric power production of the

Solar Energy System or Wind Pow-

ered Generator rated in Direct Cur-

rent (DC) at Standard Test Condi-

tions or Alternating Current (AC) at

Performance Test Conditions.

ROOF ATTACHED SOLAR EN-

ERGY SYSTEM. The Solar Energy

System's collector surface and

mounting devices that attach a so-

lar energy system(s) to the roof of a

structure. It shall have a minimum

a 3-foot open space on the roof

from the side edges, hip(s), and

ridge(s) of the roof, and not cause a

height increase of the structure to

which it is attached. The system

cannot be greater than twenty-four

(24) inches between the roof and

highest edge of the surface of the

Solar Energy System (SES) meas-

ured perpendicularly from any part

of the roof.

SOLAR ENERGY - Radiant en-

ergy (direct, diffuse and/or reflec-

tive) received from the sun.

SOLAR ENERGY SYSTEM (SES)

- An area of land or other area used

for a solar collection system princi-

pally used to capture solar energy,

convert it to electrical energy or

thermal power and supply electrical

or thermal power. Principal solar

energy systems consist of one (1)

or more free-standing ground,

movable, and/or roof mounted so-

lar collector devices, solar related

equipment and other accessory

structures and buildings including

light reflectors, concentrators, and

heat exchangers.

SOLAR FARM - A commercial

large-scale solar energy system fa-

cility for the primary purpose of

wholesale sales of generated elec-

tricity. A solar farm can be the prin-

cipal or secondary use of the land

for the parcel on which it is located.

It is designed for providing energy

to off-site users or export to the

wholesale market. It is comprised

of one or more Solar Energy Sys-

tem(s) (SES) that create and trans-

mit power principally for connec-

tion to publicly used power grid.

Solar Farm(s) shall include, but

shall not necessarily be limited to

the following structures and uses:

Solar Energy Systems, operations

and/or maintenance buildings, me-

teorological towers, electrical wir-

ing, collector grids, roads and sub-

stations. Any Solar Energy System

(SES) with rated nameplate capac-

ity over 25kw singly and/or wholly,

is a Solar Farm. It can include, but

is not necessarily limited to, sub-

stations, electrical infrastructure,

transmission lines and other appur-

tenant structures used to collect

and distribute power from the Solar

Farm.

SOLAR PANEL - That part or

portion of a solar energy system

containing one or more receptive

cells or modules, the purpose of

which is to convert solar energy for

use in space heating or cooling, for

water heating and/or for electricity.

SOLAR RELATED EQUIPMENT -

Items including a solar photovoltaic

cell, module, panel, or array, or so-

lar hot air or water collector device

panels, lines, pumps, batteries,

mounting brackets, framing and

possibly foundations or other struc-

tures used for or intended to be

used for collection of solar energy.

This equipment can consist of:

A. SOLAR ARRAY: A grouping of

multiple solar modules with pur-

pose of harvesting solar energy.

B. SOLAR CELL: The smallest

basic solar electric device which

generates electricity when exposed

to light.

C. SOLAR MODULE: A grouping

of solar cells with the purpose of

harvesting solar energy. "

To add as uses by right as an

accessory use:

In RC Zoning District add to 5.23:

"4. Personal Use Solar Energy

Systems."

AGR Zoning District, add to 5.33:

"4. Personal Use Solar Energy

Systems."

To add as uses by right (renu-

mber as needed):

AG Zoning District, add to Sec.

5.12:

"10. Personal Use Solar Energy

Systems."

C Zoning District, add to Sec.

5.52:

22. Personal Use Solar Energy

Systems."

I Zoning District, add to Sec.

5.62:

39. Personal Use Solar Energy

Systems."

SOLAR FARMS: AG, C, AND I

Zoning Districts add as a use by

Special Permit (renumber as ap-

propriate).

AG Zoning District, add to

Sec.5.14:

"18. Solar farm.

C Zoning District, add to Sec.

5.54:

9. Solar farm.

I Zoning District, add to Sec.

5.64:

5. Solar farm."

RESOLUTION 2020-04

 

WHEREAS, on January 16, 2020,

the Buffalo County Planning and

Zoning Commission held a public

hearing concerning amendments

concerning "Accessory Structures"

in Buffalo County's Zoning Resolu-

tion as referred to that Commission

from this Board, and

WHEREAS, no protests have

been filed with the Buffalo County

Clerk against this proposed

amendment, and

WHEREAS, on February 11,

2020, this Board conducted a pub-

lic hearing concerning the pro-

posed amendment to Buffalo

County's Zoning Regulations and

no parties appeared to oppose this

proposed amendment,

WHEREAS, any existing acces-

sory structure(s) can be continue as

uses as to structural size and non-

conforming setback after adoption

date of this Resolution without

need of a zoning permit or need re-

construction to cause conformity.

However, as provided by state law

and local resolution, any substan-

tial repair, usually defined by 60%

destruction, physical enlargement,

moving of the structure(s), or other

physical actions, beyond mainte-

nance and minor repairs, causes

the need for compliance with set-

backs for any additional structures,

or rebuilding of the original struc-

ture(s) and need of zoning permit

as required under Buffalo County

Zoning Resolution.

WHEREAS, from the testimony

given to this Board and the referral

from the Planning and Zoning

Commission, the Board finds that

the suggested amendment to

"Accessory Building" as set forth

below should be adopted and in-

corporated into Buffalo County's

Zoning Resolution and thereafter

published according to law with it

being effective upon publication.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the following

amendment is adopted with

amending language added as indi-

cated by underlining, and language

deleted as indicated by strike-

through, all as generally shown be-

low, all to be placed and/or in-

serted into Buffalo County Zoning

Resolution after adoption of this

Resolution:

Amend Sec. 8.1 to read as fol-

lows:

"8.1 ACCESSORY BUILDING

AND STRUCTURE

Buildings and structures may be

erected and land may be used for

purposes, which are clearly inci-

dental to, and customarily and

commonly associated with the

main permitted use of the prem-

ises. Such accessory buildings,

structures, and uses shall be so

constructed, maintained and con-

ducted as to not produce noise, vi-

bration, concussion, dust, dirt, fly

ash, odor, noxious gases, heat or

glare which is injurious, damaging,

unhealthful or disturbing to adja-

cent property, or the users thereof,

and shall be on the premises of the

main use.

Accessory buildings and struc-

tures shall not occupy more than

thirty percent of the required area

for the rear yard. Any accessory

building and/or structure shall have

a minimum yard setback as re-

quired within the zoning district. of

3 feet and all garage entrances

must have ten (10) feet from the ac-

cess street or alley. Attached gar-

ages are considered part of princi-

pal building."

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Transportation Director Charles

McGraw from the Community Ac-

tion Partnership of Mid Nebraska

reviewed the funding matches re-

quired for the operations RYDE

Transit-Community Action Partner-

ship of Mid Nebraska. Moved by

Morrow and seconded by Reiter to

approve the Local Funding Match

with the following Resolution

2020-05 for RYDE Transit Public

Transportation. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

RESOLUTION 2020-05

 

WHEREAS, there are federal

funds available under Section 5311

of the Federal Transit Act and for

the Nebraska Public Transportation

Assistance Program, and

WHEREAS, the RYDE Trans-

it-Community Action Partnership of

Mid Nebraska desires to apply for

said funds to provide public trans-

portation in (transit system's serv-

ice area).

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED; the Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners hereby instructs

the RYDE Transit to apply for said

funds.

Said funds are to be used for the

RYDE Transit transportation opera-

tions in the FY 2020-2021 Applica-

tion for Public Transportation As-

sistance. Local Funding Amount

Match for 2020-2021: $65,300.00.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:39 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell were present.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the following

list of late filings for the Permissive

Exemption Applications submitted

by County Assessor Skinner to be

heard by the Board of Equalization

at a later date. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Name of Organization Parcel

1st Church of God 600130300;

American Legion Post #52

605160000; Church of God Proph-

ecy 600866000; Church of God

Prophecy 600866050; Congrega-

tional Church of Christ 40201000;

Corpus Christi Carmelites/Mount

Carmel Home 602980000; Dio-

cese of Grand Island 602458000;

Diocese of Grand Island;

602459000; Diocese of Grand Is-

land 604535000; Diocese of

Grand Island 604537000; Faith

Baptist Church 604891000; First

Presbyterian Church 606534747;

Fort Kearney Aerie 2722

610173010; Good Shepherd Evan-

gelical Lutheran Church

602479010; Grace Lutheran

Church 100220000; Grace Lutheran

Church 100222000; HelpCare

Clinic PP Only; Iglesia Del Dios

Vivo Columna Y Apoyo De La Ver-

dad La Luz Del Mundo 601681000;

Iglesia Del Dios Vivo Columna Y

Apoyo De La Verdad La Luz Del

Mundo 601775000; Kearney Area

Habitat for Humanity 600675000;

Kearney Community Theatre

603561000; Movimiento Pena De

Horeb, Inc. De Puerto Rico

680073000; National Audobon So-

ciety, Inc. 720145001; Our Lady of

Lourdes Catholic Church;

40042000; Our Lady of Lourdes

Catholic Church 40135000; Our

Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

40143000; Our Lady of Lourdes

Catholic Church 40151000; Pleas-

anton Evangelical Free Church

120020101; St Paul Lutheran

Church 680365000; St. Mary's

Church 120005000; St. Mary's

Church 120030000; St. Mary's

Church 120258000

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve Tax List Cor-

rections numbered 4656 through

4666 submitted by County Asses-

sor Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Jean Sidwell for the Salvation

Army on a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse

and a 2006 Chevrolet Express Van.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,

Reiter and McMullen. Abstain:

Morrow. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption as indicated on the

application by County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell for Christian Student

Fellowship on a 2018 Ford Transit

350 Van and a 2006 Chevrolet Ex-

press Van. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:52 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Highway Superintendent John

Maul was present for the following

agenda items.

The bid opening for the concrete

project on the Navaho Road was

canceled, due to legal reasons.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to set a bid date of Febru-

ary 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. for the

2020 Gravel Bids for the period

from April 1, 2020 through March

31, 2021. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Morrow, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to set a public hearing

date of February 25, 2020 at 10:00

A.M. to amend the One and Six

Year Road Program. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Road Chairman Klein instructed

County Clerk Giffin to open and

read aloud the submitted bids for

three new Twin Screw Cab & Chas-

sis (Lowboy) and two Twin Screw

Cab & Chassis (Dump Truck). Bids

for three Twin Screw Cab & Chas-

sis (lowboy) were submitted from:

Hansen International Truck Inc.,

Nebraska Truck Center and Truck

Center Company. Bids for two

Twin Screw Cab & Chassis (Dump

Truck) were submitted from: Han-

sen International, Nebraska Truck

Center and Truck Center Company.

The Road Committee and Highway

Superintendent will review the bids

and come back with recommenda-

tions at the next meeting on Febru-

ary 25, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:08 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February

25, 2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Pros-

tate Health Academy, LLC has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The initial

designated office of the company in

the state of Nebraska is 123 West

31st St, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the registered

agent is Garrett Pohlman, 123

West 31st St, Kearney, NE 68847.

The general nature of the business

to be transacted by the company is

any and all lawful activities for

which the Limited Liability Company

is formed. The Certificate of Organi-

zation was filed with the State of

Nebraska on January 31st, 2020.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Pros-

tate Health Podcast, LLC has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The initial des-

ignated office of the company in the

state of Nebraska is 123 West 31st

St, Kearney, NE 68847. The name

and address of the registered agent

is Garrett Pohlman, 123 West 31st

St, Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-

eral nature of the business to be

transacted by the company is any

and all lawful activities for which the

Limited Liability Company is

formed. The Certificate of Organiza-

tion was filed with the State of Ne-

braska on January 31st, 2020.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Gayle

Norman the contents of unit #C48.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Wednesday February 26,

2020. Items will be sold "AS IS."

CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

